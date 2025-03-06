Operations Management (5th Edition) - PDF Free Download (2025)

.

• create and deliver products and services at lower cost and with higher revenue?

• meet the challenges posed by changes in customer preferences, internet-based technologies and global supply networks?

• promote creativity, manage knowledge and innovation, and encourage social responsibility? The answer is through effective operations management. Managing operations is important, exciting and challenging, and it’s critical to successful organisational performance.

In this market-leading text, Slack, Chambers and Johnston bring to life the study of operations management with over 100 contemporary and international examples of operations in practice, as well as providing critical commentaries on areas of academic debate. Tracking the latest developments in the field, the fifth edition of Operations Management examines issues such as:

• Supply-chain planning that enables the ‘fast fashion’ of Zara, H&M and Benetton

• How information technology helped the city of New Orleans in recovering from Hurricane Katrina

• The outsourcing of laptop manufacturing by Apple, Dell and Sony

• The ‘greening’ of operations in Hewlett

OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT

How does an organisation…

Packard’s recycling programme

fifth edition

Use the Access Code inside this book to unlock valuable online learning resources at:

www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

ISBN 0-273-70847-3

Nigel Slack Stuart Chambers Robert Johnston

IMPROVE YOUR GRADE!

fifth edition

OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT Nigel Slack Stuart Chambers Robert Johnston

ACCESS CODE INSIDE unlock valuable online learning resources

9 780273 708476 an imprint of

0273708473_COVER.indd 1

Front cover image: © Getty Images

www.pearson-books.com

Once opened this pack cannot be returned for a refund

16/10/06 13:25:52

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page i

.

OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT Visit the Operations Management, Fifth Edition Companion Website with Grade Tracker at www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack to find valuable student learning material including: I

I

I I

I I I

Multiple choice questions with Grade Tracker function to test your learning and monitor your progress An interactive Study Guide including audio animations of key diagrams and extra resources linked to specific sections of the book with clearly indicated icons Case studies with model answers Excel Worksheets designed to enable you to put into practice important quantitative techniques Hints on completing study activities found in the book Links to relevant sites on the web Flashcards to aid in the revision of key terms and definitions

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page ii

.

Supporting resources Visit www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack to find valuable online resources Companion Website with Grade Tracker for students I Multiple choice questions with Grade Tracker function to test your learning and monitor your progress I An interactive Study Guide including audio animations of key diagrams and extra resources linked to specific sections of the book with clearly indicated icons I Case studies with model answers I Excel Worksheets designed to enable you to put into practice important quantitative techniques I Hints on completing study activities found in the book I Links to relevant sites on the web I Flashcards to aid in the revision of key terms and definitions For instructors I Complete, downloadable Instructor’s Manual I Fully customisable, media-rich PowerPoint slides that can be downloaded and used for presentations I A TestGen testbank of hundreds of questions allowing for class assessment both online and by paper tests Also: The Companion Website with Grade Tracker provides the following features: I Search tool to help locate specific items of content I Online help and support to assist with website usage and troubleshooting For more information please contact your local Pearson Education sales representative or visit www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page iii

.

Fifth edition

OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT Nigel Slack Stuart Chambers Robert Johnston

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page iv

.

Pearson Education Limited Edinburgh Gate Harlow Essex CM20 2JE England and Associated Companies throughout the world Visit us on the World Wide Web at: www.pearsoned.co.uk

First published under the Pitman Publishing imprint 1995 Second edition (Pitman Publishing) 1998 Third edition 2001 Fourth edition 2004 Fifth edition 2007 © Nigel Slack, Stuart Chambers, Christine Harland, Alan Harrison, Robert Johnston 1995, 1998 © Nigel Slack, Stuart Chambers and Robert Johnston 2001, 2004, 2007 The rights of Nigel Slack, Stuart Chambers and Robert Johnston to be identified as authors of this work have been asserted by them in accordance with the Copyright, Designs and Patents Act 1988. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced, stored in retrieval system, or transmitted in any form or by any means, electronic, mechanical, photocopying, recording or otherwise, without either the prior written permission of the publisher or a licence permitting restricted copying in the United Kingdom issued by the Copyright Licensing Agency Ltd, Saffron House, 6–10 Kirby Street, London, EC1N 8TS. ISBN: 978-0-273-70847-6 British Library Cataloguing-in-Publication Data A catalogue record for this book is available from the British Library Library of Congress Cataloging-in-Publication Data A catalog record for this book is available from the Library of Congress 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 11 10 09 08 07 Typeset in 10/12pt Minion by 30 Printed and bound by Mateu Cromo Artes Graficas, Madrid, Spain The publisher’s policy is to use paper manufactured from sustainable forests.

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page v

.

Brief contents Guide to ‘operations in action’, examples, short cases and case studies Guided tour of the book Guided tour of the online resources Preface How to use this book About the authors Acknowledgements

xi xiv xvi xviii xxi xxii xxiii

Part One

INTRODUCTION

Chapter 1 Chapter 2 Chapter 3

Operations management The strategic role and objectives of operations Operations strategy

2 34 61

Part Two

DESIGN

86

Chapter 4 Chapter 5 Chapter 6 Chapter 7 Chapter 8 Chapter 9

Process design The design of products and services Supply network design Layout and flow Process technology Job design and work organization

1

88 118 147 185 220 252

Part Three PLANNING AND CONTROL

286

Chapter 10 Chapter 11 Chapter 12 Chapter 13 Chapter 14 Chapter 15 Chapter 16 Chapter 17

288 320 365 400 435 464 495 535

The nature and planning of control Capacity planning and control Inventory planning and control Supply chain planning and control Enterprise resource planning (ERP) Lean operations and JIT Project planning and control Quality planning and control

Part Four IMPROVEMENT

578

Chapter 18 Operations improvement Chapter 19 Failure prevention and recovery Chapter 20 Matching improvement – the TQM approach

580 617 649

Part Five

676

THE OPERATIONS CHALLENGE

Chapter 21 The operations challenge

678

Glossary Index

698 708

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page vi

.

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page vii

.

Contents Guide to ‘operations in action’, examples, short cases and case studies xi xiv Guided tour of the book Guided tour of the online resources xvi Preface xviii How to use this book xxi About the authors xxii Acknowledgements xxiii

3 Operations strategy

Part One INTRODUCTION

1

1 Operations management

2

Introduction What is operations management? Operations management is about managing processes Operations processes have different characteristics The activities of operations management The model of operations management Summary answers to key questions Case study: Design house partnerships at Concept Design Services Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

2 The strategic role and objectives of operations Introduction The role of the operations function Operations performance objectives The quality objective The speed objective The dependability objective The flexibility objective The cost objective The polar representation of performance objectives

Summary answers to key questions Case study: Operations objectives at the Penang Mutiara Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

2 4 12 16 21 24 25 27 30 32 32 33 33

34 34 35 39 40 42 44 46 49 54

Introduction What is strategy and what is operations strategy? The ‘top-down’ perspective The ‘bottom-up’ perspective The market requirements perspective The operations resources perspective The process of operations strategy Summary answers to key questions Case study: Long Ridge Gliding Club Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

55 56 58 59 59 60 60

61 61 63 63 65 67 73 75 80 81 82 83 83 84 84

Part Two DESIGN

86

4 Process design

88

Introduction The design activity Process types – the volume–variety effect on process design Detailed process design The effects of process variability Summary answers to key questions Case study: The Central Evaluation Unit Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

88 90 93 102 109 112 113 114 115 116 116 117

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page viii

.

viii

Contents

5 The design of products and services 118 Introduction Why is good design so important? Concept generation Concept screening Preliminary design Design evaluation and improvement Prototyping and final design The benefits of interactive design Summary answers to key questions Case study: Chatsworth – the adventure playground decision Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

6 Supply network design

118 120 124 126 129 133 136 137 142 143 144 145 145 146 146

147

Introduction The supply network perspective Configuring the supply network The location of capacity Long-term capacity management Summary answers to key questions Case study: Delta Synthetic Fibres Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

147 148 151 156 164 170 171 172 174 175 175 175

Supplement to Chapter 6 – Forecasting

176

Introduction Forecasting – knowing the options In essence forecasting is simple Approaches to forecasting

176 176 177 178

7 Layout and flow Introduction What is layout? The basic layout types Detailed design of the layout Summary answers to key questions Case study: Weldon Hand Tools Problems

Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

218 219 219 219

8 Process technology

220

Introduction What is process technology? Materials-processing technology Information-processing technology Customer-processing technology Process technology should reflect volume and variety Choice of technology Summary answers to key questions Case study: Rochem Ltd Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

220 222 224 226 234 239 241 245 247 249 249 250 251 251

9 Job design and work organization

252

Introduction What is job design? Designing environmental conditions – ergonomics Designing the human interface – ergonomic workplace design Designing task allocation – the division of labour Designing job methods – scientific management Work measurement in job design Designing for job commitment – behavioural approaches to job design Summary answers to key questions Case study: South West Cross Bank Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

252 254 255 258 259 261 266 271 279 280 282 283 284 284 285

185 185 187 188 199 215 216 217

Part Three PLANNING AND CONTROL

286

10 The nature of planning and control 288 Introduction What is planning and control?

288 290

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page ix

.

Contents

The nature of supply and demand Planning and control activities Summary answers to key questions Case study: Air traffic control: a world-class juggling act Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

11 Capacity planning and control Introduction What is capacity? Planning and controlling capacity Measuring demand and capacity The alternative capacity plans Choosing a capacity planning and control approach Capacity planning as a queuing problem Summary answers to key questions Case study: Holly Farm Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

292 297 298 315 316 318 319 319 319

320 320 322 323 325 333 341 346 351 352 355 356 356 357 357

Supplement to Chapter 11 – Analytical queuing models

358

Introduction Notation Variability Types of queuing system

358 358 359 361

12 Inventory planning and control Introduction What is inventory? The volume decision – how much to order The timing decision – when to place an order Inventory analysis and control systems Summary answers to key questions Case study: Trans-European Plastics Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

365 365 367 372 383 388 394 396 398 398 399 399 399

13 Supply chain planning and control Introduction What is supply chain management? The activities of supply chain management Types of relationships in supply chains Supply chain behaviour Summary answers to key questions Case study: Supplying fast fashion Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

14 Enterprise resource planning (ERP) Introduction What is ERP? Materials requirements planning (MRP) MRP calculations Manufacturing resource planning (MRP II) Enterprise resource planning (ERP) Web-integrated ERP Summary answers to key questions Case study: Psycho Sports Ltd Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

15 Lean operations and JIT Introduction What is lean and just-in-time? The lean philosophy JIT techniques JIT planning and control JIT in service operations JIT and MRP Summary answers to key questions Case study: Boys and Boden (B&B) Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

400 400 402 404 415 420 427 428 431 432 433 433 434

435 435 437 439 448 451 452 455 458 459 461 462 463 463 463

464 464 466 469 475 479 484 486 488 490 491 492 493 493 494

ix

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page x

.

x

Contents

16 Project planning and control Introduction What is a project? Successful project management The project planning and control process Network planning Summary answers to key questions Case study: United Photonics Malaysia Sdn Bhd Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

17 Quality planning and control Introduction What is quality and why is it so important? Conformance to specification Statistical process control (SPC) Process control, learning and knowledge Acceptance sampling Summary answers to key questions Case study: Turnaround at the Preston plant Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

Part Four IMPROVEMENT 18 Operations improvement Introduction Measuring and improving performance Improvement priorities Approaches to improvement The techniques of improvement Summary answers to key questions Case study: Geneva Construction and Risk Appendix: Extract from ‘What is Six Sigma and how might it be applied in GCR?’ Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

495 495 497 499 500 515 527 529 533 534 535 535 535

536 536 538 544 552 565 568 571 572 574 575 576 576 577

578 580 580 582 588 594 602 608 609 611 612 614 615 616 616

19 Failure prevention and recovery Introduction Operations failure Failure detection and analysis Improving process reliability Recovery Summary answers to key questions Case study: The Chernobyl failure Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

20 Managing improvement – the TQM approach Introduction TQM and the management of improvement What is TQM? Implementing improvement programmes Quality awards Summary answers to key questions Case study: The Waterlander Hotel Problems Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

617 617 619 626 631 640 644 645 647 647 648 648 648

649 649 651 652 663 668 670 671 672 673 674 675 675

Part Five THE OPERATIONS CHALLENGE 676 21 The operations challenge

678

Introduction Why challenges? Globalization Corporate social responsibility Environmental responsibility Technology Knowledge management Summary answers to key questions Case study: CSR as it is presented Study activities Notes on chapter Selected further reading Useful websites

678 679 680 682 684 689 691 694 695 696 696 697 697

Glossary Index

698 708

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xi

.

Guide to ‘operations in action’, examples, short cases and case studies There are 124 companies or issues featured in total: 50% European, 30% global, 20% rest of world. Chapter

Location

Company/example

Region

Sector/activity

Company size

Chapter 1 Operations management

p. 3 p. 7 p. 8 p. 12 p. 18 p. 19 p. 27

IKEA Acme Whistles Oxfam Prêt A Manger Formule 1 Mwagusi Safari Lodge Concept Design Services

Global UK Global Europe / USA Europe Tanzania UK

Retail Manufacturing Charity Retail Hospitality Hospitality Design/manufacturing/ distribution

Large Small Large Medium Large Small Medium

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

p. 35 p. 41 p. 43 p. 45 p. 47 p. 50 p. 51 p. 56

TNT Express Lower Hurst Farm Accident recovery Taxi Stockholm BBC Aldi Hon Hai Precision Industry Mutiara Beach Resort, Penang

Global UK General Sweden Global Europe Taiwan / China Malaysia

Parcel delivery Agricultural Healthcare Transport services Media Retail Manufacturing Hospitality

Large Small Medium Medium Large Large Large Medium

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

p. 62 p. 67 p. 68 p. 74 p. 81

Ryanair Giordano Kwik-Fit Flextronics Long Ridge Gliding Club

Europe Asia Europe Global UK

Airline Retail Auto service Manufacturing Sport

Large Large Large Large Small

Chapter 4 Process design

p. 89

McDonalds

USA

Large

p. 93 p. 113

Daimler-Chrysler, Smart car The Central Evaluation Unit (European Union Directorate)

France Belgium

Quick service restaurant Auto manufacturing Non governmental organization

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

p. 119 p. 120 p. 123 p. 125 p. 131 p. 143

Novartis Ocean Observations Dyson Boeing Art Attack! Chatsworth House

Global Sweden Global Global UK UK

Pharmaceuticals Web design Design / manufacturing Aerospace Media Tourism

Large Small Large Large Small Medium

Chapter 6 Supply network design

p. 148

Dell

Global

Large

p. 152

Magna

Canada

p. 155

Hon Hai, Quanta and Compal

Taiwan

p. 157 p. 160

Disneyland Paris High-tech subcontracting

France India / China

p. 171

Delta Synthetic Fibres

Global

Computer manufacturing Auto parts manufacturing Computer manufacturing Entertainment Research and development Manufacturing

p. 186 p. 190 p. 194 p. 196

Supermarkets Surgery Yamaha Cadbury

All UK Japan UK

Large Medium Large Large

p. 216

Weldon Hand Tools

UK

Retail Healthcare Piano manufacturing Entertainment and Manufacturing Manufacturing

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

Large Large

Large Large Large Medium/ Large Medium

Large

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xii

.

xii

Guide to ‘operations in action’, examples, short cases and case studies

Chapter

Location

Company/example

Region

Sector/activity

Company size

Chapter 8 Process technology

p. 221 p. 223 p. 225 p. 226 p. 229 p. 230 p. 237 p. 242 p. 247

Airlines Farming Robots Yo! Sushi Internet IBM QB House SVT (Sveriges Television) Rochem Ltd

All Netherlands All UK Cyberspace USA Asia Sweden UK

Airlines Agriculture Security Restaurants e-business Disaster recovery Hairdressing Media Food processing

Large Medium Various Medium Various Large Medium Large Medium

Chapter 9 p. 253 Job design and p. 263 work organization p. 274 p. 277 p. 280

Giza Quarry Company NUMMI McDonalds British Airways South West Cross Bank

Egypt USA UK UK Europe

Extraction Auto manufacturing Restaurants Airline Financial services

Large Large Large Large Large

Chapter 10 The nature of planning and control

p. 289 p. 293 p. 302 p. 307 p. 313 p. 315

BMW dealership Air France Accident and Emergency Chicken salad sandwich (Part 1) Robert Wiseman Dairies Air traffic control

UK Global All All UK All

Service and repair Airline Healthcare Food processing Milk distribution Air travel

Medium Large Large Large Large Medium

Chapter 11 p. 321 Capacity planning p. 327 and control p. 331 p. 333 p. 339 p. 340 p. 350 p. 352

Britvic Seasonal products and services British Airways London Eye Lettuce growing Seasonal products and services Greetings cards Madame Tussauds, Amsterdam Holly Farm

Europe All UK Europe UK / Global All Netherlands UK

Distribution Various Tourism Agriculture Food processing/Media Design Tourism Agriculture/ Entertainment

Large Various Medium Large Large Large Medium Small

Chapter 12 Inventory planning and control

p. 366 p. 382 p. 393 p. 396

UK National Blood Service The Howard Smith Paper Group Manor Bakeries Trans-European Plastics

UK UK Europe France

Healthcare Distribution service Food processing Manufacturing

Large Large Large Large

Chapter 13 Supply chain planning and control

p. 401

Lucent Technologies

Global

Large

p. 407 p. 412

Ford Motor Company Levi Strauss & Co.

Global Global

p. 414 p. 417 p. 424 p. 428

TDG KLM Catering Services Seven-Eleven Japan H&M, Benetton and Zara

Europe Global Japan Global

Research and development/ manufacturing Auto manufacturing Garment design/ retailing Logistics services Foodservice Retail Design/manufacturing/ distribution/retail

p. 436 p. 453 p. 459

Rolls Royce Global Chicken salad sandwich (Part 2) All Psycho Sports Ltd All

Aerospace Food processing Manufacturing

Large Large Small

Chapter 14 Enterprise Resource Planning

Large Large Large Large Large Large

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xiii

.

Guide to ‘operations in action’, examples, short cases and case studies

Chapter

Location

Company/example

Region

Sector/activity

Company size

Chapter 15 Lean operations and JIT

p. 465 p. 472

Toyota Motor Company Perkins

Global Global

Large Large

p. 474 p. 474

Jungheinrich Komax

Germany Germany

p. 477 p. 486 p. 490

Aloha Airlines Mobile Parts Hospitals (MPH) Boys and Boden (B&B)

Hawaii All UK

Auto manufacturing Design and manufacturing Manufacturing Design and manufacture Airline Military Design and manufacturing

Chapter 16 Project planning and control

p. 496 p. 503 p. 506 p. 514 p. 529

London Marathon The National Trust The Millau bridge CADCENTRE United Photonics Malaysia Sdn Bhd

UK UK France All Malaysia

Event management Heritage Construction Professional service Research and development

Large Various Large Medium Medium

Chapter 17 Quality planning and control

p. 536 p. 540 p. 546 p. 549 p. 551 p. 558 p. 571

Four Seasons Hotels Tea and Sympathy Torres Wine QinetiQ Massachusetts General Hospital Walkers Snack Foods Rendall Graphics

Global / UK USA Spain All USA Europe Canada

Hospitality Hospitality? Wine production Security services Healthcare Food processing Paper processing

Large Small Large Large Medium Large Medium

Chapter 18 Improvement

p. 581 p. 599 p. 609

Heineken International (Part I) Xchanging (Part I) Geneva Construction and Risk (GCR)

Netherlands UK

Brewery Financial services Insurance

Large Medium Large

Chapter 19 p. 618 Failure prevention p. 620 and recovery p. 623 p. 635 p. 639 p. 641 p. 643 p. 645

Baring Investment Bank Air crashes Edison bulb Airbus Otis Elevators Carlsberg Tetley Microsoft Chernobyl

Singapore All UK Europe Global UK USA Ukraine

Financial services Airlines All Aerospace Facilities services Brewery Internet software Power generation

Large Large Small Large Large Large Large Large

Chapter 20 Managing improvement – the TQM approach

p. 650 p. 655 p. 657 p. 659 p. 665 p. 671

Aarhus Region Customs and Tax Denmark Hewlett-Packard USA Heineken International (Part II) Netherlands IBM Canada Xchanging (Part II) UK Waterlander Hotel Netherlands

Government service Information systems Brewery Information systems Financial services Hospitality

Large Large Large Large Medium Medium

Chapter 21 The operations challenge

p. 685 p. 687 p. 695 p. 695

Hewlett-Packard Ecological footprints HSBC Orange

USA All Global Global

Large All Large Large

p. 695 p. 695

John Lewis Partnership' Starbucks

UK Global

Information systems All Financial services Mobile telecoms operator Retail Retail

Medium Medium Medium Large Small

Large Large

xiii

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xiv

.

Guided tour of the book 62

Part One Introduction

252

Key questions

9

Chapter Job design and work organization

???

I

What is strategy?

I

What is the difference between a ‘top-down’ and a ‘bottom-up’ view of operations strategy?

I

What is the difference between a ‘market requirements’ and an ‘operations resources’ view of operations strategy?

I

How can an operations strategy be put together?

Source: Bettmann/Corbis

Operations in practice

Introduction

Ryanair

1

Source: Empics

Operations management is often presented as a subject with its main focus on technology, systems, procedures and facilities – in other words the non-human parts of the organization. This is not true of course. On the contrary, the manner in which an organization’s human resources are managed has a profound impact on the effectiveness of its operations function. In this chapter we look especially at the elements of human resource management which are traditionally seen as being directly within the sphere of operations management. These are the activities which influence the relationship between people, the technology they use and the work methods employed by the operation. This is usually called job design. Figure 9.1 shows how job design fits into the overall model of operations activities.

GO TO WEB!

3A Process design Supply network design Operations strategy Layout and flow Operations management

Design Process technology

Improvement

Job design Planning and control Product/service design

Topic covered in this chapter

Figure 9.1 The design activities in operations management covered in this chapter

Each chapter starts with an introductory explanation alongside a diagram to demonstrate its relevance to operations management.

Chapter 17 Quality planning and control

555

Ryanair is Europe’s largest low-cost airline (LCA). Operating its low-fare, no-frills formula, has over 1,700 employees and a growing fleet of around 50 Boeing 737 aircraft to provide services over 70 routes to 13 countries throughout Europe. Operating from its Dublin headquarters, it carries around 12 million passengers every year. But Ryanair was not always so successful. Entering the market in early 1985, its early aim was to provide an alternative low-cost service between Ireland and London to the two market leaders, British Airways and Aer Lingus. Ryanair chose this route because it was expanding in both the business and leisure sectors. However, the airline business is marked by economies of scale and Ryanair, then with a small fleet of old-fashioned aircraft, was no match for its larger competitors. The first six years of Ryanair’s operation resulted in an IR£20 million loss. In 1991, Ryanair decided to rework its strategy. ‘We patterned Ryanair after Southwest Airlines, the most consistently profitable airline in the US,’ says Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s Chief Executive. ‘Southwest founder Herb Kelleher created a formula for success that works by flying only one type of airplane – the 737 – using smaller airports, providing no-frills service on-board, selling tickets directly to customers and offering passengers the lowest fares in the market. We have adapted his model for our

marketplace and are now setting the low-fare standard for Europe.’ Whatever else can be said about Ryanair’s strategy, it does not suffer from any lack of clarity. It has grown by offering low-cost basic services and has devised an operations strategy which is in line with its market position. The efficiency of the airline’s operations supports its low-cost market position. Turnaround time at airports is kept to a minimum. This is achieved partly because there are no meals to be loaded onto the aircraft and partly through improved employee productivity. All the aircraft in the fleet are identical, giving savings through standardization of parts, maintenance and servicing. It also means large orders to a single aircraft supplier and therefore the opportunity to negotiate prices down. Also, because the company often uses secondary airports, landing and service fees are much lower. Finally, the cost of selling its services is reduced where possible. Ryanair has developed its own low-cost internet booking service. In addition, the day-to-day experiences of the company’s operations managers can modify and refine these strategic decisions. For example, Ryanair changed its baggage-handling contractors at Stansted airport in the UK after problems with misdirecting customers’ luggage. The company’s policy on customer service is also clear. ‘Our customer service,’ says Michael O’Leary, ‘is about the most well defined in the world. We guarantee to give you the lowest air fare. You get a safe flight. You get a normally on-time flight. That’s the package. We don’t, and won’t, give you anything more. Are we going to say sorry for our lack of customer service? Absolutely not. If a plane is cancelled, will we put you up in a hotel overnight? Absolutely not. If a plane is delayed, will we give you a voucher for a restaurant? Absolutely not.’

Key questions are introduced in tandem with examples of Operations in practice which bring to life the operational issues faced by real businesses.

474

Part Three Planning and control

Critical commentary

Worked example In the case of the process filling boxes of rice, described previously, process capability can be calculated as follows:

Not all commentators see JIT-influenced people-management practices as entirely positive. The JIT approach to people management can be viewed as patronizing. It may be, to some extent, less autocratic than some Japanese management practice dating from earlier times. However, it is certainly not in line with some of the job design philosophies which place a high emphasis on contribution and commitment, described in Chapter 9. Even in Japan the approach of JIT is not without its critics. Kamata wrote an autobiographical description of life as an employee at a Toyota plant called Japan in the Passing Lane.10 His account speaks of ‘the inhumanity and the unquestioning adherence’ of working under such a system. Similar criticisms have been voiced by some trade union representatives.

Specification range = 214 – 198 = 16 g Natural variation of process = 6 standard deviation = 6 ⫻ 2 = 12 g Cp = process capability UTL – LTL = ––––––––– 6s

Continuous improvement

214 – 198 16 = –––––––– = –– 6⫻2 12 = 1.333 If the natural variation of the filling process changed to have a process average of 210 grams but the standard deviation of the process remained at 2 grams: 214 – 210 4 Cpu = ––––––––– = – = 0.666 3⫻2 6 210 – 198 12 Cpl = ––––––––– = –– = 2.0 3⫻2 6

Kaizen Japanese term for continuous improvement.

Cpk = min(0.666, 2.0)

Lean objectives are often expressed as ideals, such as our previous definition: ‘to meet demand instantaneously with perfect quality and no waste’. While any operation’s current performance may be far removed from such ideals, a fundamental lean belief is that it is possible to get closer to them over time. Without such beliefs to drive progress, lean proponents claim improvement is more likely to be transitory than continuous. This is why the concept of continuous improvement is such an important part of the lean philosophy. If its aims are set in terms of ideals which individual organizations may never fully achieve, then the emphasis must be on the way in which an organization moves closer to the ideal state. The Japanese word for continuous improvement is kaizen, and it is a key part of the lean philosophy. It is explained fully in Chapter 18.

= 0.666

Impact resistance of samples of door panels

causes. The question for operations management is whether the results from any particular sample, when plotted on the control chart, simply represent the variation due to common causes or due to some specific and correctable, assignable cause. Figure 17.9 shows the control chart for the average impact resistance of samples of door panels taken over time. Like any process the results vary, but the last three points seem to be lower than usual. The ques-

Upper control limit (UCL)

Lower control limit (UCL) Time

Short case The lean attack on waste overcomes high labour costs11 One effect of an increasing global approach to business has been to highlight the relatively high labour costs which engineering manufacturing companies have to live with. This has led to two broad trends. The first is that many engineering companies are increasing the proportion of service in their product offerings. This can help to reduce the importance of manufacturing costs because customers are prepared to pay for the extra service value added. The second trend is to attempt to reduce manufacturing costs through a lean philosophy and JIT methods. Take two examples. Jungheinrich is one of the world’s biggest producers of lift trucks. Its products are found all over the world in factories, warehouses and anywhere that needs heavy objects moving short distances. The company’s Hamburg factory makes over 30,000 lift trucks a year of around 10,000 varieties which are based on ten basic platforms. JIT methods of manufacture allow the company to assemble each product in three hours. Only three or four years previously it would have taken 18 hours. Between 1998 and 2000 the company increased output from its Hamburg plant by 30 per cent, with 10 per cent fewer workers. Hans-Peter Schmohl, the company’s CEO,

attributes much of the company’s success to improved links with its suppliers and smooth flow within the factory: ‘To be competitive in this industry you need highly sophisticated logistics capabilities, plus a just-intime culture.’ Komax is the world’s largest maker of the machines that make wiring harnesses for automobiles. The company is based in Switzerland which, like Germany, has high labour costs. Yet, on sales of around $100 million, it exports 99 per cent of its production. Again, this company doubled its sales while reducing the number of employees. Partly it succeeded in doing this because of a policy of outsourcing some of its manufacturing. But this could work only with JIT delivery. From requiring its suppliers to deliver every two months, the company organized them to deliver three times a week. This reduced inventories throughout the plant and speeded up throughput time.

Question How did lean principles contribute to saving costs in these two examples?

Figure 17.9 Control chart for the impact resistance of door panels, together with control limits

Operations management involves the use of both qualitative and quantitative techniques. Worked examples are used to demonstrate how these techniques can be used.

Not everyone agrees about what is the best approach to operations management. To help provoke debate, Critical commentaries have been included to show a diversity of viewpoints. Additionally, Short cases will help to consolidate your learning of major themes.

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xv

.

Guided tour of the book

Part Three Planning and control

Chapter 4 Process design

Summary answers to key questions

???

Case study The Central Evaluation Unit

The companion website to the book, www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack also has a brief ‘Study Guide’ to each chapter.

The Central Evaluation Unit (CEU) of the XIII Directorate evaluated applications from academics bidding for research grants available under the ‘cooperation and foundations’ scheme of the European Union. This scheme distributed relatively small grants (less than €100,000) to fund the early stages of cooperative research between universities in the European Union. Based in Brussels, the CEU’s objectives were to make decisions that were consistently in line with directory guide rules, but also to give as speedy a response as possible to applicants. All new applications were sent to the CEU’s processing unit (CEUPU) by university liaison officers (ULOs) who were based at around 150 universities around the EU. Any academic who wanted to apply for a grant needed to submit an application form (downloadable on-line) and other signed documentation through the local ULO. The CEUPU employed three ‘checkers’ with three support/secretarial staff, a pool of 12 clerks responsible for data entry and filing, 10 auditors (staff who prepare and issue the grant-approval documents) and a special advisor (a former senior officer employed part-time to assess non-standard applications). Veronique Fontan was the manager in charge of the CEUPU. She had been invited by the directory Chief Executive, Leda Grumman, to make a presentation to senior colleagues about the success of her unit. The invitation stemmed from the fact first that the systems used for handling new grant applications were well proven and robust and second that her operation was well known for consistently meeting, and in many cases exceeding, its targets. Veronique set aside a day to collect some information about the activities of the CEUPU. She first reviewed her monthly management reports. The information system provided an update of number of applications (by week, month and year), the number and percentage of applications approved, number and percentage of those declined, the cumulative amount of money allocated and the value of applications processed during the month. These reports identified that the unit dealt with about 200 applications per week (operating a five-day, 35-hour week) and all the unit’s financial targets were being met. In addition, most operational performance criteria were being exceeded. The targets for turnaround of an application, from receipt of the application to the applicant being informed (excluding time spent waiting for additional information from ULOs), was 40 working days. The average time taken by the CEUPU was 36 working days. Accuracy had never been an issue as all files were thoroughly assessed to ensure that all the relevant and complete data were collected before the applications were processed.

What is ERP? I

ERP is an enterprise-wide information system that integrates all the information from many functions that is needed for planning and controlling operations activities. This integration around a common database allows for transparency.

I

It often requires very considerable investment in the software itself, as well as its implementation. More significantly, it often requires a company’s processes to be changed to bring them in line with the assumptions built into the ERP software.

How did it develop? I

ERP can be seen as the latest development from the original planning and control approach known as materials requirements planning (MRP).

I

Increased computer capabilities allowed MRP systems to become more sophisticated and to interface with other information technology systems within the business to form manufacturing resources planning or MRP II.

What is MRP? I

MRP stands for materials requirements planning which is a dependent demand system that calculates materials requirements and production plans to satisfy known and forecast sales orders. It helps to make volume and timing calculations based on an idea of what will be necessary to supply demand in the future.

I

MRP works from a master production schedule which summarizes the volume and timing of end products or services. Using the logic of the bill of materials (BOM) and inventory records, the production schedule is ‘exploded’ (called the MRP netting process) to determine how many sub-assemblies and parts are required and when they are required.

I

Closed-loop MRP systems contain feedback loops which ensure that checks are made against capacity to see whether plans are feasible.

What is MRP II? I

MRP II systems are a development of MRP. They integrate many processes that are related to MRP, but which are located outside the operation’s function.

I

A system which performs roughly the same function as MRP II is optimized production technology (OPT). It is based on the theory of constraints, which has been developed to focus attention on capacity bottlenecks in the operation.

How is ERP developing? I

Although ERP is becoming increasingly competent at the integration of internal systems and databases, there is the even more significant potential of integration with other organizations’ ERP (and equivalent) systems.

I

In particular, the use of internet-based communication between customers, suppliers and other partners in the supply chain has opened up the possibility of web-based integration.

Each chapter is summarized in the form of a list of bullet points which answer the key question posed at the beginning of the chapter.

Chapter 19 Failure prevention and recovery

647

‘We have a test bank where we test batches of 100 of our products continuously for seven days and nights. This week only three failed, the first after 10 hours, the second after 72 hours and the third after 1,020 hours.’ What is the failure rate in percentage terms and in time terms for this product?

2

An automatic testing process takes samples of ore from mining companies and subjects them to four sequential tests. The reliability of the four different test machines that perform the tasks is different. The first test machine has a reliability of 0.99, the second has a reliability of 0.92, the third has a reliability of 0.98 and the fourth a reliability of 0.95. If one of the machines stops working, the total process will stop. What is the reliability of the total process?

3

A complex baggage handling system at an airport has 50 separate sub-systems, each with an average reliability of 0.98. Using the data in Figure 19.3, what will be the reliability of the whole system?

4

For the product testing example in Problem 1, what is the mean time between failures (MTBF) for the products?

5

A hospital has a specialized X-ray machine that, because of its delicate mechanisms, has a ‘mean time between failure’ of 95 hours. When it does fail, it takes, on average, eight hours for technicians to arrive and get the equipment operating effectively. What is the availability of this X-ray equipment?

6

In the above example, the hospital is considering training one of its own technicians to be able to repair the X-ray equipment. This would reduce the average time to get the equipment running again down to four hours. How would this affect the availability of the equipment?

7

In the example in Problem 2, it has been decided to devote a second piece of equipment to the second test to act as a ‘backup’ should there be an equipment failure. Assuming that the piece of equipment acting as the backup has a similar reliability to the main piece of equipment, how will this affect the reliability of the whole system?

Staff productivity was high and there was always plenty of work waiting for processing at each section. A cursory inspection of the sections’ in-trays revealed about 130 files in each with just two exceptions – the ‘receipt’ clerks’ tray had about 600 files in it and the checkers’ tray contained about 220 files.

Processing grant applications The processing of applications is a lengthy procedure requiring careful examination by checkers trained to make assessments. All applications arriving at the unit are placed in an in-tray. The incoming application is then opened by one of the eight ‘receipt’ clerks who will check that all the necessary forms have been included in the application. This is then placed in an in-tray pending collection by the coding staff. The two clerks with special responsibility for coding allocate a unique identifier to each application and code the information on the application into the information system. The application is then given a front sheet, a pro forma, with the identifier in the top corner. The files are placed in a tray on the senior checkers’ secretaries’ desk. As a checker becomes available, the senior secretary provides the next job in the line to the checker. In the case of about half of the applications, the checker returns the file to the checkers’ secretaries to request the collection of any information that is missing or additional information that is required. The secretaries then write to the applicant and return the file to the ‘receipt’ clerks who place the additional information into the file as it arrives. Once the file is complete it is returned to the checkers for a decision on the grant application. The file is then taken to auditors who prepare the acceptance or rejection documents.

Each chapter includes a Case study which is suitable for class discussion. The cases can serve as illustrations or as the basis of class discussion.

648

Part Four Improvement (a) (b) (c) (d)

Problems 1

113

Source: © Getty Images

458

4

A university. An airport. A container port. A chemicals manufacturing plant.

In terms of its effectiveness at managing the learning process, how does a university detect failures? What could it do to improve its failure detection processes?

Notes on chapter 1 Source: company website. 2 Source: The Economist (1994). ‘Air Crashes, But Surely ...’. 4 June. 3 Source: Buncombe, A. (2001) ‘Gents Mourn the Loss of a Leading Light, Aged 70’, The Independent, 9 Jan. 4 Flanagan, J. (1954) ‘The Critical Incident Technique’, Psychological Bulletin, Vol. 51, No. 4. 5 Chase, R.B. and Stewart, D.M. (1994) ‘Make Your Service Fail-safe’, Sloan Management Review, Spring, Vol. 35, No. 3. 6 Source: The Times (1995) ‘Mistake by Engineers left Holiday Airbus Unable to Turn Left’, 25 Jan. 7 Sources: Marsh, P. (1999) ‘Germany Engineers Set Market Phases to Stun’, The Financial Times, 16 Nov; The Economist (1999) ‘Medical Monitoring, Web Shirts’, 4 Dec, www.LifeShirt.com.

8 Nakajima, S. (1988) Total Productive Maintenance, Productivity Press. 9 Nakajima, S., ibid. 10 Source: ‘How to Cope in a Crisis’, The Times, 24 Aug 1995. 11 Armistead, C.G. and Clark, G. (1992) Customer Service and Support, FT/Pitman Publishing. 12 Zemke, R. and Schaaf, R. (1990) The Service Edge: 101 Companies that Profit from Customer Care, Plume Books. 13 Zemke, R. and Bell, C.R. (1991) Service Wisdom: Creating and Maintaining the Customer Service Edge, Lakewood Books. 14 Judge, E. (2003) ‘Instant Replacements to Make it Business as Usual – From New Offices to Key Staff’, The Times, 15 Feb. 15 Based on information from Read, P.P. (1994) Ablaze: The Story of Chernobyl, Secker and Warburg; and Reason, J. (1987) ‘The Chernobyl Errors’, Bulletin of the British Psychological Society, Vol. 4, pp. 201–6.

Selected further reading

Study activities

Dhillon, B.S. (2002) Engineering Maintenance: A modern approach, Technomic Publishing Company. A comprehensive book for the enthusiastic that stresses the ‘cradle-to-grave’ aspects of maintenance. Japan Institute (ed.) (1997) Focused Equipment Improvement to TPM Teams, Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance. Very much a simple and practical guide to an important element of total productive maintenance. Löfsten, H. (1999) ‘Management of Industrial Maintenance – Economic Evaluation of Maintenance Policies’, International Journal of Operations and Production Management, Vol. 19, No. 7. An academic paper, but provides a useful economic rationale for choosing alternative maintenance policies.

Some study activities can be answered by reading the chapter. Others will require some general knowledge of business activity and some might require an element of investigation. All have hints on how they can be answered on the Companion Web Site for this book that also contains more discussion questions, www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack.

1

Conduct a survey among colleagues, friends and acquaintances of how they cope with the possibility that their computers might ‘fail’, either in terms of ceasing to operate effectively or in losing data. Discuss how the concept of redundancy applies in such failure.

2

Survey a range of people who own and/or are responsible for the performance of the following pieces of equipment. What is their approach to maintaining them and how is this influenced by the perceived seriousness of any failure? (a) (b) (c) (d) (e)

3

Useful wesites

Cars. Central heating systems or air-conditioning systems. Domestic appliances such as dishwashers and vacuum cleaners. Furniture. Lighting or lighting

Visit the websites of some of the many companies that offer advice and consultancy to companies wishing to review their ‘business continuity’ plans. Based on your investigation of these sites, identify the key issues in any business continuity plan for the following types of operation.

Mobley, K. (1999) Root Cause Failure Analysis, ButterworthHeinemann. Root cause failure analysis is one of the more important techniques in reliability and maintenance. This book describes it in detail. Regester, M. and Larkin, J. (2005) Risk Issues and Crisis Management: A Casebook of Best Practice, Kogan Page. Aimed at practising managers with lots of advice. Good for getting the flavour of how it is in practice. Smith, D.J. (2000) Reliability, Maintainability and Risk, Butterworth-Heinemann. A comprehensive and excellent guide to all aspects of maintenance and reliability.

The Problems section questions business decisions and challenges you to resolve potential operational pitfalls. The Study activities are short exercises, often involving some investigative work that can be tackled in groups or individually.

http://www.smrp.org/ Site of the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals, gives an insight into practical issues. http://www.sre.org/ American Society of Reliability Engineers. The newsletters give insights into reliability practice. http://csob.berry.edu/faculty/jgrout/pokayoke.shtml The poka yoke page of John Grout. Some great examples, tutorials, etc.

http://www.rspa.com/spi/SQA.html Lots of resources, involving reliability and poka yoke. http://sra.org/ Site of the Society for Risk Analysis. Very wide scope, but interesting.

Every chapter ends with a list of Selected further reading and useful websites. The nature of each further reading title and website is also explained.

xv

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xvi

.

xvi

Part Number Part title

Guided tour of the online resources

Click here to find more: www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

The Access Code included in this book unlocks a range of valuable online learning resources to help you pass your course. Follow these 3 simple steps to get started: 1. Go to the website at www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack. 2. Complete your personal registration using the access code provided with this copy of the book. 3. Make the most of the valuable learning resources described opposite to help you pass your course.

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xvii

.

GuidedChapter tour of the 0 Chapter online resources title here

Access has its advantages . . .

Test your knowledge with selfassessment questions for each chapter. Save your score, take another test and track your progress!

GO TO WEB!

Follow the Study Guide icon to find: G G

G

Gain Premium user access to OpsMan.org, a brand new web resource providing blogs, podcasts and much more from academic and industry experts!

1A

audio and video animations; Excel worksheets to practice quantitative techniques; case studies with model answers.

xvii

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xviii

.

Preface Introduction Operations management is important. It is concerned with creating the products and services upon which we all depend. And creating products and services is the very reason for any organization’s existence, whether that organization be large or small, manufacturing or service, for profit or not for profit. Thankfully, most companies have now come to understand the importance of operations. This is because they have realized that effective operations management gives the potential to improve revenues and, at the same time, enables goods and services to be produced more efficiently. It is this combination of higher revenues and lower costs which is understandably important to any organization. Operations management is also exciting. It is at the centre of so many of the changes affecting the business world – changes in customer preference, changes in supply networks brought about by internet-based technologies, changes in what we want to do at work, how we want to work, where we want to work, and so on. There has rarely been a time when operations management was more topical or more at the heart of business and cultural shifts. Operations management is also challenging. Promoting the creativity which will allow organizations to respond to so many changes is becoming the prime task of operations managers. It is they who must find the solutions to technological and environmental challenges, the pressures to be socially responsible, the increasing globalization of markets and the difficult-to-define areas of knowledge management.

The aim of this book The aim of this book is to provide a clear, well structured and interesting treatment of operations management as it applies to a variety of businesses and organizations. The text provides both a logical path through the activities of operations management and an understanding of their strategic context. More specifically, this text aims to be: G

G

G

G

G

G

Strategic in its perspective, it is unambiguous in treating the operations function as being central to competitiveness. Conceptual in the way it explains the reasons why operations managers need to take decisions. Comprehensive in its coverage of the significant ideas and issues which are relevant to most types of operation. Practical in that the issues and difficulties in making operations management decisions in practice are discussed. ‘Operations in action’ features, short cases, case studies and examples all explore the approaches taken by operations managers in practice. International in the examples which are used. Out of over 120 descriptions of operations practice, around 40 per cent are from Europe with the rest general, global, or from elsewhere in the world. Balanced in its treatment, meaning we reflect the balance of economic activity between service and manufacturing operations. Around 75 per cent of examples are from service organizations and 25 per cent from manufacturing.

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xix

.

Preface

Who should use this book? This book is intended to provide an introduction to operations management for all students who wish to understand the nature and activities of operations management; for example: G

G

G

Undergraduates on business studies, technical or joint degrees should find it sufficiently structured to provide an understandable route through the subject (no prior knowledge of the area is assumed). MBA students should find that its practical discussions of operations management activities enhance their own experience. Postgraduate students on other specialist masters degrees should find that it provides them with a well-grounded and, at times, critical approach to the subject.

Distinctive features Clear Structure

The structure of the book uses a model of operations management which distinguishes between design, planning and control, and improvement. Illustrations-based

Operations management is a practical subject and cannot be taught satisfactorily in a purely theoretical manner. Because of this we have used examples and ‘boxed’ short cases which explain some issues faced by real operations. Worked examples

Operations management is a subject that blends qualitative and quantitative perspectives; ‘worked examples’ are used to demonstrate how both types of technique can be used. Critical commentaries

Not everyone agrees about what is the best approach to the various topics and issues with operations management. This is why we have included ‘critical commentaries’ that pose alternative views to the one being expressed in the main flow of the text. Summary answers to key questions

Each chapter is summarized in the form of a list of bullet points. These extract the essential points which answer the key question posed at the beginning of each chapter. Case studies

Every chapter includes a case study suitable for class discussion. The cases are usually short enough to serve as illustrations, but have sufficient content also to serve as the basis of case sessions. Problems

Every chapter includes a set of, largely but not exclusively, quantitative problem type exercised. These can be used to check out your understanding of the concepts illustrated in the worked examples. Study activities

These are activities that support the learning objectives of the chapter. They can be done individually or in groups.

xix

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xx

.

xx

Preface

Selected further reading

Every chapter ends with a short list of further reading which takes the topics covered in the chapter further, or treats some important related issues. The nature of each further reading is also explained. Useful websites

A short list of web addresses is included in each chapter for those who wish to take their studies further.

Instructor’s manual A completely new web-based instructor’s manual is available to lecturers adopting this textbook. It includes short commentaries on each chapter which can be used as student handouts, as well as PowerPoint presentations.

Companion Website A very much expanded and enhanced range of support materials is available to lecturers and students on the Pearson Education website: www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

New for the fifth edition Although we have not made any radical changes to the overall structure in this edition, regular users of the book will notice some significant changes. G G

G

G

G

G

G

The book has been visually redesigned to emphasize key features. A greater emphasis has been placed on the idea of ‘process management’. This helps to make the subject more relevant to all who manage, or will manage, processes in all functional areas of the organization. Each chapter starts with an ‘operations in practice’ section that is used to introduce the topic and demonstrate its relevance to operations management. The worked examples have been extended to provide a better balance between qualitative and quantitative-based techniques. Many of the short cases are new (but the old ones are still available on the website) and all now have questions. Many of the cases at the end of the chapter are new (or new to this book) and provide an up-to-date selection of relevant operations issues. In addition to the ‘study activities’ at the end of the chapters, a ‘problems’ section presents both quantitative and qualitative questions.

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xxi

.

How to use this book All academic textbooks in business management are, to some extent, simplifications of the messy reality which is actual organizational life. Any book has to separate topics, in order to study them, which in reality are closely related. For example, technology choice impacts on job design which in turn impacts on quality control; yet we have treated these topics individually. The first hint therefore in using this book effectively is to look out for all the links between the individual topics. Similarly with the sequence of topics, although the chapters follow a logical structure, they need not be studied in this order. Every chapter is, more or less, self-contained. Therefore study the chapters in whatever sequence is appropriate to your course or your individual interests. But because each part has an introductory chapter, those students who wish to start with a brief ‘overview’ of the subject may wish first to study Chapters 1, 4, 10 and 18 and the chapter summaries of selected chapters. The same applies to revision – study the introductory chapters and summary answers to key questions. The book makes full use of the many practical examples and illustrations which can be found in all operations. Many of these were provided by our contacts in companies, but many also come from journals, magazines and newspapers. So if you want to understand the importance of operations management in everyday business life look for examples and illustrations of operations management decisions and activities in newspapers and magazines. There are also examples which you can observe every day. Whenever you use a shop, eat a meal in a restaurant, borrow a book from the library or ride on public transport, consider the operations management issues of all the operations for which you are a customer. The case exercises and study activities are there to provide an opportunity for you to think further about the ideas discussed in the chapters. Study activities can be used to test out your understanding of the specific points and issues discussed in the chapter and discuss them as a group, if you choose. If you cannot answer these you should revisit the relevant parts of the chapter. The case exercises at the end of each chapter will require some more thought. Use the questions at the end of each case exercise to guide you through the logic of analyzing the issue treated in the case. When you have done this individually try to discuss your analysis with other course members. Most important of all, every time you analyze one of the case exercises (or any other case or example in operations management) start off your analysis with the two fundamental questions: G

How is this organization trying to compete (or satisfy its strategic objectives if a not-forprofit organization)?, and,

G

What can the operation do to help the organization compete more effectively?

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xxii

.

About the authors Nigel Slack is the Professor of Operations Management and Strategy at Warwick University. Previously he has been Professor of Manufacturing Strategy and Lucas Professor of Manufacturing Systems Engineering at Brunel University, a University Lecturer in Management Studies at Oxford University and Fellow in Operations Management at Templeton College, Oxford. He worked initially as an industrial apprentice in the hand-tool industry and then as a production engineer and production manager in light engineering. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering and Master’s and Doctor’s degrees in Management, and is a chartered engineer. He is the author of several publications in the operations management area, including The Manufacturing Advantage, published by Mercury Business Books, 1991, and Making Management Decisions (with Steve Cooke), 1991, published by Prentice Hall, Service Superiority (with Robert Johnston), published in 1993 by EUROMA and Cases in Operations Management (with Robert Johnston, Alan Harrison, Stuart Chambers and Christine Harland) third edition published by Financial Times Prentice Hall in 2003, Operations Strategy together with Michael Lewis published by Financial Times Prentice Hall in 2003, Perspectives in Operations Management (Volumes I to IV) also with Michael Lewis, published by Routledge in 2003, The Blackwell Encyclopedic Dictionary of Operations Management (with Michael Lewis) published by Blackwell in 2005 and Operations and Process Management, co-authored with Stuart Chambers, Robert Johnston and Alan Betts, published by Financial Times Prentice Hall in 2006. He has authored numerous academic papers and chapters in books. He also acts as a consultant to many international companies around the world in many sectors, especially financial services, transport, leisure and manufacturing. His research is in the operations and manufacturing flexibility and operations strategy areas. Stuart Chambers is a Principle Teaching Fellow at Warwick Business School, where he has been since 1988. He began his career as an undergraduate apprentice at Rolls Royce Aerospace, graduating in mechanical engineering, and then worked in production and general management with companies including Tube Investments and the Marley Tile Company. In his mid-thirties and seeking a career change, he studied for an MBA, and then took up a three-year contract as a researcher in manufacturing strategy. This work enabled him to help executives develop the analyses, concepts and practical solutions required for them to develop manufacturing strategies. Several of the case studies prepared from this work have been published in an American textbook on manufacturing strategy. In addition to lecturing on a range of operations courses at the Business School and in industry, He undertakes consultancy in a diverse range of industries and is co-author of several operations management books. Robert Johnston is Professor of Operations Management at Warwick Business School and Associate Dean, responsible for finance and resources. He is the founding editor of the International Journal of Service Industry Management and he also serves on the editorial board of the Journal of Operations Management and the International Journal of Tourism and Hospitality Research. Before moving to academia Dr Johnston held several line management and senior management posts in a number of service organizations in both the public and private sectors. He continues to maintain close and active links with many large and small organizations through his research, management training and consultancy activities. As a specialist in service operations, his research interests include service design, service recovery, performance measurement and service quality. He is the author or co-author of many books, as well as chapters in other texts, numerous papers and case studies.

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xxiii

.

Acknowledgements During the preparation of the fifth edition of this book, the authors conducted a number of ‘faculty workshops’ and the many useful comments from these sessions have influenced this and the other books for the ‘Warwick group’. Our thanks go to everyone who attended these sessions and other colleagues. We thank Pär Åhlström of Chalmers University for assistance well beyond the call of duty, Alan Betts of BF Learning for case writing help and support, and Shirley Johnston for case writing help and support. Also, Professor Sven Åke Hörte of Lulea University of Technology, Eamonn Ambrose of University College, Dublin, Colin Armistead of Bournemouth University, David Barnes of The Open University, David Bennett of Aston University, Ruth Boaden of Manchester Business School, Peter Burcher of Aston University, Geoff Buxey of Deakin University, John K Christiansen of Copenhagen Business School, Philippa Collins of Heriot-Watt University, Henrique Correa of FGV, Saõ Paulo, Doug Davies of University of Technology, Sydney, Tony Dromgoole of the Irish Management Institute, Dr J.A.C de Haan of Tilburg University, David Evans of Middlesex University, Paul Forrester of Keele University, Keith Goffin of Cranfield University, Ian Graham of Edinburgh University, Alan Harle of Sunderland University, Norma Harrison of Macquarie University, Catherine Hart of Loughborough Business School, Chris Hillam of Sunderland University, Ian Holden of Bristol Business School, Brian Jefferies of West Herts College, Tom Kegan of Bell College of Technology, Hamilton, Peter Long of Sheffield Hallam University, John Maguire of the University of Sunderland, Charles Marais of the University of Pretoria, Harvey Maylor of Bath University, John Meredith Smith of EAP, Oxford, Michael Milgate of Macquarie University, Keith Moreton of Staffordshire University, Adrian Morris of Sunderland University, John Pal of Manchester Metropolitan University, Peter Race of Henley College, Ian Sadler of Victoria University, Amrik Sohal of Monash University, Alex Skedd of Northumbria Business School, Martin Spring of Lancaster University, Dr Ebrahim Soltani of the University of Kent, R. Stratton of Nottingham Trent University,

Mike Sweeney of Cranfield University, Dr Nelson Tang of the University of Leicester, David Twigg of Sussex University, Helen Valentine of the University of the West of England, Professor Roland van Dierdonck of the University of Ghent, Dirk Pieter van Donk of the University of Groningen and Peter Worthington. Our academic colleagues in the Operations Management Group at Warwick Business School also helped, both by contributing ideas and by creating a lively and stimulating work environment. Our thanks go to Jannis Angelis, Hilary Bates, Alistair BrandonJones, Simon Croom, Michaelis Giannakis, Michael Lewis, Zoe Radnor, Michael Shulver, Rhian Silvestro, and Paul Walley. We are also grateful to many friends, colleagues and company contacts. In particular thanks for help with this edition goes to Philip Godfrey and Cormac Campbell and their expert colleagues at OEE, David Garman and Carol Burnett of TDG, Clive Buesnel of Xchanging, Hans Mayer and Tyko Persson of Nestlé, Peter Norris and Mark Fisher of the Royal Bank of Scotland, John Tyley of Lloyds TSB, Joanne Chung of Synter BMW, Karen Earp of Four Seasons Hotel Group, Catherine Pyke and Nick Fudge of Lower Hurst Farm, Johan Linden of SVT, John Matthew of HSPG, Dan McHugh of Credit Swiss First Boston, David Nichol of Morgan Stanley, Leigh Rix of The National Trust, and Simon Topman of Acme Whistles. Mary Walton is coordinator to our group at Warwick Business School. Her continued efforts at keeping us organized (or as organized as we are capable of being) are always appreciated, but never more so than when we were engaged on ‘the book’. We were lucky to receive continuing professional and friendly assistance from a great publishing team. Especial thanks to Amanda McPartlin, David Harrison, Matthew Oxenham, Joe Vella and Matthew Walker. Finally, every word of all five editions, and much more besides was word-processed by Angela Slack. It was, yet again, an heroic effort. To Angela – our thanks. Nigel Slack Stuart Chambers Robert Johnston

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xxiv

.

xxiv

Publisher’s acknowledgements

Publisher’s acknowledgements We are grateful to the following for permission to reproduce copyright material: Illustrations and tables Figure 13.8: Adapted from Fisher, M.L. (1997) ‘What Is the Right Supply Chain for Your Product?’ Harvard Business Review, March–April, pp. 105–16. Copyright © 1997 by the Harvard Business School Publishing Corporation; all rights reserved. Reproduced with permission; Figure 15.11: From Voss, C.A. and Harrison A. (1987) ‘Strategies for implementing JIT’ in Voss, C.A. (ed) Just-in-Time Manufacture, IFS/Springer-Verlag. Copyright © 1987 Springer, reproduced with permission; Figure 17.4: Adapted from Parasuraman, A., Zeithaml, V.A. and Berry, L.L. (1985) ‘A conceptual model of service quality and implications for future research’, Journal of Marketing, Vol. 49, Fall, pp. 41–50. Reproduced with permission from the American Marketing Association; Table 8.3: Gunasekaran, A., Marri, H.B., McGaughey, R.E. and Nebhwani, M.D. (2002) ‘E-commerce and its impact on operations management’, International Journal of Production Economics, 75, pp. 185–197 Copyright © 2002 Elsevier, reproduced with permission; Table 15.1: From Beyond Partnership: Strategies for Innovation and Lean Supply, Prentice Hall, (Lamming, R. 1993), Table 15.3: Adapted from Fitzsimmons, J.A. (1990) ‘Making continual improvement: a competitive strategy for service firms’ in Bowen, D.E., Chase, R.B., Cummings, T.G. and Associates (eds) Service Management Effectiveness, Jossey-Bass. Copyright © 1990 John Wiley & Sons, Inc., reprinted with permission.

Photos 2: Corbis / Jon Fiengersh; 3: Inter IKEA Systems B.V.; 7: Simon Topman / Acme Whistles; 8: Howard Davies / Oxfam; 27: Alamy / Adrian Sherratt; 34: Honda Motor Company; 35: TNT Express Services; 40: Arup; 41: Courtesy of Catherine Pyne, Lower Hurst Farm; 42: Arup; 43 (top): Royal Automobile Club of Victoria (RACV); 43 (bottom): Nokia; 44: Arup; 45 (left, right) Courtesy of Sheelagh Gaw; 47 (top): Arup; 47 (bottom): BBC / Jeff Overs; 49: Arup; 50: Courtesy of Kathy Slack; 51: Empics; 56: Mutiara Beach Resort, Penang; 61: Courtesy of Justin Waskovich; 62: Empics; 65: © Getty Images; 67: Courtesy of Jonathan Roberts; 68: Kwik-Fit; 74: Flextronics Industrial Park; 88: Joe Schwarz, www.joyrides.com; 89: Courtesy of McDonald’s Europe Limited; 93: SmartCar, DaimlerChrysler UK Limited; 95: Arup; 96: Corbis; 97: © 1997 Digital Vision; 98: Arup; 100: Royal Bank of Scotland; 113: © Getty Images; 118: Toyota (GB) plc; 119: Novartis; 120: Courtesy of Sofia Svanteson; 123: Dyson126: Corbis / Ruaridh Stewart / ZUMA; 147: © Getty Images; 148: Corbis / Gianni Giansanti / Sygma; 152:

Corbis / Gene Blevins / LA Daily News; 157: Corbis / Jacques Langevin; 160: Getty Images/AFP; 171: © Corbis; 185: Alamy/AG Stock USA Inc.; 186: J Sainsbury plc; 196: By permission of Cadbury Sweppes; 208: Jaguar Cars; 220: Corbis / Louie Psihoyes; 221: Boeing Corp.; 225: Corbis / Yiorgos Karahalis; 226: Courtesy of Jonathan Roberts; 237: Andy Maluche / Photographers Direct; 242: SVT Bengt O Nordin; 247: Empics; 252: © Bettmann / Corbis; 253: Courtesy of Shinichi Nishimoto, Waseda University; 256: Tibbett and Britten; 263: Getty Images/Photographers Choice; 273: Corbis/Reuters; 277: British Airways London Eye; 280: Courtesy of Leeds Building Society; 288: Arup; 289: Courtesy of Joanne Cheung; 293: Courtesy of Air France; 302: Getty Images; 313: Robert Wiseman Dairies; 315: Arup; 320: Arup; 321: Wincanton; 326: Corbis; 327: Alamy / Medical-on-Line; 331: British Airways London Eye; 333: Corbis / Photocuisine; 335, 336, 337, 339: Corbis; 340: Empics; 350: Madame Tussaud’s; 352 (left): By kind permission of Wistow Maze, Leicestershire; 352 (right): Courtesy of Sue Williams; 354: Corbis; 365: Corbis; 366: Alamy / Van Hilversum; 382: Howard Smith Paper Group; 393: RHM Ltd; 396: Alamy / Archivberlin Fotoagentur GmbH; 400: Tibbett and Britten; 401: Corbis / James Leynse; 407: Getty Images / Getty Images News 412: Corbis / Jose Luis Pelaez; 414: Courtesy of TDG plc; 417: Virgin Atlantic Airways; 424: Courtesy of Masatoshi Ichimura; 429: Empics; 435: Northhampton Symphony Orchestra; 436: Rolls Royce plc; 437: SAP; 449: Tibbett and Britten; 459: Corbis / Mark Cooper; 464: Tibbett and Britten; 465: Corbis / Denis Balibouse; 472: Perkins Inc.; 485: Empics; 495: Arup; 496: The London Marathon Ltd.; 503: National Trust / Dennis Gilbert; 506: Jean-Philippe Arles / Reuters / Corbis; 514: Image courtesy of Silicon Graphics, Inc. © 2003 Silicon Graphics, Inc. Used by permission. All rights reserved. Reality Centre #6: Image courtesy of Trimension Systems and Cadcentre; 529: Corbis / Eric K K Yu; 535: Archie Miles; 536: Four Seasons Hotel, photographer Robert Miller; 540: © Peter Cassidy / Getty Images / Digital Vision; 546, 547: Miguel Torres SA; 548: RHM Ltd; 549: Copyright © QinetiQ; 551: Corbis/Robert Llewelly; 571: Getty Images / Digital Vision; 580: Courtesy of Lotus-Head, www.pixelpusher.co.za; 581: Courtesy of Heineken International; 605: © Jose Luis Pelaez, Inc. / Corbis; 609: © Getty Images / Digital Vision; 617: Eurotunnel; 618: Pandis Media / Corbis Sygma; 639: Courtesy of Greg McPartlin; 645: © Reuters / Corbis; 649: Corbis / Munshi Ahmed; 663: Courtesy of RHM Ltd; 671: Corbis/Richard T Nowitz; 678: Provided by the Sea W: FS Project, NASA / Goddard Space Flight Center and ORBIMAGE; 685: Awe Inspiring Images/Photographers Direct. Every effort has been made to trace and acknowledge ownership of copyright. The Publishers will be glad to hear from any copyright holders whom it has not been possible to contact.

OPMA_A01.QXD

9/25/07

7:52 AM

Page xxv

.

CH01.QXD

2/11/06

09:08

Page xxvi

.

XXVI

Key operations questions Chapter 1 Operations management

What is operations management?

What are the similarities between all operations?

How are operations different from each other?

What do operations managers do and why is it so important?

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

What role should the operations function play in achieving strategic success?

What are the performance objectives of operations and what are the internal and external benefits which derive from excelling in each of them?

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

What is strategy?

What is the difference between a ‘top-down’ and a ‘bottom-up’ view of operations strategy?

What is the difference between a ‘market requirements’ and an ‘operations resource’ view of operations strategy?

How can an operations strategy be put together?

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 1

.

Part One INTRODUCTION This part of the book introduces the idea of the operations function in different types of organization. It identifies the common set of objectives to which operations managers aspire in order to serve their customers and it explains how operations strategy influences the activities of operations managers.

The operation’s strategic objectives Transformed resources... • Materials • Information • Customers Design

Operations strategy

Operations strategy

Operations management

Improvement Output products and services

Input resources Planning and control Transforming resources... • Facilities • Staff

The operationí s competitive role and position

Customers

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 2

.

1

Chapter Operations management

Source: Corbis/Jon Fiengersh

Introduction Operations management is about how organizations produce goods and services. Everything you wear, eat, sit on, use, read or knock about on the sports field comes to you courtesy of the operations managers who organized its production. Every book you borrow from the library, every treatment you receive at the hospital, every service you expect in the shops and every lecture you attend at university – all have been produced. While the people who supervised their ‘production’ may not always be called operations managers, that is what they really are. And that is what this book is concerned with – the tasks, issues and decisions of those operations managers who have made the services and products on which we all depend. This is an introductory chapter, so we will examine what we mean by ‘operations management’, how operations processes can be found everywhere, how they are all similar yet different, and what it is that operations managers do.

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 3

.

Chapter 1 Operations management

Key questions

3

???

What is operations management?

What are the similarities between all operations?

How are operations different from each other?

What do operations managers do and why is it so important?

Operations in practice IKEA

1

GO TO WEB!

(All chapters start with an example of an operation that illustrates some of the issues that will be covered in the chapter.)

Source: Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

1A

With over 210 giant stores operating in more than 30 countries, and sales of around €15 million, IKEA sells ‘a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible will be able to afford them’. This IKEA Concept ‘guides the way IKEA products are designed, manufactured, transported, sold and assembled, or, put another way, it guides all aspects of its operations management’. The name IKEA comes from the initials of its founder, Ingvar Kamprad, I and K, plus the first letters of Elmtaryd and Agunnaryd, which are the names of the farm and village where he grew up. In the 1950s Kamprad, who was successfully selling furniture through a catalogue operation, built a showroom in Stockholm. Not in the centre of the city where land was expensive, but on the outskirts of town. Rather than buying expensive display stands, he simply set out the furniture as it would be in a domestic setting. Instead of moving the furniture from the warehouse to the showroom area, customers pick up the furniture from the warehouse themselves. The furniture is usually designed to be stored and sold as a ‘flat pack’ which the customer assembles at home. The stores are all

designed around the same self-service concept – that finding the store, parking, moving through the store itself, and ordering and picking up goods should be simple, smooth and problem-free. At the entrance to each store are large notice boards which proclaim IKEA’s philosophy and provide advice to shoppers who have not used the store before. Catalogues are available at this point showing product details and illustrations. For young children, there is a supervised children’s play area, a small cinema, a parent and baby room and toilets, so parents can leave their children in the supervised play area for a time. Customers may also borrow pushchairs to keep their children with them. Parts of the showroom are set out in ‘room settings’, while other parts show similar products together, so that customers can make comparisons. IKEA likes to allow customers to make up their minds in their own time. If advice is needed, ‘information points’ have staff who can help. Every piece of furniture carries a ticket with a code number which indicates the location in the warehouse from where it can be collected. (For larger items customers go to the information desks for assistance.) After the showroom, customers pass into an area where smaller items are displayed and can be picked directly by customers. Customers then pass through the self-service warehouse where they can pick up the items they viewed in the showroom. Finally, the customers pay at the checkouts, where a ramped conveyor belt moves purchases up to the checkout staff. The exit area has service points and often a ‘Swedish Shop’ with Swedish foodstuffs. Because of the way IKEA organizes its store operations, customers often spend around two hours in the store – far longer than in rival furniture retailers. A large loading area allows customers to bring their cars from the car park and load their purchases. Customers may also rent or buy a roof rack.

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 4

.

4

Part One Introduction

Operations management is a vital part of IKEA’s success

IKEA provides a good illustration of how important operations management is for the success of almost any type of organization. First IKEA understands what is important for its customers. Second, and just as important, the way it produces and delivers its products and services is right for that market. This is essentially what operations management is about – producing and delivering products and services that satisfy market requirements. For IKEA, and for any business, it is a vital activity. Consider just some of the activities that IKEA’s operations managers are involved in:

arranging the store’s layout to give smooth and effective flow of customers (called process design); designing stylish products that can be flat-packed efficiently (called product design); making sure that all staff can contribute to the company’s success (called job design); locating stores of an appropriate size in the most effective place (called supply network design); arranging for the delivery of products to stores (called supply chain management);

coping with fluctuations in demand (called capacity management); maintaining cleanliness and safety of storage area (called failure prevention); avoiding running out of products for sale (called inventory management); monitoring and enhancing quality of service to customers (called quality management); continually examining and improving operations practice (called operations improvement).

Although these activities represent only a small part of IKEA’s total operations management effort, they do give an indication first of how operations management should contribute to the business’s success and second, what would happen if IKEA’s operations managers failed to be effective in carrying out any of its activities. Badly designed processes, inappropriate products, poor locations, disaffected staff, empty shelves or forgetting the importance of continually improving quality could all turn a previously successful organization into a failing one. And although the relative importance of these activities will vary between different organizations, operations managers in all organizations will be making the same type of decision (even if what they actually decide is different).

What is operations management? Operations management The activities, decisions and responsibilities of managing the production and delivery of products and services.

Operations function The arrangement of resources that are devoted to the production and delivery of products and services.

Operations managers The staff of the organization who have particular responsibility for managing some or all of the resources which comprise the operation’s function.

Three core functions

Operations management is the activity of managing the resources which are devoted to the production and delivery of products and services. The operations function is the part of the organization that is responsible for this activity. Every organization has an operations function because every organization produces some type of products and/or services. However, not all types of organization will necessarily call the operations function by this name. (Note in addition that we also use the shorter terms ‘the operation’ or ‘operations’ interchangeably with the ‘operations function’.) Operations managers are the people who have particular responsibility for managing some, or all, of the resources which comprise the operations function. Again, in some organizations the operations manager could be called by some other name. For example, he or she might be called the ‘fleet manager’ in a distribution company, the ‘administrative manager’ in a hospital or the ‘store manager’ in a supermarket.

Operations in the organization The operations function is central to the organization because it produces the goods and services which are its reason for existing, but it is neither the only nor necessarily the most important function. It is, however, one of the three core functions of any organization. These are:

the marketing (including sales) function – which is responsible for communicating the organization’s products and services to its markets in order to generate customer requests for service; the product/service development function – which is responsible for creating new and modified products and services in order to generate future customer requests for service; the operations function – which is responsible for fulfilling customer requests for service throughout the production and delivery of products and services.

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 5

.

Chapter 1 Operations management Support functions The functions that facilitate the working of the core functions, for example, accounting and finance, human resources, etc.

In addition, there are the support functions which enable the core functions to operate effectively. These include, for example:

Broad definition of operations All the activities necessary for the fulfilment of customer requests.

GO TO WEB!

1B

the accounting and finance function – which provides the information to help economic decision making and manages the financial resources of the organization; the human resources function – which recruits and develops the organization’s staff as well as looking after their welfare.

Remember that different organizations will call their various functions by different names and will have a different set of support functions. Almost all organizations, however, will have the three core functions because all organizations have a fundamental need to sell their services, satisfy their customers and create the means to satisfy customers in the future. Table 1.1 shows the activities of the three core functions for a sample of operations. In practice, there is not always a clear division between the three core functions or between core and support functions. In fact, many of the interesting problems in management (and the opportunities for improvement) lie at the overlapping boundaries between functions. This leads to some confusion over where the boundaries of the operations function should be drawn. In this book we use a relatively broad definition of operations. We treat much of the product/service development, engineering/technical and information systems activities and some of the human resource, marketing, and accounting and finance activities as coming within the sphere of operations management. Most significantly, we treat the core operations function as comprising all the activities necessary for the fulfilment of customer requests. This includes sourcing products and services from suppliers and transporting products and services to customers. Working effectively with the other parts of the organization is one of the most important responsibilities of operations management. It is a fundamental of modern management that functional boundaries should not hinder efficient internal processes. Figure 1.1 illustrates some of the relationships between operations and some other functions in terms of the flow of information between them. Although it is not comprehensive, it gives an idea of the nature of each relationship. However, note that the support functions have a different relationship with operations than the other core functions. Operations management’s responsibility to support functions is primarily to make sure that they understand operations’ needs and help them to satisfy these needs. The relationship with the other two core functions is more equal – less of ‘this is what we want’ and more ‘this is what we can do currently – how do we reconcile this with broader business needs?’

Table 1.1 The activities of core functions in some organizations Core functional activities

Internet service provider (ISP)

Fast food chain

International aid charity

Furniture manufacturer

Marketing and sales

Promote services to users and get registrations Sell advertising space

Advertise on TV Devise promotional materials

Develop funding contracts Mail out appeals for donations

Advertise in magazines Determine pricing policy Sell to stores

Product/service development

Devise new services and commission new information content

Design hamburgers, pizzas, etc. Design decor for restaurants

Develop new appeals campaigns Design new assistance programmes

Design new furniture Coordinate with fashionable colours

Operations

Maintain hardware, software and content Implement new links and services

Make burgers, pizzas etc. Serve customers Clear away Maintain equipment

Give service to the beneficiaries of the charity

Make components Assemble furniture

5

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 6

.

6

Part One Introduction

The broad scope of operations management’s responsibilities

Technical function

Process technology needs

Product/service Accounting development and finance function Financial analysis for performance measurement and decision making

Process technology options Provision of relevant data

Communicating the capabilities and constraints of operations processes

Operations function Communicate human resource needs Recruitment, development and training Product/service Human development resources (HR) function

Product/service development function

Communicating information system needs

New product/ service ideas

Communicating the capabilities and constraints of operations processes

Market requirements

Systems for design, planning and control, and improvement

Core functions

Product/service Marketing development function function

Information systems (IS) function

Support functions

Figure 1.1 The relationship between the operations function and other core and support functions of the organization

Operations management in the smaller organization Theoretically, operations management is the same for any size of organization. However, in practice, managing operations in a small or medium-size organization has its own set of problems. Large companies may have the resources to dedicate individuals to specialized tasks but smaller companies often cannot, so people may have to do different jobs as the need arises. Such an informal structure can allow the company to respond quickly as opportunities or problems present themselves. But decision making can also become confused as individuals’ roles overlap. Small companies may have exactly the same operations management issues as large ones but they can be more difficult to separate from the mass of other issues in the organization. However, small operations can also have significant advantages; the short case on Acme Whistles illustrates this.

Operations management in not-for-profit organizations Terms such as competitive advantage, markets and business, which are used in this book, are usually associated with companies in the for-profit sector. Yet operations management is also relevant to organizations whose purpose is not primarily to earn profits. Managing the oper-

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 7

.

Chapter 1 Operations management

GO TO WEB!

1C

2

Acme Whistles can trace its history back to 1870 when Joseph Hudson decided he had the answer to the London Metropolitan Police’s request for something to replace the wooden rattles that were used to sound the alarm. So the world’s first police whistle was born. Soon Acme grew to be the premier supplier of whistles for police forces around the world. ‘In many ways,’ says Simon Topman, owner and Managing Director of the company, ‘the company is very much the same as it was in Joseph’s day. The machinery is more modern, of course, and we have a wider variety of products, but many of our products are similar to their predecessors. For example, football referees seem to prefer the traditional snail-shaped whistle. So, although we have dramatically improved the performance of the product, our customers want it to look the same. We have also maintained the same manufacturing tradition from those early days. The original owner insisted on personally blowing every single whistle before it left the factory. We still do the same, not by personally blowing them, but by using an airline, so the same tradition of quality has endured’. The company’s range of whistles has expanded to include sports whistles (it provides the whistles for the soccer world cup), distress whistles, (silent) dog whistles, novelty whistles, instrumental whistles (used by all of the world’s top orchestras) and many more types. ‘We are always trying to improve our products,’ says Simon, ‘it’s a business of constant innovation. Sometimes I think that after 130 years surely there is nothing more to do, but we always find some new feature to incorporate. Of course, managing the operations in a small company is very different to working in a large one. Everyone has much broader jobs; we cannot afford the overheads of having specialist people in specialized roles. But this relative informality has a lot of advantages. It means that we can maintain our philosophy of quality amongst everybody in the company, and it means that we can react very quickly when the market demands it.’ Nor is the company’s small size any barrier to its ability to innovate. ‘On the contrary,’ says Simon, ‘there is

Operations decisions are the same in commercial and not-for-profit organizations

Source: Simon Topman/Acme Whistles

Short case Acme Whistles

something about the culture of the company that is extremely important in fostering innovation. Because we are small we all know each other and we all want to contribute something to the company. It is not uncommon for employees to figure out new ideas for different types of whistle. If an idea looks promising, we will put a small and informal team together to look at it further. It is not unusual for people who have been with us only a few months to start wanting to make innovations. It’s as though something happens to them when they walk through the door of the factory that encourages their natural inventiveness.’

Questions 1 What is the overlap between operations, marketing and product/service development at Acme Whistles? 2 How does its small size affect Acme’s ability to innovate?

ations in an animal welfare charity, hospital, research organization or government department is essentially the same as in commercial organizations. Operations have to take the same decisions – how to produce products and services, invest in technology, contract out some of their activities, devise performance measures, improve their operations performance and so on. However, the strategic objectives of not-for-profit organizations may be more complex and involve a mixture of political, economic, social or environmental objectives. Because of this there may be a greater chance of operations decisions being made under conditions of conflicting objectives. So, for example, it is the operations staff in a children’s welfare department who have to face the conflict between the cost of providing extra social workers and the risk of a child not receiving adequate protection. Nevertheless the vast majority of the topics covered in this book have relevance to all types of organization, including non-profit, even if the context is different and some terms may have to be adapted.

7

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 8

.

8

Part One Introduction

GO TO WEB!

1D

Oxfam is a major international development, relief and campaigning organization dedicated to finding lasting solutions to poverty and suffering around the world. It works closely with the communities it helps through a network of local partners and volunteers to provide safety, dignity and opportunity for many disadvantaged people around the world. Oxfam’s network of charity shops is run by volunteers and is a key source of income. The shops sell donated items and handicrafts from around the world, giving small-scale producers fair prices, training, advice and funding. However, Oxfam is perhaps best known for its work in emergency situations, providing humanitarian aid where it is needed. It has particular expertise in providing clean water and sanitation facilities. Around 80 per cent of diseases and over one-third of deaths in the developing world are caused by contaminated water. Yet much of Oxfam’s work continues out of the spotlight of disasters and the charity provides continuing help, working with poor communities through a range of programmes. Whether the disasters are natural (such as earthquakes and storms) or political (such as riots and wars), they become emergencies when the people involved can no longer cope. In poor countries, disasters leave homeless and hungry people who will become ill or die within days if they do not get aid. In such situations, Oxfam, through its network of staff in local offices in 70 countries, is able to advise on the resources and help that are needed and where they are needed. Indeed, local teams are often able to provide warnings of impending disasters, giving more time to assess need and coordinate a multi-agency response. The organization’s headquarters in Oxford provides advice, materials and staff, often deploying emergency

Source: Howard Davies/Oxfam

Short case Oxfam

support staff on short-term assignments when and where their skills are required. Shelters, blankets and clothing can be flown out at short notice from the Emergencies Warehouse. Engineers and sanitation equipment can also be provided, including water tanks, latrines, hygiene kits and containers. When an emergency is over, Oxfam continues to work with the affected communities through its local offices to help people rebuild their lives and livelihoods.

Question 1 What are the main issues facing Oxfam’s operations managers?

Inputs and outputs Transformation process model Model that describes operations in terms of their input resources, transforming processes and outputs of goods and services.

Input resources The transforming and transformed resources that form the input to operations.

Outputs of products and services GO TO WEB!

1E

All operations produce products and services by changing inputs into outputs. They do this by using the ‘input–transformation–output’ process. Figure 1.2 shows the general transformation process model which is used to describe the nature of operations. Put simply, operations are processes that take in a set of input resources which are used to transform something, or are transformed themselves, into outputs of products and services. And although all operations conform to this general input–transformation–output model, they differ in the nature of their specific inputs and outputs. For example, if you stand far enough away from a hospital or a car plant, they might look very similar, but move closer and clear differences begin to emerge. For a start, one is a manufacturing operation producing ‘products’ and the other is a service operation producing ‘services’ that change the physiological condition, feelings and behaviour of patients. What is inside each operation will also be different. The motor vehicle plant contains metal forming machinery and assembly processes, whereas the hospital contains diagnostic, care and therapeutic processes. Perhaps the most important difference between the two operations, however, is the nature of their inputs. The vehicle plant transforms steel, plastic, cloth, tyres and other materials into vehicles. The hospital transforms the customers themselves. The patients form part of the input to, and the output from, the operation. This has important implications for how the operation needs to be managed.

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 9

.

Chapter 1 Operations management

Transformed resources... • Materials • Information • Customers

Input resources

THE TRANSFORMATION PROCESS

Output products and services

Customers

Transforming resources... • Facilities • Staff

Figure 1.2 All operations are input–transformation–output processes

Inputs to the process Transformed resources The resources that are treated, transformed or converted in a process, usually a mixture of materials, information and customers.

One set of inputs to any operation’s processes are transformed resources. These are the resources that are treated, transformed or converted in the process. They are usually a mixture of the following:

GO TO WEB!

1F

Material inputs Customer inputs Information inputs Transforming resources The resources that act upon the transformed resources, usually classified as facilities (the buildings, equipment and plant of an operation) and staff (the people who operate, maintain and manage the operation).

Materials – operations which process materials could do so to transform their physical properties (shape or composition, for example). Most manufacturing operations are like this. Other operations process materials to change their location (parcel delivery companies, for example). Some, like retail operations, do so to change the possession of the materials. Finally, some operations store materials, such as warehouses. Information – operations which process information could do so to transform their informational properties (that is, the purpose or form of the information); accountants do this. Some change the possession of the information, for example market research companies sell information. Some store the information, for example archives and libraries. Finally, some operations, such as telecommunication companies, change the location of the information. Customers – operations which process customers might change their physical properties in a similar way to materials processors, for example hairdressers or cosmetic surgeons. Some store (or more politely accommodate) customers: hotels, for example. Airlines, mass rapid transport systems and bus companies transform the location of their customers, while hospitals transform their physiological state. Some are concerned with transforming their psychological state, for example most entertainment services such as music, theatre, television, radio and theme parks.

Often one of these is dominant in an operation. For example, a bank devotes part of its energies to producing printed statements of accounts for its customers. In doing so, it is processing inputs of material but no one would claim that a bank is a printer. The bank also is concerned with processing inputs of customers. It gives them advice regarding their financial affairs, cashes their cheques, deposits their cash and has direct contact with them. However, most of the bank’s activities are concerned with processing inputs of information about its customers’ financial affairs. As customers, we may be unhappy with badly printed statements and we may be unhappy if we are not treated appropriately in the bank. But if the bank makes errors in our financial transactions, we suffer in a far more fundamental way. Table 1.2 gives examples of operations with their dominant transformed resources. The other set of inputs to any operations process are transforming resources. These are the resources which act upon the transformed resources. There are two types which form the ‘building blocks’ of all operations:

9

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 10

.

10

Part One Introduction Table 1.2 Dominant transformed resource inputs of various operations

Facilities

Staff

GO TO WEB!

1G

Predominantly processing inputs of materials

Predominantly processing inputs of information

Predominantly processing inputs of customers

All manufacturing operations

Accountants

Hairdressers Hotels

Mining companies

Bank headquarters

Retail operations

Market research company

Hospitals

Warehouses

Financial analysts

Mass rapid transports

Postal services

News service

Theatres

Container shipping lines

University research unit

Theme parks

Trucking companies

Telecoms company

Dentists

facilities – the buildings, equipment, plant and process technology of the operation; staff – the people who operate, maintain, plan and manage the operation. (Note we use the term ‘staff ’ to describe all the people in the operation, at any level.)

The exact nature of both facilities and staff will differ between operations. To a five-star hotel, its facilities consist mainly of ‘low-tech’ buildings, furniture and fittings. To a nuclearpowered aircraft carrier, its facilities are ‘high-tech’ nuclear generators and sophisticated electronic equipment. Staff will also differ between operations. Most staff employed in a factory assembling domestic refrigerators may not need a very high level of technical skill. In contrast, most staff employed by an accounting company are, hopefully, highly skilled in their particular ‘technical’ skill (accounting). Yet although skills vary, all staff can make a contribution. An assembly worker who consistently misassembles refrigerators will dissatisfy customers and increase costs just as surely as an accountant who cannot add up. The balance between facilities and staff also varies. A computer chip manufacturing company, such as Intel, will have significant investment in physical facilities. A single chip fabrication plant can cost in excess of $3 billion, so operations managers will spend a lot of their time managing their facilities. Conversely, a management consultancy firm depends largely on the quality of its staff. Here operations management is largely concerned with the development and deployment of consultant skills and knowledge. Outputs from the process

Tangibility The main characteristic that distinguishes products (usually tangible) from services (usually intangible).

All processes exist to produce products and services, and although products and services are different, the distinction can be subtle. Perhaps the most obvious difference is in their respective tangibility. Products are usually tangible. You can physically touch a television set or a newspaper. Services are usually intangible. You cannot touch consultancy advice or a haircut (although you can often see or feel the results of these services). Also, services may have a shorter stored life. Products can usually be stored for a time, some food products for only a few days, some buildings for thousands of years. The life of a service is often much shorter. For example, the service of ‘accommodation in a hotel room for tonight’ will perish if it is not sold before tonight – accommodation in the same room tomorrow is a different service. Most operations produce both products and services

‘Pure’ products ‘Pure’ service Facilitating services Services that are produced by an operation to support its products.

Some operations produce just products and others just services, but most operations produce a mixture of the two. Figure 1.3 shows a number of operations (including some described as examples in this chapter) positioned in a spectrum from ‘pure’ products producers to ‘pure’ service producers. Crude oil producers are concerned almost exclusively with the product which comes from their oil wells. So are aluminium smelters, but they might also produce some services such as technical advice. Services produced in these circumstances are called facilitating services. To an even greater extent, machine tool manufacturers produce facilitating services such as technical advice, applications engineering services and training. The services produced by a restaurant are an essential part of what

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 11

.

Chapter 1 Operations management

Facilitating products Products that are produced by an operation to support its services.

the customer is paying for. It is both a manufacturing operation which produces food and a provider of service in the advice, ambience and service of the food. An information systems provider may produce software ‘products’, but primarily it is providing a service to its customers, with facilitating products. Certainly, a management consultancy, although it produces reports and documents, would see itself as a service provider which uses facilitating goods. Finally, some pure services do not produce products at all. A psychotherapy clinic, for example, provides therapeutic treatment for its customers without any facilitating goods. Of the short cases and examples in this chapter, Acme Whistles is primarily a product producer although it can give advice to its customers as to which of its products are the most appropriate or it can even design products exclusively for individual customers. As such there is a small element of service in what it produces. Prêt A Manger both manufactures and sells its sandwiches; it therefore produces both products and services. IKEA subcontracts the manufacturing of its products before selling them and also offers some design services (for example, kitchen design). It therefore has an even higher service content in its outputs. Formule 1 and the safari lodge are close to being pure services although they both have some tangible elements in their outputs such as food, brochures, etc. Services and products are merging

GO TO WEB!

1H

All operations are service providers

Increasingly the distinction between services and products is both difficult to define and not particularly useful. Information and communications technologies are even overcoming some of the consequences of the intangibility of services. Internet-based retailers, for example, are increasingly ‘transporting’ a larger proportion of their services into customers’ homes. Even the official statistics compiled by governments have difficulty in separating products and services. Software sold on a disk is classified as a product. The same software sold over the internet is a service. Some authorities see the essential purpose of all businesses, and therefore operations processes, as being to ‘service customers’. Therefore, they argue, all operations are service providers who may produce products as a means of serving their customers. Our approach in this book is close to this. We treat operations management as being important for all organizations. Whether they see themselves as manufacturers or service providers is very much a secondary issue.

Crude oil production Acme Whistles (see case example) Aluminium smelting

Specialist machine tool production

Prêt A Manger (see case example)

Restaurant

Information systems provider

IKEA (see case example)

Management consultancy Formule 1/Safari Lodge (see case example)

Pure products – outputs that are exclusively tangible

Mixture of products and services – outputs that are a mixture of the tangible and intangible

Pure services – outputs that are exclusively intangible

Psychotherapy clinic

Figure 1.3 The output from most types of operation is a mixture of goods and services. Some general examples are shown here together with some of the operations featured as examples in this chapter

11

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 12

.

12

Part One Introduction

Short case Prêt A Manger

GO TO WEB!

1I

Described by the press as having ‘revolutionized the concept of sandwich making and eating’, Prêt A Manger opened its first shop in London in the mid 1980s. Now it has over 130 shops in the UK, New York, Hong Kong and Tokyo. The company says its secret is to focus continually on quality – not just of the food but in every aspect of the operations practice. It goes to extraordinary lengths to avoid the chemicals and preservatives common in most ‘fast’ food. ‘Many food retailers focus on extending the shelf life of their food, but that’s of no interest to us. We maintain our edge by selling food that simply can’t be beaten for freshness. At the end of the day, we give whatever we haven’t sold to charity to help feed those who would otherwise go hungry. When we were just starting out, a big supplier tried to sell us coleslaw that lasted sixteen days. Can you imagine, salad that lasts sixteen days? There and then we decided Prêt would stick to wholesome fresh food – natural stuff. We have not changed that policy.’ The first Prêt A Manger shop had its own kitchen where fresh ingredients were delivered first thing every morning and food was prepared throughout the day. Every Prêt shop since has followed this model. The team members serving on the tills at lunchtime will have been making sandwiches in the kitchen that morning. The company rejected the idea of a huge centralized sandwich factory even though it could significantly reduce costs. Prêt also owns and manages all its shops directly so that it can ensure consistently high standards in all its shops. ‘We are determined never to forget that our hardworking people make all the difference. They are our heart and soul. When they care, our business is sound. If they cease to care, our business goes down the drain. In a retail

sector where high staff turnover is normal, we’re pleased to say our people are much more likely to stay around. We work hard at building great teams. We take our reward schemes and career opportunities very seriously. We don’t work nights (generally), we wear jeans, we party!’ Customer feedback is regarded as being particularly important at Prêt. Examining customers’ comments for improvement ideas is a key part of weekly management meetings and of the daily team briefs in each shop.

