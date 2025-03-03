[OLG.ca] OLG - 12 Days of Holidays! (Ontario ONLY) - Daily promos show up at NOON. - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

Expired Hot Deals
Sorry, this offer has expired.
Set up a deal alert and get notified of future deals like this.Set up a Deal Alert
OLG.ca
- Last Updated:
- Dec 30th, 2024 6:20 pm
- Category:
- Entertainment
Tags:
SCORE
+249?
- 271
- 22
Reply to ThreadReply
- Reason
Score breakdown ×
- Upvote
0%
- Not a good price
0%
- Bad product/service
0%
- Poor merchant reputation
0%
- Unable to get the deal
0%
- Other (downvote)
0%
- Search this thread
- Search this thread
- #1
- dyalect[OP]
- Deal Fanatic
- Feb 22, 2009
- 7792 posts
- 10504 upvotes
- Whitby
Dec 5th, 2024 2:54 pm
- Deal Link:
- https://www.olg.ca
- Savings:
- 100%
- Expiry:
- December 16, 2024
- Retailer:
- OLG.ca
More offers from OLG.ca
(Ontario ONLY)
Daily promos show up at NOON.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the 12 Days of Holidays!
Celebrate the festive season with up to 12 daily surprises for Lottery, Casino, and PROLINE+!
The celebration kicks off today, so what are you waiting for? Head over to OLG.ca to see what today’s festive surprise is!
And don’t forget to check back every day at noon to see if there’s a new offer waiting!
Check daily. I think today is free spins on some piggy game. Not sure. But post of you see it. I opted in too quick.
Play smart and know your limits.
Free is good. (Not greed)
(Ontario ONLY)
Daily promos show up at NOON.
Last edited by dyalect on Dec 9th, 2024 11:57 am, edited 2 times in total.
- Reply
- Reply with quote
DAILY PROMOS SHOW UP AT NOON AND RUN UNTIL 11:59 THE NEXT DAY.
Login and check your Promotions page. OFFERS ARE SEMI-TARGETED and may not appear for everyone, e.g. if your account has been dormant for a while. To re-activate your account, buy a lotto ticket or play a paid game. You can also try going directly to the promo urls provided by Asharp in post #248 https://forums.redflagdeals.com/olgca-o ... #p39749039
*Don't attempt to save and stack offers because the offer rules may merge in a way that forces you to bet more than expected.
Expired:
Day 1: Dec 05: Up to 30 free spins on Rich Little Piggies
Day 2: Dec 06: BOGO Lotto Max
Day 3 (Dec 7) - Bet $10+ on arcade games, get 20% back in Casino Bonus up to $15
Day 4 (Dec 8) - Bet $10+ on PROLINE+, get 30% back in Sports Bet Credits up to $10
Day 5 (Dec 9) - Get up to 30 free spins on Rich Little Piggies
Day 6 (Dec 10) - Purchase any lottery ticket(s), get 50% back in Lottery Bonus up to $5
Day 7 (Dec 11) - Get up to 40 free spins on Cash Eruption
Day 8 (Dec 12) - Bet $10+ on arcade games, get 20% back in Casino Bonus up to $20
Day 9 (Dec 13) - BOGO Lotto Max
Day 10 (Dec 14) - Purchase Lotto 6/49, Ontario 49, or Lottario, get 100% back in Lottery Bonus up to $5
The following are potentially speculative based on @asharp's work:
Day 11 (Dec 15) - Bet $10+ on PROLINE+, get 30% back in Sports Bet Credits up to $25
Day 12 (Dec 16) - Get up to 40 free spins on Cash Eruption
Will your credit card charge you cash advance fees for tickets/deposits? Check this thread.
https://forums.redflagdeals.com/olg-dir ... s-2555071/
820 replies
- #2
- Zaptor99
- Deal Addict
- Jan 27, 2007
- 1534 posts
- 1763 upvotes
Dec 5th, 2024 2:59 pm
I won $7.22 in Hog Wild. I chose 30 spins.
- +11
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #3
- dyalect[OP]
- Deal Fanatic
- Feb 22, 2009
- 7792 posts
- 10504 upvotes
- Whitby
Dec 5th, 2024 3:07 pm
$6.88 for me. Hit blue pig bonus. Free 15 spins.
Day 1: Rich little piggies hog wild
GL ALL 🫠
- +6
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #4
- lecale
- Deal Guru
- Nov 15, 2008
- 14170 posts
- 10523 upvotes
Dec 5th, 2024 3:07 pm
- +7
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #5
- lecale
- Deal Guru
- Nov 15, 2008
- 14170 posts
- 10523 upvotes
Dec 5th, 2024 3:09 pm
- +2
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #6
- texedomel
- Sr. Member
-
- Dec 23, 2006
- 597 posts
- 221 upvotes
Dec 5th, 2024 3:09 pm
30 spins won me $22, nice
--
- +10
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #7
- RFDAriana
- Sr. Member
-
- May 27, 2022
- 577 posts
- 2199 upvotes
- Richmond Hill, ON
Dec 5th, 2024 3:12 pm
Won $4.64 with Meal Ticket piggies!
