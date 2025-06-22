Nursing medicinal liquid for treating diabetic foot and application thereof (2025)

A technology of diabetic foot and medicinal solution, which is applied in the field of nursing medicinal solution for the treatment of diabetic foot, can solve the problems of increasing the risk of amputation and affecting the quality of life of patients, and achieve the effects of reducing occurrence and development, promoting rehabilitation, and simple operation methods

Diabetic foot not only affects the quality of life of patients, but also increases the risk of amputation

Embodiment 1 [0017] Prescription: 50 parts of Niu Dali, 20 parts of Senecio, 40 parts of Kudiding, 40 parts of Panda Dahai, 35 parts of Sangzhi, 20 parts of Plantain, 35 parts of Qianjinba, 35 parts of Artemisia argyi, 18 parts of Wuyao, Asarum 18 servings. [0018] Preparation method: Weigh the prescribed amount of Niu Dali, Senecio, Kudiding, Panda Hai, Sangzhi, Plantain, Qianjinba, Artemisia argyi, Aegina and Asarum, wash and remove impurities, dry, and crush into granules , then add 10 times the weight of the medicinal material to decoct for 1-1.5 hours, filter, and collect the filtrate; add 8 times the weight of the medicinal material to the medicinal residue and decoct for 0.5-1 hour, filter, collect the filtrate, and separate the filtrate twice Combine and concentrate to the concentrated solution of solution volume: medicinal material weight=1:1 (ml / g), and add preservative ethylparaben at 0.1% by weight, and pack in 150 ml per bag.

Embodiment 2 [0020] Prescription: 56 parts of Niu Dali, 17 parts of Senecio, 45 parts of Kudiding, 35 parts of Panda Dahai, 30 parts of Sangzhi, 24 parts of Plantain, 40 parts of Qianjinba, 35 parts of Artemisia argyi, 22 parts of Wuyao, Asarum 25 servings. [0021] Preparation method: Weigh the prescribed amount of Niu Dali, Senecio, Kudiding, Panda Hai, Sangzhi, Plantain, Qianjinba, Artemisia argyi, Aegina and Asarum, wash and remove impurities, dry, and crush into granules , then add 10 times the weight of the medicinal material to decoct for 1-1.5 hours, filter, and collect the filtrate; then add 10 times the weight of the medicinal material to the medicinal residue and decoct for 0.5-1 hour, filter, collect the filtrate, and separate the two filtrates Combine and concentrate to the medicinal extract of solution volume: medicinal material weight=1:1 (ml / g), and add preservative ethylparaben at 0.1% by weight percentage, and pack in 150 milliliters per bag.

Embodiment 3 [0023] Prescription: 40 parts of Niu Dali, 15 parts of Senecio, 33 parts of Kudiding, 48 parts of Panda Dahai, 45 parts of Sangzhi, 20 parts of Plantain, 33 parts of Qianjinba, 42 parts of Artemisia argyi, 15 parts of Wuyao, Asarum 17 servings. [0024] Preparation method: Weigh the prescribed amount of Niu Dali, Senecio, Kudiding, Panda Hai, Sangzhi, Plantain, Qianjinba, Artemisia argyi, Aegina and Asarum, wash and remove impurities, dry, and crush into granules , then add 12 times the weight of the medicinal material to decoct for 1-1.5 hours, filter, and collect the filtrate; then add 10 times the weight of the medicinal material to the medicinal residue and decoct for 0.5-1 hour, filter, collect the filtrate, and separate the filtrate twice Combine and concentrate to the medicinal extract of solution volume: medicinal material weight=1:1 (ml / g), and add preservative ethylparaben at 0.1% by weight percentage, and pack in 150 milliliters per bag.