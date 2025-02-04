Nursing students’ experiences of professional competence evaluation by Objective Structured Clinical examination method: a qualitative content analysis study (2025)

Based on the results of the present study, the “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence” depends on various factors such as” Challenges in objective adaptation “, " Communication and organizational challenges for exam preparation “, and “Inadequate simulation of stations and exam environment “. The first sub-category of “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence” according to the participants, was the “Challenges in objective adaptation “. The results of Pourqanae ‘s study (2013) indicate that the existence of repetitive topics at the practice is one of the effective factors in the inefficiency of the clinical instructor and the lack of up-to-date information of some practitioner nurses in the acquisition of negative experiences in the students clinical training [27]. A study conducted by Mozafari shows that clinical skills often remain at the same level as learned in theory and do not develop [28]. Norozi (2016) also showed that the evaluation of students in clinical practice is mostly theoretical and clinical issues are not important [29].

Another sub-category of the “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence “was " Communication and organizational challenges for exam preparation “. Orientating examinees before the exam and giving precise expressions of expectations from them are necessary [30]. In this study, the participants mentioned stress, fear, and lack of previous preparation for the exam. High stress and fear of the exam cause negative experiences in students and from their point of view in the research; which causes lower grades. Shabestri & et al. (2014) also state that the OSCE is stressful due to students’ unfamiliarity [31].

Stress and anxiety have been reported as challenges in many studies, which can affect the examinees’ desired performance. They can exist in every examinee, but if the OSCE is carefully designed and implemented, and given the necessary preparations in advance, they will evaluate their experience positively despite being stressed [32]. The examinees complained about the insufficient time of the stations, therefore, before the exam, it is necessary to estimate the exact time of the OSCE, and even the Muck Run (pilot study of the exam) should be done [33]. In the study of Hamuleh & et al. the students mentioned that the most important strength in the clinical evaluation of the students was informing the students about the evaluation method [34], which corresponds to the component of “Communication and organizational challenges for exam preparation” in the category of “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence” in the present study. Fidment (2012) states that the creation of preparation models such as guidebooks, can play an effective role in students’ success in the OSCE [35]. In a study that surveyed students before the exam, due to a lack of sufficient information and unfamiliarity with how the exam was conducted, the desirability of this exam was evaluated as low [36]. Bagheri & et al. (2012) stated that the stress of this exam is largely related to the time of the exam, its complexity, and the implementation of techniques, as well as confusion about the exam method [37]. Therefore, the role of mediating and confounding factors in the student’s success, such as lack of familiarity with the exam, unnecessary fear, and anxiety of the student should be minimized so the final result of the exam is more indicative of the student’s knowledge and skills.

Another sub-category of the “Exam’s accuracy in measuring competence “in this study which the participants mentioned is the “Inadequate simulation of stations and exam environment “. There is an inverse relation between the number of stations and the time allocated to each station. OSCE with more stations takes less time per station, while OSCE with fewer stations has more time per station [20]. The questions and tasks defined in the stations should be designed in a way that matches the determinate time, and the student can answer and perform it [38]. Holding an exam similar to the main exam for students who are under high stress or familiarization workshops and question and answer sessions before the OSCE can help reduce their stress [39].

Another category extracted from the interviews is “Exam power for repeatability” which has sub-categories such as, " Characteristics of the students “, " Lack of evaluators’ skills and mastery “, " Inefficiency of the evaluation tool “, and " Disturbance in executive affairs “.

Regarding the challenges related to the “Characteristics of the students “, factors such as stress and anxiety of examinees, fatigue, insufficient preparation, and their negative attitude toward the test have been reported. Stress and anxiety have been reported as challenges in many studies, which can affect overall optimal learner performance. Due to the large number of students and their quarantine; fatigue has also been reported in various studies. In the study by Adam & et al., the student’s characteristics are mentioned as influencing factors in professional behavior and exam success [39]. The results of studies indicate that students experience anxiety due to the lack of information and knowledge about how to conduct the OSCE, however with the continuation of the exam process and adapting to the conditions, the situation will be less anxiety-provoking. Of course, this issue also depends on the way the evaluators approach, the timing of the procedures, and the student’s psychological conditions [40].

Another effective factor in the “Exam power for repeatability” that the participants mentioned is the “Lack of evaluators’ skills and mastery “. These challenges can be controlled to a large extent by proper training and adequate preparation of evaluators. Therefore, it is necessary to justify, train, and prepare the evaluators by the evaluators before the exam [41]. It has been determined that some evaluators may have a negative attitude or inappropriate behavior and interactions, that these cases should be identified, and evaluators who have a positive attitude and are interested should be involved. Also, evaluators may have different roles, the extra workload is imposed on them, and they feel tired, so privileges should be considered to be an incentive for them. Care must be taken in setting the schedule of evaluators so that they do not spend long hours at the station, because fatigue can reduce the accuracy of their work. All of these issues should be considered by managers for exam planning [20]. Pre-OSCE training should be given on how to interpret checklists and scoring scales, and whether a student can pass or should fail. Feedback is very necessary and important and is considered as a challenge, it is mostly used in formative evaluations. Giving feedback during the exam will extend the allotted time at the stations. It conveys this message to the student that “the professor has cared enough about his/her work”. Failure to provide appropriate feedback is the most common complaint that students have about evaluators [42]. Junod Perron & et al. (2016), concluded that generalist tutors are more learner-centered and pay more attention to communication skills and professionalism during feedback [43]. In another study (2023) authors showed that good quality written feedback should be specific, balanced, and constructive, and describe the gap in medical students’ learning as well as observed behavioral actions in the exams. By these determinants, in OSCE assessment we can guide and support educators in providing effective feedback for the learner [44].

Another effective factor in the “Exam power for repeatability” that the participants mentioned is the “Inefficiency of the evaluation tool “. In Iran, the issue of evaluating nursing students is one of the challenges. The checklists and scoring scales that are used to assess student performance must be designed correctly based on the latest references so that be evaluated their performance with sufficient accuracy. The checklists should be comprehensive because the lack of that can cause bias in the evaluators. Also, the performance of the evaluators affects the stability (reliability) of the exam. The evaluators must be able to determine the cut-off point in the scoring scales, to separate the competent from the unqualified, so an appropriate standard method for the exam’s objectives must be selected. Although there is no perfect method, frontier regression methods are widely considered to be the most effective and efficient methods in OSCE [32].

The last effective factor in the “Exam power for repeatability” based on this study’s findings is” Disturbance in executive affairs “. The existence of some irregularities during the exam has been reported, which affects the performance of examinees, evaluators, and standard patients, these challenges can be overcome with proper planning and pilot execution. The stations should be numbered logically and clearly so that even those students who have anxiety can easily find their way around the stations based on the predetermined order and not get confused. The pathway of movement between the stations; the starting and ending points should be clear for the examinee before the exam begins, and they should move to the next station upon hearing the sound of the bell [45]. The choice of venue depends on the nature of the exam and local conditions. OSCE may be held in clinical skills training centers or hospitals and clinics, the location must be able to accommodate the required number of stations. The stations should be located next to each other so that no time is wasted during the transfer of the student from one station to another. In the orientation session, examinees should be informed about the layout of the stations [20].

Finally, we will discuss the main theme of this study; “Credibility and stability”. The OSCE has the standards of a fair exam whose criteria include validity, reliability, objectivity, and feasibility. Credibility means measuring educational goals, and stability means getting the same results from repeating the test under similar conditions [46]. The OSCE is considered a gold standard for assessing performance, and one of the features of standard performance assessment is the credibility and stability (validity and reliability) of the exam. Although the credibility and stability (validity and reliability) of the OSCE have been investigated in several studies and have been reported, due to the newness of this exam in nursing, its credibility and stability are considered among the challenges.

For credibility (validity) in the exam, the content and form of evaluation must match the purpose of the learning outcomes. An exam is valid if it measures exactly what it was designed to assess. It should be noted that OSCE can be used to assess a wide range of learning outcomes, including communication skills, physical examination, practical procedures, problem-solving, clinical reasoning, decision-making, attitudes and ethics, and other competencies and abilities. For credibility, the exam must assess the areas of learning outcomes as defined in the curriculum [45]. The stability (reliability) of the OSCE can be increased by evaluating students with the same samples of competencies, using trained evaluators, and trained standard patients to have the same performance, using carefully designed checklists, and scoring scales for evaluation. The stability of OSCE has been widely studied and confirmed and shows that scores in OSCE are repeatable or reliable.