O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Foot Cream 91g (2025)

Guaranteed relief for extremely dry, cracked feet—this foot cream is precisely what your hardworking feet need. After bearing the weight of a full day’s activities, your feet deserve a boost of hydration and nourishment. O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Foot Cream works with a unique formula that not only repairs rough, dry skin but also locks in moisture for long-lasting comfort.

This cream is powered by a high concentration of glycerin, which draws in and retains moisture, promoting healthier skin on even the roughest areas of your feet. The addition of Allantoin further enhances the formula's ability to deeply restore moisture, even penetrating the thicker skin on your heels. With an open and flexible application time—apply as needed throughout the day—it’s gentle enough for everyday use and strong enough to tackle the most extreme dryness. For the best results, use after exfoliating to allow the cream to fully absorb into your skin.

In as little as two days, you could begin to see a transformation from dry, cracked feet to soft, hydrated soles. Representative before-and-after photos available on our website demonstrate visible improvements when the cream is applied twice daily over two weeks, although individual results may vary.

Key Features:



Rapid Relief: Notice improvement in as little as two days

Deep Moisturisation: High concentration of glycerin attracts and locks in moisture

Enhanced Hydration: Allantoin helps restore moisture even through rough, thick skin

Long-Lasting Comfort: Provides enduring moisturisation to keep feet soft and healthy

Easy Application: Use as needed throughout the day; best after exfoliating for optimal absorption

Trusted Results: Representative photos show visible transformation with regular use

Product Specifications:

Size: 91g

Type: Foot cream designed for extremely dry, cracked feet

Usage: Apply liberally post-exfoliation; can be used as needed throughout the day

Benefits: Repairs and hydrates, leaving your feet looking and feeling rejuvenated

For more tips on effective foot care and advice on maximizing your results, check out our Foot Care Guide. Enjoy the confidence that comes with healthier, happier feet every day!