Nursing students’ experiences of professional competence evaluation by Objective Structured Clinical examination method: a qualitative content analysis study (2025)

Maedeh Alizadeh
Mozhgan Behshid
Rozita Cheraghi
- …
Gholamali Dehghani
BMC Medical Education volume24, Articlenumber:1302 (2024)
434 Accesses
Metrics details
Abstract
Background
Clinical education is a significant part of medical education, and paying attention to clinical evaluation is important. One of the challenges in the teaching-learning process is evaluating students’ performance. Learners, as the main stakeholders of the educational system, may have different experiences of evaluation quality. Awareness of these experiences is effective in improving the quality of clinical evaluation. Therefore, this study was conducted to “explore the experiences of nursing students for evaluation of professional competence by using the objective structured clinical examination (OSCE)”.
Method
This study was conducted with a qualitative descriptive research approach and conventional content analysis method in 2022–2024. The participants included 12 undergraduate nursing students at Maragheh University of Medical Sciences, who were selected by purposeful sampling, and their experiences were collected using semi-structured and in-depth interviews until reaching data saturation.
Results
The data analysis of the interviews led to the extraction of 268 primary codes, 7 subcategories, 2 categories, and 1 theme: “Credibility and stability”. The category “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence " included 3 sub-categories: “Challenges in objective adaptation “, " Communication and organizational challenges for exam preparation " and " Inadequate simulation of stations and exam environment “, and the category " Exam power for repeatability” included 4 sub-categories: " Characteristics of the students “, " Lack of evaluators’ skills and mastery “, " Inefficiency of the evaluation tool " and " Disturbance in executive affairs”.
Conclusions
OSCE can be used in self-evaluation, creating motivation and strengthening different dimensions of students’ learning, as well as discovering weaknesses and strengths for planning by managers and faculties. According to the results of this study, many factors such as management before and during the exam, characteristics of the evaluators, prevailing educational conditions in the faculty, and the method of clinical training are effective in achieving the “reliability and sustainability” required in the OSCE.
Peer Review reports
Introduction
One of the most fundamental elements of nursing education is clinical education, where students gain clinical experiences in that environment. The Improving, guaranteeing, and promoting the quality of the educational program is one of the most important goals of educational evaluation, on the other hand, one of the significant challenges in the teaching-learning process is the students’ performance evaluation. Considering the professional nature of medical sciences, including nursing, taking practical exams is a necessary issue [1].
Educational evaluation is a systematic and consistent process to determine the progress of educational processes for achieving educational goals. The evaluation of professional competence enables the identification of students’ performance weaknesses and strengths. It leads to the strengthening of positive aspects and the elimination of deficiencies, which can be done in formative and cumulative assessments [2].
The evaluation can transform education from a static state to a dynamic, and also provides the possibility based on its results that the strengths and weaknesses of the education process can be identified. On the other hand, society has the right to be sure of professional competence and having the necessary abilities to perform professional duties by graduates. An effective evaluation process can help students enter the practice with competence [3]. The evaluation of students can be a reliable criterion to assess the quality of their clinical skills, this will ultimately improve the quality of education and then the quality of patient care [4].
The term “competence” describes a set of behaviors that represent a combination of knowledge, skills, attitudes, abilities, and motivation [5]. To ensure that they have these qualifications for providing safe and effective nursing care, it is necessary to evaluate the professional competence of nursing students. Also, to ensure that the teaching-learning strategies are appropriate for quality nursing care; the evaluation method should be able to accurately reflect the clinical competence of nursing students [6].
Accordingly, evaluating the level of students’ achievement of nursing basic skills is particularly important. Evaluation is one of the significant and integral components of the learning process in all educational programs and the basis for decision-making in academic and executive activities [7, 8].
There are different methods for evaluating clinical skills, such as performance documentation, work samples, patient management plans, taking exams or skill evaluation, comprehensive observation while performing skills, 360-degree evaluation, and OSCE [9].
“Clinical Education” as the main part of nursing education is accepted by all planners and managers of educational programs, and clinical evaluation in nursing is considered one of the important elements of education, so it should be able to measure the competency and abilities of the nurse. Therefore, it is necessary to use different evaluation methods to assess different dimensions of nursing performance [10]. One of the clinical skill evaluation methods is used in medical professions to measure students’ performance is the OSCE, which was first proposed by Professor Harden as an effective method for evaluating students’ clinical skills [11]. Taylor and Green (2013) concluded that the OSCE is an effective method to give feedback to students on the level of clinical skills learned [12]. During the last twenty years, using the OSCE’s method in the evaluation of medical and paramedical students has increased significantly and replaced practical evaluation in the traditional way [13].
The effort of nursing lecturers is that students can integrate theoretical knowledge and clinical skills in scientific and practical environments. One of the effective methods to achieve this goal is to implement OSCE. Most of the experts in this field believe that the OSCE can compensate for the shortcomings of the traditional evaluation system [14].
