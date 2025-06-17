Oracle and Microsoft Add Powerful, Flexible New Services to Oracle Database@Azure and Expand Regional Availability (2025)

Oracle today announced the general availability of Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure on Oracle Database@Azure. The Exascale deployment option eliminates the need to provision dedicated database and storage servers and gives customers the performance, reliability, and availability of Oracle Exadata Database Service with up to 95 percent lower minimum infrastructure costs. Additionally, Oracle Base Database Service on Oracle Database@Azure will be available soon to help customers run Oracle Database workloads on virtual machines with easier administration and pay-as-you-go pricing. To meet growing customer demand, Oracle Database@Azure is now available in the Microsoft Azure East U.S. 2 region to bring the total to 14 available regionswith 18 more regions planned to be available in the next 12 months. Finally, Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure now supports the next-generation Exadata X11M platform.

“Vodafone’s business and applications have comprehensive service, market, and regional configurations guided by strict performance, scale, and functional requirements,” said Pedro Sardo, CIO, Shared Services and Director, Group IT Operations, Vodafone. “The ability to continue to utilize Oracle Base Database Service alongside Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure now on Oracle Database@Azure supports us with application and business continuity, simplifies our cloud migration efforts, and ensures we’re extracting value from our continued investments in the cloud.”

“We designed Exascale Infrastructure to deliver Exadata’s powerful capabilities in a multi-tenant, hyper-elastic cloud form that can be consumed by organizations of any size for all critical workloads,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure on Oracle Database@Azure is a key advancement in our multicloud strategy and collaboration with Microsoft that will give joint customers new opportunities for success in the cloud.”

“Microsoft and Oracle’s collaboration on Oracle Database@Azure continues to see strong global customer demand,” said Brett Tanzer, vice president, Azure product management, Microsoft. “The addition of Oracle Exadata Exascale and Base Database Managed Services to Oracle Database@Azure gives customers of all sizes greater choice in performance, scale, and flexibility to accelerate innovation with Microsoft’s AI, analytics, security, apps and other services.”

Exascale on Oracle Database@Azure Delivers Power and Flexibility

With Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure on Oracle Database@Azure, customers can provision and manage smaller database workloads and scale as needed while leveraging the power of Exadata. With Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure, customers benefit from a unique and intelligent data architecture that provides:

Elastic, pay-per-use resources: With Exascale, resources are completely elastic and pay-per-use, with no extra charge for IOPS. Users only specify the number of database server ECPUs and storage capacity they need, and every database is spread across pooled storage servers for high performance and availability. This reduces the cost of entry-level infrastructure for customers using Exadata Database Service as part of Oracle Database@Azure by up to 95 percent and enables flexible and granular on-line scaling of resources.

Intelligent storage cloud: Exadata Exascale's intelligent, RDMA-capable storage cloud distributes databases across all available storage servers and uses data aware, intelligent Smart Scan to make thousands of CPU cores available to speed up any database query. Exascale Storage Cloud intelligently moves hot or frequently accessed data from disk to memory or flash, and delivers the performance of DRAM, the IOPs of flash, and the capacity of disks.

Intelligent AI: Exascale uses AI Smart Scan, a unique way to offload data and compute-intensive AI Vector Search operations to the Exascale intelligent storage cloud. AI Smart Scan and Exadata System Software 24ai run key vector search operations up to 30X faster enabling customers to run thousands of concurrent AI vector searches in multi-user environments.

Intelligent OLTP: Intelligent ultra-fast RDMA communication between database servers enables high-throughput OLTP applications to scale across Exascale Virtual Machine clusters and support more concurrent users. The low latency provided by RDMA communication also provides ultra-fast response times for mission-critical transactions.

Intelligent analytics: Unique data intelligence automatically offloads data-intensive SQL queries to the Exascale intelligent storage cloud, enabling extreme throughput scaling of up to 2,880 GB/s for analytics. Automatic columnarization converts data into an ultra-fast in-memory columnar format that automatically uses flash caches in the Exascale intelligent storage cloud to increase capability and performance.

Database-aware intelligent clones:Users can use advanced snapshot capabilities to instantly create full copies or thin clones using the Exascale intelligent storage cloud and its redirect-on-write technology, helping to accelerate the DevOps operating model.

