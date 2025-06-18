Odd ChatGPT action figure trend explained as people turn themselves into AI doll (2025)

EXCLUSIVE: ChatGPT is at the centre of social media's newest trend - where people are making themselves into 'starter pack' dolls. We take a look at the latest AI takeover and even give it a go ourselves

Tech Layla Nicholson Senior Features Writer 14:10, 11 Apr 2025Updated 14:12, 11 Apr 2025

AI is starting to take over the world one step at a time. We've had the super computer technology used to create bot adult subscription models, it's even been used in bingo - but now there's a new trend that everyone is hopping on.

In the latest of the bizarre new world of AI, everyone is starting to turn themselves into an action figure or Barbie doll with the help of ChatGPT.

While previous trends have seen people use their image to create medieval versions of themselves or even an OAP transformation, the tech savvy amongst us are becoming dolls placed in packaging along with a set of personalised accessories.

Here we take a closer look at the 'starter pack' trend, explain how to do it and even give it a go ourselves...

What is the Chat GPT doll trend?

ChatGPT recently upgraded their AI image generator, which should create more cohesive pictures (hopefully to combat the bots' misunderstanding of fingers).

The Ghibli-style AI art quickly intrigued users to make all sorts of image scenarios possible. Tickling the creativity within our brains, people have been making themselves into dolls, whether that be Barbie, Polly Pocket or mini action figure style.

Everyone and their goldfish have been sharing the outcomes on social media, which has made the trend blow up on the likes of Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter). Essentially, people are creating 'starter pack' dolls of themselves - including all the main accessories associated with them.

It's not known who was exactly responsible for starting the trend, but many people are following it on TikTok with the #BarbieBoxChallenge or #starterpack.

The first Barbie-doll AI challenge was birthed out of the hit 2023 Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie, however this new trend shows the how much ChatGPT has advanced in just a couple of years.

How can you make yourself into a ChatGPT doll?

First you need to go to ChatGPT, either online or through the app, and log in or create an account. It's free to do so, but you will have to pay extra to access different perks.

Then all you need to do is send a full body length picture of yourself and ask the AI bot to turn you into a doll placed in its original packaging.

You can have a bit of a play around with it, but you can type something along the lines of: "Create an action figure *specify the style here if wanted* of the person pictured in this image. The action figure should be in their original see-through packaging and the box should say *insert name*. The accessories next to the figure should include *insert what accessories you want your doll to have*."

After a few minutes, ChatGPT should have created you in doll form! It can take a bit of playing around with to get the design you want, the more specific you are the better. If you think that the doll looks nothing like you then make sure you use a clearer image.

And how did we get on?

Senior Features Writer Layla Nicholson writes...

Well, not particularly well. I used an image of myself that was probably too dimly lit for the AI to capture my face and outfit properly - so it doesn't really look like me.

I gave the action figure trend a go three times before ChatGPT flagged that I'd run out of free image creation until later this afternoon, and I'm certainly not paying to make a doll version of myself until then.

The first attempt it provided me with a more Barbie look, with a taller, doll-like face and longer middle-parted brown hair. It got the hair wrong and it doesn't really look like me facially either.

But, it did get my oversized black blazer and espresso martini correct. I asked for a newspaper, black sunglasses, phone, chocolate bar and red kitten heels as accessories.

The heels were more stilettos than kitten, but maybe ChatGPT isn't a fashionista. After that, I then asked ChatGPT to make the boots to sit just under the knee.

It got that correct but made the doll's face more rounded and childlike.

Giving it another go, I rewrote the whole request to include my job title, a Daily Star newspaper, an EU passport, some olives, chocolate and some black sunglasses.

Despite using the same picture, the doll appeared more human-like regarding facial features and body proportions. It made me look more Spanish than pale British woman.

Instead of the Daily Star newspaper being on the side with other accessories, the doll was holding it (farewell espresso martini) and it featured an image of a bald man that is hard to make out who it is - I wonder who it is!

And it looks like I'll be going on more trips as it gave me two passports and double the chocolate for the journey.

Oh, and it didn't miss my smile lines...