Miller presented a model for assessment in 1990 that evaluates knowledge, skills, clinical reasoning, communication, and emotions in four levels of theoretical knowledge; how to express the theoretical knowledge; demonstrates abilities, and perform in the clinical environment. According to this model, knowing and how to know is at the lower levels of Miller’s pyramid and is easy to evaluate by traditional paper-based exam methods. OSCE is replaced on the third level of Miller’s pyramid, which focuses on clinical skills competency and evaluates the cognitive, emotional, and psychomotor areas and the characteristics of a desirable clinical exam, which includes validity, reliability, and practicality [15]. In Nigeria (2014); 89 medical students stated that OSCE can measure their knowledge and skill in 58.9%, and enhanced their communication skill in 56.3% [16]. Mitchell & et al. (2015) showed that OSCE can improve confidence and preparation for clinical practice in undergraduate and post-graduate nursing and midwifery students [17].
In Iran, the undergraduate nursing education program emphasizes the evaluation of clinical skills by using the OSCE method [18]. According to the policy of the educational program based on the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran (developed in 2014) for graduate students, it is necessary to take a practical exam after completing their studies, which should reflect the level of their clinical competence. At Maragheh University of Medical Sciences, the first OSCE was held in July 2016, emphasizing on the nursing education program, and since then, this method has been used for the final evaluation of all pre-graduation nursing students.
It is necessary to adopt successful strategies to reduce the obstacles to the effective implementation of the OSCE such as: shortcomings in executive and technical infrastructure, and shortcomings in educational infrastructure [19]. One of the necessary solutions to reduce these obstacles could be the preparation of the exam environment, organization, and cooperation between the expertise team (technical, educational, and clinical indicators) [20]. On the other hand, the studies indicate that there are different experiences about using the OSCE in nursing evaluation [21, 22]. Therefore, to improve the quality of conducting the OSCE, as well as training capable nursing graduates for improving this exam; so this study was conducted to “explain the experiences of nursing students in the evaluation of professional competence by using the OSCE “.
Methods
Qualitative approach and research design
In this study, a qualitative approach and a conventional content analysis were used to describe a phenomenon. Qualitative research was incorporated to explore the meanings formed in a cultural context [23]. Content analysis is a convenient method for obtaining valid results from textual data, generating new knowledge, insights, and facts, and providing a direction that all organizational efforts follow [24]. This qualitative descriptive research was conducted by conventional content analysis approach that explored the nursing student’s professional competence evaluation by using the objective structured clinical examination (OSCE).
Study context
The study was conducted at the University of Medical Sciences in Maragheh, from October 2022 to August 2024, capturing students’ experiences after participating in the OSCE. Maragheh is one of the cities located in the northwest of Iran.
Sample selection and size
After receiving permission to conduct the research, and obtaining the ethics code, the researcher showed up at the research environment. Participants were selected based on inclusion criteria including studying in the final semester of the nursing education program, passing OSCE, having rich experiences with the studied phenomenon, being interested in participating in the study, and being able to present their experiences. Exclusion criteria were the participants’ unwillingness to continue participation in the interview. 12 undergraduate nursing students participated in the study. Data collection continued until saturation was reached, where no new codes emerged from the interviews. Data saturation in the 10th interview happened; however, two more interviews were conducted to ensure that the data was in the repetition of the previous concepts.
Data collection methods
The environment and time of the interview were determined according to the participants’ preferences and in a private setting. After explaining the study’s objectives and method, the researcher obtained informed consent from the participants and started collecting data by recording the voices. Data were collected using semi-structured and in-depth interviews and taking field notes. The interview guide was used to improve the process of the interview. For better communication and to build the participant’s trust, the interview began with a demographic question. Then a general open question was asked about the studied phenomenon; “Please explain your experiences from the OSCE”. After that, probing questions were asked based on the participant’s previous answer: “Please explain more about this. How did you prepare for the exam? How did you feel before the exam? What made you successful in the OSCE?” Finally, the interview ended with a general open-ended question: “Does anything else seem to you?”, and the interview ended by: “If you remember anything later, you can contact me again”. The interviews continued until the participants believed that they had nothing more to say. Each interview lasted 35 to 45 minutes.
Data analysis
Interviews were analyzed using conventional qualitative content analysis according to the method suggested by Graneheim B. Lundman(2004) [25]. After conducting each interview, the recorded tape was transcribed on the same day or the next day in the “Word” file. Some supplementary interviews were conducted to find other relationships with the data, achieve data immersion, and better understand what the participants said. The meaning units were identified and coded. The codes were merged based on similarity and clustered into several sub-categories. Next, the subcategories formed main categories based on similarities and differences, and the greatest homogeneity within the categories was made. Incorporating the categories, the themes or abstract ideas emerged and did not involve the researcher’s assumptions in the analysis process. After that, the units of meaning were identified and coded those were merged based on similarity and grouped into several subcategories. In the next step, the subgroups formed the main categories based on similarities and differences. It was tried to have the most homogeneity in the categories and by combining categories, themes or abstract ideas emerged. To ensure accuracy and extraction of the real essence from interviews, 3 bilingual reviewers reviewed codes. Then, collected data and interpretations were shared with participants to confirm the coding designation and later rated by research team members. Finally research team verified transcribed coded data in a group discussion.