- +5
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #8
- The Bartender
- Deal Addict
- Aug 13, 2008
- 2664 posts
- 2675 upvotes
- Toronto
Dec 5th, 2024 3:15 pm
I don't see it anywhere.
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #9
- lecale
- Deal Guru
- Nov 15, 2008
- 14170 posts
- 10523 upvotes
Dec 5th, 2024 3:17 pm
The Bartender wrote: ↑I don't see it anywhere.
Login first.
I don't ordinarily play Casino on olg.ca, I just buy lotto. I suspect this is semi-targeted?
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #10
- amit20014life
- Newbie
- Aug 29, 2011
- 32 posts
- 30 upvotes
Dec 5th, 2024 3:17 pm
Just won $13.05 from Rich little piggies hog wild. I did the 30 spins and got two sets of bonus spins.
- +5
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #11
- RFDAriana
- Sr. Member
-
- May 27, 2022
- 577 posts
- 2199 upvotes
- Richmond Hill, ON
Dec 5th, 2024 3:18 pm
Try https://www.olg.ca/en/promotions.html. Even after redeeming I couldn't see info on it so I just loaded one of the piggie games and it worked.
- +13
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #12
- amit20014life
- Newbie
- Aug 29, 2011
- 32 posts
- 30 upvotes
Dec 5th, 2024 3:19 pm
RFDAriana wrote: ↑Try https://www.olg.ca/en/promotions.html. Even after redeeming I couldn't see info on it so I just loaded one of the piggie games and it worked.
Same with me. After opted in (without reading it) it disappeared.
- +7
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #13
- perfect80
- Member
- Dec 27, 2019
- 202 posts
- 211 upvotes
Dec 5th, 2024 3:21 pm
got 10 bucks on 30 spins.
- +7
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #14
- ToqueS
- Member
- May 23, 2021
- 396 posts
- 439 upvotes
Dec 5th, 2024 3:22 pm
Won $1 with 30 free spin on Rich Little Piggies Hog Wild.
Tried 5 more $0.20 spins and finally ended up with $0.14 lmao.
- +6
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #15
- scrubfordeals
- Member
- Jun 25, 2020
- 499 posts
- 583 upvotes
- Oakville, ON
Dec 5th, 2024 3:22 pm
Looks targeted
- +3
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #16
- lecale
- Deal Guru
- Nov 15, 2008
- 14170 posts
- 10523 upvotes
Dec 5th, 2024 3:23 pm
RFDAriana wrote: ↑Try https://www.olg.ca/en/promotions.html. Even after redeeming I couldn't see info on it so I just loaded one of the piggie games and it worked.
Nope, I think I am not in the target group because I don't play Casino unless olg.ca pays for it /AND/ I don't keep a balance on olg.ca.
It did not appear on my promotions page, and when I logged into Piggies - Mealtime I had no credits.
Tomorrow is another day!
- +1
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #17
- eazyeazy
- Jr. Member
- Feb 19, 2024
- 175 posts
- 321 upvotes
- Toronto
Dec 5th, 2024 3:29 pm
won $77.70 - thanks OP
Last edited by eazyeazy on Dec 5th, 2024 3:46 pm, edited 1 time in total.
- +34
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #18
- tosklst
- Member
- Sep 7, 2011
- 491 posts
- 894 upvotes
- Toronto
Dec 5th, 2024 3:29 pm
I won around $6 and lost it all by continuing to play. No reason to cash out unless it is something big, I guess.
- +3
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #19
- dealio411
- Sr. Member
- Oct 22, 2007
- 501 posts
- 1725 upvotes
Dec 5th, 2024 3:30 pm
The setup is shall we say.... lacking... !
OPT IN on the PROMOS page.
Then go to CASINO Games. Find Rich Little Piggies Mealtime or Hog Wild.
Once the game LOADS, you will see a GRAY POPUP asking you to choose 1 SPIN, 15, or 30 or something... click what you want (twice) and then click USE NOW under it.
- +21
- Reply
- Reply with quote
- #20
- joo
- Deal Addict
-
- Aug 16, 2004
- 2862 posts
- 2316 upvotes
- Toronto
Dec 5th, 2024 3:35 pm
Won $20.
Can’t play from the app since the game isn’t in there.
Have to play from the website.
Last edited by joo on Dec 5th, 2024 3:36 pm, edited 1 time in total.
LRT: Let's Ruin Toronto
- +9
- Reply
- Reply with quote
Reply to Thread
Back to top
Top
Topic Information
There is currently 1 user viewing this thread.(0 members and 1 guest)