Questions 1 What are the advantages and disadvantages of Prêt A Manger organizing itself so that the individual shops make the sandwiches that they sell? 2 How can effective operations management at Prêt A Manger contribute significantly to its success? What would be the consequences of poor operations management in this kind of organization?

Operations management is about managing processes

Processes An arrangement of resources that produces some mixture of goods and services

Within any operation, the mechanisms that transform inputs into outputs are called processes. Processes are ‘arrangements of resources that produce some mixture of products and services’. Look inside any operation and it will be made up of several processes which may be called ‘units’ or ‘departments’, which themselves act as smaller versions of the whole operation of which they form a part. In fact, any operation is made up of a collection of processes, interconnecting with each other. As such they are the ‘building blocks’ of all operations. Table 1.3 illustrates how a wide range of operations can be described in this way.

Three levels of operations analysis Operations can be analyzed at three levels

Operations management can use the idea of the input–transformation–output model to analyze businesses at three levels. The most obvious level is that of the business itself, or more specifically the operations function of the business. But any operation can also be viewed as part of a greater network of operations. It will have operations that supply it with

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 13

.

Chapter 1 Operations management Table 1.3 Some operations described in terms of their processes

Supply network The network of supplier and customer operations that have relationships with an operation.

Internal supplier Processes or individuals within an operation that supply products or services to other processes or individuals within the operation.

Internal customer Processes or individuals within an operation who are the customers for other internal processes or individuals’ outputs.

Hierarchy of operations The idea that all operations processes are made up of smaller operations process.

GO TO WEB!

1J

Operation

Some of the operation’s inputs

Some of the operation’s proceses

Some of the operation’s outputs

Airline

Aircraft Pilots and air crew Ground crew Passengers and freight

Check in passengers Board passengers Fly passengers and freight around the world Care for passengers

Transported passengers and freight

Department store

Goods for sale Sales staff Information systems Customers

Source and store goods Customers and goods Display goods ‘assembled’ together Give sales advice Sell goods

Police

Police officers Computer systems Information systems Public (law-abiding and criminals)

Crime prevention Crime detection Information gathering Detaining suspects

Lawful society, public with a feeling of security

Frozen food manufacturer

Fresh food Operators Processing technology Cold storage facilities

Source raw materials Prepare food Freeze food Pack and freeze food

Frozen food

the products and services it needs to make its own products and services. And unless it deals directly with the end consumer, it will supply customers who themselves may go on to supply their own customers. Moreover, any operation could have several suppliers, several customers and may be in competition with other operations producing similar services to those it produces itself. This collection of operations is called the supply network. Also, because inside the operation, processes are smaller versions of operations, they will form an ‘internal network’ in the same way as whole operations form a supply network. Each process is, at the same time, an internal supplier and an internal customer for other processes. This ‘internal customer’ concept provides a model to analyze the internal activities of an operation. It is also a useful reminder that, by treating internal customers with the same degree of care that is exercised on their external customers, the effectiveness of the whole operation can be improved. Even within individual processes, materials, information or customers will flow between individual staff and resources. This idea is called the hierarchy of operations and is illustrated for a business that makes television programmes and videos in Figure 1.4. It will have inputs of production, technical and administrative staff, cameras, lighting, sound and recording equipment, and so on. It transforms these into finished programmes, music videos, etc. At a more macro level, the business itself is part of a whole supply network, acquiring services from creative agencies, casting agencies and studios, liaising with promotion agencies and serving its broadcasting company customers. At a more micro level within this overall operation there are many individual processes, for example workshops manufacturing the sets; marketing processes that liaise with potential customers; maintenance and repair processes that care for, modify and design technical equipment; production units that shoot the programmes and videos; finance and accounting processes that estimate the likely cost of future projects and control operational budgets; post-production processes that finish the programmes and videos before they are delivered to clients. Each of these individual processes can be represented as a network of yet smaller processes or even individual units of resource. So, for example, the set manufacturing process could comprise four smaller processes (that could consist of one person or a team of people). First, the set needs to be designed, after this the set can be constructed and the props acquired. Finally the set needs finishing (painting etc.).

13

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 14

.

14

Part One Introduction

The supply network – flow between operations Studios Promotion agency Casting agency

Broadcasting company

The programme and video supply network

Programme/ video maker

Creative agency

The operation – flow between processes Engineering

Marketing and sales

Finance and accounting

Production unit

Post production

The programme and video operation

Set and props manufacture

Processes – flow between resources (people and facilities) Set construction Set design

Set finishing

The ‘set and props manufacturingí process

Props acquisition

Figure 1.4 Operations and process management requires analysis at three levels: the supply network, the operation, and the process. An example of an operation that produces television programmes and videos

Critical commentary The idea of the internal network of processes is seen by some as being oversimplistic. In reality the relationship between groups and individuals is significantly more complex than that between commercial entities. One cannot treat internal customers and suppliers exactly as we do external customers and suppliers. External customers and suppliers usually operate in a free market. If an organization believes that in the long run it can get a better deal by purchasing goods and services from another supplier, it will do so. But internal customers and suppliers are not in a free market. They cannot usually look outside either to purchase input resources or to sell their output goods and services (although some organizations are moving this way). Rather than take the ‘economic’ perspective of external commercial relationships, models from organizational behaviour, it is argued, are more appropriate.

Operations management is relevant to all parts of the business All functions manage processes

The example in Figure 1.4 demonstrates that it is not just the operations function that manages processes; all functions manage processes. For example, the marketing function will have processes that produce demand forecasts, processes that produce advertising campaigns

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 15

.

Chapter 1 Operations management

GO TO WEB!

1K

Operations management is relevant for all functions

and processes that produce marketing plans. These processes in the other functions also need managing using similar principles to managing the processes within the operations function. Each function will have its ‘technical’ knowledge. In marketing, this is the expertise in designing and shaping marketing plans; in finance, it is the technical knowledge of financial reporting. Yet each will also have an operations ‘process management’ role of producing plans, policies, reports and services. The implications of this are very important. Because all managers have some responsibility for managing processes, they are, to some extent, operations managers. They all should want to give good service to their (often internal) customers and they all will want to do this efficiently. So, operations management is relevant for all functions within the organization and all managers should have something to learn from the principles, concepts, approaches and techniques of operations management. It also means that we must distinguish between two meanings of ‘operations’:

Operations as a function

Operations as an activity

operations as a function, meaning the part of the organization which produces the products and services for the organization’s external customers; operations as an activity, meaning the management of the processes within any of the organization’s functions.

Table 1.4 illustrates just some of the processes that are contained within some of the more common non-operations functions, the outputs from these processes and their ‘customers’. Business processes

‘End-to-end’ business processes Processes that totally fulfil a defined external customer need.

Business process reengineering The philosophy that recommends the redesign of processes to fulfil defined external customer needs.

Whenever any organization attempt to satisfy its customers’ needs it will use many of its processes, in both its operations and its other functions. Each of these processes will contribute some part to fulfilling customer needs. For example, the television programme and video production company described previously produces two types of ‘product’. Both of these products involve a slightly different mix of processes within the company. The company decides to reorganize its operations so that each product is produced from start to finish by a dedicated process that contains all the elements necessary for its production, as in Figure 1.5. So customer needs for each product are entirely fulfilled from within what is called an ‘end-to-end’ business process. This often cuts across conventional organizational boundaries. Reorganizing (or ‘reengineering’) process boundaries and organizational responsibilities around these business processes is the philosophy behind business process reengineering (BPR) which is discussed further in Chapter 18.

Table 1.4 Some examples of processes in non-operations functions Organizational function

Some of its processes

Outputs from its process

Customer(s) for its outputs

Marketing and sales

Planning process Forecasting process

Marketing plans Sales forecasts

Order-taking process

Confirmed orders

Senior management Sales staff, planners, operations Operations, finance

Finance and accounting

Budgeting process Capital approval processes Invoicing processes

Budgets Capital request evaluations Invoices

Everyone Senior management, requesters External customers

Human resources management

Payroll processes Recruitment processes Training processes

Salary statements New hires Trained employees

Employees All other processes All other processes

Information technology

Systems review process Help desk process System implementation project processes

System evaluation Advice Implemented working systems and aftercare

All other processes All other processes All other processes

15

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 16

.

16

Part One Introduction

End-to-end process for programme production Engineering Programme marketing and sales

Programme finance and accounting

Programme production unit

Programme post production

Programme set and props manufacture

End-to-end process for music video production

Music video finance and accounting Music video marketing and sales

Music video production unit

Music video post production

Music video set and props manufacture

Figure 1.5 The television and video company divided into two ‘end-to-end’ business processes, one dedicated to producing programmes and the other dedicated to producing music videos

Operations processes have different characteristics Volume The level or rate of output from a process, a key characteristic that determines process behaviour.

Variety The range of different products and services produced by a process, a key characteristic that determines process behaviour.

Although all operations are similar in that they all transform input resources into output products and services, they do differ in a number of ways, four of which are particularly important:

the volume of their output; the variety of their output; the variation in the demand for their output; the degree of visibility which customers have of the production of the product or service.

Variation The degree to which the rate or level of output varies from a process over time, a key characteristic in determining process behaviour.

Visibility The amount of value-added activity that takes place in the presence (in reality or virtually) of the customer, also called customer contact.

Repeatability The extent to which an activity does not vary.

Systemization The extent to which standard procedures are made explicit.

The volume dimension Let us take a familiar example. The epitome of high-volume hamburger production is McDonald’s, which serves millions of burgers around the world every day. Volume has important implications for the way McDonald’s operations are organized. The first thing you notice is the repeatability of the tasks people are doing and the systemization of the work where standard procedures are set down in a manual, with instructions on how each part of the job should be carried out. Also, because tasks are systematized and repeated, it is worthwhile developing specialized fryers and ovens. All this gives low unit costs. Now consider a small local cafeteria serving a few ‘short order’ dishes. The range of items on the menu may be similar to the larger operation, but the volume will be far lower. Therefore the degree of repetition will also be far lower. Furthermore, the number of staff will be lower (possibly only one person) and therefore individual staff are likely to perform a wider range of tasks. This may be more rewarding for the staff, but less open to systemization. Also, it is

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 17

.

Chapter 1 Operations management

less feasible to invest in specialized equipment. So, it follows that the cost per burger served is likely to be higher (even if the price is comparable).

The variety dimension

Standardization The degree to which processes, products or services are prevented from varying over time.

GO TO WEB!

1L

A taxi company offers a high-variety service. It may confine its services to the transportation of people and their luggage, but it is prepared to pick you up from almost anywhere and drop you off almost anywhere. In order to offer this variety it must be relatively flexible. Drivers must have a good knowledge of the area and communication between the base and the taxis must be effective. However, this does come at a price. The cost per kilometre travelled will be higher for a taxi than for a less customized form of transport such as a bus service. Although both serve, more or less, customers with the same needs, the taxi service has a high variety of routes and times to offer its customers, while the bus service has a few well-defined routes, with a set schedule. If all goes to schedule, little, if any, flexibility is required from the operation. All is standardized and regular which results in relatively low costs compared with using a taxi for the same journey.

The variation dimension Consider the demand pattern for a successful summer holiday resort hotel. Not surprisingly, more customers want to stay in summer vacation times than in the middle of winter. At the height of ‘the season’ the hotel could possibly accommodate twice its capacity if it had the space. Off-season demand, however, could be a small fraction of its capacity. Such a marked variation in demand means that the operation must change its capacity in some way, for example by hiring extra staff for the summer. But in flexing its activities the hotel must try to predict the likely level of demand. If it gets this wrong, it could result in too much or too little capacity. Recruitment costs, overtime costs and under-utilization of its rooms all make for a relatively high cost per guest. All of these factors have the effect of increasing the hotel’s costs operation compared with a hotel of a similar standard with level demand. Conversely, a hotel which has relatively level demand can plan its activities well in advance. Staff can be scheduled, food can be bought and rooms can be cleaned in a routine and predictable manner. This results in a high utilization of resources. Not surprisingly, the unit costs of this hotel are likely to be lower than those hotels with a highly variable demand pattern.

The visibility dimension

Visibility means process exposure

Visibility is a slightly more difficult dimension of operations to envisage. It means how much of the operation’s activities its customers experience, or how much the operation is exposed to its customers. Generally, customer-processing operations are more exposed to their customers than material- or information-processing operations. But even customerprocessing operations have some choice as to how visible they wish their operations to be. For example, in clothes retailing, an organization could decide to operate as a chain of conventional shops. Alternatively, it could decide not to have any shops at all but rather to run an internet-based operation. The ‘bricks and mortar’ shop operation is a high-visibility operation insomuch as its customers experience most of its ‘value-adding’ activities. Customers in this type of operation have a relatively short waiting tolerance. They will walk out if not served in a reasonable time. They might also judge the operation by their perceptions of it rather than always by objective criteria. If they perceive that a member of the operation’s staff is discourteous to them, they are likely to be dissatisfied (even if the staff member meant no discourtesy), so highvisibility operations require staff with good customer contact skills. Customers could also request goods which clearly would not be sold in such a shop, but because the customers are

17

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 18

.

18

Part One Introduction High received variety

Customer contact skills The skills and knowledge that operations staff need to meet customer expectations.

actually in the operation they can ask what they like. This is called high received variety and will occur even if the variety of service for which the operation is designed is low. This does not make it easy for high-visibility operations to achieve high productivity of resources, with the consequence that they tend to be relatively high-cost operations. Contrast this shop with an internet-based clothes retailer. While not a pure low-contact operation (it still has to communicate with its customers through its website), it has far lower visibility. Behind its website it can be more ‘factory-like’. The time lag between the order being placed and the items ordered by the customer being retrieved and despatched does not have to be minutes as in the shop, but can be hours or even days. This allows the tasks of finding the items, packing and despatching them to be standardized by organizing staff, which needs few customer contact skills and can achieve high staff utilization. The internet-based organization can also centralize its operation on one (physical) site, whereas the ‘bricks and mortar’ shop needs many shops close to centres of demand. For all these reasons the internet operation will have lower costs than the shop. Mixed high- and low-visibility operations

Front-office The high visibility part of an operation.

Back-office The low visibility part of an operation.

Some operations have both high- and low-visibility processes within the same operation. In an airport, for example, some activities are totally ‘visible’ to customers (ticketing staff dealing with the queues of travellers, the information desk answering people’s queries). These staff operate in what is termed a front-office environment. Other parts of the airport have relatively little, if any, customer ‘visibility’ (the baggage handlers, the overnight freight operations staff, the cleaners and the administrators). These rarely seen staff perform the vital but low-contact tasks, in the back-office part of the operation.

Short case Two very different hotels

Formule 13 Hotels are high-contact operations – they are staffintensive and have to cope with a range of customers, each with a variety of needs and expectations. So, how can a highly successful chain of affordable hotels avoid the crippling costs of high customer contact? Formule 1, a subsidiary of the French Accor group, manages to offer outstanding value by adopting two principles not always associated with hotel operations – standardization and an innovative use of technology. Formule 1 hotels are usually located close to the roads,

junctions and cities which make them visible and accessible to prospective customers. The hotels themselves are made from state-of-the-art volumetric prefabrications. The prefabricated units are arranged in various configurations to suit the characteristics of each individual site. All rooms are nine square metres in area and are designed to be attractive, functional, comfortable and soundproof. Most important, they are designed to be easy to clean and maintain. All have the same fittings, including a double bed, an additional bunk-type bed, a wash basin, a storage area, a working table with seat, a wardrobe and a television set. The reception of a Formule 1 hotel is staffed only from 6.30 am to 10 am and from 5 pm to 10 pm. Outside these times an automatic machine sells rooms to credit card users, provides access to the hotel, dispenses a security code for the room and even prints a receipt. Technology is also evident in the washrooms. Showers and toilets are automatically cleaned after each use by using nozzles and heating elements to spray the room with a disinfectant solution and dry it before it is used again. To keep things even simpler, Formule 1 hotels do not include a restaurant as they are usually located near existing restaurants. However, a continental breakfast is available, usually between 6.30 am and 10 am, and of course on a ‘selfservice’ basis.

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 19

.

Chapter 1 Operations management

Mwagusi Safari Lodge4 The Mwagusi Safari Lodge lies within Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park, a huge undeveloped wilderness whose beautiful open landscape is especially good for seeing elephants, buffalo and lions. Nestled into a bank of the Mwagusi Sand River, this small exclusive tented camp overlooks a watering hole in the riverbed. Its ten tents are within thatched bandas (accommodation), each furnished comfortably in the traditional style of the camp. Each banda has an en-suite bathroom with flush toilet and a hot shower. Game viewing can be experienced even from the seclusion of the veranda. The sight of

thousands of buffalo flooding the riverbed below the tents and dining room banda is not uncommon, and elephants, giraffes and wild dogs are frequent uninvited guests to the site. There are two staff for each customer, allowing individual needs and preferences to be met quickly at all times. Guest numbers vary throughout the year, occupancy being low in the rainy season from January to April, and full in the best game-viewing period from September to November. There are game drives and walks throughout the area, each selected for customers’ individual preferences. Drives are taken in specially adapted open-sided four-wheel-drive vehicles, equipped with reference books, photography equipment, medical kits and all the necessities for a day in the bush. Walking safaris, accompanied by an experienced guide, can be customized for every visitor’s requirements and abilities. Lunch can be taken communally, so that visitors can discuss interests with other guides and managers. Dinner is often served under the stars in a secluded corner of the dry river bed.

Questions 1 For each hotel, what is the role of technology and the role of the operation’s staff in delivering an appropriate level of service? 2 What are the main differences in the operations management challenges facing the two hotels?

The implications of the ‘four Vs’ of operations

‘Four Vs’ analysis of processes

All four dimensions have implications for the cost of creating the products or services. Put simply, high volume, low variety, low variation and low customer contact all help to keep down processing costs. Conversely, low volume, high variety, high variation and high customer contact generally carry some kind of cost penalty for the operation. This is why the volume dimension is drawn with its ‘low’ end at the left, unlike the other dimensions, to keep all the ‘low-cost’ implications on the right. Figure 1.6 summarizes the implications of such positioning. To some extent the position of an operation in the four dimensions is determined by the demand of the market it is serving. However, most operations have some discretion in moving themselves on the dimensions. Look at the different positions on the visibility dimension which banks have adopted. At one time, using branch tellers was the only way customers could contact a bank. The other services have been developed by banks to create different markets. For almost any type of industry one can identify operations which inhabit different parts of the four dimensions and which are therefore implicitly competing for business in different ways.

19

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 20

.

20

Part One Introduction

Implications

Implications

Low repetition Each staff member performs more of job Less systemization High unit costs

Low

Flexible Complex Match customer needs High unit cost

High

Changing capacity Anticipation Flexibility In touch with demand High unit cost

High

Short waiting tolerance Satisfaction governed by customer perception Customer contact skills needed Received variety is high High unit cost

High

Volume

Variety

Variation in demand

Visibility

High

High repeatability Specialization Systemization Capital intensive Low unit costs

Low

Well defined Routine Standardized Regular Low unit costs

Low

Stable Routine Predictable High utilization Low unit costs

Low

Time lag between production and consumption Standardized Low contact skills High staff utilization Centralization Low unit costs

Figure 1.6 A typology of operations

Worked example Figure 1.7 illustrates the different positions on the dimensions of the Formule 1 hotel chain and the Mwagusi Safari Lodge (see the short case on ‘Two very different hotels’). Both provide the same basic service as any other hotel. However, one is of a small, intimate nature with relatively few customers. Its variety of services is almost infinite in the

Mwagusi Safari Lodge

Formule 1

Low

Volume

High

High

Variety

Low

High

Variation

Low

High

Visibility

Low

Figure 1.7 Profiles of two operations – a Formule 1 hotel and the Mwagusi Safari Lodge

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 21

.

Chapter 1 Operations management

sense that customers can make individual requests in terms of food and entertainment. Variation is high and customer contact, and therefore visibility, is also very high (in order to ascertain customers’ requirements and provide for them). All of which is very different from Formule 1, where volume is high (although not as high as in a large city-centre hotel), variety of service is strictly limited, and business and holiday customers use the hotel at different times, which limits variation. Most notably, though, customer contact is kept to a minimum. The Mwagusi Safari Lodge has very high levels of service but provides them at a high cost (and therefore a high price). Conversely, Formule 1 has arranged its operation in such a way as to minimize its costs.

The activities of operations management Operations managers have some responsibility for all the activities in the organization which contribute to the effective production of goods and services. And while the exact nature of the operations function’s responsibilities will, to some extent, depend on the way the organization has chosen to define the boundaries of the function, there are some general classes of activities that apply to all types of operation.

Understanding the operation’s strategic objectives. The first responsibility of any operations management team is to understand what it is trying to achieve. This means developing a clear vision of how the operation should help the organization achieve its long-term goals. It also means translating the organization’s goals into their implications for the operation’s performance objectives, quality, speed, dependability, flexibility and cost. All these issues are discussed in Chapter 2. Developing an operations strategy for the organization. Operations management involves hundreds of minute-by-minute decisions, so it is vital that operations managers have a set of general principles which can guide decision making towards the organization’s longer-term goals. This is an operations strategy. Chapter 3 deals with operations strategy. Designing the operation’s products, services and processes. Design is the activity of determining the physical form, shape and composition of products, services and processes. Although direct responsibility for the design of products and services might not be part of the operations function in some organizations, it is crucial to the operation’s other activities. Chapters 4 to 9 treat various design activities. Planning and controlling the operation. Planning and control is the activity of deciding what the operations resources should be doing, then making sure that they really are doing it. Chapters 10 to 17 explain various planning and control activities. Improving the performance of the operation. The continuing responsibility of all operations managers is to improve the performance of their operation. Chapters 18 to 20 describe how improvement can be organized within the operation. The broad responsibilities of operations management. Many businesses are increasingly recognizing that operations managers have a set of broad responsibilities and concerns beyond their direct activities described previously. All businesses will interpret these broader responsibilities in different ways. Five that are of particular relevance to operations managers are the effects of globalization, the pressures for environmental protection, the increasing relevance of social responsibility, the need for technology awareness, and how knowledge management is becoming an important part of operations management. All these topics are discussed in Chapter 21.

21

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 22

.

22

Part One Introduction Operations can have a significant impact on strategic success Operations management can reduce costs Operations management can increase revenue

Why is operations management so important? All the activities of operations management can very significantly contribute to the success of any organization by using its resources effectively to produce goods and services in a way that satisfies its customers. To do this it must be creative, innovative and energetic in improving its processes, products and services. In fact, an effective operation can give four types of advantage to the business.

Operations management can reduce the need for investment Operations management can enhance innovation

it can reduce the costs of producing products and services and being efficient; it can increase revenue by increasing customer satisfaction through good quality and service; it can reduce the amount of investment (sometimes called capital employed) that is necessary to produce the required type and quantity of products and services by increasing the effective capacity of the operation and by being innovative in how it uses its physical resources; it can provide the basis for future innovation by building a solid base of operations skills and knowledge within the business.

The new operations agenda

Modern business pressures have changed the operations agenda

These four advantages from well-run operations have always been important in giving any organization the means to fulfil its long-term strategic goals. Recent developments in the business environment have made them even more important and have added some new pressures for which the operations function has needed to develop responses. Table 1.5 lists some of these business pressures and the operations responses to them. Together these operations responses now form a major part of a new agenda for operations. Parts of this agenda are trends which have always existed but have accelerated in recent years, such as globalization and increased cost pressures. Part of the agenda involves seeking way to exploit new technologies, most notably the internet. Of course, the list in Table 1.5 is not comprehensive, nor is it universal. But very few businesses will be unaffected by at least some of these concerns. Most businesses are having to cope with a more challenging environment and are looking to their operations function to help them respond.

How operations can affect profits Operations management can significally affect profitability

The way operations management performs its activities can have a significant effect on the profitability of any company. As an example, consider two information technology (IT) support companies. Both design, supply, install and maintain IT systems for business clients. Table 1.6 shows the effect that good operations management could have on a business’s performance. Table 1.5 Changes in the business environment are shaping a new operations agenda The business environment is changing . . . For example . . .

Prompting operations responses . . . For example . . .

Increased cost-based competition

Globalization of operations networking

Higher quality expectations

Information-based technologies Internet-based integration of operations activities

Demands for better service

Supply chain management

More choice and variety

Customer relationship management

Rapidly developing technologies

Flexible working patterns Mass customization

Frequent new product/service introduction

Fast time-to-market methods

Increased ethical sensitivity

Lean process design

Environmental impacts are more transparent

Environmentally sensitive design Supplier ‘partnership’ and development

More legal regulation Greater security awareness

Failure analysis Business recovery planning

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 23

.

Chapter 1 Operations management Table 1.6 Some operations management characteristics of two companies Company A has operations managers who . . .

Company B has operations managers who . . .

Employ skilled, enthusiastic people and encourage them to contribute ideas for cutting out waste and working more effectively.

Employ only people who have worked in similar companies before and supervise them closely to make sure that they ‘earn their salaries’.

Carefully monitor their customers’ perception of the quality of service they are receiving and learn from any examples of poor service and always apologise and rectify any failure to give excellent service.

Have rigid ‘completions of service’ sheets that customers sign to say that they have received the service, but they never follow up to check on customers’ views of the service that they have received.

Have invested in simple but appropriate systems of their own that allow the business to plan and control its activities effectively.

Have bought an expensive integrative system with extensive functionality because ‘you might as well invest in state-of-the-art technology’.

Hold regular meetings where staff share their experiences and think about how they can build their knowledge of customer needs and new technologies and how their services will have to change in the future to add value for their customers and help the business to remain competitive.

At the regular senior managers’ meeting always have an agenda item entitled ‘Future business’. It has become routine and promotes very little discussion.

Last year’s financial details for Company A

Last year’s financial details for Company B

Sales revenue Wage costs Supervisor costs General overheads Bought-in hardware Margin Capital expenditure

GO TO WEB!

1M

= €10,000,000 = €2,000,000 = €300,000 = €1,000,000 = €5,000,000 = €1,700,000 = €600,000

Sales revenue Wages costs Supervisor costs General overheads Bought-in hardware Margin Capital expenditure

= = = = = = =

€9,300,000 €1,700,000 €800,000 €1,300,000 €6,500,000 €700,000 €1,500,000

Company A follows operations management principles that reflect the company’s belief that the way it produces and delivers its services can be used for long-term competitive advantage. Company B, by contrast, does not seem to be thinking about how its operations can be managed creatively in order to add value for its customers and sustain its profitability. Company A is paying its service engineers higher salaries, but expects them to contribute their ideas and enthusiasm to the business without excessive supervision. Perhaps this is why Company A is ‘wasting’ less of its expenditure on overheads. Its purchasing operations are also spending less on buying in the computer hardware that it installs for its customers, perhaps by forming partnerships with its hardware suppliers. Finally, Company A is spending its money wisely by investing in ‘appropriate rather than excessive’ technology of its own. So, operations management can have a significant impact on a business’s financial performance. Even when compared with the contribution of other parts of the business, the contribution of operations can be dramatic. Consider the following example. Kandy Kitchens currently produces 5000 units a year. The company is considering three options for boosting its earnings. Option 1 involves organizing a sales campaign that would mean spending an extra €100,000 in purchasing extra market information. It is estimated that sales would rise by 30 per cent. Option 2 involves reducing operating expenses by 20 per cent through forming improvement teams that will eliminate waste in the firm’s operations. Option 3 involves investing €70,000 in more flexible machinery that will allow the company to respond faster to customer orders and therefore charge 10 per cent extra for this ‘speedy service’. Table 1.7 illustrates the effect of these three options. Increasing sales volume by 30 per cent certainly improves the company’s sales revenue, but operating expenses also increase. Nevertheless, earnings before investment and tax (EBIT) rise to €1 million. But reducing operating expenses by 20 per cent is even more effective, increasing EBIT to €1.2 million. Furthermore, it requires no investment to achieve

23

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 24

.

24

Part One Introduction Table 1.7 The effects of three options for improving earning at Kandy Kitchens Original (sales volume = 50,000 units)

(€,000) Sales revenue Operating expenses EBIT* Investment required

5,000 4,500 500

Option 1 – sales campaign Increase sales volumes by 30% to 65,000 units (€,000)

Option 2 – operations efficiency Reduce operating expenses by 20%

Option 3 – ‘speedy service’ Increase price by 10%

(€,000)

(€,000)

6,500 5,550 1,000 100

5,000 3,800 1,200

5,500 4,500 1,000 70

*EBIT = Earnings before interest and tax = net sales – operating expenses. It is sometimes called ‘operating profit’.

this. The third option involves improving customer service by responding more rapidly to customer orders. The extra price this will command improves EBIT to €1 million but requires an investment of €70,000. Note how options 2 and 3 involve operations management in changing the way the company operates. Note also how, potentially, reducing operating costs and improving customer service can equal and even exceed the benefits that come from improving sales volume.

The model of operations management Operations activities define operations management and operations strategy

We can now combine two ideas to develop the model of operations management which will be used throughout this book. The first is the input–transformation–output model and the second is the categorization of operations management’s activity areas. Figure 1.8 shows how these two ideas go together. The model now shows two interconnected loops of activities. The bottom one more or less corresponds to what is usually seen as operations management and the top one to what is seen as operations strategy. This book concentrates on the former but tries to cover enough of the latter to allow the reader to make strategic sense of the operations manager’s job.

Critical commentary The central idea in this introductory chapter is that all organizations have operations processes which produce products and services and all these processes are essentially similar. However, some believe that by even trying to characterize processes in this way (perhaps even by calling them ‘processes’) one loses or distorts their nature, depersonalizes or takes the ‘humanity’ out of the way in which we think of the organization. This point is often raised in not-for-profit organizations, especially by ‘professional’ staff. For example, the head of one European ‘medical association’ (a Doctors’ trade union) criticized hospital authorities for expecting a ‘sausage factory service based on productivity targets’.5 No matter how similar they appear on paper, it is argued, a hospital can never be viewed in the same way as a factory. Even in commercial businesses, professionals, such as creative staff, often express discomfort at their expertise being described as a ‘process’.

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 25

.

Chapter 1 Operations management

Chapter 4 Process design Chapter 5 The design of products and services Chapter 6 Supply network design Chapter 7 Layout and flow Chapter 8 Process technology Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

Transformed resources... • Materials • Information • Customers Design

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

The operation’s strategic objectives

Operations strategy

Operations strategy

Operations management

Improvement

The operation’s competitive role and position

Output products and services

Input resources

Customers

Planning and control Transforming resources... • Facilities • Staff Chapter 10 The nature and planning of control Chapter 11 Capacity planning and control Chapter 12 Inventory planning and control Chapter 13 Supply chain planning and control Chapter 14 Enterprise resource planning (ERP) Chapter 15 Lean operations and JIT Chapter 16 Project planning and control Chapter 17 Quality planning and control

Chapter 18 Operations improvement Chapter 19 Failure prevention and recovery Chapter 20 Matching improvement – the TQM approach Chapter 21 The operations challenge

Figure 1.8 A general model of operations management and operations strategy

Summary answers to key questions

???

All chapters have a summary that relates to the key questions posed at the beginning of the chapter. The Companion Website to the book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack – also has a brief ‘Study Guide’ to each chapter.

What is operations management?

Operations management is the activity of managing the resources which are devoted to the production and delivery of products and services. It is one of the core functions of any business, although it may not be called operations management in some industries. The span of responsibility varies between companies, but will usually overlap with the other functions.

Operations management is concerned with managing processes. And all processes have internal customers and suppliers. But all management functions manage processes. Therefore, operations management has relevance for all managers.

25

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:42

Page 26

.

26

Part One Introduction

What are the similarities between all operations?

All operations can be modelled as input–transformation–output processes. They all have inputs of transforming resources, which are usually divided into ‘facilities’ and ‘staff’, and transformed resources, which are some mixture of materials, information and customers.

Few operations produce only products or only services. Most produce some mixture of tangible goods or products and less tangible services.

All operations are part of a larger supply network which, through the individual contributions of each operation, satisfies end customer requirements.

All operations are made up of processes that form a network of internal customer–supplier relationships within the operation.

End-to-end business processes that satisfy customer needs often cut across functionally based processes.

How are operations different from each other?

Operations differ in terms of the volume of their outputs, the variety of outputs they produce, the variation in demand with which they have to cope and the degree of ‘visibility’ or customer contact they have.

High volume, low variety, low variation and low customer ‘visibility’ are usually associated with low cost.

What do operations managers do and why is it so important?

Responsibilities include the translation of strategy into operational action, the design of the operation (not only the products and services themselves but the systems or processes which produce them), the planning and controlling of the activities of the operation and the improvement of the operation over time.

Operations management can have a profound effect on reducing the costs incurred by an organization, increasing its revenue, reducing the amount of investment needed and providing the basis for future innovation.

It is increasingly important because a more turbulent and dynamic business environment requires new thinking from operations managers.

Because of the cost structure of many organizations, improving operations practice can be the most effective way to improve the financial performance of the organization.

1/11/06

10:43

Page 27

.

27

Chapter 1 Operations management

Case study Design house partnership at Concept Design Services 6

‘I can’t believe how much we have changed in a relatively short time. From being an inward-looking manufacturer, we became a customer-focused ‘design and make’ operation. Now we are an integrated service provider. Most of our new business comes from the partnerships we have formed with design houses. In effect, we design products jointly with specialist design houses that have a wellknown brand, and offer them a complete service of manufacturing and distribution. In many ways we are now a ‘business-to-business’ company rather than a ‘businessto-consumer’ company.’ (Jim Thompson, CEO, Concept Design Services (CDS)) CDS had become one of Europe’s most profitable homeware businesses. Founded in the 1960s, the company had moved from making industrial mouldings, mainly in the aerospace sector, and some cheap ‘homeware’ items such as buckets and dustpans, sold under the ‘Focus’ brand name, to making very high-quality (expensive) stylish homewares with a high ‘design value’.

The move into ‘Concept’ products The move into higher-margin homeware had been masterminded by Linda Fleet, CDS’s Marketing Director, who had previously worked for a large chain of paint and wallpaper retailers. ‘Experience in the decorative products industry had taught me the importance of fashion and product development, even in mundane products such as paint. Premium-priced colours and new textures would become popular for one or two years, supported by appropriate promotion and features in lifestyle magazines. The manufacturers and retailers who created and supported these products were dramatically more profitable than those who simply provided standard ranges. Instinctively, I felt that this must also apply to homeware. We decided to develop a whole coordinated range of such items and to open up a new distribution network for them to serve up-market stores, kitchen equipment and speciality retailers. Within a year of launching our first new range of kitchen homeware under the ‘Concept’ brand name, we had over 3,000 retail outlets signed up, provided with point-of-sale display facilities. Press coverage generated an enormous interest which was reinforced by the product placement on several TV cookery and ‘life style’ programmes. We soon developed an entirely new market and within two years ‘Concept’ products were providing over 75 per cent of our revenue and 90 per cent of our profits. The price realisation of Concept products is many times higher than for the Focus range. To keep ahead we launched new ranges at regular intervals.’

Source: Alamy/Adrian Sherratt

CH01.QXD

The move to the design house partnerships ‘Over the last four years, we have been designing, manufacturing and distributing products for some of the more prestigious design houses. This sort of business is likely to grow, especially in Europe where the design houses appreciate our ability to offer a full service. We can design products in conjunction with their own design staff and offer them a level of manufacturing expertise they can’t get elsewhere. More significantly, we can offer a distribution service which is tailored to their needs. From the customer’s point of view the distribution arrangements appear to belong to the design house itself. In fact, they are based exclusively on our own call centre, warehouse and distribution resources.’ The most successful collaboration was with Villessi, the Italian designers. Generally it was CDS’s design expertise which was attractive to ‘design house’ partners. Not only did CDS employ professionally respected designers, it had also acquired a reputation for being able to translate difficult technical designs into manufacturable and saleable products. Design house partnerships usually involved

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:43

Page 28

.

28

Part One Introduction relatively long lead times but produced unique products with very high margins, nearly always carrying the design house’s brand. ‘This type of relationship plays to our strengths. Our design expertise gains us entry to the partnership but we are soon valued equally for our marketing, distribution and manufacturing competence.’ (Linda Fleet)

Manufacturing operations All manufacturing was carried out in a facility located 20km from head office. Its moulding area housed large injectionmoulding machines, most with robotic material-handling capabilities. Products and components passed to the packing hall, where they were assembled and inspected. The newer, more complex products often had to move from moulding to assembly and then back again for further moulding. All products followed the same broad process route, but with more products needing several progressive moulding and assembly stages, there was an increase in ‘process flow recycling’ which was adding complexity. One idea was to devote a separate cell to the newer and more complex products until they had ‘bedded in’. This cell could also be used for testing new moulds. However, it would need investment in extra capacity that would not always be fully utilised. After manufacture, products were packed and stored in the adjacent distribution centre. ‘When we moved into making the higher-margin Concept products, we disposed of most of our older, small injection-moulding machines. Having all larger machines allowed us to use large, multi-cavity moulds. This increased productivity by allowing us to produce several products, or components, each machine cycle. It also allowed us to use high-quality and complex moulds which, although cumbersome and more difficult to change over, gave a very high-quality product. For example, with the same labour we could make three items per minute on the old machines and 18 items per minute on the modern ones using multi moulds. That’s a 600 per cent increase in productivity. We also achieved high dimensional accuracy, excellent surface finish and extreme consistency of colour. We could do this because of our expertise derived from years making aerospace products. Also, by standardizing on single large machines, any mould could fit any machine. This was an ideal situation from a planning perspective, as we were often asked to make small runs of Concept products at short notice.’ (Grant Williams, CDS Operations Manager) Increasing volume and a desire to reduce cost had resulted in CDS sub-contracting a good deal of its Focus products to other (usually smaller) moulding companies. ‘We would never do it with any complex or Design House partner products, but it should allow us to reduce the cost of making basic products while releasing capacity for higher-margin ones. However, there have been quite a few ‘teething problems’. Coordinating the production schedules is currently a problem, as is agreeing quality standards. To some extent it’s our own fault. We didn’t

realize that sub-contracting was a skill in its own right. And although we have got over some of the problems, we still do not have a satisfactory relationship with all of our subcontractors.’ (Grant Williams)

Planning and distribution services The distribution services department was regarded as being at the heart of the company’s customer service drive. Its purpose was to integrate the efforts of design, manufacturing and sales by planning the flow of products from production, through the distribution centre, to the customer. Sandra White, the Planning Manager, reported to Linda Fleet and was responsible for the scheduling of all manufacturing and distribution and for maintaining inventory levels for all the warehoused items. ‘We try to stick to a preferred production sequence for each machine and mould so as to minimize set-up times by starting on a light colour and progressing through a sequence to the darkest. We can change colours in 15 minutes, but because our moulds are large and technically complex, mould changes can take up to three hours. Good scheduling is important to maintain high plant utilization. With a higher variety of complex products, batch sizes have reduced and it has brought down average utilization. Often we can’t stick to schedules. Shortterm changes are inevitable in a fashion market. Certainly better forecasts would help … but even our own promotions are sometimes organized at such short notice that we often get caught with stockouts. New products in particular are difficult to forecast, especially when they are ‘fashion’ items and/or seasonal. Also, I have to schedule production time for new product mould trials; we normally allow 24 hours for the testing of each new mould received and this has to be done on production machines. Even if we have urgent orders, the needs of the designers always have priority.’ (Sandra White) Customer orders for Concept and Design House partnership products were taken by the company’s sales call centre located next to the warehouse. The individual orders would then be despatched using the company’s own fleet of medium and small distribution vehicles for UK orders, but using carriers for the Continental European market. A standard delivery timetable was used and an ‘express delivery’ service was offered for those customers prepared to pay a small delivery premium. However, a recent study had shown that almost 40 per cent of express deliveries were initiated by the company rather than by customers. Typically this would be to fulfil deliveries of orders containing products out of stock at the time of ordering. The express delivery service was not required for Focus products because almost all deliveries were to five main customers. The size of each order was usually very large, with deliveries to customers’ own distribution depots. However, although the organization of Focus delivery was relatively straightforward, the consequences of failure were significant. Missing a delivery meant upsetting a large customer.

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:43

Page 29

.

Chapter 1 Operations management

Challenges for CDS Although the company was financially successful and very well regarded in the homeware industry, there were a number of issues and challenges that it knew it would have to address. The first was the role of the design department and its influence over new product development. New product development had become particularly important to CDS, especially since it had formed alliances with design houses. This had led to substantial growth in both the size and the influence of the design department, which reported to Linda Fleet. ‘Building up and retaining design expertise will be the key to our future. Most of our growth is going to come from the business which will be brought in through the creativity and flair of our designers. Those who can combine creativity with an understanding of our partners’ business and design needs can now bring in substantial contracts. The existing business is important, of course, but growth will come directly from these people’s capabilities.’ (Linda Fleet) But not everyone was so sanguine about the rise of the design department. ‘It is undeniable that relationships between the designers and other parts of the company have been under strain recently. I suppose it is, to some extent, inevitable. After all, they really do need the freedom to design as they wish. I can understand it when they get frustrated at some of the constraints which we have to work under in the manufacturing or distribution parts of the business. They also should be able to expect a professional level of service from us. Yet the truth is that they make most of the problems themselves. They sometimes don’t seem to understand the consequences or implications of their design decisions or the promises they make to the design houses. More seriously they don’t really understand that we could actually help them do their job better if they cooperated a bit more. In fact, I now see some of our Design House partners’ designers more than I do our own designers. The Villessi designers are always in my factory and we have developed some really good relationships.’ (Grant Williams) The second major issue concerned sales forecasting and again there were two different views. Grant Williams was convinced that forecasts should be improved. ‘Every Friday morning we devise a schedule of production and distribution for the following week. Yet, usually before Tuesday morning, it has had to be significantly changed because of unexpected orders coming in from our customers’ weekend sales. This causes tremendous disruption to both manufacturing and distribution operations. If sales could be forecast more accurately we would achieve far higher utilization, better customer service and, I believe, significant cost savings.’ However, Linda Fleet saw things differently. ‘Look, I do understand Grant’s frustration, but after all, this is a fashion business. By definition it is impossible to forecast

accurately. In terms of month-by-month sales volumes we are in fact pretty accurate, but trying to make a forecast for every week and every product is almost impossible to do accurately. Sorry, that’s just the nature of the business we’re in. In fact, although Grant complains about our lack of forecast accuracy, he always does a great job in responding to unexpected customer demand.’ Jim Thompson, the Managing Director, summed up his view of the current situation. ‘Particularly significant has been our alliances with the Italian and German design houses. In effect we are positioning ourselves as a complete service partner to the designers. We have a world-class design capability together with manufacturing, orderprocessing, order-taking and distribution services. These abilities allow us to develop genuinely equal partnerships which integrate us into the whole industry’s activities.’ Linda Fleet also saw an increasing role for collaborative arrangements. ‘It may be that we are seeing a fundamental change in how we do business within our industry. We have always seen ourselves as primarily a company that satisfies consumer desires through the medium of providing good service to retailers. The new partnership arrangements put us more into the business-to-business sector. I don’t have any problem with this in principle, but I’m a little anxious as to how much it gets us into areas of business beyond our core expertise.’ The final issue which was being debated within the company was longer term and particularly important. ‘The two big changes we have made in this company have both happened because we exploited a strength we already had within the company. Moving into Concept products was possible only because we brought our high-tech precision expertise that we had developed in the aerospace sector into the homeware sector where none of our new competitors could match our manufacturing excellence. Then, when we moved into Design House partnerships, we did so because we had a set of designers who could command respect from the world-class design houses with which we formed partnerships. So what is the next move for us? Do we expand globally? We are strong in Europe but nowhere else in the world. Do we extend our design scope into other markets, such as furniture? If so, that would take us into areas where we have no manufacturing expertise. We are great at plastic injection moulding, but if we tried any other manufacturing processes, we would be no better than, and probably worse than, other firms with more experience. So what’s the future for us?’ (Jim Thompson)

Questions 1 Why is operations management important in CDS? 2 Draw a 4Vs profile for the company’s products/services. 3 What would you recommend to the company if you were asked to advise on improving its operations?

Other short cases and worked answers are included in the Companion Website to this book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

29

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:43

Page 30

.

30

Part One Introduction

Problems All chapters have problems that will help you practise analyzing operations. They can be answered by reading the chapter, especially the worked examples.

1

Read the short case on Prêt A Manger and, (a) identify the processes in a typical Prêt A Manger shop together with their inputs and outputs. (b) Prêt A Manger also supplies business lunches (of sandwiches and other takeaway food). What are the implications for how it manages its processes within the shop? (c) What would be the advantages and disadvantages if Prêt A Manger introduced ‘central kitchens’ that made the sandwiches for a number of shops in an area? (As far as we know, it has no plans to do so.)

2

What do you think the main dangers are for Acme Whistles (see the short case earlier in the chapter) as a small company?

3

Compare and contrast Acme Whistles and Prêt A Manger in terms of the way they will need to manage their operations.

4

Quentin Cakes makes about 20,000 cakes per year in two sizes, both based on the same recipe. Sales peak at Christmas time when demand is about 50 per cent higher than in the more quiet summer period. The company’s customers (the stores which stock its products) order their cakes in advance through a simple internet-based ordering system. Knowing that the company has some surplus capacity, one of its customers has approached it with two potential new orders.

The Custom Cake Option – this would involve making cakes in different sizes where consumers could specify a message or greeting to be ‘iced’ on top of the cake. The consumer would give the inscription to the store which would e-mail it through to the factory. The customer thought that demand would be around 1,000 cakes per year, mostly at celebration times such as Valentine’s Day and Christmas. The Individual Cake Option – this option involves Quentin Cakes introducing a new line of very small cakes intended for individual consumption. Demand for this individual-sized cake was forecast to be around 4,000 per year, with demand likely to be more evenly distributed throughout the year than its existing products.

The total revenue from both options is likely to be roughly the same and the company has capacity to adopt only one of the ideas. But which one should it be?

5

Three managers from a large ‘retail’ bank (the type of bank that you use) were discussing the processes that they managed. They were managers of a call centre that dealt with customer enquiries, a manager running a voucher processing centre that scanned cheques, and a manager who dealt with ‘high net worth’ (rich) clients. This is what they said.

Call centre manager – ‘My biggest issue is the inbound calls screen. That tells me the number of calls being handled by the operators and the number queueing. Monday morning just after 9 am the screen is going crazy, that’s when we are at our busiest. Sometimes during the night shift it’s a real surprise when the phone rings. The next biggest issue is staff turnover as it takes usually four weeks to recruit and a similar time to train someone as we look to handle 15 basic banking enquiries from our customers and people need a fair amount of background knowledge.’ Voucher processing manager – ‘It’s really about keeping the cheque-encoding machines rolling. Cheques come to us by courier from branches in a wide geographical area and we process them through four large machines. They start arriving around lunchtime and carry on until around 7 pm. Monday is our busiest day as shopkeepers deposit their weekend takings. Sometimes running up to Christmas it can be manic and we really struggle to get the work out before cut-off time. If a machine breaks down on the Monday before Christmas we are in real difficulties.’ High net worth banking manager – ‘I guess flexibility is the key word. We have relatively few customers, but they are extremely wealthy and demanding. We never know what the next phone call will bring but we have to be able to deal with it because if we can’t we know someone else will. Sometimes it is a small query but the customer will ask for their regular point of contact, sometimes it is a really big issue and one of our account

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:43

Page 31

.

Chapter 1 Operations management executives will have to get over to the customer’s workplace – or often their home – straightaway. It is the personal touch that really matters.’

6

(a) Determine the similarities and differences between the three processes using the ‘4Vs’ approach. (b) What do you think are the different skills and different approaches that will be needed to manage these three processes? The table below shows a day in the life of the operations director of a luxury hotel in Malta. How much time is she spending on each operations management activity? Time From

To

Location

Activity

07:00

07:45

Public areas

07:45

08:00

Own office

08:00

08:45

Meeting room

08:45

10:00

10:00

11:00

Restaurant terrace HR department

11:00

14:00

Bars, restaurants

14:00 14:45

14:45 16:00

Own office Facilities

16:00

17:00

Events office

Walk around and check; ensure that everything operating to standard. Pool area and reception clean and tidy. Meet most staff on duty, discuss problems Read all performance reports for previous night to become aware of all issues arising. Check e-mails and reply as necessary Daily planning meeting with all department heads (front office, finance, facilities, health club, restaurant, housekeeping). Discuss today’s important activities, events and constraints (potential capacity problems, etc.) Meet customers during breakfast, along with food services manager. Ensure adequate capacity available, check quality of food and service Meeting to discuss all recruitment needs for summer season. Review training plans and budgets. Agree capacity requirements for part-time staff Meet customers and check that quality meets their expectations. Visit chef with restaurant manager to pre-empt any capacity or quality problems Finalise plans for a high-profile wedding Meeting with chief engineer to discuss long-term plans and investment appraisal for improvements to air-conditioning system Planning meeting with client and selected managers for a high-profile wedding: Final design of the service package and timetable for this 300-guest event

7

A translation company offers its services to businesses that need their documents and sales literature translated into many different languages. Currently it has annual sales of €5 million wages of €2.5 million per year and rent and overheads of €1 million a year. It is considering two options to boost its earnings before tax. Option 1 is to outsource some of its activities to India. This would save €1 million per year in wages and would enable the company to move into smaller premises, saving €250,000 in rent and overheads. However, it woud mean installing some new communications equipment, the interest on the loan for which would be €100,000. The second option is to outsource as before, but to use the capacity this would free up to expand its sales to €7 million per year. This would leave the original wage and rent and overhead expenditure the same, but would require an investment in some new computing equipment and software, the interest on which would be €200,000. Should the company just outsource, or outsource and use the spare capacity to expand its sales?

8

The same company is considering two further options. The first would involve growing its annual sales volume to €8 million by hiring extra sales staff. This would increase its wage bill to €2.75 million and the larger premises that would be necessary would increase its rent and overheads to €1.15 million. An alternative would be to invest in new automated translation software that could process much of the company’s routine work. This would allow its annual sales to grow to €7.5 million and would reduce its wage bill to €2 million per annum. It would not need to move into larger premises so its rent and overheads would remain at €1 million per annum but the interest on the loan to purchase the software and equipment would be €100,000 annually. Which is the better option?

31

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:43

Page 32

.

32

Part One Introduction

Study activities All chapters have study activities. Some of them can be answered by reading the chapter. Others will require some general knowledge of business activity and some might require an element of investigation. All have hints on how they can be answered on the Companion Website for this book that also contains more discussion questions – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

1

Visit a furniture store (other than IKEA) and a sandwich or snack shop (other than Prêt a Manger). Observe how each shop operates, for example where customers go, how staff interact with them, how big it is, how the shop has chosen to use its space, what variety of products it offers and so on. Talk with the staff and managers if you can. Think about how the shops you have visited are similar to IKEA and Prêt a Manger, and how they differ. Then consider the question, ‘What implications do the differences between the shops you visited and the two described in the first short case in Chapter 1 have for their operations management?’

2

Write down five services that you have ‘consumed’ in the last week. Try to make these as varied as possible. Examples could include public transport, a bank, any shop or supermarket, attendance at an education course, a cinema, a restaurant, etc. For each of these services, ask yourself the following questions:

Did the service meet your expectations? If so, what did the management of the service have to do well in order to satisfy your expectations? If not, where did they fail? Why might they have failed? If you were in charge of managing the delivery of these services, what would you do to improve the service? If they wanted to, how could the service be delivered at a lower cost so that the service could reduce its prices? How do you think that the service copes when something goes wrong (such as a piece of technology breaking down)? Which other organizations might supply the service with products and services? (In other words, they are your ‘supplier’, but who are their suppliers?) How do you think the service copes with fluctuation of demand over the day, week, month or year?

These questions are just some of the issues which the operations managers in these services have to deal with. Think about the other issues they will have to manage in order to deliver the service effectively.

3

Visit and observe three restaurants, cafés or somewhere that food is served. Compare them in terms of the volume of demand that they have to cope with, the variety of menu items they serve, the variation in demand during the day, week and year, and the visibility you have of the preparation of the food. Think about/discuss the impact of volume, variety, variation and visibility on the day-to-day management of each of the operations and consider how each operation attempts to cope with its volume, variety, variation and visibility.

4

(Advanced) Find a copy of a financial newspaper (Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, Economist, etc.) and identify one company which is described in the paper that day. Using the list of issues identified in Table 1.1, what do you think would be the new operations agenda for that company?

Notes on chapter 1 Sources: Thornhill, J. (1992) ‘Hard Sell on the High Street’, Financial Times, May 16. Horovitz, J. and Jurgens Panak, M. (1992) Total Customer Satisfaction, Pitman Publishing. Walley, P. and Hart, K. (1993) IKEA (UK) Ltd, Loughborough University Business School, company website (2000). 2 We are grateful to Simon Topman of Acme Whistles for his assistance. 3 Sources: Groupe Accor published accounts 2006, Formule 1, The Most Affordable Hotel Chain, company information brochure.

4 Source: Discussion with company staff. 5 Quote from Chairman of the British Medical Association, speech from the Annual Conference, 2002. 6 An earlier version of this case appeared in Johnston, R., Chambers, S., Harland, C., Harrison, A. and Slack, N. (2003) Cases in Operations Management (3rd edn), Financial Times Prentice Hall.

CH01.QXD

1/11/06

10:43

Page 33

.

Chapter 1 Operations management

Selected further reading Chase, R.B., Jacobs, F.R. and Aquilano, N.J. (2004) Operations Management for Competitive Advantage (10th edn), McGraw-Hill/Irwin, Boston. There are many good general textbooks on operations management. This was one of the first and is still one of the best, though written very much for an American audience. Chopra, S., Deshmukh, S., Van Mieghem, J., Zemel, E. and Anupindi, R. (2005) Managing Business Process Flows: Principles of Operations Management, Prentice Hall, New Jersey. Takes a ‘process’ view of operations. Mathematical but rewarding. Hammer, M. and Stanton, S. (1999) ‘How Process Enterprises Really Work’, Harvard Business Review, November– December. Hammer is one of the gurus of process design. This paper is typical of his approach. Heizer, J. and Render, B. (2006) Operations Management (8th edn), Prentice Hall, New Jersey. Another good US authored general text on the subject. Johnston, R., Chambers, S., Harland, C., Harrison, A. and Slack, N. (2003) Cases in Operations Management, 3rd edn,

Financial Times Prentice Hall, Harlow. Many great examples of real operations management issues. Not surprisingly, based around the same structure as this book. Johnston, R. and Clark, E. (2005) Service Operations Management, 2nd edn, Financial Times Prentice Hall, Harlow. What can we say! A great treatment of service operations from the same stable as this textbook. Keen, P.G.W. (1997) The Process Edge: Creating Value Where it Counts, Harvard Business School Press. Operations management as ‘process’ management. Slack, N. and Lewis, M.A. (eds) (2005) The Blackwell Encyclopedic Dictionary of Operations Management, 2nd edn, Blackwell Business, Oxford. For those who like technical descriptions and definitions. Wild, R. (2002) Operations Management (6th edn), Continuum, London. Appeals especially to engineers, although the first few chapters are innovative enough to be of value to anyone.

Useful websites www.iomnet.org The Institute of Operations Management site. One of the main professional bodies for the subject. www.poms.org A US academic society for production and operations management. Academic, but some useful material, including a link to an encyclopedia of operations management terms.

www.sussex.ac.uk/users/dt31/TOMI/ One of the longest established portals for the subject. Useful for academics and students alike. www.ft.com Useful for researching topics and companies. www.opsman.org Definitions, links and opinion on operations management.

33

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 34

.

34

2

Chapter The strategic role and objectives of operations

Source: Honda Motor Company

Introduction If any operation wants to understand its strategic contribution it must answer two questions. First, what part is it expected to play within the business – that is, its role in the business? Second, what are its specific performance objectives? Both these issues are vital to any operation. Without an appreciation of its role within the business, the people who manage the operation can never be sure that they really are contributing to the long-term success of the business. At a more practical level, it is impossible to know whether an operation is succeeding or not if the specific performance objectives against which its success is measured are not clearly spelt out. This chapter deals with both these issues. On our general model of operations management they are represented by the areas marked on Figure 2.1.

The operation’s strategic objectives

Design

Operations strategy

Operations strategy

Operations management

Improvement

Topic covered in this chapter

The operation’s competitive role and position

Planning and control

Figure 2.1 This chapter covers the role and strategic objectives of operations management

1/11/06

10:46

Page 35

.

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

Key questions

???

What role should the operations function play in achieving strategic success?

What are the performance objectives of operations and what are the internal and external benefits which derive from excelling in each of them?

Operations in practice TNT Express

1

TNT Express is the world’s leading business-to-business express delivery company, delivering 3.5 million items a week to over 200 countries using its network of nearly 900 depots, hubs and sortation centres. It employs over 48,000 staff worldwide, operates over 19,000 road vehicles and 43 aircraft and has the biggest door-to-door air and road express delivery infrastructure in Europe. A pioneer in reliable next-day door-to-door and same-day deliveries, TNT has maintained its track record for innovation. Its aim, says Managing Director Alan Jones, is to ‘provide the fastest and most reliable express delivery service. We want to be recognized as the best company in the door-to-door express delivery industry. That is why we are passionate about continuous improvement and we’re totally committed to providing ever-higher levels of customer care. It is also why we continue to outperform the opposition in an extremely competitive and fastchanging market’. The company sees the most important elements of the strategy as providing the fastest and most reliable express delivery services, giving outstanding levels of customer satisfaction, equipping employees fully to satisfy customer needs, adopting a ‘right-first-time’ approach in every part of the business, offering later collection and earlier delivery times and providing valueadded for customers. All of which means that TNT

Source: TNT Express Services

CH02.QXD

Express must continually update its network of air, road and sortation facilities and perfect the seamless integration of all its processes. This, in turn, means investing in and managing some major operations projects. For example, even though the company already offered the fastest transit times by road in Europe, investment in new facilities and processes was needed at the European Express hub in Liège, Belgium and the European road hub in Arnhem in the Netherlands. The investment at Liège focused on improving ‘end of sort’ times to reduce door-to-door delivery times. Investments at Arnhem increased the network’s capacity response to customer demand for services.

The role of the operations function Operations management is a ‘make or break’ activity GO TO WEB!

2A

Operations management can ‘make or break’ any business. Not just because the operations function is large and for most businesses, represents the bulk of the assets and the majority of the people, but because it makes the business competitive by providing the ability to respond to customers and by developing the capabilities that will keep it ahead of its competitors in the future. For example, the role and performance of the company’s operations function is hugely important to TNT Express. It is able to maintain its reputation largely because of the performance of its operations processes. But if an operations function cannot produce its products and services effectively, it could ‘break’ the business by handicapping its performance no matter how it positions itself in its markets. Figure 2.2 illustrates just some of the positive and the negative effects that operations management can have.

35

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 36

.

36

Part One Introduction

Make.........................................or.........................................break the business

eves s achi ormance n o i t a oper y perf Posten lass deliver c world is rvice,

Low cost and big profits from operational efficiency

e ostal s rformance en’s p e , Swed e delivery p n te s o P g on-tim ay in in k a re d b ry s. Eve record ieces of m p million letter ma tic domes day The low cost airline business is stil l owing the foll previousoutperforming the old-school carriers e to turn rec ord over th profits at SouthWest, on top Posten very Ryanair and Easyjet. They can do t his eli larg ely bec high d aus d e of their command Finlan of that of De operational efficiencies. No t a cent is ), spent unnecessarily (95.3% , turnaround times y( Norwa vedare pared down to the min imum so hie that airc has ac raft fly hot and service is r score fo distinctly ‘no-frills’. Ye t customers are despite not complaining and bud get airlines ge challen continue to t compe ented comm

ank Toyota R s lp e h ty stomer Quali verall Cu for O in t s e High rmany on in Ge Satisfacti ecutive Year ns Furth Co ota ranks 05 – Toy 29 June 20 : faction in H tis IC sa N MU omer erall cust ov ive year, ut in t ec es ns high th co s r the four Associate fo d y an an m er w Ger the J.D. Po ta models earn to g in rd acco y. Toyo ased toda w-vehicle study rele vidual ne z seven indi e cedes-Ben th er of M d five W an o. The tw , with BM ts ng en ni ai gm se e rem pturing th models ca gment are: for each se es de ar aw

France takes Coca-Cola off shelves .....

.............................. .............................. FR EN CH dis trib uti on cha ins yes ter day removed from sales 50m cans of CocaCola, Fanta and Sprite, as the French aut horities reported that 80 people had fallen ill after drinking Coca-Co la products. Production proble ms are understoo d to have resulted in the possible contamw , . Jo inaittion ...... e tt e li u ndent ............ by J orrespo...................... C ts t r o m o .. m en Transp.................... t fa il e d in g 7 4 7 e u ip m e n .......... o q e B n ir o av ig a ti o re a n A e attempts by Vit a l n n th ’s K it la st m o d air port desp before takee b e fo re st n t fix it Sta r to a e d n n acciden crash e g rou into the rs on th report enginee icial interim r 22 off ecembe off, an ht h t o f D d narrowly last nig th e n ig n a revealed n o w re c sh T h e c ra ur Korean Air e fo e c to r u d e d ir on killed th rby houses. e a lt it ea siti th n o p d h t se it w mis ex a c wa s ro b le m ws the The p c lo u d, tells cre n dRin G h ic h aBU w argo t c r, h e to a ig th S g n ic h r a t NsNbE ind hirtccrbrayafftt h e viouus fleig ir c ra ft H A r a n i a e a n i th re i a of the p tthhaatt tthhe d tteecchhnn NoJJnoOh vreE ereIdn nddss atteeddaannd ccaassee coR islm dM ga ggrroouun um n i Oo s L I G ffurimniiggfrieoddmoouutt iin hrroouu o G gbin Onig jet. irr-wwaayyiosnics en beeee o t I o G t I ccaarrrrie eewweedd tth y ss m N i A s av o I s k n A r n h k c A h ii n nancce aay ec ch MF i sh B r i t i s anndded nte chhe enntt hhaadd c “AAss aallww prrii -eedd ai FRO 200 s tt rrabas m theeiirr rroodde i rriinngg.. “ e ffiirrsstt p tthhaann w e r e s y wwhheenn th a ss e i h w t h idd w t e e r e y r e aanny geerrss aar M ntt ssaai rddaay d oonn wwa Moo r e nnggeerrss meen n tt ss em nn d enng d yeesstteer ee n ppaasssse BAA ssttaatte t eem ppaassss e neessbbuurrgg y tt ttoo LLoo sss ssppootttteed m a a B ta t es g nn g hh ttyy,”,” a BBAA ss t a s iibbllee,, pp a JJoohhaan i gghhtt ffllii g sstteewwaarrdde t rruunnnniinng aa ni raat TThhee veerr ppooss s coonnnneecc oovveerr n leedd aafftteerr t wwaass aa r c v e d e n r d en ar s. s elll ghht Whh e itthh oonnwwa n flight ““W seaen ccaanncce hee tthhoouug e a–s w on wi usw ssh ge nm usoe - s lbeeainnegd ggeerrss webooked o s aacscsoem lyom wwhhaatt theeaaiissllee.. sslyibm c a r p r wng e ob th i ng wweerree pa. sO setnhge r d a t l o ddoowwnn at-–oropropssi aiw carsafbtei r rni vneesdbur r d s r n r t e aa ef Of ltihgeh t s, miocde aat e TThhee e irtchra i t dhiandJoh rone, th wheil a e o atm nd nag. eehnile t d aadf taerrriv om Gab otsbw sw a cRc o s, mice a ouarin y h h r e B f t n ig i at ai d e g R d n n a r i f s r e calfetear nesburg bit o t ul yweasy s ghapoa a A an Jforohm s i di r f ntheei c talonoe, Baryi tsi s h cGapabi or h nAai.r w is a BBroi t s w ay rd yeste

Air Korean n io navigat nt failed e equipm

aisle e e l s h i t eina o inRtaht cteos BA t t t a R foAr etl fligh sB c force el cflaingh frica c A a f n c i o a c oufrt fA o t u o

Figure 2.2 Operations management can ‘make or break’ any business

From implementing to supporting to driving strategy Most businesses expect their operations and their operations managers to improve over time. In doing this they should be progressing from a state where they are contributing very little to the competitive success of the business through to the point where they are directly responsible for its competitive success. This means that they should be able to, in turn, master the skills to first ‘implement’, then ‘support’ and then ‘drive’ operations strategy. Implementing business strategy Operations should implement strategy

The most basic role of operations is to implement strategy. Most companies will have some kind of strategy but it is the operation that puts it into practice. You cannot, after all, touch a strategy; you cannot even see it; all you can see is how the operation behaves in practice. For example, if an insurance company has a strategy of moving to an entirely on-line service, its marketing ‘operation’ must organize appropriate promotions activities. The information technology ‘operation’ needs to supply appropriate systems. Most significantly, its operations

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 37

.

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

function will have to supervise the design of all the processes which allow customers to access on-line information, issue quotations, request further information, check credit details, send out documentation and so on. Without effective implementation even the most original and brilliant strategy will be rendered totally ineffective. Supporting business strategy Operations should support strategy

Support strategy goes beyond simply implementing strategy. It means developing the capabilities which allow the organization to improve and refine its strategic goals. For example, a mobile phone manufacturer wants to be the first in the market with new product innovations so its operations need to be capable of coping with constant innovation. It must develop processes flexible enough to make novel components, organize its staff to understand the new technologies, develop relationships with its suppliers which help them respond quickly when supplying new parts, and so on. The better the operation is at doing these things, the more support it is giving to the company’s strategy. Driving business strategy

Operations should drive strategy

The third, and most difficult, role of operations is to drive strategy by giving it a unique and long-term advantage. For example, a specialist foodservice company supplies restaurants with frozen fish and fish products. Over the years it has built up close relationships with its customers (chefs) as well as its suppliers around the world (fishing companies and fish farms). In addition it has its own small factory which develops and produces a continual stream of exciting new products. The company has a unique position in the industry because its exceptional customer relationships, supplier relationship and new product development are extremely difficult for competitors to imitate. In fact, the company’s success is based largely on these unique operations capabilities. The operation drives the company’s strategy.2

Hayes and Wheelwright’s four stages of operations contribution

The four-stage model of operations contribution Model devised by Hayes and Wheelwright that categorizes the degree to which operations management has a positive influence on overall strategy.

The ability of any operation to play these roles within the organization can be judged by considering the organizational aims or aspirations of the operations function. Professors Hayes and Wheelwright of Harvard University3 developed a four-stage model which can be used to evaluate the role and contribution of the operations function. The model traces the progression of the operations function from what is the largely negative role of stage 1 operations to it becoming the central element of competitive strategy in excellent stage 4 operations. Figure 2.3 illustrates the four stages. Stage 1: Internal neutrality

This is the very poorest level of contribution by the operations function. It is holding the company back from competing effectively. It is inward-looking and, at best, reactive with very little positive to contribute towards competitive success. Paradoxically, its goal is ‘to be ignored’ (or ‘internally neutral’). At least then it isn’t holding back the company in any way. Certainly the rest of the organization would not look to operations as the source of any originality, flair or competitive drive. It attempts to improve by ‘avoiding making mistakes’. Stage 2: External neutrality

The first step of breaking out of stage 1 is for the operations function to begin comparing itself with similar companies or organizations in the outside market (being ‘externally neutral’). This may not immediately take it to the ‘first division’ of companies in the market, but at least it is measuring itself against its competitors’ performance and trying to implement ‘best practice’.

37

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 38

.

Part One Introduction

ns

Redefine industry expectations

tio

u rib

Clearly the best in the industry

g sin

t on

c

a re

Inc

Stage 2 Adopt best practice

As good as competitors

Holding the organization back

o ati

er

f no

Increasing strategic impact

38

Stage 1 Correct the worst problems

op

Stage 3 Link strategy with operations

Stage 4 Give an operations advantage

ng ivi y Dr ateg str

g rtin po egy p Su trat s

ng nti e m y ple teg Im stra

Internally neutral

Externally neutral

Internally supportive

Externally supportive

Increasing operations capabilities

Figure 2.3 The four-stage model of operations contribution

Stage 3: Internally supportive

Stage 3 operations are among the best in their market. Yet stage 3 operations still aspire to be clearly and unambiguously the very best in the market. They achieve this by gaining a clear view of the company’s competitive or strategic goals and supporting it by developing appropriate operations resources. The operation is trying to be ‘internally supportive’ by providing a credible operations strategy. Stage 4: Externally supportive

GO TO WEB!

2B

Yet Hayes and Wheelwright capture the growing importance of operations management by suggesting a further stage – stage 4. The difference between stages 3 and 4 is subtle, but important. A stage 4 company is one which sees the operations function as providing the foundation for its competitive success. Operations look to the long term. It forecasts likely changes in markets and supply and it develops the operations-based capabilities which will be required to compete in future market conditions. Stage 4 operations are innovative, creative and proactive and are driving the company’s strategy by being ‘one step ahead’ of competitors – what Hayes and Wheelwright call being ‘externally supportive’.

Critical commentary The idea that operations can have a leading role in determining a company’s strategic direction is not universally supported. Both Hayes and Wheelwright’s stage 4 of their fourstage model and the concept of operations ‘driving’ strategy not only imply that it is possible for operations to take such a leading role but are explicit in seeing it as a ‘good thing’. A more traditional stance taken by some authorities is that the needs of the market will always be pre-eminent in shaping a company’s strategy. Therefore, operations should devote all their time to understanding the requirements of the market (as defined by the

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 39

.

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

marketing function within the organization) and devote themselves to their main job of ensuring that operations processes can actually deliver what the market requires. Companies can be successful, they argue, only by positioning themselves in the market (through a combination of price, promotion, product design and managing how products and services are delivered to customers) with operations very much in a ‘supporting’ role. In effect, they say, Hayes and Wheelwright’s four-stage model should stop at stage 3. The issue of an ‘operations resource’ perspective on operations strategy is discussed further in Chapter 3.

Operations performance objectives Operations should satisfy its stakeholders

GO TO WEB!

2C

All operations have a range of stakeholders. Stakeholders are the people and groups who may be influenced by, or may influence, the operation’s activities. Some stakeholders are internal, for example the operation’s employees; others are external, for example customers, society or community groups, and a company’s shareholders. Some external stakeholders have a direct commercial relationship with the organization, for example suppliers and customers; others do not, for example industry regulators. In not-for-profit operations, these stakeholder groups can overlap. So, voluntary workers in a charity may be employees, shareholders and customers all at once. However, in any kind of organization, it is a responsibility of the operations function to understand the (sometimes conflicting) objectives of its stakeholders and set its objectives accordingly.

The five performance objectives

Five basic ‘performance objectives’

Quality There are many different approaches to defining this. We define it as consistent conformance to customers’ expectations.

Speed The elapsed time between customers requesting products or services and their receiving them.

Dependability Delivering, or making available, products or services when they were promised to the customer.

Flexibility The degree to which an operation’s process can change what it does, how it is doing it, or when it is doing it.

Cost

Broad stakeholder objectives form the backdrop to operations decision making, but operations requires a more tightly defined set of objectives that relates specifically to its basic task of satisfying customer requirements. These are the five basic ‘performance objectives’ and they apply to all types of operation. Imagine that you are an operations manager in any kind of business – a hospital administrator, for example, or a production manager at a car plant. What kinds of things are you likely to want to do in order to satisfy customers and contribute to competitiveness? You would want to do things right; that is, you would not want to make mistakes and would want to satisfy your customers by providing error-free goods and services which are ‘fit for their purpose’. This is giving a quality advantage to your company’s customers. You would want to do things fast, minimizing the time between a customer asking for goods or services and the customer receiving them in full, thus increasing the availability of your goods and services and giving your customers a speed advantage. You would want to do things on time, so as to keep the delivery promises you have made to your customers. If the operation can do this, it is giving a dependability advantage to its customers. You would want to be able to change what you do; that is, being able to vary or adapt the operation’s activities to cope with unexpected circumstances or to give customers individual treatment. Hence the range of goods and services which you produce has to be wide enough to deal with all customer possibilities. Either way, being able to change far enough and fast enough to meet customer requirements gives a flexibility advantage to your customers. You would want to do things cheaply; that is, produce goods and services at a cost which enables them to be priced appropriately for the market while still allowing for a return to the organization; or, in a not-for-profit organization, give good value to the taxpayers or whoever is funding the operation. When the organization is managing to do this, it is giving a cost advantage to its customers.

39

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 40

.

Part One Introduction

The next part of this chapter examines these five performance objectives in more detail by looking at what they mean for the four different operations previously mentioned: a general hospital, an automobile factory, a city bus company and a supermarket chain.

The quality objective

Quality is a major influence on customer satisfaction or dissatisfaction

Quality is consistent conformance to customers’ expectations, in other words, ‘doing things right’, but the things which the operation needs to do right will vary according to the kind of operation. All operations regard quality as a particularly important objective. In some ways quality is the most visible part of what an operation does. Furthermore, it is something that a customer finds relatively easy to judge about the operation. Is the product or service as it is supposed to be? Is it right or is it wrong? There is something fundamental about quality. Because of this, it is clearly a major influence on customer satisfaction or dissatisfaction. A customer perception of high-quality products and services means customer satisfaction and therefore the likelihood that the customer will return. The short case on ‘Organically good quality’ illustrates an operation which depends on a subtle concept of quality to ensure customer satisfaction. Figure 2.4 illustrates how quality could be judged in four operations.

Quality inside the operation When quality means consistently producing services and products to specification it not only leads to external customer satisfaction but makes life easier inside the operation as well. Satisfying internal customers can be as important as satisfying external customers.

Quality could mean. . . Hospital

Automobile plant

• Patients receive the most appropriate treatment

• Treatment is carried out in the correct • •

manner Patients are consulted and kept informed Staff are courteous, friendly and helpful

• All parts are made to specification • All assembly is to specification • The product is reliable • The product is attractive and blemish-free

Bus company

Supermarket

• The buses are clean and tidy • The buses are quiet and fume-free • The timetable is accurate and user-friendly • Staff are courteous, friendly and helpful

• Goods are in good condition • The store is clean and tidy • Decor is appropriate and attractive • Staff are courteous, friendly and helpful

(Source: Arup)

Figure 2.4 Quality means different things in different operations

Source: Arup

40

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 41

.

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

Quality reduces costs

The fewer mistakes made by each process in the operation, the less time will be needed to correct the mistakes and the less confusion and irritation will be spread. For example, if a supermarket’s regional warehouse sends the wrong goods to the supermarket, it will mean staff time, and therefore cost, being used to sort out the problem. Quality increases dependability

Increased costs are not the only consequence of poor quality. At the supermarket it could also mean that goods run out on the shelves with a resulting loss of revenue to the operation and irritation to the external customers. Sorting out the problem could also distract the supermarket management from giving attention to the other parts of the supermarket operation. This in turn could result in further mistakes being made. The important point here is that the performance objective of quality (like the other performance objectives, as we shall see) has both an external impact which influences customer satisfaction and an internal impact which leads to stable and efficient processes.

GO TO WEB!

2D

‘Organic farming means taking care and getting all the details right. It is about quality from start to finish, not only the quality of the meat that we produce but also quality of life and quality of care for the countryside.’ Nick Fuge is the farm manager at Lower Hurst Farm located within the Peak District National Park of the UK. He has day-to-day responsibility for the well-being of all the livestock and the operation of the farm on strict organic principles. The 85-hectare farm has been producing high-quality beef for almost 20 years but changed to fully organic production in 1998. Organic farming is a tough regime. No artificial fertilizers, genetically modified feedstuff or growth promoting agents are used. All beef sold from the farm is home bred and can be traced back to the animal from which it came. ‘The quality of the herd is most important,’ says Nick. ‘Our customers trust us to ensure that the cattle are organically and humanely reared and slaughtered in a manner that minimizes any distress. If you want to understand the difference between conventional and organic farming, look at the way we use veterinary help. Most conventional farmers use veterinarians like an emergency service to put things right when there is a problem with an animal. The amount we pay for veterinary assistance is lower because we try to avoid problems with the animals from the start. We use veterinaries as consultants to help us in preventing problems in the first place.’ Catherine Pyne runs the butchery and the mail-order meat business. ‘After butchering, the cuts of meat are individually vacuum packed, weighed and then blast frozen. We worked extensively with the Department of Food and Nutrition at Oxford Brooks University to devise the best way to encapsulate the nutritional, textural and flavoursome characteristics of the meat in its prime state. So, when you defrost and cook any of our products you will have the same tasty and succulent eating qualities

4

Source: Catherine Pyne, Lower Hurst Farm

Short case Organically good quality

associated with the best fresh meat.’ After freezing, the products are packed in boxes, designed and labelled for storage in a home freezer. Customers order by phone or through the internet for next-day delivery in a special ‘mini deep freeze’ reusable container which maintains the meat in its frozen state. ‘It isn’t just the quality of our product which has made us a success,’ says Catherine. ‘We give a personal and inclusive level of service to our customers that makes them feel close to us and maintains trust in how we produce and prepare the meat. The team of people we have here is also an important aspect of our business. We are proud of our product and feel that it is vital to be personally identified with it.’

Questions 1 What does Lower Hurst Farm have to get right to keep the quality of its products and its services so high? 2 Why is Nick’s point about veterinarian help important for all types of operation?

41

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 42

.

Part One Introduction

The speed objective

Speed increases value for some customers

Speed means the elapsed time between customers requesting products or services and their receipt of them. Figure 2.5 illustrates what speed means for the four operations. The main benefit of speedy delivery of goods and services to the operation’s (external) customers lies in the way it enhances the operation’s offering to the customer. Quite simply, for most goods and services, the faster customers can have the product or service, the more likely they are to buy it, or the more they will pay for it, or the greater the benefit they receive (see the short case ‘When speed means life or death’). So, for example, TNT Express customers are willing to pay more for the services which deliver faster.

Speed inside the operation Inside the operation, speed is also important. Fast response to external customers is greatly helped by speedy decision making and speedy movement of materials and information inside the operation. And there are other benefits. Speed reduces inventories

Take, for example, the automobile plant. Steel for the vehicle’s door panels is delivered to the press shop, pressed into shape, transported to the painting area, coated for colour and protection and moved to the assembly line where it is fitted to the automobile. This is a simple three-stage process, but in practice material does not flow smoothly from one stage to the next. First, the steel is delivered as part of a far larger batch containing enough steel to make possibly several hundred products. Eventually it is taken to the press area, pressed into shape and again waits to be transported to the paint area. It then waits to be painted, only to wait

Speed could mean. . . Hospital

• The time between requiring treatment and •

receiving treatment kept to a minimum The time for test results, X-rays, etc. to be returned kept to a minimum

Bus company

Automobile plant

• The time between dealers requesting a •

vehicle of a particular specification and receiving it kept to a minimum The time to deliver spares to service centres kept to a minimum

Supermarket

• The time taken for the total transaction of • The time between a customer setting out on the journey and reaching his or her destination kept to a minimum

•

going to the supermarket, making the purchases and returning kept to a minimum The immediate availability of goods

(Source: Arup)

Figure 2.5 Speed means different things in different operations

Source: Arup

42

1/11/06

10:46

Page 43

.

43

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

once more until it is transported to the assembly line. Yet again it waits by the trackside until it is eventually fitted to the automobile. The material’s journey is far longer than the time needed to make and fit the product. It actually spends most of its time waiting as stocks (inventories) of parts and products. The longer items take to move through a process, the more time they will be waiting and the higher inventory will be. This idea has some very important implications which will be explored in Chapter 15 on lean operations. Speed reduces risks

Forecasting tomorrow’s events is far less of a risk than forecasting next year’s. The further ahead companies forecast, the more likely they are to get it wrong. The faster the throughput time of a process, the later forecasting can be left. Consider the automobile plant again. If the total throughput time for the door panel is six weeks, door panels are being processed through their first operation six weeks before they reach their final destination. The quantity of door panels being processed will be determined by the forecasts for demand six weeks ahead. If instead of six weeks they take only one week to move through the plant, the door panels being processed through their first stage are intended to meet demand only one week ahead. Under these circumstances it is far more likely that the number and type of door panels being processed are the number and type which eventually will be needed.

Source: Royal Automobile Club of Victoria

GO TO WEB!

2E

Operators have all the information they need at their individual assembly and test stations

Short case When speed means life or death

5

Of all the operations which have to respond quickly to customer demand, few have more need of speed than the emergency services. In responding to road accidents especially, every second is critical. The treatment you receive during the first hour after your accident (what is called the ‘golden hour’) can determine whether you survive and fully recover or not. Making full use of the golden hour means speeding up three elements of the total time to treatment – the time it takes for the emergency services to find out about the accident, the time it takes them to travel to the scene of the accident and the time it takes to get the casualty to appropriate treatment.

Source: Nokia

CH02.QXD

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 44

.

Part One Introduction

Alerting the emergency services immediately is the idea behind Mercedes-Benz’s TeleAid system. As soon as the vehicle’s air bag is triggered, an on-board computer reports through the mobile phone network to a control centre (drivers can also trigger the system manually if not too badly hurt), satellite tracking allows the vehicle to be precisely located and the owner identified (if special medication is needed). Getting to the accident quickly is the next hurdle. Often the fastest method is by helicopter. When most rescues are only a couple of minutes’ flying time back to the hospital, speed can really save lives. However, it is not always possible to land a helicopter safely at night (because of possible overhead wires and other hazards) so conventional ambulances will always be needed, both to get paramedics quickly to accident victims and to speed them to hospital. One increasingly common method of ensuring that ambulances arrive

quickly at the accident site is to position them not at hospitals but close to where accidents are likely to occur. Computer analysis of previous accident data helps to select the ambulance’s waiting position, and global positioning systems help controllers to mobilize the nearest unit. At all times a key requirement for fast service is effective communication between all who are involved in each stage of the emergency. Modern communications technology can play an important role in this.

Questions 1 Draw a chart which illustrates the stages between an accident occurring and full treatment being made available. 2 What are the key issues (both those mentioned above and any others you can think of) which determine the time taken at each stage?

The dependability objective Dependability means doing things in time for customers to receive their goods or services exactly when they are needed, or at least when they were promised. Figure 2.6 illustrates what dependability means in the four operations. Customers might judge the dependability of an operation only after the product or service has been delivered. Initially this may not

Dependability could mean. . . Hospital

Automobile plant

• Proportion of appointments which are cancelled kept to a minimum

• Keeping to appointment times • Test results, X-rays, etc. returned as

• On-time delivery of vehicles to dealers • On-time delivery of spares to

Bus company

Supermarket

promised

• Keeping to the published timetable at all •

points on the route Constant availability of seats for passengers

service centres

• Predictability of opening hours • Proportion of goods out of stock kept to a minimum

• Keeping to reasonable queuing times • Constant availability of parking

(Source: Arup)

Figure 2.6 Dependability means different things in different operations

Source: Arup

44

1/11/06

10:46

Page 45

.

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations Dependability is valued by most customers

affect the likelihood that customers will select the service – they have already ‘consumed’ it. Over time, however, dependability can override all other criteria. No matter how cheap or fast a bus service is, if the service is always late (or unpredictably early) or the buses are always full, then potential passengers will be better off calling a taxi. The short case, ‘Taxi Stockholm’ describes how one taxi company has focused on its reputation for dependability.

Dependability inside the operation Inside the operation dependability has a similar effect. Internal customers will judge each other’s performance partly by how reliable the other processes are in delivering material or information on time. Operations where internal dependability is high are more effective than those which are not, for a number of reasons. Dependability saves time

Take, for example, the maintenance and repair centre for the city bus company. The manager will always have a plan of the centre’s activities devised to keep the centre’s facilities as fully utilized as possible while ensuring that the bus fleet always has enough clean and serviced vehicles to match demand. But if the centre runs out of some crucial spare parts, the manager will need to spend time trying to arrange a special delivery of the required parts and the

Short case Taxi Stockholm

6

Source: Sheelagh Gaw

CH02.QXD

Taxi Stockholm may be over 100 years old and organized as a cooperative, but it has become one of the largest and most technically advanced taxi companies in the world. ‘They are absolutely trustworthy’, according to one satisfied customer. ‘I am not the only one who chooses them even when they are not first in the taxi queue’. The company has a policy of choosing reliability over speed according to CEO Anders Malmqvist. ‘Compared to some of our rivals, productivity in our call centre is low. Our workers don’t answer as many calls per hour, but that’s our choice. The focus of our business is not how many calls we can answer but how many customers we can satisfy.’ Such dependability is helped by Taxi Stockholm’s automatic routing technology. Phone for a

cab and a voice-response system identifies your location (verified by pushing the appropriate buttons on the telephone) and the system finds and instructs the nearest available cab to your location. Plans include extending the technology to provide precise estimated times of arrival every time a cab is called and automatic call back to confirm each reservation. ‘My job,’ says Malmqvist ‘is to get the fleet out when customers demand it, not the other way round.’

Question 1 How can Taxi Stockholm keep its dependability high during those times when demand is high and traffic is congested?

45

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 46

.

46

Part One Introduction

resources allocated to service the buses will not be used as productively as they would have been without this disruption. More seriously, the fleet will be short of buses until they can be repaired and the fleet operations manager will have to spend time rescheduling services. So, entirely due to the one failure of dependability of supply, a significant part of the operation’s time has been wasted coping with the disruption. Dependability saves money

Ineffective use of time will translate into extra cost. The spare parts might cost more to be delivered at short notice and maintenance staff will expect to be paid even when there is not a bus to work on. Nor will the fixed costs of the operation, such as heating and rent, be reduced because the two buses are not being serviced. The rescheduling of buses will probably mean that some routes have inappropriately sized buses and some services could have to be cancelled. This will result in empty bus seats (if too large a bus has to be used) or loss of revenue (if potential passengers are not transported). Dependability gives stability

The disruption caused to operations by a lack of dependability goes beyond time and cost. It affects the ‘quality’ of the operation’s time. If everything in an operation is perfectly dependable and has been for some time, a level of trust will have built up between the different parts of the operation. There will be no ‘surprises’ and everything will be predictable. Under such circumstances, each part of the operation can concentrate on improving its own area of responsibility without having its attention continually diverted by a lack of dependable service from the other parts.

The flexibility objective Flexibility means being able to change in some way

Flexibility means being able to change the operation in some way. This may mean changing what the operation does, how it is doing it or when it is doing it. Specifically, customers will need the operation to change so that it can provide four types of requirement:

Product/service flexibility The operation’s ability to introduce new or modified products and services.

Mix flexibility The operation’s ability to produce a wide range of products and services.

Volume flexibility The operation’s ability to change its level of output or activity to produce different quantities or volumes of products and services over time.

product/service flexibility – the operation’s ability to introduce new or modified products and services; mix flexibility – the operation’s ability to produce a wide range or mix of products and services; volume flexibility – the operation’s ability to change its level of output or activity to produce different quantities or volumes of products and services over time; delivery flexibility – the operation’s ability to change the timing of the delivery of its services or products.

Figure 2.7 gives examples of what these different types of flexibility mean to the four different operations.

Mass customization

Delivery flexibility The operation’s ability to change the timing of the delivery of its services or products.

One of the beneficial external effects of flexibility is the increased ability of an operation to do different things for different customers. So, high flexibility gives the ability to produce a high variety of products or services. Normally high variety means high cost (see Chapter 1). Furthermore, high-variety operations do not usually produce in high volume. Some companies have developed their flexibility in such a way that products and services are customized for each individual customer. Yet they manage to produce them in a high-volume, massproduction manner which keeps costs down.

1/11/06

10:46

Page 47

.

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

Flexibility could mean. . . Hospital

Automobile plant

• Product/service flexibility – the

• Product/service flexibility – the

•

• Mix flexibility – a wide range of options

• •

introduction of new types of treatment Mix flexibility – a wide range of available treatments Volume flexibility – the ability to adjust the number of patients treated Delivery flexibility – the ability to reschedule appointments

introduction of new models available

• Volume flexibility – the ability to adjust the number of vehicles manufactured

• Delivery flexibility – the ability to

reschedule manufacturing priorities

Bus company

Supermarket

• Product/service flexibility – the

• Product/service flexibility – the

•

• Mix flexibility – a wide range of goods

• •

introduction of new routes or excursions Mix flexibility – a large number of locations served Volume flexibility – the ability to adjust the frequency of services Delivery flexibility – the ability to reschedule trips

introduction of new goods or promotions stocked

• Volume flexibility – the ability to adjust the number of customers served

• Delivery flexibility – the ability to obtain out-of-stock items (very occasionally)

Source: Arup

CH02.QXD

(Source: Arup)

Figure 2.7 Flexibility means different things in different operations

Mass customization The ability to produce products or services in high volume, yet vary their specification to the needs of individual customers or types of customer.

