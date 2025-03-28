ONZE 3 VERSCHILLENDE SOORTEN ACRYLIQUE VLOEISTOFFEN - Naio Nails (2025)

Nail Art Gidsen

Hand- en nagelverzorging

Video Tutorials

Maximale Hechting:

Instelling snelheid* = Ongeveer 2 minuten

Je hoeft geen primer te gebruiken.

Geschikt voor beginners

Geen lifttechnologie

Hoge Snelheid:

Instelling snelheid* = Iets minder dan 2 minuten

Geweldig voor het maken van 3D nagelkunst.

Goed voor professionals of mensen die snel met de acryl werken

Primer vereist

Gemiddelde Snelheid:

Instelling snelheid* = Iets meer dan 2 minuten

Aanbevolen voor beginners, omdat het langer duurt om te drogen, dat wil zeggen dat het je meer tijd geeft om de acryl aan te brengen en te vormen.

Populair bij technici die in warmere omgevingen werken

Primer vereist

Geen van hen is geurloos, maar ons is verteld dat de maximale hechting een aangenamere geur heeft.

* De instelling van de snelheid hangt af van de temperatuur van de gebruikte kamer. Een warmere kamer zorgt voor een snellere droogtijd.

