O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (2025)

Foot Cream
Original Tube
Concentrated Foot Cream that Heals, Relieves, and Repairs Extremely Dry, Cracked Feet
O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet is a powerful, moisturizing foot cream designed to provide guaranteed relief for extremely dry, cracked feet.. Whether you're on your feet all day or battling harsh weather conditions, our product is formulated to make a visible difference in your dry feet.
Foot Representative Photos: Before and after foot images from two-week usage period. Cream was applied once daily and as needed.
How It works
Benefits of O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet
O'Keeffe's doesn't just mask symptoms – it actively works to improve your skin health.
Instant Moisture Boost
Our unique formula immediately increases the moisture content of your skin.
Protective Barrier
We create a protective layer on the skin's surface to lock in that moisture.
Lasting Hydration
This barrier helps prevent further moisture loss, keeping your feet softer and healthier feeling for longer.
"I wanted to let you guys know that your foot cream is amazing. I’m a nurse and my feet were in bad shape and that Healthy Feet has my feet looking like new again. I want to say thank you."
Schelle V
,
Nurse
"As a healthcare worker I am on my feet for extended periods of time! This product has saved me from so much discomfort. It literally hurt to walk when my heels were at their worst. It is now a part of my nightly routine and after 2-3 uses I notice a HUGE difference. I am so thankful and appreciative of this product."
Arelis T.
,
Healthcare Worker
"I began using the Healthy Feet cream several weeks ago. Before that, my feet we so cracked and dry they were an embarrassment. I used the Healthy Feet cream daily and my feet look and feel great! I am on the way out the door now to get my next jar!"
Darell R.
,
"I just wanted to say thank you for such a great product. I love that it actually works with no stinging or smells. I sell tractors and I'm always outside in the cold hauling on hydraulic hoses and still use your product. Your Healthy Feet product is amazing! Thanks again. Respectfully, Your customer for life."
Jodi S.
,
Tractor Sales
"We LOVE your foot cream! I grabbed this for my husband who is a retail manager on his feet 60+ hours a week to help his dry, cracked feet. We’ve never looked back!"
Paula B.
,
Wife of Retail Manager
Have a story of guaranteed relief? Tell your story here!
Ingredients
Jar Formula
Tube Formula
Water
Glycerin
Stearic Acid
Isopropyl Myristate
Ceteareth-20, Cetyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Sodium Hydroxide, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Paraffin, Allantoin, Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Diazolidinyl Urea
Pump Formula
Stick Formula
Package Formula
How To Use
Maximize the Benefits of O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet
1
Start with clean, dry feet.
2
Apply a small amount – our concentrated formula goes a long way!
3
Rub thoroughly, paying extra attention to dry, cracked areas.
4
Use daily, preferably at night before bed and after bathing.
5
FAQS
100%
Our Promise To You: Guaranteed Relief Or Your Money Back
We stand behind every product we make. If you're not completely satisfied, we'll refund 100% of your purchase price.
A 25+ Year Heritage of Guaranteed Relief
So You Can Keep Going
O'Keeffe's began with a daughter's love for her hardworking father. What started in a kitchen to help one rancher's dry, cracked hands has grown into a trusted brand, helping millions find relief from extreme dryness.