This approach is called mass customization. Sometimes this is achieved through flexibility in design. For example, Dell is the world’s largest volume producer of personal computers yet allows each customer to ‘design’ (albeit in a limited sense) their own configuration. Sometimes flexible technology is used to achieve the same effect. For example Paris Miki, an up-market eyewear retailer which has the largest number of eyewear stores in the world, uses its own ‘Mikissimes Design System’ to capture a digital image of the customer and analyze facial characteristics. Together with a list of customers’ personal preferences, the system then recommends a particular design and displays it on the image of the customer’s face. In consultation with the optician the customer can adjust shapes and sizes until the final design is chosen. Within the store the frames are assembled from a range of pre-manufactured components and the lenses ground and fitted to the frames. The whole process takes around an hour. Agility

Agility The ability of an operation to respond quickly and at low cost as market requirements change.

Judging operations in terms of their agility has become popular. Agility is really a combination of all the five performance objectives but particularly flexibility and speed. In addition, agility implies that an operation and the supply chain of which it is a part (supply chains are described in Chapter 6) can respond to the uncertainty in the market. Agility means responding to market requirements by producing new and existing products and services fast and flexibly.

Flexibility inside the operation Developing a flexible operation can also have advantages to the internal customers within the operation.

47

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 48

.

Part One Introduction

Short case Flexibility and dependability in the newsroom Television news is big business. Satellite and cable, as well as developments in terrestrial transmission, have all helped to boost the popularity of 24-hour news services. But news perishes fast. A daily newspaper delivered one day late is practically worthless. This is why broadcasting organizations like the BBC have to ensure that up-to-date news is delivered on time, every time. The BBC’s ability to achieve high levels of dependability is made possible by the technology employed in news gathering and editing. At one time news editors would have to schedule a videotaped report to start its countdown five seconds prior to its broadcasting time. With new technology the video can be started from a freeze-frame and will broadcast the instant the command to play is given. The team has faith in the dependability of the process. In addition, technology allows them the flexibility to achieve dependability, even when news stories break just before transmission. In the hours before scheduled transmission, journalists and editors prepare an ‘inventory’ of news items stored electronically. The presenter will prepare his or her commentary on the Autocue and each item will be timed to the second. If the team needs to make a short-term adjustment to the planned schedule, the news studio’s technology allows the editors to take broadcasts live from

7

Source: BBC/Jeff Overs

48

journalists at their locations, on satellite ‘takes’, directly into the programme. Editors can even type news reports directly onto the Autocue for the presenter to read as they are typed – nerve-racking, but it keeps the programme on time.

Questions 1 What do the five performance objectives mean for an operation such as the BBC’s newsroom? 2 How do these performance objectives influence each other?

Flexibility speeds up response

Fast service often depends on the operation being flexible. For example, if the hospital has to cope with a sudden influx of patients from a road accident, it clearly needs to deal with injuries quickly. Under such circumstances a flexible hospital which can speedily transfer extra skilled staff and equipment to the Accident and Emergency department will provide the fast service which the patients need. Flexibility saves time

In many parts of the hospital, staff have to treat a wide variety of complaints. Fractures, cuts or drug overdoses do not come in batches. Each patient is an individual with individual needs. The hospital staff cannot take time to ‘get into the routine’ of treating a particular complaint; they must have the flexibility to adapt quickly. They must also have sufficiently flexible facilities and equipment so that time is not wasted waiting for equipment to be brought to the patient. The time of the hospital’s resources is being saved because they are flexible in ‘changing over’ from one task to the next. Flexibility maintains dependability

Internal flexibility can also help to keep the operation on schedule when unexpected events disrupt the operation’s plans. For example, if the sudden influx of patients to the hospital also results in emergency surgery being performed, the emergency patients will almost certainly displace other routine operations. The patients who were expecting to undergo their routine operations will have been admitted and probably prepared for their operations. Cancelling their operations is likely to cause them distress and probably considerable inconvenience. A flexible hospital might be able to minimize the disruption by possibly having reserved operating theatres for such an emergency and being able to bring in quickly medical staff who are ‘on call’. The short case ‘Flexibility and dependability in the newsroom’ shows how flexible technology helps to maintain the dependability of news broadcasting.

1/11/06

10:46

Page 49

.

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

The cost objective Cost is the last objective to be covered, although not because it is the least important. To the companies which compete directly on price, cost will clearly be their major operations objective. The lower the cost of producing their goods and services, the lower can be the price to their customers. Even those companies which compete on things other than price, however, will be interested in keeping their costs low. Every euro or dollar removed from an operation’s cost base is a further euro or dollar added to its profits. Not surprisingly, low cost is a universally attractive objective. The short case ‘Everyday low prices at Aldi’ describes how one retailer keeps its costs down. The ways in which operations management can influence cost will depend largely on where the operation costs are incurred. The operation will spend its money on staff (the money spent on employing people), facilities, technology and equipment (the money spent on buying, caring for, operating and replacing the operation’s ‘hardware’) and materials (the money spent on the ‘bought-in’ materials consumed or transformed in the operation). Figure 2.8 shows typical cost breakdowns for the hospital, car plant, supermarket and bus company. Although comparing the cost structure of different operations is not always straightforward and depends on how costs are categorized, some general points can be made. Many of the hospital’s costs are fixed and will change little for small changes in the number of patients it treats. Its facilities such as beds, operating theatres and laboratories are expensive, as are some of their highly skilled staff. Some of the hospital’s costs will be payments to outside suppliers of drugs, medical supplies and externally sourced services such as cleaning, but probably not as high a proportion as in the car factory. The car factory’s payment for materials and other supplies will by far outweigh all its other costs put together. Conversely, the city bus company will pay very little for its supplies, fuel being one of its main bought-in items. At the other extreme, the supermarket’s costs are dominated by the cost of buying its supplies. In spite of its high ‘material’ costs, however, an individual supermarket can do little

Low cost is a universally attractive objective

Cost could mean. . . Hospital

Automobile plant

Technology and facilities costs

Bought-in materials and services

Bought-in materials and services

Bus company

Staff costs

Supermarket Technology and facilities costs

Bought-in materials and services

Technology and facilities costs

Staff costs

Bought-in materials and services

Staff costs

(Source: Arup)

Figure 2.8 Cost means different things in different operations

Staff costs

Technology and facilities costs

Source: Arup

CH02.QXD

49

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 50

.

50

Part One Introduction

if anything to affect the cost of goods it sells. All purchasing decisions will probably be made at company headquarters. The individual supermarket will be more concerned with the utilization of its main asset, the building itself, and its staff.

Keeping operations costs down

Productivity The ratio of what is produced by an operation or process to what is required to produce it, that is, the output from the operation divided by the input to the operation.

Single factor productivity

All operations have an interest in keeping their costs as low as is compatible with the levels of quality, speed, dependability and flexibility that their customers require. The measure that is most frequently used to indicate how successful an operation is at doing this is productivity. Productivity is the ratio of what is produced by an operation to what is required to produce it. Output from the operation Productivity = –––––––––––––––––––––––– Input to the operation Often partial measures of input or output are used so that comparisons can be made. So, for example, in the automobile industry productivity is sometimes measured in terms of the number of cars produced per year per employee. This is called a single factor measure of productivity. Output from the operation Single factor productivity = –––––––––––––––––––––––– One input to the operation This allows different operations to be compared excluding the effects of input costs. One operation may have high total costs per car but high productivity in terms of number of cars per employee per year. The difference between the two measures is explained in terms of the distinction between the cost of the inputs to the operation and the way the operation is managed to convert inputs into outputs. Input costs may be high, but the operation itself is good at converting them to goods and services. Single-factor productivity can include the effects of input costs if the single input factor is expressed in cost terms, such as ‘labour costs’. Total factor productivity is the measure that includes all input factors. Output from the operation Multi-factor productivity = –––––––––––––––––––––––– All inputs to the operation

Short case Everyday low prices at Aldi

8

GO TO WEB!

2F

Aldi is an international ‘limited assortment’ supermarket specializing in ‘private label’, mainly food products. It has carefully focused its service concept and delivery system to attract customers in a highly competitive market. The company believes its unique approach to operations management makes it ‘. . . virtually impossible for competitors to match our combination of price and quality’. Aldi operations challenge the norms of retailing. They are deliberately simple, using basic facilities to keep down overheads. Most stores stock only a limited range of goods (typically around 700 compared with 25,000 to 30,000 stocked by conventional supermarket chains). The private-label approach means that the products have been produced according to Aldi quality specifications and are sold only in Aldi stores. Without the high costs of brand marketing and advertising and with Aldi’s formidable purchasing power, prices can be 30 per cent below their branded equivalents. Other cost-saving practices include open carton displays which eliminate the need for special shelving, no grocery bags to encourage recycling as well as saving costs, and using a ‘trolley

rental’ system which requires customers to return the trolley to the store to get their coin deposit back.

Questions 1 What are the main ways in which Aldi operations try to minimize costs? 2 How is cost affected by the other performance objectives?

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 51

.

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

51

Worked example A health-check clinic has five employees and ‘processes’ 200 patients per week. Each employee works 35 hours per week. The clinic’s weekly total wage bill is £3900 and its total overhead expenses are £2000 per week. What is the clinic’s single-factor labour productivity and its multi-factor productivity? Labour productivity =

200 ––––– 5

= 40 patients/employee/week

Labour productivity =

200 ––––––– (5 35)

= 1.143 patients/labour hour

200 Multi-factor productivity = –––––––––––– = 0.0339 patients/£ (3900 + 2000)

Improving productivity

One obvious way of improving an operation’s productivity is to reduce the cost of its inputs while maintaining the level of its outputs. This means reducing the costs of some or all of its transformed and transforming resource inputs. For example, a bank may choose to locate its call centres in a place where its facility-related costs (for example rent) are cheaper. A software developer may relocate its entire operation to India or China where skill labour is available at rates significantly less than in European countries. A computer manufacturer may change the design of its products to allow the use of cheaper materials. Productivity can also be improved by making better use of the inputs to the operation. For example, garment manufacturers attempt to cut out the various pieces of material that make up the garment by positioning each part on the strip of cloth so that material wastage is minimized. All operations are increasingly concerned with cutting out waste, whether it is waste of materials, waste of staff time or waste through the under-utilization of facilities. Chapter 15 on lean operations takes this idea of waste reduction further.

GO TO WEB!

2G

Hon Hai Precision Industry is sometimes called the biggest company you have never heard of. Yet it is one of the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturers which produces many of the world’s computer, consumer electronics and communications products for customers such as Apple, Dell, Nokia and Sony. Since it was founded in 1974, the company’s growth has been phenomenal. It is now the world’s biggest contract manufacturer for the electronics industry. Why? Because it can make these products cheaper than its rivals. In fact, the company is known for having an obsession with cutting its costs. Unlike some of its rivals, it has no imposing headquarters. The company is run from a fivestorey concrete factory in a grimy suburb of Taipei and its annual meeting is held in the staff canteen. ‘Doing anything else would be spending your money. Cheap is our speciality,’ says Chairman Terry Gow, and he is regarded as having made Hon Hai the most effective company in his industry at controlling costs. The extra

Source: Empics

Short case Being cheap is our speciality

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 52

.

52

Part One Introduction

business this has brought has enabled the company to achieve economies of scale above those of its competitors. It has also expanded into making more of the components that go into its products than its competitors. Perhaps most significantly, Hon Hai has moved much of its manufacturing into China and other low-cost areas with plants in South-East Asia, Eastern Europe and Latin American. In China alone, it employs 100,000 people and with wages rates as low as one fifth of those in Taiwan,

many of Hon Hai’s competitors have also shifted their production into China.

Questions 1 Identify the various ways in which Hon Hai has kept its costs low. 2 How easy will it be for Hon Hai’s competitors to copy the way it has kept its costs low?

Cost reduction through internal effectiveness

Our previous discussion distinguished between the benefits of each performance objective externally and internally. Each of the various performance objectives has several internal effects, but all of them affect cost. So one important way to improve cost performance is to improve the performance of the other operations objectives (see Figure 2.9.) High-quality operations do not waste time or effort having to re-do things, nor are their internal customers inconvenienced by flawed service. Fast operations reduce the level of

All other performance objectives affect cost

External effects of the five performance objectives Low price, high margin, or both

COST Short delivery lead time

Dependable delivery High total productivity

SPEED Fast throughput

DEPENDABILITY Reliable processes

Internal effects of the five performance objectives Error-free processes

QUALITY

On-specification products/services

Ability to change

FLEXIBILITY

Frequent new products/services Wide product/service range Volume and delivery adjustments

Figure 2.9 Performance objectives have both external and internal effects. Internally, cost is influenced by the other performance objectives

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 53

.

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

in-process inventory between micro operations, as well as reducing administrative overheads. Dependable operations do not spring any unwelcome surprises on their internal customers. They can be relied on to deliver exactly as planned. This eliminates wasteful disruption and allows the other micro operations to operate efficiently. Flexible operations adapt to changing circumstances quickly and without disrupting the rest of the operation. Flexible micro operations can also change over between tasks quickly and without wasting time and capacity.

Worked example Slap.com is an internet retailer of speciality cosmetics. It orders products from a number of suppliers, stores them, packs them to customers’ orders and then despatches them using a distribution company. Although broadly successful, the business is keen to reduce its operating costs. A number of suggestions have been made to do this. These are as follows:

Make each packer responsible for his or her own quality. This could potentially reduce the percentage of mis-packed items from 0.25 per cent to near zero. Repacking an item that has been mis-packed costs €2 per item. Negotiate with suppliers to ensure that they respond to delivery requests faster. It is estimated that this would cut the value of inventories held by slap.com by €1 million. Institute a simple control system that would give early warning if the total number of orders that should be despatched by the end of the day actually is despatched in time. Currently 1 per cent of orders is not packed by the end of the day and therefore has to be sent by express courier the following day. This costs an extra €2 per item. Because demand varies through the year, sometimes staff have to work overtime. Currently the overtime wage bill for the year is €150,000. The company’s employees have indicated that they would be willing to adopt a flexible working scheme where extra hours could be worked when necessary in exchange for having the hours off at a less busy time and receiving some kind of extra payment. This extra payment is likely to total €50,000 per year.

If the company despatches 5 million items every year and if the cost of holding inventory is 10 per cent of its value, how much cost will each of these suggestions save the company? Analysis

Eliminating mis-packing would result in an improvement in quality. Currently 0.25 per cent of 5 million items are mis-packed. This amounts to 12,500 items per year. At €2 repacking charge per item, this is a cost of €25,000 that would be saved. Getting faster delivery from suppliers helps reduce the amount of inventory in stock by €1 million. If the company is paying 10 per cent of the value of stock for keeping it in storage, the saving will be €1,000,000 0.1 = €100,000. Ensuring that all orders are despatched by the end of the day increases the dependability of the company’s operations. Currently, 1 per cent are late, in other words, 50,000 items per year. This is costing €2 50,000 = €100,000 per year which would be saved by increasing dependability. Changing to a flexible working hours system increases the flexibility of the operation and would cost €50,000 per year, but it saves €150,000 per year. Therefore, increasing flexibility could save €100,000 per year. So, in total, by improving the operation’s quality, speed, dependability and flexibility, a total of €325,000 could be saved.

53

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 54

.

54

Part One Introduction

The polar representation of performance objectives

Polar representation

A useful way of representing the relative importance of performance objectives for a product or service is shown in Figure 2.10(a). This is called the polar representation because the scales which represent the importance of each performance objective have the same origin. A line describes the relative importance of each performance objective. The closer the line is to the common origin, the less important is the performance objective to the operation. Two services are shown, a taxi and a bus service. Each essentially provides the same basic service, but with different objectives. The differences between the two services are clearly shown by the diagram. Of course, the polar diagram can be adapted to accommodate any number of different performance objectives. For example, Figure 2.10(b) shows a proposal for using a polar diagram to assess the relative performance of different police forces in the UK.9 Note that this proposal uses three measures of quality (reassurance, crime reduction and crime detection), one measure of cost (economic efficiency) and one measure of how the police force develops its relationship with ‘internal’ customers (the criminal justice agencies). Note also that actual performance as well as required performance is marked on the diagram.

Taxi service

Cost

Bus service

Speed

Dependability

Quality

(a)

Required performance

Reassurance

Actual performance Crime reduction

Efficiency

Flexibility

Working with criminal justice agencies

Crime detection

(b)

Figure 2.10 Polar representations of (a) the relative importance of performance objectives for a taxi service and a bus service, and (b) a police force targets and performance

Worked example The environmental services department of a city has two recycling services – newspaper collection (NC) and general recycling (GR). The NC service is a door-to-door collection service which, at a fixed time every week, collects old newspapers which householders have placed in reusable plastic bags at their gate. An empty bag is left for the householders to use for the next collection. The value of the newspapers collected is relatively small, the service is offered mainly for reasons of environmental responsibility. By contrast the GR service is more commercial. Using either the telephone or the internet, companies and private individuals can request a collection of materials to be disposed of. The GR service guarantees to collect the material within 24 hours unless the customer prefers to specify a more convenient time. Any kind of material can be collected and a charge is made depending on the volume of material. This service makes a small profit because the revenue from both customer charges and from some of the more valuable recycled materials exceeds the operation’s running costs. Draw a polar diagram which distinguishes between the performance objectives of the two services.

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 55

.

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

Analysis

Quality – is important for both services because failure to conform to what customers expect would diminish their faith in the virtue of recycling. Speed – as such is not important for the NC service (it follows a fixed timetable) but it is important for the GR service to collect within 24 hours as promised. Dependability – must be particularly important for the NC service otherwise newspapers would be left out, causing litter in the streets, also important for the GR service though perhaps marginally less so because speed dominates. Flexibility – relatively little flexibility is required by the NC service – every week collections are the same with perhaps some minor variation in volume; however, the GR service has to cope with a wide range of recycling tasks at whatever volume customers demand. Cost – the NC service is not profitable, therefore any reduction in cost is welcome because it reduces the ‘loss’; the GR service will have fewer cost pressures because it is naturally profitable and some customers may even pay more for an enhanced service. Taken together, the polar diagram for the two services is shown in Figure 2.11.

Newspaper collection service

Cost

General recycling service

Speed

Dependability

Quality

Flexibility

Figure 2.11 Polar diagram for NC and GR services

Summary answers to key questions

???

The Companion Website to the book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack – also has a brief ‘Study Guide’ to each chapter.

What role should the operations function play in achieving strategic success?

Any operations function has three main roles to play within an organization: as an implementer of the organization’s strategies, as a supporter of the organization’s overall strategy and as a leader or driver of strategy.

The extent to which an operations function fulfils these roles, together with its aspirations, can be used to judge the operations function’s contribution to the organization. Hayes and Wheelwright provide a four-stage model for doing this.

55

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 56

.

Part One Introduction

What are the performance objectives of operations and what are the internal and external benefits which derive from excelling in each of them?

At a strategic level, performance objectives relate to the interests of the operation’s stakeholders. These relate to the company’s responsibility to customers, suppliers, shareholders, employees and society in general.

By ‘doing things right’, operations seek to influence the quality of the company’s goods and services. Externally, quality is an important aspect of customer satisfaction or dissatisfaction. Internally, quality operations both reduce costs and increase dependability.

By ‘doing things fast’, operations seek to influence the speed with which goods and services are delivered. Externally, speed is an important aspect of customer service. Internally, speed both reduces inventories by decreasing internal throughput time and reduces risks by delaying the commitment of resources.

By ‘doing things on time’, operations seek to influence the dependability of the delivery of goods and services. Externally, dependability is an important aspect of customer service. Internally, dependability within operations increases operational reliability, thus saving the time and money that would otherwise be taken up in solving reliability problems and also giving stability to the operation.

By ‘changing what they do’, operations seek to influence the flexibility with which the company produces goods and services. Externally, flexibility can: – – – –

produce new products and services (product/service flexibility); produce a wide range or mix of products and services (mix flexibility); produce different quantities or volumes of products and services (volume flexibility); produce products and services at different times (delivery flexibility).

Internally, flexibility can help speed up response times, save time wasted in changeovers and maintain dependability.

By ‘doing things cheaply’, operations seek to influence the cost of the company’s goods and services. Externally, low costs allow organizations to reduce their price in order to gain higher volumes or, alternatively, increase their profitability on existing volume levels. Internally, cost performance is helped by good performance in the other performance objectives.

Case study Operations objectives at the Penang Mutiara

10

There are many luxurious hotels in the South-East Asia region but few can compare with the Penang Mutiara, a 440-room, top-of-the-market hotel which nestles in the lush greenery of Malaysia’s Indian Ocean coast. Owned by Pernas–OUE of Malaysia and managed by Singapore Mandarin International Hotels, the hotel’s general manager is under no illusions about the importance of running an effective operation. ‘Managing a hotel of this size is an immensely complicated task,’ he says. ‘Our customers have every right to be demanding. They expect first-class service and that’s what we have to give them. If we have any problems with managing this operation, the customer sees them immediately and that’s the biggest incentive for us to take operations performance seriously. Our quality of service just has to be impeccable. This means dealing with the basics. For example, our staff must be courteous at all times and yet also friendly towards our guests. And of course they must have the knowledge to be able to answer guests’ questions. The building and equipment – in fact all the hard-

Source: Mutiara Beach Resort, Penang

56

ware of the operation – must support the luxury atmosphere which we have created in the hotel. Stylish design and topclass materials not only create the right impression but, if we choose them carefully, are also durable so the hotel still looks good over the years. Most of all, though, quality is

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 57

.

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations about anticipating our guests’ needs, thinking ahead so you can identify what will delight or irritate a guest.’ The hotel tries to anticipate guests’ needs in a number of ways. For example, if guests have been to the hotel before, staff avoid their having to repeat the information they gave on the previous visit. Reception staff simply check to see whether guests have stayed before, retrieve the information and take them straight to their room without irritating delays. Quality of service also means helping guests sort out their own problems. If the airline loses a guest’s luggage en route to the hotel, for example, he or she will arrive at the hotel understandably irritated. ‘The fact that it is not us who have irritated them is not really the issue. It is our job to make them feel better.’ Speed, in terms of fast response to customers’ requests, is something else that is important. ‘A guest just should not be kept waiting. If a guest has a request, he or she has that request now so it needs to be sorted out now. This is not always easy but we do our best. For example, if every guest in the hotel tonight decided to call room service and request a meal instead of going to the restaurants, our room service department would obviously be grossly overloaded and customers would have to wait an unacceptably long time before the meals were brought up to their rooms. We cope with this by keeping a close watch on how demand for room service is building up. If we think it’s going to get above the level where response time to customers would become unacceptably long, we will call in staff from other restaurants in the hotel. Of course, to do this we have to make sure that our staff are multi-skilled. In fact, we have a policy of making sure that restaurant staff can always do more than one job. It’s this kind of flexibility which allows us to maintain fast response to the customer.’ Dependability is also a fundamental principle of a wellmanaged hotel. ‘We must always keep our promises. For example, rooms must be ready on time and accounts must be ready for presentation when a guest departs. The guests expect a dependable service and anything less than full dependability is a legitimate cause for dissatisfaction.’ It is on the grand occasions, however, when dependability is particularly important in the hotel. When staging a banquet, for example, everything has to be on time. Drinks, food, entertainment have to be available exactly as planned. Any deviation from the plan will very soon be noticed by customers. ‘It is largely a matter of planning the details and anticipating what could go wrong. Once we’ve done the planning we can anticipate possible problems and plan how to cope with them, or better still, prevent them from occurring in the first place.’ Flexibility means a number of things to the hotel. First of all it means that it should be able to meet a guest’s requests. ‘We never like to say NO. For example, if a guest asks for some Camembert cheese and we don’t have it in stock, we will make sure that someone goes to the supermarket and tries to get it. If, in spite of our best efforts, we can’t get any we will negotiate an alternative solution with the guest. This

has an important side-effect – it greatly helps us to maintain the motivation of our staff. We are constantly being asked to do the seemingly impossible – yet we do it and our staff think it’s great. We all like to be part of an organization which is capable of achieving the very difficult, if not the impossible.’ Flexibility in the hotel also means the ability to cope with the seasonal fluctuations in demand. It achieves this partly by using temporary part-time staff. In the back-office functions of the hotel this isn’t a major problem – in the laundry, for example, it is relatively easy to put on an extra shift in busy periods by increasing staffing levels. However, this is more of a problem in the parts of the hotel that have direct contact with the customer. ‘New temporary staff can’t be expected to have the same customer contact skills as our more regular staff. Our solution to this is to keep the temporary staff as far in the background as we possibly can and make sure that our skilled, well-trained staff are the ones who usually interact with the customer. So, for example, a waiter who would normally take orders, service the food and take away the dirty plates would in peak times restrict his or her activities to taking orders and serving the food. The less skilled part of the job, taking away the plates, could be left to temporary staff.’ As far as cost is concerned, around 60 per cent of the hotel’s total operating expenses go on food and beverages, so one obvious way of keeping costs down is by making sure that food is not wasted. Energy costs, at 6 per cent of total operating costs, are also a potential source of saving. However, although cost savings are welcome, the hotel is very careful never to compromise the quality of its service in order to cut costs. ‘It is impeccable customer service which gives us our competitive advantage, not price. Good service means that our guests return again and again. At times, around half our guests are people who have been before. The more guests we have, the higher is our utilization of rooms and restaurants, and this is what really keeps cost per guest down and profitability reasonable. So in the end we’ve come full circle: it’s the quality of our service which keeps our volumes high and our costs low.’

Questions 1 Describe how you think the hotel’s management will: (a) Make sure that the way they manage the hotel is appropriate to the way it competes for business; (b) Implement any change in strategy; (c) Develop the operation so that it drives the long-term strategy of the hotel. 2 What questions might you ask to judge whether this operation is a stage 1, stage 2, stage 3 or stage 4 operation on Hayes and Wheelwright’s scale? 3 The case describes how quality, speed, dependability, flexibility and cost impact on the hotel’s external customers. Explain how each of these performance objectives might have internal benefits.

Other short cases and worked answers are included in the Companion Website to this book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

57

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:46

Page 58

.

58

Part One Introduction

Problems 1

A large automobile company pays its dealer service centres if a part has to be replaced on one of its cars. The company then claims back the cost of doing this from parts suppliers. It has a small department that manages this process. This department processes 300,000 warranty claims a year with an average value of €50. The average time from the automobile company paying the dealership service centre through to sending its own claim to the parts supplier is 30 days. However, 2 per cent of all claims are incorrectly processed. These claims take, on average, 90 days to get right. A number of suggestions have been made to speed up this process and, by doing so, save money. Special software could be used in the process that could reduce by half the number of mis-processed claims. Dealer service centres could send in warranty claims every day, thereby cutting three days from the total process time. A new computer system could be used that allows anyone in the department to process any type of claim at any time, rather than batching them until there is a sufficient number for each parts supplier to send them all in one batch. This could cut down the process time by ten days. Assuming that the company currently pays interest of 6 per cent on its loans, how much money would it save by implementing all these ideas?11

2

The ‘forensic science’ service of a European country has traditionally been organized to provide separate forensic science laboratories for each police force around the country. In order to save costs, the government has decided to centralize this service in one large facility close to the country’s capital. What do you think are the external advantages and disadvantages of this to the stakeholders of the operation? What do you think are the internal implications to the new centralized operation that will provide this service?

3

The health clinic described in the worked example earlier in the chapter has expanded by hiring one extra member of staff and now has six employees. It has also leased some new health-monitoring equipment which allows patients to be processed faster. This means that its total output is now 280 patients per week. Its wage costs have increased to £4680 per week and its overhead costs to £3000 per week. What is its single-factor labour productivity and its multi-factor productivity now?

4

‘Most of our work is for large food manufacturers who place orders for our packaging materials well in advance. The only thing that they get upset about is if we miss a delivery and they run short of packaging on their own production lines. Sure, there are changes to the design of the packaging, but this happens rarely and we always get plenty of notice. Increasingly, they are getting tough on negotiating year-on-year price reductions from us but they are broadly happy with our performance because of our exceptional quality. This new line of business with pharmaceutical companies is somewhat different. We can charge higher margins but when they place an order they want us to move from receiving their designs to delivering the packaging as quickly as possible. This sometimes involves air freighting our packing out to customers.’ Draw polar diagrams that contrast the two types of business that this packaging company is engaged in.

5

A publishing company plans to replace its four proofreaders who look for errors in manuscripts with a new scanning machine and one proofreader in case the machine breaks down. Currently the proofreaders check 15 manuscripts every week between them. Each is paid €80,000 per year. Hiring the new scanning machine will cost €5,000 each calendar month. How will this new system affect the proofreading department’s productivity?

6

The following information compares the approximate productivity in hours-per-vehicle (HPV) for some automobile manufacturers and their profit-per-vehicle (PPV) (source: The Harbour Report 2005) – Daimler-Chrysler (HPV = 25, PPV = $300), Ford Motor Company (HPV = 24, PPV = $200), General Motors (HPV = 23, PPV = $200), Honda (HPV = 20, PPV = $1300), Toyota (HPV = 19.3, PPV = $1900), Nissan (HPV = 18.3, PPV = $2200). (a) Is HPV a convincing measure of productivity in this industry? (b) Identify what you believe could be the reasons for the differences in productivity and categorize these reasons under the four headings used to categorize the content of this textbook – strategy, design, planning and control, and improvement. (c) In what main ways could a company plan to reduce HPV in the design of its future products and processes?

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:47

Page 59

.

Chapter 2 The strategic role and objectives of operations

7

Bongo’s Pizzas has a service guarantee that promises you will not pay for your pizza if it is delivered more than 30 minutes from the order being placed. An investigation shows that 10 per cent of all pizzas are delivered between 15 and 20 minutes from order, 40 per cent between 20 and 25 minutes from order, 40 per cent between 25 and 30 minutes from order, 5 per cent between 30 and 35 minutes from order, 3 per cent between 35 and 40 minutes from order, and 2 per cent over 40 minutes from order. If the average profit on each pizza delivered on time is €1 and the average cost of each pizza delivered is €5, is the fact that Bongo’s does not charge for 10 per cent of its pizzas a significant problem for the business? How much extra profit per pizza would be made if five minutes was cut from all deliveries?

Study activities Some study activities can be answered by reading the chapter. Others will require some general knowledge of business activity and some might require an element of investigation. All have hints on how they can be answered on the Companion Website for this book that also contains more discussion questions – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

1

At the beginning of the chapter some of the activities of TNT Express were described. In fact, this is only one of three divisions of TPG, the other two being international mail and logistics. Visit the company’s websites and: (a) Identify who the company sees as its stakeholders and describe how it attempts to satisfy their concerns. (b) On the same polar diagram draw the relative required performance levels for the five generic performance objectives for each of the three divisions of the company.

2

Step 1 – Look again at the figures in the chapter which illustrate the meaning of each performance objective for the four operations. Consider the bus company and the supermarket, and in particular consider their external customers. Step 2 – Draw the relative required performance for both operations on a polar diagram. Step 3 – Consider the internal effects of each performance objective. For both operations, identify how quality, speed, dependability and flexibility can help to reduce the cost of producing their services.

3

Visit the websites of two or three large oil companies such as Exon, Shell, Elf, etc. Examine how they describe their policies towards their customers, suppliers, shareholders, employees and society at large. Identify areas of the companies’ operations where there may be conflicts between the needs of these different stakeholder groups. Discuss or reflect on how (if at all) such companies try to reconcile these conflicts.

4

(Advanced) Consider the automobile plant illustrated in various figures throughout the chapter. For such a plant, think about how each performance objective can affect the others within the operation. In other words, how can quality affect speed, dependability, flexibility and cost? How can improving the speed performance of the operation affect its quality, dependability, flexibility and cost?

Notes on chapter 1 Source: TNT press releases. 2 This idea was first popularized by Wickham Skinner at Harvard University. See Skinner, W. (1985) Manufacturing: The Formidable Competitive Weapon, John Wiley. 3 Hayes, R.H. and Wheelwright, S.C. (1984) Restoring Our Competitive Edge, John Wiley. 4 Source: Catherine Pyne and Nick Fuge, Lower Hurst Farm. 5 Sources include ‘Smart Car will Call Police in a Crash’, The Sunday Times, 23 February 1997. 6 Source: Wylie, I. (2001) ‘All Hail Taxi ’, Fast Company, May.

7 Source: Fiona Rennie, Discussions with the News Team at the BBC. 8 Source: John Hendry-Pickup. 9 Source: Miles, A. and Baldwin, T. (2002) ‘Spidergram to check on police forces’, The Times, 10 July. 10 We are grateful to the management of the Penang Mutiara for permission to use this example. 11 Thanks to Hilary Bates and Alistair Brandon-Jones for this example.

59

CH02.QXD

1/11/06

10:47

Page 60

.

60

Part One Introduction

Selected further reading Fine, C.H. (1998) Clock Speed, Little, Brown and Company, London. Another book extolling the virtue of speed. Readable. Hayes, R.H. and Wheelwright, S.C. (1984) Restoring Our Competitive Edge, John Wiley: New York, and Chase, R. and Hayes, R.H. (1991) ‘Beefing up service firms’, Sloan Management Review, Fall. Both these papers were the origins of the idea that operation’s role is important in determining its contribution to a business. Neely, A. (ed.) (2002) Business Performance Measurement: Theory and Practice, Cambridge University Press,

Cambridge. A collection of papers on the details of measuring performance objectives. Pine, B.J. (1993) Mass Customization, Harvard Business School Press, MA. The first substantial work on the idea of mass customization. Stalk, G. and Webber, A.M. (1993) ‘Japan’s Dark Side of Time’, Harvard Business Review, Vol. 71, No. 4. Makes the point that although speed can have considerable advantages, it also has its ‘dark side’.

Useful websites www.aom.pac.edu/bps/ General strategy site of the American Academy of Management. www.cranfield.ac.uk/som Look for the ‘Best factory awards’ link. Manufacturing, but interesting. www.worldbank.org Global issues. Useful for international operations strategy research.

www.weforum.org Global issues, including some operations strategy ones. www.ft.com Great for industry and company examples. www.opsman.org Definitions, links and opinion on operations management.

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 61

.

3

Chapter Operations strategy

Source: Courtesy of Justin Waskovich

Introduction No organization can plan in detail every aspect of its current or future actions, but all organizations need some strategic direction and so can benefit from some idea of where they are heading and how they could get there. Once the operations function has understood its role in the business and after it has articulated its performance objectives, it needs to formulate a set of general principles which will guide its decision making. This is the operations strategy of the company. Yet the concept of ‘strategy’ itself is not straightforward; neither is operations strategy. This chapter considers four perspectives, each of which goes partway to illustrating the forces that shape operations strategy. Figure 3.1 shows the position of the ideas described in this chapter in the general model of operations management.

Topic covered in this chapter

Design

The operation’s strategic objectives

Operations strategy

Operations strategy

Operations management

Improvement

Planning and control

Figure 3.1 This chapter examines operations strategy

The operationí s competitive role and position

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 62

.

62

Part One Introduction

Key questions

???

What is strategy?

What is the difference between a ‘top-down’ and a ‘bottom-up’ view of operations strategy?

What is the difference between a ‘market requirements’ and an ‘operations resource’ view of operations strategy?

How can an operations strategy be put together?

Operations in practice 1

Source: Empics

Ryanair

GO TO WEB!

3A

Ryanair is Europe’s largest low-cost airline (LCA). Operating its low-fare, no-frills formula, has over 1,700 employees and a growing fleet of around 50 Boeing 737 aircraft to provide services over 70 routes to 13 countries throughout Europe. Operating from its Dublin headquarters, it carries around 12 million passengers every year. But Ryanair was not always so successful. Entering the market in early 1985, its early aim was to provide an alternative low-cost service between Ireland and London to the two market leaders, British Airways and Aer Lingus. Ryanair chose this route because it was expanding in both the business and leisure sectors. However, the airline business is marked by economies of scale and Ryanair, then with a small fleet of old-fashioned aircraft, was no match for its larger competitors. The first six years of Ryanair’s operation resulted in an IR£20 million loss. In 1991, Ryanair decided to rework its strategy. ‘We patterned Ryanair after Southwest Airlines, the most consistently profitable airline in the US,’ says Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s Chief Executive. ‘Southwest founder Herb Kelleher created a formula for success that works by flying only one type of airplane – the 737 – using smaller airports, providing no-frills service on-board, selling tickets directly to customers and offering passengers the lowest fares in the market. We have adapted his model for our

marketplace and are now setting the low-fare standard for Europe.’ Whatever else can be said about Ryanair’s strategy, it does not suffer from any lack of clarity. It has grown by offering low-cost basic services and has devised an operations strategy which is in line with its market position. The efficiency of the airline’s operations supports its low-cost market position. Turnaround time at airports is kept to a minimum. This is achieved partly because there are no meals to be loaded onto the aircraft and partly through improved employee productivity. All the aircraft in the fleet are identical, giving savings through standardization of parts, maintenance and servicing. It also means large orders to a single aircraft supplier and therefore the opportunity to negotiate prices down. Also, because the company often uses secondary airports, landing and service fees are much lower. Finally, the cost of selling its services is reduced where possible. Ryanair has developed its own low-cost internet booking service. In addition, the day-to-day experiences of the company’s operations managers can modify and refine these strategic decisions. For example, Ryanair changed its baggage-handling contractors at Stansted airport in the UK after problems with misdirecting customers’ luggage. The company’s policy on customer service is also clear. ‘Our customer service,’ says Michael O’Leary, ‘is about the most well defined in the world. We guarantee to give you the lowest air fare. You get a safe flight. You get a normally on-time flight. That’s the package. We don’t, and won’t, give you anything more. Are we going to say sorry for our lack of customer service? Absolutely not. If a plane is cancelled, will we put you up in a hotel overnight? Absolutely not. If a plane is delayed, will we give you a voucher for a restaurant? Absolutely not.’

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 63

.

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

What is strategy and what is operations strategy? Strategic decisions Those which are widespread in their effect, define the position of the organization relative to its environment and move the organization closer to its long-term goals.

Let us start by considering the term ‘strategy’.2 Strategic decisions usually mean those decisions which:

are widespread in their effect on the organization to which the strategy refers; define the position of the organization relative to its environment; move the organization closer to its long-term goals.

But ‘strategy’ is more than a single decision; it is the total pattern of the decisions and actions that influence the long-term direction of the business. Thinking about strategy in this way helps us to discuss an organization’s strategy even when it has not been explicitly stated. Observing the total pattern of decisions gives an indication of the actual strategic behaviour.

Operations strategy

‘Operations’ is not the same as ‘operational’ The content and process of operations strategy Top-down The influence of the corporate or business strategy on operations decisions.

Bottom-up The influence of operational experience on operations decisions.

Operations strategy concerns the pattern of strategic decisions and actions which set the role, objectives and activities of the operation. The term ‘operations strategy’ sounds at first like a contradiction. How can ‘operations’, a subject that is generally concerned with the dayto-day creation and delivery of goods and services, be strategic? ‘Strategy’ is usually regarded as the opposite of those day-to-day routine activities. But ‘operations’ is not the same as ‘operational ’. ‘Operations’ are the resources that create products and services. ‘Operational’ is the opposite of strategic, meaning day-to-day and detailed. So, one can examine both the operational and the strategic aspects of operations. It is also conventional to distinguish between the ‘content’ and the ‘process’ of operations strategy. The content of operations strategy is the specific decisions and actions which set the operations role, objectives and activities. The process of operations strategy is the method that is used to make the specific ‘content’ decisions. Nor is there universal agreement on how an operations strategy should be described. Different authors have slightly different views and definitions of the subject. Between them, four ‘perspectives’ emerge:3

Market requirements The performance objectives that reflect the market position of an operation’s products or services, also a perspective on operations strategy.

Operations resource capabilities The inherent ability of operations processes and resources; also a perspective on operations strategy.

operation strategy is a top-down reflection of what the whole group or business wants to do; operations strategy is a bottom-up activity where operations improvements cumulatively build strategy; operations strategy involves translating market requirements into operations decisions; operations strategy involves exploiting the capabilities of operations resources in chosen markets.

None of these four perspectives alone gives the full picture of what operations strategy is. But together they provide some idea of the pressures which go to form the content of operations strategy. We will treat each in turn (see Figure 3.2.)

The ‘top-down’ perspective

Corporate strategy The strategic positioning of a corporation and the businesses with it.

A large corporation will need a strategy to position itself in its global, economic, political and social environment. This will consist of decisions about what types of business the group wants to be in, what parts of the world it wants to operate in, how to allocate its cash between its various businesses, and so on. Decisions such as these form the corporate strategy of the corporation. Each business unit within the corporate group will also need to put together its own business strategy which sets out its individual mission and objectives. This

63

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 64

.

64

Part One Introduction

Top-down perspective What the business wants operations to do

Operations resources perspective What operations resources can do

Operations strategy

Market requirements perspective What the market position requires operations to do

What day-to-day experience suggests operations should do Bottom-up perspective

Figure 3.2 The four perspectives on operations strategy Business strategy The strategic positioning of a business in relation to its customers, markets and competitors, a subset of corporate strategy.

Functional strategy The overall direction and role of a function within the business; a subset of business strategy.

business strategy guides the business in relation to its customers, markets and competitors, and also the strategy of the corporate group of which it is a part. Similarly, within the business, functional strategies need to consider what part each function should play in contributing to the strategic objectives of the business. The operations, marketing, product/service development and other functions will all need to consider how best they should organize themselves to support the business’s objectives. So, one perspective on operations strategy is that it should take its place in this hierarchy of strategies. Its main influence, therefore, will be whatever the business sees as its strategic direction. For example, a printing services group has a company which prints packaging for consumer products. The group’s management figures that in the long term only companies with significant market share will achieve substantial profitability. Its corporate objectives therefore stress market dominance. The consumer packaging company decides to achieve volume growth, even above short-term profitability or return on investment. The implication for operations strategy is that it needs to expand rapidly, investing in extra capacity (factories, equipment and labour), even if it means some excess capacity in some areas. It also needs to establish new factories in all parts of its market to offer relatively fast delivery. The important point here is that different business objectives would probably result in a very different operations strategy. The role of operations is therefore largely one of implementing or ‘operationalizing’ business strategy. Figure 3.3 illustrates this strategic hierarchy, with some of the decisions at each level and the main influences on the strategic decisions.

1/11/06

10:48

Page 65

.

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

Corporate strategy decisions • What businesses to be in? • Allocation of cash to businesses? • How to manage the relationships between different businesses?

Printing services group corporate strategy • Specialize in packaging businesses • Become a major player in all its markets

Business strategy decisions • Defining the mission of the business, eg – growth targets – return on investment – profitability targets – cash generation • Setting competitive objectives

Consumer packaging business strategy • Rapid volume growth • Fast service • Economies of scale

Functional strategy decisions • The role of the function • Translating business objectives into functional objectives • Allocation of resources so as to achieve functional objectives • Performance improvement priorities

Operations strategy • Capacity expansion • Tolerate some overcapacity in the short term • New locations established

Figure 3.3 The top-down perspective of operations strategy and its application to the printing services group

The ‘bottom-up’ perspective The ‘top-down’ perspective provides an orthodox view of how functional strategies should be put together. But in fact the relationship between the levels in the strategy hierarchy is more complex than this. Although it is a convenient way of thinking about strategy, this hierarchical model is not intended to represent the way strategies are always formulated. When any group is reviewing its corporate strategy, it will also take into account the circumstances, experiences and capabilities of the various businesses that form the group. Similarly, businesses, when reviewing their strategies, will consult the individual functions within the business about their constraints and capabilities. They may also incorporate the ideas which come from each function’s day-today experience. Therefore an alternative view to the top-down perspective is that many strategic ideas emerge over time from operational experience. Source: © Getty Images

CH03.QXD

65

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 66

.

66

Part One Introduction

Emergent strategy A strategy that is gradually shaped over time and based on experience rather than theoretical positioning.

GO TO WEB!

3B

Sometimes companies move in a particular strategic direction because the ongoing experience of providing products and services to customers at an operational level convinces them that it is the right thing to do. There may be no high-level decisions examining alternative strategic options and choosing the one which provides the best way forward. Instead, a general consensus emerges from the operational level of the organization. The ‘high-level’ strategic decision making, if it occurs at all, may confirm the consensus and provide the resources to make it happen effectively. Suppose the packaging company described previously succeeds in its expansion plans. However, in doing so it finds that having surplus capacity and a distributed network of factories allows it to offer an exceptionally fast service to customers. It also finds that some customers are willing to pay considerably higher prices for such a responsive service. Its experiences lead the company to set up a separate division dedicated to providing fast, high-margin printing services to those customers willing to pay. The strategic objectives of this new division are not concerned with high-volume growth but with high profitability. This idea of strategy being shaped by operational-level experience over time is sometimes called the concept of emergent strategies (see Figure 3.4)4 Strategy is gradually shaped over time and based on real-life experience rather than theoretical positioning. Indeed, strategies are often formed in a relatively unstructured and fragmented manner to reflect the fact that the future is at least partially unknown and unpredictable. This view of operations strategy is perhaps more descriptive of how things really happen, but at first glance it seems less useful in providing a guide for specific decision making. Yet while emergent strategies are less easy to categorize, the principle governing a bottom-up perspective is clear: shape the operation’s objectives and action, at least partly, by the knowledge it gains from its day-to-day activities. The key virtues required for shaping strategy from the bottom up are an ability to learn from experience and a philosophy of continual and incremental improvement.

Operations strategy

New ‘fast service’ division established

Emergent sense of what the strategy should be

Offers option of faster service at premium price

Operational experience

Surplus capacity allows fast service

GO TO WEB!

3C

Figure 3.4 The ‘bottom-up’ perspective of operations strategy

1/11/06

10:48

Page 67

.

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

The market requirements perspective One of the obvious objectives for any organization is to satisfy the requirements of its markets. No operation that continually fails to serve its markets adequately is likely to survive in the long term. And although understanding markets is usually thought of as the domain of the marketing function, it is also of importance to operations management. Without an understanding of what markets require, it is impossible to ensure that operations is achieving the right priority between its performance objectives (quality, speed, dependability, flexibility and cost). For example, the short case on Giordano describes a company that designed its operations to fit what it saw as a market that was starting to prioritize quality of service.

Customer influence on performance objectives Competitive factors The factors such as delivery time, product or service specification, price, etc. that define customers’ requirements.

Operations seek to satisfy customers through developing their five performance objectives. For example, if customers particularly value low-priced products or services, the operation will place emphasis on its cost performance. Alternatively, a customer emphasis on fast delivery will make speed important to the operation, and so on. These factors which define the customers’ requirements are called competitive factors.5 Figure 3.5 shows the relationship between some of the more common competitive factors and the operation’s performance

Short case Giordano With a vision that explicitly states its ambition to be ‘the best and the biggest world brand in apparel retailing’, Giordano is setting its sights high. Yet it is the company that changed the rules of clothes retailing in the fast-growing markets around Hong Kong, China, Malaysia and Singapore, so industry experts take its ambitions seriously. Before Giordano, up-market shops sold high-quality products and gave good service. Cheaper clothes were piled high and sold by sales assistants more concerned with taking the cash than smiling at customers. Jimmy Lai, founder and Chief Executive of Giordano Holdings, changed all that. He saw that unpredictable quality and low levels of service offered an opportunity in the casual clothes market. Why could not value and service, together with low prices, generate better profits? His methods were radical. Overnight he raised the wages of his salespeople by between 30 and 40 per cent, all employees were told they would receive at least 60 hours of training a year and new staff would be allocated a ‘big brother’ or ‘big sister’ from among experienced staff to help them develop their service quality skills. Even more startling by the standards of his competitors, Mr Lai brought in a ‘no-questions asked’ exchange policy irrespective of how long ago the garment had been purchased. Staff were trained to talk to customers and seek their opinion on products and the type of service they would like. This information would be fed back immediately to the company’s designers for incorporation into their new products.

Source: Jonathan Roberts

CH03.QXD

Now Giordano achieves the highest sales per square metre of almost any retailer in the region and its founding operations principles are summarized in its ‘QKISS’ list.

Quality – do things right. Knowledge – update experience and share knowledge. Innovation – think ‘outside of the box’. Simplicity – less is more. Service – exceed customers’ expectations.

Questions 1 In what way did Mr Lai’s experiences change the market position of his Giordano operation? 2 What are the advantages of sales staff talking to the customers?

67

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 68

.

Part One Introduction

Competitive factors

Performance objectives

If the customers value these. . .

Then the operation will need to excel at these. . .

Low price

Cost

High quality

Quality

Fast delivery

Speed

Reliable delivery

Dependability

Innovative products and services

Flexibility (product/service)

Wide range of products and services

Flexibility (mix)

The ability to change the timing or quantity of products and services

Flexibility (volume and/or delivery)

Figure 3.5 Different competitive factors imply different performance objectives

objectives. This list is not exhaustive; whatever competitive factors are important to customers should influence the priority of each performance objective. Some organizations put considerable effort into bringing an idea of their customers’ needs into the operation. The short case on Kwik-Fit illustrates this.

Short case Kwik-Fit customers’ needs In an industry not always known for the integrity of its companies, Kwik-Fit has carved out a reputation for service which combines low cost with fast and trustworthy service. Founded in 1971, the company is one of the largest automotive parts repair and replacement firms in the world, with more than 10,000 staff servicing the needs of over 8 million customers through a network of approaching 5000 service points by 2005. The service dilemma of the company is how to satisfy (or even delight) customers who do not want to be in a repair shop at all. Customers have not planned to have a breakdown; they are making a distress purchase and can often be suspicious of the company. They may believe that it is in the company’s interest to recommend an expensive repair or replacement, even when it is not necessary. Customers want to be able to trust the diagnosis and advice they receive, get served as fast and with as little hassle as possible, have their problem solved and not be charged an excessive amount. These competitive factors have shaped the company’s operations performance objectives, summed up in its code of practice.

Source: Kwik-Fit

68

The people in our centres will always:

treat your vehicle with care and always fit protective seat covers; ensure that your vehicle is inspected by a technically qualified staff member;

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 69

.

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

examine the vehicle with you and give an honest appraisal of the work required; give you a binding quotation which includes all associated charges prior to work commencing; ensure you are aware that any non-exchange part or component removed from your vehicle is available for you to take away; ensure that all work is carried out in accordance with the company’s laid-down procedures;

inform you immediately of any complications or delays; ensure that all completed work is checked by a technically qualified staff member; offer to inspect the finished work with you at the time of delivery.

Question How do customer needs and competitor actions influence the major performance objectives of a Kwik-Fit centre?

Order-winning and qualifying objectives Order-winning factors The arrangement of resources that are devoted to the production and delivery of products and services.

Qualifying factors Aspects of competitiveness where the operation’s performance has to be above a particular level to be considered by the customer.

Less important factors Competitive factors that are neither order winning nor qualifying, performance in them does not significantly affect the competitive position of an operation.

A particularly useful way of determining the relative importance of competitive factors is to distinguish between ‘order-winning’ and ‘qualifying’ factors.6 Order-winning factors are those things which directly and significantly contribute to winning business. They are regarded by customers as key reasons for purchasing the product or service. Raising performance in an order-winning factor will either result in more business or improve the chances of gaining more business. Qualifying factors may not be the major competitive determinants of success but are important in another way. They are those aspects of competitiveness where the operation’s performance has to be above a particular level just to be considered by the customer. Performance below this ‘qualifying’ level of performance will possibly disqualify the company from being considered by many customers. But any further improvement above the qualifying level is unlikely to gain the company much competitive benefit. To order-winning and qualifying factors can be added less important factors which are neither order-winning nor qualifying. They do not influence customers in any significant way. They are worth mentioning here only because they may be of importance in other parts of the operation’s activities. Figure 3.6 shows the difference between order-winning, qualifying and less important factors in terms of their utility or worth to the competitiveness of the organization. The curves illustrate the relative amount of competitiveness (or attractiveness to customers) as the operation’s performance at the factor varies. Order-winning factors show a steady and significant increase in their contribution to competitiveness as the operation gets better at providing them. Qualifying factors are ‘givens’; they are expected by customers and can severely disadvantage the competitive position of the operation if it cannot raise its performance above the qualifying level. Less important objectives have little impact on customers no matter how well the operation performs in them.

Order-winning factors Competitive benefit

Qualifying factors

Less important factors

Competitive benefit

Competitive benefit

+ve

+ve

+ve

Neutral

Neutral

Neutral

–ve

–ve Performance

Qualifying level Performance

Figure 3.6 Order-winning, qualifying and less important competitive factors

–ve Performance

69

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 70

.

70

Part One Introduction

Different customer needs imply different objectives

If, as is likely, an operation produces goods or services for more than one customer group, it will need to determine the order-winning, qualifying and less important competitive factors for each group. For example, Table 3.1 shows two ‘product’ groups in the banking industry. Here the distinction is drawn between the customers who are looking for banking services for their private and domestic needs (current accounts, overdraft facilities, savings accounts, mortgage loans, etc.) and those corporate customers who need banking services for their (often large) organizations. These latter services would include such things as letters of credit, cash transfer services and commercial loans.

Table 3.1 Different banking services require different performance objectives

Retail banking

Corporate banking

Products

Personal financial services such as loans and credit cards

Special services for corporate customers

Customers

Individuals

Businesses

Product range

Medium but standardized, little need for special terms

Very wide range, many need to be customized

Design changes

Occasional

Continual

Delivery

Fast decisions

Dependable service

Quality

Means error-free transactions

Means close relationships

Volume per service type

Most services are high volume

Most services are low volume

Profit margins

Most are low to medium, some high

Medium to high

Order winners

Price Accessibility Speed

Customization Quality of service Reliability

Qualifiers

Quality Range

Speed Price

Competitive factors

Accessibility

Less important

Internal performance objectives

Cost Speed Quality

Flexibility Quality Dependability

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 71

.

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

71

Worked example ‘It is about four years now since we specialized in the small to medium firms’ market. Before that we also used to provide legal services for anyone who walked in the door. So now we have built up our legal skills in many areas of corporate and business law. However, within the firm, I think we could focus our activities even more. There seem to be two types of assignment that we are given. About 40 per cent of our work is relatively routine. Typically these assignments are to do with things like property purchase and debt collection. Both these activities involve a relatively standard set of steps which can be automated or carried out by staff without full legal qualifications. Of course, a fully qualified lawyer is needed to make some decisions, however, most work is fairly routine. Customers expect us to be relatively inexpensive and fast in delivering the service. Nor do they expect us to make simple errors in our documentation; in fact if we did this too often we would lose business. Fortunately our customers know that they are buying a standard service and don’t expect it to be customized in any way. The problem here is that specialist agencies have been emerging over the last few years and they are starting to undercut us on price. Yet I still feel that we can operate profitably in this market and anyway, we still need these capabilities to serve our other clients. The other 60 per cent of our work is for clients who require far more specialist services, such as assignments involving company merger deals or major company restructuring. These assignments are complex, large, take longer and require significant legal skill and judgement. It is vital that clients respect and trust the advice we give them across a wide range of legal specialisms. Of course, they assume that we will not be slow or unreliable in preparing advice, but mainly it’s trust in our legal judgement which is important to the client. This is popular work with our lawyers. It is both interesting and very profitable. But should I create two separate parts to our business, one to deal with routine services and the other to deal with specialist services? And what aspects of operations performance should each part be aiming to excel at?’ (Managing Partner, Branton Legal Services) Analysis

Table 3.2 has used the information supplied above to identify the order winners, qualifiers and less important competitive factors for the two categories of service. As the managing partner suspects, the two types of service are very different. Routine services must be relatively inexpensive and fast, whereas the clients for specialist services must trust the quality of advice and range of legal skills available in the firm. The customers for routine services do not expect errors and those for specialist services assume a basic level of dependability and speed. These are the qualifiers for the two categories of service. Note that qualifiers

Table 3.2 Competitive factors and performance objectives for the legal firm Service category

Routine services

Specialist services

Examples

Property purchase Debt collection

Company merger deals Company restructuring

Order winner

Price Speed

Quality of service Range of skills

Qualifiers

Quality (conformance)

Dependability Speed

Less important

Customization

Price

Operations partners should stress

Cost Speed Quality

Quality of relationship Legal skills Flexibility

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 72

.

Part One Introduction

are not ‘unimportant’. On the contrary, failure to be ‘up to standard’ with them can lose the firm business. However, it is the order winner which attracts new business. Most significantly, the performance objectives which each operations partner should stress are very different. Therefore there does seem to be a case for separating the sets of resources (e.g. lawyers and other staff) and processes (information systems and procedures) that produce each type of service.

The product/service life cycle influence on performance objectives Product/service life cycle A generalized model of the behaviour of both customers and competitors during the life of a product or service; it is generally held to have four stages, introduction, growth, maturity and decline.

One way of generalizing the behaviour of both customers and competitors is to link it to the life cycle of the products or services that the operation is producing. The exact form of product/service life cycles will vary, but generally they are shown as the sales volume passing through four stages – introduction, growth, maturity and decline. The important implication of this for operations management is that products and services will require operations strategies in each stage of their life cycle (see Figure 3.7). Introduction stage

When a product or service is introduced, it is likely to be offering something new in terms of its design or performance, with few competitors offering the same product or service. The needs of customers are unlikely to be well understood, so the operations management needs to develop the flexibility to cope with any changes and be able to give the quality to maintain product/service performance. Growth stage

As volume grows, competitors may enter the growing market. Keeping up with demand could prove to be the main operations preoccupation. Rapid and dependable response to

Sales volume

72

Growth in market acceptance

Maturity of market, sales level off

Introduction into market

Decline as market becomes saturated

Customers

Innovators

Early adopters

Bulk of market

Laggards

Competitors

Few/none

Increasing numbers

Stable number

Declining number

Likely order winners

Product/service specification

Availability

Low price Dependable supply

Low price

Likely qualifiers

Quality Range

Price Range

Range Quality

Dependable supply

Dominant operations performance objectives

Flexibility Quality

Speed Dependability Quality

Cost Dependability

Cost

Figure 3.7 The effects of the product/service life cycle on operations performance objectives

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 73

.

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

demand will help to keep demand buoyant, while quality levels must ensure that the company keeps its share of the market as competition starts to increase. Maturity stage

Demand starts to level off. Some early competitors may have left the market and the industry will probably be dominated by a few larger companies. So operations will be expected to get the costs down in order to maintain profits or to allow price cutting, or both. Because of this, cost and productivity issues, together with dependable supply, are likely to be the operation’s main concerns. Decline stage

After time, sales will decline, with more competitors dropping out of the market. There might be a residual market, but unless a shortage of capacity develops the market will continue to be dominated by price competition. Operations objectives continue to be dominated by cost.

The operations resources perspective

Resource-based view (RBV) The perspective on strategy that stresses the importance of capabilities (sometimes known as core competences) in determining sustainable competitive advantage.

The fourth and final perspective we shall take on operations strategy is based on a particularly influential theory of business strategy – the resource-based view (RBV) of the firm.7 Put simply, the RBV holds that firms with an ‘above average’ strategic performance are likely to have gained their sustainable competitive advantage because of the core competences (or capabilities) of their resources. This means that the way an organization inherits, or acquires, or develops its operations resources will, over the long term, have a significant impact on its strategic success. Furthermore, the impact of its ‘operations resource’ capabilities will be at least as great, if not greater, than that which it gets from its market position. So understanding and developing the capabilities of operations resources, although often neglected, is a particularly important perspective on operations strategy. For example, Flextronics (see the short case) has developed its practice of locating ‘industrial parks’ in relatively low-cost areas as a way of providing an operations resource based on competitive advantage.

Resource constraints and capabilities GO TO WEB!

3D

No organization can merely choose which part of the market it wants to be in without considering its ability to produce products and services in a way that will satisfy that market. In other words, the constraints imposed by its operations must be taken into account. For example, a small translation company offers general translation services to a wide range of customers who wish documents such as sales brochures to be translated into another language. A small company, it operates an informal network of part-time translators who enable the company to offer translation into or from most of the major languages in the world. Some of the company’s largest customers want to purchase their sales brochures on a ‘one-stop shop’ basis and have asked the translation company whether it is willing to offer a full service, organizing the design and production, as well as the translation, of export brochures. This is a very profitable market opportunity, however the company does not have the resources, financial or physical, to take it up. From a market perspective, it is good business, but from an operations resource perspective, it is not feasible. However, the operations resource perspective is not always so negative. This perspective may identify constraints to satisfying some markets but it can also identify capabilities which can be exploited in other markets. For example, the same translation company has recently employed two new translators who are particularly skilled at website development. To

73

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 74

.

Part One Introduction

exploit this, the company decides to offer a new service whereby customers can electronically transfer documents which can then be translated quickly. This new service is a ‘fast response’ service which has been designed specifically to exploit the capabilities within the operations resources. Here the company has chosen to be driven by its resource capabilities rather than the obvious market opportunities.

Intangible resources

Intangible resources The resources within an operation that are not immediately evident or tangible, such as relationships with suppliers and customers, process knowledge, new product and service development.

An operations resource perspective must start with an understanding of the resource capabilities and constraints within the operation. It must answer the simple questions ‘what do we have? and ‘what can we do’ An obvious starting point here is to examine the transforming and transformed resource inputs to the operation. These, after all, are the ‘building blocks’ of the operation. However, merely listing the type of resources an operation has does not give a complete picture of what it can do. Trying to understand an operation by listing its resources alone is like trying to understand an automobile by listing its component parts. To describe it more fully, we need to describe how the component parts form the internal mechanisms of the motor car. Within the operation, the equivalent of these mechanisms is its processes. Yet, even for an automobile, a technical explanation of its mechanisms still does not convey everything about its style or ‘personality’. Something more is needed to describe these. In the same way, an operation is not just the sum of its processes. In addition, the operation has some intangible resources. An operation’s intangible resources include such things as its relationship with

Short case Flextronics

8

Behind every well-known brand name in consumer electronics, much of the high-tech manufacturing which forms the heart of the product is probably done by companies few of us have heard of. Companies such as Ericsson and IBM are increasingly using electronic manufacturing services (EMS) companies which specialize in providing the outsourced design, engineering, manufacturing and logistics operations for big brand names. Flextronics is one of the leading EMS providers of ‘operational services’ to technology companies. With over 70,000 employees spread throughout its facilities in 28 countries, it has a global presence which allows it the flexibility to serve customers in all the key markets throughout the world. From a market requirements perspective, Flextronics manufacturing locations have to balance their customers’ need for low costs (electronic goods are often sold in a fiercely competitive market) with their need for responsive and flexible service (electronics markets can also be volatile). From an operations resource perspective, Flextronics could have set up manufacturing plants close to its main customers in North America and Western Europe. This would certainly facilitate fast response and great service to customers; unfortunately these markets also tend to have high manufacturing costs. Flextronics’ operations strategy must therefore achieve a balance between low costs and high levels of service in its strategic location and supply network decisions (both of which are discussed in Chapter 6).

Source: Flextronics Industrial Park

74

One of Flextronics’ industrial parks One way Flextronics achieves this through its operations strategy is by adopting what it calls its ‘industrial park strategy’. This involves finding locations which have relatively low manufacturing costs but are close to its major markets. It has established industrial parks in places such as Hungary, Poland, Brazil and Mexico (the Guadalajara Park in Mexico is shown in the illustration above). Flextronics’ own suppliers also are encouraged to locate within the park to provide stability and further reduce response times.

Questions 1 How does Flextronics’ operations strategy help the company to satisfy its customers? 2 What specific operations competences must Flextronics’ have in order to make a success of its strategy?

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 75

.

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

suppliers, the reputation it has with its customers, its knowledge of its process technologies and the way its staff can work together in new product and service development. These intangible resources may not always be obvious within the operation, but they are important and have real value. It is these intangible resources, as well as its tangible resources, that an operation needs to deploy in order to satisfy its markets. The central issue for operations management, therefore, is to ensure that its pattern of strategic decisions really does develop appropriate capabilities within its resources and processes.

Structural and infrastructural decisions Structure Infrastructure

A distinction is often drawn between the strategic decisions which determine an operation’s structure and those which determine its infrastructure. An operation’s structural decisions are those which we have classed as primarily influencing design activities, while infrastructural decisions are those which influence the workforce organization and the planning and control, and improvement activities. This distinction in operations strategy has been compared to that between ‘hardware’ and ‘software’ in computer systems.9 The hardware of a computer sets limits to what it can do. In a similar way, investing in advanced technology and building more or better facilities can raise the potential of any type of operation. Within the limits which are imposed by the hardware of a computer, the software governs how effective the computer actually is in practice. The most powerful computer can work to its full potential only if its software is capable of exploiting its potential. The same principle applies with operations. The best and most costly facilities and technology will be effective only if the operation also has an appropriate infrastructure which governs the way it will work on a day-to-day basis. Table 3.3 illustrates both structural and infrastructural decision areas, arranged to correspond approximately to the chapter headings used in this book. The table also shows some typical questions which each strategic decision area should be addressing.

The process of operations strategy The ‘process’ of operations strategy refers to the procedures which are, or can be, used to formulate those operations strategies which the organization should adopt. Most consultancy companies have developed their own frameworks, as have several academics. Typically, many of these formulation processes include the following elements:

a process which formally links the total organization’s strategic objectives (usually a business strategy) to resource-level objectives; the use of competitive factors (called various things such as order winners, critical success factors, etc.) as the translation device between business strategy and operations strategy; a step which involves judging the relative importance of the various competitive factors in terms of customers’ preferences; a step which includes assessing current achieved performance, usually as compared against competitor performance levels; an emphasis on operations strategy formulation as an iterative process; the concept of an ‘ideal’ or ‘green-field’ operation against which to compare current operations. Very often the question asked is: ‘If you were starting from scratch on a green-field site, how, ideally, would you design your operation to meet the needs of the market?’ This can then be used to identify the differences between current operations and this ideal state; a ‘gap-based’ approach. This is a well-tried approach in all strategy formulation which involves comparing what is required of the operation by the marketplace against the levels of performance the operation is currently achieving.

75

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 76

.

76

Part One Introduction Table 3.3 Structural and infrastructural strategic decision areas Structural strategic decisions

Typical questions which the strategy should help to answer

New product/service design

How should the operation decide which products or services to develop and how to manage the development process?

Supply network design

Should the operation expand by acquiring its suppliers or its customers? If so, what customers and suppliers should it acquire? How should it develop the capabilities of its customers and suppliers? What capacity should each operation in the network have? What number of geographically separate sites should the operation have and where should they be located? What activities and capacity should be allocated to each plant?

Process technology

What types of process technology should the operation be using? Should it be at the leading edge of technology or wait until the technology is established?

Infrastructural strategic decisions

Typical questions which the strategy should help to answer

Job design and organization

What role should the people who staff the operation play in its management? How should responsibility for the activities of the operations function be allocated between different groups in the operation? What skills should be developed in the staff of the operation?

Planning and control

How should the operation forecast and monitor the demand for its products and services? How should the operation adjust its activity levels in response to demand fluctuations? What systems should the operation use to plan and control its activities? How should the operation decide the resources to be allocated to its various activities?

Inventory

How should the operation decide how much inventory to have and where it is to be located? How should the operation control the size and composition of its inventories?

Supplier development

How should the operation choose its suppliers? How should it develop its relationship with its suppliers? How should it monitor its suppliers’ performance?

Improvement

How should the operation’s performance be measured? How should the operation decide whether its performance is satisfactory? How should the operation ensure that its performance is reflected in its improvement priorities? Who should be involved in the improvement process? How fast should the operation expect improvement in performance to be? How should the improvement process be managed?

Failure prevention risk and recovery

How should the operation maintain its resources so as to prevent failure? How should the operation plan to cope with a failure if one occurs?

Implementation

The five Ps of operations strategy formulation

A large number of authors, writing about all forms of strategy, have discussed the importance of effective implementation. This reflects an acceptance that no matter how sophisticated the intellectual and analytical underpinnings of a strategy, it remains only a document until it has been implemented. Ken Platts of Cambridge University has written10 about the nature of the operations strategy formulation process. His generic description of the process is labelled the five Ps. 1 Purpose. As with any form of project management, the more clarity that exists around the ultimate goal, the more likely it is that the goal will be achieved. In this context, a shared understanding of the motivation, boundaries and context for developing the operations strategy is crucial.

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 77

.

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

2 Point of entry. Linked with the above point, any analysis, formulation and implementation process is potentially politically sensitive and the support that the process has from within the hierarchy of the organization is central to implementation success. 3 Process. Any formulation process must be explicit. It is important that the managers who are engaged in putting together operations strategies actively think about the process in which they are participating. Indeed, the final section of the book describes our conceptualization of the operations strategy ‘process’. The three levels of analysis that we propose (fit, sustainability and risk) are intended to provide a relatively comprehensive coverage of the critical issues. 4 Project management. There is a cost associated with any strategy process. Indeed one of the reasons why operations have traditionally not had explicit strategies relates to the difficulty of releasing sufficient managerial time. The basic disciplines of project management such as resource and time planning, controls, communication mechanisms, reviews and so on should be in place. 5 Participation. Intimately linked with the above points, the selection of staff to participate in the implementation process is also critical. So, for instance, the use of external consultants can provide additional specialist expertise, the use of line managers (and indeed staff) can provide ‘real-world’ experience and the inclusion of cross-functional managers (and suppliers, etc.) can help to integrate the finished strategy.

Critical commentary The argument has been put forward that strategy does not lend itself to a simple ‘stage model’ analysis that guides managers in a step-by-step manner through to the eventual ‘answer’ that is a final strategy. Therefore, the models put forward by consultants and academics are of very limited value. In reality, strategies (even those that are made deliberately, as opposed to those that simply ‘emerge’) are the result of complex organizational forces. Even descriptive models such as the five Ps described above can do little more than sensitize managers to some of the key issues that they should be taking into account when devising strategies. In fact, they argue, it is the articulation of the ‘content’ of operation strategy that is more useful than adhering to some oversimplistic description of a strategy process.

The process of operations strategy guides the trade-offs between performance objectives Operations strategy should address the relative priority of the operation’s performance objectives

Operations strategy influences the trade-off between an operation’s performance

An important part of operations strategy implementation is how the strategy should address the relative priority of the operation’s performance objectives – for example, statements such as ‘speed of response is more important than cost efficiency’, ‘quality is more important than variety’, and so on. To do this it must consider the possibility of improving its performance in one objective by sacrificing performance in another. So, for example, an operation might wish to improve its cost efficiencies by reducing the variety of products or services that it offers to its customers. ‘There is no such thing as a free lunch’ could be taken as a summary of this approach. Probably the best-known summary of the trade-off idea comes from Professor Wickham Skinner, the most influential of the originators of the strategic approach to operations, who said: ‘Most managers will readily admit that there are compromises or trade-offs to be made in designing an airplane or truck. In the case of an airplane, trade-offs would involve matters such as cruising speed, take-off and landing distances, initial cost, maintenance, fuel consumption, passenger comfort and cargo or passenger capacity. For instance, no one today can design a 500-passenger plane that can land on an aircraft carrier and also break the sound barrier. Much the same thing is true in ... [operations].’11

77

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 78

.

Part One Introduction

But there are two views of trade-offs. The first emphasizes ‘repositioning’ performance objectives by trading off improvements in some objectives for a reduction in performance in others. The other emphasizes increasing the ‘effectiveness’ of the operation by overcoming trade-offs so that improvements in one or more aspects of performance can be achieved without any reduction in the performance of others. Most businesses at some time or other will adopt both approaches. This is best illustrated through the concept of the ‘efficient frontier’ of operations performance.

Trade-offs and the efficient frontier

GO TO WEB!

3E

Efficient frontier

Figure 3.8(a) shows the relative performance of several companies in the same industry in terms of their cost efficiency and the variety of products or services that they offer to their customers. Presumably all the operations would ideally like to be able to offer very high variety while still having very high levels of cost efficiency. However, the increased complexity that a high variety of product or service offerings brings will generally reduce the operation’s ability to operate efficiently. Conversely, one way of improving cost efficiency is to severely limit the variety on offer to customers. The spread of results in Figure 3.8(a) is typical of an exercise such as this. Operations A, B, C, D all have chosen a different balance between variety and cost efficiency. But none is dominated by any other operation in the sense that another operation necessarily has ‘superior’ performance. Operation X, however, has an inferior performance because operation A is able to offer higher variety at the same level of cost efficiency and operation C offers the same variety but with better cost efficiency. The convex line on which operations A, B, C and D lie is known as the ‘efficient frontier’. They may choose to position themselves differently (presumably because of different market strategies) but they cannot be criticized for being ineffective. Of course, any of these operations that lie on the efficient frontier may come to believe that the balance they have chosen between variety and cost efficiency is inappropriate. In these circumstances they may choose to reposition themselves at some other point along the efficient frontier. By contrast, operation X has also chosen to balance variety and cost efficiency in a particular way but is not doing so effectively. Operation B has the same ratio between the two performance objectives but is achieving them more effectively.

The new ‘efficient frontier’ The ‘efficient frontier’

B1

A

A B

B

X

Variety

Variety

78

C

X

C D

D

Cost efficiency

Cost efficiency (a)

(b)

Figure 3.8 The efficient frontier identifies operations with performances that dominate other operations’ performance

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 79

.

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

GO TO WEB!

3F

However, a strategy that emphasizes increasing effectiveness is not confined to those operations that are dominated, such as operation X. Those with a position on the efficient frontier will generally also want to improve their operations effectiveness by overcoming the trade-off that is implicit in the efficient frontier curve. For example, suppose operation B in Figure 3.8(b) wants to improve both its variety and its cost efficiency simultaneously and move to position B1. It may be able to do this, but only if it adopts operations improvements that extend the efficient frontier. For example, one of the decisions that any supermarket manager has to make is how many checkout positions to open at any time. If too many checkouts are opened then there will be times when the checkout staff do not have any customers to serve and will be idle. The customers, however, will have excellent service in terms of little or no waiting time. Conversely, if too few checkouts are opened, the staff will be working all the time but customers will have to wait in long queues. There seems to be a direct trade-off between staff utilization (and therefore cost) and customer waiting time (speed of service). Yet even the supermarket manager might, for example, allocate a number of ‘core’ staff to operate the checkouts but also arrange for those other staff who are performing other jobs in the supermarket to be trained and ‘on call’ should demand suddenly increase. If the manager on duty sees a build-up of customers at the checkouts, these other staff could quickly be used to work on checkouts. By devising a flexible system of staff allocation, the manager can both improve customer service and keep staff utilization high. This distinction between positioning on the efficient frontier and increasing operations effectiveness by extending the frontier is an important one. Any operations strategy must make clear the extent to which it is expecting the operation to reposition itself in terms of its performance objectives and the extent to which it is expecting the operation to improve its effectiveness.

Focus and trade-offs Operations focus

GO TO WEB!

3G

An option for some operations is to push their repositioning on the trade-off curve to an extreme in order to ‘focus’ their operations. Operations ‘focus’ means dedicating each operation to a limited, concise, manageable set of objectives, products, technologies, or markets, then structuring policies and support services so they focus on one explicit task rather than on a variety of inconsistent or conflicting tasks. Concentrating on one or two specific objectives and focusing the operations equipment, systems and procedures on achieving a more limited range of tasks results in a substantially superior performance in those few objectives. This concept of focus is both powerful and proven because at its heart lies a very simple notion, that many operations are carrying out too many (often conflicting) tasks. The obvious result is that they are unable to perform them all with any real degree of success. The idea of ‘focus’ is very similar to the process of market segmentation that marketing managers use to understand their markets by breaking down heterogeneous markets into smaller, more homogeneous markets. In fact, focus can be regarded as ‘operations segmentation’. The ‘operation-within-an-operation’ concept

Operation-within-anoperation concept

Any decision to focus an operation might appear to carry with it the need to set up completely new operations if further products/services are added to the range and it is true that in some cases a failure to do this has undermined successful operations. However, it is not always feasible, necessary or desirable to do this and the ‘operation-within-an-operation’ (or ‘plant-within-a-plant’ or ‘shop-within-a-shop’) concept is a practical response that allows an organization to accrue the benefits of focus without the considerable expense of setting up independent operations. A portion of the operation is partitioned off and dedicated to the manufacture of a particular product/delivery of a particular service. The physical separation of products/services will allow the introduction of independent work forces, control systems, quality standards, etc. In addition, this approach allows for easier supervision, motivation and accounting. So, for example, a business that manufactures paint may serve two quite dis-

79

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 80

.

80

Part One Introduction

tinct markets. Some of its products are intended for domestic customers who are price sensitive but demand only a limited variety of colours and sizes. The other market is professional interior decorators who demand a wide variety of colours and sizes but are less price sensitive. The business may choose to move from a position where all types of paint are made on the same processes to one where it has two separate sets of processes: one that makes paint only for the domestic market and the other that makes paint only for the professional market. In effect, the business has segmented its operations processes to match the segmentation of the market.

Summary answers to key questions

???

The Companion Website to the book – www.pearson.co.uk/slack – also has a brief ‘Study Guide’ to each chapter.

What is strategy?

Strategy is the total pattern of decisions and actions that position the organization in its environment and that are intended to achieve its long-term goals.

A strategy has content and process. The content of a strategy concerns the specific decisions which are taken to achieve specific objectives. The process of a strategy is the procedure which is used within a business to formulate its strategy.

What is the difference between a ‘top-down’ and a ‘bottom-up’ view of operations strategy?

The ‘top-down’ perspective views strategic decisions at a number of levels. Corporate strategy sets the objectives for the different businesses which make up a group of businesses. Business strategy sets the objectives for each individual business and how it positions itself in its marketplace. Functional strategies set the objectives for each function’s contribution to its business strategy.

The ‘bottom-up’ view of operations strategy sees overall strategy as emerging from day-today operational experience.

What is the difference between a ‘market requirements’ and an ‘operations resource’ view of operations strategy?

A ‘market requirements’ perspective of operations strategy sees the main role of operations as satisfying markets. Operations performance objectives and operations decisions should be primarily influenced by a combination of customers’ needs and competitors’ actions. Both of these may be summarized in terms of the product/service life cycle.

The ‘operations resource’ perspective of operations strategy is based on the resource-based view of the firm and sees the operation’s core competences (or capabilities) as being the main influence on operations strategy. Operations capabilities are developed partly through the strategic decisions taken by the operation. Strategic decision areas in operations are usually divided into structural and infrastructural decisions. Structural decisions are those which define an operation’s shape and form. Infrastructural decisions are those which influence the systems and procedures that determine how the operation will work in practice.

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 81

.

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

81

How can an operations strategy be put together?

There are many different procedures which are used by companies, consultancies and academics to formulate operations strategies. Although differing in the stages that they recommend, many of these models have similarities.

Central to the idea of strategy formulation is the concept of trade-off. Trade-offs are the extent to which improvements in one performance objective can be achieved by sacrificing performance in others. The ‘efficient frontier’ concept is a useful approach to articulating trade-offs and distinguishes between repositioning performance on the efficient frontier and improving performance by overcoming trade-offs.

If an operation uses the trade-off concept to concentrate on a very narrow set of performance objectives, it is known as ‘operations focus’. Focus can also be applied to parts of an operation. This is sometimes called the operation-within-an-operation or plant-within-a-plant concept.

Case study Long Ridge Gliding Club by Shirley Johnston

Long Ridge Gliding Club is based at an old military airfield on the crest of a ridge about 400 metres above sea level. The facilities are simple but comfortable. A bar and basic catering services are provided, and inexpensive bunkrooms are available for course members and club members wishing to stay overnight. The club has a current membership of nearly 300 pilots, who range in ability from novice to expert. The club has essentially two different types of customers: club members and casual flyers who come for one-off trial flights, holiday courses and corporate events. The club has six paid employees: a full-time flying manager, a club steward, two part-time office secretaries, a part-time mechanic and a cleaner. In the summer months the club employs a winch driver (for launching the gliders) and two flying instructors. Throughout the whole year, essential tasks such as getting the club gliders out of the hangar, staffing the winches, bringing back gliders and providing look-out cover are undertaken on a voluntary basis by club members. It takes a minimum of five experienced people (club members) to be able to launch one glider. The club’s five qualified instructors, two of whom are paid during the summer, provide instruction in twoseater gliders for club members and casual flyers. When club members fly they are expected to arrive by 9.30 am and be prepared to stay all day helping other club members and any casual flyers get airborne, whilst they wait their turn to fly. On a typical summer’s day there might be ten club members and four casual flyers. Club members would each expect to have three flights during a normal day, with durations of around 2–40 minutes per flight depending on conditions. But they are quite understanding when weather conditions change and they do not get a flight. When the more experienced pilots take to

the air, using their own gliders, they can cover some considerable distance, about 300 kilometres, landing back at the club’s grass airstrip some three or four hours later. Club members are charged a £5 winch fee each time they take to the air, plus 35p per minute they are in the air if they are using one of the club’s six gliders. The club’s brochure encourages members of the public to: ‘Experience the friendly atmosphere and excellent facilities and enjoy the thrill of soaring above Long Ridge’s dramatic scenery. For just £28 you could soon be in the air. Phone now or just turn up and our knowledgeable staff will be happy to advise you. We have a team of professional instructors dedicated to make this a really memorable experience.’ The club offers trial flights, which are popular as birthday or Christmas presents, evening courses which include a light meal at the club’s bar and one-day flying courses, although any length of course can be arranged to suit the needs of individuals or groups. Income from casual flyers is small compared with membership income and the club views casual flying as a ‘loss leader’ to generate club memberships, which are £200 per annum.

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 82

.

82

Part One Introduction Members of the public are encouraged to book trial flights in advance during the week, although at weekends they can just turn up and fly on a first-come, first-served basis. Trial flights and courses are dealt with by the club’s administration, which is run from a cabin close to the car park and is staffed most weekday mornings from 9 am to 1 pm. An answerphone takes messages at other times. The launch point is out of sight, 1.5 kilometres from the cabin, although club members can let themselves onto the airfield and drive there. At the launch point the casual flyers might have to stand and wait for some time until a club member has time to find out what they want. Even when a flight has been pre-booked, casual flyers may then be kept waiting, on the exposed and often windy airfield, for up to two hours before their flight, depending on how many club members are present. Occasionally they will turn up for a pre-booked trial flight and will be turned away because there are not enough club members pres-

ent to get a glider into the air. The casual flyers are encouraged to help out with the routine tasks but often seem reluctant to do so. After their flight they are left to find their own way back to their cars. The club chairman is under some pressure from members to end trial flights. Although they provide a useful source of income for the hard-pressed club (over 700 were sold in the previous year), only a handful have been converted into club memberships.

Questions 1 Evaluate the service to club members and casual flyers by completing a table similar to Table 3.1. 2 Chart the five performance objectives to show the differing expectations of club members and casual flyers and compare these with the actual service delivered. 3 What advice would you give to the chairman?

Other short cases and worked answers are included in the Companion Website to this book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

Problems 1

Explain how the four perspectives of operations strategy would apply to Ryanair.

2

One of the most famous examples of focus is that of the Shouldice Hospital in Canada. This hospital concentrates exclusively on treating hernias using its own ‘Shouldice method’. This involves using thin metal sutures, local rather than general anaesthetics, and places an emphasis on patients taking responsibility for their own care. This involves patients sharing rooms, walking to the operating theatre and (with assistance) moving off the operating table themselves. All this in the belief that encouraging movement without unnecessary discomfort in the postoperative period will help healing. What advantages do you think focusing on just one type of surgical procedure gives Shouldice Hospital?

3

Compare the operations strategies of Ryanair and Flextronics.

4

Compare the operations strategies of Ryanair and a full-service airline such as British Airways or KLM.

5

What do you think are the qualifying and order-winning factors for (a) a top-of-the-range Ferrari, and (b) a Renault Clio?

6

What do you think are the qualifying or order-winning factors for IKEA described in Chapter 1?

7

An insurance company has six centres that process claims from customers. Each of the centres has been asked to measure its productivity in terms of the number of claims processed per employee per hour. The results are as follows. Centre A = 2.1 claims / employee / hour, Centre B = 1.6 claims / employee / hour, Centre C = 2.4 claims / employee / hour, Centre D = 4.5 claims / employee / hour, Centre E = 3.5 claims / employee / hour, Centre F = 3.4 claims / employee / hour. The publication of these figures causes much argument between the centre managers. The managers of Centres B and F in particular point out that they process more different types of claim than the other centres. The operations vice president of the company accepts this point as perhaps explaining the differences in productivity. Centres A, D and E all process three types of claim, Centres C and F process six types of claim, while centre B processes nine types of claim. (a) Which centres appear to be the most ‘efficient’? (b) What advice would you give the operations vice president regarding the performance of the centres?

CH03.QXD

2/11/06

09:21

Page 83

.

Chapter 3 Operations strategy

Study activities Some study activities can be answered by reading the chapter. Others will require some general knowledge of business activity and some might require an element of investigation. All have hints on how they can be answered on the Companion Website for this book that also contains more discussion questions – www.pearson.co.uk/slack

1

Revisit the box on Ryanair at the beginning of the chapter. Think about the following issues: (a) How is Ryanair different from a ‘full-service’ airline such as British Airways or KLM? (b) What seem to be the major reasons why Ryanair is so successful? (c) What threats to its success could Ryanair face in the future?

2

Visit the Kwik-Fit (described earlier in the chapter) website at www.kwik-fit.com. Examine the history of the company which is described there. Use this to think about how the company’s operations objectives have changed over time.

3

Search the internet site of Intel, the best-known microchip manufacturer, and identify what appear to be its main structural and infrastructural decisions in its operations strategy.

4

(Advanced) McDonald’s has come to epitomize the ‘fast-food’ industry. When the company started in the 1950s it was the first to establish itself in the market. Now there are hundreds of ‘fast-food’ brands competing in different ways. Some of the differences between these fast-food chains are obvious. For example, some specialize in chicken products, others in pizza and so on. However, some differences are less obvious. Originally, McDonald’s competed on low price, fast service and a totally standardized service offering. It also offered a very narrow range of items on its menu. Visit a McDonald’s restaurant and deduce what you believe to be its most important performance objectives. Then try to identify two other chains which appear to compete in a slightly different way. Look at how these differences in the relative importance of competitive objectives must influence the structural and infrastructural decisions of each chain’s operations strategy.

Notes on chapter 1 Press releases, Ryanair. Also Keenan, S. (2002) ‘How Ryanair put its passengers in their place’, The Times, 19th June. 2 There are many good books on strategy. For example, see Johnson, G. and Scholes, K. (1998) Exploring Business Strategy (4th edn), Prentice Hall; also see deWit, B. and Meyer, R. (1998) Strategy: Process, Content, and Context, International Thomson Business Press. 3 For a more thorough explanation, see Slack, N. and Lewis, M. (2002) Operations Strategy, Financial Times Prentice Hall. 4 Mintzberg, H. and Waters, J.A. (1995) ‘Of strategies: deliberate and emergent’, Strategic Management Journal, July/Sept. 5 Also called critical success factors by some authors. 6 Hill, T. (1993) Manufacturing Strategy (2nd edn), Macmillan. 7 There is a vast literature which describes the resource-based view of the firm. For example, see Barney, J. (1991) ‘The resource-based model of the firm: origins, implications and prospect’, Journal of Management, Vol. 17, No. 1; or Teece, D.J. and Pisano, G. (1994) ‘The dynamic capabilities of firms: an introduction’, Industrial and Corporate Change, Vol. 3, No. 3.

8 Source: private communication with company. 9 Hayes, R.H. and Wheelwright, S.C. (1984) Restoring our Competitive Edge, John Wiley. 10 Platts, K.W. and Gregory, M.J. (1990) ‘Manufacturing audit in the process of strategy formulation’, International Journal of Operations and Production Management, Vol. 10, No. 9. Also, for a very full explanation of all the steps in this procedure, see Competitive Manufacturing (1988), The Department of Trade and Industry and IFS Publications, Kempston, UK. 11 Skinner, W. (1985) Manufacturing: The formidable competitive weapon, John Wiley & Sons.

83

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 84

.

84

Part One Introduction

Selected further reading Hamel, G. and Prahalad, C.K. (1993) ‘Strategy as stretch and leverage’, Harvard Business Review, Vol. 71, Nos 2 and 3. This article is typical of some of the (relatively) recent ideas influencing operations strategy. Hayes, R.H. and Pisano, G.P. (1994) ‘Beyond world class: the new manufacturing strategy’, Harvard Business Review, Vol. 72, No. 1. Same as above. Hayes, R.H., Pisano, G.P., Upton, D.M. and Wheelwright, S.C. (2005) Pursuing the Competitive Edge, Wiley. The gospel according to the Harvard school of operations strategy. Articulate, interesting and informative. Hayes, R.H., Pisano, G.P. and Upton, D.M. (1996) Strategic Operations, Free Press. This contains lots of case studies

which may or may not be of interest to you. But the bits between the case studies are interesting. Hill, T. (1993) Manufacturing Strategy (2nd edn), Macmillan. The first non-US author to have a real impact in the area. As was common at the time, it concentrates on manufacturing alone. Prahalad, C.K. and Hamel, G. (1990) ‘The core competence of the corporation’, Harvard Business Review, Vol. 68, No. 3. An easy explanation of the resource-based view of strategy. Slack, N. and Lewis, M. (2002) Operations Strategy, Financial Times Prentice Hall. What can we say? Just brilliant!

