Olivier Midy - Clean, Clinical Skincare | Official Site (2025)

The hallmarks of tradition, science, and innovation are the true driving forces of Olivier Midy. Our skincare explores the intersection of clean, clinical, and plant-based ingredients. The results are exquisitely formulated, globally sourced anti-aging solutions tailored for discerning men and women who desire luxurious products that are safe, effective, and performance-driven.
ÉCLAT MIDY | anti-aging face oil - 44ml / 1.5oz
ÉCLAT MIDY | anti-aging face oil - 44ml / 1.5oz
From the oldest French pharmaceutical family who pioneered plant-based treatments, Olivier Midy continues the legacy creating clean & effective skincare solutions.
We unlock the powers of Sea Buckthorn, Evening Primrose, and the rare Icelandic Glacial Microalgae - one of the most potent sources of Astaxanthin in the world. It is incredibly effective in helping skin respond to oxidative damage from environmental aggressors, such as the sun, and inhibits free radical formation.
Clean means never having to worry about what you put on your skin. Olivier Midy follows strict guidelines set forth by the European Union and we use sustainably sourced plant-based ingredients to deliver luxurious, high performance skincare.
"This face oil coats the skin in a luscious, lightweight formula that strengthens the skin's barrier and improves elasticity and tone for a smoother, brighter surface."
- Jenny Berg -
Elle Beauty Editor
"I'm loving Olivier Midy and their Essence is my Fav! Really helps with the reduction of fine lines.
Erin Lichy
Real Housewives, NYC
"The newly launched Lait Midy, an oil-to-milk cleanser, is my personal favorite. It completely takes off all my makeup and leaves my skin feeling soft and supple.”
- Samantha Holender -
Maire Claire Beauty Editor
"Apply a couple of drops of this French brand’s oil before bed to give your rejuvenation cycle a boost, and you’ll wake with firmer, brighter, youthful skin."
- Adam Hurly -
Robb Report Men's Grooming Editor
"The oil-to-milk cleanser makes washing your face an experience. Washing my face feels like a 'moment' for myself. I've been using this product with two other products in this set and honestly I've never gotten so many compliments on my skin!"
- Erin Johnson -
People Senior Editor
"Prepare to indulge in pure luxury with this exquisite oil. From the moment you apply, you feel an instant, long lasting and hydrating glow that lasts from morning to night."
- Rachel Zoe -
Curateur, Celebrity Fashion Designer
"Loaded with antioxidants, Éclat Midy helps prevent free radical damage, breakouts and dark spots."
- Celia Shatzman -
Forbes Beauty Editor
"I absolutely fell in love with this face oil, it only takes a few drops to cover my face and decolletage—plus a little extra left over for my hands. The fact that it’s French and has super chic packaging certainly doesn’t hurt, either.”
- Allie Flinn -
Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh Wellness Editor
"A few weeks ago I've subjected my skin to Olivier Midy's, and my skin has never been dewier. Dew try it."
Neil Patrick Harris
Actor, Wondercade
"Éclat Midy Face Oil, which improves elasticity and calms inflammation via a 24-ingredient blend that includes sea buckthorn, evening primrose and rooibos extract."
- Caitie Kelly -
New York Times Style Beauty Editor
"We all know how beneficial exfoliating our skin can be. Essence Midy does exactly this, combining alpha-hydroxy acids and polyhydroxy acids with additional lactic and mandelic acid to enhance radiance, and boost elasticity and firmness. Safe to use morning and night, the serum-essence hybrid hydrates and brightens the skin's surface."
- Alicia Lansom -
Refinery29 Beauty Editor
