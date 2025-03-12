Ointment vs. Cream: What’s the Difference? (2025)

Skin products can moisturize dry skin or deliver medicine to the epidermis (outer layer of skin) and dermis (deep layer of skin).

These topical products typically fall into the following main categories, depending on their ratio of oil to water:

Ointments

Creams

Lotions

Gels

The formulation that's best for you will depend on the type of skin you're applying it to and the size of the area you're treating.

The following article covers the differences between ointments, creams, and other moisturizers and what to consider when choosing a product.



Ointment vs. Cream

One of the main differences between ointments and creams is how much oil and water they contain. Creams generally contain equal parts oil and water, while ointments typically contain 80% oil and just 20% water.

Creams can be used on all areas of the body, including the face and genitals. They are ideal for skin that is weeping or oozing.

Ointments are best for thickened skin and dry areas of the body with little or no hair. They shouldn't be used in or around skinfolds (such as groin and armpit areas) or on moist skin.

When choosing a product, read the ingredients list for allergies or hypersensitivity warnings. Ingredients like oils, fragrances, and preservatives found in creams and ointments may cause side effects like:

Skin rashes

Hives

Acne

Sun sensitivity

If you have celiac disease or a gluten sensitivity, consider a product that's labeled gluten-free if you plan to apply it to the lips or hands. Formulations that contain gluten can cause symptoms of celiac disease if they're accidentally ingested (taken by mouth).

Ointments and creams are not oil free, so if you have oily skin, these may not be the best choice for you.

When Should I Use Them?

Determining when to use an ointment vs. a cream can be confusing, particularly when the same medicine is available in both dosage forms.

Sometimes, your choice is determined by personal preference. For instance, research shows that different formulations—including ointments, creams, gels, and lotions—are equally effective in treating eczema in children. Oftentimes, the best form for you or your child is simply the one you'll use consistently!

But sometimes, only an ointment or a cream will be effective, depending on what part of your skin you're treating.

Ointments are preferable to creams for certain skin conditions, including the following:

Contact dermatitis (an itchy rash) : Creams typically contain more irritants that could aggravate rashes. Because ointments contain less water, they need fewer preservatives than creams do.

: Creams typically contain more irritants that could aggravate rashes. Because ointments contain less water, they need fewer preservatives than creams do. Dry skin conditions like severe eczema : Ointments are more effective at hydrating skin. Examples of prescription medicines to treat eczema include the PDE-4 inhibitor Eucrisa (crisaborole) or corticosteroid ointments like Kenalog (triamcinolone) and clobetasol.

: Ointments are more effective at hydrating skin. Examples of prescription medicines to treat eczema include the PDE-4 inhibitor Eucrisa (crisaborole) or ointments like Kenalog (triamcinolone) and clobetasol. Wound care: The skin needs to be moist to promote wound healing. Nonprescription, over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotic ointments include Neosporin (bacitracin, polymyxin B, and neomycin) and Polysporin (bacitracin and polymyxin B). Bactroban (mupirocin) is a common prescription antibiotic for the skin.

The skin needs to be moist to promote wound healing. Nonprescription, over-the-counter (OTC) antibiotic ointments include (bacitracin, polymyxin B, and neomycin) and Polysporin (bacitracin and polymyxin B). Bactroban (mupirocin) is a common prescription antibiotic for the skin. Eye conditions like conjunctivitis ( pink eye ): Ointments allow the medicine to stay in contact with the eye longer and enhance the medicine's effects.

Creams, on the other hand, are ideal moisturizers for the face and hands. Some examples include:

OTC moisturizing creams like Cetaphil, CeraVe , and Eucerin

, and Eucerin Prescription cream Elidel (pimecrolimus) for eczema of the head and neck

Creams are also used as local anesthetics (numbing agents) before surgical or cosmetic procedures. Active ingredients of these include:

Lidocaine

Benzocaine

Pramoxine



And because creams (not ointments) are effective for the rectal and genital areas, they are essential OTC or prescription medications for conditions like:

Hemorrhoids , treated with Preparation H creams

, treated with Preparation H creams Jock itch , treated with antifungal creams like Lotrimin (clotrimazole)

, treated with like Lotrimin (clotrimazole) Vaginal yeast infections , treated with creams like Monistat (miconazole)

, treated with creams like Monistat (miconazole) Vaginal dryness , treated by inserting Estrace (estradiol) cream into the vagina

What Do They Look Like?

Creams disappear in the skin after they're applied.

Ointments typically cause the skin to look greasy or glossy.

How Do They Feel on the Skin?

Creams feel light on the skin and are easy to apply and remove.

In contrast, ointments are thick. They feel greasier than creams and may be more challenging to spread and remove. They may stain clothing or sheets.

How Do They Work?

Ointments are occlusive, which means they form a barrier on the skin and lock in moisture to keep the skin hydrated.

Creams are less occlusive than ointments. They are still frequently used as moisturizers but can also be used for weepy or oozy skin conditions like psoriasis.

