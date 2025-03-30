One Dermatologist Says These Brow Growth Serums Really Work—And Has The Photos To Prove It (2025)

Nailing the perfect brow arch can seem like an art form, and if you’re dealing with barely-there hair, it can feel like all hope is lost. Like overall women's hair loss, eyebrow thinning is super common. Some of the most common culprits include over-plucking, age, and certain diseases, says board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara, MD, a clinical professor of dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine and a Women's Health medical advisory board member. "Brow thinning can be your body telling you that there's something going on like thyroid abnormalities or autoimmunity," she says.
Luckily, there are plenty of eyebrow growth serums that can boost your fullness and help you reach #browgoals. The catch? You’ll need to be patient and shop smart—that means scouting serums that contain known growth stimulators like prostaglandins and peptides as well as ingredients that can help with inflammation, which can interfere with hair follicles, says Joshua Zeichner, MD, FAAD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
So you don't have to squint to read the ingredient lists, we asked dermatologists and editors to tell us which eyebrow growth serums actually work. These are the formulas the experts say will give you thicker, bolder brows.
What to consider
There are a lot of eyebrow growth serums on the market, but experts say the right blend of ingredients is the key factor you should be looking out for. Here's what to know.
Key ingredients
The most effective eyebrow growth serums and treatments contain one or more of the following key ingredients, according to Dr. Gohara:
Prostaglandin analogues: Also found in eyelash growth serums, prostaglandin analogues prolong the antigen, or growth, phase of the hair cycle. This can lead to longer hairs that don't shed as often.
Hyaluronic acid: This is a natural humectant found in our skin that locks in moisture, which can thicken hair.
Biotin: Also known as vitamin B7, Biotin supports the building of keratin—a protein that makes up hair. This can make brow hairs stronger and less likely to shed, especially if you have a biotin deficiency.
Vitamin B3 and B5: These condition dry hair, which can lead to a healthier appearance.
Castor oil: Another conditioning ingredient, castor oil in serums can lead to a thicker appearance in brows due to the increase in hydration.
Minoxidil: There's been some debate on whether or not this ingredient can actually make a difference. However, Dr. Gohara notes that taking minoxidil orally tends to be more effective than topical application.
How we chose
The Women’s Health beauty team, including contributor Brigitt Earley, beauty director Brian Underwood, and beauty assistant Sabrina Talbert, try products on a near-daily basis, including the best eyebrow growth serums. They consulted four dermatologists for their recommendations for the best of the best, and then tested them on their own brows to find the ones that delivered results in their real lives.
Here are the best eyebrow growth serums according to dermatologists and WH beauty experts.
Best Overall
Obagi Obagi Nu-Cil Eyebrow Boosting Serum
Now 25% Off
Pros
- Creates fuller, thicker brows in three months
- Spoolie brush makes application an ease
Cons
- Packaging makes it difficult to gauge when you need a restock
|Key Ingredients
|Biotin, Panthenol, Hyaluronic Acid
Suitable for all skin types, this brow serum uses key ingredients like biotin, panthenol, sodium hyaluronate, and a proprietary lipid compound to create fuller, darker-looking brows. While it's the priciest option on our list, derms and editors agree it's more than worth the splurge. It's loved by Dr. Gohara, who has alopecia areata and used Obagi to grow back her brows (the results speak for themselves). "I had lost my eyebrows pretty dramatically, and within three months, I had eyebrows that I needed to wax," she says.
Dr. Gohara’s dramatic before and after photos.
While Dr. Gohara didn't have any issues with irritation, she notes that you may end up with more hair growing around your eyes that might need plucking or shaving.
WH beauty director Brian Underwood had similarly strong results: "I tested it out for about six months total, and began to notice a difference by month three," he adds. "My brows were noticeably fuller, and the ends, which are the parts that thin first for me, definitely appeared thicker." He adds that the design of the wand is longer, making it easier to apply the serum across the entire brow for even application. One con to consider, says Underwood: It's hard to tell when you run out of product because the formula is clear and the packaging is opaque.
