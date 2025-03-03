[OLG.ca] OLG - 12 Days of Holidays! (Ontario ONLY) - Daily promos show up at NOON. - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (2025)

OLG.ca

  Last Updated:
  Dec 30th, 2024 6:20 pm
  Category:
  Entertainment

Tags:

  • olg
  • 12 days
  • of

Dec 5th, 2024 2:54 pm
  • #1
dyalect[OP]
Deal Fanatic
Feb 22, 2009
7792 posts
10504 upvotes
Whitby

Dec 5th, 2024 2:54 pm

Deal Link:
https://www.olg.ca
Savings:
100%
Expiry:
December 16, 2024
Retailer:
OLG.ca

More offers from OLG.ca

(Ontario ONLY)

Daily promos show up at NOON.

It's the most wonderful time of the year: the 12 Days of Holidays!

Celebrate the festive season with up to 12 daily surprises for Lottery, Casino, and PROLINE+!

The celebration kicks off today, so what are you waiting for? Head over to OLG.ca to see what today's festive surprise is!

And don't forget to check back every day at noon to see if there's a new offer waiting!

Check daily. I think today is free spins on some piggy game. Not sure. But post of you see it. I opted in too quick.

Play smart and know your limits.

Free is good. (Not greed)

(Ontario ONLY)

Daily promos show up at NOON.

    • [OLG.ca] OLG - 12 Days of Holidays! (Ontario ONLY) - Daily promos show up at NOON. - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (3)
    • [OLG.ca] OLG - 12 Days of Holidays! (Ontario ONLY) - Daily promos show up at NOON. - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (4)

    Last edited by dyalect on Dec 9th, 2024 11:57 am, edited 2 times in total.

    Thread Summary

    DAILY PROMOS SHOW UP AT NOON AND RUN UNTIL 11:59 THE NEXT DAY.

    Login and check your Promotions page. OFFERS ARE SEMI-TARGETED and may not appear for everyone, e.g. if your account has been dormant for a while. To re-activate your account, buy a lotto ticket or play a paid game. You can also try going directly to the promo urls provided by Asharp in post #248 https://forums.redflagdeals.com/olgca-o ... #p39749039

    *Don't attempt to save and stack offers because the offer rules may merge in a way that forces you to bet more than expected.

    Expired:

    Day 1: Dec 05: Up to 30 free spins on Rich Little Piggies
    Day 2: Dec 06: BOGO Lotto Max
    Day 3 (Dec 7) - Bet $10+ on arcade games, get 20% back in Casino Bonus up to $15
    Day 4 (Dec 8) - Bet $10+ on PROLINE+, get 30% back in Sports Bet Credits up to $10
    Day 5 (Dec 9) - Get up to 30 free spins on Rich Little Piggies
    Day 6 (Dec 10) - Purchase any lottery ticket(s), get 50% back in Lottery Bonus up to $5
    Day 7 (Dec 11) - Get up to 40 free spins on Cash Eruption
    Day 8 (Dec 12) - Bet $10+ on arcade games, get 20% back in Casino Bonus up to $20
    Day 9 (Dec 13) - BOGO Lotto Max
    Day 10 (Dec 14) - Purchase Lotto 6/49, Ontario 49, or Lottario, get 100% back in Lottery Bonus up to $5

    The following are potentially speculative based on @asharp's work:

    Day 11 (Dec 15) - Bet $10+ on PROLINE+, get 30% back in Sports Bet Credits up to $25
    Day 12 (Dec 16) - Get up to 40 free spins on Cash Eruption

    Will your credit card charge you cash advance fees for tickets/deposits? Check this thread.

    https://forums.redflagdeals.com/olg-dir ... s-2555071/

    820 replies

    Dec 5th, 2024 2:59 pm
    • #2
    Zaptor99
    Deal Addict
    Jan 27, 2007
    1534 posts
    1763 upvotes

    Dec 5th, 2024 2:59 pm

    I won $7.22 in Hog Wild. I chose 30 spins.

    +11
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:07 pm
    • #3
    dyalect[OP]
    Deal Fanatic
    Feb 22, 2009
    7792 posts
    10504 upvotes
    Whitby

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:07 pm

    $6.88 for me. Hit blue pig bonus. Free 15 spins.

    Day 1: Rich little piggies hog wild

    GL ALL 🫠

    +6
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:07 pm
    • #4
    lecale
    Deal Guru
    Nov 15, 2008
    14170 posts
    10523 upvotes

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:07 pm

    Here you go!

    [OLG.ca] OLG - 12 Days of Holidays! (Ontario ONLY) - Daily promos show up at NOON. - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (6)

    Terms attached below.

    Note "This Daily Surprise is available and redeemable from December 5, 2024, at 12 pm to December 6, 2024, at 11:59 am ("Promotion Period"). Any unused Free Spins will expire twenty-four (24) hours after Promotion opt-in."