Trustworthiness
We employed the four critical criteria developed by Lincoln and Guba, including credibility, transferability, dependability, and confirmability [26]. Regarding credibility, the interviewer checked all the extracted codes from each interview and modified them if necessary (Member checking), also more than one year was allocated for data collection and analysis (prolonged engagement). For data collection, besides interviewing the students, the supervisor of the clinical skills center and two examiners were interviewed (Sources triangulation). For transferability, interviews, coding, and analysis were recorded and reported in detail in all the research processes. The dependability was established using some techniques: the opinions of the research team and double-checking of the codes were an agreement between the extracted categories and sub-categories. For confirmability, several interviews, extracted codes, and categories were reviewed by two faculty members familiar with data analysis of qualitative research. The participants were selected with maximum variation in students’ gender (7 male, 5 female), GPA average (2 students above 19, 3 students: 18–19, 4 students: 17–18, and 3 students less than 17 out of 20), the student’s success rate in the OSCE (6 students from the 1st to 7th rank of OSCE, 2 failed in the first step, and 4 students passed the first step without ranking), and the occupation and academic status after graduation after undergraduate (3 students: in master’s degree and 9 students working in the hospital). Also, to confirm the presented semantic units and develop the categories, an interview was conducted with the supervisor of the clinical skills center and 2 evaluators of the OSCE.
Results
Out of 12 participants, 7 were male and 5 female. The majority of participants were 22 years old (in the age range of 22 to 24 years).GPA average (2 students above 19, 3 students: 18–19, 4 students: 17–18, and 3 students less than 17 out of 20), the student’s success rate in the OSCE (6 students from the 1st to 7th rank of OSCE, 2 failed in the first step, and 4 students passed the first step without ranking), and the occupation and academic status after graduation after undergraduate (3 students: in master’s degree and 9 students working in the hospital). Also, to confirm the presented semantic units and develop the categories, an interview was conducted with the supervisor of the clinical skills center and 2 evaluators of the OSCE. The data analysis of the interviews led to the extraction of 268 primary codes, 7 subcategories, 2 categories, and a theme titled “Credibility and stability” (Table1).
A) exam’s accuracy in measuring competence
The exam’s accuracy in measuring competence was the first category that was formed about the main topic of the research. This category was extracted from three sub-classes: “Challenges in objective adaptation “,” Communication and organizational challenges for exam preparation “and” Inadequate simulation of stations and exam environment “. In this category, the participants referred to the factors that caused the “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence “.
- 1.
Challenges in objective adaptation
One of the effective factors in the “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence” is the challenges in objective adaptation. The gap between theory and practice and Inconsistency between the instructor and the evaluator are effective factors in this sub-category.
-
Participant number 2 (student) stated:
“I think it was good that it was executed practically. I like the practical exam, which could meet the same expectations that we have from ourselves, where we have practical problems and we don’t have problems, we can do better because we studied theoretical content before, and there was no problem”.
-
Participant number 3 (student) stated:
“If professors (evaluators) who presented in the OSCE were from the same internship professors (evaluators), the same content taught in the internship, and the exam was measured according to the same content, this could also be useful”.
-
Participant number 7 (student) stated:
“This shows the weakness of the exam when they didn’t tell us how to work with the equipment, how can you ask us how to work with it in the exam?”
- 2.
Communication and organizational challenges for exam preparation
Another effective factor in “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence” is communication and organizational challenges for exam preparation, which the participants pointed to the failure to notify on time, poor time management, and pre-exam counseling and stress reduction and pre-exam briefing on conditions.
-
Participant number 6 (student) stated:
“Three or four months before the OSCE, we were following up on the exam resources, but until a month before that, the meeting was still not held. Interestingly, after the meeting, the number of stations was not determined. One week before the exam, the number of stations changed from 10 to 13, which means that new resources and a new evaluator”.
-
Participant number 8 (student) stated:
“Before the exam, they should give a booklet similar to the guideline books to the students…. They have to hold two days in a row of orientation meetings about OSCE so that we can review with the professors. We indeed passed content in four years, but I think it would be a good idea if in the last few sessions, intensively we worked with the professors on the content that is going to be in OSCE”.
-
Participant number 14 (OCSE evaluator) stated:
“It is better to have an oral meeting between the students who are going to be in the OSCE and the evaluators. It is very good that the students can ask any questions and ask the question, where and how they take the exam, and how much time they have”.
- 3.
Inadequate simulation of stations and exam environment
The last effective factor in the “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence” is the inadequate simulation of stations and exam environment stations structural. The participants pointed to factors such as failure to simulate the test environment to the objective environment, stress caused by quarantine waiting for exams, and failure to induce a real clinical environment.
-
Participant number 2 (student) stated:
“When a station is about mental illnesses, clinical conditions cannot be provided for it. For example, you can invite a schizophrenic or a bipolar patient for real situations to meet and answer the students’ questions. In my opinion, the interview situation is better, the professors themselves know what the criteria need and whether the students meet these criteria or not”.
-
Participant number 3 (student) stated:
“Conditions arise that after everyone gathers together, several students are quarantined and some go to pass the stations. Therefore, the stress of students increased. We were reviewing the content in quarantine, we asked each other some things, and I feel that that atmosphere made the stress more”.
-
Participant number 7 (student) stated:
“The exam should be in a real environment for observation, and it is better to specify the responsibilities, because in my opinion, if the evaluators want to do a good assessment, it is not possible to evaluate a practical skill in one hour or one session. The weak point of OSCE was the lack of equipment, in a clinical environment if they want to perform a clinical evaluation, those conditions should be provided, which were not”.
