Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Comparison (Chart Included) (2025)

Published: August 19, 2024
See our comparison and explanation of the Oral-B range to help you choose your next brush
Author: Jon Love (23 Comments)
If you've landed on this page, you're probably wondering what the difference is between the various Oral-B electric toothbrushes.
Initially, it can be rather confusing, but we've included some resources below that quickly and simply explain the differences.
These recommendations are based on years of hands-on testing and a deep understanding of the Oral-B range.
Our overall Oral-B recommendation
Oral-B Smart 1500
We rate the Oral-B Smart 1500 as the best Oral-B electric toothbrush, all things considered.
This is also our choice for thebest electric toothbrushof all toothbrushes available today, irrespective of brand.
Our Choice
The Smart 1500 offers the features we regard as essential (a timer and pressure sensor) at an affordable price.
It also benefits from extra cleaning modes, notably sensitive, which is ideal for those who have sore gums or find the standard cleaning mode a little too intense.
Despite the name, this brush does not have any 'smart' (Bluetooth) features and does not connect to your smartphone.
As you move up the Oral-B range, the brushes become more expensive, but they do come with additional features and accessories. We regard these as "nice-to-have" rather than essential.
Spending more or picking a premium model does not necessarily result in a better clean of the teeth. Each brush, irrespective of features still requires you to use it regularly and correctly.
This isn't to say those features aren't useful for some people. But, we have learnt that most people would rather save a bit of money, than have lots of features they may not use, making the Smart 1500 a perfect fit.
Oral-B electric toothbrush comparison chart
The comparison chart below shows the main models available from Oral-B today, along with the features and functions each offer.
You will see that the more feature-rich, and typically more expensive models are shown on the right, compared to the more cost effective models on the left.
This chart should help you pick the model most suited to you if you have particular requirements of your toothbrush.
If you need more detail on any of the brushes, read on or leave a comment.
|Cleaning Action
|Number of cleaning modes
|Clean
|Sensitive
|Gum
|White
|Deep Clean
|Tongue
|Other modes
|Timer
|Pacer
|Pressure Sensor
|Pressure Sensor Additional information
|Display
|Display Additional information
|Battery life
|Travel case included
|Charging travel case
|Bluetooth connectivity
|Position tracking
|
Oral-B Vitality
|
Oral-B Pro 500
|
Oral-B Pro 1000
|
Oral-B Smart 1500
|
Oral-B Smart 3000
|
Oral-B Smart 5000
|
Oral-B Genius 6000
|
Oral-B Genius 7500
|
Oral-B Genius Pro 8000
|
Oral-B Genius X
|
Oral-B iO Series 2 (iO2)
|
Oral-B iO Series 3 (iO3)
|
Oral-B iO Series 4 (iO4)
|
Oral-B iO Series 5 (iO5)
|
Oral-B iO Series 6 (iO6)
|
Oral-B iO Series 7 (iO7)
|
Oral-B iO Series 8 (iO8)
|
Oral-B iO Series 9 (iO9)
|
Oral-B iO Series 10 (iO10)
|Oscillating-rotating (2D)
|Oscillating-rotating (2D)
|Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D)
|Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D)
|Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D)
|Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D)
|Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D)
|Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D)
|Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D)
|Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D)
|-
|Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations
|Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations
|Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations
|Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations
|Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations
|Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations
|Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations
|Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations
|1
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|5
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|6
|7
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|sensitive plus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Super sensitive
|-
|super sensitive
|super sensitive, intense
|intense
|intense
|Super sensitive, intense
|Super sensitive, intense
|Super sensitive, intense
|-
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|20 second sextants
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Customizable LED smart ring
|Customizable LED smart ring
|Customizable smart ring
|Customizable smart ring
|Visible alert is an LED within the power button & is barely noticeable when the brush is in use.
|Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure
|Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure
|Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure
|Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure
|Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure
|Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure
|Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure
|Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Black & white. Not touchscreen
|Black & white. Not touchscreen.
|Color. Not touchscreen
|Color. Not touchscreen.
|Color. Not touchscreen
|5 days
|10 days
|10 days
|14+ (plus) days
|14+ (plus) days
|14+ (plus) days
|14 days
|14 days
|14+ (plus) days
|14 days
|14+ (plus) days
|14+ (plus) days
|14 days
|14 days
|14 days
|14 days
|14 days
|14 days
|14 days
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
The Oral-B range explained
The Oral-B range is essentially split into 2 main categories.
