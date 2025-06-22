Nursing medicinal liquid for treating diabetic foot and application thereof (2025)

What is Al technical title?
Active Publication Date: 2015-12-30
袁永春
Problems solved by technology
Diabetic foot not only affects the quality of life of patients, but also increases the risk of amputation
Method used
the structure of the environmentally friendly knitted fabric provided by the present invention; figure 2 Flow chart of the yarn wrapping machine for environmentally friendly knitted fabrics and storage devices; image 3 Is the parameter map of the yarn covering machine
Embodiment 1
[0017] Prescription: 50 parts of Niu Dali, 20 parts of Senecio, 40 parts of Kudiding, 40 parts of Panda Dahai, 35 parts of Sangzhi, 20 parts of Plantain, 35 parts of Qianjinba, 35 parts of Artemisia argyi, 18 parts of Wuyao, Asarum 18 servings.
[0018] Preparation method: Weigh the prescribed amount of Niu Dali, Senecio, Kudiding, Panda Hai, Sangzhi, Plantain, Qianjinba, Artemisia argyi, Aegina and Asarum, wash and remove impurities, dry, and crush into granules , then add 10 times the weight of the medicinal material to decoct for 1-1.5 hours, filter, and collect the filtrate; add 8 times the weight of the medicinal material to the medicinal residue and decoct for 0.5-1 hour, filter, collect the filtrate, and separate the filtrate twice Combine and concentrate to the concentrated solution of solution volume: medicinal material weight=1:1 (ml / g), and add preservative ethylparaben at 0.1% by weight, and pack in 150 ml per bag.
Embodiment 2
[0020] Prescription: 56 parts of Niu Dali, 17 parts of Senecio, 45 parts of Kudiding, 35 parts of Panda Dahai, 30 parts of Sangzhi, 24 parts of Plantain, 40 parts of Qianjinba, 35 parts of Artemisia argyi, 22 parts of Wuyao, Asarum 25 servings.
[0021] Preparation method: Weigh the prescribed amount of Niu Dali, Senecio, Kudiding, Panda Hai, Sangzhi, Plantain, Qianjinba, Artemisia argyi, Aegina and Asarum, wash and remove impurities, dry, and crush into granules , then add 10 times the weight of the medicinal material to decoct for 1-1.5 hours, filter, and collect the filtrate; then add 10 times the weight of the medicinal material to the medicinal residue and decoct for 0.5-1 hour, filter, collect the filtrate, and separate the two filtrates Combine and concentrate to the medicinal extract of solution volume: medicinal material weight=1:1 (ml / g), and add preservative ethylparaben at 0.1% by weight percentage, and pack in 150 milliliters per bag.
Embodiment 3
[0023] Prescription: 40 parts of Niu Dali, 15 parts of Senecio, 33 parts of Kudiding, 48 parts of Panda Dahai, 45 parts of Sangzhi, 20 parts of Plantain, 33 parts of Qianjinba, 42 parts of Artemisia argyi, 15 parts of Wuyao, Asarum 17 servings.
[0024] Preparation method: Weigh the prescribed amount of Niu Dali, Senecio, Kudiding, Panda Hai, Sangzhi, Plantain, Qianjinba, Artemisia argyi, Aegina and Asarum, wash and remove impurities, dry, and crush into granules , then add 12 times the weight of the medicinal material to decoct for 1-1.5 hours, filter, and collect the filtrate; then add 10 times the weight of the medicinal material to the medicinal residue and decoct for 0.5-1 hour, filter, collect the filtrate, and separate the filtrate twice Combine and concentrate to the medicinal extract of solution volume: medicinal material weight=1:1 (ml / g), and add preservative ethylparaben at 0.1% by weight percentage, and pack in 150 milliliters per bag.
Abstract
The invention discloses nursing medicine liquor for treating diabetic foot and an application of the nursing medicine liquor. The medicine liquor is prepared from the following traditional Chinese medicinal materials in parts by weight: 40-60 parts of beautiful millettia root, 15-25 parts of groundsel, 33-48 parts of bunge corydalis herb, 33-48 parts of scaphium scaphigerum, 28-42 parts of ramulus mori, 15-25 parts of plantain herb, 28-42 parts of Philippine flemingia root, 28-42 parts of folium artemisiae argyi, 15-25 parts of lindera aggregate and 15-25 parts of asarum. The medicine liquor can relieve or reduce generation and development of diabetic foot, promotes recovery of diabetic patients and improves the living quality of diabetic patients.
Description
technical field [0001] The invention belongs to the technical field of traditional Chinese medicine nursing, and in particular relates to a nursing liquid for treating diabetic foot and its application. Background technique [0002] Diabetic foot (diabetic foot, DF) is a common chronic complication of diabetes (diabetes metlitus, DM). In recent years, due to the improvement of living standards and changes in diet structure, the incidence of diabetic foot has also risen sharply with the rapid increase of the incidence of diabetes. Diabetic foot not only affects the quality of life of patients, but also increases the risk of amputation. It has been reported that 35%-50% of non-traumatic amputations are caused by diabetic feet. [0003] Symptoms and signs of diabetic foot vary with the duration and severity of the disease. In mild cases, there is only slight foot pain and skin surface ulcers; in moderate cases, deep penetrating ulcers can be combined with soft tissue inflamm...
Claims
Application Information
Patent Type & Authority Patents(China)
IPC IPC(8): A61K36/68A61P3/10A61P17/00
Inventor 袁永春宋成爱王玉红
Owner 袁永春