Which Absorbs Best?

Traditionally, ointments were thought to absorb into the skin the best. But research shows that there's no significant difference in the effectiveness of creams and ointments. The choice over which to use will often come down to personal preference. People sometimes prefer creams because they may be a bit less messy.



Which Delivers the Most Moisture?

Ointments are better moisturizers than creams. This is because they are more occlusive and prevent water from leaving the skin.

A Word From Verywell Timing of administration for applying these products can be important when convenience is a concern. For example, if someone needs an ointment to be applied to an undesirable place, such as the feet or face, applying it when expected to be home for a more extended period or at bedtime might be ideal. — ERIKA PROUTY, PHARMD, MEDICAL EXPERT BOARD

Other Skin Product Types

Cream vs. Lotion

Though they're similar, some significant differences exist between creams and lotions. While creams are classified as semisolid, lotions are liquids. This means they're thinner and able to be poured.

Lotions contain a higher percentage of water than creams, and they don't moisturize as well as creams. Remember that creams and lotions can dry out your skin compared to ointments.

Lotions feel cool on the skin. Because they are easy to apply and spread, lotions are a good choice for large areas of the body.

Lotions are commonly applied to large parts of the body via products like:

Daytime moisturizers like Amlactin and Eucerin

Sunscreens

Caladryl (calamine) for poison ivy, poison oak, or poison sumac

Lotions are also ideal for the scalp and other hairy areas. Examples include:

Scabies treatments like Lindane

like Lindane Head lice treatments like Nix (permethrin)

Balms

Traditionally, balms for wounds or burns were made by combining gum from trees with butter or even lard.

Modern balms contain oils like argan or jojoba oil and waxes like beeswax, which give them a waxy appearance.

Because they are very occlusive, balms can create a solid barrier to lock in moisture. But unlike ointments, they don't leave the skin sticky or greasy.

Use balms such as the following to moisturize very dry or rough patches of skin, including the lips:

Analgesic balm and IcyHot for pain

Lip balms like Carmex and Burt's Bees

like Carmex and Burt's Bees Beard balms

balms Cleansing balms like purple ginseng



Gels

Gels are semisolid and consist of a liquid inside a solid structure. Gels typically contain gelling agents like glycerol that cause them to be stiff.

Gels can be either water-based (hydrogels) or alcohol-based (oleogels). They tend to dry out the skin because they are not occlusive.

Gels are known to have a cooling effect on the skin, but they may also cause stinging or redness.

Gels aren't greasy, so they're ideal for oily skin like the face and for hairier parts of the body.

Gels can be used in the mouth without breaking down. Some gels make a reservoir under the skin that gradually releases medication over time.

Gel-based medications include:

Retin-A (tretinoin), Differin (adapalene), and benzoyl peroxide for acne

(tretinoin), (adapalene), and for acne Hyaluronic acid gels marketed for anti-aging

gels marketed for anti-aging Aloe vera for sunburn

for sunburn Orajel for canker sores

Biotene for dry mouth

Voltaren (diclofenac) for pain and inflammation

Serums

Serums are distinct from other skin products in that they provide highly concentrated ingredients to the skin. Because of this, small amounts of serums act quickly and can dramatically affect the skin's appearance.

Serums are typically used cosmetically to support conditions that come with aging, such as wrinkles and dull skin. They make the skin feel smooth.

Serums provide moisture to the skin. Hyaluronic acid serum, for instance, can increase skin hydration by 55%, according to research. That said, applying a moisturizer after a serum helps to seal in moisture and optimize the serum's effects.

Some specific uses of serum include the following:

Facial serums like vitamin C , collagen peptides, retinol, and hyaluronic acid

, collagen peptides, retinol, and hyaluronic acid Under eye serums like L'Oreal Paris's Revitalift

Hair serums like Kerascalp

Nail serums like Olive & June's Cuticle Serum Duo

Summary

Choosing a skin product that's right for you can be overwhelming as there are seemingly limitless options. Keeping in mind the area of skin you're treating and whether your skin is dry or oily will help narrow down your choices.

Ointments lock moisture in the skin, which is excellent for dry skin conditions like eczema. A few drawbacks: Ointments are thick and greasy, and they may need to be avoided on the face, armpits, or genitals.

Creams can be used anywhere on the body. They contain equal parts oil and water, providing moisture but not as much as ointments. Besides their use as moisturizers, creams are often used for conditions like yeast infections and vaginal dryness.

Lotions are liquids, easily spreadable on large areas of the body, and ideal for use on hairy skin. Sunscreens, lice treatments, and poison ivy remedies come in lotion form.

Other topical dosage forms include gels, balms, and serums. Gels can be used to release medicine through the skin gradually. Balms are ideal for dry, rough skin like the lips. Serums are commonly used cosmetically to deliver highly concentrated ingredients.

Because these dosage forms have pros and cons, discuss your treatment goals with a healthcare provider or pharmacist before using.