B) exam power for repeatability
The second category was the “Exam power for repeatability” that was formed. This category includes four sub-categories: “Characteristics of the students “, “Lack of evaluators’ skills and mastery “,” Inefficiency of the evaluation tool “, and “Disturbance in executive affairs “. In this class, the students pointed to the factors that caused the “Exam power for repeatability “.
- 1.
Characteristics of the students
One of the effective factors in the “Exam power for repeatability” is the characteristics of the students. The participants are influenced by factors such as the effect of self-confidence on exam success, Interaction reducing anxiety and stress levels, Stress management through clinical internship experience, peer connection to exchange information, group discussion with classmates, the role of exam content mastery in success, the effect of individual differences in exam success, and the role of calming down in exam success.
-
Participant number 7 (student) stated:
“For this reason, OSCE is very good, because it was very important for me to know my skills and to control the level of my stress and anxiety, and I could practice, which means that my anxiety was more controlled in the last stations than in the first stations. It was also very good that we managed the time to answer the questions, because a person with an anxious personality may have a personality and mental disorder”.
-
Participant number 2 (student) stated:
“The level of our self-confidence could be very helpful in the exam to know how much we will get out of 100 and how it will be in practice if we want to be ready or not”.
-
Participant number 3 (student) stated:
“I live in the dormitory, that’s why we spend more time with our classmates and friends. When we were studying at home, we were in connection through social media, we asked questions to each other, we solved problems, we shared whatever pamphlets we had, and we had educational content…., in the last few days, we reviewed the contents together. The group discussion between us made lasting content in our minds”.
- 2.
Lack of evaluators’ skills and mastery
Another effective factor in the “Exam power for repeatability” is the lack of evaluators’ skills and mastery. The students state that factors such as the negative impact of evaluators’ bias in evaluation, improving the quality of the exam by selecting experienced evaluators, incorrect feedback from some evaluators, stress caused by evaluators’ behavior, stress caused by direct supervision, lack of fairness in evaluation observations, and constructive feedback to enhance learning during exams.
-
Participant number 1 (student) stated:
“At the patient education station, the evaluator knew that I could not speak Turkish and told me to teach the patient in Turkish. In the end, he gave me a perfect grade, but she bothered me at first. Although they had a background that I speak Farsi more easily than Turkish, they wanted me to speak Turkish”,
-
Participant number 9 (student) stated:
“Using experienced evaluators in the OSCE has a direct relation with the level of the exam and it improves. Learning happens when we are given feedback immediately”.
-
Participant number 15 (OCSE evaluator) stated:
“The feedback that is given to the student should be feedback based on intimacy and based on learning with the aim of teaching-learning, so the student’s stress will be less…. I asked him a question, I told him to do this, and he did, finally I said, stand aside now and let me give my feedback to you, it’s ok that you forgot some things, and based on the checklists, I can’t give you a score, but don’t worry, your work has been good so far and you forgot these things…. In my feedback, I reminded him/her of this issue, I think it creates a teaching-learning process for him/her.”.
-
Participant number 14 (OCSE evaluator) stated:
“The evaluator of one of the stations had zoomed on the student’s paper, which I thought that I may not be able to write, I even thought that the evaluator was looking at my handwriting, looking at my writing; whether I wrote correctly or incorrectly. I get more involved in their look than thinking about the question. I can pretend to be busy with something else, and let the student free to think and answer in the time he has, I can read it later.”
- 3.
Inefficiency of the evaluation tool
Another effective factor in the “Exam power for repeatability” is the inefficiency of the evaluation tool. In this regard; the interviewees pointed out these factors: reducing the validity of the test due to lottery questions, failure to control questions’ difficulty, designing theoretical questions more than practical questions, failure to design questions based on the scenario, lack of comprehensiveness of exam tools (checklist), determining student’s weaknesses, limited ability to assess professional qualifications, and focus on theory and oral aspects over clinical reasoning.
-
Participant number 1 (student) said:
“Because it is an exam based on a lottery, it also depends on luck, it means that I will get a topic that I know, and another student will get a question that he/she doesn’t know and got bad luck. Anyway, the one who prepares for this exam, if he tries hard, will definitely qualify up to 70% to be able to enter the practice. It may reflect the real qualification and 30% not because everyone is not asked about all topics and this randomness can be a weakness for OSCE”.
-
Participant number 2 (student) stated:
“60 to 70% of the clinical field was simulated there as if we were in a completely real clinical field, and we were dealing with a patient, the rest were theoretical questions. In my opinion, a practical exam is better than a theoretical or even an interview is better than a written exam because in the future the students will deal with the real patient and the practical environment, not with a paper and a notebook. So based on that, most of the student’s self-confidence will increase and the clinical form will be more related”.
-
Participant number 5 (student) stated:
“In the lesson…for example, the professor specified a source and we read it, while that is very extensive. I think the evaluator asked about nursing care for me but I wrote about the process. While the question could be much broader or at the CPR station, the evaluator’s opinion could be about how to heart massage, and whether height of the massage is good or not. Before starting the massage, did I hold the patient’s head correctly or the airway was open or not? This was all he had in mind, it was not comprehensive”.
-
Participant number 8 (student) said:
“Perhaps if the supervisor was not there at that moment and controls through a camera, the student’s stress may be less, direct supervision is stressful.“.
