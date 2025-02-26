Olay Super Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30, Ultra Lightweight SPF Face Moisturizer (2025)

  • 24-Hour
    Hydration
  • Dermatologist
    Tested
  • Brightens
  • Reduces Appearances of Fine Lines
  • Lightweight
  • WHAT IT DOES

    Olay Super Cream has the Power of 5 Visible Skincare Benefits in 1:

    1. HYDRATES: SPF face moisturizer provides long-lasting hydration of up to 24 hours and hydrates better than the #1 Luxury Facial Moisturizer with Sunscreen* *based off P12M Unit Sales quarter end 12/31/2024

    2. SMOOTHS: Face moisturizer with rich ingredients visibly reduces dark spots and fine lines

    3. BRIGHTENS: Face cream that hydrates and protects, the ideal combo for a radiant, dewy glow

    4. FIRMS: Daily moisturizer that improves skins firmness and leaves a soft matte finish.

    5. PROTECTS: Moisturizer with SPF 30 that helps protect your skin against UVA/UVB sun damage, without the heavy stickiness of sunscreen

    • Skin Type
    • All Skin Types
      • Skin Concerns
    • Fine Lines, Wrinkles, Sun Protection, Dullness, Uneven Texture, Dryness
  • How to Use

    1. Apply to face liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure.

    2. Reapply at least every 2 hours - use water resistant sunscreen if swimming or sweating.

  • Ingredients

    Water, zea mays (corn) starch, glycerin, niacinamide*, dimethicone, 3-O-ethyl ascorbic acid**, sodium hyaluronate***, tocopheryl acetate^, palmitoyl pentapeptide-4*^, panthenol**^, caprylyl glycol, dimethiconol, cetearyl alcohol, cetearyl glucoside, palmitic acid, stearic acid, behenyl alcohol, stearyl alcohol, cetyl alcohol, disodium EDTA, PEG-100 stearate, 1,2-hexanediol, sodium polyacrylate starch, phenoxyethanol, fragrance Avobenzone 3.0%, Homosalate 9.0%, Octisalate 4.5%, Octocrylene 6.0%,*Vitamin B3, **Vitamin C, ***Hyaluronic Acid, ^Vitamin E, *^Peptide, **^Pro-Vitamin B5

PUTTING OLAY SUPER CREAM TO THE TEST

Power of 5 Skin Benefits in 1 +SPF

agree their skin feels smooth

agree their skin feels soft

agree their skin looks radiant

In a 12-week clinical study, we tested Olay Super Cream 5 in 1 with Sunscreen across a diverse range of skin types & skin conditions.

What's it like?

Super Cream is ultra lightweight hydration that instantly melts into skin and leaves a radiant dewy glow.

FORMULA SCENT

Experience a delicate blend of floral notes and a hint of ginger for a refreshing touch.

KEY INGREDIENTS

Our Super Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30, Ultra Lightweight SPF Face Moisturizer is formulated with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, Vitamin E, and Collagen Peptide.

NEW

Super Cream with Sunscreen

Olay Super Cream +SPF facial moisturizer combines 5 powerful ingredients to deliver 5 benefits in 1 to boost surface skin cells for more resilient skin.

Step 1

Cleanse

Use Olay Cleansing Melts daily to reveal visibly improved, luminous skin.

Step 2

Treat with Super Serum

Apply your Super Serum and follow with additional treatments - like your favorite eye cream.

Step 3

Moisturize & Protect

Seal in all the Super Serum greatness with Super Cream with Sunscreen SPF 30, Ultra Lightweight SPF Face Moisturizer.

Try NEW Super Cream Face Moisturizer to Deliver 5 Benefits in 1 with Sunscreen

  • Hydrate
  • Brighten
  • Protect with SPF
  • Smooth
  • Firm