Oracle Exadata Database Service on Exascale Infrastructure is available for purchase in the Azure Marketplace with a custom quote through a private offer or on a pay-as-you-go basis. Customers can use existing Azure commitments, discount programs, and Oracle license benefits, such as Bring Your Own License (BYOL) and Oracle Support Rewards.

Oracle Base Database Service Coming to Oracle Database@Azure

Oracle and Microsoft plan to make Oracle Base Database Service available on Oracle Database@Azure soon. Oracle Base Database Service will run Oracle Database Enterprise Edition and Standard Edition 2 versions of 19c and 23ai on virtual machines. It will provide automated database lifecycle management that reduces administration, low-code application development capabilities, and independently scalable compute and storage resources with pay-as-you-go pricing.

Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure Now Supports Exadata X11M

Oracle Exadata Database Service on Dedicated Infrastructure now supports Oracle Exadata X11M to deliver significant performance improvements across AI, analytics, and online transaction processing (OLTP) compared to the previous generation. Customers also have the choice and flexibility to use Exadata X11M’s architecture across on-premises, hybrid cloud, public cloud, and multicloud environments.

Powerful Cloud Database Service Expands to Meet Global Demand

Oracle Database@Azure is now available in the Azure East U.S. 2 region. This brings the total availability to 14 regions along with Australia East, Brazil South, Canada Central, Central U.S., East U.S., France Central, Germany West Central, Italy North, Japan East, Southeast Asia, UK South, UK West, and West U.S.

In addition, Oracle Database@Azure is planned to be available in 18 more regions in the next 12 months. This includes Australia Southeast, Brazil Southeast, Canada East, Central India, France South, Japan West, Germany North, North Central US, North Europe, South Central U.S., South India, Spain Central, Sweden Central, UAE Central, UAE North, West Europe, West U.S. 2, and West U.S. 3.

With Oracle Database@Azure running on OCI in Azure datacenters, customers benefit from:

Flexible options to simplify and accelerate migrating their Oracle databases to the cloud, including compatibility with proven migration tools such as Oracle Zero-Downtime Migration

The ability to build new cloud-native applications using Oracle Database, OCI and Azure technologies, including the rich set of Azure development and AI services

Pricing parity with OCI for the highest level of Oracle Database performance, scale, and availability only possible through Oracle Exadata engineered systems underpinning Oracle Database@Azure

The simplicity, security, and low latency to build integrated solutions with Autonomous Database and Azure services

Consistency with on-premises deployments of Oracle Database and Oracle Exadata to reduce the need to rearchitect or refactor solutions

Unified customer experience and support from Oracle and Microsoft

Simplified purchasing and the ability to leverage Oracle and Microsoft licenses, commitments, and discount programs

Validated Oracle Maximum Availability Architecture (MAA) Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers for Oracle Exadata Database Service on Oracle Database@Azure

The assurance of a unified service and architecture that are tested and supported by two of the most trusted names in the cloud

About Oracle Distributed Cloud

Oracle’s distributed cloud delivers the benefits of cloud with greater control and flexibility. Oracle’s distributed cloud lineup includes:

Public cloud: Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including many of those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions here .

Hyperscale public cloud regions serve any size of organization, including many of those requiring strict EU sovereignty controls. See the full list of regions . Dedicated cloud: Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for national security purposes. Each of these products provides a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud.

Customers can run all OCI cloud services in their own data centers with OCI Dedicated Region, while partners can resell OCI cloud services and customize the experience using Oracle Alloy. Oracle also operates separate U.S., UK, and Australian Government Clouds, and Isolated Cloud Regions for national security purposes. Each of these products provides a full cloud and AI stack that customers can deploy as a Sovereign Cloud. Hybrid cloud: OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Additionally, OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, which consists of multiple configurations of ruggedized and portable high-performance devices, helps customers leverage remote AI inferencing at the edge.

OCI delivers key cloud services on-premises via Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer and Compute Cloud@Customer and is already managing deployments in over 60 countries. Additionally, OCI Roving Edge Infrastructure, which consists of multiple configurations of ruggedized and portable high-performance devices, helps customers leverage remote AI inferencing at the edge. Multicloud: OCI is physically deployed within all the hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure, providing low latency, natively integrated Oracle database services, including Oracle Database@AWS, Oracle Database@Azure, Oracle Database@Google Cloud, and Oracle HeatWave on AWS. Oracle Interconnect for Microsoft Azure and Oracle Interconnect for Google Cloud allow customers to combine key capabilities from across clouds.

Additional Resources

