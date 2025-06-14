Oracle Cloud Federal Financials Curates Efficiency for The National Gallery of Art (2025)

The National Gallery of Art, one of the world’s preeminent art museums, has selected Oracle Cloud Federal Financials, a purpose-built solution in Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), to support its mission to welcome all people to explore and experience art, creativity, and our shared humanity. With Oracle Cloud Federal Financials, the National Gallery of Art can accelerate financial processes, increase efficiency, improve resource allocation, and enhance decision-making, while addressing federal data security requirements as it continues to deliver world-class programs and exhibitions for its growing audience.

Established in 1937 as a unique public-private institution, the National Gallery of Art is a center of visual art, education, and culture. It attracts nearly four million people each year, and its collection includes over 160,000 works of art, including paintings, drawings, prints, photographs, sculptures, decorative arts, and new media. This effort to modernize finance operations will help drive new efficiencies and improve decision-making, supporting the museum’s continued growth and expansion of its in-person and digital audiences.

"This implementation brings the best-in-class cloud ERP that is used by most of the Fortune 500 companies to the U.S. government for the first time and enables us to put the power of data into the hands of our employees to help them make better decisions,” said William McClure, Treasurer of the National Gallery. “Oracle Cloud Federal Financials will help us to establish a more secure and user-friendly financial system, drive operational agility, and maximize the efficient use of donor and taxpayer dollars as we continue to grow our audience and serve the nation.”

With Oracle Cloud Federal Financials, the National Gallery of Art can access a single, integrated financial management solution that meets federal budgetary accounting requirements and aligns with the U.S. Government’s Cloud Smart Strategy while simultaneously meeting the private, not-for-profit financial reporting requirements of the National Gallery of Art. In addition, this FEDRAMP-certified solution enables the National Gallery of Art to automate financial operations, enhance the user experience, improve workforce productivity, help reduce risk, address compliance and audit requirements, and leverage embedded AI capabilities to help increase the speed and accuracy of financial processes.

“To create value and support effective programs and services, federal entities need purpose-built solutions that meet federal financial management requirements and help unlock new levels of efficiency,” said Rondy Ng, executive vice president of Applications Development, Oracle. “With Oracle Cloud Federal Financials, the National Gallery of Art can embrace automation, take advantage of embedded AI to optimize financial operations, and enhance business insights as it continues to serve the nation and uphold its longstanding commitment to artistic excellence.”

More than 10,000 organizations, across public and private sectors, turn to Oracle Cloud ERP to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management,risk management, subscription management,, and Oracle B2B, which revolutionizes the way organizations transact, pay, finance, and ship sustainably across the globe.