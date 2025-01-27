Ontario, Canada recalls: Dessert sold at Costco, toddler step stool sold at Home Depot and Amazon, battery packs that pose a fire risk and more recent recalls (2025)

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued several recalls for products and food recently, including for a children's step stool sold in Canada at Home Depot and on Amazon that reportedly caused one child's head to be trapped.

Here are some of the recent recalls — including for oysters potentially contaminated with norovirus and a voluntary recall for a dessert kit sold at Costco in Ontario.

Certain Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC brand oysters due to possible norovirus contamination

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a food recall warning for certain Taylor Shellfish Canada ULC brand oysters due to possible norovirus contamination.

Therecall warning, issued Dec. 21,follows an alert frompublic health officials in B.C. who alerted the public to take precautionsfollowing an increase in reports of gastrointestinal illness associated with eating raw oysters from British Columbia on Dec. 19.

News 'Illness often begins suddenly': Recall issued for oysters distributed in Ontario, other parts of Canada, due to possible norovirus contamination By Evelyn Harford

Sorrisa Group Inc voluntarily recalled the Brownie Skillet with Vanilla Ice Cream

A dessert sold at Costco stores in Canada has been recalled.

Sorrisa Group Inc. has voluntarily recalled the Brownie Skillet with Vanilla Ice Cream due to the “potential presence of rubber foreign material,” therecall notice posted by Costco Canada on Dec. 20 reads.

News 'Do not consume': Recall issued for dessert sold at Costco locations in Ontario By Evelyn Harford

The Qaba Toddler Kitchen Helper 2 Step Stool has been recalled due to an entrapment hazard

Health Canada expended the initial recall notice published earlier in December. The recall was updated on Dec. 17.

The "kitchen helper" step stool was sold at Home Depot and on Amazon.

The company reported that6,656units of the affected products were sold in Canadafrom July 2021 to October 2024. The stools were sold through Amazon Canada and other retailers, including Home Depot.

News 'Immediately stop using': Thousands of 'kitchen helper' stools sold in Canada, including on Amazon and at Home Depot, recalled after child's head gets trapped By Evelyn Harford

Souris Verte brand household alcohol recalled due to a risk of aspiration and the lack of child-resistant packaging

Health Canada issued a recall notice on Dec. 23 for Souris Verte brand household alcohol recalled due to a risk of aspiration and the lack of child-resistant packaging.

"Immediately stop using the recalled product and contact Souris Verte for credit or product replacement," the recall notice reads. "These products pose an aspiration hazard if inhaled or ingested. The lack of child-resistant packaging and appropriate labelling information could result in unintentional exposure to the products and lead to serious illness or injury, including death."

This recall involvestheSouris Verte brand household alcohol, 970 millilitres, UPC code 684968092507, lot numbers 338608 and 0175811.

The company reported that 214 units of the affected products were sold in Canada from January 2022 to November 2024.

FLAGAV Play Mat recalled due to choking hazard

Health Canada issued a recall notice for FLAGAV 79-by-59-inch Play Mat with roads, hot air balloons and Ferris wheels and truck graphic designs on Dec. 23.

"Immediately stop using the recalled product and contact FLAGAV to obtain updated product instructions," the recall notice reads.

The model and lot numbers — Mat3, Lot: CAFH-202402-01; CAFH-202403-02 — can be found on the bottom left of the accompanying document, and on the bottom right corner of the transparent carrying bag.

The affected products were sold exclusively on Amazon.ca under the Amazon Standard Identification Number (ASIN): B0BXCS15HT.

The company reported that 1,295 units of the affected products were sold in Canada. The affected products have been sold on Amazon.ca since September.

"Frequent use of detergents containing alcohol and chemical ingredients can cause the coating to peel off in small parts which may pose a choking hazard for young children," the recall notice reads.

As of Dec. 12, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

VEVOR Baby Gate recalled due to entrapment hazard

Health Canada issued a recall notice on Dec. 23 for VEVOR brand baby gates due to an entrapment hazard.

"Immediately stop using the recalled product and contact VEVOR to arrange a return for refund," the Health Canada recall notice reads.

