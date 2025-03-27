One Of These Exfoliating Face Scrubs Might Be Your Key To A Glowy Complexion (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

It seems like we're all on an endless journey for clearer, smoother, more radiant skin. That goal doesn't seem too out of reach, considering there's no shortage of skincare products on the market that address almost every need there is, but sometimes the answer to softer skin is pretty simple: a face scrub.

Face scrubs are a type of physical exfoliator. For the beauty newbies, exfoliation is a skincare technique that involves removing dead cells from the top layer of your skin. "By removing this layer of clutter off of your skin, exfoliation helps brighten your complexion, and allows your skin-care products to penetrate deeper into your skin," dermatologist Avnee Shah, MD previously told WH.

Meet the experts: Kseniya Kobets, MD, is a dermatologist and director of cosmetic dermatology at Montefiore-Einstein Advanced Care in New York. Leah Ansell, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the assistant professor of dermatology at Columbia University. Todd Minars, MD, is a dermatologist and the assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Miami School of Medicine. Avnee Shah, MD , is a board-certified dermatologist.

Ready for soft, supple, glowy skin? Read on for the 15 best face scrubs, according to dermatologists and rave reviews.