-
Participant number 15 (OCSE evaluator) stated:
“OSCE evaluates 50 to 60% of the student’s clinical competency, but if we can create valid standards and very good conditions, that the student can take the exam in that environment based on those standards; the exam will be a practical exam, and maybe up to 70 to 80% can guarantee the student’s clinical competency. But with the conditions that we hold, it can be just up to 50–60%. For example, where there is no infusion pump, I have to ask a theoretical question instead”.
- 4.
Disturbance in executive affairs
Another effective factor in “Exam power for repeatability” is the disturbance in executive affairs. The participants considered factors such as the effect of lack of space on student concentration, the effect of environment noise on answering the questions, ensuring the presence of an external observer to monitor procedures, stress caused by lack of coordination in exam execution steps, stress while waiting in quarantine, limited exam time, lack of coordination in exam execution, lack of exam facilities and equipment, and lack of real simulation due to lack of facilities.
-
Participant number 2 (student) stated:
“Sometimes there was a hall where two students were simultaneously giving exams on three mock-ups that are next to each other, for example, three mock-ups on separate beds. When three students are giving exams at the same time, it may cause the students to get stressed or not keep clinical conditions. In my opinion, due to the lack of enough space, the managers did this so that the exam process could happen quickly… This situation makes the student’s mastery not more and that clinical atmosphere did not associate to him/her”.
-
Participant number 7 (student) stated:
“The equipment was not enough. If managers want to do the clinical evaluation, they should provide appropriate clinical conditions, which were not provided. The exam did not have the clinical conditions to deal with a real patient”.
-
Participant number 13 (the supervisor of the clinical skills) stated:
“One of the problems we have now is that our environment is not standard. We are trying to get closer to the standard, but we are still far from it, it is also inevitable. Now, the temperature in some of our stations is very high and students are bothered…. The space that we considered is not suitable for students, so this will be effective. If there is a place where we can provide the standards, have a noiseless environment, proper ventilation, and proper lighting; it will be much better, so both evaluators and students will be satisfied.”
Discussion
Based on the results of the present study, the “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence” depends on various factors such as” Challenges in objective adaptation “, " Communication and organizational challenges for exam preparation “, and “Inadequate simulation of stations and exam environment “. The first sub-category of “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence” according to the participants, was the “Challenges in objective adaptation “. The results of Pourqanae ‘s study (2013) indicate that the existence of repetitive topics at the practice is one of the effective factors in the inefficiency of the clinical instructor and the lack of up-to-date information of some practitioner nurses in the acquisition of negative experiences in the students clinical training [27]. A study conducted by Mozafari shows that clinical skills often remain at the same level as learned in theory and do not develop [28]. Norozi (2016) also showed that the evaluation of students in clinical practice is mostly theoretical and clinical issues are not important [29].
Another sub-category of the “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence “was " Communication and organizational challenges for exam preparation “. Orientating examinees before the exam and giving precise expressions of expectations from them are necessary [30]. In this study, the participants mentioned stress, fear, and lack of previous preparation for the exam. High stress and fear of the exam cause negative experiences in students and from their point of view in the research; which causes lower grades. Shabestri & et al. (2014) also state that the OSCE is stressful due to students’ unfamiliarity [31].
Stress and anxiety have been reported as challenges in many studies, which can affect the examinees’ desired performance. They can exist in every examinee, but if the OSCE is carefully designed and implemented, and given the necessary preparations in advance, they will evaluate their experience positively despite being stressed [32]. The examinees complained about the insufficient time of the stations, therefore, before the exam, it is necessary to estimate the exact time of the OSCE, and even the Muck Run (pilot study of the exam) should be done [33]. In the study of Hamuleh & et al. the students mentioned that the most important strength in the clinical evaluation of the students was informing the students about the evaluation method [34], which corresponds to the component of “Communication and organizational challenges for exam preparation” in the category of “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence” in the present study. Fidment (2012) states that the creation of preparation models such as guidebooks, can play an effective role in students’ success in the OSCE [35]. In a study that surveyed students before the exam, due to a lack of sufficient information and unfamiliarity with how the exam was conducted, the desirability of this exam was evaluated as low [36]. Bagheri & et al. (2012) stated that the stress of this exam is largely related to the time of the exam, its complexity, and the implementation of techniques, as well as confusion about the exam method [37]. Therefore, the role of mediating and confounding factors in the student’s success, such as lack of familiarity with the exam, unnecessary fear, and anxiety of the student should be minimized so the final result of the exam is more indicative of the student’s knowledge and skills.
Another sub-category of the “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence “in this study which the participants mentioned is the “Inadequate simulation of stations and exam environment “. There is an inverse relation between the number of stations and the time allocated to each station. OSCE with more stations takes less time per station, while OSCE with fewer stations has more time per station [20]. The questions and tasks defined in the stations should be designed in a way that matches the determinate time, and the student can answer and perform it [38]. Holding an exam similar to the main exam for students who are under high stress or familiarization workshops and question and answer sessions before the OSCE can help reduce their stress [39].
Another category extracted from the interviews is “Exam power for repeatability” which has sub-categories such as, " Characteristics of the students “, " Lack of evaluators’ skills and mastery “, " Inefficiency of the evaluation tool “, and " Disturbance in executive affairs “.