This recall involves VEVOR Baby Gates Model W3312/B3312. They are marked "Vevor, Tough Tools Half Price" on the handle and come with five screws and four wall cups.

"A child’s torso can fit through the opening between the gate slat and side wall, posing an entrapment hazard to children," the recall notice reads.

As of Dec. 17, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada. Health Canada tells customers to immediately stop using the recalled product and contact VEVOR to arrange a return for refund.

The company reported that 37 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between February and November.

PIEPS Pro IPS Avalanche Transceivers recalled

Health Canada issued a recall notice on Dec. 24 for PIEPS Pro IPS Avalanche Transceivers due to a risk of signal transmission failure during emergencies.

"Immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Black Diamond Equipment Ltd. for a free repair or refund," the recall notice reads.

This recall involves PIEPS Pro IPS avalanche transceivers manufactured and sold between Oct. 1, 2023 and Nov. 22, 2024, and having serial numbers with the first four digits between the range of 2326 and 2445.

The serial number can be found on the label on the inside of the battery compartment door.

The devices are worn by skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers to aid in search and rescue should they or their partners become buried in an avalanche. For a full list of recalled devices, see the recall listing.

Mother and Baby Plush Toys recalled due to choking hazard

Health Canada issued a recall notice on Dec. 24 for Mother and Baby Plush Toys due to choking hazard.

The recall involves elephant, giraffe, lion, tiger and panda plush toys with attached smaller baby styles. All affected products can be identified by the Item Number P273585 and UPC 8140239986.

"The hard plastic eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children," the recall notice reads.

Unbranded Blue Beam Laser Pointer and JD-303 Green Laser Pointer recalled

Health Canada issued a recall notice for an unbranded Blue Beam Laser Pointer and JD-303 Green Laser Pointer as they pose an eye injury hazard.

"Immediately stop using the recalled lasers and return to the place of purchase for a full refund," the recall notice posted on Dec. 20 reads.

This recall involves unbranded hand-held blue laser pointers and hand-held JD-303 green laser pointers. The unbranded blue laser pointer comes in a silver case with no markings on the laser.

The JD-303 Green Laser Pointer comes in a white box with the words JD-303 engraved on it.

Both lasers are Class 3B and were sold at Camouflage store locations across Canada and at www.camouflage.ca.

What's the issue?

Use of Class 3B or Class 4 hand-held portable lasers present an increased risk to consumers of permanent eye injury.

"Injuries result from the laser beam being directed in the eyes, even from short unintentional exposure," the recall notice reads.

As of Dec. 9, the company has received no reports of incidents in Canada and no reports of injury.

SKIL PWR Core 40 Lithium 5.0Ah 40V Battery Packs recalled due to potential fire and burn hazard

Health Canada issued a recall notice on Dec. 19 for SKIL PWR Core 40 Lithium 5.0Ah 40V Battery Packs recalled due to potential fire and burn hazard.

The battery packs were sold on Amazon.

"Immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Chervon Canada Inc. for a replacement," the Health Canada recall noticeissued on Dec. 19 reads.

What products are impacted?

This recall involves SKIL brand 40V 5Ah Lithium-Ion Batteries that were manufactured before May 1, 2021. SKIL and PWRCORE 40 are printed on the batteries. The recalled batteries were sold individually under the model number BY8708-00 for use with all SKIL 40V tools and were also sold in a combination kit with SKIL 40V Brushless 20-in Push Mowers (Model #PM 4910-10) or SKIL 40V Brushless 20-in Self-Propelled Mowers (Model #SM4910-10). Only the battery is recalled. The model number BY8708-00 and manufacturing date code are located on a name plate on the top of the battery pack near the battery terminals. The manufacturing date code is the first three digits of the nine-digit serial number.

What's the issue? "Thelithium-ion batteries can overheat, posing a potential fire and burn hazard," the Health Canada recall notice reads. As of Nov. 28, the company has received one report of a "thermal incident" and no reports of injury in Canada. In the United States, the company has received 100 reports of thermal events including eight reports of minor burns and/or smoke inhalation.

Check out more Health Canada and Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls online.