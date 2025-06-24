O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (2025)

Table of Contents
Foot Cream

Original Tube

Concentrated Foot Cream that Heals, Relieves, and Repairs Extremely Dry, Cracked Feet

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (2)

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet is a powerful, moisturizing foot cream designed to provide guaranteed relief for extremely dry, cracked feet.. Whether you're on your feet all day or battling harsh weather conditions, our product is formulated to make a visible difference in your dry feet.

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (3)

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (4)

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (5)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (6)

Foot Representative Photos: Before and after foot images from two-week usage period. Cream was applied once daily and as needed.

How It works

Benefits of O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet

O'Keeffe's doesn't just mask symptoms – it actively works to improve your skin health.

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (7)

Instant Moisture Boost

Our unique formula immediately increases the moisture content of your skin.

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (8)

Protective Barrier

We create a protective layer on the skin's surface to lock in that moisture.

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (9)

Lasting Hydration

This barrier helps prevent further moisture loss, keeping your feet softer and healthier feeling for longer.

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (10)

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (11)

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (12)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (13)

"I wanted to let you guys know that your foot cream is amazing. I’m a nurse and my feet were in bad shape and that Healthy Feet has my feet looking like new again. I want to say thank you."

Schelle V

,

Nurse

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (14)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (15)

"As a healthcare worker I am on my feet for extended periods of time! This product has saved me from so much discomfort. It literally hurt to walk when my heels were at their worst. It is now a part of my nightly routine and after 2-3 uses I notice a HUGE difference. I am so thankful and appreciative of this product."

Arelis T.

,

Healthcare Worker

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (16)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (17)

"I began using the Healthy Feet cream several weeks ago. Before that, my feet we so cracked and dry they were an embarrassment. I used the Healthy Feet cream daily and my feet look and feel great! I am on the way out the door now to get my next jar!"

Darell R.

,

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (18)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (19)

"I just wanted to say thank you for such a great product. I love that it actually works with no stinging or smells. I sell tractors and I'm always outside in the cold hauling on hydraulic hoses and still use your product. Your Healthy Feet product is amazing! Thanks again. Respectfully, Your customer for life."

Jodi S.

,

Tractor Sales

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (20)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (21)

"We LOVE your foot cream! I grabbed this for my husband who is a retail manager on his feet 60+ hours a week to help his dry, cracked feet. We’ve never looked back!"

Paula B.

,

Wife of Retail Manager

Have a story of guaranteed relief? Tell your story here!

Ingredients

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (22)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (23)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (24)

Jar Formula

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (25)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (26)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (27)

Tube Formula

Water

Glycerin

Stearic Acid

Isopropyl Myristate

Ceteareth-20, Cetyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Sodium Hydroxide, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Paraffin, Allantoin, Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Diazolidinyl Urea

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (28)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (29)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (30)

Pump Formula

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (31)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (32)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (33)

Stick Formula

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (34)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (35)O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (36)

Package Formula

How To Use

Maximize the Benefits of O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet

1

Start with clean, dry feet.

2

Apply a small amount – our concentrated formula goes a long way!

3

Rub thoroughly, paying extra attention to dry, cracked areas.

4

Use daily, preferably at night before bed and after bathing.

5

FAQS

Browse The Feet Range

Restore Your Hands, Lips, Feet ANd Body

Healthy Feet

Pain Relief

Foot Cream

Shop Now

Healthy Feet

Night Treatment

Foot Cream

Shop Now

Healthy Feet Heel Balm

Intensive Healing

Foot Balm

Shop Now

Healthy Feet

Intense Renewal

Foot Cream

Shop Now

Healthy Feet

Original Jar

Foot Cream

ShopNow

Healthy Feet

Intense Renewal

Foot Cream

ShopNow

Healthy Feet

Night Treatment

Foot Cream

ShopNow

Healthy Feet

Pain Relief

Foot Cream

ShopNow

Healthy Feet Heel Balm

Intensive Healing

Foot Balm

ShopNow

Healthy Feet Foot Mask

Intensive Moisturizing

Foot Treatment

ShopNow

100%

Our Promise To You: Guaranteed Relief Or Your Money Back

We stand behind every product we make. If you're not completely satisfied, we'll refund 100% of your purchase price.

Where To Buy

Available Pretty Much Everywhere

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (47)

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (48)

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (49)

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (50)

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (51)

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (52)

A 25+ Year Heritage of Guaranteed Relief

So You Can Keep Going

O'Keeffe's began with a daughter's love for her hardworking father. What started in a kitchen to help one rancher's dry, cracked hands has grown into a trusted brand, helping millions find relief from extreme dryness.

Read Our story

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (53)

O'Keeffe's Healthy Feet Tube (2025)