Useful websites www.aom.pac.edu/bps/ General strategy site of the American Academy of Management. www.cranfield,ac.uk/som Look for the ‘Best factory awards’ link. Manufacturing, but interesting. www.worldbank.org Global issues. Useful for international operations strategy research.

www.weforum.org Global issues, including some operations strategy ones. www.ft.com Great for industry and company examples. www.opsman.org Definitions, links and opinion on operations management.

CH03.QXD

1/11/06

10:48

Page 85

.

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 86

.

86

Key operations questions Chapter 4 Process design

What is process design?

What objectives should the design activity have?

How do volume and variety affect process design?

How are processes designed in detail?

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

Why is good product and service design important?

What are the stages in product and service design?

Why should product and service design and process design be considered interactively?

How should interactive design be managed?

Chapter 6 Supply network design

Why should an organization take a total supply network perspective?

What is involved in configuring a supply network?

Where should an operation be located?

How much capacity should an operation plan to have?

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

What are the basic layout types used in operations?

What type of layout should an operation choose?

What is layout design trying to achieve?

How should each basic layout type be designed in detail?

Chapter 8 Process technology

What is process technology?

What are the significant materials-processing technologies?

What are the significant information-processing technologies?

What are the significant customer-processing technologies?

What are the generic characteristics of process technology?

How is process technology chosen?

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

What is job design?

What are the key elements in job design?

How do we go about designing jobs and organizing work?

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 87

.

Part Two DESIGN This part of the book looks at the design of operations processes as well as the design of the products and services that they produce. At the most strategic level, process design means designing the ‘supply’ network of operations that deliver products and services to customers. At a more operational level, process design is concerned with the physical arrangement of the operation’s facilities, technology and people.

The operation’s strategic objectives Transformed resources...

Topic covered in this part

• Materials • Information • Customers Design

Operations strategy

Operations strategy

Operations management

Improvement Output products and services

Input resources Planning and control Transforming resources... • Facilities • Staff

The operationí s competitive role and position

Customers

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 88

.

88

4

Chapter Process design

Source: Joe Schwarz, www.joyrides.com.

Introduction Say you are a ‘designer’ and most people will assume that you are someone who is concerned with how a product looks. But the design activity is much broader than that and while there is no universally recognized definition of ‘design’, we take it to mean ‘the process by which some functional requirement of people is satisfied through the shaping or configuration of the resources and/or activities that comprise a product, or a service, or the transformation process that produces them’. All operations managers are designers. When they purchase or rearrange the position of a piece of equipment, or when they change the way of working within a process, it is a design decision because it affects the physical shape and nature of their processes. This chapter examines the design of processes. Figure 4.1 shows where this topic fits within the overall model of operations management.

Topic covered in this chapter

Process design Supply network design Operations strategy Layout and flow Design Process technology

Operations management

Job design Planning and control Product/service design

Figure 4.1 The design activities in operations management

Improvement

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 89

.

Chapter 4 Process design

Key questions

???

What is process design?

What objectives should process design have?

How do volume and variety affect process design?

How are processes designed in detail?

Operations in practice Fast-food drive-throughs

1

The quick service restaurant (QSR) industry reckons that the very first drive-through dates back to 1928 when Royce Hailey first promoted the drive-through service at his Pig Stand restaurant in Los Angeles. Customers would simply drive to the back door of the restaurant where the chef would come out and deliver the restaurant’s famous ‘Barbequed Pig’ sandwiches. Today, drive-through processes are slicker, faster. They are also more common. In 1975, McDonald’s did not have any drive-throughs, today more than 90 per cent of its US restaurants incorporate a drive-through process. In fact, 80 per cent of recent fast-food growth has come through the growing number of drive-throughs. Says one industry specialist: ‘There are a growing number of customers for whom fast food is not fast enough. They want to cut waiting time to the very minimum without even getting out of their car. Meeting their needs depends on how smooth we can get the process.’ The competition to design the fastest and most reliable drive-through process is fierce. Starbucks’ drive-throughs have strategically placed cameras at the order boards so that servers can recognize regular customers and start making their order even before it’s placed. Burger King has experimented with sophisticated sound systems, simpler menu boards and see-through food bags to ensure greater accuracy (no point in being fast if you don’t deliver what the customer ordered). These details matter. McDonald’s claims its sales increase 1 per cent for every six seconds saved at a drive-through, while a single Burger King restaurant calculated that its takings increased by $15,000 a year each time it reduced queuing

Source: McDonald’s Europe Limited

CH04.QXD

time by one second. Menu items must be easy to read and understand. Designing ‘combo meals’ (burger, fries and a cola), for example, saves time at the ordering stage. Perhaps the most remarkable experiment in making drive-through process times slicker is being carried out by McDonald’s in the USA. On California’s central coast 150 miles from Los Angeles, a call centre takes orders remotely from 40 McDonald’s outlets around the country. The orders are then sent back to the restaurants through the internet and the food is assembled only a few metres from where the order was placed. It may save only a few seconds on each order, but that can add up to extra sales at busy times of the day. Yet not everyone is thrilled by the boom in drivethroughs. People living in the vicinity may complain of the extra traffic they attract and the unhealthy image of fast food combined with a process that does not even make customers get out of their car is, for some, a step too far.

89

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 90

.

90

Part Two Design

The design activity

Design happens before construction

To ‘design’ is to conceive the looks, arrangement and workings of something before it is constructed. In that sense it is a conceptual exercise. Yet it is one which must deliver a solution that will work in practice. Design is also an activity that can be approached at different levels of detail. One may envisage the general shape and intention of something before getting down to defining its details. This is certainly true for process design. At the start of the process design activity it is important to understand the design objectives, especially at first, when the overall shape and nature of the process is being decided. The most common way of doing this is by positioning it according to its volume and variety characteristics. Eventually the details of the process must be analyzed to ensure that it fulfils its objectives effectively. Yet it is often only through getting to grips with the detail of a design that the feasibility of its overall shape can be assessed. But don’t think of this as a simple sequential process. There may be aspects concerned with the objectives or the broad positioning of the process that will need to be modified following its more detailed analysis.

Process design and product/service design are interrelated

Process design and product/service design should be considered together

Often we will treat the design of products and services and the design of the processes which make them as though they were separate activities. Yet they are clearly interrelated. It would be foolish to commit to the detailed design of any product or service without some consideration of how it is to be produced. Small changes in the design of products and services can have profound implications for the way the operation eventually has to produce them. Similarly, the design of a process can constrain the freedom of product and service designers to operate as they would wish (see Figure 4.2). This holds good whether the operation is producing products or services. However, the overlap between the two design activities is generally greater in operations which produce services. Because many services involve the customer in being part of the transformation process, the service, as far as the customer sees it, cannot be separated from the process to which the customer is subjected. Overlapping product and process design has implications for the organization of the design activity, as will be discussed in Chapter 5. Certainly, when product designers also have to make or use

Designing the product or service Products and services should be designed in such a way that they can be created effectively

Designing the process Product/ service design has an impact on the process design and vice versa

Processes should be designed so they can create all products and services which the operation is likely to introduce

Figure 4.2 The design of products/services and processes are interrelated and should be treated together

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 91

.

Chapter 4 Process design

the things which they design, it can concentrate their minds on what is important. For example, in the early days of flight, the engineers who designed the aircraft were also the test pilots who took them out on their first flight. For this reason, if no other, safety was a significant objective in the design activity.

Process design objectives The whole point of process design is to make sure that the performance of the process is appropriate for whatever it is trying to achieve. For example, if an operation competes primarily on its ability to respond quickly to customer requests, its processes need to be designed to give fast throughput times. This would minimize the time between customers requesting a product or service and them receiving it. Similarly, if an operation competes on low price, cost-related objectives are likely to dominate its process design. Some kind of logic should link what the operation as a whole is attempting to achieve and the performance objectives of its individual processes. This is illustrated in Table 4.1. Operations performance objectives translate directly to process design objectives as shown in Table 4.1. But because processes are managed at a very operational level, process design also needs to consider a more ‘micro’ and detailed set of objectives. These are largely concerned with flow through the process. When whatever is being ‘processed’ enters a process, it will progress through a series of activities it is ‘transformed’ in some way. Between these activities it may dwell for some time in inventories, waiting to be transformed by the next activity. This means that the time that a unit spends in the process (its throughput time) will be longer than the sum of all the transforming activities that it passes through. Also the resources that perform the processes activities may not be used all the time because not all units will necessarily require the same activities and the capacity of each resource may not match the demand placed upon it. So neither the units moving through the process nor the resources performing the activities may be fully utilized. Because of this the way that

Process design should reflect process objectives

GO TO WEB!

4A

Table 4.1 The impact of strategic performance objectives on process design objectives and performance Operations performance objective

Typical process design objectives

Quality

Speed

Dependability

Flexibility

Some benefits of good process design

Provide appropriate resources, capable of achieving the specification of product or services Error-free processing

Minimum throughput time Output rate appropriate for demand

Provide dependable process resources Reliable process output timing and volume

Provide resources with an appropriate range of capabilities Change easily between processing states (what, how or how much is being processed)

Cost

Appropriate capacity to meet demand Eliminate process waste in terms of: excess capacity excess process capability in-process delays in-process errors inappropriate process inputs

Products and services produced ‘on-specification’ Less recycling and wasted effort within the process Short customer waiting time Low in-process inventory On-time deliveries of products and services Less disruption, confusion and rescheduling within the process Ability to process a wide range of products and services Low cost/fast product and service change Low cost/fast volume and timing changes Ability to cope with unexpected events (e.g. supply or a processing failure) Low processing costs Low resource costs (capital costs) Low delay/inventory costs (working capital costs)

91

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 92

.

92

Part Two Design

units leave the process is unlikely to be exactly the same as the way they arrive at the process. It is common for more ‘micro’ performance flow objectives to be used that describe process flow performance. For example: Throughput rate

Throughput time The time for a unit to move through a process.

Work in process

Utilization The ratio of the actual output from a process or facility to its design capacity.

throughput rate (or flow rate) is the rate at which units emerge from the process, i.e. the number of units passing through the process per unit of time; throughput time is the average elapsed time taken for inputs to move through the process and become outputs; the number of units in the process (also called the ‘work in process’ or in-process inventory) is an average over a period of time; the utilization of process resources is the proportion of available time that the resources within the process are performing useful work.

Environmentally sensitive design With the issues of environmental protection becoming more important, both process and product/service designers have to take account of ‘green’ issues. In many developed countries, legislation has already provided some basic standards which restrict the use of toxic materials, limit discharges to air and water, and protect employees and the public from immediate and long-term harm. Interest has focused on some fundamental issues:

Life cycle analysis A technique that analyses all the production inputs, life cycle use of a product and its final disposal in terms of total energy used and wastes emitted.

The sources of inputs to a product or service. (Will they damage rainforests? Will they use up scarce minerals? Will they exploit the poor or use child labour?) Quantities and sources of energy consumed in the process. (Do plastic beverage bottles use more energy than glass ones? Should waste heat be recovered and used in fish farming?) The amounts and type of waste material that are created in the manufacturing processes. (Can this waste be recycled efficiently or must it be burned or buried in landfill sites? Will the waste have a long-term impact on the environment as it decomposes and escapes?) The life of the product itself. It is argued that if a product has a useful life of, say, 20 years, it will consume fewer resources than one that lasts only five years, which must therefore be replaced four times in the same period. However, the long-life product may require more initial inputs and may prove to be inefficient in the latter part of its use, when the latest products use less energy or maintenance to run. The end-of-life of the product. (Will the redundant product be difficult to dispose of in an environmentally friendly way? Could it be recycled or used as a source of energy? Could it still be useful in third-world conditions? Could it be used to benefit the environment, such as old cars being used to make artificial reefs for sea life?)

Designers are faced with complex trade-offs between these factors, although it is not always easy to obtain all the information that is needed to make the ‘best’ choices. For example, it is relatively straightforward to design a long-life product, using strong material, overdesigned components, ample corrosion protection and so on. But its production might use more materials and energy and it could create more waste on disposal. To help make more rational decisions in the design activity, some industries are experimenting with life cycle analysis. This technique analyzes all the production inputs, the life-cycle use of the product and its final disposal, in terms of total energy used (and, more recently, of all the emitted wastes such as carbon dioxide, sulphurous and nitrous gases, organic solvents, solid waste, etc.). The inputs and wastes are evaluated at every stage in its creation, beginning with the extraction or farming of the basic raw materials. The short case ‘Ecologically smart’ demonstrates that it is possible to include ecological considerations in all aspects of product and process design.

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 93

.

Chapter 4 Process design

Short case Ecologically smart

2

When Daimler-Chrysler started to examine the feasibility of the Smart town car, the challenge was not just to examine the economic feasibility of the product but also to build in environmental sensitivity to the design of the product and the process that was to make it. This is why environmental protection is now a fundamental part of all production activities in the company’s ‘Smartville’ plant at Hambach near France’s border with Germany. The product itself is designed on environmentally compatible principles. Even before assembly starts, the product’s disassembly must be considered. In fact, the modular construction of the Smart car helped to guarantee economical dismantling at the end of its life. This also helps with the recycling of materials. Over 85 per cent of the Smart’s components are recyclable and recycled material is used in its initial construction. For example, the Smart’s instrument panel comprises 12 per cent recycled plastic material. Similarly, production processes are designed to be ecologically sustainable. The plant’s environmentally friendly painting technique allows less paint to be used while maintaining a high quality of protection. It also involves no solvent emission and no hazardous waste, as well as the recycling of surplus material. But it is not only the use of new technology that contributes to the plant’s ecological credentials. Ensuring a smooth and efficient movement of materials within the plant also saves time, effort and, above all, energy. So, traffic flow outside and through the building has been optimized, buildings are made accessible to suppliers delivering to the plant and

Source: SmartCar, DaimlerChrysler UK Limited

CH04.QXD

conveyor systems are designed to be loaded equally in both directions so as to avoid empty runs. The company even claims that the buildings themselves are a model for ecological compatibility. No construction materials contain formaldehyde or CFCs and the outside of the buildings are lined with ‘TRESPA’, a raw material made from European timber that is quick to regenerate.

Questions 1 What are the various objectives that the Smart car’s manufacturing processes must achieve? 2 Which do you think are the most important objectives? 3 By 2006 the Smart car was still not profitable for Daimler-Chrysler. Does this necessarily mean that some process objectives were neglected?

Process types – the volume–variety effect on process design

GO TO WEB!

4B

GO TO WEB!

4C

In Chapter 1 we saw how processes in operations can range from producing a very high volume of products or services (for example, a food canning factory) to a very low volume (for example, major project consulting engineers). Also they can range from producing a very low variety of products or services (for example, in an electricity utility) to a very high variety (as, for example, in an architects’ practice). Usually the two dimensions of volume and variety go together. Low-volume operations processes often have a high variety of products and services, while high-volume operations processes often have a narrow variety of products and services. Thus there is a continuum from low volume–high variety through to high volume–low variety, on which we can position operations. Different operations, even those in the same operation, may adopt different types of processes. Many manufacturing plants will have a large area, organized on a ‘massproduction’ basis, in which they make their high-volume ‘best-selling’ products. In another part of the plant they may also have an area where they make a wide variety of products in much smaller volumes. The design of each of these processes is likely to be different. Similarly, in a medical service, compare the approach taken during mass medical treatments, such as large-scale immunization programmes, with that taken for a transplant operation where the treatment is designed specifically to meet the needs of one person. These

93

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 94

.

94

Part Two Design

Volume–variety positions

differences go well beyond their differing technologies or the processing requirements of their products or services. They are explained by the fact that no one type of process design is best for all types of operation in all circumstances. The differences are explained largely by the different volume–variety positions of the operations.

Process types

Process types Terms that are used to describe a particular general approach to managing processes, in manufacturing these are generally held to be project, jobbing, batch, mass and continuous processes, in services they are held to be professional services, service shops and mass services.

Project processes Processes that deal with discrete, usually highly customized, products.

The position of a process on the volume–variety continuum shapes its overall design and the general approach to managing its activities. These ‘general approaches’ to designing and managing processes are called process types. Different terms are sometimes used to identify process types depending on whether they are predominantly manufacturing or service processes, and there is some variation in the terms used. For example, it is not uncommon to find the ‘manufacturing’ terms used in service industries. Figure 4.3 illustrates how these ‘process types’ are used to describe different positions on the volume–variety spectrum. Project processes

Project processes are those which deal with discrete, usually highly customized products. Often the timescale of making the product or service is relatively long, as is the interval between the completion of each product or service. So low volume and high variety are characteristics of project processes. The activities involved in making the product can be ill-defined and uncertain, sometimes changing during the production process itself. Examples of project processes include shipbuilding, most construction companies, movie production companies, large fabrication operations such as those manufacturing turbo generators, and installing a computer system. The essence of project processes is that each job has a well-defined start and finish, the time interval between starting different jobs is relatively long and the transforming resources which make the product will probably have been organized especially for each product. The process map for project processes will almost certainly be complex, partly because each unit of output is so large with many activities occurring at the same time and partly because the activities in such processes often involve significant discretion to act according to professional judgement. Figure 4.4 shows a typical project process and a process map which indicates the activities in one small part of the total process. A process map for a whole project would be extremely complex, so rarely would a project be mapped, although small parts may be.

Variety Volume

High Low Diverse/ complex

Low High

High Low

Variety Volume

Low High

Intermittent Project processes Professional

Jobbing

services processes Batch Process tasks

Process flow

Service shops

processes Mass

Mass

processes

services

Continuous processes Repeated/ divided

Continuous

Manufacturing process types

Service process types

Figure 4.3 Different process types imply different volume–variety characteristics

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 95

.

95

Chapter 4 Process design

Source: Arup

CH04.QXD

Figure 4.4 A project process with a small part of the process map that would describe the whole process

Jobbing processes Jobbing processes Processes that deal with high variety and low volumes, although there may be some repetition of flow and activities.

Jobbing processes also deal with very high variety and low volumes. Whereas in project processes each product has resources devoted more or less exclusively to it, in jobbing processes each product has to share the operation’s resources with many others. The resources of the operation will process a series of products but, although all the products will require the same kind of attention, each will differ in its exact needs. Examples of jobbing processes include many precision engineers such as specialist toolmakers, furniture restorers, bespoke tailors, and the printer who produces tickets for the local social event. Jobbing processes produce more and usually smaller items than project processes but, like project processes, the degree of repetition is low. Many jobs will probably be ‘one-offs’. Again, any process map for a jobbing process could be relatively complex for similar reasons to project processes. However, jobbing processes usually produce physically smaller products and, although sometimes entailing considerable skill, such processes often involve fewer unpredictable circumstances. Therefore, their process maps are usually less complex than those for project processes. Figure 4.5 shows a typical jobbing process preparing photolithography materials and part of its process map. Batch processes

Batch processes Processes that treat batches of products together, and where each batch has its own process route.

Batch processes can often look like jobbing processes, but batch does not have quite the degree of variety associated with jobbing. As the name implies, each time batch processes produce a product they produce more than one. So each part of the operation has periods when it is repeating itself, at least while the ‘batch’ is being processed. The size of the batch could be just two or three, in which case the batch process would differ little from jobbing, especially if each batch is a totally novel product. Conversely, if the batches are large, and especially if the products are familiar to the operation, batch processes can be fairly repetitive. Because of this, the batch type of process can be found over a wide range of volume and variety levels. Examples of batch processes include machine tool manufacturing, the production of some special gourmet frozen foods, and the manufacture of most of the component parts which go into mass-produced assemblies such as automobiles. Figure 4.6 shows part of a garment manufacturing process. Batches of the various parts that make up the garments move through the work stations, each of which has its specialized machinery. Although the process can look complex because different parts can take different

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 96

.

Part Two Design

Source: Corbis

96

Figure 4.5 Preparing photolithography materials on a jobbing basis with a typical process map

paths through the process, each part will take a predictable route with relatively standard activities being performed at each stage (as the process map shows). Mass processes Mass processes Processes that produce goods in high volume and relatively low variety.

Mass processes are those which produce goods in high volume and relatively narrow variety – narrow, that is, in terms of the fundamentals of the product design. An automobile plant, for example, might produce several thousand variants of car if every option of engine size,

Figure 4.6 A batch process in a garment manufacturer together with an illustrative process map

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 97

.

97

Chapter 4 Process design

Source: Digital Vision

CH04.QXD

Figure 4.7 A mass process assembling motor vehicles

colour, extra equipment, etc. is taken into account. Yet essentially it is a mass operation because the different variants of its product do not affect the basic process of production. The activities in the automobile plant, like all mass operations, are essentially repetitive and largely predictable. Examples of mass processes include the automobile plant, a television factory, most food processes and DVD production. Figure 4.7 shows part of a vehicle assembly process. As is usual with such processes, several variants of the car are produced on the line but the process itself is unaffected. In fact, the assembly equipment used at each stage of the process can be designed to handle several different types of components loaded into the assembly equipment. So, provided the sequence of components in the equipment is synchronized with the sequence of models moving through the process, the process seems to be almost totally repetitive. Continuous processes Continuous processes Processes that are high volume and low variety; usually products made on continuous process are produced in an endless flow, such as petrochemicals or electricity.

Continuous processes are one step beyond mass processes insomuch as they operate at even higher volume and often have even lower variety. They also usually operate for longer periods of time. Sometimes they are literally continuous in that their products are inseparable, being produced in an endless flow. Continuous processes are often associated with relatively inflexible, capital-intensive technologies with highly predictable flow. Examples of continuous processes include petrochemical refineries, electricity utilities, steel making and some paper making. Figure 4.8 shows part of the San Miguel brewery in Hong Kong. There are often few elements of discretion in this type of process and although products may be stored during the process, the predominant characteristic of most continuous processes is of smooth flow from one part of the process to another. Inspections are likely to form part of the process, although the control applied as a consequence of those inspections is often automatic rather than requiring human discretion.

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 98

.

Part Two Design

Source: Arup

98

Figure 4.8 Part of a continuous process and a typical process map

Professional services Professional services Service processes that are devoted to producing knowledge-based or advicebased services, usually involving high customer contact and high customization, examples include management consultants, lawyers, architects, etc.

Professional services are defined as high-contact organizations where customers spend a considerable time in the service process. Such services provide high levels of customization, the service process being highly adaptable in order to meet individual customer needs. A great deal of staff time is spent in the front office and contact staff are given considerable discretion in servicing customers. Professional services tend to be people-based rather than equipment-based, with emphasis placed on the process (how the service is delivered) rather than the ‘product’ (what is delivered). Professional services include management consultants, lawyers’ practices, architects, doctors’ surgeries, auditors, health and safety inspectors and some computer field service operations. A typical example would be OEE, a consultancy that sells the problem-solving expertise of its skilled staff to tackle clients’ problems. Typically, the problem will first be discussed with clients and the boundaries of the project defined. Each ‘product’ is different and a high proportion of work takes place at the client’s premises, with frequent contact between consultants and the client. Figure 4.9 shows consultants preparing to start a consultancy assignment. They are discussing how they might approach the various stages of the assignment, from understanding the real nature of the problem through to the implementation of their recommended solutions. This is a process map, although a very high-level one. It guides the nature and sequence of the consultants’ activities. Service shops

Service shops Service processes that are positioned between professional services and mass services, usually with medium levels of volume and customization.

Service shops are characterized by levels of customer contact, customization, volumes of customers and staff discretion, which position them between the extremes of professional and mass services (see below). Service is provided via mixes of front- and back-office activities. Service shops include banks, high street shops, holiday tour operators, car rental companies, schools, most restaurants, hotels and travel agents. For example, an equipment hire and sales organization may have a range of products displayed in front-office outlets, while back-office operations look after purchasing and administration. The front-office staff have some technical training and can advise customers during the process of selling the product. Essentially the customer is buying a fairly standardized product but will be influenced by the process of the sale which is customized to their individual needs.

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 99

.

Chapter 4 Process design

Figure 4.9 A professional service – consultants planning how best to help their client

The health club shown in Figure 4.10 has front-office staff who can give advice on exercise programmes and other treatments. To maintain a dependable service the staff need to follow defined processes every day. For example, the process map shows part of the process of checking the state of the water in the swimming pool. If this process is not followed correctly, local health inspectors could close down the whole operation. Mass services Mass services Service processes that have a high number of transactions, often involving limited customization, for example mass transportation services, call centres, etc.

Mass services have many customer transactions, involving limited contact time and little customization. Such services may be equipment based and ‘product’ oriented, with most value added in the back office and relatively little judgement applied by front-office staff. Staff are likely to have a closely defined division of labour and to follow set procedures. Mass

Figure 4.10 A service shop – this health club offers some variety within a standard set of facilities and processes

99

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 100

.

Part Two Design

services include supermarkets, a national rail network, an airport, telecommunications service, library, television station, the police service and the enquiry desk at a utility. For example, rail services such as Virgin Trains in the UK or SNCF in France move a large number of passengers with a variety of rolling stock on an immense infrastructure of railways. Passengers pick a journey from the range offered. The rail company ticket-office staff can advise passengers on the quickest or cheapest way to get from A to B, but they cannot ‘customize’ the service by putting on a special train for them. One of the most common types of mass service are the call centres used by almost all companies that deal directly with consumers. Coping with a very high volume of enquiries requires some kind of structuring of the process of communicating with customers. This is often achieved by using a carefully designed enquiry process (sometimes known as a script). Figure 4.11 shows a bank’s call centre together with part of the process used by call centre staff to help answer customer queries.

Source: Royal Bank of Scotland Group

100

Figure 4.11 A mass service – a call centre can handle a very high volume of customer enquiries because it standardizes its processes

Critical commentary Although the idea of process types is useful in so much as it reinforces the sometimes important distinctions between different types of process, it is in many ways simplistic. In reality there is no clear boundary between process types. For example, many processed foods are manufactured using mass-production processes but in batches. So, a ‘batch’ of one type of cake (say) can be followed by a ‘batch’ of a marginally different cake (perhaps with different packaging), followed by yet another, etc. Essentially this is still a mass process, but not quite as pure a version of mass processing as a manufacturing process that makes only one type of cake. Similarly, the categories of service processes are also blurred. For example, a specialist camera retailer would normally be categorized as a service shop, yet it also will give sometimes very specialized technical advice to customers. It is not a professional service like a consultancy of course, but it does have elements of a professional service process within its design. This is why the volume and variety characteristics of a process are sometimes seen as being a more realistic way of describing processes. The product–process matrix described next adopts this approach.

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 101

.

Chapter 4 Process design

The product–process matrix

Product–process matrix A model derived by Hayes and Wheelwright that demonstrates that natural fit between volume and variety of products and services produced by an operation on one hand, and the process type used to produce products and services on the other.

The ‘natural’ diagonal

GO TO WEB!

4D

Making comparisons between different processes along a spectrum which goes, for example, from shipbuilding at one extreme to electricity generation at the other has limited value. No one grumbles that yachts are so much more expensive than electricity. The real point is that because the different process types overlap, organizations often have a choice of what type of process to employ. This choice will have consequences to the operation, especially in terms of its cost and flexibility. The classic representation of how cost and flexibility vary with process choice is the product–process matrix that comes from Professors Hayes and Wheelwright of Harvard University.3 They represent process choices on a matrix with the volume–variety as one dimension and process types as the other. Figure 4.12 shows their matrix adapted to fit with the terminology used here. Most operations stick to the ‘natural’ diagonal of the matrix and few, if any, are found in the extreme corners of the matrix. However, because there is some overlap between the various process types, operations might be positioned slightly off the diagonal. The diagonal of the matrix shown in Figure 4.12 represents a ‘natural’ lowest-cost position for an operation. Operations which are on the right of the ‘natural’ diagonal have processes which would normally be associated with lower volumes and higher variety. This means that their processes are likely to be more flexible than seems to be warranted by their actual volume–variety position. Put another way, they are not taking advantage of their ability to standardize their processes. Because of this, their costs are likely to be higher than they would be with a process that was closer to the diagonal. Conversely, operations that are on the left of the diagonal have adopted processes which would normally be used in a highervolume and lower-variety situation. Their processes will therefore be ‘overstandardized’ and probably too inflexible for their volume–variety position. This lack of flexibility can also lead to high costs because the process will not be able to change from one activity to another as efficiently as a more flexible process.

Manufacturing operations process types

Variety None

Project

More process flexibility than is needed so high cost

Jobbing

Continuous

Professional service

Service shop

Batch

Mass

Service operations process types

Volume

Less process flexibility than is needed so high cost None

Mass service

The ‘natural’ line of fit of process to volume/variety characteristics

Figure 4.12 Deviating from the ‘natural’ diagonal on the product–process matrix has consequences for cost and flexibility Source: Based on Hayes and Wheelwright3

101

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 102

.

102

Part Two Design

Detailed process design

Process mapping Describing processes in terms of how the activities within the process relate to each other (may also be called process blueprinting or process analysis).

Process blueprinting Process analysis

After the overall design of a process has been determined, its individual activities must be configured. At its simplest this detailed design of a process involves identifying all the individual activities that are needed to fulfil the objectives of the process and deciding on the sequence in which these activities are to be performed and who is going to do them. There will, of course, be some constraints to this. Some activities must be carried out before others and some activities can be accomplished only by certain people or machines. Nevertheless, for a process of any reasonable size, the number of alternative process designs is usually large. Because of this, process design is often done using some simple visual approach such as process mapping.

Process mapping Process mapping simply involves describing processes in terms of how the activities within the process relate to each other. There are many techniques which can be used for process mapping (or process blueprinting, or process analysis, as it is sometimes called). However, all the techniques identify the different types of activity that take place during the process and show the flow of materials or people or information through the process. Process mapping symbols

Process mapping symbols The symbols that are used to classify different types of activity; they usually derive either from scientific management or information systems flow charting.

Process mapping symbols are used to classify different types of activity. Although there is no universal set of symbols, used all over the world for any type of process, there are some that are commonly used. Most of these derive either from the early days of ‘scientific’ management around a century ago (see Chapter 9) or, more recently, from information system flowcharting. Figure 4.13 shows the symbols we shall use here. These symbols can be arranged in order, and in series or in parallel, to describe any process. For example, the retail catering operation of a large campus university has a number of outlets around the campus selling sandwiches. Most of these outlets sell ‘standard’ sandwiches that are made in the university’s central kitchens and transported to each outlet every day. However, one of these outlets is different; it is a kiosk that makes more expensive

Process mapping symbols derived from scientific management

Process mapping symbols derived from system analysis

Operation (an activity that directly adds value)

Beginning or end of process

Inspection (a check of some sort)

Activity

Transport (a movement of something)

Input or output from the process

Delay (a wait, e.g. for materials)

Direction of flow

Storage (deliberate storage, as opposed to a delay)

Decision (exercising discretion)

Figure 4.13 Some common process mapping symbols

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 103

.

Chapter 4 Process design

GO TO WEB!

4E

High-level process mapping An aggregated process map that shows broad activities rather than detailed activities (sometimes called an outline process map).

‘customized’ sandwiches to order. Customers can specify the type of bread they want and a wide combination of different fillings. Because queues for this customized service are becoming excessive, the catering manager is considering redesigning the process to speed it up. This new process design is based on the findings from a recent student study of the current process which proved that 95 per cent of all customers ordered only two types of bread (soft roll and Italian bread) and three types of protein filling (cheese, ham and chicken). Therefore the six ‘sandwich bases’ (two types of bread three protein fillings) could be prepared in advance and customized with salad, mayonnaise, etc. as customers ordered them. The process maps for making and selling the standard sandwiches, the current customized sandwiches and the new customized process are shown in Figure 4.14. Note how the introduction of some degree of discretion in the new process makes it more complex to map at this detailed level. This is one reason why processes are often mapped at a more aggregated level, called high-level process mapping, before more detailed maps are drawn. Figure 4.15 illustrates this for the new customized sandwich operation. At the highest level the process can be drawn simply as an input–transformation–output process with sandwich materials and customers as its input resources and satisfied customers ‘assembled’

Standard sandwich process Raw materials

Assembly

Stored sandwiches

Move to outlets

Stored sandwiches

Sell

Take payment

Customer request Customized sandwich old process Raw materials

Assembly

Take payment

Customer request

Assemble whole sandwich

Customized sandwich new process

Assembly of ‘sandwich bases’

Use standard ‘base’?

Take payment

No Fillings Yes

Bread and base filling

Customer request

Stored ‘bases’

Assemble from standard ‘base’

Figure 4.14 Process maps for three sandwich-making and selling processes

103

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 104

.

104

Part Two Design

The operation of making and selling customized sandwiches

Sandwich materials and customers

Prepare

Assemble as required

Take payment

Customers ‘assembled’ to sandwiches

The outline process of making and selling customized sandwiches Bread and base filling Assemble whole sandwich

Use standard ‘base’?

No Fillings Yes

Customer request

Assemble from standard ‘base’ Stored ‘bases’

The detailed process of assembling customized sandwiches

Figure 4.15 The new customized sandwich process mapped at three levels

Outline process map

to their sandwich as outputs. No details of how inputs are transformed into outputs are included. At a slightly lower or more detailed level, what is sometimes called an outline process map (or chart) identifies the sequence of activities but only in a general way. So the activity of finding out what type of sandwich a customer wants, deciding whether it can be assembled from a sandwich ‘base’ and then assembling it to meet the customer’s request is all contained in the general activity ‘assemble as required’. At the more detailed level, all the activities are shown (we have shown the activities within ‘assemble as required’).

Using process maps to improve processes One significant advantage of mapping processes is that each activity can be systematically challenged in an attempt to improve the process. For example, Figure 4.16 shows the flow process chart which Intel Corporation, the computer chip company, drew to describe its method of processing expense reports (claims forms). It also shows the process chart for the same process after critically examining and improving the process. The new process cut the number of activities from 26 to 15. The accounts payables’ activities were combined with the cash-receipt’s activities of checking employees’ past expense accounts (activities 8, 10 and

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 105

.

Chapter 4 Process design

Description of activity

Description of activity

1

Report arrives

1

Report arrives

2

Wait for processing

2

Stamp and date report

3

Check expenses report

3

Check expenses report

4

Stamp and date report

4

Attach payment voucher

5

Send cash to receipt desk

5

Wait for batching

6

Wait for processing

6

Collect reports into batch

7

Check advance payment

7

Batch to audit desk

8

Send to accounts receivable

8

Wait for processing

9

Wait for processing

9

Check reports and vouchers

10 Check employee record

10 Reports to batch control

11 Send to accounts payable

11 Batch control number

12 Attach payment voucher

12 Copy of reports to filing

13 Log report

13 Reports filed

14 Check against rules

14 Payment voucher to keying

15 Wait for batching

15 Confirm payment Totals

16 Collect reports into batch

5

5

2

2

1

17 Batch to audit desk 18 Wait for processing 19 Batch of reports logged 20 Check payment voucher 21 Reports to batch control 22 Batch control number 23 Copies of reports to filing 24 Reports filed 25 Payment voucher to keying 26 Confirm payment Totals

7

8

5

5

1

Figure 4.16 Flow process charts for processing expense reports at Intel before and after improving the process

11) which also eliminated activities 5 and 7. After consideration, it was decided to eliminate the activity of checking items against company rules because it seemed ‘. . . more trouble than it was worth’. Also, logging the batches was deemed unnecessary. All this combination and elimination of activities had the effect of removing several ‘delays’ from the process. The end result was a much-simplified process which reduced the staff time needed to do the job by 28 per cent and considerably speeded up the whole process. In the case of the customized sandwich process, the new design was attempting to offer as wide a range of sandwiches as was previously offered, without the slow service of the old process. In other words, it was maintaining similar levels of flexibility (to offer the same variety) while improving the speed of service. The new process would probably also increase the efficiency of the process because the sandwich ‘bases’ could be assembled during periods of low demand. This would balance the load on staff and so cost performance would improve. The quality of the sandwiches would presumably not suffer, although pre-assembling the sandwich bases may detract from the fresh appearance and taste. The dependability of the new process is less easy to assess. With the old process the time between requesting a sandwich and its delivery was long but reasonably predictable. The new process, however, will deliver fairly quickly 95 per cent of the time but will take longer if the sandwich is nonstandard. Table 4.2 summarizes the performance of the new design.

105

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 106

.

106

Part Two Design Table 4.2 Assessing the performance of the new customized sandwich process Performance objective

Change with new process

Comments

Quality

No change?

Check to make sure that sandwich bases do not deteriorate in storage

Speed

Faster for 95 per cent of customers

Dependability

Less predictable delivery time

Flexibility

No change

Cost

Potentially lower cost

Need to manage customer expectations regarding delivery time for non-standard sandwiches

Need to forecast the number of each type of sandwich ‘base’ to pre-assemble

Throughput, cycle time and work in process

Work content The total amount of work required to produce a unit of output, usually measured in standard times.

Throughput time The time for a unit to move through a process.

Cycle time The average time between units of output emerging from a process.

Work-in-process The number of units within a process waiting to be processed further (also called work-in-progress).

The new customized sandwich process has one indisputable advantage over the old process: it is faster in the sense that customers spend less time in the process. The additional benefit this brings is a reduction in cost per customer served (because more customers can be served without increasing resources). Note, however, that the total amount of work needed to make and sell a sandwich has not reduced. All the new process has done is to move some of the work to a less busy time. So the work content (the total amount of work required to produce a unit of output) has not changed but customer throughput time (the time for a unit to move through the process) has improved. For example, suppose that the time to assemble and sell a sandwich (the work content) using the old process was two minutes and that two people were staffing the process during the busy period. Each person could serve a customer every two minutes, therefore every two minutes, two customers were being served, so on average a customer was emerging from the process every minute. This is called the cycle time of the process, the average time between units of output emerging from the process. When customers join the queue in the process they become work-in-process (or work-in-progress), sometimes written as WIP. If the queue is ten people long (including that customer) when the customer joins it, he or she will have to wait ten minutes to emerge from the process. Or put more succinctly . . . throughput time = work-in-process cycle time In this case

10 minutes’ wait = 10 people in the system 1 minute per person

Little’s law Little’s Law The mathematical relationship between throughput time, work-inprocess and cycle time (throughput time equals work-in-process cycle time).

This mathematical relationship (throughput time = work-in-process × cycle time) is called Little’s Law.4 It is simple but very useful and it works for any stable process. For example, suppose it is decided that when the new process is introduced, the average number of customers in the process should be limited to around ten and the maximum time a customer is in the process should be on average four minutes. If the time to assemble and sell a sandwich (from customer request to the customer leaving the process) in the new process has reduced to 1.2 minutes, how many staff should be serving? Putting this into Little’s Law: throughput time = 4 minutes and work in progress, WIP = 10 So, since

throughput time = WIP × cycle time throughput time cycle time = ––––––––––––––– WIP 4 the cycle time for the process = –– = 0.4 minutes 10

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 107

.

Chapter 4 Process design

107

That is, a customer should emerge from the process every 0.4 minutes, on average. Given that an individual can be served in 1.2 minutes 1.2 the number of servers required = ––– = 3 0.4 In other words, three servers would serve three customers in 1.2 minutes or one customer in 0.4 minutes.

Worked example Mike was totally confident in his judgement, ‘You’ll never get them back in time,’ he said. ‘They aren’t just wasting time, the process won’t allow them to all have their coffee and get back for 11 o’clock.’ Looking outside the lecture theatre, Mike and his colleague Dick were watching the 20 business people who were attending the seminar queuing to be served coffee and biscuits. The time was 10.45 and Dick knew that unless they were all back in the lecture theatre at 11 o’clock there was no hope of finishing his presentation before lunch. ‘I’m not sure why you’re so pessimistic,’ said Dick. ‘They seem to be interested in what I have to say and I think they will want to get back to hear how operations management will change their lives.’ Mike shook his head. ‘I’m not questioning their motivation,’ he said, ‘I’m questioning the ability of the process out there to get through them all in time. I have been timing how long it takes to serve the coffee and biscuits. Each coffee is being made fresh and the time between the server asking each customer what they want and them walking away with their coffee and biscuits is 48 seconds. Remember that, according to Little’s Law, throughput equals work in process multiplied by cycle time. If the work in process is the 20 managers in the queue and cycle time is 48 seconds, the total throughput time is going to be 20 multiplied by 0.8 minutes which equals 16 minutes. Add to that sufficient time for the last person to drink their coffee and you must expect a total throughput time of a bit over 20 minutes. You just haven’t allowed long enough for the process.’ Dick was impressed. ‘Err . . . what did you say that law was called again?’ ‘Little’s Law,’ said Mike.

Worked example Every year it was the same. All the workstations in the building had to be renovated (tested, new software installed, etc.) and there was only one week in which to do it. The one week fell in the middle of the August vacation period when the renovation process would cause minimum disruption to normal working. Last year the company’s 500 workstations had all been renovated within one working week (40 hours). Each renovation last year took on average two hours and 25 technicians had completed the process within the week. This year there would be 530 workstations to renovate but the company’s IT support unit had devised a faster testing and renovation routine that would only take on average one and a half hours instead of two hours. How many technicians will be needed this year to complete the renovation processes within the week? Last year Work-in-progress (WIP) Time available (Tt) Average time to renovate Therefore throughput rate (Tr)

= = = = = Where N =

500 workstations 40 hours 2 hours 1/2 hour per technician 0.5N number of technicians

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 108

.

108

Part Two Design

Little’s Law

WIP = Tt Tr 500 = 40 0.5N 500 N = –––––––– 40 0.5 = 25 technicians

This year Work in progress (WIP) Time available Average time to renovate Throughput rate (Tr)

= = = = = where N =

Little’s Law

530 workstations 40 hours 1.5 hours 1/1.5 per technician 0.67N number of technicians

WIP = Tt Tr 530 = 40 0.67N 530 N = ––––––––– 40 0.67 = 19.88 technicians

Throughput efficiency

Throughput efficiency

This idea that the throughput time of a process is different from the work content of whatever it is processing has important implications. What it means is that for significant amounts of time no useful work is being done to the materials, information or customers that are progressing through the process. In the case of the simple example of the sandwich process described earlier, customer throughput time is restricted to four minutes, but the work content of the task (serving the customer) is only 1.2 minutes. So, the item being processed (the customer) is being ‘worked on’ for only 1.2/4 = 30 per cent of its time. This is called the throughput efficiency of the process. Work content Percentage throughput effeciency = –––––––––––––––– 100 Throughput time In this case the throughput efficiency is very high, relative to most processes, perhaps because the ‘items’ being processed are customers who react badly to waiting. In most material- and information-transforming processes, throughput efficiency is far lower, usually in single percentage figures.

Worked example A vehicle licensing centre receives application documents, keys in details, checks the information provided on the application, classifies the application according to the type of licence required, confirms payment and then issues and mails the licence. It is currently processing an average of 5000 licences every eight-hour day. A recent spot check found 15,000 applications that were ‘in progress’ or waiting to be processed. The sum of all activities required to process an application is 25 minutes. What is the throughput efficiency of the process?

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 109

.

Chapter 4 Process design

Work in progress = 15,000 applications Cycle time = time producing Time producing –––––––––––––––– Number produced

=

8 hours ––––––– 15,000

=

480 minutes ––––––––––– 5,000

= 0.096 minutes

From Little’s Law, throughput time = WIP cycle time Throughput time = 15,000 × 0.096 = 1,440 minutes = 24 hours = 3 days of working Work content 25 Throughput efficiency = ––––––––––––––– = –––– = 1.74 per cent Throughput time 1,440 Although the process is achieving a throughput time of three days (which seems reasonable for this kind of process), the applications are being worked on for only 1.7 per cent of the time they are in the process.

Value-added throughput efficiency

Value-added throughput efficiency

The approach to calculating throughput efficiency that is described above assumes that all the ‘work content’ is actually needed. Yet we have already seen from the Intel expense report example that changing a process can significantly reduce the time needed to complete the task. Therefore, work content is actually dependent upon the methods and technology used to perform the task. It may be also that individual elements of a task may not be considered ‘value-added’. In the Intel expense report example the new method eliminated some steps because they were ‘not worth it’, that is, they were not seen as adding value. So, value-added throughput efficiency restricts the concept of work content to only those tasks that are literally adding value to whatever is being processed. This often eliminates activities such as movement, delays and some inspections. For example, if in the licensing worked example of the 25 minutes of work content only 20 minutes was actually adding value, then: 20 Value-added throughput efficiency = ––––– = 1.39 per cent 1,440

The effects of process variability

Process variability

So far in our treatment of process design we have assumed that there is no significant variability either in the demand to which the process is expected to respond or in the time taken for the process to perform its various activities. Clearly, this is not the case in reality. So, it is important to look at the variability that can affect processes and take account of it. There are many reasons why variability occurs in processes. These can include the late (or early) arrival of material, information or customers, a temporary malfunction or breakdown of process technology within a stage of the process, the recycling of ‘mis-processed’ materials, information or customers to an earlier stage in the process, variation in the requirements of items being processed, etc. All these sources of variation interact with each other, but result in two fundamental types of variability.

109

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 110

.

Part Two Design

GO TO WEB!

4F

The relationship between average waiting time and process utilization is a particularly important one

variability in the demand for processing at an individual stage within the process, usually expressed in terms of variation in the inter-arrival times of units to be processed; variation in the time taken to perform the activities (i.e. process a unit) at each stage.

To understand the effect of arrival variability on process performance it is first useful to examine what happens to process performance in a very simple process as arrival time changes under conditions of no variability. For example, the simple process shown in Figure 4.17 comprises one stage that performs exactly 10 minutes of work. Units arrive at the process at a constant and predictable rate. If the arrival rate is one unit every 30 minutes, then the process will be utilized for only 33.33 per cent of the time and the units will never have to wait to be processed. This is shown as point A on Figure 4.17. If the arrival rate increases to one arrival every 20 minutes, the utilization increases to 50 per cent, and again the units will not have to wait to be processed. This is point B on Figure 4.17. If the arrival rate increases to one arrival every 10 minutes, the process is now fully utilized, but because a unit arrives just as the previous one has finished being processed, no unit has to wait. This is point C on Figure 4.17. However, if the arrival rate ever exceeded one unit every 10 minutes, the waiting line in front of the process activity would build up indefinitely, shown as point D in Figure 4.17. So, in a perfectly constant and predictable world, the relationship between process waiting time and utilization is a rectangular function, as shown by the red dashed line in Figure 4.17. However, when arrival and process times are variable, sometimes the process will have units waiting to be processed, while at other times the process will be idle, waiting for units to arrive. Therefore the process will have both a ‘non-zero’ average queue and be underutilized in the same period. So, a more realistic point is that shown as point X in Figure 4.17. If the average arrival time were to be changed with the same variability, the blue line in Figure 4.17 would show the relationship between average waiting time and process utilization. As the process moves closer to 100 per cent utilization, the higher the average waiting

Arrival time of units

Activity time

Units waiting to be processed

D

Units waiting to be processed

110

X

A 0

10

20

30

B 40

50

C 60

70

80

90

100

Utilization

Figure 4.17 The relationship between process utilization and number of units waiting to be processed for constant, and variable, arrival and process times

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 111

.

Average number of units waiting to be processed

Chapter 4 Process design

Average number of units waiting to be processed

CH04.QXD

Decreasing variability

10

20

30

40 50 60 Utilization

70

80

90 100

(a) Decreasing variability allows higher utilization without long waiting times

High utilization but long waiting time Reduction in process variability

X

Short waiting time but low utilization Z

Y 0

10

20

30

40 50 60 Utilization

70

80

90 100

(b) Managing process capacity and/or variabiltiy

Figure 4.18 The relationship between process utilization and number of units waiting to be processed for variable arrival and activity times

time will become. Or, to put it another way, the only way to guarantee very low waiting times for the units is to suffer low process utilization. The greater the variability in the process, the more the waiting time – utilization deviates from the simple rectangular function of the ‘no variability’ conditions that was shown in Figure 4.17. A set of curves for a typical process is shown in Figure 4.18(a). This phenomenon has important implications for the design of processes. In effect it presents three options to process designers wishing to improve the waiting time or utilization performance of their processes, as shown in Figure 4.18(b). Either, GO TO WEB!

4G

accept long average waiting times and achieve high utilization (point X); accept low utilization and achieve short average waiting times (point Y); or reduce the variability in arrival times, activity times or both and achieve higher utilization and short waiting times (point Z).

To analyze processes with both inter-arrival and activity time, variability queuing or ‘waiting line’ analysis can be used. This is treated in the supplement to Chapter 11. But do not dismiss the relationship shown in Figures 4.17 and 4.18 as some minor technical phenomenon. It is far more than this. It identifies an important choice in process design that could have strategic implications. Which is more important to a business, fast throughput time or high utilization of its resources? The only way to have both of these simultaneously is to reduce variability in its processes, which may itself require strategic decisions such as limiting the degree of customization of products or services, or imposing stricter limits on how products or services can be delivered to customers, and so on. It also demonstrates an important point concerned with the day-to-day management of process – the only way to absolutely guarantee 100 per cent utilization of resources is to accept an infinite amount of work in progress and/or waiting time.

Simulation in design Designing processes often involves making decisions in advance of the final process being created and so the designer is often not totally sure of the consequences of his or her decisions. To increase their confidence in their design decision, however, they will probably try to simulate how the process might work in practice. In some ways simulation is one of the most fundamental approaches to decision making. Children play games and ‘pretend’ so as to extend their experience of novel situations; likewise, managers can gain insights and explore possibilities through the formalized ‘pretending’ involved in using simulation models. These

111

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 112

.

112

Part Two Design Simulation models The use of a model of a process, product or service to explore its characteristics before the process, product or service is created.

simulation models can take many forms. In designing the various processes within a football stadium, the architect could devise a computer-based ‘model’ which would simulate the movement of people through the stadium’s various processes according to the probability distribution which describes their random arrival and movement. This could then be used to predict where the layout might become overcrowded or where extra space might be reduced.

Summary answers to key questions

???

The Companion Website to the book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack – also has a brief ‘Study Guide’ to each chapter.

What is process design?

Design is the activity which shapes the physical form and purpose of both products and services and the processes that produce them.

This design activity is more likely to be successful if the complementary activities of product or service design and process design are coordinated.

What objectives should process design have?

The overall purpose of process design is to meet the needs of customers through achieving appropriate levels of quality, speed, dependability, flexibility and cost.

The design activity must also take account of environmental issues. These include examination of the source and suitability of materials, the sources and quantities of energy consumed, the amount and type of waste material, the life of the product itself and the end-of-life state of the product.

How do volume and variety affect process design?

The overall nature of any process is strongly influenced by the volume and variety of what it has to process.

The concept of process types summarizes how volume and variety affect overall process design.

In manufacturing, these process types are (in order of increasing volume and decreasing variety) project, jobbing, batch, mass and continuous processes. In service operations, although there is less consensus on the terminology, the terms often used (again in order of increasing volume and decreasing variety) are professional services, service shops and mass services.

How are processes designed in detail?

Processes are designed initially by breaking them down into their individual activities. Often common symbols are used to represent types of activity. The sequence of activities in a process is then indicated by the sequence of symbols representing activities. This is called ‘process mapping’. Alternative process designs can be compared using process maps and improved processes considered in terms of their operations performance objectives.

Process performance in terms of throughput time, work-in-progress and cycle time are related by a formula known as Little’s Law: throughput time equals work-in-progress multiplied by cycle time.

Variability has a significant effect on the performance of processes, particularly the relationship between waiting time and utilization.

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 113

.

Chapter 4 Process design

113

Case study The Central Evaluation Unit The Central Evaluation Unit (CEU) of the XIII Directorate evaluated applications from academics bidding for research grants available under the ‘cooperation and foundations’ scheme of the European Union. This scheme distributed relatively small grants (less than €100,000) to fund the early stages of cooperative research between universities in the European Union. Based in Brussels, the CEU’s objectives were to make decisions that were consistently in line with directory guide rules, but also to give as speedy a response as possible to applicants. All new applications were sent to the CEU’s processing unit (CEUPU) by university liaison officers (ULOs) who were based at around 150 universities around the EU. Any academic who wanted to apply for a grant needed to submit an application form (downloadable on-line) and other signed documentation through the local ULO. The CEUPU employed three ‘checkers’ with three support/secretarial staff, a pool of 12 clerks responsible for data entry and filing, 10 auditors (staff who prepare and issue the grant-approval documents) and a special advisor (a former senior officer employed part-time to assess non-standard applications). Veronique Fontan was the manager in charge of the CEUPU. She had been invited by the directory Chief Executive, Leda Grumman, to make a presentation to senior colleagues about the success of her unit. The invitation stemmed from the fact first that the systems used for handling new grant applications were well proven and robust and second that her operation was well known for consistently meeting, and in many cases exceeding, its targets. Veronique set aside a day to collect some information about the activities of the CEUPU. She first reviewed her monthly management reports. The information system provided an update of number of applications (by week, month and year), the number and percentage of applications approved, number and percentage of those declined, the cumulative amount of money allocated and the value of applications processed during the month. These reports identified that the unit dealt with about 200 applications per week (operating a five-day, 35-hour week) and all the unit’s financial targets were being met. In addition, most operational performance criteria were being exceeded. The targets for turnaround of an application, from receipt of the application to the applicant being informed (excluding time spent waiting for additional information from ULOs), was 40 working days. The average time taken by the CEUPU was 36 working days. Accuracy had never been an issue as all files were thoroughly assessed to ensure that all the relevant and complete data were collected before the applications were processed.

Source: © Getty Images

CH04.QXD

Staff productivity was high and there was always plenty of work waiting for processing at each section. A cursory inspection of the sections’ in-trays revealed about 130 files in each with just two exceptions – the ‘receipt’ clerks’ tray had about 600 files in it and the checkers’ tray contained about 220 files.

Processing grant applications The processing of applications is a lengthy procedure requiring careful examination by checkers trained to make assessments. All applications arriving at the unit are placed in an in-tray. The incoming application is then opened by one of the eight ‘receipt’ clerks who will check that all the necessary forms have been included in the application. This is then placed in an in-tray pending collection by the coding staff. The two clerks with special responsibility for coding allocate a unique identifier to each application and code the information on the application into the information system. The application is then given a front sheet, a pro forma, with the identifier in the top corner. The files are placed in a tray on the senior checkers’ secretaries’ desk. As a checker becomes available, the senior secretary provides the next job in the line to the checker. In the case of about half of the applications, the checker returns the file to the checkers’ secretaries to request the collection of any information that is missing or additional information that is required. The secretaries then write to the applicant and return the file to the ‘receipt’ clerks who place the additional information into the file as it arrives. Once the file is complete it is returned to the checkers for a decision on the grant application. The file is then taken to auditors who prepare the acceptance or rejection documents.

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 114

.

114

Part Two Design These documents are then sent, with the rest of the file, to the two ‘despatch’ clerks who complete the documents and mail them to the ULO for delivery to the academic who made the application. Each section – clerical, coding, checkers, secretarial, auditing and issuing – has a tray for incoming work. Files are taken from the bottom of the pile when someone becomes free to ensure that all documents are dealt with in strict order. Veronique’s confidence in her operation was somewhat eroded when she asked for comments from some university liaison officers and staff. One ULO told her of frequent complaints about the delays over the processing of the applications and she felt there was a danger of alienating some of the best potential applicants to the point where they ‘just would not bother applying’. A second ULO complained that when he telephoned to ascertain the status of an application, the CEUPU staff did not seem to know where it was or how long it might be before a decision would be made. Furthermore he felt that this lack of information was eroding his relationship with potential applicants, some of whom had already decided to apply elsewhere for research funding. Veronique reviewed the levels of applications over the last few years which revealed a decline of 5 per cent last year and 2 per cent the year before that on the number of applications made. Veronique then spent about ten minutes with four of the

clerks. They said their work was clear and routine, but their life was made difficult by university liaison officers who rang in expecting them to be able to tell them the status of an application they had submitted. It could take them hours, sometimes days, to find any individual file. Indeed, two of the ‘receipt’ clerks now worked full time on this activity. They also said that university liaison officers frequently complained that decision making seemed to be unusually slow, given the relatively small amounts of money being applied for. Veronique wondered whether, after all, she should agree to make the presentation.

Questions 1 Analyze and evaluate the processing of new applications at the CEUPU: – Create a process map for new applications. – Calculate the cycle time for the process. – Calculate the number of people involved in the processing of an application. – Explain why it is difficult to locate an individual file. 2 Summarize the problems of the CEUPU process. 3 What suggestions would you make to Veronique to improve her process?

Other short cases and worked answers are included in the Companion Website to this book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

Problems 1

Read again the description of fast-food drive-through processes at the beginning of this chapter. (a) Draw a process map that reflects the types of process described. (b) What advantage do you think is given to McDonald’s through its decision to establish a call centre for remote order taking for some of its outlets?

2

A laboratory process receives medical samples from hospitals in its area and then subjects them to a number of tests that take place in different parts of the laboratory. The average response time for the laboratory to complete all its tests and mail the results back to the hospital (measured from the time that the sample for analysis arrives) is three days. A recent process map has shown that of the 60 minutes needed to complete the whole test, the test itself took 30 minutes, moving the samples between each test area took 10 minutes, and double checking the results took a further 20 minutes. What is the throughput efficiency of this process? What is the value-added throughput efficiency of the process? (State any assumptions that you are making.) If the process is rearranged so that all the tests are performed in the same area, thus eliminating the time to move between test areas, and the tests themselves are improved to half the amount of time needed for double checking, what effect would this have on the value-added throughput efficiency?

3

The ‘meter installation’ unit of a water utility company installs water meters. When a customer requests an installation a supervisor visits the customer and transfers the results of the survey to the plumbers. A plumber visits the customer and installs the meter. The company then decides to install for free a new ‘standard’ remote-reading meter. The new meter is designed to make installation easier by including universal quick-fit joints that reduce

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 115

.

Chapter 4 Process design

115

pipe cutting and jointing during installation. As a pilot, it was decided to prioritize those customers with the oldest meters and conduct trials of how the new meter worked in practice. All other aspects of the installation process were left as they were. However, the pilot was not a success. Customers with older meters were distributed throughout the company’s area, so staff had to travel relatively long distances between customers. Also, because customers had not initiated the visit themselves, they were more likely to have forgotten the appointment, in which case plumbers had to return to their base and try to find other work to do. The costs of installation were proving to be far higher than forecast. The company decided to change its process. Rather than replace the oldest meters which were spread around its region, it targeted smaller geographic areas to limit travelling time. It also cut out the survey stage of the process because, using the new meter, most installations could be fitted in one visit. Just as significantly, fully qualified plumbers were often not needed, so installation could be performed by less expensive labour. Position the three stages of this history on a product–process matrix.

4

The regional government office that deals with passport applications is designing a process that will check applications and issue the documents. The number of applications to be processed is 1600 per week and the time available to process the applications is 40 hours per week. What is the required cycle time for the process?

5

For the passport office described above, the total work content of all the activities that make up the total task of checking, processing and issuing a passport is, on average, 30 minutes. How many people will be needed to meet demand?

6

The same passport office has a ‘clear desk’ policy that means that all desks must be clear of work by the end of the day. How many applications should be loaded onto the process in the morning in order to ensure that every one is completed and desks are clear by the end of the day? (Assume a 7.5-hour (450-minute) working day.)

7

A repair service centre receives faulty or damaged computers sent in by customers, repairs them and despatches them back to the customer. Each computer is subject to the same set of tests and repair activities, and although the time taken to repair each computer will depend on the results of the tests, there is relatively little variation between individual computers. If the cycle time of the process is 12 minutes and the average work in process is four units (one at each stage of the process assuming there is no space for inventory to build up between stages), what is the throughput time of the process?

8

If the space restrictions are relaxed and the average work in process rises to ten what will the throughput time be?

Study activities Some study activities can be answered by reading the chapter. Others will require some general knowledge of business activity and some might require an element of investigation. All have hints on how they can be answered on the Companion Website for this book that also contains more discussion questions – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

1

Revisit the example of how process mapping helped Intel to improve its expense claims process (pages 104 and 105 and Figure 4.16). (a) This example describes how Intel used a flow process chart. What was the nature of the improvement it effected by doing this? (b) Do you think it was necessary to draw this chart in order to make the improvement? (c) What do you think are the limitations of using charts like this for improvement?

2

Visit a drive-through quick-service restaurant and observe the operation for half an hour. You will probably need a stop watch to collect the relevant timing information. Consider the following questions: (a) (b) (c) (d)

Where are the bottlenecks in the service (in other words, what seems to take the longest time)? How would you measure the efficiency of the process? What appear to be the key design principles that govern the effectiveness of this process? Using Little’s Law, how long would the queue have to be before you think it would not be worth joining it?

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 116

.

116

Part Two Design

3

Visit a branch of a retail bank and consider the following questions: (a) What categories of service does the bank seem to offer? (b) To what extent does the bank design separate processes for each of its types of service? (c) What are the different process design objectives for each category of service?

4

(Advanced) Choose a process with which you are familiar. For example, registration for a university course, joining a video rental shop service, enrolling at a sports club or gym, registering at a library, obtaining a car parking permit, etc. (a) Map the process that you went through from your perspective using the process mapping symbols explained in this chapter. (b) Try to map what the ‘back-office’ process might be (that is the part of the process that is vital to achieving its objective but which you can’t see). You will have to speculate on this but you could talk to someone who knows the process if you can obtain their cooperation. (c) How might the process be improved from your (the customer) perspective and from the perspective of the operation itself?

5

(Advanced) Every operation has to choose between different processes for delivering its products and services. For example, a bank can offer its services through its branch network, using telephone-based call centres or using an internet-based service. (a) Choose a service that, like the bank’s, could be delivered in different ways. For example, you could choose education courses (that can be delivered full-time, part-time, distance learning, or e-learning, etc.) or a library (using a fixed facility, a mobile service, internet-based service, etc.) or any other similar service. (b) Evaluate each alternative delivery process in terms of its feasibility, acceptability and vulnerability. (c) What might influence the relative importance of feasibility, acceptability and vulnerability for your chosen service?

Notes on chapter 1 Source: Horovitz, A. (2002) ‘Fast food world says drivethrough is the way to Go’, USA Today, 3rd April. 2 Source: Genes, R. (2002) Smart Ecology, The Manufacturing Engineer, April.

3 Hayes, R.H. and Wheelwright, S.C. (1984) Restoring Our Competitive Edge, John Wiley. 4 For an explanation of Little’s Law see Hopp, W.J. and Spearman, M.L. (2001) Factory Physics, 2nd edn, McGrawHill.

Selected further reading Chopra, S., Anupindi, R., Deshmukh, S.D., Van Mieghem, J.A. and Zemel, E. (2005) Managing Business Process Flows, Prentice Hall, NJ. An excellent, although mathematical, approach to process design in general. Hammer, M. (1990) ‘Reengineering work: Don’t automate, obliterate’, Harvard Business Review, July–August. This is the paper that launched the whole idea of business processes and process management in general to a wider managerial audience. Slightly dated but worth reading.

Hopp, W.J. and Spearman, M.L. (2001) Factory Physics, 2nd edn, McGraw-Hill. Very technical so don’t bother with it if you aren’t prepared to get into the maths. However, some fascinating analysis, especially concerning Little’s Law. Ramaswamy, R. (1996) Design and Management of Service Processes, Addison-Wesley Longman. A relatively technical approach to process design in a service environment. Smith, H. and Fingar, P. (2003) Business Process Management: The Third Wave, Meghan-Kiffer Press. A popular book on process management from a BPR perspective.

CH04.QXD

9/24/07

11:40 AM

Page 117

.

Chapter 4 Process design

Useful websites www.bpmi.org Site of the Business Process Management Initiative. Some good resources including papers and articles. www.bptrends.com News site for trends in business process management generally. Some interesting articles. www.bls.gov/oes/ US Department of Labor employment statistics. www.fedee.com/hrtrends Federation of European Employers’ guide to employment and job trends in Europe.

www.iienet.org The American Institute of Industrial Engineers site. This is an important professional body for process design and related topics. www.waria.com A Workflow and Reengineering Association website. Some useful topics. www.opsman.org Definitions, links and opinion on operations management.

117

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 118

.

118

5

Chapter The design of products and services

Source: Toyota (GB) plc

Introduction Products and services are often the first thing that customers see of a company, so they should have an impact. And although operations managers may not have direct responsibility for product and service design, they always have an indirect responsibility to provide the information and advice upon which successful product or service development depends. But increasingly operations managers are expected to take a more active part in product and service design. Unless a product, however well designed, can be produced to a high standard, and unless a service, however well conceived, can be implemented, the design can never bring its full benefits. Figure 5.1 shows where this chapter fits into the overall operations model.

Process design Supply network design Operations strategy Layout and flow Design Process technology

Operations management

Job design Planning and control Product/service design Topic covered in this chapter

Figure 5.1 The design activities in operations management covered in this chapter

Improvement

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 119

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

Key questions

???

Why is good product and service design important?

What are the stages in product and service design?

Why should product and service design and process design be considered interactively?

How should interactive design be managed?

Operations in practice

GO TO WEB!

5A

There are few industries where new product or service development is more important than in pharmaceuticals. The research and development (R&D) budgets that underpin the development of new drugs will run into several billion dollars. So managing the development of new drugs for a company like Novartis, one of the most respected companies in the pharmaceutical sector, is arguably the most important activity in the company. ‘We want to discover, develop and successfully market innovative products to cure diseases, to ease suffering and to enhance the quality of life,’ says the company. Of course, the company also wants to do this while being able to provide a return for its shareholders, and with R&D expenditures averaging around 20 per cent of sales revenue for most pharmaceutical companies, managing the development process is a ‘make or break’ activity. Drug development consists of several stages, although these can overlap. The process begins with the drug discovery phase. Chemical compounds are investigated in the laboratory to explore their potential for further development. Until the last few decades this was a trial and error-based process involving a large number of research staff. Now, this part of the process is much more systematic. Using a technique known as combinatorial chemistry, thousands of compounds are produced and tested automatically. Automation has made this phase of the development process far more efficient. When promising candidates for further development have been identified, ‘preclinical’ testing begins. This is where further laboratory tests investigate the pharmacological characteristics of each potential new drug. Issues such as efficacy and toxicity are investigated and first thought is given to how the drug could be manufactured should it ever go into production. It is a time-consuming process, so of up to 10,000 candidates screened during the drug discovery stage, only about 250 will be selected to go through to the preclinical phase that cuts down the number of candidates further from 250 to around 5.

1

Source: Novartis

Novartis fills its product pipeline

These five go on to the first of three stages of the clinical trials that all drugs must undergo before they can be considered for market approval. Phase one of clinical trials starts by testing the drugs on healthy volunteers before conducting trials with patients who have the disease that the drug is intended to treat. Phase two attempts to establish appropriate scales for measuring the effectiveness of the drug, while phase three completes the process of quantifying the effectiveness of the drug and checks for any significant side effects. Generally clinical trials are carefully regulated and monitored by the government agencies that are charged with finally giving approval (or not) for the drug to be marketed. Sometimes these agencies require even further clinical trials before approval. Typically, for every five candidates entering the clinical testing phases only one is approved to be sold into the market. In total the whole process can easily take up to 15 years. This means that having plenty of potentially marketable drugs in the development pipeline is vital for any pharmaceutical company. In Novartis the ideas coming from its own research institutes and partnerships with other research institutions have filled its drug development ‘pipeline’.

119

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 120

.

120

Part Two Design

Why is good design so important?

GO TO WEB!

5B

Good design enhances profitability

Good design satisfies customers, communicates the purpose of the product or service to its market and brings financial rewards to the business. The objective of good design, whether of products or services, is to satisfy customers by meeting their actual or anticipated needs and expectations. This, in turn, enhances the competitiveness of the organization. Product and service design, therefore, can be seen as starting and ending with the customer. So the design activity has one overriding objective: to provide products, services and processes which will satisfy the operation’s customers. Product designers try to achieve aesthetically pleasing designs which meet or exceed customers’ expectations. They also try to design a product which performs well and is reliable during its lifetime. Further, they should design the product so that it can be manufactured easily and quickly. Similarly, service designers try to put together a service which meets, or even exceeds, customer expectations. Yet at the same time the service must be within the capabilities of the operation and be delivered at reasonable cost. In fact, the business case for putting effort into good product and service design is overwhelming according to the UK Design Council.2 Using design throughout the business ultimately boosts the bottom line by helping create better products and services that compete on value rather than price. Design helps businesses connect strongly with their customers by anticipating their real needs. That in turn gives them the ability to set themselves apart in increasingly tough markets. Furthermore, using design both to generate new ideas and turn them into reality allows businesses to set the pace in their markets and even create new ones rather than simply responding to the competition. The Design Council’s surveys indicate that:

while 90 per cent of businesses which are growing rapidly say design is integral or significant to them, only 26 per cent of static companies say the same; using design can help to reduce costs by making processes more efficient and cutting materials costs. It can also reduce the time to market for new products and services; also, almost 70 per cent of companies which see design as integral have developed new products and services in the last three years, compared with only a third of businesses overall; companies judged to be effective users of design had financial performances 200 per cent better than average.

Short case Ocean Observations

GO TO WEB!

5C

Design is not just an important issue for products like the iPod. Even communications service providers are finding that design can make a difference to customers’ perceptions. This is the basis of Swedish company Ocean Observations’ success. The company started in web design when its founders saw a rise in demand for attractive mobile phones and a market for well-designed and packaged content. Now the company designs navigation menus and icons. Sofia Svanteson, CEO and co-founder of Ocean Observations, says it was the first design company of its kind in Sweden and one of the first in Europe. ‘We saw the similarities between the web and mobile media.’

Source: Sofia Svanteson

2

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 121

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

Its first task was to design Samsung’s usability graphics, including its icons. Svanteson says that the Korean market invests heavily in design and advanced interfaces, both graphically and technically. ‘We had to think beyond the normal three-level tree menu that is so popular in mobile phones. So we created something that is similar to a dartboard where the user can navigate vertically, horizontally and circularly.’ This fresh thinking started with Samsung and continued with the mobile phone operator ‘3’ in Sweden. It was so pleased that it presented the design idea for all 3 companies around the world. ‘The operator has a cool design image,’ Svanteson says. ‘Its shops have won interior design prizes in Sweden and its Swedish website is cool and modern. But when we looked at the graphical interface in the mobile phone, we were surprised. It was traditional and boring, with icons

that were too detailed, something that does not work well on a small screen or with the 3 brand attributes.’ She compares the early mobile industry with the internet. ‘In the beginning, the web looked awful and was not very user friendly. The same goes with the mobile phone interface. First everything was black and white and had boring icons. Colour screens paved the way for better icons and lively content.’

Questions 1 How can this case be an example of ‘design’ when there is nothing ‘physical’ about a mobile phone navigation system?

2 What do you think would be the main objectives of this design assignment?

Critical commentary Remember that not all new products and services are created in response to a clear and articulated customer need. While this is usually the case, especially for products and services that are similar to (but presumably better than) their predecessors, more radical innovations are often brought about by the innovation itself creating demand. Customers don’t usually know that they need something radical. For example, in the late 1970s people were not asking for microprocessors, they did not even know what they were. They were improvised by an engineer in the USA for a Japanese customer who made calculators. Only later did they become the enabling technology for the PC and after that the innumerable devices that now dominate our lives.

What is designed in a product or service? All products and services can be considered as having three aspects: Concept Package Process

a concept, which is the understanding of the nature, use and value of the service or product; a package of ‘component’ products and services that provide those benefits defined in the concept; the process, which defines the way in which the component products and services will be created and delivered.

The concept

Designers often talk about a ‘new concept’. This might be a concept car specially created for an international show or a restaurant concept providing a different style of dining. The concept is a clear articulation of the outline specification including the nature, use and value of the product or service against which the stages of the design (see later) and the resultant product and/or service can be assessed. For example, a new car, just like existing cars, will have an underlying concept, such as an economical two-seat convertible sports car, with good road-holding capabilities and firm, sensitive handling, capable of 0–100 kph in seven seconds and holding a bag of golf clubs in the boot. Likewise a concept for a restaurant might be a bold and brash dining experience aimed at the early 20s market, with contemporary décor and music, providing a range of freshly made pizza and pasta dishes.

121

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 122

.

122

Part Two Design

Although the detailed design and delivery of the concept requires designers and operations managers to carefully design and select the components of the package and the processes by which they will be created or delivered, it is important to realize that customers are buying more than just the package and process; they are buying into the particular concept. In the Novartis example, patients are not particularly concerned about the ingredients contained in the drugs they are using, nor the way in which they were made, they are concerned about the notion behind it – how they will use it and the benefits it will provide for them. Thus the articulation, development and testing of the concept is a crucial stage in the design of products and services. The package of products and services

Core products and services Supporting products and services

Normally the word product implies a tangible physical object, such as a car, washing machine or a watch, and the word ‘service’ implies a more intangible experience, such as an evening at a restaurant or a nightclub. In fact, as we discussed in Chapter 1, most, if not all, operations produce a combination of products and services. The purchase of a car includes the car itself and the services such as ‘warranties’, ‘after-sales services’ and ‘the services of the person selling the car’. The restaurant meal includes products such as ‘food’ and ‘drink’ as well as services such as ‘the delivery of the food to the table and the attentions of the waiting staff ’. It is this collection of products and services that is usually referred to as the package that customers buy. Some of the products or services in the package are core, that is they are fundamental to the purchase and could not be removed without destroying the nature of the package. Other parts will serve to enhance the core. These are supporting goods and services. In the case of the car, the leather trim and guarantees are supporting goods and services. The core good is the car itself. At the restaurant, the meal itself is the core. Its provision and preparation are important but not absolutely necessary (in some restaurants you might serve and even cook the meal yourself). By changing the core, or adding or subtracting supporting goods and services, organizations can provide different packages and in so doing create quite different concepts. For instance, engineers may wish to add traction control and four-wheel drive to make the two-seater sports car more stable, but this might conflict with the concept of an ‘economical’ car with ‘sensitive handling’. The process

The package of components which makes up a product, service or process are the ‘ingredients’ of the design. However, designers need to design the way in which they will be created and delivered to the customer – this is process design. For the new car the assembly line has to be designed and built which will assemble the various components as the car moves down the line. New components such as the cloth roof needs to be cut, stitched and trimmed. The gear box needs to be assembled. And all the products need to be sourced, purchased and delivered as required. All these and many other manufacturing processes, together with the service processes of the delivery of cars to the showrooms and the sales processes, have to be designed to support the concept. Likewise in the restaurant, the manufacturing processes of food purchase, preparation and cooking needs to be designed, just as the way in which the customers will be processed from reception to the bar/waiting area to the table and the way in which the series of activities at the table will be performed in such a way as to deliver the agreed concept.

The design activity is itself a process

The design activity is one of the most important operations processes

Producing designs for products, services is itself a process which conforms to the input–transformation–output model described in Chapter 1. It therefore has to be designed and managed like any other process. Figure 5.2 (on page 124) illustrates the design activity as an input–transformation–output diagram. The transformed resource inputs will consist mainly of information in the form of market forecasts, market preferences, technical data

1/11/06

10:56

Page 123

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

Short case Spangler, Hoover and Dyson

4

In 1907 a janitor called Murray Spangler put together a pillowcase, a fan, an old biscuit tin and a broom handle. It was the world’s first vacuum cleaner. One year later he sold his patented idea to William Hoover whose company went on to dominate the vacuum cleaner market for decades, especially in its United States homeland. Yet between 2002 and 2005 Hoover’s market share dropped from 36 per cent to 13.5 per cent. Why? Because a futuristic looking and comparatively expensive rival product, the Dyson vacuum cleaner, had jumped from nothing to over 20 per cent of the market. In fact, the Dyson product dates back to 1978 when James Dyson noticed how the air filter in the sprayfinishing room of a company where he had been working was constantly clogging with powder particles (just like a vacuum cleaner bag clogs with dust). So he designed and built an industrial cyclone tower, which removed the powder particles by exerting centrifugal forces. The question intriguing him was, could the same principle work in a domestic vacuum cleaner? Five years and 5,000 prototypes later he had a working design, since praised for its ‘uniqueness and functionality’. However, existing vacuum cleaner manufacturers were not as impressed – two rejected the design outright. So Dyson started making his new design himself. Within a few years Dyson cleaners were, in the UK, outselling the rivals who had once rejected them. The aesthetics and functionality of the design help to keep sales growing in spite of a higher retail price. To Dyson, good ‘is about looking at everyday things with new eyes and working out how they can be made better. It’s about challenging existing technology’. Dyson scientists were determined to challenge even their own technology and create vacuum cleaners with even higher suction. So they set to work developing an entirely new type of cyclone system. They discovered that a smaller-diameter cyclone gives greater centrifugal force. So they developed a way of getting 45 per cent more

GO TO WEB!

5D

Source: Dyson

CH05.QXD

The Dyson DC08 vacuum cleaner suction than a Dual Cyclone and removing more dust by dividing the air into eight smaller cyclones. This advanced technology was then incorporated into the new products.

Questions 1 What was Spangler’s mistake? 2 What do you think makes ‘good design’ in markets such as the domestic appliances market? 3 Why do you think two major vacuum cleaner manufacturers rejected Dyson’s ideas? 4 How did design make Dyson a success?

and so on. Transforming resource inputs includes operations managers and specialist technical staff, design equipment and software such as computer-aided design (CAD) systems (see later) and simulation packages. One can describe the objectives of the design activity in the same way as we do any transformation process. All operations satisfy customers by producing their services and goods according to customers’ desires for quality, speed, dependability, flexibility and cost. In the same way, the design activity attempts to produce designs to the same objectives.

The stages of design – from concept to specification Fully specified designs rarely spring, fully formed, from a designer’s imagination. To get to a final design of a product or service, the design activity must pass through several key stages. These form an approximate sequence, although in practice designers will often recycle or backtrack through the stages. We will describe them in the order in which they usually occur,

123

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 124

.

124

Part Two Design

Transformed resources, e.g. • technical information • market information • time information Inputs Transforming resources, e.g. • test and design equipment • design and technical staff Concept generation A stage in the product and service design process that formalizes the underlying idea behind a product or service.

Screening Evaluation and improvement Prototyping and final design

The product /service design process whose performance is measured by its • quality • speed • dependability • flexibility and • cost

Outputs

Fully specified products and services

Figure 5.2 The design activity is itself a process

as shown in Figure 5.3. First comes the concept generation stage that develops the overall concept for the product or service. The concepts are then screened to try to ensure that, in broad terms, they will be a sensible addition to its product/service portfolio and meet the concept as defined. The agreed concept has then to be turned into a preliminary design that then goes through a stage of evaluation and improvement to see whether the concept can be served better, more cheaply or more easily. An agreed design may then be subjected to prototyping and final design.

Concept generation The ideas for new product or service concepts can come from sources outside the organization, such as customers or competitors, and from sources within the organization, such as staff (for example, from sales staff and front-of-house staff) or from the R&D department. Ideas from customers

Marketing, the function generally responsible for identifying new product or service opportunities, may use many market research tools for gathering data from customers in a formal and structured way, including questionnaires and interviews. These techniques, however, usually tend to be structured in such a way as only to test out ideas or check products or services against predetermined criteria. Listening to the customer, in a less structured way, is sometimes seen as a better means of generating new ideas. Focus groups, for example, are one formal but unstructured way of collecting ideas and suggestions from customers. A focus group typically comprises 7–10 participants who are unfamiliar with each other but who have been selected because they have characteristics in common that relate to the particular topic of the focus group. Participants are invited to ‘discuss’ or ‘share ideas with others’ in a permissive environment that nurtures different perceptions and points of view, without pressurizing participants. The group discussion is conducted several times with similar types of participants in order to identify trends and patterns in perceptions.

Concept generation

Concept screening

Preliminary design

Figure 5.3 The stages of product/service design

Evaluation and improvement

Protoyping and final design

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 125

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

Listening to customers

Ideas may come from customers on a day-to-day basis. They may write to complain about a particular product or service, or make suggestions for its improvement. Ideas may also come in the form of suggestions to staff during the purchase of the product or delivery of the service. Although some organizations may not see gathering this information as significant (and may not even have mechanisms in place to facilitate it), it is an important potential source of ideas. An exception is described in the short case ‘Customers design their own services’. Ideas from competitor activity

Reverse engineering The taking apart or deconstruction of a product or service in order to understand how it has been produced (often by a competing organization).

All market-aware organizations follow the activities of their competitors. A new idea may give a competitor an edge in the marketplace, even if it is only a temporary one, then competing organizations will have to decide whether to imitate or alternatively to come up with a better or different idea. Sometimes this involves reverse engineering, that is taking apart a product to understand how a competing organization has made it. Some aspects of services may be more difficult to reverse engineer (especially back-office services) as they are less transparent to competitors. However, by consumer testing a service, it may be possible to make educated guesses about how it has been created. Many service organizations employ ‘testers’ to check out the services provided by competitors. Ideas from staff

The contact staff in a service organization or the salesperson in a product-oriented organization could meet customers every day. These staff may have good ideas about what customers like and do not like. They may have gathered suggestions from customers or have ideas of their own as to how products or services could be developed to meet the needs of their customers more effectively.

Short case Customers design their own services

5

Almost all companies will say that they listen to their customers and find out what they want before they design products and services. However, some experts think that most companies do not go anywhere near far enough in giving customers real influence over the final design. Rather than design for customers, increasingly design is being carried out with customers, or even by customers. There are many opportunities for customers to contribute. For example, some of the 100,000 and more visitors at the Boeing Tour Center in Everett, Washington contribute to the design of Boeing aircraft interiors. Boeing, has teamed up with Teague, a Seattle firm that designs Boeing airplane interiors, to establish the Passenger Experience Research Center adjacent to the normal tour centre. ‘The purpose of the research is twofold,’ says the company. ‘To influence the design of airplane interiors with input from actual users, and to provide our airline customers with valuable information that will help them select their interiors. We like to do this

kind of research to find out what passengers prefer rather than designing interiors according to what we think passengers might want.’ After being measured in an outer lobby, participants are given hand-held remote-control devices and shown to their assigned airplane seats. A survey is shown on the screen at the front of the cabin and participants answer a series of multiple-choice questions, submitting their answers using the remote control. ‘It’s not hard to get volunteers,’ says the company. ‘People are happy to have a chance to make their preferences known.’

Questions 1 What do you think are the advantages and disadvantages of involving customers this closely in the design process? 2 How could providers of education ‘products’ adopt this idea?

125

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 126

.

Part Two Design

Source: Corbis/Ruaridh Stewart/ZUMA

126

The design of products can be of crucial importance to their success. Apple’s iPods, for example, are not just technically excellent, the aesthetics of their design also helps to create an appropriate image for the products.

Ideas from research and development Research and development (R&D) The function in the organization that develops new knowledge and ideas and operationalizes the ideas to form the underlying knowledge on which product, service and process design are based.

One formal function found in some organizations is research and development. As its name implies, its role is twofold. Research usually means attempting to develop new knowledge and ideas in order to solve a particular problem or to grasp an opportunity. Development is the attempt to utilize and operationalize the ideas that come from research. In this chapter we are mainly concerned with the ‘development’ part of R&D – for example, exploiting new ideas that might be afforded by new materials or new technologies. And although ‘development’ does not sound as exciting as ‘research’, it often requires as much creativity and even more persistence. Both creativity and persistence took James Dyson (see the short case on page 123) from a potentially good idea to a workable technology. One product has commemorated the persistence of its development engineers in its company name. Back in 1953 the Rocket Chemical Company set out to create a rust-prevention solvent and degreaser to be used in the aerospace industry. Working in their lab in San Diego, California, it took them 40 attempts to work out the water-displacing formula. So that is what they called the product. WD-40 literally stands for water displacement, 40 attempt. It was the name used in the lab book. Originally used to protect the outer skin of the Atlas Missile from rust and corrosion, the product worked so well that employees kept taking cans home to use for domestic purposes. Soon after, the product was launched, with great success, into the consumer market.

Concept screening

Design criteria

Not all concepts which are generated will necessarily be capable of further development into products and services. Designers need to be selective as to which concepts they progress to the next design stage. The purpose of the concept-screening stage is to take the flow of concepts and evaluate them. Evaluation in design means assessing the worth or value of each design option, so that a choice can be made between them. This involves assessing each concept or option against a number of design criteria. While the criteria used in any particular design exercise will depend on the nature and circumstances of the exercise, it is useful to think in terms of three broad categories of design criteria:

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 127

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services Feasibility

The ability of an operation to produce a process, product or service.

Acceptability The attractiveness to the operation of a process, product or service.

Vulnerability The risks taken by the operation in adopting a process, product or service.

The feasibility of the design option – can we do it? – Do we have the skills (quality of resources)? – Do we have the organizational capacity (quantity of resources)? – Do we have the financial resources to cope with this option? The acceptability of the design option – do we want to do it? – Does the option satisfy the performance criteria which the design is trying to achieve? (These will differ for different designs.) – Will our customers want it? – Does the option give a satisfactory financial return? The vulnerability of each design option – do we want to take the risk? That is, – Do we understand the full consequences of adopting the option? – Being pessimistic, what could go wrong if we adopt the option? What would be the consequences of everything going wrong? (This is called the ‘downside risk’ of an option.)

Figure 5.4 illustrates this classification of design criteria.

The design ‘funnel’ GO TO WEB!

5E Design funnel A model that depicts the design process as the progressive reduction of design options from many alternatives down to the final design.

Applying these evaluation criteria progressively reduces the number of options which will be available further along in the design activity. For example, deciding to make the outside casing of a camera case from aluminium rather than plastic limits later decisions, such as the overall size and shape of the case. This means that the uncertainty surrounding the design reduces as the number of alternative designs being considered decreases. Figure 5.5 shows what is sometimes called the design funnel, depicting the progressive reduction of design options from many to one. But reducing design uncertainty also impacts on the cost of changing one’s mind on some detail of the design. In most stages of design the cost of changing a decision is bound to incur some sort of rethinking and recalculation of costs. Early on in the design activity, before too many fundamental decisions have been made, the costs of change are relatively low. However, as the design progresses, the interrelated and cumulative decisions already made become increasingly expensive to change.

The criteria for screening concepts

Feasibility – how difficult is it?

What INVESTMENT, both managerial and financial, will be needed?

Acceptability – how worthwhile is it?

What RETURN, in terms of benefits to the operation will it give?

Vulnerability – what could go wrong?

What RISKS, do we run if things go wrong?

Figure 5.4 Broad categories of evaluation criteria for assessing concepts

Overall evaluation of the concept

127

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 128

.

128

Part Two Design

Large number of design options Choice and evaluation screens Uncertainty regarding the final design Time One design

Certainty regarding the final design

Figure 5.5 The design funnel – progressively reducing the number of possibilities until the final design is reached

Critical commentary Not everyone agrees with the concept of the design funnel. For some it is just too neat and ordered an idea to reflect accurately the creativity, arguments and chaos that sometimes characterize the design activity. First, they argue, managers do not start out with an infinite number of options. No one could process that amount of information – and anyway, designers often have some set solutions in their mind, looking for an opportunity to be used. Second, the number of options being considered often increases as time goes by. This may actually be a good thing, especially if the activity was unimaginatively specified in the first place. Third, the real process of design often involves cycling back, often many times, as potential design solutions raise fresh questions or become dead ends. In summary, the idea of the design funnel does not describe what actually happens in the design activity. Nor does it necessarily even describe what should happen.

Balancing evaluation with creativity Creativity is important in product/service design

The systematic process of evaluation is important but it must be balanced by the need for design creativity. Creativity is a vital ingredient in effective design. The final quality of any design of product or service will be influenced by the creativity of its designers. Increasingly, creativity is seen as an essential ingredient not just in the design of products and services but also in the design of operations processes. Partly because of the fast-changing nature of many industries, a lack of creativity (and consequently of innovation) is seen as a major risk. For example, ‘It has never been a better time to be an industry revolutionary. Conversely, it has never been a more dangerous time to be complacent . . . The dividing line between being a leader and being a laggard is today measured in months or a few days, and not in decades.’ Of course, creativity can be expensive. By its nature it involves exploring sometimes unlikely possibilities. Many of these will die as they are proved to be inappropriate. Yet, to some extent, the process of creativity depends on these many seemingly wasted investigations. As Art Fry, the inventor of 3M’s Post-it Note products, said: ‘You have to kiss a lot of frogs to find the prince. But remember, one prince can pay for a lot of frogs.’

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 129

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

Preliminary design Having generated an acceptable, feasible and viable product or service concept, the next stage is to create a preliminary design. The objective of this stage is to have a first attempt at both specifying the component products and services in the package and defining the processes to create the package.

Specifying the components of the package

Component (or product) structure Diagram that shows the constituent component parts of a product or service package and the order in which the component parts are brought together (often called components structure).

The first task in this stage of design is to define exactly what will go into the product or service: that is, specifying the components of the package. This will require the collection of information about such things as the constituent component parts which make up the product or service package and the component (or product) structure, the order in which the component parts of the package have to be put together. For example, the components for a remote mouse for a computer may include upper and lower casings, a control unit and packaging, which are themselves made up of other components. The product structure shows how these components fit together to make the mouse (see Figure 5.6).

