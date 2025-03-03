[OLG.ca] OLG - 12 Days of Holidays! (Ontario ONLY) - Daily promos show up at NOON. - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

(Ontario ONLY)

Daily promos show up at NOON.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the 12 Days of Holidays!

Celebrate the festive season with up to 12 daily surprises for Lottery, Casino, and PROLINE+!

The celebration kicks off today, so what are you waiting for? Head over to OLG.ca to see what today’s festive surprise is!

And don’t forget to check back every day at noon to see if there’s a new offer waiting!

Check daily. I think today is free spins on some piggy game. Not sure. But post of you see it. I opted in too quick.

Free is good. (Not greed)

