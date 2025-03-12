Omega-3 Fatty Acid – LifeLabs (2025)

Although intake of omega-3 fatty acids is related to cardiovascular risk, EPA and DHA measurements can provide a more accurate prediction of clinical cardiac events. Your healthcare provider may order this test for you if they’re evaluating you for Omega-3 therapy (if you’re found to be at risk of CVD or hyperglycemia – high blood sugar) or to monitor your dosage of omega-3 supplements.

The sum of EPA and DHA, expressed as a percentage of total phospholipid fatty acids, is called the omega-3 index. The index can be used as an indicator of risk for sudden cardiac death and nonfatal cardiovascular events.

