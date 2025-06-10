Opinion: Debating unionist labels won't decide Northern Ireland's future (2025)

Over the past week, a debate has been rumbling on about whether or not the Prime Minister is a unionist. It followed an exchange in the Commons, where South Antrim MP Robin Swann asked Sir Keir Starmer to say plainly whether he was committed to the Union. The Prime Minister didn’t give a straight answer; instead, he spoke about the Good Friday Agreement and his role in helping to implement it during his time working in Northern Ireland.

If we are to be honest, this kind of point-scoring is getting us nowhere. Starmer’s refusal to slap a 'unionist' label on himself doesn’t mean he’s secretly plotting Irish unity.Nor does it mean he’s ducking his responsibilities. His government has been clear that it supports the constitutional status quo unless the people of Northern Ireland say otherwise. That’s the spirit of the Agreement, and it’s the principle of consent in action. Unionism isn’t a loyalty oath; it’s a political position, and demanding personal declarations from ministers doesn’t tell us anything useful about how they’ll govern.

What matters is policy, and this is where the focus should be. While some have been busy fretting over labels, a much more important question is being asked, and that is what determines whether a border poll gets called.

The short answer, as laid out in the Good Friday Agreement, is that the Secretary of State can call a poll if it looks likely that a majority in Northern Ireland would vote for a united Ireland. The long answer? Well, that’s where things get murky. There are no fixed rules, no clear thresholds, and no formal process. It’s all left to political judgment. While this lack of clarity isn’t new, it has become harder to ignore.

This week, Northern Ireland Minister Fleur Anderson said in an interview that opinion polls would be one factor in deciding whether a vote should happen. It was a reasonable enough remark, and hardly revolutionary, but it sparked a backlash. Critics accused her of making “divisive” comments and sowing confusion. Secretary of State Hilary Benn moved quickly to insist that “nothing has changed”, and that decisions about a poll rest solely with him.

The problem is, it’s not enough to keep saying “nothing has changed” when what’s really needed is a bit of clarity. If opinion polling is part of the process, the public deserves to know how much weight it carries. If it isn’t, then what does matter? Is it electoral results? Census data? A combination of factors? At the moment, no one really knows. And when the stakes are this high, that ambiguity doesn’t serve anyone, either unionist or nationalist.

What’s missing here isn’t some performative show of loyalty to the Union. It’s transparency. In the absence of any clear criteria, everyone is left to fill in the blanks for themselves. That creates space for mistrust, speculation, and a sense that decisions might be made behind closed doors. Whether it’s polling numbers, votes, demographic trends or all of the above, people in Northern Ireland on all sides deserve to understand how a decision as fundamental as this would actually be made. Not to steer the outcome, but to make sure the process is fair, open, and accountable.