Reducing design complexity Simplicity is usually seen as a virtue among designers of products and services. The most elegant design solutions are often the simplest. However, when an operation produces a variety of products or services (as most do), the range of products and services considered as a whole can become complex, which in turn increases costs. Designers adopt a number of approaches to reducing the inherent complexity in the design of their product or service range. Here we describe three common approaches to complexity reduction – standardization, commonality and modularization. Standardization

Standardization The degree to which processes, products or services are prevented from varying over time.

Operations sometimes attempt to overcome the cost penalties of high variety by standardizing their products, services or processes. This allows them to restrict variety to that which has real value for the end customer. Often it is the operation’s outputs which are standardized. Examples of this are fast-food restaurants, discount supermarkets or telephone-based insurance companies. Perhaps the most common example of standardization are the clothes which most of us buy. Although everybody’s body shape is different, garment manufacturers produce clothes in only a limited number of sizes. The range of sizes is chosen to give a reasonable fit for most body shapes. To suit all their potential customers and/or to ensure a

Level 0

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

Remote mouse

Upper casing

Moulding

Logo

Lead

Lower casing

Moulding Battery housing

Plug

Control unit

Button

Speaker

Figure 5.6 The component structure of a remote mouse

Spring base

Packing

Outer

Cover

Leaflet

129

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 130

.

130

Part Two Design

perfect fit, garment manufacturers would have to provide an unfeasibly large range of sizes. Alternatively, they would need to provide a customized service. Both solutions would have a significant impact on cost. This control of variety is an important issue with most companies. A danger facing established operations is that they allow variety to grow excessively. They are then faced with the task of variety reduction, often by assessing the real profit or contribution of each product or service. Many organizations have significantly improved their profitability by careful variety reduction. In order to overcome loss of business, customers may be offered alternative products or services which provide similar value. Commonality

Commonality The degree to which a range of products or services incorporate identical components (also called parts commonality).

Using common elements within a product or service can also simplify design complexity. Using the same components across a range of automobiles is a common practice. Likewise, standardizing the format of information inputs to a process can be achieved by using appropriately designed forms or screen formats. The more different products and services can be based on common components, the less complex it is to produce them. For example, the European aircraft maker Airbus has designed its new generation of jet liners with a high degree of commonality. Airbus developed full design and operational commonality with the introduction of fly-by-wire technology on its civil aircraft in the late 1980s. This meant that ten aircraft models ranging from the 100-seat A318 through to the world’s largest aircraft, the 555seat A380, feature virtually identical flight decks, common systems and similar handling characteristics. In some cases, such as the entire A320 family, the aircraft even share the same ‘pilot-type rating’, which enables pilots with a single licence to fly any of them. The advantages of commonality for the airline operators include a much shorter training time for pilots and engineers when they move from one aircraft to another. This offers pilots the possibility of flying a wide range of routes from short-haul to ultra-long-haul and leads to greater efficiencies because common maintenance procedures can be designed with maintenance teams capable of servicing any aircraft in the same family. Also, when up to 90 per cent of all parts are common within a range of aircraft, there is a reduced need to carry a wide range of spare parts. Modularization

Modularization The use of standardized sub-components of a product or service that can be put together in different ways to create a high degree of variety.

The use of modular design principles involves designing standardized ‘sub-components’ of a product or service which can be put together in different ways. It is possible to create wide choice through the fully interchangeable assembly of various combinations of a smaller number of standard sub-assemblies; computers are designed in this way, for example. These standardized modules, or sub-assemblies, can be produced in higher volume, thereby reducing their cost. Similarly, the package holiday industry can assemble holidays to meet a specific customer requirement, from predesigned and purchased air travel, accommodation, insurance and so on. In education also there is an increasing use of modular courses which allow ‘customers’ choice but permit each module to have economical volumes of students. The short case ‘Customizing for kids’, describes an example of modularization in TV programme production.

Defining the process to create the package The product/service structure and bill-of-materials specifies what goes into a product. It is around this stage in the design process where it is necessary to examine how a process could put together the various components to create the final product or service. At one time this activity would have been delayed until the very end of the design process. However, this can cause problems if the designed product or service cannot be produced to the required quality and cost constraints. For now, what is important to understand is that processes should at least be examined in outline well before any product or service design is finalized. We outlined some of the basic ideas behind process design. The techniques of processing mapping (see Chapter 4) can be used during this stage. The worked example for the health and fitness club’s new ‘Healthcare’ service illustrates this.

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 131

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

Short case Customizing for kids

131

6

Reducing design complexity is a principle that applies just as much to service as to manufactured products. For example, television programmes are made increasingly with a worldwide market in mind. However, most television audiences around the world have a distinct preference for programmes which respect their regional tastes, culture and of course language. The challenge facing global programme makers therefore is to try to achieve the economies which come as a result of high-volume production while allowing programmes to be customized for different markets. For example, take the programme ‘Art Attack!’ made for the Disney Channel, a children’s TV channel shown around the world. In 2001, 216 episodes of the show were made in six different language versions. About 60 per cent of each show is common across all versions. Shots without speaking or where the presenter’s face is not visible are shot separately. For example, if a simple cardboard model is being made, all versions will share the scenes where the presenter’s hands only are visible.

Commentary in the appropriate language is over-dubbed onto the scenes which are edited seamlessly with other shots of the appropriate presenter. The final product will have the head and shoulders of Brazilian, French, Italian, German or Spanish presenters flawlessly mixed with the same pair of (British) hands constructing the model. The result is that local viewers in each market see the show as their own. Even though presenters are flown into the UK production studios, the cost of making each episode is only about one third of producing separate programmes for each market.

Questions 1 How does the concept of modularization apply to this example? 2 What do you think are the similarities between what this company did and how motor vehicle manufacturers design their products?

Worked example The Activo Health Club had recently come under more intense local competition. Although it had a good range of equipment and an excellent swimming pool, as well as providing fitness classes, membership had started to fall. In response to this Maria Stein, the club’s manager, had devised a new ‘Healthcare’ service that she felt would both attract new customers and, just as important, retain them after their initial enthusiasm subsided. ‘There are potential customers out there who need educating in terms of their fitness and health needs. That is why we have devised our new ‘Healthcare’ programme. It provides structured help and diagnosis to determine customers’ state of health and fitness. If appropri-

Healthcare service

Diagnostic service

Gym equipment

Diagnostic Nurse equipment diagnostic services

Monitoring equipment

Diagnostic equipment

Heart rate monitor

Practice Blood nurse pressure monitor (Italics = already exists)

Customer monitoring/advice

General gym Information equipment system

Fat ratio monitor

Figure 5.7 Component structure for the new Healthcare service

Gym staff

Staff skills

Reception staff

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 132

.

132

Part Two Design

ate it also designs a specially devised care regime and health education through a special clinic. We provide two ‘guided sessions’ to support the customer’s individually designed fitness regime consisting of exercises, classes and dietary advice. These guided sessions ensure that customers are using the equipment in a safe and effective way and also checks their progress and gives encouragement. In particular, we plan to give ‘gentle reminders’ to encourage customers to attend and make use of the guided sessions.’ Before attempting to define a process for the new Healthcare service, it is necessary to identify the various components which make up the total service. These are shown in Figure 5.7. The first set of components that the new service will require are staff who have

Interview potential customer

Needs care regime

Diagnostic health check

Health check needed

Health check interview

Does not need care regime

Discuss with customer

Customer rejects

Details to reminder process

Health check not needed

Devise care regime programme Customer wants changes

Does not join

Introduction clinic

Customer accepts

Reschedule second appointment

Says no

Exit interview First guided session

Reminder call to customer

Can make second appointment

Says yes Second guided session

‘Graduate’ to normal regime

Figure 5.8 Process map for the new Healthcare service

Turns up? Yes

No

Call customer

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 133

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

appropriate diagnostic skills and, for customers who require more advanced diagnostic services, an in-house practice nurse with appropriate diagnostic equipment. In terms of gym equipment, the general equipment normally found in health clubs already exists. However, some additional monitoring equipment, specifically blood pressure and fat ratio monitors, will also be needed. An integral part of the total service is the ability to monitor customers’ progress and offer motivation and advice. This will require an information system which tracks customer progress and additional skills for both gym and reception staff. The process map for the new Healthcare service is shown in Figure 5.8. The ‘central spine’ of the process involves an initial health check interview, followed by two individual guided sessions with gym staff, after which customers ‘graduate’ to taking charge of their own health and fitness regime. However, two important sub-processes need to be organized. The first is to process customers who may need a specially devised ‘care regime’ programme prior to their first guided session. The second important process is that which ensures that customers are monitored and motivated during the programme. This involves telephoning customers prior to their appointments in order to motivate them to attend and reschedule appointments if they cannot.

Design evaluation and improvement The purpose of this stage in the design activity is to take the preliminary design and see whether it can be improved before the product or service is tested in the market. A number of techniques can be employed at this stage to evaluate and improve the preliminary design. Here we treat three which have proved particularly useful:

quality function deployment (QFD); value engineering (VE); taguchi methods.

Quality function deployment Quality function deployment (QFD) A technique used to ensure that the eventual design of a product or service actually meets the needs of its customers (sometimes called house of quality).

The key purpose of quality function deployment is to try to ensure that the eventual design of a product or service actually meets the needs of its customers. Customers may not have been considered explicitly since the concept generation stage and therefore it is appropriate to check that what is being proposed for the design of the product or service will meet their needs. It is a technique that was developed in Japan at Mitsubishi’s Kobe shipyard and used extensively by Toyota, the motor vehicle manufacturer, and its suppliers. It is also known as the ‘house of quality’ (because of its shape) and the ‘voice of the customer’ (because of its purpose). The technique tries to capture what the customer needs and how it might be achieved.7 Figure 5.9 shows an example of quality function deployment being used in the design of a new information system product. The QFD matrix is a formal articulation of how the company sees the relationship between the requirements of the customer (the whats) and the design characteristics of the new product (the hows). The matrix contains various sections, as explained below:

The whats, or ‘customer requirements’, are the competitive factors which customers find significant. Their relative importance is scored, in this case on a ten-point scale, with accurate scoring the highest. The competitive scores indicate the relative performance of the product, in this case on a 1–5 scale. Also indicated are the performances of two competitor products.

133

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 134

.

Part Two Design

The hows, or ‘design characteristics’ of the product, are the various ‘dimensions’ of the design which will operationalize customer requirements within the product or service. The central matrix (sometimes called the relationship matrix) represents a view of the interrelationship between the whats and the hows. This is often based on value judgements made by the design team. The symbols indicate the strength of the relationship – for example, the relationship between the ability to link remotely to the system and the intranet compatibility of the product is strong. All the relationships are studied, but in many cases, where the cell of the matrix is blank, there is none. The bottom box of the matrix is a technical assessment of the product. This contains the absolute importance of each design characteristic. (For example, the design characteristic ‘interfaces’ has a relative importance of (9 5) + (1 9) = 54.). This is also translated into a ranked relative importance. In addition, the degree of technical difficulty to achieve high levels of performance in each design characteristic is indicated on a 1–5 scale. The triangular ‘roof ’ of the ‘house’ captures any information the team has about the correlations (positive or negative) between the various design characteristics.

Although the details of QFD may vary between its different variants, the principle is generally common, namely to identify the customer requirements for a product or service

HOWs vs HOWs Strong positive Positive Negative Strong negative

5 = Maximum

B = Competitor B

A = Competitor A

X = Us

1 = Minimum

Firewalls

Interfaces

Database

Memory requirement

Intranet compatibility

WHATs

Password ×2

9 3 1

R-3 conformt.

WHATs vs HOWs Strong relationship Medium relationship Weak relationship

Availability

HOWs Importance to customer

134

Competitive score 1

2

3

4

B

A

X

Reliable/resilient

9

Accurate

10

Fast

7

Responsive

4

Secure

8

X

Remote links

6

A X

Connectivity

5

Scalability

2

5

AB X B

A

98

48

72

54

Relative importance

1st

7th

4th

5th

Technical difficulty

4

3

2

2

Figure 5.9 A QFD matrix for an information system product

9

54

78

8th 2nd 5th

3rd

1

90

5

4

3

A

B

X

A

B

A

B B

A

Absolute importance

X

X B

X

1 = easy, 5 = difficult

1/11/06

10:56

Page 135

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

Tradeoffs Tradeoffs Tradeoffs

'House of quality'

Tradeoffs

Process characteristics Relationship matrix

Component deployment

Component characteristics

Relationship matrix

Design characteristics

Component characteristics

Individual activities Relationship matrix

Process planning

Process characteristics

Design characteristics Customer requirements

CH05.QXD

Relationship matrix

Activity planning

Figure 5.10 QFD matrices can be linked with the ‘hows’ of one matrix forming the ‘whats’ of the next

(together with their relative importance) and to relate them to the design characteristics which translate those requirements into practice. In fact, this principle can be continued by making the hows from one stage become the whats of the next (see Figure 5.10). Some experienced users of QFD have up to four linked matrices in this way. If engineering or process trade-offs need to be made at a later stage, the interrelated houses enable the effect on customer requirements to be determined.

Value engineering Value engineering An approach to cost reduction in product design that examines the purpose of a product or service, its basic functions and its secondary functions.

The purpose of value engineering is to try to reduce costs, and prevent any unnecessary costs, before producing the product or service. Simply put, it tries to eliminate any costs that do not contribute to the value and performance of the product or service. (Value analysis is the name given to the same process when it is concerned with cost reduction after the product or service has been introduced.) Value-engineering programmes are usually conducted by project teams consisting of designers, purchasing specialists, operations managers and financial analysts. The chosen elements of the package are subject to rigorous scrutiny by analyzing their function and cost, then trying to find any similar components that could do the same job at a lower cost. The team may attempt to reduce the number of components or use cheaper materials or simplify processes. For example, Motorola used value engineering to reduce the number of parts in its mobile phones from ‘thousands’ to ‘hundreds’ and even fewer, with a drastic reduction in processing time and cost. Value engineering requires innovative and critical thinking, but it is also carried out using a formal procedure. The procedure examines the purpose of the product or service, its basic functions and its secondary functions. Taking the example of the remote mouse used previously:

Purpose

Basic function

Secondary function

the purpose of the remote mouse is to communicate with the computer; the basic function is to control presentation slide shows; the secondary function is to be plug-and-play compatible with any system.

Team members would then propose ways to improve the secondary functions by combining, revising or eliminating them. All ideas would then be checked for feasibility, acceptability, vulnerability and their contribution to the value and purpose of the product or service.

135

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 136

.

136

Part Two Design

Taguchi methods Taguchi methods A design technique that uses design combinations to test the robustness of a design.

The main purpose of Taguchi methods, as advocated by Genichi Taguchi,8 is to test the robustness of a design. The basis of the idea is that the product or service should perform in extreme conditions. A telephone, for example, should still work even when it has been knocked onto the floor. Although one does not expect customers to knock a telephone to the floor, this does happen and so the need to build strength into the casing should be considered in its design. Likewise, a pizza parlour should be able to cope with a sudden rush of customers and a hotel should be able to cope with early arrivals. Product and service designers therefore need to brainstorm to try to identify all the possible situations that might arise and check that the product or service is capable of dealing with those that are deemed to be necessary and cost-effective. In the case of an adventure holiday, for example, service designers need to plan for such contingencies as:

foul weather – the need for bad-weather alternatives; equipment failure – the provision of enough equipment to cover for maintenance; staff shortages – flexible working to allow cover from one area to another; accidents – the ability to deal with an accident without jeopardizing the other children in the group, with easily accessible first-aid equipment, and using facilities and equipment that are easy to clean and unlikely to cause damage to children; illness – the ability to deal with ill children who are unable to take part in an activity.

The task is then to achieve a design which can cope with all these uncertainties. The major problem designers face is that the number of design factors which they could vary to try to cope with the uncertainties, when taken together, is very large. For example, in designing the telephone casing there could be many thousands of combinations of casing size, casing shape, casing thickness, materials, jointing methods, etc. Performing all the investigations (or experiments, as they are called in the Taguchi technique) to try to find a combination of design factors which gives an optimum design can be a lengthy process. The Taguchi procedure is a statistical procedure for carrying out relatively few experiments while still being able to determine the best combination of design factors. Here ‘best’ means the lowest cost and the highest degree of uniformity.

Prototyping and final design

Virtual prototype A computer-based model of a product, process or service that can be tested for its characteristics before the actual process, product or service is produced.

At around this stage in the design activity it is necessary to turn the improved design into a prototype so that it can be tested. It may be too risky to go into full production of the telephone, or the holiday, before testing it out, so it is usually more appropriate to create a prototype. Product prototypes include everything from clay models to computer simulations. Service prototypes may also include computer simulations but also the actual implementation of the service on a pilot basis. Many retailing organizations pilot new products and services in a small number of stores in order to test customers’ reaction to them. Increasingly, it is possible to store the data that define a product or service in a digital format on computer systems, which allows this virtual prototype to be tested in much the same way as a physical prototype. This is a familiar idea in some industries such as magazine publishing, where images and text can be rearranged and subjected to scrutiny prior to them existing in any physical form. This allows them to be amended right up to the point of production without incurring high costs. Now this same principle is applied to the prototype stage in the design of three-dimensional physical products and services. Virtual reality-based simulations allow businesses to test new products and services as well as visualize and plan the processes that will produce

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 137

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

them. Individual component parts can be positioned together virtually and tested for fit or interference. Even virtual workers can be introduced into the prototyping system to check for ease of assembly or operation.

Computer-aided design (CAD) Computer-aided design (CAD) A system that provides the computer-ability to create and modify product, service or process drawings.

CAD systems provide the computer-aided ability to create and modify product drawings. These systems allow conventionally used shapes (called entities), such as points, lines, arcs, circles and text, to be added to a computer-based representation of the product. Once incorporated into the design, these entities can be copied, moved about, rotated through angles, magnified or deleted. The system can usually also ‘zoom in and out’ to reveal different levels of detail. The designs thus created can be saved in the memory of the system and retrieved for later use. This enables a library of standardized drawings of parts and components to be built up. Not only can this dramatically increase the productivity of the process but it also aids the standardization of parts in the design activity. The simplest CAD systems model only in two dimensions in a similar way to a conventional engineering ‘blueprint’. More sophisticated systems can model products in three dimensions. They may do this either by representing the edges and corners of the shape (known as a wire-frame model) or by representing it as a full solid model. The most obvious advantage of CAD systems is that their ability to store and retrieve design data quickly, as well as their ability to manipulate design details, can considerably increase the productivity of the design activity. In addition to this, however, because changes can be made rapidly to designs, CAD systems can considerably enhance the flexibility of the design activity, enabling modifications to be made much more rapidly. Further, the use of standardized libraries of shapes and entities can reduce the possibility of errors in the design. Perhaps most significantly, though, CAD can be seen as a prototyping device as well as a drafting device, especially when combined with the virtual prototyping approach described earlier. In effect the designer is modelling the design in order to assess its suitability prior to full production.

The benefits of interactive design

Interactive design The idea that the design of products and services on one hand, and the processes that create them on the other, should be integrated.

Interactive design can shorten time to market

Earlier we made the point that in practice it is a mistake to separate the design of products and services from the design of the processes which will produce them. Operations managers should have some involvement from the initial evaluation of the concept right through to the production of the product or service and its introduction to the market. Merging the design of products/services and the processes which create them is sometimes called interactive design. Its benefits come from the reduction in the elapsed time for the whole design activity, from concept through to market introduction. This is often called the time to market (TTM). The argument in favour of reducing time to market is that doing so gives increased competitive advantage. For example, if it takes a company five years to develop a product from concept to market, with a given set of resources, it can introduce a new product only once every five years. If its rival can develop products in three years, it can introduce its new product, together with its (presumably) improved performance, once every three years. This means that the rival company does not have to make such radical improvements in performance each time it introduces a new product, because it is introducing its new products more frequently. In other words, shorter TTM means that companies get more opportunities to improve the performance of their products or services. If the development process takes longer than expected (or even worse, longer than competitors’), two effects are likely to show. The first is that the costs of development will

137

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 138

.

138

Part Two Design

GO TO WEB!

5F

increase. Having to use development resources, such as designers, technicians, subcontractors and so on, for a longer development period usually pushes up the costs of development. Perhaps more seriously, the late introduction of the product or service will delay the revenue from its sale (and possibly reduce the total revenue substantially if competitors have already got to the market with their own products or services). The net effect of this could be not only a considerable reduction in sales but also reduced profitability – an outcome which could considerably extend the time before the company breaks even on its investment in the new product or service. This is illustrated in Figure 5.11. A number of factors have been suggested which can significantly reduce time to market for a product or service, including the following:

simultaneous development of the various stages in the overall process; an early resolution of design conflict and uncertainty; an organizational structure which reflects the development project.

Simultaneous development

Sequential approach to design

Earlier in the chapter we described the design process as essentially a set of individual, predetermined stages. Sometimes one stage is completed before the next one commences. This step-by-step, or sequential, approach has traditionally been the typical form of product/service development. It has some advantages. It is easy to manage and control design projects organized in this way, since each stage is clearly defined. In addition, each stage is completed before the next stage is begun, so each stage can focus its skills and expertise on a limited set of tasks. The main problem of the sequential approach is that it is both time-consuming and costly. When each stage is separate, with a clearly defined set of tasks, any difficulties encountered during the design at one stage might necessitate the design being halted while responsibility moves back to the previous stage. This sequential approach is shown in Figure 5.12(a).

Cash Sales revenue Cash flow

Delayed sales revenue

Delayed cash flow Time Development costs Development costs of delayed project

Delay in time to market

Delay in financial break-even

Figure 5.11 Delay in the time to market of new products and services not only reduces and delays revenues, it also increases the costs of development. The combination of both these effects usually delays the financial break-even point far more than the delay in the time to market

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 139

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

Simultaneous or concurrent approach to design

Yet often there is really little need to wait until the absolute finalization of one stage before starting the next. For example, perhaps while generating the concept, the evaluation activity of screening and selection could be started. It is likely that some concepts could be judged as ‘non-starters’ relatively early on in the process of idea generation. Similarly, during the screening stage, it is likely that some aspects of the design will become obvious before the phase is complete. Therefore, the preliminary work on these parts of the design could be commenced at that point. This principle can be taken right through all the stages, one stage commencing before the previous one has finished, so there is simultaneous or concurrent work on the stages (see Figure 5.12(b)). (Note that simultaneous development is often called simultaneous (or concurrent) engineering in manufacturing operations.)

Simultaneous (or concurrent) engineering Overlapping these stages in the design process so that one stage in the design activity can start before the preceding stage is finished, the intention being to shorten time to market and save design cost (also called simultaneous engineering or concurrent engineering).

Early conflict resolution Characterizing the design activity as a whole series of decisions is a useful way of thinking about design. However, a decision, once made, need not totally and utterly commit the organization. For example, if a design team is designing a new vacuum cleaner, the decision to adopt a particular style and type of electric motor might have seemed sensible at the time but might have to be changed later, in the light of new information. It could be that a new electric motor becomes available which is clearly superior to the one initially selected. Under those circumstances the designers might very well want to change their decision. There are other, more avoidable, reasons for designers changing their minds during the design activity, however. Perhaps one of the initial design decisions was made without sufficient discussion among those in the organization who have a valid contribution to make.

(a) Sequential arrangement First stage in the design activity Second stage in the design activity Third stage in the design activity

(b) Simultaneous arrangement

GO TO WEB!

First stage in the design activity

etc.

5G

Second stage in the design activity

Third stage in the design activity

etc.

Communication between stages

Figure 5.12 (a) Sequential arrangement of the stages in the design activity; (b) Simultaneous arrangement of the stages in the design activity

139

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 140

.

Part Two Design

GO TO WEB!

5H

It may even be that when the decision was made there was insufficient agreement to formalize it and the design team decided to carry on without formally making the decision. Yet subsequent decisions might be made as though the decision had been formalized. For example, suppose the company could not agree on the correct size of electric motor to put into its vacuum cleaner. It might well carry on with the rest of the design work while further discussions and investigations take place on what kind of electric motor to incorporate in the design. Yet much of the rest of the product’s design is likely to depend on the choice of the electric motor. The plastic housings, the bearings, the sizes of various apertures and so on could all be affected by this decision. Failure to resolve these conflicts and/or decisions early on in the process can prolong the degree of uncertainty in the total design activity. In addition, if a decision is made (even implicitly) and then changed later on in the process, the costs of that change can be very large. However, if the design team manages to resolve conflict early in the design activity, this will reduce the degree of uncertainty within the project and reduce the extra cost and, most significantly, time associated with either managing this uncertainty or changing decisions already made. Figure 5.13 illustrates two patterns of design changes through the life of the total design, which imply different timeto-market performances.

Project-based organization structures The total process of developing concepts through to market will almost certainly involve personnel from several different areas of the organization. To continue the vacuum cleaner example, it is likely that the company would involve staff from its research and development department, engineering, production management, marketing and finance. All these different functions will have some part to play in making the decisions which will shape the final design. Yet any design project will also have an existence of its own. It will have a project name, an individual manager or group of staff who are championing the project, a budget and, hopefully, a clear strategic purpose in the organization. The organizational question is which of these two ideas – the various organizational functions which contribute to the design or the design project itself – should dominate the way in which the design activity is managed. Before answering this, it is useful to look at the range of organizational structures which are available – from pure functional to pure project forms. In a pure functional organization, all staff associated with the design project are based unambiguously in their functional groups. There is no project-based group at all. They may be working full-time on the project but all communication and liaison are carried out through their functional manager. The

Functional design organization Project design organization

High Slow time to market

GO TO WEB!

5I

Degree of disagreement over design decisions and changes in design

140

Fast time to market

Low Early stages of the total design activity

Later stages of the total design activity

Figure 5.13 Sorting out problems early saves greater disruption later in the design activity

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 141

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

project exists because of agreement between these functional managers. At the other extreme, all the individual members of staff from each function who are involved in the project could be moved out of their functions and perhaps even physically relocated to a task force dedicated solely to the project. The task force could be led by a project manager who might hold all the budget allocated to the design project. Not all members of the task force necessarily have to stay in the team throughout the development period, but a substantial core might see the project through from start to finish. Some members of a design team may even be from other companies. In between these two extremes there are various types of matrix organization with varying emphasis on these two aspects of the organization (see Figure 5.14). Although the ‘task force’ type of organization, especially for small projects, can sometimes be a little cumbersome, it seems to be generally agreed that, for substantial projects at least, it is more effective at reducing overall time to market.9

Task force

Matrix organization

F.M.

Pure functional organization

F.M.

F.M.

F.M.

P.M. P.M.

F.M.

F.M.

F.M.

F.M.

F.M.

F.M.

F.M.

F.M.

F.M.

F.M.

F.M.

F.M.

P.M. P.M. P.M. P.M.

Increasing project orientation

Pure project organization P.M.

P.M.

P.M.

P.M. F.M.

F.M.

P.M.

F.M.

F.M. P.M.

P.M. P.M. P.M.

F.M. = Functional Manager P.M. = Project Manager

Figure 5.14 Organization structures for the design activity

141

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 142

.

142

Part Two Design

Summary answers to key questions

???

The Companion Website to the book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack – also has a brief ‘Study Guide’ to each chapter.

Why is good product and service design important?

Good design makes good business sense because it translates customer needs into the shape and form of the product or service and so enhances profitability.

Design includes formalizing three particularly important issues: the concept, package and process implied by the design.

Design is a process that itself must be designed according to the process design principles described in the previous chapter.

What are the stages in product and service design?

Concept generation transforms an idea for a product or service into a concept which captures the nature of the product or service and provides an overall specification for its design.

Screening the concept involves examining its feasibility, acceptability and vulnerability in broad terms to ensure that it is a sensible addition to the company’s product or service portfolio.

Preliminary design involves the identification of all the component parts of the product or service and the way they fit together. Typical tools used during this phase include component structures and flow charts.

Design evaluation and improvement involve re-examining the design to see whether it can be done in a better way, more cheaply or more easily. Typical techniques used here include quality function deployment, value engineering and Taguchi methods.

Prototyping and final design involve providing the final details which allow the product or service to be produced. The outcome of this stage is a fully developed specification for the package of products and services, as well as a specification for the processes that will make and deliver them to customers.

Why should product and service design and process design be considered interactively?

Looking at them together can improve the quality of both product and service design and process design. It helps a design ‘break even’ on its investment earlier than would otherwise have been the case.

How should interactive design be managed?

Employ simultaneous development where design decisions are taken as early as they can be, without necessarily waiting for a whole design phase to be completed.

Ensure early conflict resolution which allows contentious decisions to be resolved early in the design process, thereby not allowing them to cause far more delay and confusion if they emerge later in the process.

Use a project-based organizational structure which can ensure that a focused and coherent team of designers is dedicated to a single design or group of design projects.

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 143

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

143

Case study Chatsworth House – the adventure playground decision Chatsworth House, the home of the 12th Duke and Duchess of Devonshire, is one of the finest and most palatial houses in the UK, set in over 1000 acres of parkland in the Peak District National Park, England. The original house was built over 400 years ago and rebuilt starting in the seventeenth century. The house is vast, with 175 rooms lit by over 2000 light bulbs, and with a roof that covers 1.3 acres. Chatsworth’s many rooms are full of treasures including famous works of art by painters such as Rembrandt, and tapestries, sculptures, valuable furniture, musical instruments and even 63 antique clocks which need winding every day. The gardens cover over 105 acres with more than five miles of footpaths that guide visitors past fountains, small and large (the largest is 28 metres high), cascades, streams and ponds, all of which are fed by gravity from four large man-made lakes on the moors above the grounds. The gardens are a mix of formal and informal areas. There are sculptures, statues, rock gardens, a maze and garden views that constantly change with the seasons, all managed and maintained by a small team of 20 gardeners. Both the house and gardens are open from March to December and are just two of the experiences available to visitors. Others include an orangery gift shop, restaurant and farm shop, which are open all year round, and the surrounding park land which is open to visitors for walking, picnics and swimming in the river. The whole estate is owned and managed by an independent charity. Close to the house and gardens, with a separate admission charge, is the farmyard and adventure playground. The farmyard is a popular attraction for families and provides close encounters with a variety of livestock including pigs, sheep, cows, chickens and fish. The staff provide daily milking demonstrations and animal-handling sessions. The woodland adventure playground is accessed through the farmyard and is one of the largest in the country with a range of frames, bridges, high-level walkways, swings, chutes and slides. Simon Seligman is the Promotions and Education Manager at Chatsworth House. As head of marketing he is closely involved in the design and development of new services and facilities. He explained the way they do this at Chatsworth. ‘It is a pretty abstract and organic process. Looking back over the last 25 years we either take occasional great leaps forward or make frequent little shuffles. The little shuffles tend to be organic changes usually in response to visitor feedback. The great leaps forward have been the few major changes that we decided we wanted to bring about.’ One of those great leaps forward was the decision to replace the children’s adventure playground attached to the farmyard, Simon explained. ‘The existing adventure playground was clearly coming to the end of its life and it

was time to make a decision about what to do with it. It was costing us about £18,000 each winter to maintain it and these costs were increasing year on year. We believed we could get a better one for around £100,000. The trustees asked me, the deputy estate manager with line responsibility for the farmyard and the farmyard manager to form a group and put forward a report to the trustees setting out all the options. We asked ourselves several detailed questions and some fundamental ones too, such as why are we replacing it and should we replace it at all? We came up with four options: remove it, do nothing, replace with similar, replace with substantially better.’ It was felt that removing the playground altogether was a realistic option. The Duke and Duchess had a view that Chatsworth should be true to its roots and traditions. Whereas one could make an argument for a farmyard being part of a country estate, an adventure playground was considered to fit less well. The down-side would be that the lack of adventure playground, which is a big attraction for families with young children, could have an impact on visitor numbers. However, there would be savings in terms of site maintenance. The ‘do nothing’ option would entail patching up the playground each year and absorbing the increasing maintenance costs. This could be a low-impact option, in the short term at least. However, it was felt that this option would simply delay the replace/remove decision by five years at most. The current playground was no longer meeting international safety standards so this could be a good opportunity to replace the playground with something similar. It was estimated that a like-for-like replacement would

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 144

.

144

Part Two Design cost around £100,000. Replacing the playground with a substantially better one would entail a much greater cost but could have an impact on visitor numbers. Simon and his team keep a close eye on their competitors and visit them whenever they can. They reported that several other attractions had first-rate adventure playgrounds. Installing a substantially better playground could provide an opportunity for Chatsworth to leapfrog over them and provide something really special. ‘We tried to cost out all four alternatives and estimate what we thought the impact on visitor numbers might be. We presented an interim report to the Duke and the other trustees. We felt that maintaining the status quo was inappropriate and a like-for-like replacement was expensive, especially given that it would attract little publicity and few additional visitors. We strongly recommended two options: either remove the playground or go for a great leap forward. The trustees asked us to bear in mind the ‘remove’ option and take a closer look at the ‘substantially better’ option.’ Three companies were asked to visit the site, propose a new adventure playground and develop a site plan and initial design to a budget of £150,000. All three companies provided some outline proposals for such a figure but they all added that for £200,000 they could provide something really quite special. Furthermore, the team realized that they would have to spend some additional money putting in a new ramp and a lift into the farmyard at an estimated £50,000. It was starting to look like a very expensive project. Simon takes up the story. ‘One of the companies came

along with a complete idea for the site based on water, which is a recurring theme in the garden at Chatsworth. They had noticed the stream running through the playground and thought it could make a wonderful feature. They told us they were reluctant to put up a single solution but wanted to work with us, really engage with us, to explore what would really work for us and how it could be achieved. They also wanted to take us to visit their German partner who made all the major pieces of equipment. So, over the next few months, together, we worked up a complete proposal for a state-of-the-art adventure playground, including the structural changes in the farmyard. The budget was £250,000. To be honest, it was impossible to know what effect this would have on visitor numbers so in the end we put in a very conservative estimate that suggested that we would make the investment back in seven years. Over the next few years we reckon the playground led to an increase in visitor numbers of 85,000 per year and so we recouped our investment in just three years.’

Questions 1 What do you think comprise the concept, package and process for the adventure playground? 2 Describe the four options highlighted in the case in terms of their feasibility, acceptability and vulnerability. 3 What does the concept of interactive design mean for a service such as the adventure playground described here?

Other short cases and worked answers are included in the Companion Website to this book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

Problems 1

Re-examine the worked example that describes the new service being offered by the Activo Health Club and draw a quality function deployment (house of quality) diagram that links what the health club is trying to achieve with how the design tries to achieve this.

2

How would you evaluate the design of this book?

3

A company is developing a new website that will allow customers to track the progress of their orders. The web site developers charge €10,000 for every development week and it is estimated that the design will take ten weeks from the start of the design project to the launch of the website. Once launched, it is estimated that the new site will attract extra business that will generate profits of €5000 per week. However, if the website is delayed by more than five weeks, the extra profit generated would reduce to €2000 per week. How will a delay of five weeks affect the time when the design will break even in terms of cash flow?

4

How can the concept of modularization be applied to package holidays sold through an on-line travel agent?

5

Draw the component structure and process chart for a visit to the hairdressers.

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 145

.

Chapter 5 The design of products and services

Study activities Some study activities can be answered by reading the chapter. Others will require some general knowledge of business activity and some might require an element of investigation. All have hints on how they can be answered on the Companion Website for this book that also contains more discussion questions – www.pearson.co.uk/slack

1

Look back at the worked example on page 131 which described the component structure and process for a new healthcare service. (a) Try to write down a statement which encapsulates the ‘concept’ of this new service (not the ‘idea’ that was described in the example). The ‘concept’ should be a short statement which gets over what the service is really trying to do. (b) Imagine that Maria, the fitness club manager, has consulted you and asked you to critique her plans. Look again at the component structure and proposed process and advise her on how these may be inadequate in describing the proposed service or may have to be changed in the light of experience in delivering the service.

2

One product where a very wide range of product types is valued by customers is domestic paint. Most people like to express their creativity in the choice of paints and other home-decorating products. Clearly, offering a wide range of paint must have serious cost implications for the companies which manufacture, distribute and sell the product. Visit a store which sells paint and get an idea of the range of products available on the market. How do you think paint manufacturers and retailers manage to design their products and services so as to maintain high variety but keep costs under control?

3

Design becomes particularly important at the interface between products or services and the people who use them. This is especially true for internet-based services. Consider two types of website: (a) those which are trying to sell something such as Amazon.com, and (b) those which are primarily concerned with giving information, for example bbc.co.uk. For each of these categories, what seems to constitute ‘good design’? Find examples of particularly good and particularly poor web design and explain what makes them good or bad.

4

(Advanced) Visit the website of the UK’s Design Council (www.design-council.org.uk). There you will find examples of how design has provided innovation in many fields. Look through these examples and find one which you think represents excellence in design and one which you don’t like (for example, because it seems trivial, or may not be practical, or for which there is no market, etc.). Prepare a case supporting your view of why one is good and the other bad. In doing this, derive a checklist of questions which could be used to assess the worth of any design idea.

5

(Advanced) How can the design of quick-service restaurant (fast-food) products and services be improved from the point of view of environmental sustainability? Visit two or three fast-food outlets and compare their approach to environmentally sensitive designs.

Notes on chapter 1 Sources: Novartis website and Rowberg, R.E. (2001) ‘Pharmaceutical research and development: A description and analysis of the process’, CRS Report for Congress, 2 April. 2 The Design Council website. 3 Nokia website design articles 23 June 2005. 4 Sources include Doran, J. (2006) ‘Hoover heading for selloff as Dyson cleans up in America’, The Times, 4 February.

5 Ideas based on Magidson, J. and Brandyberry, G. (2002) ‘Putting Customers in the Wish Mode’, Harvard Business Review, pp. 26–8. Sources also include Hanser, K. (2003) ‘Boeing Tour Center visitors contribute to airplane interior research’, Boeing Commercial Airplanes news release. 6 Source: ‘Think local’, The Economist, 11 April 2002. 7 For more information on QFD for products and services see, for example, Behara, R.S. and Chase, R.B. (1993) ‘Service

145

CH05.QXD

1/11/06

10:56

Page 146

.

146

Part Two Design

quality deployment: quality service by design’ in Sarin, R.V. (ed.) Perspectives in Operations Management: Essays in Honor of Elwood S. Buffa, Kluwer Academic Publishers; Evans, J.R. and Lindsay, W.M. (1993) The Management and Control of Quality (2nd edn), West; Fitzsimmons, J.A. and Fitzsimmons, M.J. (1994) Service Management for

Competitive Advantage, McGraw-Hill; Meredith, J.R. (1992) The Management of Operations (4th edn), John Wiley. 8 Taguchi, G. and Clausing, D. (1990) ‘Robust quality’, Harvard Business Review, Vol. 68, No. 1, pp. 65–75. 9 Hayes, R.H., Wheelwright, S.C. and Clarke, K.B. (1988) Dynamic Manufacturing, The Free Press.

Selected further reading Bangle, C. (2001) ‘The ultimate creativity machine: how BMW turns art into profit’, Harvard Business Review, Jan., pp. 47–55. A good description of how good aesthetic design translates into business success. Baxter, M. (1995) Product Design, Chapman and Hall. Presents a structured framework for product development which will be of interest to practising managers. Blackburn, J.D. (ed.) (1991) Time Based Competition: The next battle ground in American manufacturing, Urwin, Homewood, Ill. A good summary of why interactive design gives fast time to market and why this is important. Bruce, M. and Bessant, J. (2002) Design in Business: Strategic innovation through design, Financial Times Prentice Hall and The Design Council. Probably one of the best overviews of design in a business context available today. Bruce, M. and Cooper, R. (2000) Creative Product Design: a practical guide to requirements capture management, Wiley. Exactly what it says.

Cooper, R. and Chew, W.B. (1996) ‘Control tomorrow’s costs through coday’s designs’, Harvard Business Review, January–February, pp. 88–98. A really good description of why it is important to think about costs at the design stage. Dyson, J. (1997) Against the Odds: An autobiography, Orion Business Books. One of Europe’s most famous designers gives his philosophy. Lowe, A. and Ridgway, K. (2000) ‘A user’s guide to quality function deployment’, Engineering Management Journal, June. A good overview of QFD explained in straightforward, non-technical language. The Industrial Designers Society of America (2003) Design Secrets: Products: 50 Real-Life Projects Uncovered (Design Secrets), Rockport Publishers Inc. Very much a practitioner book with some great examples.

Useful websites www.cfsd.org.uk The Centre for Sustainable Design’s Site. Some useful resources, but obviously largely confined to sustainability issues. www.conceptcar.co.uk A site devoted to automotive design. Fun if you like new car designs. www.betterproductdesign.net A site that acts as a resource for good design practice. Set up by Cambridge University and the Royal College of Art. Some good material that supports all aspects of design.

www.ocw.mit.edu/OcwWeb/Sloan-School-of-Management Good source of open courseware from MIT. www.design-council.org.uk Site of the UK’s Design Council. One of the best sites in the world for design related issues. www.nathan.com/ed/glossary/#ED A blog really, but some good points about ‘experince design’.

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:58

Page 147

.

6

Chapter Supply network design

Source: © Getty Images

Introduction No operation exists in isolation. Every operation is part of a larger and interconnected network of other operations. This supply network will include suppliers and customers. It will also include suppliers’ suppliers and customers’ customers and so on. At a strategic level, operations managers are involved in ‘designing’ the shape and form of their network. Network design starts with setting the network’s strategic objectives. This helps the operation to decide how it wants to influence the overall shape of its network, the location of each operation and how it should manage its overall capacity within the network. This chapter treats all these strategic design decisions in the context of supply networks (see Figure 6.1).

Topic covered in this chapter Process design Supply network design Operations strategy Layout and flow Design Process technology

Operations management

Job design Planning and control Product/service design

Figure 6.1 This chapter covers the topic of supply network design

Improvement

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:58

Page 148

.

148

Part Two Design

Key questions

???

Why should an organization take a total supply network perspective?

What is involved in configuring a supply network?

Where should an operation be located?

How much capacity should an operation plan to have?

Operations in practice

GO TO WEB!

6A

It all started as a method of cutting out the ‘middle man’ and delivering quality PC-compatible computers direct to the customer without having to pay retail mark-ups. But using its direct selling methods, Dell went on to become the number one computer maker in the business and is quite clearly a success story in an industry where many brand names disappeared as competition became fiercer. There are several reasons why Dell has been successful, but most of them come down to the way the company has developed its position in the supply network. Founded in 1984, the company introduced its first computer system to its own design a year later. Through the rest of the 1980s and the 1990s, growth was rapid. Dell’s first international expansion began with the opening of its UK subsidiary in 1987. Now from its corporate headquarters in Austin, Texas, the company controls sales and service subsidiaries around the world as well as its six manufacturing locations. One reason for the company’s success was the realization that direct contact with its customers could lead to some significant business benefits. For example, you know what your customers think without the information being passed back up the supply chain. It also allowed some customization, with individuals specifying key components. With some clever product design, Dell can offer a wide variety of products by combining a far smaller number of standard modules. By using the company’s website, or by calling its sales representative, a customer

Source: Corbis/Gianni Giansanti/Sygma

Dell

can be guided through a step-by-step ‘design’ process which specifies the computer’s speed, storage, type of monitor, etc. This information is passed on to a Dell factory which ‘kits’ the order (that is, collects the specific modules which will go into that computer) and makes the computer ‘to order’. Fast assembly and delivery times ensure that a computer specified by a customer and made specifically for that customer is delivered fast and efficiently. Relationships with component suppliers are similarly close. Dell says it regards its suppliers as partners in creating value for customers. ‘When we launch a new product,’ says Michael Dell, ‘suppliers’ engineers are stationed right in our plants. If a customer calls up with a problem, we’ll stop shipping product while they fix design flaws in real time.’

The supply network perspective Supply network The network of supplier and customer operations that have relationships with an operation.

Supply side The chains of suppliers, suppliers’ suppliers, etc. that provide parts, information or services to an operation.

A supply network perspective means setting an operation in the context of all the other operations with which it interacts, some of which are its suppliers and its customers. Materials, parts, other information, ideas and sometimes people all flow through the network of customer–supplier relationships formed by all these operations. On its supply side an operation has its suppliers of parts, or information, or services. These suppliers them-

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:58

Page 149

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design Demand side The chains of customers, customers’ customers, etc. that receive the products and services produced by an operation.

First-tier The description applied to suppliers and customers who are in immediate relationships with an operation with no intermediary operations.

Second-tier The description applied to suppliers and customers who are separated from the operation only by first-tier suppliers and customers.

Immediate supply network The suppliers and customers who have direct contact with an operation.

Total supply network All the suppliers and customers who are involved in supply chains that ‘pass through’ an operation.

selves have their own suppliers who in turn could also have suppliers, and so on. On the demand side the operation has customers. These customers might not be the final consumers of the operation’s products or services; they might have their own set of customers. On the supply side is a group of operations that directly supply the operation; these are often called first-tier suppliers. They are supplied by second-tier suppliers. However, some secondtier suppliers may also supply an operation directly, thus missing out a link in the network. Similarly, on the demand side of the network, ‘first-tier’ customers are the main customer group for the operation. These in turn supply ‘second-tier’ customers, although again the operation may at times supply second-tier customers directly. The suppliers and customers who have direct contact with an operation are called its immediate supply network, whereas all the operations which form the network of suppliers’ suppliers and customers’ customers, etc. are called the total supply network. Figure 6.2 illustrates the total supply network for two operations. First, a plastic homeware (kitchen bowls, food containers, etc.) manufacturer. Note that on the demand side the homeware manufacturer supplies some of its basic products to wholesalers who supply retail outlets. However, it also supplies some retailers directly with ‘made-to-order’ products. Along with the flow of goods in the network from suppliers to customers, each link in the network will feed back orders and information to its suppliers. When stocks run low, the retailers will place orders with the wholesaler or directly with the manufacturer. The wholesaler will likewise place orders with the manufacturer, which will in turn place orders with its suppliers, who will replenish their own stocks from their suppliers. It is a two-way process, with goods flowing one way and information flowing the other. It is not only manufacturers

Second-tier suppliers

First-tier suppliers

First-tier customers

Second-tier customers

Chemical company Paper and cardboard supplier

Plastic stockist

Packaging supplier

Wholesaler Plastic homeware manufacturer

Retailer

Retailer

Ink supplier

Recruitment agency

Security services

Cleaning materials supplier

Cleaning services

Equipment supplier

Maintenance services

Shopping mall

Retailers

Flow of service Flow of information

Figure 6.2 Operations network for a plastic homeware company and a shopping mall

Retail customers

149

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:58

Page 150

.

150

Part Two Design

GO TO WEB!

6B

who are part of a supply network. The second (service) operation, an operation which manages an enclosed shopping mall, also has suppliers and customers who themselves have their own suppliers and customers. Figure 6.2 shows the supply network for an operation which manages an enclosed shopping mall.

Why consider the whole supply network? There are three important reasons for taking a supply network perspective. It helps an understanding of competitiveness. Immediate customers and immediate suppliers, quite understandably, are the main concern to competitively minded companies. Yet sometimes they need to look beyond these immediate contacts to understand why customers and suppliers act as they do. Any operation has only two options if it wants to understand its ultimate customers’ needs at the end of the network. It can rely on all the intermediate customers and customers’ customers, etc., which form the links in the network between the company and its end customers. Alternatively, it can look beyond its immediate customers and suppliers. Relying on one’s immediate network is seen as putting too much faith in someone else’s judgement of things which are central to an organization’s own competitive health.

Downstream The other operations in a supply chain between the operation being considered and the end customer.

Upstream The other operations in a supply chain that are towards the supply side of the operation.

It helps identify significant links in the network. The key to understanding supply networks lies in identifying the parts of the network which contribute to those performance objectives valued by end customers. Any analysis of networks must start, therefore, by understanding the downstream end of the network. After this, the upstream parts of the network which contribute most to end-customer service will need to be identified. But not all will be equally significant. For example, the important end customers for domestic plumbing parts and appliances are the installers and service companies which deal directly with domestic consumers. They are supplied by ‘stock holders’ who must have all parts in stock and deliver them fast. Suppliers of parts to the stock holders can best contribute to their end customers’ competitiveness partly by offering a short delivery lead time but mainly through dependable delivery. The key players in this example are the stock holders. The best way of winning endcustomer business in this case is to give the stock holder prompt delivery which helps keep costs down while providing high availability of parts. It helps focus on long-term issues. There are times when circumstances render parts of a supply network weaker than its adjacent links. A major machine breakdown, for example, or a labour dispute might disrupt a whole network. Should its immediate customers and suppliers exploit the weakness to enhance their own competitive position or should they tolerate the problems and hope the customer or supplier will eventually recover? A long-term supply network view would be to weigh the relative advantages to be gained from assisting or replacing the weak link.

Design decisions in supply networks Outsourcing The practice of contracting out to a supplier work previously done within the operation.

Vertical integration The extent to which an operation chooses to own the network of processes that produce a product or service, the term is often associated with the ‘do or buy’ decision.

Location The geographical position of an operation or process.

The supply network view is useful because it prompts three particularly important design decisions. These are the most strategic of all the design decisions treated in this part of the book. It is necessary to understand them at this point, however, because as well as having a particularly significant impact on the strategy of the organization, they set the context in which all other process design decisions are made. The three decisions are as follows: 1 How should the network be configured? This has two aspects. First, how can an operation influence the shape which the network might take? Second, outsourcing, how much of the network should the operation own? This latter issue is called the vertical integration (or the do or buy) decision. 2 Where should each part of the network owned by the company be located? If the homeware company builds a new factory, should it be close to its suppliers or close to its customers, or somewhere in between? How should the shopping mall company choose a particular location for its mall? These decisions are called operations location decisions.

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:58

Page 151

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design

Long-term capacity management The set of decisions that determine the level of physical capacity of an operation in whatever the operation considers to be long-term; this will vary between industries, but is usually in excess of one year.

3 What physical capacity should each part of the network owned by the company have at any point in time? How large should the homeware factory be? If it expands, should it do so in large capacity steps or small ones? Should it make sure that it always has more capacity than anticipated demand or less? These decisions are called long-term capacity management decisions. Note that all three of these decisions rely on assumptions regarding the level of future demand. The supplement to this chapter explores forecasting in more detail. Also in Chapter 13, we will cover the more operational day-to-day issues of managing operations networks. In this chapter we deal with these three related strategic decisions.

Configuring the supply network Changing the shape of the supply network

GO TO WEB!

6C

Even when an operation does not directly own, or even control, other operations in its network, it may still wish to change the shape of the network. This involves attempting to manage network behaviour by reconfiguring the network so as to change the scope of the activities performed in each operation and the nature of the relationships between them. Reconfiguring a supply network sometimes involves parts of the operation being merged – not necessarily in the sense of a change of ownership of any parts of an operation but rather in the way responsibility is allocated for carrying out activities. The most common example of network reconfiguration has come through the many companies that have recently reduced the number of direct suppliers. The complexity of dealing with many hundreds of suppliers may both be expensive for an operation and (sometimes more important) prevent the operation from developing a close relationship with a supplier. It is not easy to be close to hundreds of different suppliers.

Disintermediation

Disintermediation The emergence of an operation in a supply network that separates two operations that were previously in direct contact.

Another trend in some supply networks is that of companies within a network bypassing customers or suppliers to make contact directly with customers’ customers or suppliers’ suppliers. ‘Cutting out the middle men’ in this way is called disintermediation. An obvious example of this is the way the internet has allowed some suppliers to ‘disintermediate’ traditional retailers in supplying goods and services to consumers. So, for example, many services in the travel industry that used to be sold through retail outlets (travel agents) are now also available direct from the suppliers. The option of purchasing the individual components of a vacation through the websites of the airline, hotel, car hire company, etc. is now easier for consumers. Of course, they may still wish to purchase an ‘assembled’ product from retail travel agents which can have the advantage of convenience. Nevertheless the process of disintermediation has developed new linkages in the supply network.

Co-opetition One approach to thinking about supply networks sees any business as being surrounded by four types of players: suppliers, customers, competitors and complementors. Complementors enable one’s products or services to be valued more by customers because they also can have the complementor’s products or services, as opposed to when they have yours alone. Competitors are the opposite; they make customers value your product or service less when they can have their product or service rather than yours alone. Competitors can also be complementors and vice versa. For example, adjacent restaurants may see themselves as competitors for customers’ business. A customer standing outside and wanting a meal will choose between the two of them. Yet in another way they are complementors. Would that customer have come to this part of town unless there was more than one restaurant to

151

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:58

Page 152

.

152

Part Two Design

GO TO WEB!

6D

Take a look at the front part of a car – just the very front part, the bit with the bumper, radiator grill, fog lights, side lights, badge and so on. At one time each of these components came from different specialist suppliers. Now the whole of this ‘module’ may come from one ‘system supplier’. Traditional car makers are getting smaller and are relying on systems suppliers such as TRW in the US, Bosch in Germany and Magna in Canada to provide them with whole chunks of car. Some of these system suppliers are global players which rival the car makers themselves in scope and reach. Typical among these is Magna. Based in Canada, it has more than 40,000 employees throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and China, making everything from bumper/grill sub-assemblies for Honda, General Motors and Daimler-Chrysler, instrument panels for the Jaguar XK8 and metal-body exteriors for the BMW Z3 sports car. Magna, like the other system suppliers, has benefited from this shift in car maker supply strategy. Cost pressures have forced car makers to let their suppliers take more responsibility for engineering and pre-assembly. This also means them working with fewer suppliers. For example, in Ford’s European operations, the old Escort model took parts from around 700 direct suppliers, while the newer Focus model used only 210 (future models may have less than 100). Fewer direct suppliers also makes joint development easier. For example, Volvo, which places a heavy emphasis on passenger safety, paired up

Co-opetition

1

Source: Corbis/Gene Blevins/LA Daily News

Short case Automotive system suppliers

with one supplier (Autoliv) to develop safety systems incorporating side air bags. In return for its support, Volvo got exclusive rights to use the systems for the first year. A smaller number of system suppliers also makes it easier to update components. While a car maker may not find it economic to change its seating systems more than once every seven or eight years, a specialist supplier could have several alternative types of seat in parallel development at any one time.

Question 1 What are the implications for companies reducing the number of their direct suppliers, both for the suppliers and for their customers?

choose from? Restaurants, theatres, art galleries and tourist attractions generally all cluster together in a form of cooperation to increase the total size of their joint market. It is important to distinguish between the way companies cooperate in increasing the total size of a market and the way in which they then compete for a share of that market. Customers and suppliers, it is argued, should have ‘symmetric’ roles. Harnessing the value of suppliers is just as important as listening to the needs of customers. Destroying value in a supplier in order to create it in a customer does not increase the value of the network as a whole. So, pressurizing suppliers will not necessarily add value. In the long term it creates value for the total network to find ways of increasing value for suppliers as well as customers. All the players in the network, whether they are customers, suppliers, competitors or complementors, can be both friends and enemies at different times. The term used to capture this idea is ‘co-opetition’.

In-source or out-source? Do or buy? The vertical integration decision No single business does everything that is required to produce its products and services. Bakers do not grow wheat or even mill it into flour. Banks do not usually do their own credit checking, they retain the services of credit-checking agencies that have the specialized information systems and expertise to do it better. This process is called outsourcing and has become an important issue for most businesses. This is because, although most companies have always outsourced some of their activities, a larger proportion of direct activities is now

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:58

Page 153

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design

being bought from suppliers. Also, many indirect processes are now being outsourced. This is often referred to as business process outsourcing (BPO). Financial service companies in particular are starting to outsource some of their more routine back-office processes. In a similar way many processes within the human resource function, from simple payroll services through to more complex training and development processes, are being outsourced to specialist companies. The processes may still be physically located where they were before, but the staff and technology are managed by the outsourcing service provider. The reason for doing this is often primarily to reduce cost. However, there can sometimes also be significant gains in the quality and flexibility of service offered. ‘People talk a lot about looking beyond cost cutting when it comes to outsourcing companies’ human resource functions,’ says Jim Madden, CEO of Exult, the California-based specialist outsourcing company. ‘I don’t believe any company will sign up for this (outsourcing) without cost reduction being part of it, but for the clients whose human resource functions we manage, such as BP and Bank of America, it is not just about saving money.’ The outsourcing debate is just part of a far larger issue which will shape the fundamental nature of any business. Namely, what should the scope of the business be? In other words, what should it do itself and what should it buy in? This is often referred to as the ‘do or buy decision’ when individual components or activities are being considered, or ‘vertical integration’ when it is the ownership of whole operations that is being decided. Vertical integration is the extent to which an organization owns the network of which it is a part. It usually involves an organization assessing the wisdom of acquiring suppliers or customers. Vertical integration can be defined in terms of three factors (see Figure 6.3).2

The direction of vertical integration – should an operation expand by buying one of its suppliers or by buying one of its customers? The strategy of expanding on the supply side of the network is sometimes called backward or upstream vertical integration, while expanding on the demand side is sometimes called forward or downstream vertical integration. The extent of vertical integration – how far should an operation take the extent of its vertical integration? Some organizations deliberately choose not to integrate far, if at all, from their original part of the network. Alternatively, some organizations choose to become very vertically integrated. The balance among stages – is not strictly about the ownership of the network but rather the exclusivity of the relationship between operations. A totally balanced network relationship is one where one operation produces only for the next stage in the network and totally satisfies its requirements. Less than full balance allows each operation to sell its output to other companies or to buy in some of its supplies from other companies.

Vertically integrated stages also sell to/buy from other companies

Vertically integrated stages deal only with each other

Upstream integration

Raw materials supplier

Component maker

Downstream integration

Assembly operation Narrow process span Wide process span

Figure 6.3 The direction, extent and balance of vertical integration

Wholesaler

Retailer

153

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:58

Page 154

.

154

Part Two Design

Making the outsourcing/vertical integration decision Whether it is referred to as do or buy, vertical integration or no vertical integration, in-house or outsourced supply, the choice facing operations is rarely simple. Organizations in different circumstances with different objectives are likely to take different decisions. Yet the question itself is relatively simple, even if the decision itself is not: Does in-house or outsourced supply in a particular set of circumstances give the appropriate performance objectives that it requires to compete more effectively in its markets? For example, if the main performance objectives for an operation are dependable delivery and meeting short-term changes in customers’ delivery requirements, the key question should be: How does in-house or outsourcing give better dependability and delivery flexibility performance? This means judging two sets of opposing factors – those which give the potential to improve performance, and those which work against this potential being realized. Table 6.1 summarizes some arguments for in-house supply and outsourcing in terms of each performance objective.

Deciding whether to outsource

Outsourcing is a strategic decision

Although the effect of outsourcing on the operation’s performance objective is important, there are other factors that companies take into account when deciding whether outsourcing an activity is a sensible option. For instance if an activity has long-term strategic importance to a company, it is unlikely to outsource it. For example, a retailer might choose to keep the design and development of its website in-house even though specialists could perform the activity at less cost because it plans to move into web-based retailing at some point in the future. Nor would a company usually outsource an activity where it had specialized skills or knowledge. For example, a company making laser printers may have built up specialized knowledge in the production of sophisticated laser drives. This capability may allow it to introduce product or process innovations in the future. It would be foolish to ‘give away’ such capability. After these two more strategic factors have been considered, the company’s operations performance can be taken into account. Obviously if its operations performance is already too superior to any potential supplier, it would be unlikely to outsource the activity. But also even if its performance was currently below that of potential suppliers, it might not outsource the activity if it feels that it could significantly improve its performance. Figure 6.4 illustrates this decision logic.

Table 6.1 How in-house and outsourced supply may affect an operation’s performance objectives Performance objective

‘Do it yourself’ In-house supply

‘Buy it in’ Outsourced supply

Quality

The origins of any quality problems usually easier to trace in-house and improvement can be more immediate but can be some risk of complacency

Supplier may have specialized knowledge and more experience, also may be motivated through market pressures, but communication more difficult

Speed

Can mean synchronized schedules which speeds throughput of materials and information, but if the operation has external customers, internal customers may be low priority

Speed of response can be built into the supply contract where commercial pressures will encourage good performance, but there may be significant transport/delivery delays

Dependability

Easier communications can help dependability, but if the operation also has external customers, internal customers may receive low priority

Late delivery penalties in the supply contract can encourage good delivery performance, but organizational barriers may inhibit in communication

Flexibility

Closeness to the real needs of a business can alert the in-house operation to required changes, but the ability to respond may be limited by the scale and scope of internal operations

Outsource suppliers may be larger, with wider capabilities than in-house suppliers and more ability to respond to changes, but may have to balance conflicting needs of different customers

Cost

In-house operations do not have to make the margin required by outside suppliers so the business can capture the profits which would otherwise be given to the supplier, but relatively low volumes may mean that it is difficult to gain economies of scale or the benefits of process innovation

Probably the main reason why outsourcing is so popular. Outsourced companies can achieve economies of scale and they are motivated to reduce their own costs because it directly impacts on their profits, but costs of communication and coordination with supplier need to be taken into account

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 155

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design

GO TO WEB!

Is activity of strategic importance?

6E Yes

No

Does company have specialized knowledge?

No

Is significant Is company’s No operations No operations performance performance improvement superior? likely?

Yes

Yes

Explore outsourcing this activity

Yes

Explore keeping this activity in-house

Figure 6.4 The decision logic of outsourcing

Short case Behind the brand names The market for notebook computers is a fast-evolving and competitive one. Brands such as Dell, Sony, Fujitsu and Apple as well as many smaller brands vie for customers’ attention. Yet few who buy these products know that the majority of the world’s notebooks, including most of those sold by the big names, are made by a small number of Taiwanese and Korean manufacturers. Taiwanese firms alone make around 60 per cent of all notebooks in the world, including most of Dell, Compaq and Apple machines. And this group of Taiwanese manufacturers is dominated by Hon Hai, Quanta and Compal. In a market with unremitting technological innovation and fierce price competition, it makes sense to outsource production to companies which can achieve the economies that come with high-volume manufacture as well as develop the expertise which enables new designs to be put into production without the cost overruns and

3

delays which could ruin a new product launch. However, the big brand names are keen to defend their products’ performance. Dell, for example, admits that a major driver of its outsourcing policy is the requirement to keep costs at a competitive level, but says that it can ensure product quality and performance through its relationship with its suppliers. ‘The production lines are set up by Dell and managed by Dell,’ says Tony Bonadero, Director of Product Marketing for Dell’s laptop range. Dell also imposes strict quality control and manages the overall design of the product.

Questions 1 What are the dangers to companies like Dell and Sony in outsourcing their notebook manufacture? 2 How do you think the subcontracting companies will compete in the future?

Critical commentary In many instances there has been fierce opposition to companies outsourcing some of their processes. Trade unions often point out that the only reason that outsourcing companies can do the job at lower cost is that they either reduce salaries, reduce working conditions, or both. Furthermore, they say, flexibility is achieved only by reducing job security. Employees who were once part of a large and secure corporation could find themselves as far less secure employees of a less benevolent employer with a philosophy of permanent cost cutting. Even some proponents of outsourcing are quick to point out the problems. There can be significant obstacles, including understandable resistance from staff who find themselves ‘outsourced’. Some companies have also been guilty of ‘outsourcing a problem’. In other words, having failed to manage a process well themselves, they ship it out rather than face up to why the process was problematic in the first place. There is also evidence that although long-term costs can be brought down when a process is outsourced, there may be an initial period when costs rise as both sides learn how to manage the new arrangement.

155

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 156

.

156

Part Two Design

The location of capacity It was reputedly Lord Sieff, one-time boss of Marks & Spencer, the UK-based retail organization, who said, ‘There are three important things in retailing – location, location and location,’ and any retailing operation knows exactly what he meant. Get the location wrong and it can have a significant impact on profits or service (see the short case ‘Disneyland Paris’). For example, mislocating a fire service station can slow down the average journey time of the fire crews in getting to the fires; locating a factory where there is difficulty attracting labour with appropriate skills will affect the effectiveness of the factory’s operations. Location decisions will usually have an effect on an operation’s costs as well as its ability to serve its customers (and therefore its revenues). Also, location decisions, once taken, are difficult to undo. The costs of moving an operation can be huge and the risks of inconveniencing customers very high. No operation wants to move very often.

Reasons for location decisions Not all operations can logically justify their location. Some are where they are for historical reasons. Yet even the operations that are ‘there because they’re there’ are implicitly making a decision not to move. Presumably their assumption is that the cost and disruption involved in changing location would outweigh any potential benefits of a new location. Two stimuli often cause organizations to change locations: changes in demand for their goods and services and changes in supply of their inputs. Changes in demand

A change in location may be prompted by customer demand shifting. For example, as garment manufacture moved to Asia, suppliers of zips, threads, etc. started to follow them. Changes in the volume of demand can also prompt relocation. To meet higher demand, an operation could expand its existing site, or choose a larger site in another location, or keep its existing location and find a second location for an additional operation; the last two options will involve a location decision. High-visibility operations may not have the choice of expanding on the same site to meet rising demand. A dry-cleaning service may attract only marginally more business by expanding an existing site because it offers a local, and therefore convenient, service. Finding a new location for an additional operation is probably its only option for expansion. Changes in supply

The other stimulus for relocation is changes in the cost, or availability, of the supply of inputs to the operation. For example, a mining or oil company will need to relocate as the minerals it is extracting become depleted. A manufacturing company might choose to relocate its operations to a part of the world where labour costs are low because the equivalent resources (people) in its original location have become relatively expensive. Sometimes a business might choose to relocate to release funds if the value of the land it occupies is worth more than an alternative, equally good, location.

The objectives of the location decision The aim of the location decision is to achieve an appropriate balance between three related objectives: Spatially variable costs

The costs that are significant in the location decision that vary with geographical position.

the spatially variable costs of the operation (spatially variable means that something changes with geographical location); the service the operation is able to provide to its customers; the revenue potential of the operation.

1/11/06

10:59

Page 157

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design

Short case Disneyland Paris

4

For the Walt Disney Corporation, the decision to invest in Disneyland Paris was one of the most important location decisions it had ever made. The decision was in two parts. First, should Disney open one of its famous theme parks in Europe at all? Second, if so, where should it be located? The decision to locate in Europe was influenced partly by its experiences in Japan. Tokyo Disneyland, which opened in 1983, had been a tremendous success from the start. In Europe, however, there was already a wellestablished market in holidays to Florida which took in Disney and other theme parks. For holidaymakers in the UK especially, Florida was only slightly more expensive than travelling to what was then called Euro Disney, with the added benefit of better weather. There was also a difference between the Japanese view of the themes of the Disney experience and the European view. Many of the Disney stories are based on European legends. ‘Why,’ said some critics, ‘build a fake castle on a continent full of real castles? Why build a theme park on a continent which is already a theme park?’ Its next decision was where in Europe to build the park. At least two sites were considered – one in Spain and one in France. The advantage of France was that it was a far more central location. The demography of Europe means that by locating its theme park 30 kilometres east of Paris, it is within relatively easy travelling distance of literally millions of potential customers. Spain is geographically less convenient. There was also an existing transport infrastructure in this part of France, which as an inducement was made even better by the French government which also offered Disney other financial help. However, Spain, geographically more isolated and reputedly unable to match the French government’s inducements, did have better and more predictable weather. What perhaps was not forecast at the time was the initial hostility of the French media to what

Source: Corbis/Jacques Langevin

CH06.QXD

some regarded as cultural imperialism. The project was called a ‘cultural Chernobyl’ and described by one French critic as ‘a horror made of cardboard, plastic and appalling colours; a construction of hardened chewing gum and idiotic folklore taken straight out of comic books written for obese Americans’. Initially there were also, reportedly, some cultural issues in the recruitment and training of staff (or ‘cast’ as Disney calls them). Not all the European (largely French) staff were as amenable to the strict dress and behaviour codes as were their equivalents in Disney’s US locations.

Questions 1 Summarize what you see as the major factors influencing the Walt Disney Corporation’s decision to locate near Paris. 2 What difficulties do you think the Disney Corporation must have faced in the early days of running Disneyland Paris? 3 When transferring a service operation of this type between national or regional cultures, how might the design of the operation need to change?

In for-profit organizations the last two objectives are related. The assumption is that the better the service the operation can provide to its customers, the better will be its potential to attract custom and therefore generate revenue. In not-for-profit organizations, revenue potential might not be a relevant objective and so cost and customer service are often taken as the twin objectives of location. In making decisions about where to locate an operation, operations managers are concerned with minimizing spatially variable costs and maximizing revenue/customer service. Location affects both of these but not equally for all types of operation. For example, with most products, customers may not care very much where they were made. Location is unlikely to affect the operation’s revenues significantly. However, the costs of the operation will probably be greatly affected by location. Services, meanwhile, often have both costs and revenues affected by location. The location decision for any operation is determined by the relative strength of supply-side and demand-side factors (see Figure 6.5).

157

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 158

.

158

Part Two Design

Supply-side factors Which vary to influence costs as location varies. For example . . . • labour costs • land costs • energy costs • transportation costs • community factors

The operation

Demand-side factors Which vary to influence customer service/revenue as location varies. For example . . . • labour skills • suitability of site • image • convenience for customers

Figure 6.5 Supply-side and demand-side factors in location decisions

Supply-side influences Labour costs

The costs of employing people with particular skills can vary between different areas in any country, but are likely to be more significant when international comparisons are made. Labour costs can be expressed in two ways. The ‘hourly cost’ is what firms have to pay workers on average per hour. However, the ‘unit cost’ is an indication of the labour cost per unit of production. This includes the effects both of productivity differences between countries and of differing currency exchange rates. Exchange rate variation can cause unit costs to change dramatically over time. Yet in spite of this, labour costs exert a major influence on the location decision, especially in some industries such as clothing, where labour costs as a proportion of total costs are relatively high. Land costs

The cost of acquiring the site itself is sometimes a relevant factor in choosing a location. Land and rental costs vary between countries and cities. At a more local level, land costs are also important. A retail operation, when choosing ‘high street’ sites, will pay a particular level of rent only if it believes it can generate a certain level of revenue from the site. Energy costs

Operations which use large amounts of energy, such as aluminium smelters, can be influenced in their location decisions by the availability of relatively inexpensive energy. This may be direct, as in the availability of hydroelectric generation in an area, or indirect, such as lowcost coal which can be used to generate inexpensive electricity. Transportation costs

Transportation costs include both the cost of transporting inputs from their source to the site of the operation and the cost of transporting goods from the site to customers. Whereas almost all operations are concerned to some extent with the former, not all operations transport goods to customers; rather, customers come to them (for example, hotels). Even for operations that do transport their goods to customers (most manufacturers, for example), we consider transportation as a supply-side factor because as location changes, transportation costs also change. Proximity to sources of supply dominates the location decision where the cost of transporting input materials is high or difficult. Food processing and other agricultural-based activities, for example, are often carried out close to growing areas. Conversely, transportation to customers dominates location decisions where this is expensive or difficult. Civil engineering projects, for example, are constructed mainly where they will be needed.

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 159

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design

Community factors Community factors are those influences on an operation’s costs which derive from the social, political and economic environment of its site. These include:

local tax rates; capital movement restrictions; government financial assistance; government planning assistance; political stability; local attitudes to ‘inward investment’; language; local amenities (schools, theatres, shops, etc.); availability of support services; history of labour relations and behaviour; environmental restrictions and waste disposal; planning procedures and restrictions.

Demand-side influences Labour skills

The abilities of a local labour force can have an effect on customer reaction to the products or services which the operation produces. For example, ‘science parks’ are usually located close to universities because they hope to attract companies which are interested in using the skills available at the university. The suitability of the site itself

Different sites are likely to have different intrinsic characteristics which can affect an operation’s ability to serve customers and generate revenue. For example, the location of a luxury resort hotel which offers up-market holiday accommodation is largely dependent on the intrinsic characteristics of the site. Located next to the beach, surrounded by waving palm trees and overlooking a picturesque bay, the hotel is very attractive to its customers. Move it a few kilometres away into the centre of an industrial estate and it rapidly loses its attraction.

France

15.55 14.33

Portugal

GO TO WEB!

Turkey

11.43

Thailand

11.43

Morocco

6F

Romania

Labour

11.13

Transport 10.82

China

Fabric

10.37

Myanmar

Supplies Customs duties

9.60 0

2

4

6

8 10 Cost in euros

12

14

16

Figure 6.6 A major influence in where businesses locate is the cost of operating at different locations. But total operating cost depends on more than wage costs or even total labour costs (which includes allowances for different productivity rates). The chart illustrates what makes up the cost of a shirt sold in France. Remember the retailer will often sell the item for more than double the cost5

159

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 160

.

Part Two Design

Short case Developing nations challenge Silicon Valley

6

Similar companies with similar needs often cluster together in the same location. For example, knitted garment manufacturers dominate parts of Northern Italy. Perhaps the most famous location cluster is in the area south of San Francisco, know as Silicon Valley, acknowledged as the most important intellectual and commercial hub of high-tech business. Yet Silicon Valley is being challenged by up-and-coming locations, especially in developing countries. Here are two examples. Bangalore in India has for many years been attractive in the computer industry. Back in the 1980s the area attracted software code-writing business from Western multi-nationals drawn by the ready availability of welleducated, low-cost English-speaking software technicians. Now the area has attracted even more, and even more sophisticated, business. Companies such as Intel, Sun Microsystems, Texas Instruments and Cisco have a presence in the area and are using their Bangalore development centres to tackle cutting-edge projects. The biggest draw is still India’s pool of high-quality, low-cost software engineers. Each year Bangalore alone graduates 25,000 computer science engineers, almost the number who graduate in the entire USA. More significantly, the average wage of a top-class graduate software engineer is a fraction of that in the USA. Nor is there any lack of multi-national experience. For years Western (especially US) high-tech companies have employed senior Indianborn engineers. Equipped with Silicon Valley experience, some of these engineers are happy to return home to manage development teams. The high-tech research and development activities around Shanghai in China do not have the pedigree of those in India, but are increasingly seen as significant in the global technology industry. ‘Over the next ten years, China will become a ferociously formidable competitor for

Source: Getty Images/AFP

160

companies that run the entire length of the technology food chain,’ according to Michael J. Moritz, a Californian venture-capital firm specializing in high-tech businesses. And although most industry commentators admit that China has far to go, the combination of the availability of a highly skilled and well-educated workforce, often at even lower cost than India, together with the Chinese government’s encouragement of joint ventures with multinationals, is seen as a big impetus to high-tech growth. Multi-nationals such as Alkatel, the French telecom giant, and Matsushita, Japan’s largest consumer electronics company, as well as chip manufacturer Intel are all investing in research and development facilities.

Questions 1 Do you think that the factors which attract high-tech companies to these developing nation locations are going to be as important in ten years’ time? 2 What advantage do Silicon Valley locations still have over their challengers in developing nations?

Image of the location

Some locations are firmly associated in customers’ minds with a particular image. Suits from Savile Row (the centre of the up-market bespoke tailoring district in London) may be no better than high-quality suits made elsewhere, but by locating its operation there, a tailor has probably enhanced its reputation and therefore its revenue. The product and fashion design houses of Milan and the financial services in the City of London also enjoy a reputation shaped partly by that of their location. Convenience for customers

Of all the demand-side factors, this is, for many operations, the most important. Locating a general hospital, for instance, in the middle of the countryside may have many advantages for its staff and even perhaps for its costs, but it clearly would be very inconvenient to its customers. Those visiting the hospital would need to travel long distances. Because of this, general hospitals are located close to centres of demand. Similarly with other public services and restaurants, stores, banks, petrol filling stations, etc., location determines the effort to which customers have to go in order to use the operation.

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 161

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design

Weighted-score method A technique for comparing the attractiveness of alternative locations that allocates a score to the factors that are significant in the decision and weights each score by the significance of the factor.

161

Locations which offer convenience for the customer are not always obvious. In the 1950s Jay Pritzker called into a hotel at Los Angeles airport for a coffee. He found that although the hotel was full, it was also for sale. Clearly there was customer demand but presumably the hotel could not make a profit. That is when he got the idea of locating luxury hotels which could command high revenues at airports where there was always demand. He called his hotel chain Hyatt, now one of the best-known hotel chains in the world.

Location techniques Although operations managers must exercise considerable judgement in the choice of alternative locations, there are some systematic and quantitative techniques which can help the decision process. We describe two here – the weighted-score method and the centre-of-gravity method.

Centre-of-gravity method A technique that uses the physical analogy of balance to determine the geographical location that balances the weighted importance of the other operations with which the one being located has a direct relationship.

Weighted-score method

The procedure involves, first of all, identifying the criteria which will be used to evaluate the various locations. Second, it involves establishing the relative importance of each criterion and giving weighting factors to them. Third, it means rating each location according to each criterion. The scale of the score is arbitrary. In our example we shall use 0 to 100, where 0 represents the worst possible score and 100 the best.

Worked example An Irish company which prints and makes specialist packaging materials for the pharmaceutical industry has decided to build a new factory somewhere in the Benelux countries so as to provide a speedy service for its customers in continental Europe. In order to choose a site it has decided to evaluate all options against a number of criteria, as follows:

the cost of the site; the rate of local property taxation; the availability of suitable skills in the local labour force; the site’s access to the motorway network; the site’s access to the airport; the potential of the site for future expansion.

After consultation with its property agents the company identifies three sites which seem to be broadly acceptable. These are known as sites A, B and C. The company also investigates each site and draws up the weighted-score table shown in Table 6.2. It is important to remember that the scores shown in Table 6.2 are those which the manager has given as an indication of how each site meets the company’s needs specifically. Nothing is necessarily being implied regarding any intrinsic worth of the locations. Likewise, the weightings are an indication of how important the company finds each criterion in the circumstances it finds itself. The ‘value’ of a site for each criterion is then calculated by multiplying its score by the weightings for each criterion. For location A, its score for the ‘cost-of-site’ criterion is 80 and the weighting of this criterion is 4, so its value is 80 4 = 320. All these values are then summed for each site to obtain its total weighted score. Table 6.2 indicates that location C has the highest total weighted score and therefore would be the preferred choice. It is interesting to note, however, that location C has the lowest score on what is, by the company’s own choice, the most important criterion – cost of the site. The high total weighted score which location C achieves in other criteria, however, outweighs this deficiency. If, on examination of this table, a company cannot accept

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 162

.

162

Part Two Design

Table 6.2 Weighted-score method for the three sites Scores Criteria

Importance weighting

Cost of the site Local taxes Skills availability Access to motorways Access to airport Potential for expansion Total weighted scores

4 2 1 1 1 1

A

Sites B

C

80 20 80 50 20 75 585

65 50 60 60 60 40 580

60 80 40 40 70 55 605*

*Preferred option

what appears to be an inconsistency, then either the weights which have been given to each criterion or the scores that have been allocated do not truly reflect the company’s preference.

The centre-of-gravity method

The centre-of-gravity method is used to find a location which minimizes transportation costs. It is based on the idea that all possible locations have a ‘value’ which is the sum of all transportation costs to and from that location. The best location, the one which minimizes costs, is represented by what in a physical analogy would be the weighted centre of gravity of all points to and from which goods are transported. So, for example, two suppliers, each sending 20 tonnes of parts per month to a factory, are located at points A and B. The factory must then assemble these parts and send them to one customer located at point C. Since point C receives twice as many tonnes as points A and B (transportation cost is assumed to be directly related to the tonnes of goods shipped), it has twice the weighting of points A or B. The lowest transportation cost location for the factory is at the centre of gravity of a (weightless) board where the two suppliers’ and one customer’s locations are represented to scale and have weights equivalent to the weightings of the number of tonnes they send or receive.

Worked example A company which operates four out-of-town garden centres has decided to keep all its stocks of products in a single warehouse. Each garden centre, instead of keeping large stocks of products, will fax its orders to the warehouse staff who will then deliver replenishment stocks to each garden centre as necessary. The location of each garden centre is shown on the map in Figure 6.7. A reference grid is superimposed over the map. The centre-of-gravity coordinates of the lowest cost location for the warehouse x–, and y–, are given by the formulae: ΣxiVi x– = ––––– ΣVi and ΣyiVi y– = ––––– ΣVi

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 163

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design

where xi = the x coordinate of source or destination i yi = the y coordinate of source or destination i Vi = the amount to be shipped to or from source or destination i. Each of the garden centres is of a different size and has different sales volumes. In terms of the number of truck loads of products sold each week, Table 6.3 shows the sales of the four centres. Table 6.3 The weekly demand levels (in truck loads) at each of the four garden centres Sales per week (truck loads) Garden centre A Garden centre B Garden centre C Garden centre D Total

5 10 12 8 35

In this case (1 5) + (5 10) + (5 12) + (9 8) x– = –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– 35 = 5.34 and (2 5) + (3 10) + (1 12) + (4 8) y– = ––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– 35 = 2.4 So the minimum cost location for the warehouse is at point (5.34, 1.14) as shown in Figure 6.7. That is, at least, theoretically. In practice, the optimum location might also be influenced by other factors such as the transportation network. So if the optimum location was at a point with poor access to a suitable road or at some other unsuitable location (in a residential area or the middle of a lake, for example), the chosen location will need to be adjusted. The technique does go some way, however, towards providing an indication of the area in which the company should be looking for sites for its warehouse. y 6 5 4 3 2

A

1 0

D

B

C 1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Figure 6.7 Centre-of-gravity location for the garden centre warehouse

11

x

163

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 164

.

Part Two Design

Long-term capacity management The next set of supply network decisions concerns the size or capacity of each part of the network. Here we shall treat capacity in a general long-term sense. The specific issues involved in measuring and adjusting capacity in the medium and short term are examined in Chapter 11.

The optimum capacity level Most organizations need to decide on the size (in terms of capacity) of each of their facilities. An air-conditioning unit company, for example, might operate plants each of which has a capacity (at normal product mix) of 800 units per week. At activity levels below this, the average cost of producing each unit will increase because the fixed costs of the factory are being covered by fewer units produced. The total production costs of the factory have some elements which are fixed – they will be incurred irrespective of how much, or little, the factory produces. Other costs are variable – they are the costs incurred by the factory for each unit it produces. Between them, the fixed and variable costs comprise the total cost at any output level. Dividing this cost by the output level itself will give the theoretical average cost of producing units at that output rate. This is the green line shown as the theoretical unit cost curve for the 800-unit plant in Figure 6.8. However, the actual average cost curve may be different from this line for a number of reasons:

Fixed cost breaks The volumes of output at which it is necessary to invest in operations facilities that bear a fixed cost.

All fixed costs are not incurred at one time as the factory starts to operate. Rather they occur at many points (called fixed cost breaks) as volume increases. This makes the theoretically smooth average cost curve more discontinuous. Production levels may be increased above the theoretical capacity of the plant, by using prolonged overtime, for example, or temporarily sub-contracting some parts of the work. There may be less obvious cost penalties of operating the plant at levels close to or above its nominal capacity. For example, long periods of overtime may reduce productivity levels as well as costing more in extra payments to staff; operating plant for long periods with reduced maintenance time may increase the chances of breakdown, and so on. This usually means that average costs start to increase after a point which will often be lower than the theoretical capacity of the plant.

Actual unit cost curve for 600-unit plant

Actual unit cost curve for 800-unit plant

Actual unit cost curve for 1,000-unit plant

GO TO WEB!

6G

Cost

164

Theoretical unit cost curve for 800-unit plant 400

600

800

1000

Figure 6.8 Unit cost curves for individual plants of varying capacities and the unit cost curve for this type of plant as its capacity varies

1/11/06

10:59

Page 165

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design

The blue dotted line in Figure 6.8 shows this effect. The two other blue lines show similar curves for a 600-unit plant and a 1000-unit plant. Figure 6.8 also shows that a similar relationship occurs between the average cost curves for plants of increasing size. As the nominal capacity of the plants increases, the lowest cost points at first reduce. There are two main reasons for this:

Economies of scale The manner in which the costs of running an operation decrease as it gets larger.

Diseconomies of scale A term used to describe the extra costs that are incurred in running an operation as it gets larger.

The fixed costs of an operation do not increase proportionately as its capacity increases. An 800-unit plant has less than twice the fixed costs of a 400-unit plant. The capital costs of building the plant do not increase proportionately to its capacity. An 800-unit plant costs less to build than twice the cost of a 400-unit plant.

These two factors, taken together, are often referred to as economies of scale. However, above a certain size, the lowest cost point may increase. In Figure 6.8 this happens with plants above 800 units capacity. This occurs because of what are called the diseconomies of scale, two of which are particularly important. First, transportation costs can be high for large operations. For example, if a manufacturer supplies its global market from one major plant in Denmark, materials may have to be brought in to, and shipped from, several countries. Second, complexity costs increase as size increases. The communications and coordination effort necessary to manage an operation tends to increase faster than capacity. Although not seen as a direct cost, it can nevertheless be very significant.

Scale of capacity and the demand–capacity balance Large units of capacity also have some disadvantages when the capacity of the operation is being changed to match changing demand. For example, suppose that the air-conditioning unit manufacturer forecasts demand increase over the next three years, as shown in Figure 6.9, to level off at around 2400 units a week. If the company seeks to satisfy all demand by building three plants, each of 800 units capacity, the company will have substantial amounts of overcapacity for much of the period when demand is increasing. Overcapacity means low capacity utilization, which in turn means higher unit costs. If the company builds smaller plants, say 400-unit plants, there will still be overcapacity but to a lesser extent, which means higher capacity utilization and possibly lower costs.

Capacity plan using 800-unit plants 2400

2000

GO TO WEB!

6H

Volume (units/week)

CH06.QXD

Capacity plan using 400-unit plants Demand

1600

1200

800

400

Time

Figure 6.9 The scale of capacity increments affects the utilization of capacity

165

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 166

.

Part Two Design

Balancing capacity As we discussed in Chapter 1, all operations are made up of separate processes, each of which will itself have its own capacity. So, for example, the 800-unit air-conditioning plant may not only assemble the products but may also manufacture the parts from which they are made, pack, store and load them in a warehouse and distribute them to customers. If demand is 800 units per week, not only must the assembly process have a capacity sufficient for this output, but the parts manufacturing processes, warehouse and distribution fleet of trucks must also have sufficient capacity. For the network to operate efficiently, all its stages must have the same capacity. If not, the capacity of the network as a whole will be limited to the capacity of its slowest link.

The timing of capacity change Changing the capacity of an operation is not just a matter of deciding on the best size of a capacity increment. The operation also needs to decide when to bring ‘on-stream’ new capacity. For example, Figure 6.9 shows the forecast demand for the new air-conditioning unit. The company has decided to build 400-unit-per-week plants in order to meet the growth in demand for its new product. In deciding when the new plants are to be introduced the company must choose a position somewhere between two extreme strategies: Capacity leading

The strategy of planning capacity levels such that they are always greater or equal to forecast demand.

Capacity lagging The strategy of planning capacity levels such that they are always less than or equal to forecast demand.

capacity leads demand – timing the introduction of capacity in such a way that there is always sufficient capacity to meet forecast demand; capacity lags demand – timing the introduction of capacity so that demand is always equal to or greater than capacity.

Figure 6.10 shows these two extreme strategies, although in practice the company is likely to choose a position somewhere between the two. Each strategy has its own advantages and disadvantages. These are shown in Table 6.4. The actual approach taken by any company will depend on how it views these advantages and disadvantages. For example, if the company’s access to funds for capital expenditure is limited, it is likely to find the delayed capital expenditure requirement of the capacity-lagging strategy relatively attractive.

2400

2000 Volume (units/week)

166

Demand

Capacity leads demand

1600

Capacity lags demand

1200

800

400

Time

Figure 6.10 Capacity-leading and capacity-lagging strategies

2/11/06

09:22

Page 167

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design Table 6.4 The arguments for and against pure leading and pure lagging strategies of capacity timing Advantages Capacity-leading strategies Always sufficient capacity to meet demand, therefore revenue is maximized and customers satisfied Most of the time there is a ‘capacity cushion’ which can absorb extra demand if forecasts are pessimistic Any critical start-up problems with new plants are less likely to affect supply to customers Capacity-lagging strategies Always sufficient demand to keep the plants working at full capacity, therefore unit costs are minimized Overcapacity problems are minimized if forecasts are optimistic Capital spending on the plants is delayed

Disadvantages Utilization of the plants is always relatively low, therefore costs will be high Risks of even greater (or even permanent) overcapacity if demand does not reach forecast levels Capital spending on plant early

Insufficient capacity to meet demand fully, therefore reduced revenue and dissatisfied customers No ability to exploit short-term increases in demand Under-supply position even worse if there are start-up problems with the new plants

‘Smoothing’ with inventory The strategy on the continuum between pure leading and pure lagging strategies can be implemented so that no inventories are accumulated. All demand in one period is satisfied (or not) by the activity of the operation in the same period. Indeed, for customer-processing operations there is no alternative to this. A hotel cannot satisfy demand in one year by using rooms which were vacant the previous year. For some materials- and information-processing operations, however, the output from the operation which is not required in one period can be stored for use in the next period. The economies of using inventories are fully explored in Chapter 12. Here we confine ourselves to noting that inventories can be used to obtain the advantages of both capacity leading and capacity lagging. Figure 6.11 shows how this can be done. Capacity is introduced such that demand can always be met by a combination of production and inventories and

2400 Demand 2000 Volume (units/week)

CH06.QXD

1600

1200

800

400

Time

Figure 6.11 Smoothing with inventory means using the excess capacity of one period to produce inventory with which to supply the under-capacity of another period

167

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 168

.