There is the 'iO Series' which sits alongside the Vitality, Pro, Smart and Genius brush handles, which fall under the 'all other brushes' category.
Multiple iO models exist, offering different features at varying price points.
Compare this to the 'all other brushes' category which has further sub categories each with a number of different models that together offer the same variety of options. There are just more choices.
Below we detail the names of each series and the key ways in which each differs.
iO Series
Our Oral-B iO Series comparison article explains at length the key differences between all the models. However, we have summarised the key differences below.
All iO Series have a built-in 2 minute timer, 30 second pacer and a pressure sensor.
All models offer and oscillating and rotating cleaning action with the added cleaning dimension of microvibrations. This is equivalent to the 3D cleaning action found on most models within the 'all other brushes' category.
iO2 ($)
- Cost effective option.
- The essential features you require and no more.
- 3 cleaning modes.
- Basic pressure sensor.
- No cleaning mode icons/labels.
iO3 ($)
- A great budget choice.
- The essential features you require and no more.
- 3 cleaning modes.
- Smart (visual) pressure sensor.
- No cleaning mode icons/labels.
- Brush head replacement reminder.
- Variant with additional accessories such as travel cases.
iO4 ($)
- Good value choice.
- The essential features, plus a little more.
- 4 cleaning modes.
- Smart (visual) pressure sensor.
- No cleaning mode icons/labels.
- Brush head replacement reminder.
- Bluetooth connectivity.
- Variant with additional accessories such as travel cases.
iO5 ($$)
- Good value choice.
- The essential features, plus quite a bit more.
- 5 cleaning modes.
- Smart (visual) pressure sensor.
- Cleaning mode icons.
- Brush head replacement reminder.
- Bluetooth connectivity and 6 zone real-time tracking
- Travel cases likely included.
iO6 ($$)
- Fantastic value and performance - our top pick.
- The essential features, plus quite a bit more.
- 5 cleaning modes.
- Smart (visual) pressure sensor.
- Black and white display with cleaning mode icons and labels.
- Brush head replacement reminder.
- Bluetooth connectivity and 6 zone real-time tracking.
- Travel cases likely included.
iO7 ($$)
- More features than you need with a higher price tag.
- The essential features, plus quite a bit more.
- 5 cleaning modes.
- Smart (visual) pressure sensor.
- Black and white display with cleaning mode icons and labels.
- Brush head replacement reminder.
- Bluetooth connectivity and 6 zone real-time tracking.
- Magnetic charging stand capable of recharging in ~3 hours.
- Travel cases likely included.
iO8 ($$)
- More features than you need with a higher price tag.
- The essential features, plus quite a bit more.
- 6 cleaning modes.
- Smart (visual) pressure sensor.
- Color display with cleaning mode icons and labels.
- Brush head replacement reminder.
- Bluetooth connectivity and 6 zone real-time tracking.
- Magnetic charging stand capable of recharging in ~3 hours.
- Travel cases likely included.
iO9 ($$$)
- Top of the line and most capable handle with a price tag to match.
- The essential feature plus more brushing modes, Bluetooth connectivity with real-time tracking and the premium extras the company offers.
- 7 cleaning modes.
- Smart (visual) pressure sensor.
- Color display with cleaning mode icons and labels.
- Brush head replacement reminder.
- Bluetooth connectivity and 16 zone real-time tracking.
- Magnetic charging stand capable of recharging in ~3 hours.
- Charging travel case and additional brush heads likely included.
iO10 ($$$)
- Top of the line and most capable handle with a price tag to match.
- The essential feature plus more brushing modes, Bluetooth connectivity with real-time tracking and the premium extras the company offers.
- 7 cleaning modes.
- Smart (visual) pressure sensor.
- Color display with cleaning mode icons and labels.
- Brush head replacement reminder.
- Bluetooth connectivity and 16 zone real-time tracking.
- iO Sense magnetic charging stand capable of recharging in ~3 hours and providing visual brushing feedback.
- Charging travel case and additional brush heads likely included.
All other brushes
Vitality Series ($)
- A cost effective option.
- Lacks some desirable essential features.
- 1 cleaning mode.
- 2D cleaning action - oscillates and rotates.
- Built-in 2 minute timer.
- No battery status LED.
Pro Series ($)
- A great budget choice.
- The essential features you require and no more.
- Up to 3 cleaning modes.
- 3D cleaning action - oscillates, rotates and pulsates. (Excludes Pro 500)
- Built-in 2 minute timer and 30 second pacer.
- Basic pressure sensor (select models).
- No cleaning mode labels/icons on the handle.
Smart Series ($$)
- Great value and performance - our top pick.
- The essential features, plus a little more.
- Premium handles with more features and accessories
- Up to 5 cleaning modes.
- 3D cleaning action - oscillates, rotates and pulsates.
- Built-in 2 minute timer and 30 second pacer.
- Visible pressure sensor.
- No cleaning mode labels/icons on the handle.
- Bluetooth connectivity. (Excluding Smart 1500).
- Additional accessories such as brush heads and charging travel cases are included (subject to variant).
Genius Series ($$$)
- More features than you need with a higher price tag.
- The essential features, plus more brushing modes and Bluetooth connectivity.
- Up to 6 cleaning modes.
- 3D cleaning action - oscillates, rotates and pulsates.
- Built-in 2 minute timer and 30 second pacer.
- Visible pressure sensor.
- Cleaning mode labels/icons on the handle (with the exception of Daily Clean mode).
- Bluetooth connectivity.
- Real-time tracking and feedback on brushing habits, with the ability to log brushing sessions to the smartphone app and track performance over time. (Select models)
- Additional accessories such as brush heads, charging travel cases and brush head stands are included (subject to variant).
Detailed brush vs brush comparisons
The comparison chart above allows you to see the key differences between each model at a glance.
However, for those who require more detail, we do have a number of comprehensive written comparisons.
We test them side by side and then give our verdict on which one is best. Many of them also include a comparison video:
- Oral-B iO Series comparison
- Oral-B Pro 1000 vs iO2
- Oral-B iO2 vs Smart 1500
- Oral-B Pro 1000 vs Smart Clean 360
- Oral-B Pro 1000 vs Smart 1500
- Oral-B Pro 1000 vs iO3
- Oral-B Pro 1000 vs Smart 3000
- Oral-B iO vs Genius X
- Oral-B Pro 1000 vs Pro 2 2000
- Oral-B Pro 500 vs Vitality
- Oral-B Vitality vs Pro 1000
- Oral-B Pro 500 vs 1000
The best Oral-B brushes by category
These are the three Oral-B brushes that we recommend the most. Continue reading to find out why we recommend each one.
Best overall: Oral-B Smart 1500 / Oral B, Amazon / ~$78
Best budget: Oral-B Pro 500 / Amazon, Oral-B / ~$34.97
Best top of the range: Oral-B iO9 / Oral-B, Amazon / ~$285.99
Best overall
Oral-B Smart 1500
The Smart 1500 has a 2 minute timer, pacer and visible pressure sensor that our dentists recommend bepresent in an electric toothbrush.
The small round brush head is clinically proven to clean the teeth well and the size makes it easy to move into the tighter spaces within the mouth.
As you brush, the visible pressure sensor will light up red to alert you if too much force is being applied.
More on why we like it....
You have the choice of the default daily clean mode or a slower and more gentle sensitive mode. The power button is used to change modes. There are no icons on the handle to make it clear which mode is selected, though.
It isn’t quite as grippy in hand as some other brushes, but the benefit is that the handle can be very easily wiped clean.
The Smart 1500 has been independently approved by the American Dental Association, which means it is safe to use, and that it has the benefits advertized.
It’s worth noting that despite the name, this is not a 'smart' toothbrush. It has no Bluetooth connectivity.
Read our Oral-B Smart 1500 Review.
|
What we like
|
What we dislike
|
Timer and pacer encourage brushing for the recommended time
Timer and pacer encourage brushing for the recommended time
|
No icons on the handle to show which cleaning mode is selected
No icons on the handle to show which cleaning mode is selected
|
Visible pressure sensor – alerts you when brushing too hard
Visible pressure sensor – alerts you when brushing too hard
|
Confusing name — it is not a ‘smart’ (Bluetooth connected) toothbrush
Confusing name — it is not a ‘smart’ (Bluetooth connected) toothbrush
|
2 weeks use on a single charge
2 weeks use on a single charge
|
Multiple cleaning modes
Multiple cleaning modes
|
American Dental Association (ADA) approved
American Dental Association (ADA) approved
Best budget
Oral-B Pro 500
The Pro 500 brings many of the benefits of an electric toothbrush at an affordable price.
It is a really good option for a first electric toothbrush.
Unfortunately, it does lack a pressure sensor. This means that there are no alerts when you brush too hard.
This is somewhat made up for by how incredibly grippy the handle is. It is suitable for children, adults and seniors.
More on why we chose it...
The single cleaning mode is more than satisfactory and when used correctly provides a good clean of the teeth.
Oral-B's small round brush head performs well and is easily moved between the tooth surfaces.
Using a 2D cleaning action, it isn't as intense a clean as premium models that offer a 3D action, but is more than good enough.
Built-in is a rechargeable battery which offers 8+ days of use on a full charge. Unfortunately, you get no feedback from it when the power is low. There is no LED notification light.
|
What we like
|
What we dislike
|
Easy to use single cleaning mode
Easy to use single cleaning mode
|
No pressure sensor
No pressure sensor
|
The grip on the handle helps to securely hold the brush
The grip on the handle helps to securely hold the brush
|
No battery status feedback
No battery status feedback
|
Timer and pacer encourage brushing for the recommended time
Timer and pacer encourage brushing for the recommended time
|
Battery life
Battery life
|
2D cleaning action
2D cleaning action
Best top of the range
Oral-B iO (Series 9)
The Oral-B iO Series 9 is one of Oral-B's top of the line brushes. There is a model that sits above it in the range, the iO Series 10, but we advise opting for the iO9 instead.
The main difference between the iO9 and the iO10 is the charging stand, but the 10 tends to be priced so much higher than the 9 that it's not worth the extra money.
It cleans the teeth really well and includes various high tech features to assist you in brushing your teeth better.
More on why we picked it....
The essential features — 2 minute timer, 30 second pacer and visible pressure sensor — are included. In fact, the iO's pressure sensor lights up green to show when the correct pressure is being applied, in addition to red, when the brushing force is too great.
The iO has a new magnetically driven motor. This makes the brushing experience thorough but slightly more gentle, and quieter, than other Oral-B models.
The 7 different cleaning modes can be changed via the power and function buttons on the handle.
The selected mode is shown on the color LED display built into the handle. One of the only brushes to offer this, it also gives visual feedback via emoji style faces on how well you have brushed.
Like many other smart brushes, it has real-time tracking, but the iO9 has the most comprehensive monitoring of the iO series. It tracks 16 zones with clear visual feedback via the smartphone app. You can take corrective action immediately to achieve maximum coverage with each brushing session.
It is supplied with a magnetic charging stand and the lithium battery can be replenished in just 3 hours. 2 weeks use is possible from a full charge.
Also included is a hard protective travel case that doubles up as a charger.
Read our Oral-B iO9 Review.
|
What we like
|
What we dislike
|
Premium looking handle with built-in display
Premium looking handle with built-in display
|
iO specific heads required which are more expensive
iO specific heads required which are more expensive
|
The small round brush head cleans the teeth really well
The small round brush head cleans the teeth really well
|
Travel case comes with a separate power adapter rather than a built-in USB cable & accepts only 1 brush head
Travel case comes with a separate power adapter rather than a built-in USB cable & accepts only 1 brush head
|
Visible pressure sensor – alerts you when you are brushing with the correct & incorrect force
Visible pressure sensor – alerts you when you are brushing with the correct & incorrect force
|
Bluetooth connectivity isn’t essential and adds to cost
Bluetooth connectivity isn’t essential and adds to cost
|
Rapid recharging with the magnetic charging stand
Rapid recharging with the magnetic charging stand
|
Bluetooth & AI technology works well
Bluetooth & AI technology works well
|
Quieter than other Oral-B brushes
Quieter than other Oral-B brushes
A comparison of our 3 recommendations
The table below compares the features and cost of our 3 recommendations.
