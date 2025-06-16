Oracle Red Bull Racing runs billions of simulations on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure – Intelligent CIO Middle East (2025)

Oracle Red Bull Racing, the multiple-championship-winning Formula One team, is expanding its use of Oracle Cloud and AI technologies on and off the track as the team kicks off the 2025 Formula One, F1 season.

“Since the start of our partnership, Oracle has given us a technical advantage that has helped us win races, championships, and fans,” said Christian Horner, CEO and Team Principal, Oracle Red Bull Racing.

“Performance gains are the lifeblood of competition in F1, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is the best choice to help us reach our goals on the track. From the factory to the podium, Oracle Cloud and AI technologies continue to provide the insights that help make Oracle Red Bull Racing one of the most successful teams in Formula One history.”

“Oracle Red Bull Racing has approached its technology strategy with the same relentless focus on performance that has underpinned its dominance on the track,” said Karan Batta, Senior Vice President, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

“Our collective success is a testament to the performance and flexibility of Oracle Cloud and our teams’ collaborative effort to push the boundaries of innovation.”

Oracle Red Bull Racing runs billions of simulations on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, OCI before and during each race to ensure it has the best data-driven strategy in place to quickly react to variations in car performance, track conditions, and competitor actions.

For the 2025 F1 season, Oracle Red Bull Racing will leverage the new OCI Compute A2 and OCI Compute A4 Flex shapes to increase simulation speeds by 10%, enabling the team to run even more simulations each week to evaluate a wider variety of scenarios and improve race-day decisions. Since moving its race strategy infrastructure to OCI in 2021, Oracle Red Bull Racing has already increased the speed of its simulations by 25%, giving the team a significant strategic advantage on race day.

In addition to using Oracle Cloud to strengthen its race strategy in the 2025 F1 season, Oracle Red Bull Racing will also use Oracle technology for the following.

Protesting a penalty

In a groundbreaking pilot, Oracle is helping Oracle Red Bull Racing bring Generative AI to the pit wall. After a race concludes, teams only have 30 minutes to protest a penalty. In that brief window of time, each team must review thousands of pages of historical regulatory rulings and build a case for a protest.

The Generative AI solution from Oracle – consisting of retrieval-augmented generation, RAG coupled with a large language model, LLM – will enable Oracle Red Bull Racing to query all historical regulations and generate responses in real time, dramatically improving its ability to efficiently query and adapt to sporting regulations over a race weekend.

Building a sustainable fuel engine

Red Bull Ford Powertrains, the future supplier of hybrid power units for Oracle Red Bull Racing for the 2026 F1 season and beyond, is building its next-gen sustainable fuel engine withOCI. By running its most complex simulations on OCI, the Red Bull Ford Powertrain’s engineering team is taking advantage of the latest cloud technologies to help overcome the challenge of building a sophisticated new engine development business from the ground up.

This year, OCI will help power the refinements that optimise performance and reliability as the powertrain moves from prototype to production.

Increase fan engagement

The Paddock, the multi-award-winning fan engagement platform running on Oracle CrowdTwist Loyalty and Engagement, has exploded in popularity since its debut in 2021 and now has hundreds of thousands of members across 156 countries.

Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience, CX solutions have helped Oracle Red Bull Racing get closer to its fans through exciting campaigns that leverage sophisticated loyalty capabilities, such as content personalisation, user-generated content, and members-only rewards.

Standardisation on Oracle Virtualisation

Starting this season, all Oracle Red Bull Racing trackside infrastructure – including car sensor monitors, dashboard displays, and garage computers – will run on Oracle Virtualisation, Oracle Linux, and Oracle Cloud Native Environment. By using Oracle Linux, Oracle Red Bull Racing is running the same operating system used by thousands of Oracle customerson-premises and in the cloud, and usedby Oracle to run OCI.

As a result of this standardisation, Oracle Red Bull Racing’s IT team members can run the same code on the same operating system in OCI as well as locally, easily transitioning their work between any location – trackside, factory, or remote – using the same operating environment. This will deliver significant cost and time savings by eliminating work duplication and improving flexibility.