On 'Jersey Shore,' Snooki sees pics of her birth mom. Deena calls her a 'Meatball' (2025)

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared details of her fertility journey with Nicole, Deena and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi's ex, seems to be fully on board this season as he joined the male roomies at the Feast of San Gennaro in New York City's Little Italy.

Jersey, we potentially have a new Meatball.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi saw pictures of her birth mother, brother and sister on the Thursday, May 29, “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” season premiere on MTV. Nicole was born in Chile and adopted and raised by Helen and Andrew Polizzi of Marlboro, New York.

“Yeah, she it looks like me,” said Nicole of a picture of her Chilean birth mom.

“She's short and curvy,” said fellow Meatball Deena Cortese. “She's a Meatball!”

The picture of Nicole's birth mom was digitally obscured on the episode. Nicole has been consulting with Jersey-based genealogist Pamela Slaton, who previously helped cast member Angelina Pivarnick find her biological dad.

“Seeing my birth mom, I just started hysterically crying,” Nicole said. “I feel bad because my mom's right here. It's awkward and I didn't want to hurt my mom's feelings but also this is a huge moment for me — I can’t even breathe!”

Slaton could not find any information — or images — of Nicole's birth father. Later, Nicole began a messaging exchange with her birth mom and siblings. They sent a video, and what happens from there will apparently be part of next week's episode.

“Honestly, I would love if they had no idea what 'Jersey Shore' was, who Snooki is, that would be a (blanking) dream because I just want to be a normal person to these people,” Nicole said.

Speaking of Angelina, she’s keeping her distance from the rest of the roomies.

“I projectile vomit when I have to be around them,” said Angelina on her “Um, Hello!” podcast. “You literally don't know half of what's going on behind the scenes. I'm writing a book.”

And writing and recording songs, too. Angelina was shown at the Fenix Studios on Staten Island on Thursday with producer Tony Hanson behind the soundboard.

“Tony and I have been writing songs together,” Angelina said. “These songs have really helpedme get through the emotions of my personal life. They're coming out really amazing. The studio is my happy place — it's like a spiritual cleanse.”

Angelina's singing vocals need cleaning, too.

“Is it auto-tuned?” Angelina asked

“Minor, just for corrective purposes,” Tony said.

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared details of her fertility journey with Nicole, Deena and Jenni “JWoww” Farley. Sammi, who is engaged for former Karma bouncer Justin May, previously shared that she has endometriosis, an “often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus” and makes pregnancy difficult, according to the Mayo Clinic.

On Thursday, Sammi said that she may have a medical procedure to remove part of an ovary.

“To know Sam, who would be a beautiful mom, having her go through all these hurdles, it's heartbreaking,” Jenni said.

Sammi announced on Feb. 25 that she and Justin May are expecting their first child, a boy, in August after the fertility treatments. Filming for Thursday’s episode took place in the fall of 2024 .

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi's ex, seems to be fully on board this season as he joined the male roomies at the Feast of San Gennaro in New York City's Little Italy, and he was shown being a girl dad to daughter Ariana Sky, 7.

“Watching a little girl grown up is a feeling of being proud because I'm raising her — everything she does is a reaction of what I do or she sees through me,” Ronnie said. “Except for the splits, I could never do that. I'd hit my (privates).”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a new look thanks to what appears to be a new hairline.

“I think this summer Mike might have stopped in Turkey, the hair transplant capital of the world,” said Vinny Guadagnio.

“Listen, they're just jealous of my growth, OK,” Mike said. “My hair growth.”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation,” which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this season, airs 8 p.m. Thursdays on MTV.

