Nutrition Facts for Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides (2025)

|Nutrition Facts
|Serving Size
|100 grams (100g)
|Calories
|350
|% Daily Value *
|Total Fat 0g
|0%
|Saturated Fat 0g
|0%
|Trans Fat 0g
|Cholesterol 0mg
|0%
|Sodium 0mg
|0%
|Total Carbohydrate 0g
|0%
|Dietary Fiber 0g
|0%
|Total Sugars 0g
|0%
|Includes 0g Added Sugars
|0%
|Protein 90g
|180%
|Vitamin C --mg
|--%
|Vitamin D --mcg
|--%
|Iron --mg
|--%
|Calcium --mg
|--%
|Potassium --mg
|--%
|Phosphorus --mg
|--%
|*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
-- = missing data
Detailed Nutrition Facts
155 nutrients
|Macronutrients
|-- = missing data
|%DV
|Weight
|100g
|Calories (kcal)
|350
|18%
|Fat
|0g
|0%
|Protein
|90g
|180%
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0%
|Sugars
|0g
|0%
|Fiber
|0g
|0%
|Cholesterol
|0mg
|0%
|Saturated Fats
|0g
|0%
|Net-Carbs
|0g
|Trans Fatty Acids
|0g
|Minerals
|-- = missing data
|%DV
|Weight
|100g
|Calcium
|--mg
|--%
|Iron, Fe
|--mg
|--%
|Potassium, K
|--mg
|--%
|Magnesium
|--mg
|--%
|Phosphorus, P
|--mg
|--%
|Sodium
|0mg
|0%
|Zinc, Zn
|--mg
|--%
|Copper, Cu
|--mg
|--%
|Manganese
|--mg
|--%
|Selenium, Se
|--mcg
|--%
|Fluoride, F
|--mcg
|--%
|Molybdenum
|--mcg
|Iodine, I
|--mcg
|Chlorine
|--mg
|Chromium
|--mcg
|Vitamins
|-- = missing data
|%DV
|Weight
|100g
|Vitamin A, RAE
|--mcg
|--%
|Vitamin C
|--mg
|--%
|Thiamin (B1)
|--mg
|--%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|--mg
|--%
|Niacin (B3)
|--mg
|--%
|Vitamin B5 (PA)
|--mg
|--%
|Vitamin B6
|--mg
|--%
|Biotin
|--mcg
|Folate (B9)
|--mcg
|--%
|Folic acid
|--mcg
|--%
|Food Folate
|--mcg
|--%
|Folate DFE
|--mcg
|--%
|Choline
|--mg
|--%
|Vitamin B12
|--mcg
|--%
|Retinol
|--mcg
|Carotene, beta
|--mcg
|--%
|Carotene, alpha
|--mcg
|--%
|Cryptoxanthin, beta
|--mcg
|--%
|Vitamin A, IU
|--IU
|Lycopene
|--mcg
|Lut + Zeaxanthin
|--mcg
|Vitamin E
|--mg
|--%
|Vitamin D
|--mcg
|--%
|Vitamin D2
|--mcg
|Vitamin D3
|--mcg
|Vitamin D (IU)
|--IU
|--%
|Vitamin K
|--mcg
|--%
|Vitamin K1
|--mcg
|Menaquinone-4 (K2)
|--mcg
|Other
|-- = missing data
|Weight
|100g
|Water
|10g
|Ash
|--g
|Alcohol
|--g
|Caffeine
|--mg
|Theobromine
|--mg
|PRAL score
|--
|Carbs & Sugars
|-- = missing data
|%DV
|Weight
|100g
|Soluble Fiber
|--g
|Insoluble Fiber
|--g
|Added Sugar
|0g
|0%
|Sucrose
|--g
|Glucose (Dextrose)
|--g
|Fructose
|--g
|Lactose
|--g
|Maltose
|--g
|Galactose
|--g
|Starch
|--g
|Carbohydrate, other
|--g
|Total sugar alcohols
|--g
|Fats
|-- = missing data
|%AI
|Weight
|100g
|Total Monounsaturated
|--g
|Total Polyunsaturated
|--g
|Omega 3s
|--g
|--%
|Omega 6s
|--g
|--%
|Omega 3 to Omega 6 Ratio
|--
|Omega 6 to Omega 3 Ratio
|--
|Omega 3 Fats
|alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA)
