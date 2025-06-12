Oklahoma State football, Mike Gundy bracing for hectic week with 'Boys from Oklahoma' concerts (2025)

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is well aware of what is about to engulf Boone Pickens Stadium from Thursday to Sunday.

“You’re talking about a game day four days in a row,” Gundy said after his football team finished its Tuesday practice at the Sherman Smith Training Center.

Gundy, of course, is referring to the "Boys From Oklahoma" concerts headlined by Cross Canadian Ragweed and the Turnpike Troubadours, along with several other performers.

Bands were on hand Tuesday performing sound checks inside BPS.

They’ve sold out four shows, running Thursday through Sunday, with other ancillary events happening in the vicinity as well.

But Gundy isn’t changing his practice schedule, so the Cowboys will be on the field across the street from the stadium Thursday and Saturday afternoons.

“Yeah, it won’t bother these guys,” Gundy said.

The coach says he’s been asked to be involved in the concerts on some level, though he doesn’t yet know the specifics. And he was happy to oblige, considering a portion of the concerts’ proceeds are going toward OSU’s name, image and likeness funding.

“We’re very appreciative, very thankful,” Gundy said. “Those shows sold out in, like, an hour. It’s a big hit.

“There’s people coming in from New Mexico to watch this thing, central Texas, Arkansas, Kansas City. They’re coming from everywhere to come to this concert.”

Talyn Shettron injured again

OSU receiver Talyn Shettron hasn’t practiced for the last week, suffering another injury in his star-crossed career.

Gundy shared that the talented receiver from Edmond Santa Fe High School is sidelined but didn’t specify the nature of his latest injury.

“He’s out right now, so he won’t be with us for a while,” Gundy said. “I don’t know what is long-term is, but he hasn’t been here for the last couple practices.”

Now a redshirt junior, Shettron has had a significant injury each year of his career. He was carving out a meaningful role last season, and is the leading returning receiver with 245 yards and a touchdown on 12 catches.

It almost feels ominous looking back at Gundy’s previous comments now, seeing how hopeful he was that Shettron could get through a year without notable injuries. But here’s what he said regarding Shettron’s unfortunate luck with health when asked last week before the injury.

“It’d be nice for him to play a season injury free,” Gundy said April 1. “He’s had three serious injuries. It’s difficult. He’s continued to fight back. He looks as good now as he ever has. So hopefully he can stay healthy, and if he does, I suspect he’ll contribute to our team.”

Gundy didn’t speculate about the long-term status of Shettron’s injury, but with a new offense and a need for a receiver with his size (6-2, 195) to step forward, this is, unfortunately, a missed opportunity.

Oklahoma State quarterback update

Here’s Gundy’s response regarding how his quarterbacks are progressing:

“I watched pretty close today. All of ‘em are doing pretty good. They all seem to be making plays. Every once in a while, they’ll make a mistake. Nothing that would change the rotation at this point.”

Cowboys add running back from portal

With an injury in its backfield already this spring, Oklahoma State reacted quickly in filling the void via the transfer portal.

The Cowboys gained a commitment from Georgia State transfer Freddie Brock on Tuesday, as initially reported by 247Sports.

A graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining, Brock is a 5-foot-10, 190-pound back who averaged 6.2 yards per carry over 16 games at Georgia State.

Originally from Rochester, New York, he began his career at Maine in 2021. He transferred to Georgia State in 2023 and played in four games while redshirting. He became the lead back and rushed for 819 yards and eight touchdowns this past season.

He will step into a running back room that is a blend of size and speed. The group recently lost redshirt freshman Jaden Allen-Hendrix, a 6-foot-2, 235-pound back who suffered an undisclosed injury.