|Retail price
|Typical selling price
|Brush head cost
|Approximate 3 year cost
|Pressure Sensor
|Timer
|Pacer
|Number of cleaning modes
|Bluetooth connectivity
|Find out more
|Buying options
|
Oral-B Pro 500
|
Oral-B Smart 1500
|
Oral-B iO Series 9 (iO9)
|$40
|$80
|$300
|$30
|$65
|$240
|Approx $5 each (Oral-B)
|Approx $5 each (Oral-B)
|Approx $12 each (Oral-B iO Series)
|$85
|$120
|$335
|-
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|30 second quadpacer
|3
|3
|7
|-
|-
|Review
|Review
|Review
How Oral-B's smart toothbrushes differ
The features of a Bluetooth enabled Oral-B toothbrush differ between ranges and models.
Whilst it is a little bit more nuanced than this, fundamentally you have 2 choices:
- Oral-B smart toothbrush without real-time position tracking
- Oral-B smart toothbrush with real-time position tracking
The key difference here is that the brush either does or does not track and record the areas of the mouth you have and have not brushed during the cleaning cycle.
Those without real-time tracking will record a brushing session, including when and for how long you used the toothbrush.
During a brushing session, it will show a timer on the screen along with other data like what brushing mode you are using and it will alert you if you brush too hard.
Those with real-time tracking are doing the same, but with the additional data, which includes detailed visuals for review at a later time.
The way this works has evolved over the years. It first relied on your smartphone camera. The latest models rely on sensors in the brush handle.
During a brushing session, the app is highlighting which areas to brush and changing the visuals to denote those teeth you have brushed, in addition to the brushing time and pressure applied.
It is a more subtle difference, but those with real-time tracking can differ further. The vast majority track 6 zones of the mouth, whereas the most premium track 16.
Whilst we like many of the features and functionality that smart toothbrushes offer, we don't believe they are essential. And, for most people, smart toothbrushes are best avoided. Doing so saves you money and reduces the environmental impact of your dental health.
If you wish to learn more about how each smart toothbrush works with the Oral-B app, it is best to refer to hands-on reviews we have available of each.
The following table summarizes the key differences between smart models:
|Modal
|Oral-B Smart 3000
|Oral-B Smart 5000
|Oral-B Genius 6000
|Oral-B Genius 7500
|Oral-B Genius Pro 8000
|Oral-B Genius X
|Oral-B iO Series 4 (iO4)
|Oral-B iO Series 5 (iO5)
|Oral-B iO Series 6 (iO6)
|Oral-B iO Series 7 (iO7)
|Oral-B iO Series 8 (iO8)
|Oral-B iO Series 9 (iO9)
|Oral-B iO Series 10 (iO10)
|Bluetooth connectivity
|Position tracking
|Additional information
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 zone tracking
|-
|-
|6 zone real-time tracking. Requires use of smartphone front facing camera.
|6 zone real-time tracking
|-
|-
|6 zone real-time tracking
|6 zone real-time tracking
|6 zone real-time tracking
|6 zone real-time tracking
|16 zone real-time (3D Teeth Tracking)
|16 zone real-time (3D Teeth Tracking). iO Sense charging stand gives feedback via LEDs.
Conclusion
The great number of choices you have within the Oral-B range can make it really quite difficult to decide which toothbrush is right for you.
Ultimately, all of the brushes will provide a very good clean to the teeth and gums if used correctly.
Perfecting your brushing routine, including the brushing time, technique and frequency will bring more positive benefit than any particular toothbrush.
Premium models may bring benefits for some. However, for the vast majority, the prices are prohibitive and the benefits for every dollar ($) spent certainly reduces.
For the majority of people, myself included the Oral-B Smart 1500 is the toothbrush to go for. It offers a balance of cleaning performance and features at a price most will find affordable.
If you really do desire the absolute best, irrespective of price, then it has to be the iO Series 9.
Sonicare electric toothbrush comparisons
Philips Sonicare 1000 vs 2000 vs 3000 vs 4000 Series
Oral-B Pro 1000 vs iO2
Oral-B iO2 vs Smart 1500
Author: Jon Love
Electric toothbrush
Dg
DAVID garcia
February 2, 2025
Reply
I have always gotten the Genius 8000 as i want a a dual voltage charger.. Charging seems to last only 1.5 -2 years. Can you recommend a better travel model that charges more reliably or they last only this long.
Reply
JL
Jon Love - Chief tester
February 5, 2025
Reply
Hi David.
If your toothbrush has failed in under 2 years it should be covered by the Oral-B warranty. You may want to contact them to discuss.
Oral-B typically doesn't offer dual voltage chargers on most models. Philips Sonicare does, as do other brands that charge brushes via USB for example, Oclean.
The Sonicare 4100 Series is a great value option. It doens't have all the tech like the Genius 8000, but you don't mention this as a must have.
Reply
L
Lee
August 21, 2024
Reply
Hi Jon,
I have the Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 and from what I understand it has a stronger motor than the newer 4100. Assuming you have compared the older Protective Clean 4100 with the Oral B Smart 1500, can you say if one feels like it cleans better or leaves a more 'punchy' fresh feeling after brushing than the other? Thanks, you do a great job with your reviews.
Reply
JL
Jon Love - Chief tester
August 23, 2024
Reply
Hi Lee.
The Oral-B Smart 1500 is the one for me that leave the more punchy feeling after brushing.
Reply
GH
Georgette Hill
January 26, 2024
Reply
I'm interested if the 300 Oral -B I need the brush head to ocolitate as I have a Oral -B
A lower model as soon as I touch my teeth with the head it stops ocolating
So do indeed the 300 to get the desired effect
Reply
JL
Jon Love - Chief tester
January 26, 2024
Reply
The oscilattions of the brush head on any Oral-B brush should not stop when the head makes contact with the teeth. If this is happening the brush is likely faulty.
Reply
B
Bob
January 8, 2023
Reply
Thank you for a very useful, informative, and detailed guide. It explains a lot that the manufacturer does not. I have two questions:
1) In comparing the NiMH and Lithium-Ion batteries - which type will have the longer life (as opposed to which will hold a charge longer)? Since this is most likely what will determine the life of the whole unit, it seems like an important consideration.
2) Do you know anything about the "Gum Care" model? This is a relatively low-end unit that comes with two heads. Walgreens carries it (perhaps a special model for them), and there are units available on eBay. Since that name is also used for one of the brushing modes, I wonder if this model features that mode (or perhaps offers only that mode).
Reply
JL
Jon Love - Chief tester
January 9, 2023
Reply
Hi Bob.
In response to your questions.
1) I have no hard evidence myself to confirm which is better. It is my understanding from a little bit of research and knowledge that I have built-up over time that Lithium-Ion is better all things considered. But, that said, I could be wrong. I think some people do have their preferences for one reason or another. Anecdotal evidence from reader feedback would suggest that both can last a very long time. There is a little more evidence to say NiMH batteries last longer as we have had many people saying their brushes are lasting 10+ years. But, Lithium-ion batteries as a general rule haven't been used in electric brushes for as long.
2) I believe this model is based on the older/rebadged version of the Pro 1000. I think it might be 'exlcusive' to Walgreens. It does the job for sure. It lacks a pressure sensor that we recommend. I think it gets it's name from the fact it comes with 2 x Pro GumCare brush head included in the box compared to the CrossAction head that usually comes supplied with most brushes. There is no indication, that I can see, that the brush handle itself offers a gum care cleaning mode.
Reply
I
Imasockrmom
November 8, 2022
Reply
Hi! I was wondering why the Pro Clean X isn’t listed in this article. Do you have any information regarding it? I am trying to decide between the Pro Clean X and the Pro 1000.
Thanks!
Reply
JL
Jon Love - Chief tester
November 9, 2022
Reply
Hi.
This is a model stocked by a couple of retailers in the USA.
It is a slightly less common model we come across and see marketed so we haven't as yet gone hands-on and reviewed this one.
