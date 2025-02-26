Olay Super Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30, Ultra Lightweight SPF Face Moisturizer (2025)

Wash off all dirt, make up, and impurities from your face, and pat dry. Do not apply any products, and wait for 30 minutes. You can determine your skin type based on the descriptions below.

1 — Normal

Your skin feels balanced and hydrated — not tight and not oily, and you display very few skin concerns.

2 — Oily

Your whole face appears shiny or greasy. Your pores may be visible or appear enlarged.

3 — Dry

Your face feels tight and it appears to be dull. You may also experience cracking or flaking skin.

4 — Combination

Your face appears shiny or greasy in specific areas (commonly the T-Zone of forehead, nose, and chin), and your skin feels dry or flaky in other areas (commonly your cheeks or jawline).

5 — Sensitive

This may not be something that is visible with this test, but something you can determine as you use products. If your skin becomes red or feels irritated by mild products, you likely have this skin type.