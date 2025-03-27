OmegaCheck | Healthmatters.io (2025)

Diet is a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular disease. For example, diets rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) are generally thought to be beneficial for heart health. Omega-3 PUFAs, also called n-3 PUFAs, are involved in multiple biological pathways. These pathways include coagulation, muscle function, cellular transport, and cell division and growth, all of which affect heart health.

The 3 major omega-3 PUFAs are eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Another omega-3 PUFA, docosapentaenoic acid (DPA), is an intermediate metabolite formed during the interconversion of EPA and DHA. Fish oil and fatty fish such as salmon, mackerel, herring, and tuna are the primary dietary sources of EPA and DHA. ALA is found in plant-based foods such as green leafy vegetables, beans, and vegetable oils; after ingestion, ALA is metabolized to EPA and then, though very inefficiently, to DHA.

Because of inter-individual differences in genetics and metabolism,dietary intake of omega-3 PUFAs may not provide reliable estimates of their concentration in the body. These differences may generate higher levels of omega-3 PUFAs in some people, regardless of the source of fatty acids.Thus, blood testing provides a more direct and accurate assessment of the levels of these fatty acids in the body.

While there is no specific upper limit defined in the context of OmegaCheck, it is generally considered prudent not to exceed 12% - 15% of total fatty acids from omega-3s without medical supervision. It's essential to discuss your omega-3 intake and any test results with your healthcare provider to ensure they are appropriate for your health needs.

References:

