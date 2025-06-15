OmegaCheck® - Find Lab Tests Online (2025)

If you need more than just OmegaCheck® lab test - add more tests one by one.
Laboratory tests search details
Stores: DirectLabs, Grassroots Labs, Jason Health, Lab Testing API, RequestATest, Ulta Lab Tests
Quest test: 92701 (Quest)
Components: Arachidonic Acid, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Dha, Dpa, Epa, Epa+dpa+dha, Linoleic Acid, Omega-3 Total, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-6 Total
OmegaCheck® test cost minimal is in Ulta Lab Tests (OmegaCheck(R)) with price $56.95. OmegaCheck® test cost max is in DirectLabs (OmegaCheck®) with price $138.00. This laboratory test is available in 6 online lab test stores.
-
$56.95
Ulta Lab Tests
Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest)
Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,
Blacklisted States: NJ, NY, RI
$48.95
Ulta Lab Tests
Requisition Charge (per order charge)
$8.00
$56.95
Order from Ulta Lab TestsStep 1
: Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.
Step 2
- Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (OmegaCheck(R) $48.95)
: Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$56.95 ( $48.95 panels price + $8.00 requisition charge)
-
$83.00
Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest)
Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,
Blacklisted States: NY, NJ, RI
$65.00
Jason Health
Requisition Charge (per order charge)
$18.00
$83.00
Order from Jason Health
- OmegaCheck® $65.00
Go to Checkout and complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be $83.00 ($65.00 panels price + $18.00 requisition charge)
-
$86.67
Grassroots Labs
Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest)
Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,
Blacklisted States: NY, NJ, RI
$76.67
Grassroots Labs
Requisition Charge (per order charge)
$10.00
$86.67
Order from Grassroots LabsStep 1
: Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.
Step 2
- Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (OmegaCheck® $76.67)
: Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$86.67 ( $76.67 panels price + $10.00 requisition charge)
-
$91.00
Lab Testing API
Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest)
Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,
Blacklisted States: NJ, NY, RI
$91.00
$91.00
Order from Lab Testing APIStep 1
: Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.
Step 2
- Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (Omega Check Blood Test $91.00)
: Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$91.00
-
$129.00
RequestATest
Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest)
Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,
Blacklisted States: NY, NJ, RI
$129.00
$129.00
Order from RequestATestStep 1
: Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.
Step 2
- Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (Omega-3 Blood Test $129.00)
: Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$129.00
-
$138.00
DirectLabs
Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest)
Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,
Blacklisted States: MD, NJ, NY, RI
$138.00
$138.00
Order from DirectLabsStep 1
: Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.
Step 2
- Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (OmegaCheck® $138.00)
: Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$138.00
-
$255.00
DirectLabs
Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest) ,
Extra tests (click to add to search): Iodine, Serum/Plasma (Quest) , Vitamin D, 25-Hydroxy, Total, Immunoassay (Quest) , Calcium (Quest) , Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), Blood, LC/MS/MS (Quest) , Iron, Total (Quest) , Vitamin B6, Plasma (Quest) , Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) (Quest) , Zinc (Quest)
Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,
Extra components (click to add to search): Iodine, Serum/Plasma, Vitamin D,25-OH,Total,IA, Calcium, Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), Blood, LC/MS/MS, Iron, Total, Vitamin B6, Plasma, Vitamin B12, Zinc
Blacklisted States: MD, NJ, NY, RI
$255.00
$255.00
Order from DirectLabsStep 1
: Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.
Step 2
- Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (Vegetarian & Vegan Diet Vitamin Deficiency Panel $255.00)
: Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$255.00
-
$399.00
DirectLabs
Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest) ,
Extra tests (click to add to search): Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (Quest) , Hemoglobin A1c with eAG (Quest) , Vitamin D, 25-Hydroxy, Total, Immunoassay (Quest) , Carotene (Quest) , Ferritin (Quest) , Prealbumin (Quest) , Mercury, Blood (Quest) , Osmolality, Urine (Quest) , Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) and Folate Panel, Serum (Quest) , Lipid Panel, Standard (Quest) , Vitamin E (Tocopherol) (Quest)
Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,
Extra components (click to add to search): Glucose, Urea Nitrogen (BUN), Creatinine, BUN/Creatinine Ratio, Sodium, Potassium, Chloride, Carbon Dioxide, Calcium, and
Protein, Total , Albumin , Globulin , Albumin/Globulin Ratio , Bilirubin, Total , Alkaline Phosphatase , AST , ALT , eGFR , Hemoglobin A1c , eAG (MG/Dl) , eAG (Mmol/L) , Vitamin D,25-OH,Total,IA , Carotene , Ferritin , Prealbumin , Mercury, Blood , Osmolality (U) , Folate, Serum , Vitamin B12 , Triglycerides , Cholesterol, Total , HDL Cholesterol , LDL-Cholesterol , Chol/HDLC Ratio , Non HDL Cholesterol , Vitamin E, Alpha Tocopherol , Vitamin E, Beta Gamma Tocopherol
Blacklisted States: MD, NJ, NY, RI
$399.00
$399.00
Order from DirectLabsStep 1
: Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.
Step 2
- Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (Basic Fitness Profile $399.00)
: Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$399.00
-
$709.00
RequestATest
Covered tests: OmegaCheck® (Quest) ,
Extra tests (click to add to search): Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (Quest) , Vitamin D, 25-Hydroxy, Total, Immunoassay (Quest) , Vitamin K (Quest) , Ferritin (Quest) , Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), Blood, LC/MS/MS (Quest) , Magnesium (Quest) , Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) and Folate Panel, Serum (Quest) , Iron, Total and Total Iron Binding Capacity (Quest) , Vitamin A (Retinol) (Quest) , Vitamin B6, Plasma (Quest) , Vitamin C (Quest) , Vitamin E (Tocopherol) (Quest) , Zinc (Quest)
Covered components: Epa+dpa+dha, Arachidonic Acid/Epa Ratio, Omega-6/Omega-3 Ratio, Omega-3 Total, Epa, Dpa, Dha, Omega-6 Total, Arachidonic Acid,
Extra components (click to add to search): Glucose, Urea Nitrogen (BUN), Creatinine, BUN/Creatinine Ratio, Sodium, Potassium, Chloride, Carbon Dioxide, Calcium, and
Protein, Total , Albumin , Globulin , Albumin/Globulin Ratio , Bilirubin, Total , Alkaline Phosphatase , AST , ALT , eGFR , Vitamin D,25-OH,Total,IA , Vitamin K , Ferritin , Vitamin B1 (Thiamine), Blood, LC/MS/MS , Magnesium , Folate, Serum , Vitamin B12 , Iron, Total , Iron Binding Capacity , % Saturation , Vitamin A (Retinol) , Vitamin B6, Plasma , Vitamin C , Vitamin E, Alpha Tocopherol , Vitamin E, Beta Gamma Tocopherol , Zinc
Blacklisted States: NY, NJ, RI
$709.00
$709.00
Order from RequestATestStep 1
: Add to cart - for each panel below click "Buy Online" button. This will open in a new tab. Click "Add to Cart" button there, and then close the tab.
Step 2
- Click Buy Online then "Add to Cart" button in the new tab. Close the tab. (Ultimate Vitamin and Nutrition Deficiency Panel $709.00)
: Checkout - go to Checkoutand complete the checkout process there. Your total price should be$709.00