|--g
|--%
|Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)
|--g
|Docosapentaenoic Acid (DPA)
|--g
|Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)
|--g
|n-3-Eicosatrienoic Acid (20:3)
|--g
|Omega-6 Fats
|Linoleic Acid (18:2 n-6 cis cis)
|--g
|gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA)
|--g
|cis-cis-n6-Eicosadienoic Acid
|--g
|Dihomo-gamma-linolenic acid (DGLA)
|--g
|Arachidonic acid (AA)
|--g
|Saturated Fats
|Butyric (4:0)
|--g
|Caproic (6:0)
|--g
|Caprylic Acid (8:0)
|--g
|Capric Acid (10:0)
|--g
|Lauric Acid (12:0)
|--g
|Tridecanoic Acid (13:0)
|--g
|Myristic Acid (14:0)
|--g
|Pentadecanoic Acid (15:0)
|--g
|Palmitic Acid (16:0)
|--g
|Margaric Acid (17:0)
|--g
|Stearic Acid (18:0)
|--g
|Arachidic Acid (20:0)
|--g
|Behenic Acid (22:0)
|--g
|Lignoceric Acid (24:0)
|--g
|Monounsaturated Fats
|Myristoleic Acid (14:1)
|--g
|Pentadecenoic Acid (15:1)
|--g
|Palmitoleic Acid (16:1)
|--g
|cis-Palmitoleic Acid (16:1 cis)
|--g
|Heptadecenoic Acid (17:1)
|--g
|Oleic Acid (18:1)
|--g
|cis-Oleic Acid (18:1 cis)
|--g
|cis-Vaccenic acid
|--g
|Gadoleic Acid (20:1)
|--g
|Docosenoic Acid (22:1)
|--g
|cis-Docosenoic Acid (22:1 cis)
|--g
|cis-Tetracosenoic Acid (24:1 cis)
|--g
|Polyunsaturated Fats
|Octadecadienoic Acid (18:2)
|--g
|Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLAs)
|--g
|i-Octadecadienoic Acid (18:2 mixed isomers)
|--g
|undifferentiated-Octadecatrienoic
|--g
|Octadecatrienoic Acid (mixed isomers)
|--g
|Parinaric Acid (18:4)
|--g
|Eicosatrienoic Acid (20:3)
|--g
|Eicosatetraenoic Acid 20:4
|--g
|Heneicosapentaenoic Acid 21:5
|--g
|22:4
|--g
|Trans Fats
|Trans-Polyenoic Fats
|--g
|Trans-Monoenoic Fats
|--g
|trans-Palmitoleic Acid (16:1 trans)
|--g
|trans-Oleic Acid (18:1 trans)
|--g
|trans-Docosenoic Acid (22:1 trans)
|--g
|trans-Octadecadienoic Acid (18:2 trans)
|--g
|trans-trans-Octadecadienoic Acid (18:2 trans trans)
|--g
|Phytosterols (Plant Sterols)
|Total Phytosterols
|--g
|Stigmasterol
|--g
|Campesterol
|--g
|Beta-sitosterol
|--g
|Amino Acids
|-- = missing data
|%RDI
|Weight
|100g
|Essential Amino Acids
|Histidine
|720mg
|103%
|Isoleucine
|1355mg
|97%
|Leucine
|2620mg
|96%
|Lysine
|3070mg
|146%
|Methionine
|540mg
|74%
|Phenylalanine
|1895mg
|217%
|Threonine
|1715mg
|163%
|Tryptophan
|0mg
|0%
|Valine
|2165mg
|119%
|Conditionally Essential Amino Acids
|Arginine
|7585mg
|Cystine
|--mg
|--%
|Glycine
|18595mg
|Proline
|10380mg
|Tyrosine
|450mg
|51%
|Non-Essential Amino Acids
|Alanine
|7310mg
|Aspartic acid
|5960mg
|Betaine
|--mg
|Glutamic acid
|11195mg
|Hydroxyproline
|10290mg
|Serine
|3070mg
Data Source
Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides
User Entered
