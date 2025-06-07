O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Foot Cream 91g (2025)

Prev Next
Product Details
Guaranteed relief for extremely dry, cracked feet—this foot cream is precisely what your hardworking feet need. After bearing the weight of a full day’s activities, your feet deserve a boost of hydration and nourishment. O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Foot Cream works with a unique formula that not only repairs rough, dry skin but also locks in moisture for long-lasting comfort.
This cream is powered by a high concentration of glycerin, which draws in and retains moisture, promoting healthier skin on even the roughest areas of your feet. The addition of Allantoin further enhances the formula's ability to deeply restore moisture, even penetrating the thicker skin on your heels. With an open and flexible application time—apply as needed throughout the day—it’s gentle enough for everyday use and strong enough to tackle the most extreme dryness. For the best results, use after exfoliating to allow the cream to fully absorb into your skin.
In as little as two days, you could begin to see a transformation from dry, cracked feet to soft, hydrated soles. Representative before-and-after photos available on our website demonstrate visible improvements when the cream is applied twice daily over two weeks, although individual results may vary.
Key Features:
- Rapid Relief: Notice improvement in as little as two days
- Deep Moisturisation: High concentration of glycerin attracts and locks in moisture
- Enhanced Hydration: Allantoin helps restore moisture even through rough, thick skin
- Long-Lasting Comfort: Provides enduring moisturisation to keep feet soft and healthy
- Easy Application: Use as needed throughout the day; best after exfoliating for optimal absorption
- Trusted Results: Representative photos show visible transformation with regular use
Product Specifications:
- Size: 91g
- Type: Foot cream designed for extremely dry, cracked feet
- Usage: Apply liberally post-exfoliation; can be used as needed throughout the day
- Benefits: Repairs and hydrates, leaving your feet looking and feeling rejuvenated
For more tips on effective foot care and advice on maximizing your results, check out our Foot Care Guide. Enjoy the confidence that comes with healthier, happier feet every day!
DELIVERY OPTIONS (UK mainland only)
Royal Mail Tracked 24– £4.95 or FREE for orders over £30.
Service aims to deliver the next working day from despatch.
- Order before 2pm Monday to Thursday for same day dispatch.
- Orders placed after 2pm Friday to Sunday will be shipped on Monday.
Returns
We think you'll love it, but if you need to make a return, no need to worry. You can return an item you are not completely happy with for exchange or refund within 30 days of purchase. Terms and conditions apply.
Our opening times are 7:30am-5pm Monday-Friday, 8am-12pm Saturday and we are closed on Sunday.
Once you have placed your order online for collection, we’ll have it ready for you in as little as 15 minutes. We will hold your order for 14 days, after which we will automatically generate a refund to the payment type you used to place the order.
Don’t forget your email address – Make sure your email address is added so that we can text you when your order is ready to collect. Please wait for your text or email before coming to collect your items.
All in stock items ordered before 2:00pm will be dispatched the same day and should arrive with you in 1 -2 working days.
Where possible all items are shipped with Royal Mail tracked 24. A tracking number will be sent to you on dispatch. For some larger items other couriers will be used, and our own vehicle fleet will be used for the local delivery option.
We always aim for make sure our customers love our products, but if you do need to return an order, we’re happy to help. Just email us directly and we’ll take you through the process. Or view our returns policy here.