Nutrition Facts for Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides (2025)

Nutrition Facts
Serving Size
100 grams (100g)
Calories350
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 0g0%
Saturated Fat 0g0%
Trans Fat 0g
Cholesterol 0mg0%
Sodium 0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate 0g0%
Dietary Fiber 0g0%
Total Sugars 0g0%
Includes 0g Added Sugars0%
Protein 90g180%
Vitamin C --mg--%
Vitamin D --mcg--%
Iron --mg--%
Calcium --mg--%
Potassium --mg--%
Phosphorus --mg--%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

-- = missing data

  • PRAL score --
  • Inflammation Index 67
  • Amino Acid Score --%
  • Potassium/Sodium --

Where do the calories come from?

What is this food made of?

Detailed Nutrition Facts

155 nutrients

Macronutrients
-- = missing data %DV
Weight100g
Calories (kcal) 350 18%
Fat 0g 0%
Protein 90g 180%
Carbohydrate 0g 0%
Sugars 0g 0%
Fiber 0g 0%
Cholesterol 0mg 0%
Saturated Fats 0g 0%
Net-Carbs 0g
Trans Fatty Acids 0g
Minerals
-- = missing data %DV
Weight100g
Calcium --mg --%
Iron, Fe --mg --%
Potassium, K --mg --%
Magnesium --mg --%
Phosphorus, P --mg --%
Sodium 0mg 0%
Zinc, Zn --mg --%
Copper, Cu --mg --%
Manganese --mg --%
Selenium, Se --mcg --%
Fluoride, F --mcg --%
Molybdenum --mcg
Iodine, I --mcg
Chlorine --mg
Chromium --mcg
Vitamins
-- = missing data %DV
Weight100g
Vitamin A, RAE --mcg --%
Vitamin C --mg --%
Thiamin (B1) --mg --%
Riboflavin (B2) --mg --%
Niacin (B3) --mg --%
Vitamin B5 (PA) --mg --%
Vitamin B6 --mg --%
Biotin --mcg
Folate (B9) --mcg --%
Folic acid --mcg --%
Food Folate --mcg --%
Folate DFE --mcg --%
Choline --mg --%
Vitamin B12 --mcg --%
Retinol --mcg
Carotene, beta --mcg --%
Carotene, alpha --mcg --%
Cryptoxanthin, beta --mcg --%
Vitamin A, IU --IU
Lycopene --mcg
Lut + Zeaxanthin --mcg
Vitamin E --mg --%
Vitamin D --mcg --%
Vitamin D2 --mcg
Vitamin D3 --mcg
Vitamin D (IU) --IU --%
Vitamin K --mcg --%
Vitamin K1 --mcg
Menaquinone-4 (K2) --mcg
Other
-- = missing data
Weight100g
Water 10g
Ash --g
Alcohol --g
Caffeine --mg
Theobromine --mg
PRAL score --
Carbs & Sugars
-- = missing data %DV
Weight100g
Soluble Fiber --g
Insoluble Fiber --g
Added Sugar 0g 0%
Sucrose --g
Glucose (Dextrose) --g
Fructose --g
Lactose --g
Maltose --g
Galactose --g
Starch --g
Carbohydrate, other --g
Total sugar alcohols --g
Fats
-- = missing data %AI
Weight100g
Total Monounsaturated --g
Total Polyunsaturated --g
Omega 3s --g --%
Omega 6s --g --%
Omega 3 to Omega 6 Ratio --
Omega 6 to Omega 3 Ratio --
Omega 3 Fats
alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA) --g --%
Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) --g
Docosapentaenoic Acid (DPA) --g
Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) --g
n-3-Eicosatrienoic Acid (20:3) --g
Omega-6 Fats
Linoleic Acid (18:2 n-6 cis cis) --g
gamma-Linolenic Acid (GLA) --g
cis-cis-n6-Eicosadienoic Acid --g
Dihomo-gamma-linolenic acid (DGLA) --g
Arachidonic acid (AA) --g
Saturated Fats
Butyric (4:0) --g
Caproic (6:0) --g
Caprylic Acid (8:0) --g
Capric Acid (10:0) --g
Lauric Acid (12:0) --g
Tridecanoic Acid (13:0) --g
Myristic Acid (14:0) --g
Pentadecanoic Acid (15:0) --g
Palmitic Acid (16:0) --g
Margaric Acid (17:0) --g
Stearic Acid (18:0) --g
Arachidic Acid (20:0) --g
Behenic Acid (22:0) --g
Lignoceric Acid (24:0) --g
Monounsaturated Fats
Myristoleic Acid (14:1) --g
Pentadecenoic Acid (15:1) --g
Palmitoleic Acid (16:1) --g
cis-Palmitoleic Acid (16:1 cis) --g
Heptadecenoic Acid (17:1) --g
Oleic Acid (18:1) --g
cis-Oleic Acid (18:1 cis) --g
cis-Vaccenic acid --g
Gadoleic Acid (20:1) --g
Docosenoic Acid (22:1) --g
cis-Docosenoic Acid (22:1 cis) --g
cis-Tetracosenoic Acid (24:1 cis) --g
Polyunsaturated Fats
Octadecadienoic Acid (18:2) --g
Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLAs) --g
i-Octadecadienoic Acid (18:2 mixed isomers) --g
undifferentiated-Octadecatrienoic --g
Octadecatrienoic Acid (mixed isomers) --g
Parinaric Acid (18:4) --g
Eicosatrienoic Acid (20:3) --g
Eicosatetraenoic Acid 20:4 --g
Heneicosapentaenoic Acid 21:5 --g
22:4 --g
Trans Fats
Trans-Polyenoic Fats --g
Trans-Monoenoic Fats --g
trans-Palmitoleic Acid (16:1 trans) --g
trans-Oleic Acid (18:1 trans) --g
trans-Docosenoic Acid (22:1 trans) --g
trans-Octadecadienoic Acid (18:2 trans) --g
trans-trans-Octadecadienoic Acid (18:2 trans trans) --g
Phytosterols (Plant Sterols)
Total Phytosterols --g
Stigmasterol --g
Campesterol --g
Beta-sitosterol --g
Amino Acids
-- = missing data %RDI
Weight100g
Essential Amino Acids
Histidine 720mg 103%
Isoleucine 1355mg 97%
Leucine 2620mg 96%
Lysine 3070mg 146%
Methionine 540mg 74%
Phenylalanine 1895mg 217%
Threonine 1715mg 163%
Tryptophan 0mg 0%
Valine 2165mg 119%
Conditionally Essential Amino Acids
Arginine 7585mg
Cystine --mg --%
Glycine 18595mg
Proline 10380mg
Tyrosine 450mg 51%
Non-Essential Amino Acids
Alanine 7310mg
Aspartic acid 5960mg
Betaine --mg
Glutamic acid 11195mg
Hydroxyproline 10290mg
Serine 3070mg

Data Source

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides

User Entered