168

Part Two Design

capacity is, with the occasional exception, fully utilized. This may seem like an ideal state. Demand is always met and so revenue is maximized. Capacity is usually fully utilized and so costs are minimized. There is a price to pay, however, and that is the cost of carrying the inventories. Not only will these have to be funded but the risks of obsolescence and deterioration of stock are introduced. Table 6.5 summarizes the advantages and disadvantages of the smoothing-with-inventory strategy. Table 6.5 The advantages and disadvantages of a smoothing-with-inventory strategy Advantages

Disadvantages

All demand is satisfied, therefore customers are satisfied and revenue is maximized

The cost of inventories in terms of working capital requirements can be high. This is especially serious at a time when the company requires funds for its capital expansion

Utilization of capacity is high and therefore costs are low

Risks of product deterioration and obsolescence

Very short-term surges in demand can be met from inventories

Worked example A business process outsourcing company is considering building some processing centres in India. The company has a standard call centre design that it has found to be the most efficient around the world. Forecasts indicate that there is already demand from potential clients to fully utilize one process centre that would generate $10 million of business per quarter (three-month period). The forecasts also indicate that by quarter six there will be sufficient demand to fully utilize one further processing centre. The costs of running a single centre are estimated to be $5 million per quarter and the lead time between ordering a centre and it being fully operational is two quarters. The capital cost of building a centre is $10 million, $5 million of which is payable before the end of the first quarter after ordering and $5 million payable before the end of the second quarter after ordering. How much funding will the company have to secure on a quarter-by-quarter basis if it decides to build one processing centre as soon as possible and a second processing centre to be operational by the beginning of quarter six? Analysis

The funding required for a capacity expansion such as this can be derived by calculating the amount of cash coming into the operation each time period, then subtracting the operating and capital costs for the project each time period. The cumulative cash flow indicates the funding required for the project. In Table 6.6 these calculations are performed for eight quarters. For the first two quarters there is a net cash outflow because capital costs are incurred but no revenue is being earned. After that, revenue is being Table 6.6 The cumulative cash flow indicating the funding required for the project Quarters

Sales revenue ($ millions) Operating costs ($ millions) Capital costs ($ millions) Required cumulative funding ($ millions)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

0 0 –5 –5

0 0 –5 –10

10 –5 0 –5

10 –5 –5 –5

10 –5 –5 –5

20 –10 0 +5

20 –10 0 +15

20 –10 0 +25

1/11/06

10:59

Page 169

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design

169

earned but in quarters four and five this is partly offset by further capital costs for the second processing centre. However, from quarter six onwards the additional revenue from the second processing centre brings the cash flow positive again. The maximum funding required occurs in quarter two and is $10 million.

Break-even analysis of capacity expansion

Fixed-cost breaks are important in determining break-even points

An alternative view of capacity expansion can be gained by examining the cost implications of adding increments of capacity on a break-even basis. Figure 6.12 shows how increasing capacity can move an operation from profitability to loss. Each additional unit of capacity results in a fixed-cost break, that is a further lump of expenditure which will have to be incurred before any further activity can be undertaken in the operation. The operation is unlikely to be profitable at very low levels of output. Eventually, assuming that prices are greater than marginal costs, revenue will exceed total costs. However, the level of profitability at the point where the output level is equal to the capacity of the operation may not be sufficient to absorb all the extra fixed costs of a further increment in capacity. This could make the operation unprofitable in some stages of its expansion.

Revenue

Fixed-cost breaks GO TO WEB!

Total costs

Cash

CH06.QXD

6I

Volume of output

Figure 6.12 Repeated incurring of fixed costs can raise total costs above revenue

Worked example A specialist graphics company is investing in a new machine which enables it to make high-quality prints for its clients. Demand for these prints is forecast to be around 100,000 units in year 1 and 220,000 units in year 2. The maximum capacity of each machine the company will buy to process these prints is 100,000 units per year. They have a fixed cost of €200,000 per year and a variable cost of processing of €1 per unit. The company believes it will be able to charge €4 per unit for producing the prints.

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 170

.

170

Part Two Design

Question

What profit is the company likely to make in the first and second years? Year 1 demand = 100,000 units; therefore company will need one machine Cost of manufacturing = fixed cost for one machine + variable cost 100,000 = €200,000 + (€1 100,000) = €300,000 Revenue = demand price = 100,000 €4 = €400,000 Therefore profit = €400,000 – €300,000 = €100,000 Year 2 demand = 220,000; therefore company will need three machines Cost of manufacturing = fixed cost for three machines + variable cost 220,000 = (3 €200,000) + €1 220,000) = €820,000 Revenue = demand price = 220,000 €4 = €880,000 Therefore profit = €880,000 – €820,000 = €60,000 Note: the profit in the second year will be lower because of the extra fixed costs associated with the investment in the two extra machines.

Summary answers to key questions

???

The Companion Website to the book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack – also has a brief ‘Study Guide’ to each chapter.

Why should an organization take a total supply network perspective?

The main advantage is that it helps any operation to understand how it can compete effectively within the network. This is because a supply network approach requires operations managers to think about their suppliers and their customers as operations. It can also help to identify particularly significant links within the network and hence identify long-term strategic changes which will affect the operation.

What is involved in configuring a supply network?

There are two main issues involved in configuring the supply network. The first concerns the overall shape of the supply network. The second concerns the nature and extent of outsourcing or vertical integration.

Changing the shape of the supply network may involve reducing the number of suppliers to the operation so as to develop closer relationships, any bypassing or disintermediating operations in the network.

Outsourcing or vertical integration concerns the nature of the ownership of the operations within a supply network. The direction of vertical integration refers to whether an organization wants to own operations on its supply side or demand side (backwards or forwards integration).

1/11/06

10:59

Page 171

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design

171

The extent of vertical integration relates to whether an organization wants to own a wide span of the stage in the supply network. The balance of vertical integration refers to whether operations can trade with only their vertically integrated partners or with any other organizations.

Where should an operation be located?

The stimuli which act on an organization during the location decision can be divided into supply-side and demand-side influences. Supply-side influences are the factors such as labour, land and utility costs which change as location changes. Demand-side influences include such things as the image of the location, its convenience for customers and the suitability of the site itself.

How much capacity should an operation plan to have?

The amount of capacity an organization will have depends on its view of current and future demand. It is when its view of future demand is different from current demand that this issue becomes important.

When an organization has to cope with changing demand, a number of capacity decisions need to be taken. These include choosing the optimum capacity for each site, balancing the various capacity levels of the operation in the network and timing the changes in the capacity of each part of the network.

Important influences on these decisions include the concepts of economy and diseconomy of scale, supply flexibility if demand is different from that forecast, and the profitability and cashflow implications of capacity timing changes.

Case study Delta Synthetic Fibres

7

DSF is a small but technically successful company in the man-made fibre industry. The company is heavily dependent on the sales of Britlene, a product it developed itself, which accounted in 1996 for 95 per cent of total sales. Britlene is used mainly in heavy-duty clothing, although small quantities are used to produce industrial goods such as tyre cord and industrial belting. Its main properties are very high wear resistance, thermal and electrical insulation. In 1996 the company developed a new product, Britlon. Britlon had all the properties of Britlene but was superior in its heat-resistant qualities. It was hoped that this additional property would open up new clothing uses (e.g. a substitute for mineral wool clothing, added to nightwear to improve its inflammability) and new industrial uses in thermal and electrical insulation. By late 1996 the major technical and engineering problems associated with bulk production of Britlon seemed to have been solved and DSF set up a working party to put forward proposals on how the new product should be phased into the company’s activities.

Source: © Corbis

CH06.QXD

The basic production method of Britlene and Britlon is similar to that of most man-made fibres. To make a manmade fibre, an oil-based organic chemical is polymerized (a process of joining several molecules into a long chain) in conditions of intense pressure and heat, often by the addition of a suitable catalyst. This polymerization takes place in large autoclaves (an industrial pressure cooker).

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 172

.

172

Part Two Design The polymer is then extruded (forced through a nozzle like the rose of a garden watering can), rapidly cooled and then either spun onto cones or collected in bales. The raw materials for Britlene and Britlon are produced at Teesside in the UK.

Britlene facilities Britlene is produced at three factories in the UK: Teesside, Bradford and Dumfries. The largest site is Teesside with three plants. There is one plant at each of the other two sites. All five production plants have a design capacity of 5.5 million kg per year of Britlene. However, after allowing for maintenance and an annual shutdown, expected output is 5 million kg per year. Each plant operates on a 24-hours-per-day, seven-days-per-week basis.

Proposed Britlon facilities Britlon’s production process is very similar to that used for Britlene, but a totally new type of polymerization unit is needed prior to the extrusion stage. DSF approached Alpen Engineering Company, an international chemical plant construction company, for help on a large-scale plant design of the new unit. Together they produced and tested an acceptable design.

Acquiring Britlon capacity There are two ways of acquiring Britlon capacity. DSF could convert a Britlene plant, or it could construct an entirely new plant. For a conversion the new polymer unit would need to be constructed first. When complete it would be connected to the extrusion unit which would require minor conversion. At least two years would be needed either to build a new Britlon plant or to convert an old Britlene plant to Britlon production. The CEO was quoted as saying: ‘The creation of an entirely new site would increase the complexities of multi-site operation to an unacceptable level. Conversely, the complete closure of one of the three existing sites is, I consider, a waste of

the manpower and physical resources that we have invested in that location. I believe expansion could take place at one, two or all of the existing sites.’ Only on Teesside is there higher than average general unemployment, but the unemployment rate for skilled and semi-skilled workers is quite low at all sites. Demand for skilled labour on Teesside is from two giant companies, both of which are expanding in that area; at Dumfries and Bradford there is little or no competition.

Demand Demand forecasts for the two products are shown in Table 6.7. They show that although Britlene sales will probably fall rapidly once Britlon is introduced, there is likely to be a residual level of sales of the older product.

Table 6.7 Forecast sales for Britlene and Britlon (millions of kg per year) Potential sales

Britlene

Britlon

1996 (actual) 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002

24.7 22 20 17 13 11 10

– – – 3 (assuming availability) 16 27 29

Questions 1 What order schedule would you propose for conversions and new plant? 2 In which locations would you make these capacity changes? 3 What criteria have recommendations?

you

used

to

make

your

4 What do you see as the main dangers facing DSF as it changes its capacity over the next five or six years?

Other short cases and worked answers are included in the Companion Website to this book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

Problems 1

A company is deciding between two locations (Location A and Location B). It has six location criteria, the most important being the suitability of the buildings that are available in each location. About half as important as the suitability of the buildings are the access to the site and the supply of skills available locally. Half as important as these two factors are the potential for expansion on the sites and the attractiveness of the area. The attractiveness of the buildings themselves is also a factor, although a relatively unimportant one, rating one half as important as the attractiveness of the area. Table 6.8 indicates the scores for each of these factors, as judged by the company’s senior management. What would you advise the company to do?

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 173

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design Table 6.8 The scores for each factor in the location decision as judged by the company’s senior management

Access Expansion Attractiveness (area) Skills supply Suitability of buildings Attractiveness of buildings

2

Location A

Location B

4 6 10 5 8 4

6 5 6 7 7 6

‘I really can’t decide whether it is worth moving from our current location. The lease still has many years to run, so staying where we are is a very real option. The last site that the agents offered us was better than the one we are in at the moment, but not so much better that it was worth the disruption of moving. Yet business is good at the moment and is likely to get better next year, although we’re entering a quiet period for the next few months. I am told that we have to decide on this new offer within the next two weeks. It is certainly a better area and has more car parking, but the main attraction is that its surrounding area is far less likely to be developed as part of the city’s new sports complex. So the risk of us finding ourselves in the middle of construction projects for the next few years is lower. Table 6.9 gives an idea of how I see our current location, together with the previous offer that we turned down and this one. Of course, we could just wait until a better offer comes along, but you never know when that will be. As regards the various criteria, I guess it is the risk of development and the things that will affect customer services such as convenience for customers and expansion potential that are the most important. But I’m still not sure what we should do.’ Table 6.9 Notes on the current location, previous site possibility and new site

Disruption of the move Convenience for customers Image of location Expansion potential Development risk

Current location

Previous offer

This offer

Very high

High

Good

Good

Very good

Acceptable

Good

Good

Better area

None

Little

Good

Business is good and going to get better

Medium

Medium

Low

Extra information Would be OK at the moment but not later More car parking

Sports complex

3

A company which assembles garden furniture obtains its components from three suppliers. Supplier A provides all the boxes and packaging material; supplier B provides all metal components; and supplier C provides all plastic components. Supplier A sends one truck load of the materials per week to the factory and is located at the position (1,1) on a grid reference which covers the local area. Supplier B sends four truck loads of components per week to the factory and is located at point (2,3) on the grid. Supplier C sends three truck loads of components per week to the factory and is located at point (4,3) on the grid. After assembly, all the products are sent to a warehouse which is located at point (5,1) on the grid. Assuming there is little or no waste generated in the process, where should the company locate its factory so as to minimize transportation costs? Assume that transportation costs are directly proportional to the number of truck loads of parts, or finished goods, transported per week.

4

A rapid-response maintenance company serves its customers who are located on four industrial estates. Estate A has 15 customers and is located at grid reference (5,7). Estate B has 20 customers and is located at grid reference (6,3). Estate C has 15 customers and is located at grid reference (10,2) but these customers are twice as likely to require service as the company’s other customers. Estate D has 10 customers and is located at grid reference (12,3). At what grid reference should the company be looking to find a suitable location for its service centre?

5

An analytical laboratory has current revenues of £300,000 and its sales forecasts indicate that business is likely to grow by £100,000 per year for the next eight years. The laboratory’s costs are stable at 60 per cent of its revenue and are likely to remain so. The optimum capacity level for a laboratory of this type is one that can cope with £400,000 worth of business (this is the capacity of its current laboratory). The cost of building a new laboratory is £500,000 payable on completion of the laboratory. Assuming that the forecasts are accurate: (a) Calculate the funding requirements when capacity is such that demand is always met (capacity leading). (b) Determine the funding requirements when capacity is increased only when it can be fully utilized (capacity lagging). (c) Devise a capacity expansion strategy that fulfils as much demand as possible while keeping the maximum funding requirement to £150,000 or below.

173

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 174

.

174

Part Two Design

6

For the example above, what effect would an increase in the laboratory’s operating costs to 70 per cent revenue make on its funding requirements?

7

A printer is considering purchasing some new high-tech machines. These machines have a capacity of 6000 units per week, a fixed cost of €2000 per week, and a variable cost of €0.5 per unit. The revenue earned for every unit produced is €1. (a) Over what range or ranges of volume of output would the company not be making a profit from these machines? (b) Would the company be better off buying alternative machines that had a fixed cost of €3,000 per week and a variable cost of €0.333 per unit?

8

A private healthcare clinic has been offered a leasing deal where it could lease a CAT scanner at a fixed charge of €2000 per month and a charge of €6 per patient scanned. The clinic currently charges €10 per patient for taking a scan. (a) At what level of demand (in number of patients per week) will the clinic break even on the cost of leasing the CAT scan? (b) Would a revised lease that stipulated a fixed cost of €3000 per week and a variable cost of €0.2 per patient be a better deal?

Study activities Some study activities can be answered by reading the chapter. Others will require some general knowledge of business activity and some might require an element of investigation. All have hints on how they can be answered on the Companion Website for this book that also contains more discussion questions – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

1

Visit sites on the internet that offer (legal) downloadable music using MP3 or other compression formats. Consider the music business supply chain, (a) for the recordings of a well-known popular music artist and (b) for a less well-known (or even largely unknown) artist struggling to gain recognition. How might the transmission of music over the internet affect each of these artists’ sales? What implications does electronic music transmission have for record shops?

2

Visit the websites of companies that are in the paper manufacturing/pulp production/packaging industries. Assess the extent to which the companies you have investigated are vertically integrated in the paper supply chain that stretches from foresting through to the production of packaging materials.

3

(Advanced) Revisit the short case on how locations in developing nations are challenging the dominance of more traditional Western locations for high-tech research and manufacturing, most notably Silicon Valley (page 160). The two examples in the short case are Bangalore in India and Shanghai in China. The short case concentrates on the advantages of locations like this. However, it does not consider the disadvantages and risks of locating in developing countries. Make a list of all the factors you would recommend a multi-national corporation to take into account in assessing the disadvantages and risks of locating in developing countries. Use this list to compare Bangalore and China for a multi-national computer corporation, (a) siting its research and development facility; (b) siting a new manufacturing facility.

4

Tesco.com is now the world’s largest and by far the most profitable on-line grocery retailer. In 1996 Tesco.com was alone in developing a ‘store-based’ supply network strategy which entailed using its existing stores to assemble customer orders which were placed on-line. Tesco staff would simply be given print-outs of customer orders and would then walk round the store picking items off the shelves. The groceries would then be delivered to customers by a local fleet of Tesco vans. By contrast, many new e-grocery entrants and some existing super-

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 175

.

Chapter 6 Supply network design markets pursued a ‘warehouse’ supply network strategy of building new, large, totally automated and dedicated regional warehouses. Because forecasts for on-line demand were so high, they believed that the economies of scale of dedicated warehouses would be worth the investment. In the late 1990s Tesco came under criticism for being overcautious and in 1999 reviewed its strategy. It concluded that its store-based strategy was correct and persevered. By contrast, the most famous of the pure e-grocery companies was called WebVan. At the height of the dot-com phenomenon WebVan Group went public with a first-day market capitalization of $7.6 billion. By 2001, having burned its way through $1.2 billion in capital before filing for bankruptcy, WebVan Group had gone bust, letting go all of its workers and auctioning off everything from warehouse equipment to software. (a) Draw the different supply network strategies for Tesco and companies like WebVan. (b) What do you think the economy-of-scale curves for the Tesco operation and the WebVan operation would look like relative to each other? (c) Why do you think WebVan went bust and Tesco was so successful?

Notes on chapter 1 Source: Zwick, S. (1999) ‘World cars’, Time Magazine, 22 February. 2 Hayes, R.H. and Wheelwright, S.C. (1984) Restoring our Competitive Edge, John Wiley. 3 Sources: Einhorn, B. and Zegels, P. (2002) ‘The underdog nipping at Quanta’s heels’, Business Week, 21 October; The Economist , ‘His hi-tech highness’; (2002) 13 July. 4 Sources: ‘Then and Now’, Time Europe, 10 August 2003.

‘Euro Disney: The First 100 Days’, Harvard Business School Case Study 5-093-013. 5 Source: 2003, Cedep Working paper, Paris. 6 Sources: Einhorn, B. (2002) ‘Hi-tech in China’, Business Week, 28 October; Kripalani, M. (2002) ‘Calling Bangalore’, Business Week, 11 November. 7 This case is based on an original case ‘Doman Synthetic Fibres’ by Peter Jones of Sheffield Hallam University, UK.

Selected further reading Carmel, E. and Tjia, P. (2005) Offshoring Information Technology: Sourcing and Outsourcing to a Global Workforce, Cambridge University Press, Cambridge. An academic book on outsourcing. Chopra, S. and Meindl, P. (2000) Supply Chain Management: Strategy, planning and operations, Prentice Hall, NJ. A good textbook that covers both strategic and operations issues. Dell, M. (with Fredman, C.) (1999) Direct From Dell: Strategies that revolutionized an industry, HarperBusiness. Michael Dell explains how his supply network strategy (and other decisions) had such an impact on the industry. Interesting and readable, but not a critical analysis.

Ferdows, K. (1997) ‘Making the most of foreign factories’, Harvard Business Review, March–April. An articulate exposition of why factories that start out as foreign subsidiaries can end up by becoming pivotal to a multinational’s success. Schniederjans, M.J. (1998) International Facility Location and Acquisition Analysis, Quorum Books. Very much one for the technically-minded. Vashistha, A. and Vashistha, A. (2006) The Offshore Nation: Strategies for Success in Global Outsourcing and Offshoring, McGraw-Hill Higher Education. Another topical book on outsourcing.

Useful websites www.locationstrategies.com Exactly what the title implies. Good industry discussion. www.cpmway.com American location selection site. You can get a flavour of how location decisions are made. www.transparency.org A leading site for international business (including location) that fights corruption. www.intel.com More details on Intel’s ‘Copy Exactly’ strategy and other capacity strategy issues.

www.outsourcing.com Site of the Institute of Outsourcing. Some good case studies and some interesting reports, news item, etc. www.bath.ac.uk/crisps A centre for research in strategic purchasing and supply some interesting papers. www.opsman.org Definitions, links and opinion on operations management.

175

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 176

.

Supplement to Chapter 6 Forecasting

Introduction Some forecasts are accurate. We know exactly what time the sun will rise at any given place on earth tomorrow or one day next month or even next year. Forecasting in a business context, however, is much more difficult and therefore prone to error. We do not know precisely how many orders we will receive or how many customers will walk through the door tomorrow, next month or next year. Such forecasts, however, are necessary to help managers make decisions about resourcing the organization for the future.

Forecasting – knowing the options Simply knowing that demand for your goods or services is rising or falling is not enough in itself. Knowing the rate of change is likely to be vital to business planning. A firm of lawyers may have to decide the point at which, in their growing business, they will have to take on another partner. Hiring a new partner could take months so they need to be able to forecast when they expect to reach that point and then when they need to start their recruitment drive. The same applies to a plant manager who will need to purchase new plant to deal with rising demand. She may not want to commit to buying an expensive piece of machinery until absolutely necessary but in enough time to order the machine and have it built, delivered, installed and tested. The same is so for governments, whether planning new airports or runway capacity or deciding where and how many primary schools to build. The first question is to know how far ahead you need to look and this will depend on the options and decisions available to you. Take the example of a local government where the number of primary-age children (5–11 year olds) is increasing in some areas and declining in other areas within its boundaries. It is legally obliged to provide school places for all such children. Government officials will have a number of options open to them and they may each have different lead times associated with them. One key step in forecasting is to know the possible options and the lead times required to bring them about (see Table S6.1). Table S6.1 Options available and lead time required for dealing with changes in numbers of school children Options available Hire short-term teachers

Lead time required Hours

Hire staff Build temporary classrooms Amend school catchment areas Build new classrooms Build new schools

Years

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 177

.

Supplement to Chapter 6 Forecasting

1 Individual schools can hire (or lay off) short-term (supply) teachers from a pool not only to cover for absent teachers but also to provide short-term capacity while teachers are hired to deal with increases in demand. Acquiring (or dismissing) such temporary cover may require only a few hours notice. (This is often referred to as short-term capacity management.) 2 Hiring new (or laying off existing) staff is another option but both of these may take months to complete. (Medium-term capacity management.) 3 A shortage of accommodation may be fixed in the short to medium term by hiring or buying temporary classrooms. It may take only a couple of weeks to hire such a building and equip it ready for use. 4 It may be possible to amend catchment areas between schools to try to balance an increasing population in one area against a declining population in another. Such changes may require lengthy consultation processes. 5 In the longer term new classrooms or even new schools may have to be built. The planning, consultation, approval, commissioning, tendering, building and equipping process may take 1–5 years depending on the scale of the new build. Knowing the range of options managers can then decide the time scale for their forecasts, indeed several forecasts might be needed for the short term, medium term and long term.

In essence forecasting is simple In essence forecasting is easy. To know how many children may turn up in a local school tomorrow you can use the number that turned up today. In the long term in order to forecast how many primary-aged children will turn up at a school in five years’ time one need simply look at the birth statistics for the current year for the school’s catchment area – see Figure S6.1. However, such simple extrapolation techniques are prone to error and indeed such approaches have resulted in some local governments committing themselves to building schools which five or six years later, when complete, had few children and other schools bursting at the seams with temporary classrooms and temporary teachers, often resulting in falling morale and declining educational standards. The reason why such simple approaches are prone to problems is that there are many contextual variables (see Figure S6.2) which will have a potentially significant impact on, for example, the school population five years hence. For example: 1 One minor factor in developed countries, though a major factor in developing countries, might be the death rate in children between birth and five years of age. This may be dependent upon location, with a slightly higher mortality rate in the poorer areas compared with the more affluent areas. 2 Another more significant factor is immigration and emigration as people move into or out of the local area. This will be affected by housing stock and housing developments and the ebb and flow of jobs and the changing economic prosperity in the area.

Births

Figure S6.1 Simple prediction of future child population

Future child population

177

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 178

.

178

Part Two Design

Death rate in young children

Immigration/ emigration

Economic prosperity

Births

Housing development

Housing stock

Future child population

Figure S6.2 Some of the key causal variables in predicting child populations

3 One key factor which has an impact on the birth rate in an area is the amount and type of the housing stock. City-centre tenement buildings tend to have a higher proportion of children per dwelling, for example, than suburban semi-detached houses. So not only will existing housing stock have an impact on the child population but so also will the type of housing developments under construction, planned and proposed.

Approaches to forecasting Qualitative forecasting

Quantitative forecasting

There are two main approaches to forecasting. Managers sometimes use qualitative methods based on opinions, past experience, even best guesses. There is also a range of qualitative forecasting techniques available to help managers evaluate trends and causal relationships and make predictions about the future. Also quantitative forecasting techniques can be used to model data. Although no approach or technique will result in an accurate forecast, a combination of qualitative and quantitative approaches can be used to great effect by bringing together expert judgements and predictive models.

Qualitative methods Imagine you were asked to forecast the outcome of a forthcoming football match. Simply looking at the teams’ performance over the last few weeks and extrapolating it is unlikely to yield the right result. Like many business decisions the outcome will depend on many other factors. In this case the strength of the opposition, their recent form, injuries to players on both sides, the match location and even the weather will have an influence on the outcome. A qualitative approach involves collecting and appraising judgements, options, even best guesses as well as past performance from ‘experts’ to make a prediction. There are several ways this can be done: a panel approach, Delphi method and scenario planning.

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 179

.

Supplement to Chapter 6 Forecasting

Panel approach

Just as panels of football pundits gather to speculate about likely outcomes, so too do politicians, business leaders, stock market analysts, banks and airlines. The panel acts like a focus group allowing everyone to talk openly and freely. Although there is the great advantage of several brains being better than one, it can be difficult to reach a consensus, or sometimes the views of the loudest or highest status may emerge (the bandwagon effect). Although more reliable than one person’s views, the panel approach still has the weakness that everybody, even the experts, can get it wrong. Delphi method Delphi method

Perhaps the best-known approach to generating forecasts using experts is the Delphi method. This is a more formal method which attempts to reduce the influences from procedures of face-to-face meetings. It employs a questionnaire, emailed or posted to the experts. The replies are analyzed and summarized and returned, anonymously, to all the experts. The experts are then asked to reconsider their original response in the light of the replies and arguments put forward by the other experts. This process is repeated several more times to conclude either with a consensus or at least a narrower range of decisions. One refinement of this approach is to allocate weights to the individuals and their suggestions based on, for example, their experience, their past success in forecasting, other people’s views of their abilities. The obvious problems associated with this method include constructing an appropriate questionnaire, selecting an appropriate panel of experts and trying to deal with their inherent biases.1 Scenario planning

Scenario planning

One method for dealing with situations of even greater uncertainty is scenario planning. This is usually applied to long-range forecasting, again using a panel. The panel members are generally asked to devise a range of future scenarios. Each scenario can then be discussed and the inherent risks considered. Unlike the Delphi method, scenario planning is not necessarily concerned with arriving at a consensus but looking at the possible range of options and putting plans in place to try to avoid the ones that are least desired and taking action to follow the most desired.

Quantitative methods Time series analysis Causal modelling

There are two main approaches to qualitative forecasting: time series analysis and causal modelling techniques. Time series examine the pattern of past behaviour of a single phenomenon over time taking into account reasons for variation in the trend in order to use the analysis to forecast the phenomenon’s future behaviour. Causal modelling is an approach which describes and evaluates the complex cause–effect relationships between the key variables (such as in Figure S6.2). Time series analysis

Simple time series plot a variable over time, then by removing underlying variations with assignable causes use extrapolation techniques to predict future behaviour. The key weakness with this approach is that it simply looks at past behaviour to predict the future, ignoring causal variables which are taken into account in other methods such as causal modelling or qualitative techniques. For example, suppose a company is attempting to predict the future sales of a product. The past three years’ sales, quarter by quarter, are shown in Figure S6.3(a). This series of past sales may be analyzed to indicate future sales. For instance, underlying the series might be a linear upward trend in sales. If this is taken out of the data, as in Figure S6.3(b), we are left with a cyclical seasonal variation. The mean deviation of each quarter from the trend line can now be taken out, to give the average seasonality deviation. What remains is the random variation about the trends and seasonality lines, Figure S6.3(c). Future

179

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 180

.

Part Two Design

Demand

(a)

Time

Demand

(b)

Time

(c)

Demand

180

Time

Figure S6.3 Time series analysis with (a) trend, (b) seasonality and (c) random variation

sales may now be predicted as lying within a band about a projection of the trend, plus the seasonality. The width of the band will be a function of the degree of random variation. Forecasting unassignable variations

The random variations which remain after taking out trend and seasonal effects are without any known or assignable cause. This does not mean that they do not have a cause, however, just that we do not know what it is. Nevertheless, some attempt can be made to forecast it, if only on the basis that future events will, in some way, be based on past events. We will examine two of the more common approaches to forecasting which are based on projecting forward from past behaviour. These are: Moving-average forecasting

moving-average forecasting; exponentially smoothed forecasting.

Exponentially smoothed forecasting

Moving-average forecasting

The moving-average approach to forecasting takes the previous n periods’ actual demand figures, calculates the average demand over the n periods and uses this average as a forecast for the next period’s demand. Any data older than the n periods plays no part in the next period’s forecast. The value of n can be set at any level, but is usually in the range 4 to 7. Example – Eurospeed parcels

Table S6.2 shows the weekly demand for Euro-speed, a European-wide parcel delivery company. It measures demand, on a weekly basis, in terms of the number of parcels which it is given to deliver (irrespective of the size of each parcel). Each week, the next week’s demand is

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 181

.

Supplement to Chapter 6 Forecasting

forecast by taking the moving average of the previous four weeks’ actual demand. Thus if the forecast demand for week t is Ft and the actual demand for week t is Ft, then: Ft = At–2 + At–3 + At–4 ––––––––––––––––––– 4 For example, the forecast for week 35: F35 = (72.5 + 66.7 + 68.3 + 67.0)/4 = 68.6 Table S6.2 Moving-average forecast calculated over a four-week period Week

Actual demand (thousands)

20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35

63.3 62.5 67.8 66.0 67.2 69.9 65.6 71.1 68.8 68.4 70.3 72.5 66.7 68.3 67.0

Forecast

64.9 65.9 67.7 66.3 67.3 68.9 68.5 69.7 70.0 69.5 69.5 68.6

Exponential smoothing

There are two significant drawbacks to the moving-average approach to forecasting. First, in its basic form, it gives equal weight to all the previous n periods which are used in the calculations (although this can be overcome by assigning different weights to each of the n periods). Second, and more important, it does not use data from beyond the n periods over which the moving average is calculated. Both these problems are overcome by exponential smoothing, which is also somewhat easier to calculate. The exponential-smoothing approach forecasts demand in the next period by taking into account the actual demand in the current period and the forecast which was made previously for the current period. It does so according to the formula: Ft = α At–1 + (1 – x)Ft–1 where α = the smoothing constant. The smoothing constant α is, in effect, the weight which is given to the last (and therefore assumed to be most important) piece of information available to the forecaster. However, the other expression in the formula includes the forecast for the current period which included the previous period’s actual demand, and so on. In this way all previous data has a (diminishing) effect on the next forecast. Table S6.3 shows the data for Eurospeed’s parcels forecasts using this exponentialsmoothing method, where α = 0.2. For example, the forecast for week 35 is: F35 = 0.2 67.0 + 0.8 68.3 = 68.04

181

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 182

.

Part Two Design Table S6.3 Exponentially smoothed forecast calculated with smoothing constant α = 0.2 Week (t)

Actual demand (thousands) (A)

Forecast (Ft = α At–1 + (1 – α )Ft–1) (α = 0.2)

63.3 62.5 67.8 66.0 67.2 69.9 65.6 71.1 68.8 68.4 70.3 72.5 66.7 68.3 67.0

60.00 60.66 60.03 61.58 62.83 63.70 64.94 65.07 66.28 66.78 67.12 67.75 68.70 68.30 68.30 68.04

20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35

The value of α governs the balance between the responsiveness of the forecasts to changes in demand and the stability of the forecasts. The closer α is to 0, the more forecasts will be dampened by previous forecasts (not very sensitive but stable). Figure S6.4 shows the Eurospeed volume data plotted for a four-week moving average, exponential smoothing with α = 0.2 and exponential smoothing with α = 0.3. Causal models

Causal models often employ complex techniques to understand the strength of relationships between the network of variables and the impact they have on each other. Simple regression models try to determine the ‘best fit’ expression between two variables. For example, suppose an ice-cream company is trying to forecast its future sales. After examining previous

Demand in thousands

182

73 72 71 70 69 68 67 66 65 64 63 62 61 60

Actual demand

Four-week moving average

Exponential smoothing (α = 0.2)

Exponential smoothing (α = 0.3)

20

21

22

23

24

25

26 27 28 Week number

29

30

31

32

33

34

Figure S6.4 A comparison of a moving-average forecast and exponential smoothing with the smoothing constant α = 0.2 and 0.3

1/11/06

10:59

Page 183

.

Supplement to Chapter 6 Forecasting

demand, it figures that the main influence on demand at the factory is the average temperature of the previous week. To understand this relationship, the company plots demand against the previous week’s temperatures. This is shown in Figure S6.5. Using this graph, the company can make a reasonable prediction of demand, once the average temperature is known, provided that the other conditions prevailing in the market are reasonably stable. If they are not, these other factors which have an influence on demand will need to be included in the regression model, which becomes increasingly complex. These more complex networks comprise many variables and relationships, each with their own set of assumptions and limitations. While developing such models and assessing the importance of each of the factors and understanding the network of interrelationships is beyond the scope of this text, many techniques are available to help managers undertake this more complex modelling and also feed back data into the model to further refine and develop it, in particular structural equation modelling.

The performance of forecasting models Forecasting models are widely used in management decision making and indeed most decisions require a forecast of some kind, yet the performance of this type of model is far from impressive. Hogarth and Makridakis,2 in a comprehensive review of the applied management and finance literature, show that the record of forecasters using both judgement and sophisticated mathematical methods is not good. What they do suggest, however, is that certain forecasting techniques perform better under certain circumstances. In short-term forecasting there is: . . . considerable inertia in most economic and natural phenomena. Thus the present states of any variables are predictive of the short-term future (i.e. three months or less). Rather simple mechanistic methods, such as those used in time series forecasts, can often make accurate short-term forecasts and even out-perform more theoretically elegant and elaborate approaches used in econometric forecasting.3 Long-term forecasting methods, although difficult to judge because of the time lapse between the forecast and the event, do seem to be more amenable to an objective causal

Demand (thousands of cases)

CH06.QXD

29 28 27 26 25 24 23 22 21 20 19 18 17 16 15 14

10

11

12

13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 Average temperature of the previous week (°C)

23

24

25

Figure S6.5 Regression line showing the relationship between the previous week’s average temperature and demand

183

CH06.QXD

1/11/06

10:59

Page 184

.

184

Part Two Design

approach. In a comparative study of long-term market forecasting methods, Armstrong and Grohman4 conclude that econometric methods offer more accurate long-range forecasts than do expert opinion or time series analysis, and that the superiority of objective causal methods improves as the time horizon increases.

Notes on chapter 1 Linstone, H.A. and Turoof, M. (1975) The Delphi Method: Techniques and Applications, AddisonWesley. 2 Hogarth, R.M. and Makridakis, S. (1981) ‘Forecasting and planning: an evaluation’, Management Science, Vol. 27, pp. 115–38. 3 Hogarth, R.M. and Makridakis, S., op. cit. 4 Armstrong, J.S. and Grohman, M.C. (1972) ‘A comparative study of methods for long-range market forecasting’, Management Science, Vol. 19, No. 2, pp. 211–21.

Selected further reading Hoyle, R.H. (ed.), (1995) Structural Equation Modeling, Sage. For the specialist. Maruyama, G.M. (1997) Basics of Structural Equation Modeling, Sage. For the specialist.

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 185

.

7

Chapter Layout and flow

Source: Alamy/AG Stock USA, Inc.

Introduction The layout of an operation is concerned with the physical location of its transforming resources. This means deciding where to put all the facilities, machines, equipment and staff in the operation. Layout is often the first thing most of us would notice on entering an operation because it governs its appearance. It also determines the way in which transformed resources – the materials, information and customers – flow through the operation. Relatively small changes in goods in a supermarket, or changing rooms in a sports centre, or the position of a machine in a factory can affect the flow through the operation which, in turn, affects the costs and general effectiveness of the operation. Figure 7.1 shows the facilities layout activity in the overall model of design in operations.

Topic covered in this chapter

Process design Supply network design

Operations strategy Layout and flow Design Process technology

Operations management

Job design Planning and control Product/service design

Figure 7.1 The design activities in operations management covered in this chapter

Improvement

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 186

.

186

Part Two Design

Key questions

???

What are the basic layout types used in operations?

What type of layout should an operation choose?

What is layout design trying to achieve?

How should each basic layout type be designed in detail?

Operations in practice 1

Source: J Sainsbury plc

Layout impacts supermarket profits

GO TO WEB!

7A

Supermarkets don’t stack things at random. They know that the layout of their stores can have a huge impact on profitability. Locating products, counters and checkouts in a supermarket is both an art and a science firmly based on customers’ shopping behaviour. In the early days, one supermarket decided to arrange products on its shelves in the order they would be eaten. So as customers walked down the aisles, soup preceded fish, after which came meat and vegetables, and finally desserts and fruit. It didn’t catch on. Now supermarkets know that they must maximize the revenue and contribution per square metre as well as minimizing the costs of operating the store. But not every layout decision is taken to maximize sales. Customers’ comfort and convenience is an important factor, as is the ability to evacuate the store quickly in the event of an emergency. At a basic level, supermarkets have to get the amount of space allocated to the different areas right. For example, stores where there is a large peak of sales in, say, the early evening tend to have more space devoted to checkouts to avoid long queues at peak times. Then the question is, ‘How can store layout make customers buy more?’ The first thing is to get the circulation right. Most people, when they enter a closed space, will look left but move right, so to get customers’ attention supermarkets often put their entrance on the left-hand side of a building with a layout designed to take customers in a clockwise direction around the store. Aisles must be wide enough to

avoid slowing trolleys so that customers pay more attention to the products on display (and buy more). However, wide aisles come at the expense of reduced shelf space and this restricts the range of products which can be stocked. Also the location of products is critical, directly affecting the convenience to customers, their level of spontaneous purchase and the cost of filling the shelves. Although the majority of supermarket sales are packaged, tinned or frozen goods, the displays of fruit and vegetables are usually located adjacent to the main entrance, as a signal of freshness and wholesomeness at the point of entry. Basic products such as flour, sugar and bread are often located at the back of the store and apart from each other so that customers have to pass highermargin items as they search. High-margin items are usually put at eye level on shelves (where we are more likely to see them) and low-margin products lower down or higher up. Some customers go a few paces up an aisle before they start looking for what they need, what supermarkets call the ‘dead space’. Not a place to put impulse-bought goods. But the prime site in a supermarket is the ‘gondola end’, the shelves at the end of the aisle. Moving products to this location can increase sales 200 or 300 per cent. Not surprising that suppliers are willing to pay for their products to be located there. The supermarkets themselves are keen to point out that, although they obviously lay out their stores with customers’ buying behaviour in mind, it is

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 187

.

187

counterproductive to be too manipulative. They deny that they periodically change the location of food stuffs in order to jolt customers out of their habitual shopping patterns so

that they are more attentive to other products and end up buying more. Occasionally layouts are varied they say, but mainly to accommodate changing tastes and new ranges.

What is layout?

The layout decision is relatively infrequent but important

The ‘layout’ of an operation or process means how its transforming resources are positioned relative to each other and how its various tasks are allocated to these transforming resources. Together these two decisions will dictate the pattern of flow for transformed resources as they progress through the operation or process (see Figure 7.2). It is an important decision because, if the layout proves wrong, it can lead to over-long or confused flow patterns, customer queues, long process times, inflexible operations, unpredictable flow and high cost. Also, re-laying out an existing operation can cause disruption, leading to customer dissatisfaction or lost operating time. So, because the layout decision can be difficult and expensive, operations managers are reluctant to do it too often. Therefore layout must start with a full appreciation of the objectives that the layout should be trying to achieve. However, this is only the starting point of what is a multi-stage process which leads to the final physical layout of the operation.

What makes a good layout? To a large extent the objectives of any layout will depend on the strategic objectives of the operation, but there are some general objectives which are relevant to all operations:

Inherent safety. All processes which might constitute a danger to either staff or customers should not be accessible to the unauthorized. Fire exits should be clearly marked with uninhibited access. Pathways should be clearly defined and not cluttered. Length of flow. The flow of materials, information or customers should be channelled by the layout so as to be appropriate for the objectives of the operation. In many operations this means minimizing the distance travelled by transformed resources. However, this is not always the case (in a supermarket, for example). Clarity of flow. All flow of materials and customers should be well signposted, clear and evident to staff and customers alike. For example, manufacturing operations usually have clearly marked gangways. Service operations tend to rely on signposted routes, such as in hospitals which often have different coloured lines painted on the floor to indicate the routes to various departments.

The relative positioning of transforming resources

The allocation of tasks to transforming resources

The flow of transformed resources

Figure 7.2 Layout involves the relative positioning of transformed resources within operations and processes and the allocation of tasks to the resources, which together dictate the flow of transformed resources through the operation or process

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 188

.

188

Part Two Design

Staff conditions. Staff should be located away from noisy or unpleasant parts of the operation. The layout should provide for a well-ventilated, well-lit and, where possible, pleasant working environment. Management coordination. Supervision and communication should be assisted by the location of staff and communication devices. Accessibility. All machines, plant or equipment should be accessible to a degree which is sufficient for proper cleaning and maintenance. Use of space. All layouts should achieve an appropriate use of space in the operation (including height as well as floor space). This usually means minimizing the space used for a particular purpose, but sometimes can mean achieving an impression of spacious luxury, as in the entrance lobby of a high-class hotel. Long-term flexibility. Layouts need to be changed periodically as the needs of the operation change. A good layout will have been devised with the possible future needs of the operation in mind. For example, if demand is likely to increase for a product or service, has the layout been designed to accommodate any future expansion?

Layout is related to process type

Layout is influenced by process types

Process ‘types’ (described in Chapter 4) represent the broad approaches to the organization of processes and activities. Layout is a narrower but related concept and in many ways is the physical manifestation of a process type. It is the volume–variety characteristics of the operation which dictate its process type, but there is often some overlap between the process types which can be used for a given volume–variety position. In cases where more than one process type is possible, the relative importance of the operation’s performance objectives can influence the decision. Broadly speaking, the more important the cost objective is to the operation, the more likely it is to adopt the process type closer to the high volume–low variety end of the process-type spectrum.

The basic layout types

Basic layout types

Most practical layouts are derived from only four basic layout types. These are:

Fixed-position layout

Locating the position of a product or service such that it remains largely stationary, while transforming resources are moved to and from it.

Functional layout

fixed-position layout functional layout cell layout product layout.

These layout types are loosely related to the process types described in Chapter 4. As Table 7.1 indicates, a process type does not necessarily imply only one particular basic layout.

Cell layout Locating transforming resources with a common purpose such as processing the same types of product, serving similar types of customer, etc., together in close proximity (a cell).

Product layout Locating transforming resources in a sequence defined by the processing needs of a product or service.

Fixed-position layout Fixed-position layout is in some ways a contradiction in terms, since the transformed resources do not move between the transforming resources. Instead of materials, information or customers flowing through an operation, the recipient of the processing is stationary and the equipment, machinery, plant and people who do the processing move as necessary. This could be because the product or the recipient of the service is too large to be moved conveniently, or it might be too delicate to move, or perhaps it could object to being moved. For example:

GO TO WEB!

7B

motorway construction – the product is too large to move; open-heart surgery – patients are too delicate to move; high-class service restaurant – customers would object to being moved to where food is prepared; shipbuilding – the product is too large to move; mainframe computer maintenance – the product is too big and probably also too delicate to move and the customer might object to bringing it in for repair.

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 189

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

Table 7.1 The relationship between process types and basic layout types Manufacturing process types

Project processes

Basic layout types

Service process types

Fixed-position layout Professional services

Jobbing processes Process layout

Service shops

Batch processes Cell layout Mass processes Continuous processes

Mass services Product layout

A construction site is typical of a fixed-position layout in that there is a limited amount of space which must be allocated to the various transforming resources. The main problem in designing this layout will be to allocate areas of the site to the various contractors so that:

they have adequate space for their needs; they can receive and store their deliveries of materials; all contractors can have access to the part of the project on which they are working without interfering with each other’s movements; the total movement of contractors and their vehicles and materials is minimized as far as possible.

In practice, the effectiveness of a fixed-position layout such as this will be tied up with the scheduling of access to the site and the reliability of deliveries. On most sites there is not room to allocate permanent space to every contractor who will, at some time, need access. Only the larger, more important or longer-term contractors are likely to warrant permanent space. Other contractors will take up space on a temporary basis. This leaves the layout vulnerable to any disruptions to the planning and control of the project.

Functional layout GO TO WEB!

7C

Functional layout is so called because it conforms to the needs and convenience of the functions performed by the transforming resources which constitute the processes. (Confusingly, functional layout is also referred to as ‘process layout’ but this term is being superseded.) In functional layout, similar resources or processes are located together. This may be because it is convenient to group them together or the utilization of transforming resources is improved. It means that when products, information or customers flow through the operation, they will take a route from activity to activity according to their needs. Different products or customers will have different needs and therefore take different routes. Usually this makes the flow pattern in the operation very complex. Examples of functional layouts include the following:

Hospital – some processes (e.g. X-ray machines and laboratories) are required by several types of patient; some processes (e.g. general wards) can achieve high staff and bed utilization.

189

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 190

.

190

Short case ‘Factory flow’ helps surgery productivity Surgery is a classic example of fixed-position layout where patients remain stationary with surgeons and other theatre staff performing their tasks around the patient. But this idea has been taken a step further by one surgeon who moves continually between two theatres. While he is operating on a patient in one theatre, his anaesthetist colleagues are preparing a patient for surgery in another theatre. After finishing with the first patient, the surgeon ‘scrubs up’, moves to the second operating theatre and begins the surgery on the second patient. While he is doing this the first patient is moved out of the first operating theatre and the third patient is prepared. The surgeon devised this method of overlapping operations in different theatres because he claims he was frustrated at wasting his time drinking tea while patients were being prepared for surgery. ‘If you were running a factory,’ he says, ‘you wouldn’t allow

your most important and most expensive machine to stand idle. The same is true in a hospital.’ Currently used on hip and knee replacements, this layout would not be suitable for all surgical procedures. But since its introduction the surgeon’s waiting list has fallen to zero and his productivity has doubled.

Questions 1 What do you think are the advantages and disadvantages of this arrangement when compared with the conventional layout of one surgeon remaining in one operating theatre? 2 The surgeon in question encountered some resistance from his colleagues when introducing this new layout. Why do you think some colleagues were unwilling to try out the new layout?

Assembly line surgery

Anaesthetist

2 8.00am Surgeon begins fisrt hip operation in theatre one

1 7.20am Anaesthetist prepares patient for surgery in theatre one

Surgeon

3 8.20am Halfway through first operation another anaesthetist prepares second patient in theatre two

TH E

AT R

E2

TH EA TR E1

4 9.00am Surgeon finishes first operation, scrubs up and starts operating in theatre two

5 9.20am Halfway through second operation third patient prepared in theatre one

Figure 7.3 Assembly line surgery

Machining the parts which go into aircraft engines – some processes (e.g. heat treatment) need specialist support (heat and fume extraction); some processes (e.g. machining centres) require the same technical support from specialist setter–operators; some processes (e.g. grinding machines) get high machine utilization as all parts which need grinding pass through a single grinding section. Supermarket – some products, such as tinned goods, are convenient to restock if grouped together; some areas, such as those holding frozen vegetables, need the common technology of freezer cabinets; others, such as the areas holding fresh vegetables, might be together because that way they can be made to look attractive to customers (see the ‘Operations in practice’ short case on page 186).

1/11/06

11:14

Page 191

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

Figure 7.4 shows a functional layout in a business school library. The various areas – reference books, enquiry desk, journals and so on – are located in different parts of the operation. The customer is free to move between the areas depending on his or her requirements. The figure also shows the route taken by one customer on one visit to the library. If the routes for the customers were superimposed on the plan, the pattern of the traffic between the various parts of the operation would be revealed. The density of this traffic flow is an important piece of information in the detailed design of this type of layout, as we shall see later in this chapter. The main point to understand at this stage is that changing the location of the various areas in the library will change the pattern of flow for the library as a whole.

Cell layout

GO TO WEB!

7D

A cell layout is one where the transformed resources entering the operation are pre-selected (or pre-select themselves) to move to one part of the operation (or cell) in which all the transforming resources, to meet their immediate processing needs, are located. The cell itself may be arranged in either a functional or product (see next section) layout. After being processed in the cell, the transformed resources may go on to another cell. In effect, cell layout is an attempt to bring some order to the complexity of flow which characterizes functional layout. Examples of cell layouts include the following:

Some computer component manufacture – the processing and assembly of some types of computer parts may need a special area dedicated to the manufacturing of parts for one particular customer who has special requirements such as especially high quality levels.

Loan books in subject order On-line and CD-ROM access room

To journal stack

Study desks

Company reports

Study desks Enquiries

CH07.QXD

Current journals

Reference section Reserve collection Store room Entrance

Counter staff Copying area Exit

Figure 7.4 An example of a functional layout in a library showing the path of just one customer

191

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 192

.

192

Part Two Design

Shop-within-a-shop An operations layout that groups facilities that have a common purpose together; the term was originally used in retail operations but is now sometimes used in other industries, very similar to the idea of a cell layout.

‘Lunch’ products area in a supermarket – some customers use the supermarket just to purchase sandwiches, savoury snacks, cool drinks, yoghurt, etc. for their lunch. These products are often located close together so that customers who are just buying lunch do not have to search around the store. Maternity unit in a hospital – customers needing maternity attention are a well-defined group who can be treated together and who are unlikely to need the other facilities of the hospital at the same time that they need the maternity unit.

Although the idea of cell layout is often associated with manufacturing, the same principle can be, and is, used in services. In Figure 7.5 the ground floor of a department store is shown, comprising displays of various types of goods in different parts of the store. In this sense the predominant layout of the store is a functional layout. Each display area can be considered a separate process devoted to selling a particular class of goods – shoes, clothes, books and so on. The exception is the sports shop. This area is a shop-within-a-shop area which is devoted to many goods which have a common sporting theme. For example, it will stock sports clothes, sports shoes, sports bags, sports magazines, sports books and videos, sports equipment and gifts and sports energy drinks. Within the ‘cell’ there are all the ‘processes’ which are also located elsewhere in the store. They have been located in the ‘cell’ not because they are similar goods (shoes, books and drinks would not usually be located together) but because they are needed to satisfy the needs of a particular type of customer. The store management calculates that enough customers come to the store to buy ‘sports goods’ in particular (rather than shoes, clothes, books, etc.) to devote an area specifically to them. The store is also aware that someone coming to the store with the intention of purchasing some sports shoes might also be persuaded to buy other sports goods if they are placed in the same area.

Books and videos Footwear

Sports shop

Menswear

Entrance

Perfumes and jewellery Confectionery, newspapers, magazines and stationery

Elevators Women’s clothes Confectionery newspapers magazines and stationary Luggage and gifts

Entrance

Cash desks Main aisles

Figure 7.5 The ground floor plan of a department store showing the sports goods shop-within-a-shop retail ‘cell’

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 193

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

Product layout

Line layout A more descriptive term for what is technically a product layout.

Product layout involves locating the transforming resources entirely for the convenience of the transformed resources. Each product, piece of information or customer follows a prearranged route in which the sequence of activities required matches the sequence in which the processes have been located. The transformed resources ‘flow’ along a ‘line’ of processes. This is why this type of layout is sometimes called flow or line layout. Flow is clear, predictable and therefore relatively easy to control. Usually, it is the standardized requirements of the product or service which lead to operations choosing product layouts. Examples of product layout include the following:

GO TO WEB!

7E

Automobile assembly – almost all variants of the same model require the same sequence of processes. Mass-immunization programme – all customers require the same sequence of clerical, medical and counselling activities. Self-service cafeteria – generally the sequence of customer requirements (starter, main course, dessert, drink) is common to all customers, but layout also helps control customer flow.

Figure 7.6 shows the sequence of processes in a paper-making operation. Such an operation would use product layout. Gone are the complexities of flow which characterized functional layouts, and to a lesser extent cell layouts, and although different types of paper are produced in this operation, all types have the same processing requirements. This example of product layout is an extreme one in some ways because for the first part of its manufacture the paper is in a semi-liquid form. It would be physically difficult to handle the product in any way other than causing it to ‘flow’ between processes. Nevertheless, other products which have a common sequence of processes, such as televisions, freezers, air-conditioning units and so on, are also manufactured using product layouts. Service operations can also adopt a product layout if the ‘processing’ needs of customers or information have a common sequence. For example, recruits, on joining the armed forces, may be ‘processed’ through an induction programme organized on a product-layout basis. Figure 7.7 shows the layout of an army induction unit.

Mixed layouts Many operations either design themselves hybrid layouts which combine elements of some or all of the basic layout types or use the ‘pure’ basic layout types in different parts of the operation. For example, a hospital would normally be arranged on functional-layout princi-

Cooking

Reel up

The dry end

Cleaning

Press rollers

Refining

Mixing

The wire

Figure 7.6 The sequence of processes in paper-making; each process will be laid out in the same sequence

193

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 194

.

194

Part Two Design

Waiting area

Lecture theatre

Waiting area

Doctor

Blood test

X-ray

Doctor

Doctor

Blood test

X-ray

Doctor

Doctor

Blood test

X-ray

Uniform issuing area

Record personal history and medicla details

Doctor

Record personal history and medical details

Uniform store

Figure 7.7 An army induction centre which uses a product layout

ples – each department representing a particular type of process (the X-ray department, the surgical theatres, the blood-processing laboratory, and so on). Yet within each department, quite different layouts are used. The X-ray department is probably arranged in a functional layout, the surgical theatres in a fixed-position layout and the blood-processing laboratory in a product layout.

Short case Yamaha tunes its assembly lines The Yamaha Corporation of Japan, founded in 1887, has grown to become the world’s largest manufacturer of musical instruments, as well as producing a whole variety of other goods, from semiconductors and robots through to sporting goods and furniture. In recent years it has developed a reputation for product diversification, an understanding of new markets and, especially, innovative manufacturing methods. For example, it was one of the first piano manufacturers to make up-market grand pianos using assembly-line techniques (the picture shows grand pianos being assembled in the same way as motor vehicles). Traditionally, grand pianos (as opposed to the less expensive and better-selling vertical pianos) were made using individual-build methods which relied on craft skills. The main advantage of this was that skilled workers could accommodate individual variations in the (often inconsistent) materials from which the piano was made. Each individual piano would be constructed around the idiosyncrasies of the material to make a product unique in its tone and tuning. Not so with Yamaha, which, although making some of the highest-quality pianos in the world, emphasizes consistency and reliability, as well as richness of tone.

Question 1 In the picture a white piano is moving down the assembly line with the black ones. Do you think this will pose any problems for managing this assembly line?

1/11/06

11:14

Page 195

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

Another example can be found in Figure 7.8. Here a restaurant complex is shown with three different types of restaurant and the kitchen which serves them all. The kitchen is arranged in a functional layout, with the various processes (food storage, food preparation, cooking processes, etc.) grouped together. The traditional service restaurant is arranged in a fixed-position layout. The customers stay at their tables while the food is brought to (and sometimes cooked at) the tables. The buffet restaurant is arranged in a cell-type layout, with each buffet area having all the processes (dishes) necessary to serve customers with their starter, main course or dessert. Finally, in the cafeteria restaurant, all customers take the same route when being served with their meal. They may not take the opportunity to be served with every dish but they move through the same sequence of processes.

Volume–variety and layout type the volume and variety characteristics of an operation will influence its layout

The importance of flow to an operation will depend on its volume and variety characteristics. When volume is very low and variety is relatively high, ‘flow’ is not a major issue. For example, in telecommunications satellite manufacture, a fixed-position layout is likely to be appropriate because each product is different and because products ‘flow’ through the operation very infrequently, so it is just not worth arranging facilities to minimize the flow of parts through the operation. With higher volume and lower variety, flow becomes an issue. If the variety is still high, however, an entirely flow-dominated arrangement is difficult because there will be different flow patterns. For example, the library in Figure 7.4 will arrange its

Line layout cafeteria

Cell layout buffet

Fixed-position layout service restaurant

Starter buffet

Dessert buffet Main course buffet

Service line

Process layout kitchen

Cool room

Ovens

Preparation Desserts

CH07.QXD

Freezer Vegetable prep

Figure 7.8 A restaurant complex with all four basic layout types

Grill

195

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 196

.

Part Two Design

Short case Chocolate and customers flow through Cadbury 1

Source: By permission of Cadbury Sweppes

196

Nuts being processed for chocolate products

Customers being processed

Flow of chocolate In the famous Cadbury chocolate factory at Bourneville, on the outskirts of Birmingham, UK, chocolate products are manufactured to a high degree of consistency and efficiency. Production processes are based on a product layout. This has allowed Cadbury’s engineers to develop and procure machinery to meet the technical and capacity requirements of each stage of the process. Consider, for example, the production of Cadbury Dairy Milk bars. First, the standard liquid chocolate is prepared from cocoa beans, fresh milk and sugar using specialized equipment, connected together with pipes and conveyors. These processes operate continuously, day and night, to ensure consistency of both the chocolate itself and the rate of output. Next, the liquid is pumped through heated pipework to the moulding department, where it is automatically dispensed into a moving line of precision-made plastic moulds which form the chocolate bars and vibrate them to remove any trapped air bubbles. The moulds are conveyed continuously into a large refrigerator, allowing sufficient time for the chocolate to harden. The next stage inverts the moulds and shakes out the moulded bars. These then pass directly to a set of highly automated wrapping and packing machines, from where they go to the warehouse.

Flow of customers Cadbury also has a large visitor centre called ‘Cadbury World’ alongside the factory (linked to a viewing area which looks onto the packaging area described above). Cadbury World is a permanent exhibition devoted entirely to chocolate and the part Cadbury has played in its fascinating history. Because most of the attractions are

indoors, with limited circulation space, the main exhibition and demonstration areas are designed to allow a smooth flow of customers, where possible avoiding bottlenecks and delays. The design is also a ‘product’ layout with a single route for all customers. Entry to the Exhibition Area is by timed ticket, to ensure a constant flow of input customers, who are free to walk around at their preferred speed, but are constrained to keep to the single track through the sequence of displays. On leaving this section, they are directed upstairs to the Chocolate Packaging Plant, where a guide escorts batches of customers to the appropriate positions where they can see the packing processes and a video presentation. The groups are then led down to and around the Demonstration Area, where skilled employees demonstrate small-scale production of handmade chocolates. Finally, visitors are free to roam unaccompanied through a long, winding path of the remaining exhibits. Cadbury has chosen to use the product layout design for both the production of chocolates and the processing of its visitors. In both cases, volumes are large and the variety offered is limited. Sufficient demand exists for each standard ‘product’ and the operations objective is to achieve consistent high quality at low cost. Neither operation has much volume flexibility and both are expensive to change.

Question 1 Both customers and chocolate in the Cadbury operation seem to conform to a product-type layout. Does this mean that both operations have the same objectives?

Page 197

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

different categories of books and its other services partly to minimize the average distance its customers have to ‘flow’ through the operation. But because its customers’ needs vary, it will arrange its layout to satisfy the majority of its customers (but perhaps inconvenience a minority). When the variety of products or services reduces to the point where a distinct ‘category’ with similar requirements becomes evident but variety is still not small, cell layout could become appropriate, as in the sports goods cell in Figure 7.5. When variety is relatively small and volume is high, flow can become regularized and a product-based layout is likely to be appropriate, as in an assembly plant (see Figure 7.9).

Selecting a layout type The volume–variety characteristics of the operation will, to a large extent, narrow down the choice to one or two layout options. The decision as to which layout type to adopt will be influenced by an understanding of their relative advantages and disadvantages. Table 7.2 shows some of the more significant advantages and disadvantages associated with each layout type. It should be stressed, however, that the type of operation will influence their relative importance. For example, a high-volume television manufacturer may find the low-cost characteristics of a product layout attractive, but an amusement theme park may adopt the same layout type primarily because of the way it ‘controls’ customer flow. Of all the characteristics of the various layout types, perhaps the most generally significant are the unit cost implications of layout choice. This is best understood by distinguishing between the fixed and variable cost elements of adopting each layout type. For any particular product or service, the fixed costs of physically constructing a fixed-position layout are relatively small compared with any other way of producing the same product or service. However, the variable costs of producing each individual product or service are relatively high compared with the alternative layout types. Fixed costs then tend to increase as one moves from fixed-position, through process and cell, to product layout. Variable costs per

Low

High Volume

Flow is intermittent

Process layout

Cell layout Product layout

Regular flow more important

Regular flow more feasible

Fixed-position layout

High

11:14

Variety

1/11/06

Low

CH07.QXD

Flow becomes continuous

Figure 7.9 The volume–variety process position of an operation influences its layout and, in turn, the flow of transformed resources

197

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 198

.

198

Part Two Design

Table 7.2 The advantages and disadvantages of the basic layout types Advantages

Disadvantages

Fixed-position

Very high mix and product flexibility Product or customer not moved or disturbed High variety of tasks for staff

Very high unit costs Scheduling of space and activities can be difficult Can mean much movement of plant and staff

Process

High mix and product flexibility Relatively robust in the case of disruptions Relatively easy supervision of equipment or plant

Low facilities utilization Can have very high work-in-progress or customer queueing Complex flow can be difficult to control

Cell

Can give a good compromise between cost and flexibility for relatively high-variety operations Fast throughput Group work can result in good motivation

Can be costly to rearrange existing layout Can need more plant and equipment Can give lower plant utilization

Product

Low unit costs for high volume Gives opportunities for specialization of equipment Materials or customer movement is convenient

Can have low mix flexibility Not very robust if there is disruption Work can be very repetitive

product or service tend to decrease, however. The total costs for each layout type will depend on the volume of products or services produced and are shown in Figure 7.10(a). This seems to show that for any volume there is a lowest-cost basic layout. However, in practice, the cost analysis of layout selection is rarely as clear as this. The exact cost of operating the layout is

(a)

(b)

Costs

Costs

Fixed-position

Fixed-position

Process

Process

Cell

Cell

Product

Use Use fixed- process position

Use cell

Use product Volume

Product

?

?

?

? Volume

Use product Use cell or product Use process or cell or product Use process or cell Use process Use fixed-position or process Use fixed-position

Figure 7.10 (a) The basic layout types have different fixed and variable cost characteristics which seem to determine which one to use. (b) In practice the uncertainty about the exact fixed and variable costs of each layout means the decision can rarely be made on cost alone

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 199

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

difficult to forecast and will probably depend on many, often difficult to predict, factors. Rather than use lines to represent the cost of layout as volume increases, broad bands, within which the real cost is likely to lie, are probably more appropriate (see Figure 7.10(b)). The discrimination between the different layout types is now far less clear. There are ranges of volume for which any of two or three layout types might provide the lowest operating cost. The less certainty there is over the costs, the broader the cost ‘bands’ will be and the less clear the choice will be. The probable costs of adopting a particular layout need to be set in the broader context of advantages and disadvantages in Table 7.2.

Detailed design of the layout Once the basic layout type has been decided, the next step is to decide the detailed design of the layout. Detailed design is the act of operationalizing the broad principles which were implicit in the choice of the basic layout type.

Detailed design in fixed-position layout In fixed-position arrangements the location of resources will be determined not on the basis of the flow of transformed resources but on the convenience of transforming resources themselves. The objective of the detailed design of fixed-position layouts is to achieve a layout for the operation which allows all the transforming resources to maximize their contribution to the transformation process by allowing them to provide an effective ‘service’ to the transformed resources. The detailed layout of some fixed-position layouts, such as building sites, can become very complicated, especially if the planned schedule of activities is changed frequently. Imagine the chaos on a construction site if heavy trucks continually (and noisily) drove past the site office, delivery trucks for one contractor had to cross other contractors’ areas to get to where they were storing their own materials, and the staff who spent most time at the building itself were located furthest away from it. Although there are techniques which help to locate resources on fixed-position layouts, they are not widely used.

Detailed design in functional layout The detailed design of functional layouts is complex, as is flow in this type of layout. Chief among the factors which lead to this complexity is the very large number of different options. For example, in the simplest case of just two work centres, there are only two ways of arranging these relative to each other. But there are six ways of arranging three centres and 120 ways of arranging five centres. This relationship is a factorial one. For N centres there are factorial N (N!) different ways of arranging the centres, where: N! = N (N – 1) (N – 2) . . . (1) Combinatorial complexity The idea that many different ways of processing products and services at many different locations or points in time combine to result in an exceptionally large number of feasible options; the term is often used in facilities layout and scheduling to justify nonoptimal solutions (because there are too many options to explore).

So for a relatively simple functional layout with, say, 20 work centres, there are 20! = 2.433 1018 ways of arranging the operation. This combinatorial complexity of functional layouts makes optimal solutions difficult to achieve in practice. Most functional layouts are designed by a combination of intuition, common sense and systematic trial and error. The information for functional layouts

Before starting the process of detailed design in functional layouts there are some essential pieces of information which the designer needs:

the area required by each work centre; the degree and direction of flow between each work centre (for example, number of journeys, number of loads or cost of flow per distance travelled); the desirability of work centres being close together or close to some fixed point in the layout.

199

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 200

.

200

Part Two Design Flow record chart A diagram used in layout to record the flow of products or services between facilities.

Relationship chart A diagram used in layout to summarize the relative desirability of facilities to be close to each other.

(a)

The degree and direction of flow are usually shown on a flow record chart like that shown in Figure 7.11(a) which records in this case the number of loads transported between departments. This information could be gathered from routing information, or where flow is more random, as in a library for example, the information could be collected by observing the routes taken by customers over a typical period of time. If the direction of the flow between work centres makes little difference to the layout, the information can be collapsed as shown in Figure 7.11(b), an alternative form of which is shown in Figure 7.11(c). There may be significant differences in the costs of moving materials or customers between different work centres. For example, in Figure 7.11(d) the unit cost of transporting a load between the five work centres is shown. Combining the unit cost and flow data gives the cost per distance travelled data shown in Figure 7.11(e). This has been collapsed as before into Figure 7.11(f). A qualitative method of indicating the relative importance of the relationship between work centres is the relationship chart, which indicates the desirability of pairs of work centres being close to each other. Figure 7.12 shows the relationship chart for a testing laboratory. It is particularly important that some departments are close together, for example Electronic testing and Metrology. Other departments must be kept as far as possible from each other, for example Metrology and Impact testing.

(d) UNIT COST/DISTANCE TRAVELLED

LOADS/DAY To

From

A

A B

B

C

D

E

17

–

30

10

20

–

20

–

70

13

C

–

10

D

30

–

–

E

10

10

10

To From

If cost of flow differs between work centres, combine with

A B

30 10

A

E

2

2 10

10

E

2

2

2

To

30

–

60

20

30

–

30

B

–

80

C

40

D

300

–

E

20

20

– – 80

A

A

2

2 10

2

B

C

34 39

D

E

60

20

60

60

20

140 300 20

20

If direction is not important, collapses to DAILY COST/DISTANCE TRAVELLED

LOADS/DAY

40

3

10

From

(f)

–

2

3

E

(c)

D

2

3

D

or alternatively

30

2

to give

E

C

2 3

D

D

B

E

C

B

30

D

B

C

A

C

(e) DAILY COST/DISTANCE TRAVELLED

LOADS/DAY A

B

C

If direction is not important, collapses to (b)

A

60 30

20

A A B

C

73 80

D

E

360

40 80

C

160

D

320

E

Figure 7.11 Collecting information in functional layout

B

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 201

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

CODE

DEPARTMENT

CLOSENESS IS . . .

A

Absolutely necessary

E

Especially important

I

Important

O

Ordinary closeness

U

Unimportant

X

Undesirable

Metrology E A

Electronic testing I

O U

Analysis I

X U

O

Ultrasonic testing I

X U

A O

Fatigue testing E Impact testing

Figure 7.12 A relationship chart

Minimizing distance travelled

In most examples of functional layout, the prime objective is to minimize the costs to the operation which are associated with flow through the operation. This usually means minimizing the total distance travelled in the operation. For example, Figure 7.13(a) shows a simple six-centre functional layout with the total number of journeys between centres each day. The effectiveness of the layout, at this simple level, can be calculated from: Effectiveness of layout = Fij Dij for all i ≠ j where Fij = the flow in loads or journeys per period of time from work centre i to work centre j Dij = the distance between work centre i and work centre j. The lower the effectiveness score, the better the layout. In this example the total number of journeys multiplied by the distance for each pair of departments where there is some flow is 4,450 metres. This measure will indicate whether changes to the layout improve its effectiveness (at least in the narrow terms defined here). For example, if centres C and E are exchanged as in Figure 7.13(b) the effectiveness measure becomes 3750, showing that the new layout now has reduced the total distance travelled in the operation. These calculations assume that all journeys are the same in that their cost to the operation is the same. In some operations this is not so, however. For example, in the hospital some journeys involving healthy staff and relatively fit patients would have little importance compared with other journeys where very sick patients need to be moved from the operating theatres to intensive-care wards. In these cases a cost (or difficulty) element is included in the measure of layout effectiveness: Effectiveness of layout = Fij Dij Cij for all i ≠ j where Cij = the cost per distance travelled of making a journey between departments i and j. The general functional layout design method

The general approach to determining the location of work centres in a functional layout is as follows:

201

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 202

.

Part Two Design

(a)

(b) 20

40

5

A

5 20

C

E

40

20

10

10

5

10 0

20

A

E

20

C

30 10

Metres

30 Metres

202

20

10

10

5

10

10 B 0

20

10

20

D 30

10

40

50

F 60 Metres

Layout effectiveness = Total distance travelled = 4450 metres

B 0

20

10

20

D 30

10

40

50

F 60 Metres

Layout effectiveness = Total distance travelled = 3750 metres

Figure 7.13 (a) and (b) The objective of most functional layouts is to minimize the cost associated with movement in the operation, sometimes simplified to minimizing the total distance travelled

Step 1 Collect information relating to the work centres and the flow between them. Step 2 Draw up a schematic layout showing the work centres and the flow between them, putting the work centres with the greatest flow closest to each other. Step 3 Adjust the schematic layout to take into account the constraints of the area into which the layout must fit. Step 4 Draw the layout showing the actual work centre areas and distances which materials or customers must travel. Calculate the effectiveness measure of the layout either as total distance travelled or as the cost of movement. Step 5 Check to see whether exchanging any two work centres will reduce the total distance travelled or the cost of movement. If so, make the exchange and return to step 4. If not, make this the final layout.

Worked example Rotterdam Educational Group (REG), a company which commissions, designs and manufactures education packs for distance-learning courses and training, has leased a new building with an area of 1800 square metres, into which it needs to fit 11 ‘departments’. Prior to moving into the new building it has conducted an exercise to find the average number of trips taken by its staff between the 11 departments. Although some trips are a little more significant than others (because of the loads carried by staff), it has been decided that all trips will be treated as being of equal value. Step 1 – Collect information

The areas required by each department together with the average daily number of trips between departments are shown in the flow chart in Figure 7.14. In this example the direction of flow is not relevant and very low flow rates (less than five trips per day) have not been included. Step 2 – Draw schematic layout

Figure 7.15 shows the first schematic arrangement of departments. The thickest lines represent high flow rates between 70 and 120 trips per day; the medium lines are used for flow rates between 20 and 69 trips per day; and the thinnest lines for flow rates between 5 and 19 trips per day. The objective here is to arrange the work centres so that those with the thick lines are closest together. The higher the flow rate, the shorter the line should be.

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 203

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

DEPARTMENT

AREA (m2)

Reception

85

A

Meeting room

160

B

Layout and design

100

C

Editorial

225

D

Printing

200

E

CODE

40 120 100 15 30 8

80 F

75

Cutting

12 55

Receiving and shipping

200

G

Binding

120

H

Video production

160

I

Packing

200

J

40 10

70

5

40 100 80

25 15 20 Audio production

100

K

Dimensions of the building = 30 metres × 60 metres

Figure 7.14 Flow information for Rotterdam Educational Group

Step 3 – Adjust the schematic layout

If departments were arranged exactly as shown in Figure 7.15, the building which housed them would be of an irregular, and therefore high-cost, shape. The layout needs adjusting to take into account the shape of the building. Figure 7.16 shows the departments arranged in a more ordered fashion which corresponds to the dimensions of the building. Step 4 – Draw the layout

Figure 7.17 shows the departments arranged with the actual dimensions of the building and occupying areas which approximate to their required areas. Although the distances between the centroids of departments have changed from Figure 7.17 to accommodate their physical shape, their relative positions are the same. It is at this stage that a quantitative expression of the cost of movement associated with this relative layout can be calculated.

K

20 15

40

J 25

10 40

A

30

80

I

40

120 12

B

8

G 55

5 H 70 E

D 100

100

F 80

15 C

Figure 7.15 Schematic layout placing centres with high traffic levels close to each other

203

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 204

.

Part Two Design

20 25 15 B

K

80 I

100

H

J

G

40

40

5

12

30 A

40

8

55

70

10

120 D

100

C

15

E

80

F

Figure 7.16 Schematic layout adjusted to fit building geometry

Step 5 – Check by exchanging

The layout in Figure 7.17 seems to be reasonably effective but it is usually worthwhile checking for improvement by exchanging pairs of departments to see whether any reduction in total flow can be obtained. For example, departments H and J might be exchanged and the total distance travelled calculated again to see whether any reduction has been achieved. 60 metres

Meeting room

Reception

Video production

Binding

Packing

Audio production

Receiving and shipping

Corridor

Editorial

Layout and design

Printing

30 metres

204

Cutting

Figure 7.17 Final layout of building

Heuristic procedures ‘Rules of thumb’ or simple reasoning short cuts that are developed to provide good but non-optimal solutions, usually to operations decisions that involve combinatorial complexity.

CRAFT Computerized Relative Allocation of Facilities Technique, a heuristic technique for developing good, but non-optimal, solutions.

Computer-aided functional layout design

The combinatorial complexity of functional layout has led to the development of several heuristic procedures to aid the design process. Heuristic procedures use what have been described as ‘shortcuts in the reasoning process’ and ‘rules of thumb’ in the search for a reasonable solution. They do not search for an optimal solution (though they might find one by chance) but rather attempt to derive a good suboptimal solution. One such computer-based heuristic procedure is called CRAFT (Computerized Relative Allocation of Facilities Technique).3 The reasoning behind this procedure is that whereas it is not feasible to evaluate factorial N (N!) different layouts when N is large, it is feasible to start with an initial layout and then evaluate all the different ways of exchanging two work centres.

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 205

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

There are N! –––––––– 2!(N – 2)! possible ways of exchanging two out of N work centres. So for a 20 work centre layout, there are 190 ways of exchanging two work centres. Three inputs are required for the CRAFT heuristic: a matrix of the flow between departments, a matrix of the cost associated with transportation between each of the departments and a spatial array showing an initial layout. From these:

the location of the centroids of each department is calculated; the flow matrix is weighted by the cost matrix and this weighted flow matrix is multiplied by the distances between departments to obtain the total transportation costs of the initial layout; the model then calculates the cost consequence of exchanging every possible pair of departments.

The exchange giving the most improvement is then fixed and the whole cycle is repeated with the updated cost flow matrix until no further improvement is made by exchanging two departments. Figure 7.18 shows the initial layout, which was an input to the model, and the final layout generated by the model. (a) 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 A A A A A A 2 A A 3 A A 4 A A A A A A 5 E E E E E E E 6 E E 7 E 8 E E E E E E 9 H H H I I I 10 H H I 11 H H I 12 H H I 13 H H I 14 H H H I I I Total cost 11 711.24 (b) 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 E E E E E E 2 E E 3 E E 4 E E E E E E 5 A A A A A A A 6 A A 7 A 8 A A A A A A 9 K K K I I I 10 K K I 11 K K I 12 K K I 13 K K I 14 K K K I I I Total cost 11 238.43

Location pattern 7 B B B B B F F F I

I

8 9 10 B B B B B B B B B F F F F F F I I I

I

I I I I

I J J J

11 C C C C C F F F I I I J

Location pattern 7 B B B B B D D D I

8 9 10 B B B B B B B B B D D D D D D I I I

I

I I I I

I

I F F F

Iteration 0

12 13 14 15 16 17 18 C C C C C C D D C D C D C C C C C C D G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G J J J K K K K J K J J J J K K K K Est cost reduction 0

19 20 D D D D D D D G G G G G G G G K K K K K

Iteration 4

11 C C C C C D D D I I I F

12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 C C C C C C J J J J J C J J C J J C C C C C C J J J G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G G F F F H H H H H H F H H F F F F H H H H H H Est cost reduction 472.81 Move A to E Move D to F Move K to H Move F to J

Figure 7.18 (a) Initial layout array for the CRAFT heuristic. (b) Final layout after four iterations of the CRAFT heuristic

205

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 206

.

206

Part Two Design

Detailed design in cell layout Figure 7.19 shows how a functional layout has been divided into four cells, each of which has the resources to process a ‘family’ of parts. In doing this the operations management has implicitly taken two interrelated decisions regarding:

the extent and nature of the cells it has chosen to adopt; which resources to allocate to which cells.

B

A

C

B

D

C A

D A C B D

Cell for product A

Cell for product B

Cell for product C

Cell for product D

Figure 7.19 Cell layout groups together processes which are necessary for a family of products

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 207

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

The extent and nature of cells

The extent and nature of cells can best be described by examining the amount of the direct and indirect resources which are located within the cell. Direct resources are those which directly transform material, information or customers. Indirect resources are there to support the direct resources in their transformation activities. Figure 7.20 shows such a classification of cells. In the bottom-right quadrant is the ‘pure’ cell. Its activities are focused on completing the whole of the transformation and all the direct resources needed to do this are included in the cell. The top-right quadrant represents the logical extension of the cell concept to include all the support and administrative indirect resources needed for the cell to ‘stand alone’. The bottom-left quadrant represents the type of cell where resources are placed together because they are frequently needed in the same part of the operation. Finally, the top-left quadrant represents cells which have the direct resources that apply to only part of the total process. Production flow analysis4

Cluster analysis A technique used in the design of cell layouts to find which process groups fit naturally together.

Production flow analysis (PFA) A technique that examines product requirements and process grouping simultaneously to allocate tasks and machines to cells in cell layout.

The detailed design of cellular layouts is difficult, partly because the idea of a cell is itself a compromise between process and product layout. To simplify the task, it is useful to concentrate on either the process or product aspects of cell layout. If cell designers choose to concentrate on processes, they could use cluster analysis to find which processes group naturally together. This involves examining each type of process and asking which other types of processes a product or part using that process is also likely to need. One approach to allocating tasks and machines to cells is production flow analysis (PFA), which examines both product requirements and process grouping simultaneously. In Figure 7.21(a) a manufacturing operation has grouped the components it makes into eight families – for example, the components in family 1 require machines 2 and 5. In this state the matrix does not seem to exhibit any natural groupings. If the order of the rows and columns is changed, however, to move the crosses as close as possible to the diagonal of the matrix which goes from top left to bottom right, then a clearer pattern emerges. This is illustrated in Figure 7.21(b) and shows

Amount of indirect resources included in the cell High

e.g. Specialist process manufacturing cell Internal audit group in a bank

e.g. Plant-within-a-plant manufacturing operation Maternity unit in a hospital

Low

High

e.g. Small multi-machine manufacturing cell Joint reference and copying room in a library

e.g. Complete componentmanufacturing cell Lunch and snack produce area in supermarket Low

Figure 7.20 Types of cell

Proportion of the direct resources needed to complete the transformation included in the cell

207

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 208

.

Part Two Design

(b)

Component families 1

2

3

4

5

1 2

X

X X

4

X

X

X X X

X X

X X

3

6

8

X

X

X

X

X

1 X

X

7

4

X

X

Component families

8 X

X X

6

8

7

X

3

5

6

X

Machines

(a)

Machines

6

X

5

2

4

1

7

Cell A

X

3

X

X

X

8

X

X

X

Cell B

2

X

X

X

5

Cell C X

X

X

7

X

X

Figure 7.21 (a) and (b) Using production flow analysis to allocate machines to cells

Remainder cell The cell that has to cope with all the products that do not conveniently fit into other cells.

that the machines could conveniently be grouped together in three cells, indicated on the diagram as cells A, B and C. Although this procedure is a particularly useful way to allocate machines to cells, the analysis is rarely totally clean. This is the case here where component family 8 needs processing by machines 3 and 8 which have been allocated to cell B. There are some partial solutions for this. More machines could be purchased and put into cell A. This would clearly solve the problem but requires investing capital in a new machine which might be under-utilized. Or, components in family 8 could be sent to cell B after they have been processed in cell A (or even in the middle of their processing route if necessary). This solution avoids the need to purchase another machine but it conflicts partly with the basic idea of cell layout – to achieve a simplification of a previously complex flow. Or, if there are several components like this, it might be necessary to devise a special cell for them (usually called a remainder cell) which will almost be like a mini-functional layout. This remainder cell does remove the ‘inconvenient’ components from the rest of the operation, however, leaving it with a more ordered and predictable flow.

Detailed design in product layout The nature of the product layout design decision is a little different to the other layout types. Rather than ‘where to place what’, product layout is concerned more with ‘what to place where’. Locations are frequently decided upon and then work tasks are allocated to each location. For example, it may have been decided that four stations are needed to make com-

Source: Jaguar Cars

208

Perhaps the best known use of product layout is in producing automobiles

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 209

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

puter cases. The decision then is which of the tasks that go into making the cases should be allocated to each station. The main product layout decisions are as follows:

What cycle time is needed? How many stages are needed? How should the task-time variation be dealt with? How should the layout be balanced?

The cycle time of product layouts Cycle time The average time between units of output emerging from a process.

The cycle time was mentioned in Chapter 4. It is the time between completed products, pieces of information or customers emerging from the process. Cycle time is a vital factor in the design of product layouts and has a significant influence on most of the other detailed design decisions. It is calculated by considering the likely demand for the products or services over a period and the amount of production time available in that period.

Worked example Suppose the regional back-office operation of a large bank is designing an operation which will process its mortgage applications. The number of applications to be processed is 160 per week and the time available to process the applications is 40 hours per week. time available Cycle time for the layout = ––––––––––––––––––––– number to be processed 40 = 1– hours = –––– 160 4 = 15 minutes So the bank’s layout must be capable of processing a completed application once every 15 minutes.

The number of stages

Total work content The total amount of work required to produce a unit of output, usually measured in standard times.

The next decision concerns the number of stages in the layout and depends on the cycle time required and the total quantity of work involved in producing the product or service. This latter piece of information is called the total work content. The larger the total work content and the smaller the required cycle time, the more stages will be necessary. Task-time variation

Imagine a line of four stages, each contributing a quarter of the total work content of processing the mortgage and passing the documentation on to the next stage every 15 minutes. In practice, of course, the flow would not be so regular. Each station’s allocation of work might on average take 15 minutes, but almost certainly the time will vary each time a mortgage application is processed. This is a general characteristic of all repetitive processing (and indeed of all work performed by humans) and can be caused by such factors as differences between each product or service being processed along the line (in the mortgage-processing example, the time some tasks require will vary depending on the personal circumstances of the person applying for the loan) or slight variations in coordination and effort on the part of staff performing the task. This variation can introduce irregularity into the flow along the line, which in turn can lead to both periodic queues at the stages and lost processing time. It may even prove necessary to introduce more resources into the operation to compensate for the loss of efficiency resulting from work time variation.

209

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 210

.

Part Two Design

Worked example Suppose the bank in the previous example calculated that the average total work content of processing a mortgage application is 60 minutes. The number of stages needed to produce a processed application every 15 minutes can be calculated as follows: total work content Number of stages = ––––––––––––––––– required cycle time 60 minutes = –––––––––– 15 minutes = 4 stages If this figure had not emerged as a whole number it would have been necessary to round it up to the next largest whole number. It is difficult (although not always impossible) to hire fractions of people to staff the stages.

Worked example In Figure 7.22 the work allocations in a four-stage line are illustrated. The total amount of time invested in producing each product or service is four times the cycle time because, for every unit produced, all four stages have been working for the cycle time. When the work is equally allocated between the stages, the total time invested in each product or service produced is 4 2.5 = 10 minutes. However, when work is unequally allocated, as illustrated, the time invested is 3.0 4 = 12 minutes, i.e. 2.0 minutes of time, 16.67 per cent of the total, is wasted.

An ideal ‘balance’ where work is allocated equally between the stages

But if work is not equally allocated the cycle time will increase and ‘balancing losses’ will occur

Cycle time = 2.5 mins

Cycle time = 3.0 mins

3.0 2.5 2.0 1.5 0.5

Load

Load

210

1

2

3

3.0 2.5 2.0 1.5 0.5

3.0 2.3

4

2.5

1

2

Stage Work allocated to stage Idle time

2.2

3

4

Stage Calculating balancing loss: Idle time every cycle = (3.0 – 2.3) + (3.0 – 2.5) + (3.0 – 2.2) = 2.0 mins Balancing loss

=

2.0 4 × 3.0 = 0.1667 = 16.67%

Figure 7.22 Balancing loss is that proportion of the time invested in processing the product or service which is not used productively

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 211

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

Balancing work time allocation Line balancing The activity of attempting to equalize the load on each station or part of a line layout or mass process.

Balancing loss The quantification of the lack of balance in a production line, defined as the percentage of time not used for productive purposes with the total time invested in making a product.

Precedence diagram

One of the most important design decisions in product layout is that of line balancing. In the mortgage-processing example we have assumed that the 15 minutes of work content are allocated equally to the four stations. This is nearly always impossible to achieve in practice and some imbalance in the work allocation results. Inevitably this will increase the effective cycle time of the line. If it becomes greater than the required cycle time, it may be necessary to devote extra resources, in the shape of a further stage, to compensate for the imbalance. The effectiveness of the line-balancing activity is measured by balancing loss. This is the time wasted through the unequal allocation of work as a percentage of the total time invested in processing the product or service. Balancing techniques5

There are a number of techniques available to help in the line-balancing task. Again, in practice, the most useful (and most used) ‘techniques’ are the relatively simple such as the precedence diagram. This is a representation of the ordering of the elements which comprise the total work content of the product or service. Each element is represented by a circle. The circles are connected by arrows which signify the ordering of the elements. Two rules apply when constructing the diagram:

the circles which represent the elements are drawn as far to the left as possible; none of the arrows which show the precedence of the elements should be vertical.

The precedence diagram, either using circles and arrows or transposed into tabular form, is the most common starting point for most balancing techniques. We do not treat the more complex of these techniques here but it is useful to describe the general approach to balancing product layouts. This general approach is to allocate elements from the precedence diagram to the first stage, starting from the left, in order of the columns until the work allocated to the stage is as close to, but less than, the cycle time. When that stage is as full of work as is possible without exceeding the cycle time, move on to the next stage and so on until all the work elements are allocated. The key issue is how to select an element to be allocated to a stage when more than one element could be chosen. Two heuristic rules have been found to be particularly useful in deciding this:

Simply choose the largest that will ‘fit’ into the time remaining at the stage. Choose the element with the most ‘followers’: that is the highest number of elements which can be allocated only when that element has been allocated.

Arranging the stages

Long thin A process designed to have many sequential stages, each performing a relatively small part of the total task, the opposite of short fat processes.

Short fat Processes designed with relatively few sequential stages, each of which performs a relatively large part of the total task, the opposite of long thin processes.

All the stages necessary to fulfil the requirements of the layout may not be arranged in a sequential ‘single line’. Return to the mortgage-processing example, which requires four stages working on the task to maintain a cycle time of one processed application every 15 minutes. The conventional arrangement of the four stages would be to lay them out in one line, each stage having 15 minutes’ worth of work. However, nominally, the same output rate could also be achieved by arranging the four stages as two shorter lines, each of two stages with 30 minutes’ worth of work each. Alternatively, following this logic to its ultimate conclusion, the stages could be arranged as four parallel stages, each responsible for the whole work content. Figure 7.25 shows these options. This may be a simplified example, but it represents a genuine issue. Should the layout be arranged as a single long thin line, as several short fat parallel lines, or somewhere in between? (Note that ‘long’ means the number of stages and ‘fat’ means the amount of work allocated to each stage.) In any particular situation there are usually technical constraints which limit either how ‘long and thin’ or how ‘short and fat’ the layout can be, but there is usually a range of possible options within which a choice needs to be made. The advantages

211

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 212

.

