OmegaCheck® - Find Lab Tests Online (2025)

Laboratory tests search details

Stores: DirectLabs, Grassroots Labs, Jason Health, Lab Testing API, RequestATest, Ulta Lab Tests

Quest test: 92701 (Quest)
Components: Arachidonic Acid, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Dha, Dpa, Epa, Epa+dpa+dha, Linoleic Acid, Omega-3 Total, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-6 Total

OmegaCheck® test cost minimal is in Ulta Lab Tests (OmegaCheck(R)) with price $56.95. OmegaCheck® test cost max is in DirectLabs (OmegaCheck®) with price $138.00. This laboratory test is available in 6 online lab test stores.

  • $56.95

    Ulta Lab Tests

    Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest)

    Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,

    Blacklisted States: NJ, NY, RI

    $48.95

    Ulta Lab Tests

    Requisition Charge (per order charge)

    $8.00

    $56.95

    Order from Ulta Lab Tests

    Step 1

    : Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.

    • Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (OmegaCheck(R) $48.95)
    Step 2

    : Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$56.95 ( $48.95 panels price + $8.00 requisition charge)

  • $83.00

    Order

    Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest)

    Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,

    Blacklisted States: NY, NJ, RI

    $65.00

    Jason Health

    Requisition Charge (per order charge)

    $18.00

    $83.00

    Order from Jason Health

    • OmegaCheck® $65.00

    Go to Checkout and complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be $83.00 ($65.00 panels price + $18.00 requisition charge)

  • $86.67

    Grassroots Labs

    Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest)

    Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,

    Blacklisted States: NY, NJ, RI

    $76.67

    Grassroots Labs

    Requisition Charge (per order charge)

    $10.00

    $86.67

    Order from Grassroots Labs

    Step 1

    : Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.

    • Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (OmegaCheck® $76.67)
    Step 2

    : Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$86.67 ( $76.67 panels price + $10.00 requisition charge)

  • $91.00

    Lab Testing API

    Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest)

    Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,

    Blacklisted States: NJ, NY, RI

    $91.00

    $91.00

    Order from Lab Testing API

    Step 1

    : Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.

    • Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (Omega Check Blood Test $91.00)
    Step 2

    : Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$91.00

  • $129.00

    RequestATest

    Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest)

    Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,

    Blacklisted States: NY, NJ, RI

    $129.00

    $129.00

    Order from RequestATest

    Step 1

    : Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.

    • Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (Omega-3 Blood Test $129.00)
    Step 2

    : Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$129.00

  • $138.00

    DirectLabs

    Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest)

    Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,

    Blacklisted States: MD, NJ, NY, RI

    $138.00

    $138.00

    Order from DirectLabs

    Step 1

    : Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.

    • Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (OmegaCheck® $138.00)
    Step 2

    : Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$138.00

  • $255.00

    DirectLabs

    Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest) ,
    Extra tests (click to add to search): Iodine, Serum/Plasma (Quest) , Vitamin D, 25-Hydroxy, Total, Immunoassay (Quest) , Calcium (Quest) , Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), Blood, LC/MS/MS (Quest) , Iron, Total (Quest) , Vitamin B6, Plasma (Quest) , Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) (Quest) , Zinc (Quest)

    Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,

    Extra components (click to add to search): Iodine, Serum/Plasma, Vitamin D,25-OH,Total,IA, Calcium, Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), Blood, LC/MS/MS, Iron, Total, Vitamin B6, Plasma, Vitamin B12, Zinc

    Blacklisted States: MD, NJ, NY, RI

    $255.00

    $255.00

    Order from DirectLabs

    Step 1

    : Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.

    • Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (Vegetarian & Vegan Diet Vitamin Deficiency Panel $255.00)
    Step 2

    : Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$255.00

  • $399.00

    DirectLabs

    Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest) ,
    Extra tests (click to add to search): Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (Quest) , Hemoglobin A1c with eAG (Quest) , Vitamin D, 25-Hydroxy, Total, Immunoassay (Quest) , Carotene (Quest) , Ferritin (Quest) , Prealbumin (Quest) , Mercury, Blood (Quest) , Osmolality, Urine (Quest) , Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) and Folate Panel, Serum (Quest) , Lipid Panel, Standard (Quest) , Vitamin E (Tocopherol) (Quest)

    Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,

    Extra components (click to add to search): Glucose, Urea Nitrogen (BUN), Creatinine, BUN/Creatinine Ratio, Sodium, Potassium, Chloride, Carbon Dioxide, Calcium, and

    Protein, Total , Albumin , Globulin , Albumin/Globulin Ratio , Bilirubin, Total , Alkaline Phosphatase , AST , ALT , eGFR , Hemoglobin A1c , eAG (MG/Dl) , eAG (Mmol/L) , Vitamin D,25-OH,Total,IA , Carotene , Ferritin , Prealbumin , Mercury, Blood , Osmolality (U) , Folate, Serum , Vitamin B12 , Triglycerides , Cholesterol, Total , HDL Cholesterol , LDL-Cholesterol , Chol/HDLC Ratio , Non HDL Cholesterol , Vitamin E, Alpha Tocopherol , Vitamin E, Beta Gamma Tocopherol

    Blacklisted States: MD, NJ, NY, RI

    $399.00

    $399.00

    Order from DirectLabs

    Step 1

    : Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.

    • Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (Basic Fitness Profile $399.00)
    Step 2

    : Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$399.00

  • $709.00

    RequestATest

    Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest) ,
    Extra tests (click to add to search): Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (Quest) , Vitamin D, 25-Hydroxy, Total, Immunoassay (Quest) , Vitamin K (Quest) , Ferritin (Quest) , Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), Blood, LC/MS/MS (Quest) , Magnesium (Quest) , Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) and Folate Panel, Serum (Quest) , Iron, Total and Total Iron Binding Capacity (Quest) , Vitamin A (Retinol) (Quest) , Vitamin B6, Plasma (Quest) , Vitamin C (Quest) , Vitamin E (Tocopherol) (Quest) , Zinc (Quest)

    Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,

    Extra components (click to add to search): Glucose, Urea Nitrogen (BUN), Creatinine, BUN/Creatinine Ratio, Sodium, Potassium, Chloride, Carbon Dioxide, Calcium, and

    Protein, Total , Albumin , Globulin , Albumin/Globulin Ratio , Bilirubin, Total , Alkaline Phosphatase , AST , ALT , eGFR , Vitamin D,25-OH,Total,IA , Vitamin K , Ferritin , Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), Blood, LC/MS/MS , Magnesium , Folate, Serum , Vitamin B12 , Iron, Total , Iron Binding Capacity , % Saturation , Vitamin A (Retinol) , Vitamin B6, Plasma , Vitamin C , Vitamin E, Alpha Tocopherol , Vitamin E, Beta Gamma Tocopherol , Zinc

    Blacklisted States: NY, NJ, RI

    $709.00

    $709.00

    Order from RequestATest

    Step 1

    : Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.

    • Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (Ultimate Vitamin and Nutrition Deficiency Panel $709.00)
    Step 2

    : Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$709.00

OmegaCheck® Lab Test Short Info

Understanding of Lab Tests Results

Please visit the site associated with The American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) for better understanding of tests. There you will find the most detailed and full information regarding lab tests. In "common questions" tab you will find answers on the most common questions.

In addition, you can use a special form to ask the question. It is useful, if there is no answer on your question on the web site. A laboratory scientist will answer your question. It is a part of voluntary service provided by the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science.

Related Lab Tests to OmegaCheck® Test :