It is very similar, yet slightly different to the Oral-B Smart 1500, which is our top recommendation.
The Pro Clean X is generally very well priced and is excellent value for money.
Not having personally handled it I am unable to give a detailed comparison to the Oral-B Pro 1000. It is very similar to this model though too. The main difference being the additional cleaning modes. Where the 1000 has just 1, this actually has 4 modes.
I don't think, from what data I have seen, you can go too far wrong with this.
Reply
D
Doonser
November 7, 2022
Reply
Thank you for the really helpful page. Our old Triumph v1 battery is dying and we need to replace the toothbrush. (I looked at replacing the battery but that is rather tricky). We bought it in 2011 and it's been one of my favorite tools.
One question: You list a Smart 3000 but on Amazon all I see is a Pro 3000. On the Oral-B website it's called the Smart 3000 too. Is it the same brush?
Reply
JL
Jon Love - Chief tester
November 7, 2022
Reply
Hi.
They are almost identical toothbrushes. They look the same. However, the battery in the Smart 3000 is a Lithium-Ion battery offering 2+ weeks of battery life compared to the Nickel Metal Hydride of the Pro 3000 that offers 7+ days of battery life.
The motor in the Smart 3000 is also marginally more powerful. It offers up to 9,900 oscillations and 45,000 pulsations compared to the 8,800 and 40,000 of the Pro 3000.
This is the product you need on Amazon.
Reply
D
Doonser
November 7, 2022
Reply
Thanks, Jon, you a great help. I appreciate the info. The link you posted is to the Pro 3000, at least in the product title (the photo of the box shows the Smart 3000, very confusing). I don't see the Smart 3000 itself on Amazon, although I do see it on the Oral-B site (for the same price as the Pro on Amazon). I guess I'll just get it from Oral-B (although I won't get my Reward points from Amazon Prime, wah wah wah).
Reply
P
Phoebe
August 15, 2022
Reply
I just wanna leave a comment saying that you’re my day saver!!! I was so confused which toothbrush should I buy and I found your article. Great comparision with full information I need. Will go with Smart 1500!!!
Reply
JL
Jon Love - Chief tester
August 18, 2022
Reply
Thanks Phoebe for the comment. Glad we could help.
Reply
RG
Roger Gabel
August 4, 2022
Reply
It is the old charger that you left the lid on the top and the extra brushes set down in. Has a mounting plate that screws to wall and the charger slides down on it.
Reply
JL
Jon Love - Chief tester
August 12, 2022
Reply
It is possible Roger, but I am afraid we don't have one to hand to test & confirm. I suspect it is highly likely.
Reply
RG
Roger Gabel
August 3, 2022
Reply
Can you use old wall mounted charger on the new 1500 smart toothbrush or are the battery different kind.
Reply
CW
Chris Ward - Co-founder
August 4, 2022
Reply
Hi Roger,
Which type of wall mounted charger is it — which model did it come with?
Reply
N
Nagendra
March 14, 2022
Reply
Great resources on your site. Really helping me start my electric teeth journey take off.
Have you come across Smart 2200? Other than the Charcoal Bristles, it seems like it is just Smart 1500 and seems to be same cost or cheaper than 1500.
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Oral-B-Smart-2200-Charcoal-Rechargeable-Electric-Toothbrush-White-1-Ct/940809939
Reply
JL
Jon Love - Chief tester
March 15, 2022
Reply
Hey. I have come across this. I haven't actually purchased and tested it personally, but from all I have seen, read etc it is just like the Samart 1500 as you say, albeit with a different brush head supplied.
So all in all a good toothbrush.
Reply
N
Nagendra
March 16, 2022
Reply
Thank you very much Jon!
Reply
BE
Brianna E
August 16, 2021
Reply
Thank you for having such a fantastic page!!! I've read every single review and hope this helps elevate my oral health journey. Cheers
Reply
Methodology
We personally buy and test the latest Oral-B brushes so that we can give detailed, data-driven advice on which products to buy
Jump to section
- Our overall recommendation
- Oral-B comparison chart
- Oral-B range explanation
- Detailed brush vs brush comparisons
- The best Oral-B brushes