Best Multi-Use Product
Rogaine Women's 2% Minoxidil Topical Solution
Now 23% Off
Pros
- Can be used on the brows and on the scalp for hair loss
- Results can appear within three months
Cons
- Not as easy to apply as brow-specific products
|Key Ingredients
|Minoxidil
This minoxidil-based formula is designed for general hair growth, but it's safe to use on your scalp and brows. “It works by improving circulation to the hair follicles, retaining eyebrow hair and promoting new growth,” says Sonia Batra, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and co-host of The Doctors. The result is thicker, fuller hair free of dryness and irritation.
While the dropper makes it easy to apply and massage into the scalp, it's worth noting that it's not the best way to apply it to your brows. Because of this, Dr. Batra suggests applying the two percent formula with a Q-tip. Additionally, this product can be used twice a day on the scalp, but Dr. Batra notes that twice a week is enough for brows. Most consumers who have tested the product say they saw results in roughly four months and are still using the product in order to maintain their progress.
Best For Brittle Brows
REVITALASH RevitaBrow® ADVANCED Eyebrow Conditioner
Pros
- Conditions dry hairs to prevent breakage
- Hypoallergenic so gentle on most skin
Cons
- May not be as effective at stimulating new growth
|Key Ingredients
|Glycerin, Biotin
Brittle brows are a thing—and can contribute to breakage and an overall thinner look. But a thin application of this brow conditioning product can solve that problem and make what you've got softer, stronger, and more resilient. “This contains hair-conditioning ingredients, alongside peptides that may stimulate eyebrow growth,” Dr. Zeichner says. It's the perfect option for those with dry hairs, with hydrating glycerin and strengthening biotin. Plus, it's hypoallergenic, so those with sensitive skin can also reap the benefits. Brush it on once a day and let the formula dry for two to three minutes before putting on any other products.
While dermatologists and many customers swear by RevitaLash, there are a few cons. Although the bottle is supposed to last four months, some testers have said it only lasted a little over a month. Additionally, those who lost eyebrow hair due to over-plucking were less likely to see results (mostly due to prolonged damage to the hair follicle that this may not be as adept at solving).
Best Budget Pick
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
Pros
- Contains pigment to immediately fill in sparse areas
- Contains proven growth ingredients that can result in a fuller look over time
Cons
- Tinted so application requires more care and consideration
|Key Ingredients
|Prostaglandin Analogue, Hyaluronic Acid
"One of the most popular and effective ingredients to look for is a prostaglandin or prostaglandin analogue, like bimatoprost, in prescription-strength formula Latisse," says Geeta Yadav, MD, a board-certified dermatologist. But if a dermatologist visit isn't in the cards, there's another alternative that works just as well, she says: isopropyl cloprostenate, which can be found in this hardworking serum.
No surprises here, this formula is a big hit with WH editors too. "The fact that it's tinted means you can immediately fill in sparse areas and then, over time, the boosting ingredients can do their job," says Underwood. "I found the colors to be very adaptable, but I would definitely make sure to run the wand brush against the sides of the tube to get an excess product off before applying." Underwood says that since the packaging doesn't have the best wiper, it can lead to a lot of product left over on the applicator. He also didn't notice dramatic results, but says it's perfect for an immediate fix.
Best For Sensitive Skin
HERITAGE STORE Castor Serum Volumizing Treatment
Pros
- Can be used safely on brows and lashes
- Strengthens and conditions hair with mostly natural ingredients
Cons
- The oily texture can drip into eyes if too much product is used
|Key Ingredients
|Castor Oil, Biotin
If you have sensitive skin, you probably know how difficult it can be to find products that work without causing some kind of flare-up or reaction. Fortunately, this nighttime treatment from Heritage Store uses cold-pressed castor oil and black castor oil to strengthen lashes and brows. It's an editor-loved two-in-one that contains biotin, bamboo, pumpkin, keratin, and amla for results that last.
Editorial assistant Olivia Luppino is a huge fan of this formula. "When I use this product, my eyebrows are noticeably fuller, and it also makes my lashes longer," she says. "It also comes with a spoolie brush which is super helpful for application." Although the product can be used on brows and lashes, she prefers to use it on her brows since it can drip into the eyes if too much is used on the lash line.
Meet Our Experts
- Joshua Zeichner, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
- Sonia Batra, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and co-host of The Doctors.
- Geeta Yadav, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology.
- Mona Gohara, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and Women's Health Advisory Board member.