Regarding the challenges related to the “Characteristics of the students “, factors such as stress and anxiety of examinees, fatigue, insufficient preparation, and their negative attitude toward the test have been reported. Stress and anxiety have been reported as challenges in many studies, which can affect overall optimal learner performance. Due to the large number of students and their quarantine; fatigue has also been reported in various studies. In the study by Adam & et al., the student’s characteristics are mentioned as influencing factors in professional behavior and exam success [39]. The results of studies indicate that students experience anxiety due to the lack of information and knowledge about how to conduct the OSCE, however with the continuation of the exam process and adapting to the conditions, the situation will be less anxiety-provoking. Of course, this issue also depends on the way the evaluators approach, the timing of the procedures, and the student’s psychological conditions [40].
Another effective factor in the “Exam power for repeatability” that the participants mentioned is the “Lack of evaluators’ skills and mastery “. These challenges can be controlled to a large extent by proper training and adequate preparation of evaluators. Therefore, it is necessary to justify, train, and prepare the evaluators by the evaluators before the exam [41]. It has been determined that some evaluators may have a negative attitude or inappropriate behavior and interactions, that these cases should be identified, and evaluators who have a positive attitude and are interested should be involved. Also, evaluators may have different roles, the extra workload is imposed on them, and they feel tired, so privileges should be considered to be an incentive for them. Care must be taken in setting the schedule of evaluators so that they do not spend long hours at the station, because fatigue can reduce the accuracy of their work. All of these issues should be considered by managers for exam planning [20]. Pre-OSCE training should be given on how to interpret checklists and scoring scales, and whether a student can pass or should fail. Feedback is very necessary and important and is considered as a challenge, it is mostly used in formative evaluations. Giving feedback during the exam will extend the allotted time at the stations. It conveys this message to the student that “the professor has cared enough about his/her work”. Failure to provide appropriate feedback is the most common complaint that students have about evaluators [42]. Junod Perron & et al. (2016), concluded that generalist tutors are more learner-centered and pay more attention to communication skills and professionalism during feedback [43]. In another study (2023) authors showed that good quality written feedback should be specific, balanced, and constructive, and describe the gap in medical students’ learning as well as observed behavioral actions in the exams. By these determinants, in OSCE assessment we can guide and support educators in providing effective feedback for the learner [44].
Another effective factor in the “Exam power for repeatability” that the participants mentioned is the “Inefficiency of the evaluation tool “. In Iran, the issue of evaluating nursing students is one of the challenges. The checklists and scoring scales that are used to assess student performance must be designed correctly based on the latest references so that be evaluated their performance with sufficient accuracy. The checklists should be comprehensive because the lack of that can cause bias in the evaluators. Also, the performance of the evaluators affects the stability (reliability) of the exam. The evaluators must be able to determine the cut-off point in the scoring scales, to separate the competent from the unqualified, so an appropriate standard method for the exam’s objectives must be selected. Although there is no perfect method, frontier regression methods are widely considered to be the most effective and efficient methods in OSCE [32].
The last effective factor in the “Exam power for repeatability” based on this study’s findings is” Disturbance in executive affairs “. The existence of some irregularities during the exam has been reported, which affects the performance of examinees, evaluators, and standard patients, these challenges can be overcome with proper planning and pilot execution. The stations should be numbered logically and clearly so that even those students who have anxiety can easily find their way around the stations based on the predetermined order and not get confused. The pathway of movement between the stations; the starting and ending points should be clear for the examinee before the exam begins, and they should move to the next station upon hearing the sound of the bell [45]. The choice of venue depends on the nature of the exam and local conditions. OSCE may be held in clinical skills training centers or hospitals and clinics, the location must be able to accommodate the required number of stations. The stations should be located next to each other so that no time is wasted during the transfer of the student from one station to another. In the orientation session, examinees should be informed about the layout of the stations [20].
Finally, we will discuss the main theme of this study; “Credibility and stability”. The OSCE has the standards of a fair exam whose criteria include validity, reliability, objectivity, and feasibility. Credibility means measuring educational goals, and stability means getting the same results from repeating the test under similar conditions [46]. The OSCE is considered a gold standard for assessing performance, and one of the features of standard performance assessment is the credibility and stability (validity and reliability) of the exam. Although the credibility and stability (validity and reliability) of the OSCE have been investigated in several studies and have been reported, due to the newness of this exam in nursing, its credibility and stability are considered among the challenges.
For credibility (validity) in the exam, the content and form of evaluation must match the purpose of the learning outcomes. An exam is valid if it measures exactly what it was designed to assess. It should be noted that OSCE can be used to assess a wide range of learning outcomes, including communication skills, physical examination, practical procedures, problem-solving, clinical reasoning, decision-making, attitudes and ethics, and other competencies and abilities. For credibility, the exam must assess the areas of learning outcomes as defined in the curriculum [45]. The stability (reliability) of the OSCE can be increased by evaluating students with the same samples of competencies, using trained evaluators, and trained standard patients to have the same performance, using carefully designed checklists, and scoring scales for evaluation. The stability of OSCE has been widely studied and confirmed and shows that scores in OSCE are repeatable or reliable.