    • [OLG.ca] OLG - 12 Days of Holidays! (Ontario ONLY) - Daily promos show up at NOON. - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (7)
    +7
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:09 pm
    • #5
    lecale
    Deal Guru
    Nov 15, 2008
    14170 posts
    10523 upvotes

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:09 pm

    Oh no!

    [OLG.ca] OLG - 12 Days of Holidays! (Ontario ONLY) - Daily promos show up at NOON. - RedFlagDeals.com Forums (8)
    +2
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:09 pm
    • #6
    texedomel
    Sr. Member
    Dec 23, 2006
    597 posts
    221 upvotes

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:09 pm

    30 spins won me $22, nice

    +10
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:15 pm
    • #8
    The Bartender
    Deal Addict
    Aug 13, 2008
    2664 posts
    2675 upvotes
    Toronto

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:15 pm

    I don't see it anywhere.

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:17 pm
    • #9
    lecale
    Deal Guru
    Nov 15, 2008
    14170 posts
    10523 upvotes

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:17 pm

    The Bartender wrote: I don't see it anywhere.

    Login first.

    I don't ordinarily play Casino on olg.ca, I just buy lotto. I suspect this is semi-targeted?

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:17 pm
    • #10
    amit20014life
    Newbie
    Aug 29, 2011
    32 posts
    30 upvotes

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:17 pm

    Just won $13.05 from Rich little piggies hog wild. I did the 30 spins and got two sets of bonus spins.

    +5
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:18 pm
    • #11
    RFDAriana
    Sr. Member
    May 27, 2022
    577 posts
    2199 upvotes
    Richmond Hill, ON

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:18 pm

    Try https://www.olg.ca/en/promotions.html. Even after redeeming I couldn't see info on it so I just loaded one of the piggie games and it worked.

    +13
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:19 pm
    • #12
    amit20014life
    Newbie
    Aug 29, 2011
    32 posts
    30 upvotes

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:19 pm

    RFDAriana wrote: Try https://www.olg.ca/en/promotions.html. Even after redeeming I couldn't see info on it so I just loaded one of the piggie games and it worked.

    Same with me. After opted in (without reading it) it disappeared.

    +7
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:21 pm
    • #13
    perfect80
    Member
    Dec 27, 2019
    202 posts
    211 upvotes

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:21 pm

    got 10 bucks on 30 spins.

    +7
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:22 pm
    • #14
    ToqueS
    Member
    May 23, 2021
    396 posts
    439 upvotes

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:22 pm

    Won $1 with 30 free spin on Rich Little Piggies Hog Wild.

    Tried 5 more $0.20 spins and finally ended up with $0.14 lmao.

    +6
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:22 pm
    • #15
    scrubfordeals
    Member
    Jun 25, 2020
    499 posts
    583 upvotes
    Oakville, ON

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:22 pm

    Looks targeted

    +3
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:23 pm
    • #16
    lecale
    Deal Guru
    Nov 15, 2008
    14170 posts
    10523 upvotes

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:23 pm

    RFDAriana wrote: Try https://www.olg.ca/en/promotions.html. Even after redeeming I couldn't see info on it so I just loaded one of the piggie games and it worked.

    Nope, I think I am not in the target group because I don't play Casino unless olg.ca pays for it /AND/ I don't keep a balance on olg.ca.

    It did not appear on my promotions page, and when I logged into Piggies - Mealtime I had no credits.

    Tomorrow is another day!

    +1
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:29 pm
    • #17
    eazyeazy
    Jr. Member
    Feb 19, 2024
    175 posts
    321 upvotes
    Toronto

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:29 pm

    won $77.70 - thanks OP

    Last edited by eazyeazy on Dec 5th, 2024 3:46 pm, edited 1 time in total.

    +34
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:29 pm
    • #18
    tosklst
    Member
    Sep 7, 2011
    491 posts
    894 upvotes
    Toronto

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:29 pm

    I won around $6 and lost it all by continuing to play. No reason to cash out unless it is something big, I guess.

    +3
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:30 pm
    • #19
    dealio411
    Sr. Member
    Oct 22, 2007
    501 posts
    1725 upvotes

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:30 pm

    The setup is shall we say.... lacking... !

    OPT IN on the PROMOS page.

    Then go to CASINO Games. Find Rich Little Piggies Mealtime or Hog Wild.

    Once the game LOADS, you will see a GRAY POPUP asking you to choose 1 SPIN, 15, or 30 or something... click what you want (twice) and then click USE NOW under it.

    +21
    Dec 5th, 2024 3:35 pm
    • #20
    joo
    Deal Addict
    Aug 16, 2004
    2862 posts
    2316 upvotes
    Toronto

    Dec 5th, 2024 3:35 pm

    Won $20.
    Can’t play from the app since the game isn’t in there.
    Have to play from the website.

    Last edited by joo on Dec 5th, 2024 3:36 pm, edited 1 time in total.

    LRT: Let's Ruin Toronto

    +9