212

Part Two Design

Worked example Karlstad Kakes (KK) is a manufacturer of speciality cakes, which has recently obtained a contract to supply a major supermarket chain with a speciality cake in the shape of a space rocket. It has been decided that the volumes required by the supermarket warrant a special production line to perform the finishing, decorating and packing of the cake. This line would have to carry out the elements shown in Figure 7.23, which also shows the precedence diagram for the total job. The initial order from the supermarket is for 5000 cakes a week and the number of hours worked by the factory is 40 per week. From this: 40 hrs 60 mins = –––––––––––––––– 5000

The required cycle time

= 0.48 mins 1.68 mins (the total work content) The required number of stages = –––––––––––––––––––––––––––––– 0.48 mins (the required cycle time) = 3.5 stages This means four stages. Working from the left on the precedence diagram, elements a and b can be allocated to stage 1. Allocating element c to stage 1 would exceed the cycle time. In fact, only element c can be allocated to stage 2 because including element d would again exceed the cycle time. Element

a

– De-tin and trim

0.12 mins

Element

b

– Reshape with off-cuts

0.30 mins

Element

c

– Clad in almond fondant

0.36 mins

Element

d

– Clad in white fondant

0.25 mins

Element

e

– Decorate, red icing

0.17 mins

Element

f

– Decorate, green icing

0.05 mins

Element

g

– Decorate, blue icing

0.10 mins

Element

h

– Affix transfers

0.08 mins

Element

i

– Transfer to base and pack

0.25 mins

Total work content = 1.68 mins 0.17 mins e 0.25 mins

0.05 mins a

b

c

d

0.12 mins

0.30 mins

0.36 mins

0.25 mins

f

g 0.10 mins h 0.08 mins

Figure 7.23 Element listing and precedence diagram for Karlstad Kakes

i

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:14

Page 213

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

Element d can be allocated to stage 3. Either element e or element f can also be allocated to stage 3, but not both or the cycle time would be exceeded. Following the ‘largest element’ heuristic rule, element e is chosen. The remaining elements then are allocated to stage 4. Figure 7.24 shows the final allocation and the balancing loss of the line.

Stage 2

Stage 1

Stage 3

Stage 4 0.17 mins e 0.25 mins

0.05 mins a

b

c

d

0.12 mins

0.30 mins

0.36 mins

0.25 mins

f

g

i

0.10 mins h 0.08 mins

Cycle time = 0.48 mins 0.48 0.42

1

0.36

2

0.42

3

4

Idle time every cycle = (0.48 – 0.42) + (0.48 – 0.36) + (0.48 – 0.42) = 0.24 mins Proportion of idle time per cycle =

0.24 = 12.5% 4 × 0.48

Figure 7.24 Allocation of elements to stages and balancing loss for Karlstad Kakes

of each extreme of the long thin to short fat spectrum are very different and help to explain why different arrangements are adopted. The advantages of the long thin arrangement

These include:

controlled flow of materials or customers – which is easy to manage; simple materials handling – especially if a product being manufactured is heavy, large or difficult to move; lower capital requirements – if a specialist piece of equipment is needed for one element in the job, only one piece of equipment would need to be purchased; on short fat arrangements every stage would need one; more efficient operation – if each stage is performing only a small part of the total job, the person at the stage will have a higher proportion of direct productive work as opposed to the non-productive parts of the job, such as picking up tools and materials.

This latter point is particularly important and is fully explained in Chapter 9 when we discuss job design.

213

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:15

Page 214

.

214

Part Two Design

Long thin arrangement

15

15

15

15

30

30

30

30

1 every 15 mins

1 every 15 mins

Example A 60-minute task with a required cycle time of 15 minutes How to arrange the stages in the layout?

60

60

1 every 15 mins

60

60 Short fat arrangement

Figure 7.25 The arrangement of stages in product layout can be described on a spectrum from ‘long thin’ to ‘short fat’

The advantages of the short fat arrangement

These include:

higher mix flexibility – if the layout needs to process several types of product or service, each stage or line could specialize in different types; higher volume flexibility – as volume varies, stages can simply be closed down or started up as required; long thin arrangements would need rebalancing each time the cycle time changed; higher robustness – if one stage breaks down or ceases operation in some way, the other parallel stages are unaffected; a long thin arrangement would cease operating completely; less monotonous work – in the mortgage example, the staff in the short fat arrangement are repeating their tasks only every hour; in the long thin arrangement it is every 15 minutes.

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:15

Page 215

.

215

Chapter 7 Layout

Summary answers to key questions

???

The Companion Website to the book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack – also has a brief ‘Study Guide’ to each chapter.

What are the basic layout types used in operations?

There are four basic layout types. They are fixed-position layout, functional layout, cell layout and product layout.

What type of layout should an operation choose?

Partly this is influenced by the nature of the process type, which in turn depends on the volume–variety characteristics of the operation. Partly also the decision will depend on the objectives of the operation. Cost and flexibility are particularly affected by the layout decision.

The fixed and variable costs implied by each layout differ such that, in theory, one particular layout will have the minimum costs for a particular volume level. However, in practice, uncertainty over the real costs involved in layout make it difficult to be precise on which is the minimum-cost layout.

What is layout design trying to achieve?

In addition to the conventional operations objectives which will be influenced by the layout design, factors of importance include the length and clarity of customer, material or information flow; inherent safety to staff and/or customers; staff comfort; accessibility to staff and customers; the ability to coordinate management decisions; the use of space; and long-term flexibility.

How should each basic layout type be designed in detail?

In fixed-position layout the materials or people being transformed do not move but the transforming resources move around them. Techniques are rarely used in this type of layout, but some, such as resource location analysis, bring a systematic approach to minimizing the costs and inconvenience of flow at a fixed-position location.

In functional layout all similar transforming resources are grouped together in the operation. The detailed design task is usually (although not always) to minimize the distance travelled by the transformed resources through the operation. Either manual or computer-based methods can be used to devise the detailed design.

In cell layout the resources needed for a particular class of product are grouped together in some way. The detailed design task is to group the products or customer types such that convenient cells can be designed around their needs. Techniques such as production flow analysis can be used to allocate products to cells.

In product layout, the transforming resources are located in sequence specifically for the convenience of products or product types. The detailed design of product layouts includes a number of decisions, such as the cycle time to which the design must conform, the number of stages in the operation, the way tasks are allocated to the stages in the line and the arrangement of the stages in the line. The cycle time of each part of the design, together with the number of stages, is a function of where the design lies on the ‘long thin’ to ‘short fat’ spectrum of arrangements. This position affects costs, flexibility, robustness and staff attitude to work. The allocation of tasks to stages is called line balancing, which can be performed either manually or through computer-based algorithms.

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:15

Page 216

.

216

Part Two Design

Case study Design House Partnership at Concept Design Services6 Weldon Hand Tools, one of the most successful of the European hand tool manufacturers, decided to move into the ‘woodworking’ tools market. Previously its products had been confined to car maintenance, home decorating and general hand tools. One of the first products which it decided to manufacture was a general-purpose ‘smoothing plane’, a tool which smoothes and shapes wood. Its product designers devised a suitable design and the company’s work measurement engineers estimated the time it would take in standard minutes (the time to perform the task plus allowances for rest, etc.) to perform each element in the assembly process. The marketing department also estimated the likely demand (for the whole European market) for the new product. Its sales forecast is shown in Table 7.3. The marketing department was not totally confident of its forecast, however. ‘A substantial proportion of demand is likely to be export sales, which we find difficult to predict. But whatever demand does turn out to be, we will have to react quickly to meet it. The more we enter these parts of the market, the more we are into impulse buying and the more sales we lose if we don’t supply.’ This plane was likely to be the first of several similar planes. A further model had already been approved for launch about one year after this and two or three further models were in the planning stage. All the planes were similar, merely varying in length and width.

7.26). Table 7.4 gives the ‘standard time’ for each element of the assembly task. Some of the tasks are described as ‘press’ operations. These use a simple mechanical press

Designing the manufacturing operation

Figure 7.26 Partially exploded view of the new plane

It has been decided to assemble all planes at one of the company’s smaller factory sites where a whole workshop is unused. Within the workshop there is plenty of room for expansion if demand proves higher than forecast. All machining and finishing of parts would be performed at the main factory and the parts shipped to the smaller site where they would be assembled at the available workshop. An idea of the assembly task can be gained from the partially exploded view of the product (see Figure Table 7.3 Sales forecast for smoothing plane Time period

Volume

Year 1 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter

98 000 units 140 000 units 140 000 units 170 000 units

Year 2 1st quarter 2nd quarter 3rd quarter 4th quarter

140 000 units 170 000 units 200 000 units 230 000 units

Clamp Plate

Blade

Adjust lever Poke S/A

Frog S/A Handle

Knob Adjust nut

Base

S/A = subassembly

Table 7.4 Standard times for each element of assembly task in standard minutes (SM) Element

Time in standard minutes (SM)

Press operations Assemble poke subassembly Fit poke subassembly to frog Rivet adjusting lever to frog Press adjusting nut screw to frog TOTAL PRESS OPERATIONS Bench operations Fit adjusting nut to frog Fit frog screw to frog Fit knob to base Fit handle to base Fit frog subassembly to base Assemble blade subassembly Assemble blade subassembly, clamp and label to base and adjust Make up box and wrap plane, pack and stock TOTAL ASSEMBLY AND PACK TIME

0.12 0.10 0.15 0.08 0.45 0.15 0.05 0.15 0.17 0.15 0.08 0.20 0.20 1.60

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:15

Page 217

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow that applies sufficient force for simple bending, riveting or force-fitting operations. This type of press is not an expensive or sophisticated piece of technology.

Costs and pricing The standard costing system at the company involves adding a 150 per cent overhead charge to the direct labour cost of manufacturing the product, and the product would retail for the equivalent of around €35 in Europe where most retailers will sell this type of product for about 70–120 per cent more than they buy it from the manufacturer.

217

Questions 1 How many staff should the company employ? 2 What type of facilities and technology will the company need to buy in order to assemble this product? 3 Design a layout for the assembly operation (to include the fly press work) including the tasks to be performed at each part of the system. 4 How would the layout need to be adjusted as demand for this and similar products builds up?

Other short cases and worked answers are included in the Companion Website to this book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

Problems 1

A laboratory has six departments (A to F). Trays of samples move between the departments according to the information in Figure 7.27. This also indicates the space required by each department. Devise a layout for the laboratory that will fit into a convenient rectangular building and that minimizes the traffic between departments.

2

Dept A

200 M

Dept B

100 M

Dept C

2

300 M

2 2

Dept D

100 M

Dept E

100 M

Dept F

200 M

2 2

3 10 30

5 25

10

20 25

4 30

25

8 4

40 10

Figure 7.27 Flow between departments (in trays per day) and required sizes

2

A loan application process involves eight separate tasks. Task A takes 10 minutes and does not require any other of the tasks to be performed before it can be started. Similarly, Task B can be started without any other task being completed and takes 8 minutes. Task C takes 16 minutes and cannot be performed until Task A has been done. Task D cannot be done until both A and B have been performed and takes 8 minutes. Task E requires Tasks C and D to be finished and takes 8 minutes. After Task E has been performed, Tasks F and G, taking respectively 5 and 17 minutes, can be performed. Finally (but only after Tasks F and G have been performed), Task H can be performed and takes 11 minutes. Devise a precedence diagram for this process and, assuming a required cycle time of 18 minutes, determine how many people will be required to perform the task, and if they are arranged in a ‘product’ layout, how the tasks will be allocated to each person. Calculate the balancing loss for this layout.

3

A simple product has eight elements (a to h) whose times and immediate predecessors are shown in Table 7.5. Devise a product layout that will produce products at a rate of at least six products an hour. How many people will be required for this layout and what will be its balancing loss?

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:15

Page 218

.

218

Part Two Design

Table 7.5 The immediate predecessors table for a simple product Task a b c d e f g h

4

Time (mins)

Immediate predecessor task

5 4 3 4 2 6 3 4

– a b b c c d, e, f g

The flow of materials through eight departments is shown in Table 7.6. Assuming that the direction of the flow of materials is not important, construct a relationship chart, a schematic layout and a suggested layout, given that each department is the same size and the eight departments should be arranged four along each side of a corridor. Table 7.6 Flow of materials

D1 D2 D3 D4 D5 D6 D7 D8

D1

D2

D3

D4

\ 10

30 \ 5 6

15 \

20 12 \ 8

3 3 10

D5

2 10 \ 2 6

D6

D7

D8

15 20 8 \ 13

10 30 \ 15

12 2 \

Study activities Some study activities can be answered by reading the chapter. Others will require some general knowledge of business activity and some might require an element of investigation. All have hints on how they can be answered on the Companion Website for this book that also contains more discussion questions – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

1

Sketch the layout of your local shop, coffee bar or sports hall reception area. Observe the area and draw onto your sketch the movements of people through the area over a sufficient period of time to get more than 20 observations. Assess the flow in terms of volume, variety and type of layout.

2

Revisit the opening short case in this chapter that examines some of the principles behind supermarket layout. Then visit a supermarket and observe people’s behaviour. You may wish to try to observe which areas they move slowly past and which areas they seem to move past without paying attention to the products. (You may have to exercise some discretion when doing this; people generally don’t like to be stalked round the supermarket too obviously.) Try to verify, as far as you can, some of the principles that were outlined in the opening short case. If you were to redesign the supermarket, what would you recommend?

3

(Advanced) Visit two service operations (for example, a cinema and a department store). Identify the types of layout used in these operations and look for the bottlenecks that impede flow. Identify ways of overcoming these bottlenecks.

4

(Advanced) Visit a building site (you will need permission for this), preferably a large one. Examine how the various contractors have located themselves relative to the fixed position of whatever is being constructed. Interview some of the staff regarding their location and identify the issues that they regard as important in ensuring an efficient site layout.

CH07.QXD

1/11/06

11:15

Page 219

.

Chapter 7 Layout and flow

Notes on chapter 1 Sources: Paul Walley, our colleague in the Operations Management Group at Warwick Business School; Martin. P. (2000) ‘How Supermarkets Make a Meal of You’, Sunday Times, 4 November. 2 Sources: Interviews with company staff, Johnston, R., Chambers, S., Harland, C., Harrison, A. and Slack, N. (2003) Cases in Operations Management (3rd edn), Financial Times Prentice Hall. 3 Armour, G.C. and Buffa, E.S. (1963) ‘A Heuristic Algorithm and Simulation Approach to the Relative Location of Facilities’, Management Science, Vol. 9, No. 2.

4 Burbidge, J.L. (1978) The Principles of Production Control (4th edn), Macdonald and Evans. 5 There are many different methods of balancing. See, for example, Kilbridge, K. and Wester, L. (1961) ‘A Heuristic Method of Assembly Line Balancing’, Journal of Industrial Engineering, Vol. 57, No. 4; or Steyn, P.G. (1977) ‘Scheduling Multi-Model Production Lines’, Business Management, Vol. 8, No. 1.

Selected further reading This is a relatively technical chapter and, as you would expect, most books and papers on the subject are technical. Here are a few of the more accessible. Karlsson, C. (1996) ‘Radically New Production Systems’, International Journal of Operations and Production Management, Vol. 16, No. 11. An interesting paper because it traces the development of Volvo’s factory layouts over the years.

Meyers, F.E. (2000) Manufacturing Facilities Design and Material Handling, Prentice Hall, New Jersey. Exactly what it says, thorough. White, J.A., White, J.A. Jnr, McGinnis, L.F. (1998) Facility Layout and Location, An Analytical Approach, Prentice Hall Professional. One for the practitioners but including many quantitative techniques. Wu, B. (1994) Handbook of Manufacturing and Supply Systems Design, Taylor and Francis. A general treatment that includes layout and related subjects.

Useful websites www.bpmi.org Site of the Business Process Management Initiative. Some good resources including papers and articles. www.bptrends.com News site for trends in business process management generally. Some interesting articles. www.iienet.org The American Institute of Industrial Engineers site. An important professional body for process design and related topics.

www.waria.com A Workflow and Reengineering Association website. Some useful topics. www.strategosinc.com/plant_layout_elements Some useful briefings, mainly in a manufacturing context.

219

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 220

.

220

8

Chapter Process technology

Source: Corbis/Louie Psihoyes

Introduction Advances in process technology have radically changed many operations over the last two or three decades. And all indications are that the pace of technological development is not slowing down. Few operations have been unaffected by this because all operations use some kind of process technology, whether it is a simple internet link or the most complex and sophisticated of automated factories. But whatever the technology, all operations managers need to understand what emerging technologies can do, in broad terms how they do it, what advantages the technology can give and what constraints it might impose on the operation. Figure 8.1 shows where the issues covered in this chapter relate to the overall model of operations management activities.

Process design Supply network design Operations strategy Layout and flow Design Process technology

Operations management

Job design Planning and control Product/service design

Topic covered in this chapter

Figure 8.1 The design activities in operations management covered in this chapter

Improvement

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 221

.

Chapter 8 Process technology

Key questions

221

???

What is process technology?

What are the significant materials-processing technologies?

What are the significant information-processing technologies?

What are the significant customer-processing technologies?

What are the generic characteristics of process technology?

How is process technology chosen?

Operations in practice Who’s in the cockpit?1

Source: Boeing Corp.

conditions. The auto pilot communicates with automatic equipment on the ground which allows the aircraft to be landed, if necessary, in conditions of zero visibility. In fact, automatic landings when visibility is poor are safer than when the pilot is in control. Even in the unlikely event of one of the aircraft’s two engines failing an auto pilot can land the plane safely. This means that on some flights, the auto pilot is switched on within seconds of the aircraft wheels leaving the ground and then remains in charge throughout the flight and the landing. One of the few reasons not to use the auto pilot is if the pilot is training or needs to log up the required number of landings to keep licensed. As yet, commercial flights do not take off automatically, mainly because it would require airports and airlines to invest in extra guidance equipment which would be expensive to develop and install. Also take-off is technically more complex than landing. More things could go wrong and some situations (for example, an engine failure during take-off) require split-second decision making from the pilot. Industry analysts agree that it would be technically feasible to develop automatic take-off technology that met required safety standards but it could be prohibitively expensive. Yet some in the airline industry believe that technology could be developed to the point where commercial flights can do without a pilot on the aircraft entirely. This is not as far fetched as it seems. In April 2001 the Northrop

GO TO WEB!

8A

Modern aircraft fly on automatic pilot for most of the time, certainly more than most passengers realize. ‘Most people are blissfully unaware that when an aircraft lands in mist or fog, it is a computer that is landing it,’ says Paul Jackson of ‘Jane’s All The World’s Aircraft.’ ‘It is the only sensible thing to do,’ agrees Ken Higgins of Boeing, ‘When auto pilots can do something better than a human pilot, we obviously use auto pilots.’ Generally this means using auto pilots to do two jobs. First, they can take control of the plane during the long and (for the pilot) monotonous part of the flight between take-off and landing. Automatic pilots are not prone to the tedium or weariness which can affect humans and which can cause pilot error. The second job is to make landings, especially when visibility is poor because of fog or light

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 222

.

222

Part Two Design

Grumman Global Hawk, an ‘unmanned aerial vehicle’ (UAV), completed the first entirely unmanned flight of the Pacific when it took off from California and landed nearly 24 hours later in South Australia. The Global Hawk made the journey without any human intervention whatsoever. ‘We made a historic flight with two clicks of the mouse,’ said Bob Mitchell of Northrop Grumman. The first mouse click told the aircraft to take off; the second, made after landing, told it to switch off its engine. UAVs are used for military reconnaissance purposes but enthusiasts point out that most aircraft breakthroughs, such as the jet engine and radar, were developed for military use before they found civilian applications. However, even the

enthusiasts admit that there are some significant problems to overcome before pilotless aircraft could become common place. The entire commercial flight infrastructure from air traffic control through to airport control would need to be restructured, a wholly automatic pilotless aircraft would have to be shown to be safe and perhaps most important, passengers would have to be persuaded to fly in them. If all these objections could be overcome, the rewards would be substantial. Airlines’ largest single cost is the wages of its staff (far more than fuel costs or maintenance costs, etc.) and of all staff, pilots are by far the most costly. Automated flights would cut costs significantly, but no one is taking bets on it happening soon!

What is process technology? Process technology The machines and devices that create and/or deliver goods and services.

Indirect process technology Technology that assists in the management of processes rather than directly contributes to the creation of products and services, for example, information technology that schedules activities.

Integrating technologies Electronic point of sale (EPOS) Technology that records sales and payment transactions as and when they happen.

In this chapter, we discuss process technology – the machines, equipment and devices that create and/or deliver products and services. Mechanical milking machines, for example, perform the task of several farm workers by milking and feeding the cows in order to provide the raw milk for the next stage in the process (see the short case ‘Customers are not always human’). Body scanners in hospitals create a picture of soft body tissue using magnetic forces to provide a service that could not be performed by humans. Large entertainment complexes such as Disney World use flight-simulation technologies to create the thrill of space travel. This technology often involves the whole room, which is mounted on hydraulic struts that can move the room and all the people in it. Combined with widescreen projection, this provides a very realistic experience. Using technology in this way is one of the latest in a long history of achievements from what the Disney Corporation calls its ‘imagineers’, whose role is to engineer the experience for its customers. Some technology is peripheral to the actual creation of products and services but plays a key role in facilitating the direct transformation of inputs to an operation. For example, the computer systems which run planning and control activities, accounting systems and stock control systems can be used to help managers and operators control and improve the processes. Sometimes this type of technology is called indirect process technology. It is becoming increasingly important, indeed many businesses spend more on the computer systems which control their processes than they do on the direct process technology which acts on the material, information or customers (see Table 8.1).

Integrating technologies The distinction between material, information and customer processing technologies is for convenience only because many newer technologies with greater information-processing capability process combinations of materials, people and customers. These technologies are called integrating technologies. Electronic point of sale (EPOS) technology, for example, Table 8.1 Examples of types of technology Material processing Examples of process Integrated mail technology processing Machine tools

Information processing

Customer processing

Telecommunication systems

Milking machines

Global positioning systems

Body scanners

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 223

.

Chapter 8 Process technology

223

processes shoppers, products and information. The electronic cash register (with the assistance of an intermediary) processes the customers by adding up their purchases, processing their credit card and providing a receipt which details all of the purchases and their prices. In some stores, an additional banking service, ‘cash-back’, is provided. EPOS also processes the materials from unsold items to sold items and through its information-retrieval and storage capabilities linked to a central processor, it updates stock records and creates purchase orders to replenish stocks approaching re-order levels. Further, EPOS provides information for operations control systems and financial systems, such as information on slow-moving items, out-of-stock items, cashier speed and store turnover and profitability.

Operations management and process technology Operations managers are continually involved in the management of process technology. They need to be able to articulate what the technology should be able to do, be involved in the choice of the technology itself, manage its installation, integrate it into the rest of the operation, maintain and finally replace it when necessary. They do not need to be experts in engineering, computing, biology, electronics or whatever constitutes the core science of the technology. But they do need to know enough about the principles behind the technology to be comfortable in evaluating some technical information, capable of dealing with experts in the technology and confident enough to ask relevant questions, such as:

Operations managers do not need to be experts but do need to know the principles behind the technology

What does the technology do which is different from other similar technologies? How does it do it? That is, what particular characteristics of the technology are used to perform its function? What benefits does using the technology give to the operation? What constraints does using the technology place on the operation?

Short case Customers are not always human2

1

Cows enter, two at a time

2

Robot locates udders with scanners and positions milking cups

4 3

Robot nudges cows to exit

Cows are fed and milked simultaneously

Figure 8.2 Cows are also customers The first milking machines were introduced to grateful farmers over 100 years ago. Until recently, however, they could not operate without a human hand to attach the devices to the cows. This problem has been overcome by

a consortium in the Netherlands which includes the Dutch government and several private firms. They hope that the ‘robot milkmaid’ will do away with the farmers’ early morning ritual of milking.

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 224

.

224

Part Two Design

Each machine can milk between 60 and 100 cows a day and ‘processes’ the cows through a number of stages. Computer-controlled gates activated by transmitters around the cows’ necks allow the cows to enter. The machine then checks their health, connects them to the milking machine and feeds them while they are being milked. If illness is detected in any cow, or if the machine for some reason fails to connect the milking cups to the cow after five attempts, automatic gates divert the animal into special pens where the farmer can inspect it later. Finally, the machine ushers the cows out of the system. It also self-cleans periodically and can detect and reject any impure milk. Rather than herding all the cows in a ‘batch’ to the milking machine twice a day, the system relies on the cows being able to find their own way to the machine. Cows, it would appear, are creatures of habit. Once they have been shown the way to the machine a few times, they go there of their own volition because they

know that it will relieve the discomfort in their udders, which grow heavier as they fill up. The cows may make the journey to the machine three or more times per day (see Figure 8.2). Farmers also appear to be as much creatures of habit as their cows, however. Mr Riekes Uneken of Assen, the Dutch farmer who bought the very first robot milking machine, admitted, ‘I have a bleeper if things go wrong. But I still like to get up early in the morning. I just like to see what goes on.’

Questions 1 What advantages do you think the technology described above gives? 2 Do you think the cows mind? 3 Why do you think the farmer still goes to watch the process?

Materials-processing technology

Computer numerically controlled machine tools (CNC) Machines that use a computer to control their activities, as opposed to those controlled directly through human intervention.

Robots Automatic manipulators of transformed resources whose movement can be programmed and reprogrammed.

GO TO WEB!

8B

Technological advances have meant that the ways in which metals, plastics, fabric and other materials are processed have improved over time. However, here it is not the specific materials-forming technologies with which we are concerned. Rather, it is the immediate technological context in which they are used. And although the details of these technologies involve engineering rather than management, all managers should have a broad understanding of the most common materials processing technologies. Computer numerically controlled machine tools (CNC) are machine tools that use computers to control actions rather than control by human hand. This gives more accuracy, precision and repeatability to the process. It can also give better productivity, partly through the elimination of possible operator error, partly because computer control can work to optimum cutting patterns, and partly because of the substitution of expensive, skilled labour. CNC machines may also have the ability to store magazines of cutting tools within the machine. When the programme calls for it, the old tool is replaced in the magazine and the new tool is put into the cutting head. Robots are ‘automatic position-controlled reprogrammable multi-function manipulators having several degrees of freedom capable of handling materials, parts, tools or specialized devices through variable programmed motions for the performance of a variety of tasks’.3 In terms of their application, robots are used for handling materials, for example loading and unloading workpieces onto a machine, for processing where a tool is gripped by the robot and for assembly where the robot places parts together. Some robots have some limited sensory feedback through vision control and touch control. However, although the sophistication of robotic movement is increasing, their abilities are still more limited than popular images of robot-driven factories suggest. In fact, most robots are, in practice, used for mundane operations such as welding, paint spraying, stacking pallets, packing, loading and unloading machines. In these tasks, the attribute of the robots which is being exploited is their ability to perform repetitive, monotonous and sometimes hazardous tasks for long periods, without variation and without complaining (see the short case ‘Robots reduce the risks’).4

1/11/06

11:16

Page 225

.

Chapter 8 Process technology

Short case Robots reduce the risks5 Robots, long used for repetitive and heavy activities, are also increasingly used to tackle dangerous ones. Robots were used during the clear-up operation among the rubble of the Twin Towers in New York. ‘Enough people have died here,’ said a spokesperson for the emergency services. ‘We don’t want to risk any more.’ Likewise, bomb-disposal squads have developed specialized robots which can take at least some of the risk from what remains a hazardous job. Another job where robots reduce the risk is in decommissioning spent nuclear power stations. It is an agonizingly slow process which in many countries will take well over 100 years to complete. It is also a delicate and potentially dangerous process for those involved. This is why robots are used where possible to move, dismantle and manipulate hazardous radioactive material. Robots are also used for controlled-circuit television inspections as well as the pumping and removal of radioactive sludge. For example, at BNFL’s Windscale Plant in the UK, remote-controlled robotic crushers are being used to dismantle the plant’s pile chimneys, while in nearby Sellafield a floating robot is draining and dismantling a tank of highly active liquid waste.

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) Small, independently powered vehicles that move material to and from valueadding operations.

Flexible manufacturing systems (FMS) Manufacturing systems that bring together several technologies into a coherent system, such as metal cutting and material handling technologies, usually their activities are controlled by a single governing computer.

Computer-integrated manufacturing (CIM) A term used to describe the integration of computerbased monitoring and control of all aspects of a manufacturing process, often using a common database and communicating via some form of computer network.

Source: Corbis/Yiorgos Karahalis

CH08.QXD

Question 1 Robots are used in this example because of the hazardous environment in which the tasks take place. What other examples can you think of where the safety of operators is the major motivation for investment in robot technology?

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are small, independently powered vehicles which move materials to and from value-adding operations. Although movement is often unavoidable, it adds no value, so it is not surprising that operations managers try to automate movement. Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) are one class of technology which does this. They are often guided by cables buried in the floor of the operation and receive instructions from a central computer. AGVs can help promote just-in-time delivery of parts between stages in the production process (see Chapter 15) and can be used as mobile workstations; for example, truck engines can be assembled on AGVs, which move between assembly stations. AGVs are also used in warehouses, in libraries to move books, in offices to move mail and even in hospitals to transport samples. Flexible manufacturing systems (FMSs) are ‘computer-controlled configurations of semiindependent workstations connected by automated material handling and machine loading’. So, an FMS is not a single technology as such but one that has integrated several technologies such as CNC ‘workstations’, loading/unloading facilities, transport/materials-handling facilities, and a computer control system to realize a potential that is greater than the sum of its parts. It may be capable of manufacturing a whole component from start to finish. The flexibility of each of the individual technologies combines to make an FMS (at least in theory) an extremely versatile manufacturing technology. A sequence of products, each different but within the capability ‘envelope’ of the system, could be processed in the system in any order and without changeover delays between each product. The ‘envelope of capability’ concept is important here. Any collection of machines within an FMS must have some finite limits on the size and shape of the materials it can process. Computer-integrated manufacturing (CIM) is the integration of computer-based monitoring and control of all aspects of the manufacturing process, drawing on a common database and communicating via some form of computer network. FMSs integrate activities which are concerned directly with the transformation process but need not necessarily include other activities such as design, scheduling and so on. Because these other activities are themselves computer-based, they can be integrated into the system. CIM is this wider integration, often involving bringing together such technologies as CAD/CAM (see Chapter 5), FMS,

225

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 226

.

226

Part Two Design

Short case YO! Sushi6

8C

Source: Jonathan Roberts

GO TO WEB!

YO! Sushi are sushi restaurants with an accent on style. They also employ technology to create their unique atmosphere. Prepared dishes are circulated around the sitting area on a moving conveyor. Customers simply take what they want as they pass by. In fact this idea goes back to 1958 when Yoshiaki Shiraishi saw beer bottles moving down an Asahi brewery conveyor. Wanting to cut overheads in his restaurant, he developed the idea of the rotating conveyor belt. Originally known as ‘satelliteturning-around-sushi’ (rough translation), he calculated that the dishes should move at a rate of 8 centimetres per second. No more, no less. Any slower and customers get bored and the food may dry out. Any faster and customers do not have time to decide and the food may fly off the belt. At YO! Sushi tables also have personal metered beer taps but also a 1 metre high automated moving trolley, which stocked with drinks glides gently through the eating area inciting customers to ‘stop me if you wish’.

Question 1 What do you think are the advantages and disadvantages of using this type of technology in a restaurant?

A moving belt used to serve customers at YO! Sushi restaurant

AGVs, robotics and scheduling software. When the organization’s CIM activity is integrated with other functions, and perhaps even suppliers and customers, it is sometimes called computer-integrated enterprise (CIE).

Technology summaries It is useful to summarize some of the materials-processing technologies we have discussed in terms of the four questions which we identified at the beginning of this chapter (see Table 8.2):

What does the technology do? How does it do it? What advantages does it give? What constraints does it impose?

Information-processing technology Information technology (IT) Any device, or collection of devices, that collects, manipulates, stores or distributes information, nearly always used to mean computer-based devices.

Information-processing technology, or just information technology (IT), is the most common single type of technology within operations and includes any device which collects, manipulates, stores or distributes information. Often organizational and operational issues are the main constraints in applying information technology because managers are unsure how best to use the potential in the technology. The following quotation gives some idea of how fast information technology has changed:7 ‘The rate of progress in information technology has been so great that if comparable advances had been made in the automotive industry, you could buy a Jaguar that would travel at the speed of sound, go 600 miles on a thimble of gas and cost only $2!’

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 227

.

Chapter 8 Process technology Table 8.2 Summary of materials-processing technologies CNC machine tools What does it do?

Performs the same types of metal-cutting and forming operations which have always been done, but with control provided by a computer

How does it do it?

Preprogrammed instructions are read from a disk, tape or paper tape by a computer which activates the physical controls in the machine tool

What advantages does it give?

Precision, accuracy, optimum use of cutting tools which maximizes their life and higher labour productivity

What constraints does it impose?

Higher capital cost than manual technology. Needs skilled staff to preprogram the instructions for the controlling computer

Robots What does it do?

Moves and manipulates products, parts or tools

How does it do it?

Through a programmable and computer-controlled (sometimes multi-jointed) arm with an effector end piece which will depend on the task being performed

What advantages does it give?

Can be used where conditions are hazardous or uncomfortable for humans, or where tasks are highly repetitive. Performs repetitive tasks at lower cost than using humans and gives greater accuracy and repeatability

What constraints does it impose?

Cannot perform tasks which require delicate sensory feedback or sophisticated judgement

Automated guided vehicles (AGVs) What does it do?

Moves materials between operations

How does it do it?

Independently powered vehicles guided by buried cables and controlled by computer

What advantages does it give?

Independent movement, flexibility of routing and long-term flexibility of use

What constraints does it impose?

Capital cost considerably higher than alternative (conveyor) systems

Flexible manufacturing systems (FMSs) What does it do?

Completely manufactures a range of components (occasionally whole simple products) without significant human intervention during the processing

How does it do it?

By integrating programmable technologies such as machine tools, materialshandling devices and robots through centralized computer control

What advantages does it give?

Faster throughput times, higher utilization of capital equipment, lower work-inprogress inventories, more consistent quality, higher long-term product flexibility

What constraints does it impose?

Very high capital costs with uncertain payback, needs programming skills and can be vulnerable to tool breakage (which can stop the whole system)

Computer-integrated manufacturing (CIM) What does it do?

Coordinates the whole process of manufacturing and manufactures a part, component or product

How does it do it?

Connects and integrates the information technology which forms the foundation of design technology (CAD), manufacturing technology (FMC or FMS), materials handling (AGVs or robots) and the immediate management of these activities (scheduling, loading, monitoring)

What advantages does it give?

Fast throughput times, flexibility when compared with other previous ‘hard’ technologies, the potential for largely unsupervised manufacture

What constraints does it impose?

Extremely high capital costs, formidable technical problems of communications between the different parts of the system and some vulnerability to failure and breakdown

Distributed processing A term used in information technology to indicate the use of smaller computers distributed around an operation and linked together so that they can communicate with each other, the opposite of centralized information processing.

Centralized and decentralized information processing All computers used for management purposes were, at one time, large and centralized. It was simply the most economical way of buying processing power. Then the cost and power of smaller computers reached the point where it was economically feasible for different parts of the operation to have their own dedicated computer under the direct control of the staff who would use them. This is the distributed processing concept. The obvious problem with

227

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 228

.

228

Part Two Design

such an arrangement was that, in bringing computing power closer to its users, coordinating all the various processing activities became more complex. The answer to the problem was for the distributed computers to exchange information. This eventually led to the concept of the network. Local area networks (LANs) Local area network (LAN) A communications network that operates, usually over a limited distance, to connect devices such as PCs, servers, etc.

A local area network is a communications network which operates over a limited distance, usually within an operation. The network itself can be formed from optical fibres, coaxial cable or simple telephone-type wiring, depending on the speed and volume of information which is being exchanged. The most common type of LAN connects the PCs in a workgroup or several departments and allows all staff to share common access to data files, other devices such as printers and links to outside networks such as telephone lines. The big advantage of LANs is their greater flexibility when compared with other more cumbersome forms of distributed processing.8 Wireless LANs (WLANS) use wireless transmission instead of fixed cable. Wi-Fi is the best known set of technical standards for WLANS. The ethernet

Ethernet A technology that facilitates local area networks that allows any device attached to a single cable to communicate with any other devices attached to the same cable; also now used for wireless communication that allows mobile devices to connect to a local area network.

Integrated services digital networks (ISDNs)

An ethernet is a technology which facilitates local area networks. It was developed in the 1970s at Xerox Corporation’s Palo Alto Research Centre as a way of linking a simple computer to a printer. The method of connecting the devices by cable and the standards that dictated how the two communicated, in effect formed the idea of the ethernet. It went on to become the most popular of network technologies because it enabled any device attached to a single cable to communicate with all other devices attached to the same cable. Ethernet standards are also used in wireless LANs which allow mobile devices to connect to a local area network.

Telecommunications and information technology Computer-based technologies in business use have always been based on digital principles (converting information into a binary form using 0s and 1s). Telecommunications, meanwhile were originally based on analogue technology. The digitization of telecommunications transmissions (including digital compression techniques, which allow information to be squeezed into a smaller ‘space’ so that more can be sent using a given amount of transmission capacity), together with the use of high-capacity optical fibre networks, brought new possibilities. The technologies of computing and telecommunications in effect merged. Digital telecommunication lines could carry both voice and non-voice (text, data, etc.) traffic at the same time, so separate sites of the same organization, or separate operations, could lease lines for their exclusive use. Alternatively, separate operations could use one of the public integrated services digital networks (ISDNs).

The internet

World Wide Web (www) The protocols and standards that are used on the internet for formatting, retrieving, storing and displaying information.

Undoubtedly the most significant technology to impact on operations management in the last few years has been the internet. In effect, the internet is a ‘network of networks’. It is used to link computer networks with other computer networks. Its origins lie in the development of LANs in the 1970s and 1980s (and later, wide area networks, WANs). However, because they used different types of computer, LANs usually found it difficult to talk to each other. Nor did WANs use the same language as LANs. The breakthrough came with the development of a technique called ‘packet switching’. This enabled many messages to be sent to different locations at the same time and allowed individual networks to communicate. In practical terms, though, most of us think of the internet as the provider of services such as the ability to browse the World Wide Web.

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 229

.

Chapter 8 Process technology

The World Wide Web

GO TO WEB!

8D

Until 1993, the internet was used primarily by universities and some businesses to exchange messages and files. Then the World Wide Web (WWW or Web) dramatically changed our view. The Web was developed by CERN in Switzerland and MIT in the United States to provide a ‘distributed hypermedia/hypertext’ system. Information on the Web was organized into pages which contained text and graphics. Elements of the page were identified as links which allowed users to transfer to another page of information, which in turn had hypertext links to other pages, and so on. The exact impact of the WWW, and internet technologies generally, on operations management is already significant and is likely to become more so. It happened because of what is the essential internet capability – the ability of any computer to talk to another.

Short case The development of the internet and World Wide Web 1962 – the RAND Corporation, a US government agency, is commissioned by the US air force to study how communication could be maintained in the event of nuclear attack. RAND staffer Paul Baran defines the principles behind a network which would soon be unreliable at all times but could transcend its own unreliability. 1968 – the National Physical Laboratory in the UK sets up the first test network. The Pentagon’s Advanced Research Project Agency (ARPA) decides to fund a larger network. 1969 – ARPANET, named after its Pentagon sponsor, is launched as a network of four nodes. 1972 – ARPANET has grown to 37 nodes. It becomes clear that it is being used not for long-distance computing but for the exchange of news and personal messages. The first e-mail program created by Ray Tomlinson of BBN. 1973 – development work starts on the TCP/IP standard (Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol) which is still used as the basis of internet transmission today. The number of nodes on the ARPANET now around 25. 1977 – increasing numbers of other networks linking themselves to the ARPANET using public-domain TCP/IP standard. 1984 – ARPANET divided into two networks – MILNET to serve the needs of the military and ARPANET to support advanced research. Start of a period of rapid technological development resulting in faster computers and faster links between them. Number of nodes now over 1000. 1990 – Tim Berners-Lee at CERN, the European Nuclear Research Centre in Geneva, implements a

hypertext system which allows efficient use of the internet. This is implemented and named the World Wide Web. On Christmas Day they switch on the first web server (cern.ch). Number of nodes on the Internet around 400,000. 1991 – the first text-only web browser goes on public release. The internet system now runs much faster. Over 600,000 nodes on the system. 1992 – the expression ‘surfing the net’ first used. Over 1 million nodes on the Internet. 1993 – the first graphical web browser, Mosaic 4X, is launched. Over 2 million nodes on the Internet. 1994 – the World Wide Web is growing at an annual rate of 341,634 per cent. Two lawyers in Arizona send an advertisement to 6,000 news groups – the first spam (unsolicited advertising). Around 4 million nodes on the internet. 1995 – the internet dominates software development. Java and RealAudio released. Amazon.com Netscape Navigator 2.0, Altavista.com and Microsoft Internet Explorer 2.0 all launched. Over 6.5 million nodes on the internet. 1996 onwards – the Internet and the World Wide Web become part of everyday business life. Share of consumer sales over the internet continues to grow, as does ‘business-to-business’ information exchange and sales. The number of hosts on the internet grows from 7 million to approaching 200 million (at the time of writing). The number of websites on the World Wide Web grows from around 300,000 in 1996 to over 6 million in 2006.

229

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 230

.

230

Part Two Design

Extranets Extranets Computer networks that link organizations together and connect with each organization’s internal network.

Extranets link organizations together through secure business networks using internet technology. They are used primarily for various aspects of supply chain management (see Chapter 13). They tend to be cheaper to set up and cheaper to maintain than the commercial trading networks which preceded them. For example, details of orders placed with suppliers, orders received from customers, payments to suppliers and payments received from customers can all be transmitted through the extranet. Banks and other financial institutions can also be incorporated into these networks. The use of networks in this way is often called electronic data interchange (EDI).

E-business E-business The use of internet-based technologies either to support existing business processes or to create entirely new business opportunities.

E-commerce The use of the internet to facilitate buying and selling activities.

Reach Richness

The use of internet-based technology, either to support existing business processes or to create entirely new business opportunities, has come to be known as e-business. The most obvious impact has been on those operations and business processes that are concerned with the buying and selling activity (e-commerce). The internet provided a whole new channel for communicating with customers. The advantage of internet selling was that it increased both reach (the number of customers who could be reached and the number of items they could be presented with) and richness (the amount of detail which could be provided concerning both the items on sale and customers’ behaviour in buying them). Traditionally, selling involved a trade-off between reach and richness. The internet effectively overcame this trade-off. However, the internet had equally powerful implications for the ongoing provision of services. Figure 8.3 illustrates the relative cost to a retail bank of providing its services using different channels of communication. With cost savings of this magnitude, internet-based services have become the preferred medium for many operations.9 Table 8.3 illustrates just a few of the applications of e-business to operations management.

M-business M-business

The major impact of the internet on so many areas of business has been further boosted by developments in mobile telephony. M-business is the phrase now frequently used to cover applications that combine broadband internet and mobile telephony devices. For example, some financial services offer their customers access to their accounts through personal digital assistance (PDAs) and mobile (cell) phones. But in business, applications are not limited to enhanced customer service. Generally, communications between staff, especially those who spend much of their time away from the operation, such as sales people, can be significantly facilitated. Mobile communications of this type offer the potential for significant cost savings as well as new business opportunities. However, as with all wireless applications, security concerns can prove a problem in some applications.

Short case Recovering from Hurricane Katrina

GO TO WEB!

8E

One would expect that IBM, one of the world’s foremost technology companies, would be an early adopter of many technologies. For example, when it wanted to consult with its employees over restating the company’s core set of values, it organized a 72-hour on-line real-time chat session. It also opened an on-line suggestions box called ‘Think Place’ where ideas are posted for everyone to see (and possibly improve upon). This type of internal communications technology not only promotes collaboration, it can also help when fast response is a priority. For example, along with other companies, IBM suffered technical problems after Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans and the surrounding

area. Using its ‘Blue Pages Plus’ expertise located on its corporate intranet, it identified the people who had the potential to solve its problems within the space of a few hours. It also set up a wiki (this is a web page that can be edited by anyone who has access) that it used as a virtual meeting room. This enabled a group of IBM experts from the US, Germany and the UK to solve the problems within a few days.

Question 1 What do you think are the major advantages and disadvantages of using this type of technology for internal communications within a firm?

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 231

.

Chapter 8 Process technology

100%

100%

80% 60% 50%

40% 20%

25% 12%

Branch

Telephone

Cash machine

Internet

Figure 8.3 Average transaction cost for bank ‘technologies’ Table 8.3 Some applications of e-business to operations management Organizational tasks

E-business applications and/or contributions

E-business tools and systems

Design

Customer feedback, research on WWW integrated CAD, hyperlinks, customer requirements, product 3D navigation, internet for data and design, quality function deployment, information exchange data mining and warehousing

Purchasing

Ordering, fund transfer, supplier selection

EDI, internet purchasing, EFT

Supplier development

Partnership, supplier development

WWW-assisted supplier selection, communication using internet (e-mails), research on suppliers and products with WWW and intelligent agents

Human resource management

E-recruiting, benefit selection and management, training and education using WWW

E-mails, interactive websites, WWW-based multimedia applications

Production

Production planning and control, scheduling, inventory management, quality control

B2B e-business, MRP, ERP, SAP, BAAN, Peoplesoft, IBM e-business (web integrated)

Marketing/sales and customer service

Product promotion, new sales channels, direct savings, reduced cycle time, customer services, internet sales, selection of distribution channels, transportation, scheduling, third-party logistics

B2B e-business, internet ordering, website for the company, electronic funds transfer, on-line TPS, bar-coding system, ERP, WWWintegrated inventory management, internet delivery of products and services

Warehousing

Inventory management, forecasting, EDI, EFT, WWW-integrated scheduling of workforce inventory management

Source: Based on Gunasekaran, A., Marri, H.B., McGaughey, R.E. and Nebhwani, M.D. (2002) ‘E-commerce and its impact on operations management’, International Journal of Production Economics, 75, 185–97. Copyright © 2002 Elsevier, reproduced with permission.

Management information systems (MISs) Management information systems (MIS) Information systems that manipulate information so that it can be used in managing an organization

Within the configuration of any information-processing technology, what is important is the way in which information moves, is changed, is manipulated and presented so that it can be used in managing an organization. These systems are management information systems. Operations managers make considerable use of MISs, especially in their planning and control activities. Systems which are concerned with inventory management, the timing and

231

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 232

.

232

Part Two Design

scheduling of activities, demand forecasting, order processing, quality management and many other activities are an integral part of many operations managers’ working lives and are referred to in the planning and control chapters of Part Three.

Decision support systems (DSSs) Decision support system (DSS) A management information system that aids or supports managerial decision making; it may include both databases and sophisticated analytical models.

A decision support system is one which provides information with the direct objective of aiding or supporting managerial decision making. It does this by storing relevant information, processing it and presenting it in such a way as to be appropriate to the decision being made. In this way, it supports managers by helping them to understand the nature of decisions and their consequences, but it does not actually make the decision itself. Often DSSs are used for ‘what if ’ analyses which explore the (often financial) consequences of changing operations practice.

Expert systems (ESs) Expert systems (ES) Computer-based problemsolving systems that, to some degree, mimic human problem-solving logic.

Expert systems take the idea of DSSs one stage further in that they attempt to ‘solve’ problems that would normally be solved by humans. An ES exhibits (within a specified area) a sufficient degree of expertise to mimic human problem solving. The key part of an ES is its ‘inference engine’ which performs the reasoning or formal logic on the rules that have been defined as governing the decision. These rules are called the ‘knowledge base’ of the ES (which is why ESs are also called knowledge-based systems). There have been many attempts to utilize the idea of an ES in operations management. Table 8.4 illustrates some of the decision areas and questions which have been treated. However, although authorities agree that ESs will become far more important in the future of operations management, not all appli-

Table 8.4 Examples of the application of expert systems in operations management10 Decision area

Typical issues

Some current applications

Capacity planning

What is a reasonable size for a facility? What is the workforce size for our operation system?

PEP, CAPLAN

Facility location

Where is the best geographic site to locate the operation?

FADES

Facility layout

How should we arrange equipment in our facility site?

CRAFT, CORELAP, WORKPLACE DESIGNER

Aggregate planning

What should be the output rates and staffing levels for this quarter?

PATRIARCH, CAPLANLITE

Product design

Does the design of the product fit the firm’s capability to produce it?

XCON, CDX

Scheduling

Which customers or jobs should receive top priority?

ISIS, MARS

Quality management

How do we best achieve our quality goals? Is the process capable of meeting the specifications?

PL DEFT

Inventory control

How much inventory do we need in our store? How should we control it?

IVAN, LOGIX, RIM

Maintenance

Where do we have a problem in our equipment? What kind of measures should we take to control or remove this problem?

DELTA/CATS

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 233

.

Chapter 8 Process technology

cations so far have been totally successful. The problems which have been encountered include the following:

Most expert systems can treat only narrow problems rather than the more realistic issues of integration and conflict between problem areas of the operation. Putting even some of an operations manager’s expertise into a knowledge base is very expensive in terms of time and processing power. Like all information-based systems, it is rendered impotent if the data it is working with are wrong or inaccurate.

Automatic identification technologies Bar code A unique product code that enables a part or product type to be identified when read by a bar code scanner.

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

GO TO WEB!

8F

Back in 1973 the Universal Product Code or bar code was developed which enabled a part or product type to be identified when read by a bar code scanner. Now bar codes are used to speed up check-out operations in most large supermarkets. However, they also have a role to play in many of the stages in the supply chain that delivers products into retail outlets. During manufacture and in warehouses bar codes are used to keep track of products passing through processes. But bar codes do have some disadvantages. It is sometimes difficult to align the item so that the bar code can be read conveniently, items can be scanned only one by one, and most significantly, the bar code identifies only the type of item, not a specific item itself. That is, the code identifies that an item is, say, a can of one type of drink rather than one specific can. Yet these drawbacks can be overcome through the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID).11 Here an Electronic Product Code (ePC) that is a unique number, bits long, is embedded in a memory chip or smart tag. These tags are put on individual items so that each item has its own unique identifying code. At various points during its manufacture, distribution, storage and sale each smart tag can be scanned by a wireless radio frequency ‘reader’. This can transmit the item’s embedded identity code to a network such as the internet (see Figure 8.4). RFID could help operations save significant amounts of money in lost, stolen or wasted products by helping manufacturers, distribution companies and retailers to pinpoint exactly where every item is in the supply chain. So, for example, if a product had to be recalled because of a health-risk scare, the exact location of every potentially dangerous product could be immediately identified. Shoppers could easily scan products to learn more about their characteristics and features while they are in the store, waiting at check-out counters could be eliminated because items would be scanned automatically by readers, the bill could even be automatically debited from your personal account as you leave the store.

Smart Tag, microchip with antenna that transmits ePC code F132.C225.DF2B12CV

Network translates ePC code into useful information that can be used for monitoring and process control Internet or other network

Control system

ePC Code, a unique number 96 bits long

Reader senses item and transmits ePC code to network

Operations process

Figure 8.4 Using radio frequency identification for control of operations processes

233

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 234

.

234

Part Two Design

There are also potential benefits in tracking products after they leave the store. Data on how customers use products could be collected automatically and accurate recycling of waste materials would be made considerably easier. However, there are significant issues regarding customer privacy in extending data capture from products beyond the check-out.

Critical commentary The idea of Auto-ID opens up many ethical issues. People see its potential and its dangers in very different ways. Take the following two statements.12 ‘We are on the brink of a revolution of ‘smart products’ that will interconnect everyday objects, consumers and manufacturers in a dynamic cycle of world commerce . . . The vision of the Auto-ID centre is to create a universal environment in which computers understand the world without help from human beings.’ ‘Supermarket cards and other retail surveillance devices are merely the opening volley of the marketers’ war against consumers. If consumers fail to oppose these practices now, our long-term prospects may look like something from a Dystopian science fiction novel . . . though many Auto-ID proponents appear focused on inventory and supply chain efficiency, others are developing financial and consumer applications that, if adopted, will have chilling effects on consumers’ ability to escape the oppressive surveillance of manufacturers, retailers and marketers. Of course, government and law enforcement will be quick to use the technology to keep tabs on citizens as well.’ It is this last issue which particularly scares some civil liberties activists. Keeping track of items within a supply chain is a relatively uncontentious issue. Keeping track of items when those items are identified with a particular individual going about their everyday lives is far more problematic. So, beyond the check-out for every arguably beneficial application there is also potential for misuse. For example, smart tags could drastically reduce theft because items could automatically report when they are stolen, their tags serving as a homing device to pinpoint their exact location. But similar technology could be used to trace any citizen, honest or not.

Technology summaries Again, it is useful to summarize the information-processing technologies in terms of our operations questions (see Table 8.5).

Customer-processing technology Traditionally, customer-processing operations have been seen as ‘low technology’ when compared with materials-processing operations, but process technology is very much in evidence in many services. In any airline flight, for example, e-ticket reservation technology, check-in technology and even the aircraft itself all play a vital part in the delivery of the service. The personal element is undoubtedly important – the aircraft could not fly without the pilots, nor would customers be comfortable without cabin attendants. However, increasingly the human element has been removed altogether, or significantly reduced. Customer-processing technology is being used to give an acceptable level of service while significantly reducing costs to the operation. Consider automated telephony systems, internet-based travel reservation and so on.

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 235

.

Chapter 8 Process technology Table 8.5 Summary of information-processing technologies Local area network (LANs) and wireless LAN What does it do?

Allows decentralized information processors such as personal computers to communicate with each other and with shared devices over a limited distance

How does it do it?

Through a hard-wired, or wireless, network and shared communication protocols

What advantages does it give?

Flexibility, easy access to other users, shared databases and applications software

What constraints does it impose?

The cost of installing the network can be high initially

Internet What does it do?

Links LANs and WANs to provide an integrated network

How does it do it?

Packet switching which allows many messages to be sent simultaneously

What advantages does it give?

Allows access to the World Wide Web, the distributed hypermedia/hypertext system. This has significant implications for most, if not all, operations management tasks

What constraints does it impose?

A fast-developing medium with potential for ‘information overload’

Extranet What does it do?

Allows companies to exchange secure information electronically

How does it do it?

By connecting through the internet, allowing customers, suppliers and banks to exchange trading information

What advantages does it give?

Allows applications such as electronic data interchange

What constraints does it impose?

The initial cost of setting up the network can be high and system skills are necessary to integrate EDI into internal systems. This can be especially daunting for small suppliers

Decision support system What does it do?

Provides information to assist decision making

How does it do it?

Uses data storage, models and presentation formats to structure information and present consequences of decisions

What advantages does it give?

Speed and sophistication of decision making

What constraints does it impose?

Can be expensive to set up and can lead to ‘over-analysis’. Also dependent on quality of data and models

Expert systems What does it do?

Makes operational decisions

How does it do it?

By mimicking human decision making using data, knowledge bases and an inference engine

What advantages does it give?

Takes some routine decision making out of human hands, saving time and giving consistency

What constraints does it impose?

Expensive to model human decision making and can treat only narrow problems

There are essentially two types of customer-processing technologies: those that you interact with yourself and those that are operated by an intermediary. When booking a hotel room, airline seat or theatre performance, for example, you can either make the reservation yourself by interacting with the reservation computer via the internet or have an intermediary do it for you (a secretary, personal assistant or travel agent).

Technology involving customer interaction

Active interaction technology Customer processing technology with which a customer interacts directly, for example, cash machines.

Cars, direct-dial telephones, internet bookings and purchases, fitness equipment and automatic teller machines (ATMs – cash machines) are all examples of technology with which the customer interacts directly. In these cases, customers themselves are using active interaction technology to create the service. On an airline flight, for example, the passenger may choose to use the aircraft’s entertainment facilities. This is likely to be an individual screen and headphones which can be used to view movies or listen to audio entertainment. The passenger might even make use of telecommunications equipment at the seat to book hotels

235

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:16

Page 236

.

236

Part Two Design

Passive interactive technology Customer processing technology over which a customer has no, or very limited, control, for example, cinemas and moving walkways.

Hidden technologies

or rent a car. In these cases, the customer takes control of the technology. Some customerprocessing technology is passive interactive technology, for example being a ‘passenger’ in an aircraft, mass transport systems, moving walkways and lifts, cinemas and theme parks. This technology guides customers rather than the other way round. In all these cases, customers are interacting with the technology, but the technology ‘processes’ the customers and also controls them by constraining their actions in some way. The technology helps to reduce the variety in the operation. Sometimes customers may not be aware of the technology; while not actually hidden from them, it may be ‘invisible’ or ‘transparent’. The technology is ‘aware’ of customers but not the other way round; for example, security monitoring technologies in shopping malls or at national frontier customs areas. The objective of these hidden technologies is for staff to track customers’ movements or transactions in an unobtrusive way. Supermarkets, for example, can use bar-code scanner technologies (or RFID as explained earlier) to track the movement of customers around the store and indicate the relationship between the customers and their propensity to buy particular products – for example, do customers who buy frozen fish also tend to buy frozen potato products? Suppose a retailer wanted to sell soft toys by displaying them next to children’s clothes. Bar-code data scanners at the checkout could indicate that these two types of product were purchased by the same customers more often when they were placed next to each other. This would confirm the store’s display decision. The same technology could, for example, issue a customer with a discount voucher for a product only if the customer had bought a rival brand. Credit card companies and airlines also use this approach to target their marketing or frequent-flyer privileges.

Interaction with technology through an intermediary When the customers of an airline check in at the airport, they collect their boarding passes. They may choose to do this at an automatic ticketing machine or they may choose an intermediary. The intermediary may be the travel agent or the airline staff at check-in. The benefits to the customer are a more flexible service, whereas an automated system may not accept requests for special meals or allocate seats. An intermediary dealing with the complex airline systems may be able to do this. In such cases, the customer does not directly use the technology: the staff member does that on behalf of the customer. The customer may ‘navigate’ or guide the process but does not ‘drive’ it. For example, some airlines have a screen with the seat layout of the aircraft facing the customer, showing which seats are still available. But this is an aid to the customer, who has no direct contact as such. Other examples of this kind of technology are the reservations systems in hotels or theatres, the customer support enquiry lines used by utilities, the package tracking systems in parcel delivery services and holiday booking systems in travel agents. The main concern in the development of these types of technology, be they aircraft or medical robots, is the safety of the customer. By definition, this class of technology is processing customers and is outside of their control. The technology may therefore have the potential to do harm to the customer. This is why aircraft and most other transport technologies are governed by strict governmental regulations. Similarly with medical technologies – the pace of progress in robot surgery is relatively slow, not because of technological constraints but because surgeons cannot take risks with their patients’ lives. Table 8.6 gives some examples of these categories of technology.

Customer training If customers are to have direct contact with technology, they must have some idea of how to operate it. Where customers have an active interaction with technology, the limitations of their understanding of the technology can be the main constraint on its use. For example, even some domestic technology such as video recorders cannot be used to their full potential

1/11/06

11:16

Page 237

.

Chapter 8 Process technology Table 8.6 Types of customer-processing technology Type of interaction between the customer and the technology

Examples

Active interaction with the technology

Mobile phone services Internet-based ordering E-mail Cash machines

Passive interaction with the technology

Transport systems Theme park rides Automatic car wash

Hidden interaction with the technology

Security cameras Retail scanners Credit card tracking

Interaction with the technology through an intermediary

Call centre technology Travel shop’s booking system

Short case QB House speeds up the cut It was back in 1996 when Kuniyoshi Konishi became so frustrated at having to wait to get his hair cut and then pay over 3000 yen for the privilege that he decided there must be a better way to offer this kind of service. ‘Why not,’ he said, ‘create a no-frills barbers shop where the customer could get a hair cut in ten minutes at a cost of 1000 yen (€7)?’ He realized that a combination of technology and process design could eliminate all non-essential elements from the basic task of cutting hair. How is this done? Well, first QB House’s barbers never handle cash. Each shop has a ticket vending machine that accepts 1000 yen bills (and gives no change!) and issues a ticket that the customer gives the barber in exchange for the hair cut. Second, QB House does not take reservations. The shops don’t even have telephones. Therefore there is no need for a receptionist or anyone to schedule appointments. Third, QB House developed a lighting system to indicate how long customers will have to wait. Electronic sensors under each seat in the waiting area and in each barber’s chair track how many customers are waiting in the shop and different coloured lights are displayed outside the shop. Green lights indicate that there is no waiting, yellow lights indicate a wait of about 5 minutes and red lights indicate that the wait may be around 15 minutes. This system can also keep track of how long it takes for each customer to be served. Fourth, QB has done away with the traditional Japanese practice of shampooing customers after the hair cut to remove any loose hairs. Instead, the barbers use QB House’s own ‘air wash’ system where a vacuum cleaner hose is pulled down from the ceiling and used to vacuum the customer’s hair clean. The QB House system has proved so popular that its shops (now over 200) can be found not only in Japan but in many other South East Asian countries such as Singapore,

Source: Andy Maluche/Photographers Direct

CH08.QXD

Malaysia and Thailand. Each year almost 4 million customers experience QB House’s ten-minute hair cuts.

Questions 1 How does QB House compete compared with conventional hairdressers? 2 In what way does technology help QB House to keep its costs down?

237

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 238

.

238

Part Two Design Customer-driven technologies

Customer training

by most owners. Other customer-driven technologies can face the same problem, with the important addition that if customers cannot use technologies such as ATMs, there are serious commercial consequences for a bank’s customer service. Staff in manufacturing operations may require several years of training before they are given control of the technology they operate. Service operations may not have the same opportunity for customer training. Walley and Amin13 suggest that the ability of the operation to train its customers in the use of its technology depends on a number of factors.

The complexity of the service. If services are complex to operate, higher levels of ‘training’ may be required, possibly by potential customers watching experienced customers performing the task correctly. For example, the technologies in theme parks and fast-food outlets rely on customers copying the behaviour of others. Repetition of the service. Frequency of use is an important factor in two ways. First, if a service has to invest in customer training for the technology, the payback for this investment will be greater if the customer uses the technology frequently. Second, customers may, over time, forget how to use the technology. Regular repetition will reinforce the training. Low variety of focus. Training will be easier if the customer is presented with a low variety of tasks. For example, vending machines tend to concentrate on one category of product so that the sequence of tasks required to operate the technology remains consistent.

Technology summaries To understand how customer-processing technologies contribute to operations effectiveness, it is important to treat them to the same basic questions we have in the other technology summaries in this chapter. So, we include in Table 8.7 just some of the technologies in order to illustrate this type of analysis. Table 8.7 Summary of some customer-processing technologies In-flight entertainment What does it do?

Provides a range of entertainment services, film, TV, radio and news programmes to entertain the passenger during a long flight

How does it do it?

Through personalized terminals at the passenger’s seat linked to a central processor

What advantages does it give?

Gives the passengers something to keep themselves busy and reduces the role of the cabin attendants

What constraints does it impose?

High initial costs and need to continually update the material and programme choices as competitors develop them further

Moving walkways What does it do?

Transports large numbers of customers over short distances

How does it do it?

Simple moving belts driven from under the floor

What advantages does it give?

Eases long journeys (particularly through airports) for passengers and improves aircraft punctuality by speeding the flow of passengers through the terminals

What constraints does it impose?

Initial costs plus fixed nature of the installation, i.e. cannot move to areas of sudden high demand

Bar-code scanner What does it do?

Tracks items, for example usage, costs, movement

How does it do it?

Links individual items to central information processing

What advantages does it give?

Fast and easy detailed information about items

What constraints does it impose?

Requires wide-scale usage and acceptance of bar-coding and common conventions

Airline check-in What does it do?

Allocates passengers to aircraft and seats, identifies luggage movements

How does it do it?

By connecting the check-in agent to the central processing unit

What advantages does it give?

Controls movement of passengers and their baggage, allocates people to seats

What constraints does it impose?

High initial costs

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 239

.

Chapter 8 Process technology

Process technology should reflect volume and variety

Technology should reflect the volume–variety requirements of the operation

Different process technologies will be appropriate for different parts of the volume–variety continuum. High variety–low volume processes generally require process technology that is general purpose because it can perform the wide range of processing activities that high variety demands. High volume–low variety processes can use technology that is more dedicated to its narrower range of processing requirements. Within the spectrum from general purpose to dedicated process technologies three dimensions in particular tend to vary with volume and variety. The first is the extent to which the process technology carries out activities or makes decisions for itself, that is, its degree of ‘automation’. The second is the capacity of the technology to process work, that is, its ‘scale’ or ‘scaleability’. The third is the extent to which it is integrated with other technologies, that is, its degree of ‘coupling’ or ‘connectivity’. Figure 8.5 illustrates these three dimensions of process technology.

The degree of automation of the technology To some extent, all technology needs human intervention. It may be minimal, for example the periodic maintenance interventions in a petrochemical refinery. Conversely, the person who operates the technology may be the entire ‘brains’ of the process, for example the surgeon using keyhole surgery techniques. The ratio of technological to human effort it employs is sometimes called the capital intensity of the process technology. Generally processes that have high variety and low volume will employ process technology with lower degrees of automation than those with higher volume and lower variety. For example, investment banks trade in highly complex and sophisticated financial ‘derivatives’, often customized to the needs of individual clients, and each may be worth millions of dollars. The back office of the bank has to process these deals to make sure that payments are made on time, documents are exchanged and so on. Much of this processing will be done using relatively general-purpose technology such as spreadsheets. Skilled back-office staff are making the decisions rather than the technology. Contrast this with higher-volume, low-variety

Capital intensity

High Low Low

Low

Variety Volume

Low High

Broad/ unconstrained Manual, generalpurpose, smallscale, flexible technology

GO TO WEB!

Automation

Scale/ scalability

Coupling/ connectivity

8H

High

High

Narrow/ constrained

Automated, dedicated, largescale, relatively inflexible technology

Figure 8.5 Different process technologies are associated with different volume–variety combinations

239

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 240

.

240

Part Two Design

Automated technology

products, such as straightforward equity (stock) trades. Most of these products are simple and straightforward and are processed by ‘automated’ technology in very high volumes of several thousand per day. Moving towards more automated technology is often justified on the labour costs saved, but that does not always mean that the net effect is an overall cost saving. Operations managers need to consider the following points before automating for cost savings alone:

Can the technology perform the task better or safer than a human (not just faster, although this can obviously be important, but better in a broader sense)? Can the technology make fewer mistakes, change over from one task to the next faster and more reliably or respond to breakdowns effectively? What support activities, such as maintenance or programming, does the technology need in order to function effectively? What will be the effect on indirect costs (not just the extra people and skills which might be necessary but also the effect of increased complexity of support activities)? Can the technology cope with new product or service possibilities as effectively as less automated alternatives? This is a difficult question because no one will know exactly what the operation will need to produce in the future. Nevertheless, it is an important question; automation represents a risk as well as an opportunity. What is the potential for human creativity and problem solving to improve the machines’ performance? Is it worth getting rid of human potential along with its cost?

The scale/scalability of the technology

The scale or scaleability of technology

There is usually some discretion as to the scale of individual units of technology. For example, the duplicating department of a large office complex may decide to invest in a single, very large, fast copier, or alternatively in several smaller, slower copiers distributed around the operation’s various processes. An airline may purchase one or two wide-bodied aircraft or a larger number of smaller aircraft. The advantage of large-scale technologies is that they can usually process items cheaper than small-scale technologies, but usually need high volume and can cope only with low variety. By contrast, the virtues of smaller-scale technology are often the nimbleness and flexibility that are suited to high-variety, lower-volume processing. For example, four small machines can between them produce four different products simultaneously (albeit slowly), whereas a single large machine with four times the output can produce only one product at a time (albeit faster). Small-scale technologies are also more robust. Suppose the choice is between three small machines and one larger one. In the first case, if one machine breaks down, a third of the capacity is lost, but in the second, capacity is reduced to zero. The advantages of large-scale technologies are similar to those of large-capacity increments discussed in Chapter 6. The equivalent to scale for some types of information-processing technology is scaleability. By scaleability we mean the ability to shift to a different level of useful capacity quickly and cost effectively. Scaleability is similar to absolute scale in so much as it is influenced by the same volume–variety characteristics. IT scaleability relies on consistent IT platform architecture and the high process standardization that is usually associated with high-volume and low-variety operations.

The coupling/connectivity of the technology The coupling of technology

Coupling means the linking together of separate activities within a single piece of process technology to form an interconnected processing system. Tight coupling usually gives fast process throughput. For example, in an automated manufacturing system products flow quickly without delays between stages and inventory will be lower – it cannot accumulate when there are no ‘gaps’ between activities. Tight coupling also means that flow is simple and predictable, making it easier to keep track of parts when they pass through fewer stages or information when it is automatically distributed to all parts of an information network.

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 241

.

Chapter 8 Process technology

However, closely coupled technology can be both expensive (each connection may require capital costs) and vulnerable (a failure in one part of an interconnected system can affect the whole system). The fully integrated manufacturing system constrains parts to flow in a predetermined manner, making it difficult to accommodate products with very different processing requirements. So, coupling is generally more suited to relatively low variety and high volume. Higher-variety processing generally requires a more open and unconstrained level of coupling because different products and services will require a wider range of processing activities.

Choice of technology Understanding process technologies and being able to characterize their different dimensions are essential skills for all operations managers. Only then can they manage process technology’s contribution to operations effectiveness. But the most common technologyrelated decision in which operations managers will be involved is the choice between alternative technologies or alternative variants of the same technology. Like many ‘design’ decisions, technology choice is a relatively long-term issue. It can have a significant effect on the operation’s strategic capability. Therefore, in order to make technology choices, it is useful to return to two of the perspectives we took on operations strategy in Chapter 3. There, we distinguished between the market requirements perspective, which emphasizes the importance of satisfying customer needs, and the operations resource perspective, which emphasizes the importance of building the intrinsic capabilities of operations resources. Both these perspectives provide useful views of technology choice. In addition, the more conventional financial perspective is clearly important. Together, these three perspectives provide useful questions which can form the basis for technology evaluation.

Market requirements evaluation In Chapters 2 and 3, we identified the five performance objectives as the mechanism used by operations management to ‘translate’ market requirements into operations objectives. So a sensible approach to evaluating the impact of any process technology on an operation’s ability to serve its markets is to assess how it affects the quality, speed, dependability, flexibility and cost performance of the operation. Consider a warehouse that stores spare parts which it packs and distributes to its customers. It is contemplating investing in a new ‘retrieval and packing’ system which converts sales orders into ‘retrieval lists’ and uses materials-handling equipment to automatically pick up the goods from its shelves and bring them to the packing area. The market requirements evaluation for this warehouse might be as follows:

Quality. The impact on quality could be the fact that the computerized system is not prone to human error, which may previously have resulted in the wrong part being picked off the shelves. Speed. The new system may be able to retrieve items from the shelves faster than human operators can do safely. Dependability. This will depend on how reliable the new system is. If it is less likely to break down than the operators in the old system were likely to be absent (through illness, etc.), then the new system may improve dependability of service. Flexibility. New service flexibility is not likely to be as good as the previous manual system. For example, there will be a physical limit to the size of products the automatic system will be able to be retrieve, whereas people are capable of adapting to doing new things in new ways. Mix flexibility will also be poorer than was previously the case, for the same reason. Volume (and perhaps delivery) flexibility, however, could be better. The

241

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 242

.

Part Two Design

new system can work for longer hours when demand is higher than expected or deadlines are changed. Cost. The new system is certain to require fewer direct operatives to staff the warehouse, but will need extra engineering and maintenance support. Overall, however, labour costs are likely to be lower.

Operations resource evaluation Acquiring new resources, especially process technology, will impact on the intrinsic constraints and capabilities of the operation. By constraints we mean the things it will find difficult to do because of the acquisition of the technology. By capabilities we mean the

Short case SVT programme investment in technology14

Source: SVT Bengt O Nordin

242

SVT’s new technology allows it to edit studio and pre-recorded material flexibly and easily In summer 2000 the management of SVT (Sveriges Television), the Swedish public service television company, decided to invest in a whole new type of digital news technology. At the same time they also decided to reorganize their news operations, move the whole news operation to a new building and, if that wasn’t enough, launch its own new 24-hour news channel. This meant building a new studio facility for 11 shows (all in one huge room), moving 600 people, building control rooms, buying and constructing new news-production hardware and, most significantly, investing $20 million in constructing a cutting-edge digital news production system without comparison in the world. The hardware for this was bought ‘off-the-shelf’ but SVT’s software staff coded the software. The system also allowed contributions from all regions of Sweden to be integrated into national and local news programmes. Together with the rebranding of the company’s news and current affairs shows, it was the single biggest organizational development in the history of SVT.

For many, the most obvious result of the step change in the company’s technology was to be the launch of its new 24-hour digital rolling news service. This finally launched on 10 September 2001. One day later it had to cope with the biggest news story that had broken for decades. To the relief of all, the new system coped. Now well bedded in, the system lets journalists create, store and share news clips easier and faster, with no video cassettes requiring physical handling. Broadcast quality has also improved because video cassettes were prone to breakdown. The atmosphere in the control room is much calmer. Finally, the number of staff necessary to produce the broadcast news has decreased and resources have been shifted into journalists.

Question 1 If you were assessing news-gathering and broadcasting technology such as that described above, what would be your main criteria for choosing between alternative technological options?

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 243

.

Chapter 8 Process technology

things which the operation can now do because of the technology. Note that constraints and capabilities are not what the operation does necessarily do but what it can do. In other words, this operation’s resource evaluation is an assessment of the potential that the organization is acquiring through its process technology. Let us return to the warehouse example described previously. Constraints

The main constraints imposed by the new process technology for the warehouse probably lie in its inability to cope with products of very different sizes or a rapidly changing mix of products stored within the warehouse. While this may not be a serious problem for the current requirements of the company’s markets, it does impose some rigidity in terms of the markets which the company might wish to pursue in the future. Capabilities

The new technology could enable the company to link its sales order-processing information systems directly to its warehouse management systems. This could be seen as the first step to a fully integrated supply chain management system which would oversee all demand and supply management for the company. Thus the new technology will provide an opportunity for the company to learn how such systems might work. Key questions here might be concerned with whether the new technology can be expanded in this way. If so, this will mean that the knowledge the company gains in managing this new technology can be exploited in the future.

Financial evaluation

Time value of money

Net present value

Assessing the financial value of investing in process technology is in itself a specialized subject. While it is not the purpose of this book to delve into the details of financial analysis, it is important to highlight one important issue that is central to financial evaluation: while the benefits of investing in new technology can be spread over many years into the future, the costs associated with investing in the technology usually occur up front. So we have to consider the time value of money. Simply, this means that receiving €1000 now is better than receiving €1000 in a year’s time. Receiving €1000 now enables us to invest the money so that it will be worth more than the €1000 we receive in a year’s time. Alternatively, reversing the logic, we can ask ourselves how much would have to be invested now to receive €1000 in one year’s time. This amount (lower than €1000) is called the net present value of receiving €1000 in one year’s time. For example, suppose current interest rates are 10 per cent per annum; then the amount we would have to invest to receive €1000 in one year’s time is 1 €1000 ––––– = €909.10 (1.10) So the present value of €1000 in one year’s time, discounted for the fact that we do not have it immediately, is €909.10. In two years’ time, the amount we would have to invest to receive €1000 is: 1 1 1 €1000 ––––– ––––– = €1000 ––––––2 = €826.50 (1.10) (1.10) (1.10)

Discount rate

The rate of interest assumed (10 per cent in our case) is known as the discount rate. More generally, the present value of €x in n years’ time, at a discount rate of r per cent, is: x € ––––––––– n (1 + r/100)

243

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 244

.

244

Part Two Design

Worked example The warehouse which we have been using as an example has been subjected to a costing and cost-savings exercise. The capital cost of purchasing and installing the new technology can be spread over three years and from the first year of its effective operation, overall operations cost savings will be made. Combining the cash that the company will have to spend and the savings that it will make, the cash flow year by year is shown in Table 8.8. Table 8.8 Cash flows for the warehouse process technology Year

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

Cash flow (€000s)

–300

30

50

400

400

400

400

Present value (discounted at 10%)

–300

27.27

41.3

300.53

273.21

248.37

225.79

However, these cash flows have to be discounted in order to assess their ‘present value’. Here the company is using a discount rate of 10 per cent. This is also shown in Table 8.8. The effective life of this technology is assumed to be six years: The total cash flow (sum of all the cash flows) = €1.38 million However, the net present value (NPV) = €816,500 The company considers this to be acceptable. Calculating discount rates, although perfectly possible, can be cumbersome. As an alternative, tables are usually used such as the one in Table 8.9. So now the net present value, P = DF × FV where DF = the discount factor from Table 8.9 FV = future value Table 8.9 Present value of €1 to be paid in future Years

3.0%

4.0%

5.0%

6.0%

7.0%

8.0%

9.0%

10.0%

1 2 3 4 5

€0.970 €0.942 €0.915 €0.888 €0.862

€0.962 €0.925 €0.889 €0.855 €0.822

€0.952 €0.907 €0.864 €0.823 €0.784

€0.943 €0.890 €0.840 €0.792 €0.747

€0.935 €0.873 €0.816 €0.763 €0.713

€0.926 €0.857 €0.794 €0.735 €0.681

€0.918 €0.842 €0.772 €0.708 €0.650

€0.909 €0.827 €0.751 €0.683 €0.621

6 7 8 9 10

€0.837 €0.813 €0.789 €0.766 €0.744

€0.790 €0.760 €0.731 €0.703 €0.676

€0.746 €0.711 €0.677 €0.645 €0.614

€0.705 €0.665 €0.627 €0.592 €0.558

€0.666 €0.623 €0.582 €0.544 €0.508

€0.630 €0.584 €0.540 €0.500 €0.463

€0.596 €0.547 €0.502 €0.460 €0.422

€0.565 €0.513 €0.467 €0.424 €0.386

11 12 13 14 15

€0.722 €0.701 €0.681 €0.661 €0.642

€0.650 €0.626 €0.601 €0.578 €0.555

€0.585 €0.557 €0.530 €0.505 €0.481

€0.527 €0.497 €0.469 €0.442 €0.417

€0.475 €0.444 €0.415 €0.388 €0.362

€0.429 €0.397 €0.368 €0.341 €0.315

€0.388 €0.356 €0.326 €0.299 €0.275

€0.351 €0.319 €0.290 €0.263 €0.239

16 17 18 19 20

€0.623 €0.605 €0.587 €0.570 €0.554

€0.534 €0.513 €0.494 €0.475 €0.456

€0.458 €0.436 €0.416 €0.396 €0.377

€0.394 €0.371 €0.350 €0.331 €0.312

€0.339 €0.317 €0.296 €0.277 €0.258

€0.292 €0.270 €0.250 €0.232 €0.215

€0.252 €0.231 €0.212 €0.195 €0.179

€0.218 €0.198 €0.180 €0.164 €0.149

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 245

.

Chapter 8 Process technology

To use the table, find the vertical column and locate the appropriate discount rate (as a percentage). Then find the horizontal row corresponding to the number of years it will take to receive the payment. Where the column and the row intersect is the present value of €1. You can multiply this value by the expected future value in order to find its present value.

Worked example A healthcare clinic is considering purchasing a new analysis system. The net cash flows from the new analysis system are as follows. Year 1: Year 2: Year 3: Year 4: Year 5:

–€10,000 (outflow of cash) €3000 €3500 €3500 €3000

Assuming that the real discount rate for the clinic is 9 per cent, using the net present value table (Table 8.9), demonstrate whether the new system would at least cover its costs. Table 8.10 shows the calculations. It shows that because the net present value of the cash flow is positive, purchasing the new system would cover its costs and would be (just) profitable for the clinic. Table 8.10 Present value calculations for the clinic Year

Cash flow

Table factor

Present value

1 2 3 4 5

(€10,000) × €3000 × €3500 × €3500 × €3000 ×

1.000 = 0.917 = 0.842 = 0.772 = 0.708 =

(€10,000.00) €2,752.29 €2,945.88 €2,702.64 €2,125.28

Net present value =

€526.09

Summary answers to key questions

???

The Companion Website to the book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack – also has a brief ‘Study Guide’ to each chapter.

What is process technology?

Process technology is the machines, equipment or devices that help operations to create or deliver products and services. Indirect process technology helps to facilitate the direct creation of products and services.

Operations managers do not need to know the technical details of all technologies, but they do need to know the answers to the following questions: What does it do? How does it do it? What advantages does it give? What constraints does it impose?

245

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 246

.

246

Part Two Design

What are the significant materials-processing technologies?

Technologies which have had a particular impact include numerically controlled machine tools, robots, automated guided vehicles, flexible manufacturing systems and computer-integrated manufacturing systems.

What are the significant information-processing technologies?

Significant technologies include local area networks, wireless LANs and wide area networks, the internet, and the World Wide Web and extranets. Of particular importance are the latter which include the integration of computing and telecommunications technology. Other developments include RFID, management information systems, decision support systems and expert systems.

What are the significant customer-processing technologies?

There are no universally agreed classifications of customer-processing technologies, such as there are with materials- and information-processing technologies. The way we classify technologies here is through the nature of the interaction between customers, staff and the technology itself. Using this classification, technologies can be categorized into those with direct customer interaction and those which are operated by an intermediary.

What are the generic characteristics of process technology?

All technologies can be conceptualized on three dimensions: the degree of automation of the technology, the scale or scaleability of the technology and the degree of coupling or connectivity of the technology.

How is process technology chosen?

Market requirements evaluation includes assessing the impact that the process technology will have on the operation’s performance objectives (quality, speed, dependability, flexibility and cost).

Operations resource assessment involves judging the constraints and capabilities which will be imposed by the process technology.

Financial evaluation involves the use of some of the more common evaluation approaches, such as net present value.

1/11/06

11:17

Page 247

.

247

Chapter 8 Process technology

Case study Rochem Ltd

Dr Rhodes was losing his temper. ‘It should be a simple enough decision. There are only two alternatives. You are only being asked to choose a machine!’ The management committee looked abashed. Rochem Ltd was one of the largest independent companies supplying the food-processing industry. Its initial success had come with a food preservative used mainly for meatbased products and marketed under the name of ‘Lerentyl’. Other products were subsequently developed in the food colouring and food container coating fields, so that now Lerentyl accounted for only 25 per cent of total company sales, which were slightly over £10 million.

Source: Empics

CH08.QXD

The decision The problem causing such controversy related to the replacement of one of the process units used to manufacture Lerentyl. Only two such units were used both were ‘Chemling’ machines. It was the older of the two Chemling units which was giving trouble. High breakdown figures, with erratic quality levels, meant that output level requirements were only just being reached. The problem was, should the company replace the ageing Chemling with a new Chemling or should it buy the only other plant on the market capable of the required process, the AFU unit? The chief chemist’s staff had drawn up a comparison of the two units, shown in Table 8.11. The body considering the problem was the newly formed management committee. The committee consisted of the four senior managers in the firm: the chief chemist and the marketing manager, who had been with the firm since its beginning, together with the production manager and the accountant, both of whom had joined the company only six months before. What follows is a condensed version of the information presented by each manager to the committee, together with their attitudes to the decision.

The marketing manager The current market for this type of preservative had reached a size of £5 million, of which Rochem Ltd supplied approximately 48 per cent. There had, of late, been significant changes in the market – in particular, many of the users of preservatives were now able to buy products similar to Lerentyl. The result had been the evolution of a much more price-sensitive market than had previously been the case. Further market projections were somewhat uncertain. It was clear that the total market would not shrink (in volume terms) and best estimates suggested a market of perhaps £6 million within the next three or four years (at current prices). However, there were some people in the industry who believed that the present market represented only the tip of the iceberg. Although the food preservative market had advanced by a series of technical innovations, ‘real’ changes in the basic product were now few and far between. Lerentyl was sold in either solid powder or liquid form, depending on the particular needs of the customer. Prices tended to be related to the weight of chemical used, however. Thus,

Table 8.11 A comparison of the two alternative machines CHEMLING

AFU

Capital cost

£590,000

£880,000

Processing costs

Fixed: £15,000/month Variable: £750/kg

Fixed: £40,000/month Variable: £600/kg

Design capacity

105 kg/month 98 ± 0.7% purity

140 kg/month 99.5 ± 0.2% purity

Quality

Manual testing

Automatic testing

Maintenance

Adequate but needs servicing

Not known – probably good

After-sales services

Very good

Not known – unlikely to be good

Delivery

Three months

Immediate

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 248

.

248

Part Two Design for example, the current average market price was approximately £1050 per kg. There were, of course, wide variations depending on order size, etc. ‘At the moment I am mainly interested in getting the right quantity and quality of Lerentyl each month and although production has never let me down yet, I’m worried that unless we get a reliable new unit quickly, it soon will. The AFU machine could be on-line in a few weeks, giving better quality too. Furthermore, if demand does increase (but I’m not saying it will), the AFU will give us the extra capacity. I will admit that we are not trying to increase our share of the preservative market as yet. We see our priority as establishing our other products first. When that’s achieved, we will go back to concentrating on the preservative side of things.’

The chief chemist The chief chemist was an old friend of John Rhodes and together they had been largely responsible for every product innovation. At the moment, the major part of his budget was devoted to modifying basic Lerentyl so that it could be used for more acidic food products such as fruit. This was not proving easy and as yet nothing had come of the research, although the chief chemist remained optimistic. ‘If we succeed in modifying Lerentyl the market opportunities will be doubled overnight and we will need the extra capacity. I know we would be taking a risk by going for the AFU machine, but our company has grown by gambling on our research findings and we must continue to show faith. Also the AFU technology is the way all similar technologies will be in the future. We have to start learning how to exploit it sooner or later.’

The production manager The Lerentyl department was virtually self-contained as a production unit. In fact, it was physically separate, located in a building a few yards detached from the rest of the plant. Production requirements for Lerentyl were currently at a steady rate of 190 kg per month. The six technicians who staffed the machines were the only technicians in Rochem who did all their own minor repairs and full quality control. The reason for this was largely historical since, when the firm started, the product was experimental and qualified technicians were needed to operate the plant. Four of the six had been with the firm almost from its beginning.

‘It’s all right for Dave and Eric (marketing manager and chief chemist) to talk about a big expansion of Lerentyl sales; they don’t have to cope with all the problems if it doesn’t happen. The fixed costs of the AFU unit are nearly three times those of the Chemling. Just think what that will do to my budget at low volumes of output. As I understand it, there is absolutely no evidence to show a large upswing in Lerentyl. No, the whole idea (of the AFU plant) is just too risky. Not only is there the risk, I don’t think it is generally understood what the consequences of the AFU would mean. We would need twice the variety of spares for a start. But what really worries me is the staff’s reaction. As fully qualified technicians they regard themselves as the elite of the firm; so they should, they are paid practically the same as I am! If we get the AFU plant, all their most interesting work, like the testing and the maintenance, will disappear or be greatly reduced. They will finish up as highly paid process workers.’

The accountant The company had financed nearly all its recent capital investment from its retained profits but would be taking out short-term loans the following year for the first time for several years. ‘At the moment, I don’t think it wise to invest extra capital we can’t afford in an attempt to give us extra capacity we don’t need. This year will be an expensive one for the company. We are already committed to considerably increased expenditure on promotion of our other products and capital investment in other parts of the firm and Dr Rhodes is not in favour of excessive funding from outside the firm. I accept that there might eventually be an upsurge in Lerentyl demand but, if it does come, it probably won’t be this year and it will be far bigger than the AFU can cope with anyway, so we might as well have three Chemling plants at that time.’

Questions 1 How do the two alternative process technologies (Chemling and AFU) differ in terms of their scale and automation? What are the implications of this for Rochem? 2 Remind yourself of the distinction between feasibility, acceptability and vulnerability discussed in Chapter 4. Evaluate both technologies using these criteria. 3 What would you recommend the company should do?

Other short cases and worked answers are included in the Companion Website to this book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 249

.

Chapter 8 Process technology

249

Problems 1

A new machine requires an investment of €500,000 and will generate profits of €100,000 for ten years. Will the investment have a positive net present value assuming that a realistic interest is 6 per cent?

2

A local government housing office is considering investing in a new computer system for managing the maintenance of its properties. The system is forecast to generate savings of around £100,000 per year and will cost £400,000. It is expected to have a life of seven years. The local authority expects its departments to use a discount rate of 0.3 to calculate the financial return on its investments. Is this investment financially worthwhile?

