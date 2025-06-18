Olivia Dunne Showing Bikini Tan Lines Wins 'Best-Looking Girl' (2025)

Olivia Dunne is flaunting her good looks and her dressed-up style as she shows off a polka-dot minidress on Instagram. The 22-year-old updated her feed this weekend in a baggy t-shirt, but she quickly switched to a chic minidress, dolling herself up for the Kentucky Derby as she highlighted her gymnast figure. Olivia, whose Instagram fanbase sits at over 5 million, had some fans criticizing her visible tan lines, however others threw her praise. One user even sent her the ultimate compliment, calling her the "best-looking girl on Instagram." Olivia has been the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media since 2021.

Olivia Dunne Stuns In Tight Minidress Showing Tan Lines

Opening her video with a fun vibe, Olivia swathed her curves in a baggy, bright yellow t-shirt.

Sending out "Good vibes only" via logo lettering on her tee, the LSU graduate went all TikTok with her attitude before reappearing in a super-stylish, preppy minidress in black and white. Flaunting her bikini tan lines in her body-hugging, spot-print number, the Vuori Clothing partner modeled a white minidress with black spaghetti straps, plus a sheer black foldover around the chest. Displaying her toned arms and shoulders, Olivia flashed hints of her cleavage via a low neckline, completing her look with a white Chanel clutch, plus a massive white hat with a black feather detail.

Wearing a matte face of makeup, plus gold hoop earrings and bracelets, Olivia showed off her gorgeous features in glam mode, writing: "Derby day." The post earned over 50,000 likes overnight.

Sending the thumbs-down, one fan gained over 190 likes for writing: "The tan lines ruin it for me." That said, others loved it, with one calling Olivia the best-looking girl on Instagram."

Gymnast Legs While Pantless In Bed

Olivia Dunne hadn't tagged any brands in this post, but plenty on her Instagram do. In 2024, the New Jersey native revealed that her online endorsements rake in seven figures, and the above photo reminded fans of her brand portfolio. Earlier this Spring, Olivia posed for a leggy, no-pants bed snap, rocking a white t-shirt as she kicked her legs around in a pair of Crocs.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry,"Voxhas stated.

'On Your Wishlist' In Skimpy Holiday Spandex

Olivia Dunne shouted out her OG Vuori deal in this snap, one ushering in the holiday season last year.

Looking festive in bright red leggings and a matching sports bra, she stunned with a display of her cheesegrater abs, posing in a fun beanie hat while tagging Vuori Clothing. "On your wishlist," she wrote.