Conclusion
Among the challenges of the OSCE are the lack of consensus regarding the appropriate content for the exam; the standard evaluation checklists; the same scenarios for all students; the use of clinical scenarios and their training; proper structure and organization; exam facilities; environment and equipment preparation; appropriate feedback to students; appropriate behavior of evaluators and training, and preparation of evaluators, also fatigue of evaluators, students’ quarantine, lack of solutions to manage stress and anxiety of students, and proper preparation of them. Nursing education deals with people’s lives and health, so special attention should be paid not only to the education of students but also to the evaluation. By carefully designing the OSCE stations, preparing the students and evaluators during the academic semester, providing the environment and equipment, and allocating enough time to the exam, it is possible to improve the credibility and stability of the exam.
Data availability
The datasets used and analyzed during this study and the interview guide that was used are available from the corresponding author on reasonable request in email: dehghani_gholamali@yahoo.com.
Abbreviations
- OSCE:
-
Objective structured clinical examination
References
Sadeghi T, Ravari A, Shahabinejad M, Hallakoei M, Shafiee M, Khodadadi H. Performing of OSCE method in nursing students of Rafsanjan University of Medical science before entering to clinical field inyear 2010: a process for quality improvement. Community Health J. 2017;6(1):1–8.
Alimohammadi N, Tabari R, Niknamy M, Kazemnejad Leili E. Evaluation of students’ clinical skills: agreement of self-assessment and clinical teacher assessment scores. J Holist Nurs Midwifery. 2016;26(1):21–9.
Al-Osaimi DN. Saudi e. nursing student satisfaction and evaluation of reflective practice: A cross‐sectional study. Nursing Forum. 2022.
Solà Pola M, Pulpón Segura AM, Morín Fraile V, Sancho R, Clèries X. Fabrellas i Padrès N. Towards the implementation of OSCE in undergraduate nursing curriculum: a qualitative study. Nurse Education Today, 2017, vol 49, p 163–167. 2017.
Lee W-H, Kim S, An J. Development and evaluation of korean nurses’ core competency scale (KNCCS). 2017.
Rafati F, Pilevarzade M, Kiani A. Designing, implementation and evaluation of osce to assess nursing students clinical competence in jiroft faculty of nursing and midwifery. Nurs Midwifery J. 2020;18(2):118–28.
Sadeghi T, Shahabi M. Evaluation of nursing students using objective structured clinical examination: a strategy for assessing Student’s competence. Strides Dev Med Educ. 2015;12(Supplement):228–36.
Salehi K, SALEHI Z, HAGHANI SHAKOURM. F. A review on OSCE for clinical evaluation of nursing and midwifery students in Iran. 2018.
Shamshiri M, Sadeghi T, Mohammadi N. Innovative ProblemBased methods in evaluation of clinical competencies. Strides Dev Med Educ. 2013;9(2):198–202.
Zare A, Masooleh Shadman R, Chehrzad M, Roshan Atrkar Z. Comparing two methods of evaluation, objective structured practical examination and traditional examination, on the satisfaction of students in Shahid Beheshti faculty of nursing and midwifery. Bi-Q J Guilan Prov Nurs Midwifery Sch. 2008;18(59):22–30.
Harden RM. Revisiting ‘Assessment of clinical competence using an objective structured clinical examination (OSCE)’. Med Educ. 2016;50(4):376–9.
Taylor CA, Green KE. OSCE feedback: a randomized trial of effectiveness, cost-effectiveness and student satisfaction. Creative Educ. 2013;4(06):9.
Ali GA, Mehdi AY, Ali HA. Objective structured clinical examination (OSCE) as an assessment tool for clinical skills in Sohag University: nursing students’ perspective. J Environ Stud. 2012;8(1):59–69.
Navas-Ferrer C, Urcola-Pardo F, Subirón-Valera AB, German-Bes C. Validity and reliability of objective structured clinical evaluation in nursing. Clin Simul Nurs. 2017;13(11):531–43.
Miller GE. The assessment of clinical skills/competence/performance. Acad Med. 1990;65(9):S63–7.
Nasir AA, Yusuf AS, Abdur-Rahman LO, Babalola OM, Adeyeye AA, Popoola AA, et al. Medical students’ perception of objective structured clinical examination: a feedback for process improvement. J Surg Educ. 2014;71(5):701–6.
Mitchell ML, Henderson A, Jeffrey C, Nulty D, Groves M, Kelly M, et al. Application of best practice guidelines for OSCEs—an Australian evaluation of their feasibility and value. Nurse Educ Today. 2015;35(5):700–5.
Mojarrab S, Bazrafkan L, Jaberi A. The effect of a stress and anxiety coping program on objective structured clinical examination performance among nursing students in shiraz, Iran. BMC Med Educ. 2020;20:1–7.
Zamanzadeh V, Ghaffari R, Valizadeh L, Karimi-Moonaghi H, Johnston AN, Alizadeh S. Challenges of objective structured clinical examination in undergraduate nursing curriculum: experiences of faculties and students. Nurse Educ Today. 2021;103:104960.
Harden RM, Lilley P, Patricio M. The definitive guide to the OSCE: the Objective Structured Clinical Examination as a performance assessment. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2015.
AbdAlla A, Mohammed K. The objective structured clinical exam (OSCE): a qualitative study evaluating nursing student s experience. Int J Sci Res (IJSR) ISSN (Online). 2016;5(3):399–402.
Lyngå P, Masiello I, Karlgren K, Joelsson-Alm E. Experiences of using an OSCE protocol in clinical examinations of nursing students-A comparison of student and faculty assessments. Nurse Educ Pract. 2019;35:130–4.
Ward MR, Delamont S. Handbook of qualitative research in education. Edward Elgar Publishing; 2020.
Kohlbacher F, editor. Editor the use of qualitative content analysis in case study research. Forum qualitative sozialforschung/forum: qualitative social research. Institut fur Klinische Sychologie and Gemeindesychologie; 2006.
Graneheim UH, Lundman B. Qualitative content analysis in nursing research: concepts, procedures and measures to achieve trustworthiness. Nurse Educ Today. 2004;24(2):105–12.
Lincoln Y, Guba E. Naturalistic inquiry. Volume 75. Sage Thousand Oaks. CA; 1985.
Pourghane P. Nursing students’ experiences of clinical teaching: a qualitative study. J Holist Nurs Midwifery. 2013;23(2):16–26.
Mirfeizi M, Mehdizadeh Tourzani Z, Mirfeizi SZ, Asghari Jafarabadi M, Mirheydari M, Khorsand G, et al. The Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE): is it a reliable and valid method in evaluating the knowledge and clinical practice of midwifery students? Future Med Educ J. 2013;3(4):20–4.
Norozi S, MOGADAM F. EXPERIENCES OF NURSING STUDENT’S CLINICAL EVALUATION: A QUALITATIVE CONTENT ANALYSIS. 2016.
Rawlings MA, Johnson BJ. Reliability and validity of OSCE for assessment of BSW competency: lessons learned. J Baccalaureate Social Work. 2019;24(1):229–48.
BasirShabestari S, Shirinbak I, Sarchami R. Comparison of traditional and Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) exams in terms of clinical skills assessment and attitudes of dental students of Qazvin dental school. J Med Educ Dev. 2014;9(3).
Onwudiegwu UOSCE. DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND DEPLOYMENT. J West Afr Coll Surg. 2018;8(1):1–22.
Sullivan C, Condron CM, O’Connor L, Pawlikowska T, Murray JM. Their OSCE, not your Oscar: simulated patients’ perspectives. Clin Teach. 2021;18(6):596–601.
Hamuleh MM, Heidari H, Changiz T. Evaluation of Clinical Education Status from the viewpoints of nursing students. Iran J Med Educ. 2011;10(4).
Fidment S. The objective structured clinical exam (OSCE): a qualitative study exploring the healthcare student’s experience. Student Engagem Experience J. 2012;1(1):1–18.
Saed AM, Abbas NI. Feedback of undergraduate nursing students about objective structured practical examination. J Nurs Educ Pract. 2017;7(3):123–35.
Bagheri M, Forotgheh MS, Fallah MS. The comparison of stressors in the assessment of basic clinical skills with traditional method and OSCE in nursing students. Life Sci J. 2012;9(4):1748–52.
Khan FA, Williams M, Napolitano CA. Resident education during Covid-19, virtual mock OSCE’s via zoom: a pilot program. J Clin Anesth. 2021;69:110107.
Adam J, Bore M, McKendree J, Munro D, Powis D. Can personal qualities of medical students predict in-course examination success and professional behaviour? An exploratory prospective cohort study. BMC Med Educ. 2012;12(1):1–8.
Moghimian M, Hashemi M, Kashani F, Karimi T, Atashi V, Salarvand S. Comparison the effect of objective structured clinical evaluation (OSCE) with direct and indirect supervision on nursing student’s test anxiety. J Nurs Educ. 2015;4(2):1–8.
Moineau G, Power B, Pion AMJ, Wood TJ, Humphrey-Murto S. Comparison of student examiner to faculty examiner scoring and feedback in an OSCE. Med Educ. 2011;45(2):183–91.
Ngim CF, Fullerton PD, Ratnasingam V, Arasoo VJT, Dominic NA, Niap CPS, et al. Feedback after OSCE: a comparison of face to face versus an enhanced written feedback. BMC Med Educ. 2021;21:1–9.
Junod Perron N, Louis-Simonet M, Cerutti B, Pfarrwaller E, Sommer J, Nendaz M. The quality of feedback during formative OSCEs depends on the tutors’ profile. BMC Med Educ. 2016;16:1–8.
Alsahafi A, Ling DLX, Newell M, Kropmans T. A systematic review of effective quality feedback measurement tools used in clinical skills assessment. MedEdPublish. 2022;12.
Clemett VJ, Raleigh M. The validity and reliability of clinical judgement and decision-making skills assessment in nursing: a systematic literature review. Nurse Educ Today. 2021;102:104885.
McWilliam PL, Botwinski CA. Identifying Strengthsandweaknessesin Theutilizationofobjective Structured Clinical Examination (osce) in anursing program. Nurs Educ Perspect. 2012;33(1):35–9.
Alizadeh, M., Behshid, M., Cheraghi, R. et al. Nursing students' experiences of professional competence evaluation by Objective Structured Clinical examination method: a qualitative content analysis study. BMC Med Educ 24, 1302 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1186/s12909-024-06292-3
Keywords
- Experiences
- Clinical competence
- OSCE
- Nursing student