Olay Super Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30, Ultra Lightweight SPF Face Moisturizer (2025)

★★★★★
0 Reviews
5 ★
4 ★
3 ★
2 ★
1 ★
1.7 Ounces
$34.99
Save with Club Olay
Sign In|Join Now
Coupon Code Copied Successfully
1.7 Ounces
$34.99
1.7 Ounces
$34.99
- 24-Hour
Hydration
- Dermatologist
Tested
- Brightens
- Reduces Appearances of Fine Lines
- Lightweight
- WHAT IT DOES
Olay Super Cream has the Power of 5 Visible Skincare Benefits in 1:
1. HYDRATES: SPF face moisturizer provides long-lasting hydration of up to 24 hours and hydrates better than the #1 Luxury Facial Moisturizer with Sunscreen* *based off P12M Unit Sales quarter end 12/31/2024
2. SMOOTHS: Face moisturizer with rich ingredients visibly reduces dark spots and fine lines
3. BRIGHTENS: Face cream that hydrates and protects, the ideal combo for a radiant, dewy glow
4. FIRMS: Daily moisturizer that improves skins firmness and leaves a soft matte finish.
5. PROTECTS: Moisturizer with SPF 30 that helps protect your skin against UVA/UVB sun damage, without the heavy stickiness of sunscreen
-
- Skin Type
- All Skin Types Skin Concerns
- Fine Lines, Wrinkles, Sun Protection, Dullness, Uneven Texture, Dryness
- How to Use
1. Apply to face liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure.
2. Reapply at least every 2 hours - use water resistant sunscreen if swimming or sweating.
- Ingredients
Water, zea mays (corn) starch, glycerin, niacinamide*, dimethicone, 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid**, sodium hyaluronate***, tocopheryl acetate^, palmitoyl pentapeptide-4*^, panthenol**^, caprylyl glycol, dimethiconol, cetearyl alcohol, cetearyl glucoside, palmitic acid, stearic acid, behenyl alcohol, stearyl alcohol, cetyl alcohol, disodium EDTA, PEG-100 stearate, 1,2-hexanediol, sodium polyacrylate starch, phenoxyethanol, fragrance Avobenzone 3.0%, Homosalate 9.0%, Octisalate 4.5%, Octocrylene 6.0%,*Vitamin B3, **Vitamin C, ***Hyaluronic Acid, ^Vitamin E, *^Peptide, **^Pro-Vitamin B5
×
PUTTING OLAY SUPER CREAM TO THE TEST
Power of 5 Skin Benefits in 1 +SPF
agree their skin feels smooth
agree their skin feels soft
agree their skin looks radiant
In a 12-week clinical study, we tested Olay Super Cream 5 in 1 with Sunscreen across a diverse range of skin types & skin conditions.
KEY INGREDIENTS
Our Super Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30, Ultra Lightweight SPF Face Moisturizer is formulated with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Vitamin E, and Collagen Peptide.
Step 1
Cleanse
Use Olay Cleansing Melts daily to reveal visibly improved, luminous skin.
Step 2
Treat with Super Serum
Apply your Super Serum and follow with additional treatments - like your favorite eye cream.
Step 3
Moisturize & Protect
Seal in all the Super Serum greatness with Super Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30, Ultra Lightweight SPF Face Moisturizer.
Try NEW Super Cream Face Moisturizer to Deliver 5 Benefits in 1 with Sunscreen
- Hydrate
- Brighten
- Protect with SPF
- Smooth
- Firm
-
ADD TO BAG |
Enhance Your Routine
Simplify your results with products that are frequently purchased together
-
Olay Super Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30, Ultra Lightweight SPF Face Moisturizer
5 Skin Benefits In 1
$34.99
5 Skin Benefits In 1
Related Products
00075609209055
00075609208768
00075609209000
★★★★★
See why customers rate it stars
★★★★★
Reviews
out of reviewers recommend this product
Reviews
Rating Snapshot
Select a row below to filter reviews.
5
4
3
2
1
Average Customer Ratings
Overall
★★★★★
Quality of Product
Value of Product
?
-
Default▼
- Most Relevant
- Most Recent
- Most Helpful
- Highest to Lowest Rating
- Lowest to Highest Rating
Relevancy Sort puts the best reviews at the top. We look at things like helpfulness votes, latest reviews, pictures and other traits that readers look for in their reviews.
-
▾ Rating
- 5 Stars
- 4 Stars
- 3 Stars
- 2 Stars
- 1 Stars
Active Filters
×
Search Results
Your search returned no results.
×
Product Finder
Help me improve
skin concern
- Fine Lines & Wrinkles
- Dryness
- Sagging Skin
- Dark Spots
- Uneven Tone
- Dullness
What's My Skin Type
×
Defining My Skin Type
Wash off all dirt, make up, and impurities from your face, and pat dry. Do not apply any products, and wait for 30 minutes. You can determine your skin type based on the descriptions below.
1 — Normal
Your skin feels balanced and hydrated — not tight and not oily, and you display very few skin concerns.
2 — Oily
Your whole face appears shiny or greasy. Your pores may be visible or appear enlarged.
3 — Dry
Your face feels tight and it appears to be dull. You may also experience cracking or flaking skin.
4 — Combination
Your face appears shiny or greasy in specific areas (commonly the T-Zone of forehead, nose, and chin), and your skin feels dry or flaky in other areas (commonly your cheeks or jawline).
5 — Sensitive
This may not be something that is visible with this test, but something you can determine as you use products. If your skin becomes red or feels irritated by mild products, you likely have this skin type.
Save with Club Olay
Sign In|Join Now
Olay Super Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30, Ultra Lightweight SPF Face Moisturizer
$34.99
×
×
✔
Thank you for the review.
GET 15% OFF
Get 15% OFF
×
!
Not sure what your skin needs?
Try Skin Advisor for a personalized skin care routine.
Try It Now
×
×
JOIN CLUB OLAY