3

In the example above, the local government’s finance officers have realized that their discount rate has been historically too low. They now believe that the discount rate should be doubled. Is the investment in the new computer system still worthwhile?

4

Doctor Carlson was frustrated. ‘I just don’t understand why my colleagues are proving so resistant to this innovation. Computer-based diagnostic systems have been proved to be more effective than a single doctor working alone. The system simply requires them to be more disciplined in entering the patient’s symptoms onto the computer. These symptoms, together with the patient’s history, are put through a series of diagnostic questions that reflect a huge amount of medical knowledge, far more than one doctor could ever hold in his or her own head. It then generates a series of more questions and possible diagnoses that the doctor can explore further with the patient. It doesn’t replace the doctor at all. On the contrary, it gives them a valuable new tool. But I now realize that we have put together a very strong case to persuade all the doubters and the people who are simply scared of new technology.’ How would you help Dr Carlson to evaluate this new diagnostic system in terms of its market, operations and financial worth?

5

A new optical reader for scanning documents is being considered by a retail bank. The new system has a fixed cost of €30,000 per year and a variable cost of €2.5 per batch. The cost of the new scanner is €100,000. The bank charges €10 per batch for scanning documents and it believes that the demand for its scanning services will be 2000 batches in year 1 5000 batches in year 2, 10,000 batches in year 3 and then 12,000 batches per year from year 4 onwards. If the realistic discount rate for the bank is 6 per cent, calculate the net present value of the investment over a five-year period.

Study activities Some study activities can be answered by reading the chapter. Others will require some general knowledge of business activity and some might require an element of investigation. All have hints on how they can be answered on the Companion Website for this book that also contains more discussion questions – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

1

Visit a ‘print services’ operation of some kind. This could be one of the many high-street shops that offer to copy and bind documents. It could be the print services department of a university, college or business. If you can, observe the technology used in these type of operations and try to discuss the various kinds of technology with the manager or operatives in the operation. What do you think are the key factors which determine the type of technology an operation of this sort purchases?

2

(a) Visit a number of fast-food restaurants and observe the technology used to prepare, cook, store and serve food. When these technologies are being developed, what do you think are the main criteria used to judge how effective they are? (b) One fast-food chain in the USA is reputed to have invested $30 million in trying to develop a pizza oven which produces pizzas similar to a traditional pizza oven (which is about 3 square metres in area) but that would take up only 1 square metre. Make a case for justifying this level of investment.

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 250

.

250

Part Two Design

3

How do you think Auto-ID could benefit operations process in (a) a hospital, (b) an airport, (c) a warehouse?

4

(Advanced) By searching the web and visiting a high-street example, find examples of the latest technologies used in (a) retail banking (b) CD and DVD retailing (c) dry cleaning. What are the advantages and disadvantages of the technologies you have found?

5

(Advanced) Security devices are becoming increasingly high-tech. Most offices and similar buildings have simple security devices such as ‘swipe cards’ that admit only authorized people to the premises. Other technologies are becoming more common (although perhaps more in movies than in reality) such as finger print, iris and face scanning. Explore websites that deal with advanced security technology and gain some understanding of their state of development, advantages and disadvantages. Use this understanding to design a security system for an office building with which you are familiar. Remember that any system must allow access to legitimate users of the building (at least to obtain information for which they have clearance) and yet provide maximum security against any unauthorized access to areas and/or information.

Notes on chapter 1 The Economist (2002) ‘Help! There’s Nobody in the Cockpit’, 21 December. 2 Brown, D. (1993) ‘Mechanical Milkman Allows Farmer a Lie In’, The Daily Telegraph, 11 September. 3 Economic Commission for Europe (1985) Production and Use of Industrial Robots, UN Economic Commission for Europe, ENC/ENG.ATV/15. 4 Edquist, C. and Jacobsson, S. (1988) Flexible Automation, Blackwell. 5 Source: ‘When Robots do the Really Dangerous Jobs’, The Times, 14 August 1996. 6 Sources: Company website; George, R. (2001) ‘Mr SushiGo-Round’, The Independent on Sunday, 30 December. 7 Source: Tobias, R.L. (1992) Henry Ford II Scholar Award Lecture, Cranfield School of Management. 8 Gunton, T. (1990) Inside Information Technology, Prentice Hall. 9 Source: Booz Allen and Hamilton data quoted in de Jacquelot, P. (1999) ‘Ups and Downs of Internet Banking’, Connections, Issue 1, Financial Times.

10 Adapted from Jayaraman, V. and Srivastara, R. (1996) ‘Expert Systems in Production and Operations Management’, International Journal of Operations and Production Management, Vol. 16, No. 12. 11 McFarlane, D., Sarma, S., Chirn, J.L., Wong, C.Y., and Ashton, K. (2002) The Intelligent Product in Manufacturing Control, Working Paper, Cambridge Auto-ID Centre, Institute for Manufacturing, University of Cambridge. 12 Source: Albercht, K. (2002) ‘Supermarket Cards: Tip of the retail surveillance iceberg’, Denver University Law Review, June, MIT Auto-ID Centre website. 13 Walley, P. and Amin, V. (1994) ‘Automation in a Customer Contact Environment’, International Journal of Operations and Production Management, Vol. 14, No. 5, pp. 86–100. 14 Details courtesy of Johan Lindén, S.V.T. and Pär Åhlström, Chalmers University.

CH08.QXD

1/11/06

11:17

Page 251

.

Chapter 8 Process technology

Selected further reading Brain, B. (2001) ‘How Stuff Works’, John Wiley and Sons. Exactly what it says. A lot of the ‘stuff ’ is product technology, but the book also explains many process technologies in a clear and concise manner without sacrificing relevant detail. Carr, N.G. (2000) ‘Hypermediation: “Commerce and Clickstream”’, Harvard Business Review, January–February Written at the height of the internet boom, it gives a flavour of how internet technologies were seen. Chew, W.B., Leonard-Barton, D. and Bohn, R.E. (1991) ‘Beating Murphy’s Law’, Sloan Management Review, Vol. 5, Spring. One of the few articles that treats the issue of why everything seems to go wrong when any new technology is introduced. Insightful.

Cobham, D. and Curtis, G. (2004) Business Information Systems: Analysis, Design and Practice, FT Prentice Hall. A good solid text on the subject. Evans, P. and Wurster, T. (1999) ‘Blown to Bits: How the new economics of information transforms strategy’, Harvard Business School Press. Interesting exposition of how internet-based technologies can change the rules of the game in business. Kaplan, R.S. (1986) ‘Must CIM be Justified by Faith Alone?’, Harvard Business Review, Vol. 64, No. 2. An old article but an interesting one that tackles the difficulty in quantifying the benefits from some advanced technologies.

Useful websites www.bpmi.org Site of the Business Process Management Initiative. Some good resources including papers and articles. www.bptrends.com News site for trends in business process management generally. Some interesting articles. www.iienet.org The American Institute of Industrial Engineers site. It is an important professional body for technology, process design and related topics.

www.waria.com A Workflow and Reengineering Association website. Some useful topics. www.opsman.org Definitions, links and opinion on operations management.

251

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 252

.

252

9

Chapter Job design and work organization

Source: Bettmann/Corbis

Introduction Operations management is often presented as a subject with its main focus on technology, systems, procedures and facilities – in other words the non-human parts of the organization. This is not true of course. On the contrary, the manner in which an organization’s human resources are managed has a profound impact on the effectiveness of its operations function. In this chapter we look especially at the elements of human resource management which are traditionally seen as being directly within the sphere of operations management. These are the activities which influence the relationship between people, the technology they use and the work methods employed by the operation. This is usually called job design. Figure 9.1 shows how job design fits into the overall model of operations activities.

Process design Supply network design Operations strategy Layout and flow Design Process technology

Operations management

Job design Planning and control Product/service design

Topic covered in this chapter

Figure 9.1 The design activities in operations management covered in this chapter

Improvement

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 253

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

Key questions

???

What is job design?

What are the key elements of job design?

How do we go about designing jobs and organizing work?

Operations in practice The Giza Quarry Company Working in quarry operations, where stone and other minerals are hacked from the ground, can be one of the most physically demanding occupations for operations managers and staff alike. This is especially true when the quarry is located in a harsh environment. Under these circumstances designing jobs and managing staff generally becomes particularly important. Badly designed jobs will quickly have an impact on the motivation and physical safety of all operations staff. According to one supervisor at the Giza Quarry Company, it is the combination of the physical size of the products together with the demanding nature of the job which makes it challenging. ‘Within the limits of the geological conditions we have to cut large blocks, around 1 metre long by half a metre wide and high. These stones can weigh a hefty 5 tonnes each. The blocks are cut from the quarry face and then rough-cut to size, a semi-skilled task but one carried out in hot and dusty conditions. The stones then need to be ‘dressed’ with precisely square edges and perfectly flat sides, a highly skilled task that requires years of training.’ The Giza Quarry Company owns and operates a quarry in Egypt on the edge of the Sahara Desert. Its operations include surveying the site for appropriate strata, cutting stone from the quarry face, precisely ‘dressing’ stone to clients’ requirements and transporting it to the client’s site. The quarry’s main client is a branch of the Egyptian government which is engaged on a long-term major construction project. Because of the considerable size and weight of the blocks, the client, located 1 kilometre away, expects them to take the blocks to the precise location on the site and even lay them in position. The government has designated the whole area an environmentally sensitive site so much of the work has to be done by hand. The quarry employs skilled masons and stone layers with experience of construction methods suitable for the desert environment. Because it is the

Source: Shinichi Nishimoto, Waseda University

CH09.QXD

largest local employer in the area, many of its staff are second- and even third-generation employees of the company. Demand for the company’s stone is steady and based on very long-term contracts. The quarry works six days a week and produces around 130 blocks per day. In this chapter we will use the example of the Giza Quarry Company to explore some of the more important issues of job design.

253

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 254

.

254

Part Two Design

What is job design?

Job design The way in which we structure the content and environment of individual staff member’s jobs within the workplace and the interface with the technology or facilities that they use.

To say that an organization’s human resources are its greatest asset is something of a cliché. Yet it is worth reminding ourselves of the importance of human resources, especially in the operations function, where most ‘human resources’ are to be found. It follows that it is operations managers who are most involved in the leadership, development and organization of human resources. In fact, the influence of operations management on the organization’s staff is not limited to how their jobs are designed. (Nor is the coverage of this book: Chapters 18 and 20, for example, are concerned largely with how the contribution of the operation’s staff can be harnessed.) Job design is about how we structure each individual’s job, the workplace or environment in which they work and their interface with the technology they use. Work organization, although used sometimes interchangeably with job design, is a broader term that considers the organization of the whole operation, material, technology and people, to achieve the operations objectives. In essence job design and work organization defines the way in which people go about their working lives. It positions their expectations of what is required of them and it influences their perceptions of how they contribute to the organization. It defines their activities in relation to their work colleagues and it channels the flow of communication between different parts of the operation. But most importantly it helps to develop the culture of the organization – its shared values, beliefs and assumptions.

The elements of job design GO TO WEB!

9A

Job design involves a number of separate yet related elements which when taken together define the jobs of the people who work in the operation. Whether you are managing an Egyptian quarry, providing adventure holidays, running a software consultancy or a tax advice office, or building cars, there are six key elements of job design that you will need to consider (see Figure 9.2).

What are the environmental conditions of the workplace?

What is the best method of performing each job?

Figure 9.2 The elements of job design

What technology is available and how will it be used?

How long will tasks take and how many people will be needed?

What tasks are to be allocated to each person?

How do we maintain commitment?

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 255

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

What are the environmental conditions of the workplace?

The conditions under which jobs are performed will have a significant impact on people’s effectiveness, comfort and safety. This is called ergonomic environmental design. It is concerned with issues such as noise, heat and light in the workplace. What technology is available and how will it be used?

The vast majority of operational tasks require the use of technology, even if the technology is not sophisticated. Not only does the technology need to be appropriate and designed well (see Chapter 8), so does the interface between the people and the hardware. This is called ergonomic workplace design. What tasks are to be allocated to each person in the operation?

Producing goods and services involves a whole range of different tasks which need to be divided between the people who staff the operation. Different approaches to the division of labour will lead to different task allocations. What is the best method of performing each job?

Every job should have an approved method of completion and this should be the ‘best’ method. Although there are different ideas of what is ‘best’, it is generally the most efficient method but that fits the task and does not unduly interfere with other tasks. This is usually referred to as work study – one element of scientific management. How long will it take and how many people will be needed?

The second element of scientific management is work measurement. Work measurement helps us calculate the time required to do a job so that we can then work out how many people we will need. How do we maintain commitment?

Keeping staff motivated is not easy. There is a danger that in considering the previous questions it may be tempting to see the person as a unit of resource rather than a human being with feeling and emotions. So understanding how we can encourage people and maintain their commitment is the most important of the issues in job design and work organization. This is concerned with the behavioural approaches to job design including empowerment, teamwork and flexible working.

Designing environmental conditions – ergonomics Ergonomics A branch of job design that is primarily concerned with the physiological aspects of job design, with how the human body fits with process facilities and the environment; can also be referred to as human factors, or human factors engineering.

Human factors engineering An alternative term for ergonomics.

Ergonomics is concerned primarily with the physiological aspects of job design – that is, with the human body and how it fits into its surroundings. This involves two aspects. First, how a person interfaces with environmental conditions in his or her immediate working area. By this we mean the temperature, lighting, noise environment and so on. Second, how the person interfaces with the physical aspect of his or her workplace, where the ‘workplace’ includes tables, chairs, desks, machines, computers. Ergonomics is sometimes referred to as human factors engineering or just ‘human factors’. Both of these aspects are linked by two common ideas:

There must be a fit between people and the jobs they do. To achieve this fit there are only two alternatives. Either the job can be made to fit the people who are doing it, or alternatively, the people can be made (or perhaps less radically, recruited) to fit the job. Ergonomics addresses the former alternative.

255

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 256

.

Part Two Design

It is important to take a ‘scientific’ approach to job design, for example collecting data to indicate how people react under different job design conditions and trying to find the best set of conditions for comfort and performance.

Ergonomic environmental design

Occupational health and safety

The Giza Quarry operates at the edge of a desert where temperatures reach 40 degrees at the height of summer. The immediate environment in which jobs take place will influence the way they are performed so you will need to provide shade and shelter and ensure a plentiful supply of fresh water and food for the workforce. Working conditions which are too hot or too cold, insufficiently illuminated or glaringly bright, excessively noisy or irritatingly silent will all influence the way jobs are carried out. Many of these issues are often covered by occupational health and safety legislation which controls environmental conditions in workplaces throughout the world. A thorough understanding of this aspect of ergonomics is necessary to work within the guidelines of such legislation. Working temperature

Source: Tibbett and Britten

256

GO TO WEB!

9B

Extremely low working temperatures as in this frozen food warehouse, require protective clothing and limits to the maximum length of time anyone is allowed to work at the job

Predicting the reactions of individuals to working temperature is not straightforward. Individuals vary in the way their performance and comfort vary with temperature. Furthermore, most of us judging ‘temperature’ will also be influenced by other factors such as humidity and air movement. Nevertheless, some general points regarding working temperatures provide guidance to job designers:1

Comfortable temperature range will depend on the type of work being carried out, lighter work requiring higher temperatures than heavier work. The effectiveness of people at performing vigilance tasks reduces at temperatures above about 29°C; the equivalent temperature for people performing light manual tasks is a little lower. The chances of accidents occurring increase at temperatures which are above or below the comfortable range for the work involved.

Illumination levels

The intensity of lighting required to perform any job satisfactorily will depend on the nature of the job. Some jobs which involve extremely delicate and precise movement, surgery for example, require very high levels of illumination. Other, less delicate jobs do not require such high levels. Table 9.1 shows the recommended illumination levels (measured in lux) for a range of activities.

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 257

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization Table 9.1 Examples of recommended lighting levels for various activities2 Activity

Illuminance (lx)

Normal activities in the home, general lighting

50

Furnace rooms in glass factory

150

General office work

500

Motor vehicle assembly

500

Proofreading

750

Colour matching in paint factory

1 000

Electronic assembly

1 000

Close inspection of knitwear

1 500

Engineering testing inspection using small instruments

3 000

Watchmaking and fine jewellery manufacture

3 000

Surgery, local lighting

10 000–50 000

Noise levels

The damaging effects of excessive noise levels are perhaps easier to understand than some other environmental factors. Noise-induced hearing loss is a well-documented consequence of working environments where noise is not kept below safe limits. The noise levels of various activities are shown in Table 9.2. When reading this list, bear in mind that the recommended (and often legal) maximum noise level to which people can be subjected over the working day is 90 decibels (dB) in the UK (although in some parts of the world the legal level is lower than this). Also bear in mind that the decibels unit of noise is based on a logarithmic scale, which means that noise intensity doubles about every 3 dB. In addition to the damaging effects of high levels of noise, intermittent and high-frequency noise can affect work performance at far lower levels, especially on tasks requiring attention and judgement:3 Table 9.2 Noise levels for various activities Noise

Decibels (dB)

Quiet speech

40

Light traffic at 25 metres

50

Large, busy office

60

Busy street, heavy traffic

70

Pneumatic drill at 20 metres

80

Textile factory

90

Circular saw – close work

100

Riveting machine – close work

110

Jet aircraft taking off at 100 metres

120

Ergonomics in the office

As the number of people working in offices (or office-like workplaces) has increased, ergonomic principles have been applied increasingly to this type of work. At the same time, legislation has been moving to cover office technology such as computer screens and keyboards. For example, European Union directives on working with display screen equipment require organizations to assess all workstations to reduce the risks inherent in their use, plan work times for breaks and changes in activity and provide information and training for users. Figure 9.3 illustrates some of the ergonomic factors which should be taken into account when designing office jobs.

257

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 258

.

258

Part Two Design

Adequate lighting Adequate contrast, no glare or distracting reflections Screen: stable image, adjustable, readable, glare/reflection-free

Forearms approximately horizontal Seat back adjustability

Good lumbar support Seat height adjustability

Window covering

Space for postural change, no obstacles under desk

No excess pressure on underside of thighs and backs of knees

Noise and fumes minimized

Work surfaces: allow flexible arrangements, spacious, glare free

Software: appropriate to task, adapted to user, no undisclosed monitoring Foot support if needed

Leg room and clearance to allow postural changes

Keyboard: useable, adjustable, detachable, legible

Figure 9.3 Ergonomics in the office environment

Designing the human interface – ergonomic workplace design

Repetitive strain injury (RSI) Damage to the body because of repetition of activities.

The Giza Quarry will need to think carefully about the design of that workplace. For example, highly skilled masons must work for long periods, stones must be set at the best height and so on. Ergonomic workplace design investigates how people interface with the physical parts of their jobs and applies as much to office work as it does to quarries where issues such as repetitive strain injury (RSI) and impaired vision are not uncommon for people who make continued use of tools, including computers. Understanding how workplaces affect performance, fatigue, physical strain and injury is all part of the ergonomics approach to job design.

Anthropometric aspects

Anthropometric data Data that relates to peoples’ size, shape and other physical abilities, used in the design of jobs and physical facilities.

Many ergonomic improvements are primarily concerned with what are called the anthropometric aspects of jobs – that is, the aspects related to people’s size, shape and other physical abilities. The design of an assembly task, for example, should be governed partly by the size and strength of the operators who do the job. The data which ergonomists use when doing this is called anthropometric data. Table 9.3 gives an example of this type of data. Note that because we all vary in our size and capabilities, ergonomists are particularly interested in our range of capabilities – usually expressed in percentile terms as in Table 9.3. Figure 9.4 illustrates this idea. This shows the idea of size (in this case height) variation. Only 5 per cent of the population are smaller than the person on the extreme left (5th percentile), whereas 95 per cent of the population are smaller than the person on the extreme right (95th percentile). When this principle is applied to other dimensions of the body, for example arm length, it can be used to design work areas. Figure 9.4 shows the normal and maximum work areas derived from anthropometric data. It would be inadvisable, for example, to place frequently used components or tools outside the maximum work area derived from the 5th percentile dimensions of human reach.

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 259

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization Table 9.3 An example of anthropometric data expressed in percentile terms – female and male body dimensions in cm for US civilians ages 20 to 60 years (female/male) Body dimension (cm)

Percentiles 5th

50th

95th

Height

149.5/161.7

160.4/173.5

171.4/184.3

Eye height

138.3/151.0

148.9/162.4

159.4/172.6

Elbow height

93.7/100.1

101.2/109.8

108.7/119.1

Sitting height

78.6/84.2

85.2/90.6

90.6/96.7

Sitting eye height

67.4/72.6

73.3/78.6

78.5/84.4

Sitting elbow height

18.1/19.0

23.3/24.3

28.1/29.4

Sitting knee height

45.2/49.3

49.8/54.3

54.4/59.2

Sitting back of knee height

35.5/39.2

39.8/44.2

44.2/48.7

Sitting thigh clearance height

10.6/11.3

13.7/14.4

17.5/17.7

5% percentile

95% percentile

Maximum work area 5%

50%

95%

Normal work area

Figure 9.4 The use of anthropometric data in job design

Designing task allocation – the division of labour Division of labour An approach to job design that involves dividing a task down into relatively small parts, each of which is accomplished by a single person.

The Giza Quarry must decide whether to employ specialists or generalists. Should the stone masons who dress the blocks (a highly skilled task) also be responsible for sharpening their own chisels (a semi-skilled task) or should there be separate people to do each task? This idea is called the division of labour – dividing the total task into smaller parts, each of which is accomplished by a single person or team. It was first formalized as a concept by the economist

259

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 260

.

260

Part Two Design

Adam Smith in his Wealth of Nations in 1746.4 Perhaps the epitome of the division of labour is the assembly line, where products move along a single path and are built up by operators continually repeating a single task.5 This is the predominant model of job design in most mass-produced products and in some mass-produced services (fast food, for example). There are some real advantages in division-of-labour principles:

It promotes faster learning. It is obviously easier to learn how to do a relatively short and simple task than a long and complex one. This means that new members of staff can be quickly trained and assigned to their tasks when they are short and simple. Automation becomes easier. Dividing a total task into small parts raises the possibility of automating some of those small tasks. Substituting technology for labour is considerably easier for short and simple tasks than for long and complex ones. Reduced non-productive work. This is probably the most important benefit of division of labour. In large, complex tasks the proportion of time spent picking up tools and materials, putting them down again and generally finding, positioning and searching can be very high indeed. For example, one person assembling a whole motor car engine would take two or three hours and involve much searching for parts, positioning and so on. Around half the person’s time would be spent on these reaching, positioning, finding tasks (called non-productive elements of work). Now consider how a motor car engine is actually made in practice. The total job is probably divided into 20 or 30 separate stages, each staffed by a person who carries out only a proportion of the total. Specialist equipment and materials-handling devices can be devised to help them carry out their job more efficiently. Furthermore, there is relatively little finding, positioning and reaching involved in this simplified task. Non-productive work can be considerably reduced, perhaps to under 10 per cent, which would be very significant to the costs of the operation.

There are also serious drawbacks to highly divided jobs:

Monotony. The shorter the task, the more often operators will need to repeat it. Repeating the same task, for example every 30 seconds, eight hours a day and five days a week, can hardly be called a fulfilling job. As well as any ethical objections, there are other, more obviously practical objections to jobs which induce such boredom. These include the increased likelihood of absenteeism and staff turnover, the increased likelihood of error and even the deliberate sabotage of the job. Physical injury. The continued repetition of a very narrow range of movements can, in extreme cases, lead to physical injury. The over-use of some parts of the body (especially the arms, hands and wrists) can result in pain and a reduction in physical capability. This is sometimes called repetitive strain injury. Low flexibility. Dividing a task into many small parts often gives the job design a rigidity which is difficult to adapt under changing circumstances. For example, if an assembly line has been designed to make one particular product but then has to change to manufacture a quite different product, the whole line will need to be redesigned. This will probably involve changing every operator’s set of tasks, which can be a long and difficult procedure. Poor robustness. Highly divided jobs imply materials (or information) passing between several stages. If one of these stages is not working correctly, for example because some equipment is faulty, the whole operation is affected. However, if each person is performing the whole of the job, any problems will affect only that one person’s output.

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 261

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

Designing job methods – scientific management Scientific management A school of management theory dating from the early twentieth century; more analytical and systematic than ‘scientific’ as such, sometimes referred to (pejoratively) as Taylorism, after Frederick Taylor who was influential in founding its principles.

The term scientific management became established in 1911 with the publication of the book of the same name by Fredrick Taylor (this whole approach to job design is sometimes referred to, pejoratively, as Taylorism). In this work he identified what he saw as the basic tenets of scientific management:6

Taylorism

Method study The analytical study of methods of doing jobs with the aim of finding the ‘best’ or an improved job method.

Work measurement A branch of work study that is concerned with measuring the time that should be taken for performing jobs.

Work study The term generally used to encompass method study and work measurement, derives from the scientific management school.

All aspects of work should be investigated on a scientific basis to establish the laws, rules and formulae governing the best methods of working. Such an investigative approach to the study of work is necessary to establish what constitutes a ‘fair day’s work’. Workers should be selected, trained and developed methodically to perform their tasks. Managers should act as the planners of the work (analyzing jobs and standardizing the best method of doing the job) while workers should be responsible for carrying out the jobs to the standards laid down. Cooperation should be achieved between management and workers based on the ‘maximum prosperity’ of both.

Two separate but related fields of study emerged. One, method study, concentrates on determining the methods and activities which should be included in jobs. The other, work measurement, is concerned with measuring the time that should be taken for performing jobs. Together, these two fields are often referred to as work study (see Figure 9.5). Work measurement and method study are discussed later in this chapter. The important thing to remember about scientific management is that it is not particularly ‘scientific’ as such, although it certainly does take an ‘investigative’ approach to improving operations. Perhaps a better term for it would be ‘systematic management’. For example, a tale is told of Frank Gilbreth (the founder of method study) addressing a scientific conference with a paper entitled ‘The Best Way to Get Dressed in a Morning’. In his presentation, he rather bemused the scientific audience by analyzing the ‘best’ way of buttoning up one’s waistcoat in the morning. Among his conclusions was that waistcoats should

Work study A generic term for those techniques, particularly method study and work measurement, which are used in the examination of human work in all its contexts, and which lead systematically to the investigation of all the factors which affect the efficiency and economy of the situations being reviewed in order to effect improvements.

Method study

Work measurement

Method study is the systematic recording and critical examination of existing and proposed methods of doing work, as a means of developing and applying easier and more effective methods and reducing costs.

The application of techniques designed to establish the time for a qualified worker to carry out a specified job at a defined level of performance.

Figure 9.5 Work study comprises method study and work measurement

261

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 262

.

262

Part Two Design

always be buttoned from the bottom upwards. (To make it easier to straighten his tie in the same motion; buttoning from the top downwards requires the hands to be raised again.) Think of this example if you want to understand scientific management and method study in particular. First of all, he is quite right. Method study and the other techniques of scientific management may often be without any intellectual or scientific validation, but by and large they work in their own terms. Second, Gilbreth reached his conclusion by a systematic and critical analysis of what motions were necessary to do the job. Again, these are characteristics of scientific management – detailed analysis and painstakingly systematic examination. Third (and possibly most important), the results are relatively trivial. A great deal of effort was put into reaching a conclusion that was unlikely to have any earth-shattering consequences. Indeed, one of the criticisms of scientific management, as developed in the early part of the twentieth century, is that it concentrated on relatively limited, and sometimes trivial, objectives.

Critical commentary Even in 1915, criticisms of the scientific management approach were being voiced.7 In a submission to the United States Commission on Industrial Relations, scientific management is described as:

being in ‘spirit and essence a cunningly devised speeding up and sweating system’; intensifying the ‘modern tendency towards specialization of the work and the task’; condemning ‘the worker to a monotonous routine’; putting ‘into the hands of employers an immense mass of information and methods that may be used unscrupulously to the detriment of workers’; tending to ‘transfer to the management all the traditional knowledge, the judgement and skills of workers’; greatly intensifying ‘unnecessary managerial dictation and discipline’; tending to ‘emphasize quantity of product at the expense of quality’.

Two themes evident in this early criticism do warrant closer attention. The first is that scientific management inevitably results in standardization of highly divided jobs and thus reinforces the negative effects of excessive division of labour previously mentioned. Second, scientific management formalizes the separation of the judgemental, planning and skilled tasks, which are done by ‘management’, from the routine, standardized and low-skill tasks, which are left for ‘operators’. Such a separation, at the very least, deprives the majority of staff of an opportunity to contribute in a meaningful way to their jobs (and, incidentally, deprives the organization of their contribution). Both of these themes in the criticisms of scientific management lead to the same point: that the jobs designed under strict scientific management principles lead to low motivation among staff, frustration at the lack of control over their work and alienation from the job.

Although not without its detractors, scientific management remains a cornerstone of the design of many repetitive jobs. The responsibility for its application, however, has moved away from specialist ‘time and motion’ staff to the employees who can use such principles to improve what they do and how they do it. (The short case on the NUMMI plant illustrates such an application.) Further, some of the methods and techniques of scientific management, as opposed to its philosophy (especially those which come under the general heading of ‘method study’), can in practice prove useful in critically re-examining job designs. It is the practicality of these techniques which possibly explains why they are still influential in job design almost a century after their inception.

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 263

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

Short case NUMMI – New United Motor Manufacturing

8

NUMMI is an automobile plant in Freemont, California, a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and Toyota. It is sited on a plant which GM had closed in 1982 because of poor quality. Productivity was among the lowest of any GM plant in the United States, absenteeism was running at around 20 per cent, labour relations were dreadful, with wildcat strikes, and alcohol and drug abuse. Soon after GM closed the plant, agreement was reached with Toyota to reopen it producing a Japanese-designed car, sold under the GM name but manufactured using Toyota’s methods of production. Over the next two years the plant hired more workers, about 85 per cent of whom had worked in the plant previously. However, the performance of the NUMMI plant could hardly have been more different. The plant’s productivity was more than twice as high as when it was run by GM, almost as high as Toyota’s Takoaka plant in Japan. Quality also improved dramatically. Audits showed that quality levels were almost as high as Takoaka’s and certainly higher than any other GM plant. Absenteeism had dropped from over 20 per cent in the old GM-run plant to between 3 and 4 per cent. Among the reasons for the success of the NUMMI plant were clearer organizational goals, a selective approach to recruiting and single status for everyone in the factory, even the pride of working on a better designed product. However, the new plant and its management did not abandon the techniques of scientific management which the previous plant’s regime had supposedly used. The philosophy of job standardization is still rigorously applied. Every job in the plant is carefully analyzed using method study principles to achieve maximum efficiency and quality. Jobs are timed, using stopwatches, and the detail of jobs questioned critically. Yet whereas before, the company’s industrial engineers were in charge of applying methodstudy techniques, now it is the operators (or team members as they are called) themselves who perform the analysis of their own jobs. Team members time each other, using stopwatches, and analyze the sequence of tasks in each job. They look for alternative ways of doing the job which improve safety and efficiency and can be sustained at a reasonable pace throughout the day. Each team will then take its improved job proposals and compare them with those developed by the comparable team doing the same job on a different shift. The resulting new job specification is then recorded and becomes the standard work definition for all staff performing that job. There are several further benefits:

Safety and work-related stress injuries improve because potentially dangerous or harmful elements have been removed from the job. Productivity improves because wasted elements of the job have been eliminated.

Source: Getty Images/Photographers Choice

CH09.QXD

Quality standards improve because potential ‘fail points’ in the job have been analyzed out. Flexibility improves and job rotation is easier because standards are clearer and all staff understand the intrinsic structure of their jobs.

One team leader compared the way in which the industrial engineers in the old plant had designed jobs with the way it was done under the NUMMI regime. ‘I don’t think the industrial engineers were dumb. They were just ignorant. Anyone can watch someone else doing a job and come up with improvement suggestions . . . and it’s even easier to come up with the ideal procedure if you don’t even bother to watch the worker at work but just do it from your office . . . almost anything can look good that way. Even when we do our own analysis in our teams, some of the silliest ideas can slip through before we actually try them out . . . there’s a lot of things that enter into a good job design . . . the person actually doing the job is the only one who can see all factors.’

Questions 1 What do you see as the main differences between traditional work study as described in the text and the way in which NUMMI operates it? 2 What other aspects of job design seem to be put into practice at NUMMI?

263

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 264

.

264

Part Two Design

Method study Method study is a systematic approach to finding the best method. There are six steps: 1 2 3 4 5 6

Select the work to be studied. Record all the relevant facts of the present method. Examine those facts critically and in sequence. Develop the most practical, economic and effective method. Install the new method. Maintain the method by periodically checking it in use.

Step 1 – Selecting the work to be studied

Most operations have many hundreds and possibly thousands of discrete jobs and activities which could be subjected to study. The first stage in method study is to select those jobs to be studied which will give the most return on the investment of the time spent studying them. This means it is unlikely that it will be worth studying activities which, for example, may soon be discontinued or are performed only occasionally. The types of job which should be studied as a matter of priority are those which, for example, seem to offer the greatest scope for improvement or which are causing bottlenecks, delays or problems in the operation. Step 2 – Recording the present method

There are many different recording techniques used in method study. Most of them:

record the sequence of activities in the job; record the time interrelationship of the activities in the job; or record the path of movement of some part of the job.

Perhaps the most commonly used recording technique in method study is process mapping which was discussed in Chapter 4. Note that we are here recording the present method of doing the job. It may seem strange to devote so much time and effort to recording what is currently happening when, after all, the objective of method study is to devise a better method. The rationale for this is, first of all, that recording the present method can give a far greater insight into the job itself and this can lead to new ways of doing it. Second, recording the present method is a good starting point from which to evaluate it critically and therefore improve it. In this last point the assumption is that it is easier to improve the method by starting from the current method and then criticizing it in detail than by starting with a ‘blank sheet of paper’. Step 3 – Examining the facts

This is probably the most important stage in method study and the idea here is to examine the current method thoroughly and critically. This is often done by using the so-called ‘questioning technique’. This technique attempts to detect weaknesses in the rationale for existing methods so that alternative methods can be developed (see Table 9.4). The approach may appear somewhat detailed and tedious, yet it is fundamental to the method study philosophy – everything must be critically examined. Understanding the natural tendency to be less than rigorous at this stage, some organizations use pro forma questionnaires, asking each of these questions and leaving space for formal replies and/or justifications, which the job designer is required to complete. Step 4 – Developing a new method

The previous critical examination of current methods has by this stage probably indicated some changes and improvements. This step involves taking these ideas further in an attempt to:

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 265

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization Table 9.4 The method study questioning technique

Principles of motion economy A checklist used to develop new methods in work study that is intended to eliminate elements of the job, combine elements together, simplify the activity or change the sequence of events so as to improve efficiency.

Broad question

Detailed question

The purpose of each activity (questions the fundamental need for the element)

What is done? Why is it done? What else could be done? What should be done?

The place in which each element is done (may suggest a combination of certain activities or operations)

Where is it done? Why is it done there? Where else could it be done? Where should it be done?

The sequence in which the elements are done (may suggest a change in the sequence of the activity)

When is it done? Why is it done then? When should it be done?

The person who does the activity (may suggest a combination and/or change in responsibility or sequence)

Who does it? Why does that person do it? Who else could do it? Who should do it?

The means by which each activity is done (may suggest new methods)

How is it done? Why is it done in that way? How else could it be done? How should it be done?

eliminate parts of the activity altogether; combine elements; change the sequence of events so as to improve the efficiency of the job; or simplify the activity to reduce the work content.

A useful aid during this process is a checklist such as the revised principles of motion economy. Table 9.5 illustrates these. Table 9.5 The principles of motion economy Broad principle

How to do it

Use the human body

Work should be arranged so that a natural rhythm can become automatic

the way it works best

Motion of the body should be simultaneous and symmetrical if possible

The full capabilities of the human body should be employed

Arms and hands as weights are subject to the physical laws and energy should be conserved

Tasks should be simplified

Arrange the workplace

There should be a defined place for all equipment and materials

to assist performance

Equipment, materials and controls should be located close to the point of use

Equipment, materials and controls should be located to permit the best sequence and path of motions

The workplace should be fitted both to the tasks and to human capabilities

Work should be presented precisely where needed Guides should assist in positioning the work without close operator attention

Controls and foot-operated devices can relieve the hands of work

Mechanical devices can multiply human abilities

Mechanical systems should be fitted to human use

Use technology to reduce human effort

Source: Adapted from Barnes, Frank C. (1983) ‘Principles of Motion Economy: Revisited, Reviewed, and Restored’, Proceedings of the Southern Management Association Annual Meeting (Atlanta, GA 1983), p. 298.

265

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 266

.

266

Part Two Design

Steps 5 and 6 – Installing the new method and regularly maintaining it

The method study approach to the installation of new work practices concentrates largely on ‘project managing’ the installation process. It also emphasizes the need to monitor regularly the effectiveness of job designs after they have been installed. Although not originally intended as some kind of ‘continuous improvement’ philosophy (rather it was to make sure that conditions had not changed to make the method anything less than optimal for its purpose), it can be used as an opportunity to rethink and improve methods on a continuous basis.

Work measurement in job design Qualified worker Term used in work study to denote a person who is accepted as having the necessary physical attributes, intelligence, skill, education and knowledge to perform the task.

Defined level of performance

Work measurement is the process of establishing the time for a qualified worker, at a defined level of performance, to carry out a specified job. Although not a precise definition, generally it is agreed that a specified job is one for which specifications have been established to define most aspects of the job. A qualified worker is ‘one who is accepted as having the necessary physical attributes, intelligence, skill, education and knowledge to perform the task to satisfactory standards of safety, quality and quantity’. Standard performance is ‘the rate of output which qualified workers will achieve without over-exertion as an average over the working day provided they are motivated to apply themselves to their work’.

Specified job

Standard performance

Basic times

Term used in work measurement to indicate the rate of output that qualified workers will achieve without over exertion as an average over the working day provided they are motivated to apply themselves, now generally accepted as a very vague concept.

Terminology is important in work measurement. When a qualified worker is working on a specified job at standard performance, the time he or she takes to perform the job is called the basic time for the job. Basic times are useful because they are the ‘building blocks’ of time estimation. With the basic times for a range of tasks, an operations manager can construct a time estimate for any longer activity which is made up of the tasks. There are several techniques for establishing basic times. The best known is probably time study.

Basic time

Time study is ‘a work measurement technique for recording the times and rate of working for the elements of a specified job, carried out under specified conditions, and for analyzing the data so as to obtain the time necessary for the carrying out of the job at a defined level of performance’. The technique takes three steps to derive the basic times for the elements of the job:

The time taken to do a job without any extra allowances for recovery.

Time study A term used in work measurement to indicate the process of timing (usually with a stopwatch) and rating jobs, it involves observing times, adjusting or normalizing each observed time (rating) and averaging the adjusted times.

Rating A work study technique that attempts to assess a worker’s rate of working relative to the observer’s concept of standard performance, controversial and now accepted as being an ambiguous process.

Time study

observing and measuring the time taken to perform each element of the job; adjusting, or ‘normalizing’, each observed time; averaging the adjusted times to derive the basic time for the element.

Step 1 – Observing, measuring and rating

A job is observed through several cycles. Each time an element is performed, it is timed using a stopwatch. Simultaneously with the observation of time, a rating of the perceived performance of the person doing the job is recorded. Rating is ‘the process of assessing the worker’s rate of working relative to the observer’s concept of the rate corresponding to standard performance. The observer may take into account, separately or in combination, one or more factors necessary to carrying out the job, such as speed of movement, effort, dexterity, consistency, etc.’. There are several ways of recording the observer’s rating. The most common is on a scale which uses a rating of 100 to represent standard performance. If an observer rates a particular observation of the time to perform an element at 100, the time observed is the actual time which anyone working at standard performance would take.

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 267

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

Step 2 – Adjusting the observed times

The adjustment to normalize the observed time is: observed rating standard rating where standard rating is 100 on the common rating scale we are using here. For example, if the observed time is 0.71 minutes and the observed rating is 90, then: 0.71 × 90 Basic time = –––––––– = 0.64 mins 100 Step 3 – Average the basic times

In spite of the adjustments made to the observed times through the rating mechanism, each separately calculated basic time will not be the same. This is not necessarily a function of inaccurate rating or even the vagueness of the rating procedure itself; it is a natural phenomenon of the time taken to perform tasks. Any human activity cannot be repeated in exactly the same time on every occasion. Standard times Standard time A term used in work measurement indicating the time taken to do a job and including allowances for recovery and relaxation.

Allowances Term used in work study to indicate the extra time allowed for rest, relaxation and personal needs.

The standard time for a job is an extension of the basic time and has a different use. Whereas the basic time for a job is a piece of information which can be used as the first step in estimating the time to perform a job under a wide range of conditions, standard time refers to the time allowed for the job under specific circumstances. This is because standard time includes allowances which reflect the rest and relaxation allowed because of the conditions under which the job is performed. So the standard time for each element consists principally of two parts, the basic time (the time taken by a qualified worker, doing a specified job at standard performance) and an allowance (this is added to the basic time to allow for rest, relaxation and personal needs). Allowances

Synthesis from elemental data Work measurement technique for building up a time from previously timed elements.

Predetermined motion– time systems (PMTS) A work measurement technique were standard elemental times obtained from published tables are used to construct a time estimate for a whole job.

Allowances are additions to the basic time intended to provide the worker with the opportunity to recover from the physiological and psychological effects of carrying out specified work under specified conditions and to allow for personal needs. The amount of the allowance will depend on the nature of the job. The way in which relaxation allowance is calculated, and the exact allowances given for each of the factors which determine the extent of the allowance, varies between different organizations. Table 9.6 illustrates the allowance table used by one company which manufactures domestic appliances. Every job has an allowance of 10 per cent, the table shows the further percentage allowances to be applied to each element of the job. In addition, other allowances may be applied for such things as unexpected contingencies, synchronization with other jobs, unusual working conditions and so on. Figure 9.6 shows how average basic times for each element in the job are combined with allowances (low in this example) for each element to build up the standard time for the whole job. Other work measurement techniques

Other techniques are used to estimate standard times. They include the following:

Synthesis from elemental data – is a work measurement technique for building up the time for a job at a defined level of performance by totalling element times obtained previously from the studies in other jobs containing the elements concerned or from synthetic data. Predetermined motion–time systems (PMTS) – is a work measurement technique whereby times established for basic human motions (classified according to the nature of the motion and the conditions under which it is made) are used to build up the time for a job at a defined level of performance.

267

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 268

.

268

Part Two Design Table 9.6 An allowances table used by a domestic appliance manufacturer Allowance factors

Example

Allowance (%)

Energy needed Negligible Very light Light Medium Heavy Very heavy

none 0–3 kg 3–10 kg 10–20 kg 20–30 kg Above 30 kg

0 3 5 10 15 15–30

Sitting Standing Standing for long periods On side, face or back Crouching, etc.

0 2 3 4 4–10

Posture required Normal Erect Continuously erect Lying Difficult Visual fatigue Nearly continuous attention Continuous attention with varying focus Continuous attention with fixed focus

2 3 5

Temperature Very low Low Normal High Very high

Below 0°C 0–12°C 12–23°C 23–30°C Above 30°C

over 10 0–10 0 0–10 over 10

Atmospheric conditions Good Fair Poor Bad

Analytical estimating

Activity sampling

Well ventilated Stuffy/smelly Dusty/needs filter Needs respirator

0 2 2–7 7–12

Analytical estimating – is a work measurement technique which is a development of estimating whereby the time required to carry out the elements of a job at a defined level of performance is estimated from knowledge and experience of the elements concerned. Activity sampling – is a technique in which a large number of instantaneous observations is made over a period of time of a group of machines, processes or workers. Each observation records what is happening at that instant and the percentage of observations recorded for a particular activity or delay is a measure of the percentage of time during which that activity or delay occurs.

Notwithstanding the weak theoretical basis of work measurement, understanding the relationship between work and time is clearly an important part of job design. The advantage of structured and systematic work measurement is that it gives a common currency for the evaluation and comparison of all types of work.

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 269

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

Job

Pack 20 x pt # 73/2A

Location

Packing Dept.

Observer

Observation Element 1 Make box

Observed time 0.71 Rating

Seal and secure

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

0.71

0.69

0.75

0.68

0.70

0.72

0.70

0.68

90

90

90

90

80

90

90

90

90

90

0.64

0.64

0.63

0.62

0.60

0.61

0.63

0.65

0.63

0.61

Observed time 1.30

1.32

1.25

1.33

1.33

1.28

1.32

1.32

1.30

1.30

Rating

90

90

100

90

90

90

90

90

90

90

Basic time

1.17

1.19

1.25

1.20

1.20

1.15

1.19

1.19

1.17

1.17

0.51

Basic time

Pack x 20

2 0.71

Observed time 0.53 Rating Basic time

0.55

0.55

0.56

0.53

0.53

0.60

0.55

0.49

90

90

90

90

90

90

85

90

100

100

0.48

0.50

0.50

0.50

0.48

0.48

0.51

0.50

0.49

0.51

1.23

Assemble outer,

Observed time

1.12

1.21

1.20

1.25

1.41

1.27

1.11

1.15

1.20

fix and label

Rating

100

90

90

90

90

90

100

100

90

90

Basic time

1.12

1.09

1.08

1.13

1.27

1.14

1.11

1.15

1.08

1.21

FWT Average Allowances Element basic standard time time

0.626

10%

0.689

1.168

12%

1.308

0.495

10%

0.545

1.138

12%

1.275

Raw standard time Allowances for total job

5%

Standard time for job

3.817 0.191 4.01 SM

Figure 9.6 Time study of a packing task – standard time for the whole task calculated

Critical commentary The criticisms aimed at work measurement are many and various. Among the most common are the following:

All the ideas on which the concept of a standard time is based are impossible to define precisely. How can one possibly give clarity to the definition of qualified workers, or specified jobs, or especially a defined level of performance? Even if one attempts to follow these definitions, all that results is an excessively rigid job definition. Most modern jobs require some element of flexibility, which is difficult to achieve alongside rigidly defined jobs. Using stopwatches to time human beings is both degrading and usually counterproductive. At best it is intrusive, at worst it makes people into ‘objects for study’. The rating procedure implicit in time study is subjective and usually arbitrary. It has no basis other than the opinion of the person carrying out the study. Time study, especially, is very easy to manipulate. It is possible for employers to ‘work back’ from a time which is ‘required’ to achieve a particular cost. Also, experienced staff can ‘put on an act’ to fool the person recording the times.

269

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 270

.

270

Part Two Design

Worked example Two work teams in the Monrovian Embassy have been allocated the task of processing visa applications. Team A processes applications from Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Team B processes applications from North and South America, Asia and Australasia. Team A has chosen to organize itself in such a way that each of its three team members processes an application from start to finish. The four members of Team B have chosen to split themselves into two sub-teams. Two open the letters and carry out the checks for a criminal record (no one who has been convicted of any crime other than a motoring offence can enter Monrovia), while the other two team members check for financial security (only people with more than a thousand Monrovian dollars may enter the country). The head of consular affairs is keen to find out whether one of these methods of organizing the teams is more efficient than the other. The problem is that the mix of applications differs region by region. Team A typically processes around two business applications to every one tourist application. Team B processes around one business application to every two tourist applications. A study revealed the following data: Average standard time to process a business visa = 63 standard minutes Average time to process a tourist visa = 55 standard minutes Average weekly output from Team A is: 85.2 business visas 39.5 tourist visas Average weekly output from Team B is: 53.5 business visas 100.7 tourist visas All team members work a 40-hour week. The efficiency of each team can be calculated by comparing the actual output in standard minutes and the time worked in minutes. So Team A processes: (85.2 63) + (39.5 55) = 7540.1 standard minutes of work in 3 40 60 minutes = 7200 minutes 7540.1 100 = 104.72% So its efficiency = –––––– 7200 Team B processes: (53.5 63) + (100.7 55) = 8909 standard minutes of work in 4 40 60 minutes = 9600 minutes 8909 100 = 92.8% So its efficiency = ––––– 9600 The initial evidence therefore seems to suggest that the way Team A has organized itself is more efficient.

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 271

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

Designing for job commitment – behavioural approaches to job design

Behavioural approach

GO TO WEB!

9C

There are plenty of tough jobs at the Giza quarry. Work can be physically hard and repetitive. Motivating staff under these conditions can be a real problem. How are you going to maintain commitment of staff who have to handle 5-ton blocks of stone, day after day after day, year after year, and still be happy in their work? This is where motivation theory and its contribution to the behavioural approach to job design is important. Jobs which are designed purely on division of labour, scientific management or even purely ergonomic principles can alienate the people performing them. Job design should also take into account the desire of individuals to fulfil their needs for self-esteem and personal development. This achieves two important objectives of job design. First, it provides jobs which have an intrinsically higher quality of working life – an ethically desirable end in itself. Second, because of the higher levels of motivation it engenders, it is instrumental in achieving better performance for the operation, in terms of both the quality and the quantity of output.9 This approach to job design involves two conceptual steps: first, exploring how the various characteristics of the job affect people’s motivation; second, exploring how individuals’ motivation towards the job affects their performance at that job. Typical of the models which underlie this approach to job design is that by Hackman and Oldham shown in Figure 9.7.10 Here a number of ‘techniques’ of job design are recommended in order to affect particular core ‘characteristics’ of the job. These core characteristics of the job are held to influence various positive ‘mental states’ towards the job. In turn, these are assumed to give certain performance outcomes. In Figure 9.7 some of the ‘techniques’ (which Hackman and Oldham originally called ‘implementing concepts’) need a little further explanation:

Techniques of job design

Combining tasks means increasing the number of separate elements or activities allocated to individuals. Forming natural work units means putting together activities which make a coherent (preferably also a continuing) whole. Establishing client relationships means that staff make contact with their internal customers (see Chapter 1) directly rather than exclusively through their supervisors. Vertical loading means including ‘indirect’ activities (such as the maintenance, scheduling and general management of the job) in the tasks allocated to the individual.

Core job characteristics

Combining tasks

Skill variety

Forming natural work units

Task identity

Establishing client relationships

Task significance

Mental states Experienced meaningfulness of the work Experienced responsibility for outcomes of the work

Performance and personal outcomes High internal work motivation High quality work performance High satisfaction with the work

Autonomy Vertical loading Opening feedback channels

Feedback

Figure 9.7 A typical ‘behavioural’ job design model

Knowledge of the actual results of the work activity

Low absenteeism and turnover

271

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 272

.

272

Part Two Design

Opening feedback channels means ensuring not only that internal customers feed back perceptions of performance directly to staff but also that staff are provided with information regarding their overall performance.

Hackman and Oldham also indicate how these techniques of job design shape the core characteristics of the resulting job, and further, how the core characteristics influence the ‘mental states’ of the person doing the job. By ‘mental states’ they mean the attitude of individuals towards their jobs – specifically, how meaningful they find the job, how much responsibility and control they feel they have over the way the job is done, and how much they understand about the results of their efforts. High levels of all these mental states, it is held, positively influence people’s performance at their job in terms of their motivation, quality of work, satisfaction with their work, turnover and absenteeism.

Job rotation Job rotation The practice of encouraging the movement of individuals between different aspects of a job in order to increase motivation.

If increasing the number of related tasks in the job is constrained in some way, for example by the technology of the process, one approach may be to encourage job rotation. This means moving individuals periodically between different sets of tasks to provide some variety in their activities. When successful, job rotation can increase skill flexibility and make a small contribution to reducing monotony. However, it is not viewed as universally beneficial either by management (because it can disrupt the smooth flow of work) or by the people performing the jobs (because it can interfere with their rhythm of work).

Job enlargement

Job enlargement A term used in job design to indicate increasing the amount of work given to individuals in order to make the job less monotonous.

The most obvious method of achieving at least some of the objectives of behavioural job design is by allocating a larger number of tasks to individuals (what Hackman and Oldham called combining tasks). If these extra tasks are broadly of the same type as those in the original job, the change is called job enlargement. This may not involve more demanding or fulfilling tasks, but it may provide a more complete and therefore slightly more meaningful job. If nothing else, people performing an enlarged job will not repeat themselves as often, which could make the job marginally less monotonous. So, for example, suppose that the manufacture of a product has traditionally been split up on an assembly-line basis into ten equal and sequential jobs. If that job is then redesigned so as to form two parallel assembly lines of five people, the output from the system as a whole would be maintained but each operator would have twice the number of tasks to perform. This is job enlargement. Operators repeat themselves less frequently and presumably the variety of tasks is greater, although no further responsibility or autonomy is necessarily given to each operator.

Job enrichment Job enrichment A term used in job design to indicate increasing the variety and number of tasks within an individual’s job, this may include increased decision making and autonomy.

Job enrichment, like job enlargement, increases the number of tasks which are allocated to jobs. However, it means allocating extra tasks which involve more decision making, greater autonomy and therefore greater control over the job. For example, the extra tasks could include the maintenance of, and adjustments to, any process technology used, the planning and control of activities within the job or the monitoring of quality levels. The effect is both to reduce repetition in the job and to increase the autonomy and personal development opportunities in the job. So, in the assembly-line example, each operator, as well as being allocated a job which is twice as long as that previously performed, could be allocated responsibility for carrying out routine maintenance and such tasks as record-keeping and managing the supply of materials. As a result, both the autonomy and decision-making responsibility of the job have been increased. One way of understanding the difference between job enlargement and job enrichment is by thinking of changing jobs on what are sometimes termed horizontal dimensions of job design and vertical dimensions of job design. Figure 9.8 illustrates the difference between

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 273

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

More tasks Job which give enrichment increased responsibility, autonomy or decision Original making job tasks

Job enlargement

More tasks of the same type

Figure 9.8 Job enlargement and job enrichment

horizontal and vertical changes. Broadly, horizontal changes are those which extend the variety of similar tasks assigned to a particular job. Vertical job changes are those which add responsibilities, decision making or autonomy to the job. Job enlargement implies movement only in the horizontal scale, whereas job enrichment certainly implies movement on the vertical scale and perhaps on both scales.

Empowerment Empowerment A term used in job design to indicate increasing the authority given to people to make decisions within the job or changes to the job itself.

Empowerment is an extension of the autonomy job characteristic prominent in the behavioural approach to job design. However, it is usually taken to mean more than autonomy. Whereas autonomy means giving staff the ability to change how they do their jobs, empowerment means giving staff the authority to make changes to the job itself, as well as how it is performed. This can be designed into jobs to different degrees – ‘suggestion involvement’, ‘job involvement’, or ‘high involvement’:11

Short case McDonald’s lets families share job In what was thought to be the first contract of its type in the UK, McDonald’s, the quick-service restaurant chain, announced in 2005 that it was to allow family members to cover each other’s jobs. Under the deal members of the same family working in the same outlet would be able to work each other’s shifts without giving any prior notice or getting a manager’s permission. The company said that it hoped the contracts would ‘encourage people to become fully trained and fully rotatable’. But that the main aim was to ‘cut absenteeism and improve staff retention’. ‘It’s great,’ said one McDonald’s employee. ‘Depending on how we feel in a morning, we decide which one of us wants to go in and work.’ Although the scheme is currently limited to family members only, McDonald’s said it might consider extending it to cover friends who work at the same restaurant.

2 What are the prerequisites for such a scheme to work successfully?

Questions

3 What do you think are the dangers of this type of scheme for McDonald’s?

1 Why would a scheme help McDonald’s to cut absenteeism and improve staff retention?

Source: Corbis/Reuters

CH09.QXD

273

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 274

.

274

Part Two Design

GO TO WEB!

9D

Suggestion involvement is not really empowerment in its true form but does ‘empower’ staff to contribute their suggestions for how the operation might be improved. However, staff do not have the autonomy to implement changes to their jobs. High-volume operations, such as fast-food restaurants or the NUMMI car plant in the earlier short case, may choose not to dilute their highly standardized task methods, yet they do want staff to be involved in how these methods are implemented. Job involvement goes much further and empowers staff to redesign their jobs. However, again there must be some limits to the way each individual makes changes which could impact on other staff and on the performance of the operations as a whole. High involvement means including all staff in the strategic direction and performance of the whole organization. This is the most radical type of empowerment and there are few examples. However, the degree to which individual staff of an operation contribute towards, and take responsibility for, overall strategy can be seen as a variable of job design. For example, a professional service such as a group of consulting engineers (who design large engineering projects) might very well move in this direction. It may be partly to motivate all staff. It may be partly to ensure that the operation can capture everyone’s potentially useful ideas.

The benefits of empowerment are generally seen as including the following:

faster on-line responses to customer needs; faster on-line responses to dissatisfied customers; employees feel better about their jobs; employees will interact with customers with more enthusiasm; empowered employees can be a useful source of service; it promotes ‘word-of-mouth’ advertising and customer retention.

However, there are costs associated with empowerment:

larger selection and training costs; slower or inconsistent training; violation of equity of service and perceived fair play; ‘give-aways’ and bad decisions made by employees.

Teamworking

Nurses are often organized in teams that share responsibility for a group of patients. Here members of a nursing team discuss the treatment of patients

Team-based work organization

A development in job design which is closely linked to the empowerment concept is that of team-based work organization (sometimes called self-managed work teams). This is where staff, often with overlapping skills, collectively perform a defined task and have a high degree of discretion over how they actually perform the task. The team would typically control such things as task allocation between members, scheduling work, quality measurement and

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 275

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

improvement, and sometimes the hiring of staff. To some extent most work has always been a group-based activity. The concept of teamwork, however, is more prescriptive and assumes a shared set of objectives and responsibilities. Groups are described as teams when the virtues of working together are being emphasized, such as the ability to make use of the various skills within the team. Teams as an organizational device GO TO WEB!

9E

Teams may also be used to compensate for other organizational changes such as the move towards flatter organizational structures. When organizations have fewer managerial levels, each manager will have a wider span of activities to control. Teams which are capable of autonomous decision making have a clear advantage in these circumstances. Effective decision making, however, may require a very broad mix of skills within the team. For example, the computer equipment maker Hewlett-Packard brings together very different specialisms within single teams. These may include marketing managers, engineers, lawyers, technical writers, purchasing managers and shop-floor workers. The benefits of teamwork can be summarized as:

improving productivity through enhanced motivation and flexibility; improving quality and encouraging innovation; increasing satisfaction by allowing individuals to contribute more effectively; making it easier to implement technological changes in the workplace because teams are willing to share the challenges this brings.

Critical commentary Teamwork is not only difficult to implement successfully, it can also place undue stress on the individuals who form the teams. Some teams are formed because more radical solutions, such as total reorganization, are being avoided. Teams cannot compensate for badly designed organizational processes, nor can they substitute for management’s responsibility to define how decisions should be made. Often teams are asked to make decisions but are given insufficient responsibility to carry them out. In other cases, teams may provide results but at a price. The Swedish car maker Volvo introduced self-governing teams in the 1970s and 1980s which improved motivation and morale but eventually proved prohibitively expensive. Perhaps most seriously, teamwork is criticized for substituting one sort of pressure for another. Although teams may be autonomous, this does not mean they are stress-free. Top-down managerial control is often replaced by excessive peer pressure which in some ways is more insidious.

Flexible working The nature of most jobs has changed significantly over the last 25 years. New technologies, more dynamic marketplaces, more demanding customers and a changed understanding of how individuals can contribute to competitive success have all had their impact. Also changing is our understanding of how home life, work and social life need to be balanced. Alternative forms of organization and alternative attitudes to work are being sought which allow, and encourage, a degree of flexibility in working practice which matches the need for flexibility in the marketplace. From an operations management perspective, three aspects of flexible working are significant: skills flexibility, time flexibility and location flexibility. Skills flexibility

Given that both the nature and level of demand for many services and products are uncertain, a flexible workforce that can adapt itself to several tasks is clearly a major advantage. If staff can move across several different jobs, they can be deployed (or deploy themselves) in

275

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 276

.

276

Part Two Design

Multi-skilling Increasing the range of skills of individuals in order to increase motivation and/or improve flexibility.

GO TO WEB!

9F

whatever activity is in demand at the time. This may be a short-term issue. So, for example, members of staff at a supermarket may be moved from warehouse activities to shelf replenishment in the store to the checkout, depending on what is needed at the time. In the longer-term sense, multi-skilling means being able to migrate individuals from one skill set to another as longer-term demand trends become obvious. So, for example, an engineer who at one time maintained complex equipment by visiting the sites where such equipment was installed may now perform most of his or her activities by using remote computer diagnostics and ‘helpline’ assistance. This requires the same basic knowledge of the equipment but a whole new set of diagnostic and customer relationship skills. The implication of job flexibility is that greater emphasis must be placed on training, learning and knowledge management. Defining what knowledge and experience are required to perform particular tasks and translating these into training activities are clearly prerequisites for effective multiskilling. Following on from this, the nature of remuneration systems is changing. Rather than basing pay on output, payment systems now often relate pay to the range of skills an individual possesses. Time flexibility

Flexi-time working Increasing the possibility of individuals varying the time during which they work.

Annual hours A type of flexitime working that controls the amount of time worked by individuals on an annual rather than a shorter basis.

Teleworking The ability to work from home using telecommunications and/or computer technology.

Not every individual wants to work full-time. Many people, often because of family responsibilities, want to work for only part of their time, sometimes only during specific parts of the day or week (because of childcare, etc.). Likewise, employers may not require the same number of staff at all times, perhaps needing extra staff only at periods of heavy demand. To some extent, skills flexibility may allow them to transfer staff to where demand is occurring; for example, the supermarket which transfers its staff from shelf replenishment to checkout work at busy periods. However, in addition, it may be necessary to vary the absolute number of staff on duty at any time. Bringing together both the supply of staff and the demand for their work is the objective of ‘flexible time’ or flexi-time working systems. These may define a core working time for each individual member of staff and allow other times to be accumulated flexibly. Other schemes include annual hours schemes, one solution to the capacity management issue described in Chapter 11. Location flexibility – teleworking

The sectoral balance of employment has also changed. The service sector in most developed economies now accounts for between 70 and 80 per cent of all employment. Even within the manufacturing sector, the proportion of people with indirect jobs (those not directly engaged in making products) has also increased significantly. One result of all this is that the number of jobs which are not ‘location-specific’ has increased. Location-specific means that a job must take place in one fixed location. So a shop worker must work in a shop and an assembly line worker must work on the assembly line. But many jobs could be performed at any location where there are communication links to the rest of the organization. The realization of this has given rise to what is known as teleworking, which is also known as using ‘alternative workplaces’ (AW), ‘flexible working’, ‘home working’ (misleadingly narrow) and creating the ‘virtual office’. Degrees of teleworking

Not everyone who has the opportunity to telework will require, or even want, the same degree of separation from their work office. Professors Davenport and Pearlson12 have identified five stages on a continuum of alternative work arrangements:

Occasional telecommuting – this is probably still the most common form, where people have fixed offices but occasionally work at home. Information technology workers, academics and designers may work in this way. ‘Hotelling’ – this is an arrangement where individuals often visit the office, yet because they are not always present, they do not require fixed office space. Rather, they can reserve

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 277

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

277

an office cubicle (‘hotel room’) in which they can work. Professional service staff, such as consultants, may use this approach. Home working – probably have no office as such (although they may ‘hotel’ occasionally) but they may have a small office or office space at home. Much of their work may be performed on the internet or telephone. Customer service workers or telemarketing personnel could fall into this category. Fully mobile – at the extreme level, staff may not even have home offices. Instead they spend their time with customers or suppliers, or travelling between them. They rely on mobile communications technology. Field sales staff and customer service staff may fall into this category.

Critical commentary There is always a big difference between what is technically possible and what is organizationally feasible. None of the types of teleworking described above is without its problems. In particular, those types that deny individuals the chance to meet with colleagues often face difficulties. Problems can include the following:

Lack of socialization – offices are social places where people can adopt the culture of an organization as well as learn from each other. It is naïve to think that all knowledge can be codified and learned formally at a distance. Effectiveness of communication – a large part of the essential communication we have with our colleagues is unplanned and face-to-face. It happens on ‘chance meet’ occasions, yet it is important in spreading contextual information as well as establishing specific pieces of information necessary to the job. Problem solving – it is still often more efficient and effective informally to ask a colleague for help in resolving problems than formally to frame a request using communications technology. It is lonely – isolation among teleworkers is a real problem. For many of us, the workplace provides the main focus for social interaction. A computer screen is no substitute.

GO TO WEB!

9G

Waterside is British Airways’ state-of-the-art complex and training centre, designed by architect Niels Torp. The complex comprises six buildings arranged along a common spine called ‘the Street’. They all have their own outward-facing courtyards and are linked by the Street which creates a ‘mall’ or ‘village’ atmosphere with trees and fountains, coffee shops and restaurants surrounded by glass-walled offices, walkways and lifts. In the openplan offices cabin crew and customer service staff (the ‘uniforms’) are brought together with product developers, strategists and sales staff (the ‘suits’). All the furniture and equipment in the buildings are the same, so office moves are simple. Many desks are shared and these ‘hot desks’ can be booked by staff as and when required. PIN numbers provide access to the telephone networks and personal-style telephone numbers and, like the computer links, they can be accessed from any desk. Likewise, cordless phones can be taken and used around the

Source: British Airways

Short case BA at Waterside

building. More transient staff – sales staff, for example – are provided with ‘touch-down points’ where they can use a phone or computer or plug in their own laptop.

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:44 AM

Page 278

.

278

Part Two Design

Efficient use of space also comes from ‘club’ areas where employees can work informally in a lounge setting. Diaries and training manuals are all computerized and accessible throughout the building. The idea is to create a relaxed atmosphere which encourages interaction, communication and teamwork. Hours of work are flexible, with employees judged on their output rather than attendance. ‘Staff should enjoy the experience of being here,’ says a company spokesperson, ‘whether they are in the building all of the time or call in once a week. It is an informal environment. People can see and meet others who work in different departments. In the old building, it

was different. People worked in their own rooms and had their own space. If you went to visit them it was like going onto someone else’s territory. The way we operate here is not only more transparent, it is more efficient.’

Questions 1 How might this way of working improve quality and flexibility? 2 How might processing costs be affected? 3 What do you think might be the disadvantages of this type of working?

Control versus commitment Job design is about trying to strike a balance between control and commitment. Many of the approaches outlined above are primarily concerned with control, others are more concerned with gaining commitment (see Figure 9.9). Division of labour is totally concerned with controlling the work done by staff. Management control over the job allows it to be reduced, routinized and thereby made more efficient. Scientific management in its original form might also be regarded as concerned exclusively with controlling the way the job is performed. Again, it is argued that control is necessary to find the ‘best’ method of doing the job. However, the recent developments in method study could be seen as moving the use of scientific management techniques more into the hands of staff and thereby increasing its concern with staff commitment. Ergonomics, by being concerned with the way staff respond to physical and environmental conditions, can be considered to be, at least partly, attempting to influence their commitment. However, ergonomics is concerned with staff ’s physiological

Emphasis on commitment and engagement of staff

Emphasis on managerial control Staff treated as a cost

Division of labour

Self-managed method study

Scientific management Ergonomics Behavioural approaches Empowerment

Team working

Staff treated as a resource

Flexible working

Figure 9.9 The different approaches to job design: each implies a different balance between control and commitment

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:45 AM

Page 279

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

responses as much as, if not more than, their psychological responses. Behavioural approaches to job design focus far more on the commitment of staff to their jobs and indeed place staff engagement and motivation as the central theme of job design. Finally, empowerment not only highlights the commitment of staff but also transfers to them at least part of the control of their jobs. Paradoxically, this moves the emphasis back to control, but now it is individual or group control rather than ‘managerial’ control. Likewise team-based working emphasizes both commitment and group control. Flexible working is more difficult to characterize in this way. It certainly offers the potential for individuals to reconcile some aspects of home and work life. Yet the technology on which some teleworking depends can exercise an insidious control over working activities.

Short case The Great Pyramid of Giza

13

GO TO WEB!

9H

The Giza Quarry Company that we used as an example is a modern interpretation of the quarry that provided the stone to build the great Pyramid of Giza that was commissioned by Pharaoh Khufu (known today as Cheops). This vast but precisely built monument was constructed over 4500 years ago. It is more than 140 metres high, has a base 230 metres by 230 metres and covers an area big enough for over 200 tennis courts. It was the most massive man-made edifice until the building of the Hoover Dam in Arizona in the 1930s. The outside of the pyramid is made up of over 2.5 million blocks of stone, each weighing an average of 5 tonnes. Yet each stone had to have precisely square edges so that they fitted together perfectly with no gaps; furthermore the sides had to slope at precisely 43 degrees. The inside is solid apart from a maze of chambers. Building this monument was a task that would tax any modern operations manager and construction engineer. It took around 60 years to build and required tens of thousands of men and women brought in from all over Egypt. They were not slaves but workers from a rich and well-developed country willing and eager to work for their

God-King. It needed skilled and unskilled people and teams of managers and administrators to oversee and coordinate the task and to mark and track every single stone. It required an army of support staff, cooking, cleaning and providing clothes, food and shelter for all the workers. Each and every working day thousands of tons of stone were quarried, cut, dressed and dragged up onto this enormous monument. It required over 1500 skilled masons and their support teams. Teams of sledge pullers (about 30 in each team) ‘raced’ each other (the blocks moved at less than 1 metre per minute). The team going up would compare the position at which they met the team coming down; according to where they passed on the ramp they would know which team was winning the race. This rivalry fuelled a phenomenal work rate. Each of the nine large blocks needed teams of over 200 men to move them. The Pyramid of Giza still stands today, the only one of the remaining wonders of the ancient world, as a tribute to the skills not only of the people who built it but also the managers who designed the jobs and organized the building of this phenomenal monument.

Summary answers to key questions

???

The Companion Website to the book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack – also has a brief ‘Study Guide’ to each chapter.

What is job design?

Job design is about how we structure individuals’ jobs and the workplace or environment in which they work and their interface with the technology they use.

279

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:45 AM

Page 280

.

Part Two Design

What are the key elements of job design?

Job design involves deciding what tasks to allocate to each person in the organization, the best method of performing them and how long they should take. Job design is also concerned with how people should interact with their workplace, the technology and the immediate work environment. It is also concerned with trying to ensure a committed and motivated workforce through autonomy, skill development and teamworking, for example.

How do we go about designing jobs and organizing work?

Ergonomics is concerned primarily with the physiological aspects of job design. This includes the study of how the human body fits into its workplace and of how humans react to their immediate environment, especially its heating, lighting and noise characteristics.

The concept of division of labour involves taking a total task and dividing it into separate parts, each of which can be allocated to a different individual to perform. The advantages of this are largely concerned with reducing costs. However, highly divided jobs are monotonous and, in their extreme form, contribute to physical injury.

Scientific management took some of the ideas of division of labour and applied them more systematically. Method study is the systematic recording and examination of methods of doing work and work measurement is about establishing the time to do a job.

Behavioural models of job design are more concerned with individuals’ reactions to, and attitudes to, their job. It is argued that jobs which are designed to fulfil people’s need for self-esteem and personal development are more likely to achieve satisfactory work performance. The empowerment principle of job design has concentrated on increasing the autonomy which individuals have to shape the nature of their own jobs. Teamworking can both put together a required mixture of skills and allow decisions to be made by the people who have to manage the results. Flexible working involves individuals in being able to change the nature of their jobs, the time which they spend at their jobs and the location in which jobs are performed. While applicable only to certain jobs, flexible working may have a significant impact.

Case study South West Cross Bank

Towards the end of the 1990s, much of the European retail banking industry was facing unprecedented levels of competition. This was partly the result of excess capacity (many towns had four or more bank branches within 100 metres of each other) and partly triggered by the presence of aggressive new entrants, including insurance companies and other retailers, such as supermarkets. Many of the new retail banks concentrated on a few simple financial products such as current accounts, deposit accounts and mortgages, in contrast to most conventional banks, which offered hundreds or even thousands of different products. At the same time, new delivery systems such as telephone and internet banking were being introduced. South West Cross Bank (SWX) had not performed well and was in the lower quartile of the big banks in Europe. However, it did have a strong retail brand image, high

Source: Leeds Building Society

280

market shares in some sectors (such as small business loans) and a reliable but unspectacular profit record. But it

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:45 AM

Page 281

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization was perceived to be late in recognizing the importance of developing its operations. Many large banks had been much quicker to install the latest information systems, allowing automation of many routine activities. Several competitors had experimented with centralization and/or regionalization of routine operations, such as telephony and correspondence, that had previously been carried out in the branches. This had freed up staff time for selling financial products and at the same time had introduced efficiencies that could never have been achieved at branch level. Some banks, however, had paid a price. Not all customers were satisfied with the changes and some banks had received bad publicity. This letter to a national newspaper was typical: ‘My bank recently introduced, without warning, a bizarre system whereby a customer cannot telephone his branch manager or write to him and expect him to receive the letter and reply to it. A London customer now has to ring a number in Wales, where a call will be diverted to some central point which deals with general enquiries, balances, standing orders, statements, etc. If the customer writes to his branch manager, he does not see the letter and it frequently seems to disappear. When the customer does not receive a reply, he has no idea whom to ring to check up. In other words, there is no one point of contact within the bank. This appalling treatment is being meted out to all customers of however long standing. Everyone I know is complaining bitterly about it.’ The appended editor’s comment was: ‘Everyone I know is complaining too! I sympathize wholeheartedly and have commented about it before in this paper. In an attempt to cut costs, all the big banks have introduced customer service call centres to deal with routine enquiries, frequently with automated recorded messages which require you to punch in numbers to access information on your account. These are known in the industry as ‘factories’.’

As a late implementer of operational change, SWX had the advantage of being able to learn from competitors’ mistakes. It decided that radical change was required to make the retail operation more efficient in driving down costs and more effective in improving customer service quality. These were to be achieved simultaneously, using the latest ‘state-of-the-art’ equipment. SWX embarked on one of the most extensive operational change programmes ever conducted in the European banking industry. The project, budgeted at around €3 billion was planned to roll out over two years and would redesign almost every process in the retail bank division. Most processes that had previously been carried out at branches were to be transferred to large, specialized processing centres, allowing head-count reductions and space saving at every branch. Valuable back-office space could then be sold or rented to other businesses, while more space could be devoted to frontoffice, customer-facing activities. Branch staff had previously been involved both with dealing with customers and with a wide variety of back-office tasks. These

281

included cheque processing, cash balancing, answering phone calls from branch customers letter writing, setting up direct debits and other payment processes. One longserving branch employee, Christina Kusonski, summed up her feelings about the proposed changes. ‘With the expected halving of the branch staff numbers, those of us who have been asked to stay will see major changes to our jobs. We currently have to do a variety of tasks, including some boring ones like cheque processing. But these routine jobs only last for around half an hour and then we can do something else, as directed by the assistant manager. Every day is different because the mix of work changes and we work with different people when they need help. For example, Fridays are usually busy on the cash desk, with people drawing money for the weekend. On Mondays we get more cheques paid in and more phone calls too. Under the new system, there will be hardly any back-room jobs, so we will be ‘on show’ from morning to night. We won’t be able to have a chat out of sight of the customers like before when we were doing some routine office jobs! And the pressure will be on being nice to the customers and taking every opportunity to sell them insurance or some other product. And what about lunchtime when so many customers come in? Almost everyone used to come to serve at the counter, but now there won’t be anyone to call forward. To be honest, I’m not looking forward to it at all, and I only hope the customers are very patient and loyal to our bank. ‘Our manager has given us a number of briefings, and has assured us that we are his selected team, but I am not convinced. Each of us will be responsible for serving just one customer at a time, so I can’t see how we will be working as an empowered work team as he described. Actually, I think it will be a worse job – we will be very isolated from each other and constantly under pressure. I will give it a try, but if my fears come true, I will apply to work in the new call centre down the road. There are more than 300 staff there and they work in close teams of ten. It has already got a reputation as a good place to work . . . the latest telephone equipment, a nice office and managers who are listening to suggestions from teams and individuals. I don’t think there is much future for us in the branches.’

That evening, at a social event in the local pub, Christina met a former colleague, Silvia Lowener, who had been the first to leave the branch three weeks earlier. She now travelled daily to the new cheque-processing centre (CPC) some 20 km away. Inevitably, they soon began talking about work, and Silvia was full of enthusiasm for the new job: ‘At first I found the job rather boring, but at least we don’t get any problems with customers; they could not get anywhere near the place! We work in teams and I am in the data-entry department, where we read digital images (electronic photographs) of the cheques and key in the amount shown. We are only keying the ones which the automated optical character recognition (OCR) system has not been able to read, which includes many with terrible handwriting. Most of the work comes in from the retail branches from lunchtime

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:45 AM

Page 282

.

282

Part Two Design onwards, so we are all on afternoon or evening shifts. I work six hours, from 4 o’clock in the afternoon. I am in a team of eight and our workstations are on an octagonal layout facing in, so we can see each other. The team leader is one of the eight and is responsible for our output and quality performance, which can be compared with other teams here and the other CPCs. When working, we are required to key 12,000 characters per hour, which is around 3000 cheques, so we have to concentrate hard. We all have a 15-minute break every two hours; some of the staff go for a smoke, while others socialize over a coffee. We meet as a team for ten minutes at the beginning of every shift. We are encouraged to join process improvement teams, both in our own areas and covering the whole process. We have already made lots of good suggestions for improvements, but most involve reprogramming, so there are long delays in getting the changes we want. I think we will also soon run out of things to do.’ ‘We are near the end of the process here. The polythenewrapped parcels of cheques are delivered periodically from the branches by a security firm, the bar codes are scanned and the parcels are check-weighed and signed for, in the reception department. They are then accumulated in a wheeled trolley until it is full. The trolley is then wheeled through to the preparation room where the parcels are cut open and the bundles of cheques are extracted. Individuals sort through them, looking for and extracting any metal staples, rubber bands and perforations at the edges, all of which can cause blockages in the OCR machines. When this has

been done, the bundles of cheques are vibrated in a special “joddle” machine to align two edges in preparation for feeding the OCRs. The prepared bundles are placed in trays and then on shelved trolleys to be moved, when full, to the OCR machine room, where they wait in a queue until an operative prepares them (further joddling!) for the machine. The first “capture pass” through the machine records the image and print encodes the cheques for subsequent identification. The digital image is either successfully read by the computer or passed to us for manual keying. Once this is done and the batch balances (credits and debits must match exactly), the cheques are re-fed into the machines. This second pass sorts by the origination bank in preparation for clearing in London. Sorted cheques are packed (by bank), taken to the reception department and then taken by courier to London.’

Questions 1 How would these changes affect the job of a branch manager? What new skills would be required? 2 What would be the effect on the job design of branch employees in terms of the elements of the ‘behavioural’ design model? 3 Compare the extent to which empowerment is feasible and desirable at a branch and at a CPC. 4 Prepare a process flow chart for the cheque-processing operation. How many of the steps are value-adding?

Other short cases and worked answers are included in the Companion Website to this book – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

Problems 1

A warehouse employs five people to pick items off its shelves and pack them into boxes. It has derived set times for each element of the job as follows: make up case (0.5 minutes), pick items off shelves (12.0 minutes), pack items in case (5.0 minutes), print despatch note (2.0 minutes), seal the case (1.0 minutes) and stack the case (2.0 minutes). The first three activities are classed as medium effort, the fourth and fifth activities are classed as light effort and the final activity is classed as heavy effort. Using Table 9.6, allocate allowances to each of these activities assuming that warehouse staff perform the tasks standing and all other conditions are normal. What is the standard time for packing a case? If the team pack an average of 80 cases in a 7.5-hour day, what is their productivity?

2

A hotel has two wings, an east wing and a west wing. Each wing has four ‘room service maids’ working sevenhour shifts to service the rooms each day. The east wing has 40 standard rooms, 12 deluxe rooms and 5 suites. The west wing has 50 standard rooms and 10 deluxe rooms. The standard times for servicing rooms are as follows: standard rooms 20 standard minutes, deluxe rooms 25 standard minutes and suites 40 standard minutes. In addition, an allowance of 5 standard minutes per room is given for any miscellaneous jobs such as collecting extra items for the room or dealing with customer requests. What is the productivity of the maids in each wing of the hotel? What other factors might also influence the productivity of the maids?

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:45 AM

Page 283

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

3

In the example above, one of the maids in the west wing wants to job share with his partner, each working three hours per day. His colleagues have agreed to support him and will guarantee to service all the rooms in the west wing to the same standard each day. If they succeed in doing this, how has it affected their productivity?

4

You are employed by a public relations company to text messages to selected clients. You are given a list of names and have to text the following message. ‘Hi there . . . (insert name here) . . . did you know that operations management is just the greatest subject on earth!’ Unfortunately, the mobile (cell) phones that you are issued with do not have a predictive text facility. How long should be allowed for texting each message, assuming that you will be performing this task all day? If you use predictive text, how does this affect your productivity?

5

An operation assembling PCs receives components from its suppliers and assembles their products according to customer demand. Although there are many different combinations of components, and although the components are always changing as new updated versions are supplied, the company wants to establish work times so that it can plan its staff requirements in the future. The assembly task has four elements, collecting components from the store, assembling the components, running the standard tests and rectifying if necessary, and finally packing and despatching the PC. Table 9.7 shows the mean and standard deviation of the basic times for each element of the assembly task. These data were derived from hundreds of direct observations. (a) What assembly time would you recommend is used for planning purposes? (Use Table 9.6 to calculate allowances.) (b) Is there any other advice that you would want to give the company and are there any assumptions that you would want to check out?

283

Table 9.7 The mean and standard deviation of the basic times for each element of the assembly task Element of assembly task

Mean time (minutes)

Standard deviation of time (minutes)

Collect components

14.6

1.2

Assemble PC

28.7

2.7

Test and rectify

18.3

6.8

Pack and despatch

5.4

1.2

Study activities Some study activities can be answered by reading the chapter. Others will require some general knowledge of business activity and some might require an element of investigation. All have hints on how they can be answered on the Companion Website for this book that also contains more discussion questions – www.pearsoned.co.uk/slack

1

Step 1 – Make a sandwich, any type of sandwich, preferably one that you enjoy and document the tasks you have to perform in order to complete the job. Make sure you include all the activities, not forgetting the movement of materials (bread etc.) to and from the work surface. Step 2 – So impressed were your friends with the general appearance of your sandwich that they have persuaded you to make one each for them every day. You have ten friends so every morning you must make ten identical sandwiches (to stop squabbling). How would you change the method by which you make the sandwiches to accommodate this higher volume? Step 3 – The fame of your sandwiches had spread. You now decide to start a business making several different types of sandwich in high volume. Design the jobs of the two or three people who will help you in this venture. Assume that volumes run into at least 100 of three types of sandwich every day.

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:45 AM

Page 284

.

284

Part Two Design

2

A little-known department of your local government authority has the responsibility for keeping the area’s public lavatories clean. It employs ten people who each have a number of public lavatories that they visit, clean and report any necessary repairs every day. Draw up a list of ideas for how you would keep this fine body of people motivated and committed to performing this unpleasant task.

3

Visit a supermarket and observe the people who staff the checkouts. (a) (b) (c) (d)

4

What kind of skills do people who do this job need to have? How many customers per hour are they capable of ‘processing’? What opportunities exist for job enrichment in this activity? How would you ensure motivation and commitment among the staff who do this job?

Visit a dance club, bar or pub that has live music or any other similar entertainment venue. (a) How would you manage the environment to ensure the wellbeing and safety of staff? (b) How would you manage the environment to ensure the wellbeing and safety of customers?

Notes on chapter 1 Kobrick, J.L. and Fine, B.J. (1983) ‘Climate and Human Performance’ in Osborne, D.J. and Gruneberg, M.M. (eds) The Physical Environment and Work, John Wiley. 2 Illuminating Engineering Society, IES Code for Interior Lighting, 1977. 3 Environmental Protection Agency (US) (1974), ‘Information on Levels of Environmental Noise Requisite to Protect Public Health and Welfare with Adequate Margin of Safety’, EPA. 4 For a discussion of the origins of the division of labour, see Wild, R. (1972) Mass Production Management, John Wiley. 5 Ford, H. with Crowther, S. (1924) My Life and Works (rev. edn), Heinemann. 6 Taylor, F.W. (1947) Scientific Management (edn published by Harper and Row, New York). 7 Hoxie, R.F. (1915) Scientific Management and Labour, D. Appleton.

8 Source: Adler, P.S. (1993) ‘Time and Motion Regained’, Harvard Business Review, Vol. 11, No. 1. 9 Hackman, J.R. and Lawler, E.E. (1971) ‘Employee Reaction to Job Characteristics’, Journal of Applied Psychology, Vol. 55, pp. 259–86. 10 Hackman, J.R. and Oldham, G. (1975) ‘A New Strategy for Job Enrichment’, California Management Review, Vol. 17, No. 3. 11 Bowen, D.E. and Lawler, E.E. (1992) ‘The Empowerment of Service Workers: What, Why, How and When’, Sloan Management Review, Vol. 33, No. 3, pp. 31–9. 12 Davenport, T.H. and Pearlson, K. (1998) ‘Two Cheers for the Virtual Office’, Sloan Management Review, Summer. 13 Source: Bauval, Robert G. (1997) The Pyramids: Star Chambers, Weidenfeld & Nicolson. London.

Selected further reading Apgar, M. (1998) ‘The Alternative Workplace: Changing Where and How People Work’, Harvard Business Review, May–June. Interesting perspective on homeworking and teleworking among other things. Argyris, C. (1998) ‘Empowerment: The Emperor’s New Clothes’, Harvard Business Review, May–June. A critical but fascinating view of empowerment. Berggren, C. (1992) The Volvo Experience, Alternatives to Lean Production in the Swedish Auto Industry, Macmillan. Volvo’s experiments with job organization and enrichment keep swinging in and out of fashion. This book is written by someone who very much supports what they did.

Bridger, R. (2003) Introduction to Ergonomics, Taylor & Francis. Exactly what it says in the title, an introduction (but a good one) to ergonomics. Hackman, R.J. and Oldham, G. (1980) Work Redesign, Addison-Wesley. Somewhat dated but in its time groundbreaking and certainly hugely influential. Herzberg, F. (1987) ‘One More Time: How Do You Motivate Employees?’ (with retrospective commentary), Harvard Business Review, Vol. 65, No. 5. An interesting look back by one of the most influential figures in the behavioural approach to job design school.

CH09.QXD

9/24/07

11:45 AM

Page 285

.

Chapter 9 Job design and work organization

Katzenbach, J.R. and Smith, D.K. (1993) The Wisdom of Teams: Creating the High Performance Organisation, Harvard Business School Press. Everything that’s good about teams and a little of what isn’t. Malone, T.W. (1997) ‘Is Empowerment Just a Fad?’, Sloan Management Review, Winter. Another slightly skewed view of empowerment that makes some interesting points.

Osborne, D.J. (1995) Ergonomics at Work (3rd edn), John Wiley. Lots of detail for those who need to know more about ergonomics.

Useful websites www.bpmi.org Site of the Business Process Management Initiative. Some good resources including papers and articles. www.bptrends.com News site for trends in business process management generally. Some interesting articles. www.bls.gov/oes/ US Department of Labor employment statistics.

www.fedee.com/hrtrends Federation of European Employers guide to employment and job trends in Europe. www.waria.com A Workflow and Reengineering Association website. Some useful topics. www.opsman.org Definitions, links and opinion on operations management.

285

CH10.QXD

1/11/06

11:22

Page 286

.

286

Key operations questions Chapter 10 The nature of planning and control

What is planning and control?

What is the difference between planning and control?

How does the nature of demand affect planning and control?

What is involved in planning and control?

What is MRP II?

How is ERP developing?

Chapter 15 Lean operations and JIT

What is the lean approach and how is it different from traditional operations practice?

Chapter 11 Capacity planning and control

What are the main elements of the lean philosophy?

What are the techniques of JIT?

What is capacity planning and control? How is capacity measured? What are the ways of coping with demand fluctuation?

How can JIT be used for planning and control?

Can JIT be used in service operations?

Can JIT and MRP coexist?

How can operations plan their capacity level?

How can operations control their capacity level?

Chapter 16 Project planning and control

Chapter 12 Inventory planning and control

What is a project and what is project management?

Why is it important to understand the environment in which a project takes place?

What is inventory?

Why is inventory necessary?

How are specific projects defined?

What are the disadvantages of holding inventory?

What is project planning and why is it important?

How much inventory should an operation hold?

When should an operation replenish its inventory?

What techniques can be used for project planning?

What is project control and how is it done?

How can inventory be controlled?

Chapter 13 Supply chain planning and control

Chapter 17 Quality planning and control

How can quality be defined?

How can quality problems be diagnosed?

How can the relationship between operations in a supply chain affect the way it works?

What steps lead towards conformance to specification?

Are different supply chain objectives needed in different circumstances?

How can statistical process control help quality planning and control?

How can acceptance sampling help quality planning and control?

What is the supply chain management and its related activities?

How do supply chains behave in practice?

Chapter 14 Enterprise resource planning (ERP)

What is ERP?

How did ERP develop?

What is MRP?

CH10.QXD

1/11/06

11:22

Page 287

.

Part Three PLANNING AND CONTROL The physical design of an operation