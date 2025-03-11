Oral-B Electric Toothbrush Comparison (Chart Included) (2025)

If you've landed on this page, you're probably wondering what the difference is between the various Oral-B electric toothbrushes.

Initially, it can be rather confusing, but we've included some resources below that quickly and simply explain the differences.

These recommendations are based on years of hands-on testing and a deep understanding of the Oral-B range.

Our overall Oral-B recommendation

Oral-B Smart 1500

We rate the Oral-B Smart 1500 as the best Oral-B electric toothbrush, all things considered.

This is also our choice for thebest electric toothbrushof all toothbrushes available today, irrespective of brand.

The Smart 1500 offers the features we regard as essential (a timer and pressure sensor) at an affordable price.

It also benefits from extra cleaning modes, notably sensitive, which is ideal for those who have sore gums or find the standard cleaning mode a little too intense.

Despite the name, this brush does not have any 'smart' (Bluetooth) features and does not connect to your smartphone.

As you move up the Oral-B range, the brushes become more expensive, but they do come with additional features and accessories. We regard these as "nice-to-have" rather than essential.

Spending more or picking a premium model does not necessarily result in a better clean of the teeth. Each brush, irrespective of features still requires you to use it regularly and correctly.

This isn't to say those features aren't useful for some people. But, we have learnt that most people would rather save a bit of money, than have lots of features they may not use, making the Smart 1500 a perfect fit.

Oral-B electric toothbrush comparison chart

The comparison chart below shows the main models available from Oral-B today, along with the features and functions each offer.

You will see that the more feature-rich, and typically more expensive models are shown on the right, compared to the more cost effective models on the left.

This chart should help you pick the model most suited to you if you have particular requirements of your toothbrush.

If you need more detail on any of the brushes, read on or leave a comment.

Cleaning Action Number of cleaning modes Clean Sensitive Gum White Deep Clean Tongue Other modes Timer Pacer Pressure Sensor Pressure Sensor Additional information Display Display Additional information Battery life Travel case included Charging travel case Bluetooth connectivity Position tracking Oral-B Vitality Oral-B Pro 500 Oral-B Pro 1000 Oral-B Smart 1500 Oral-B Smart 3000 Oral-B Smart 5000 Oral-B Genius 6000 Oral-B Genius 7500 Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Oral-B Genius X Oral-B iO Series 2 (iO2) Oral-B iO Series 3 (iO3) Oral-B iO Series 4 (iO4) Oral-B iO Series 5 (iO5) Oral-B iO Series 6 (iO6) Oral-B iO Series 7 (iO7) Oral-B iO Series 8 (iO8) Oral-B iO Series 9 (iO9) Oral-B iO Series 10 (iO10) Oscillating-rotating (2D) Oscillating-rotating (2D) Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D) Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D) Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D) Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D) Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D) Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D) Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D) Oscillating-rotating & pulsating (3D) - Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations Oscillating-rotating & micro-vibrations 1 3 3 3 3 5 5 5 6 6 3 3 4 5 5 5 6 7 7 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - sensitive plus - - - - - - - - Super sensitive - super sensitive super sensitive, intense intense intense Super sensitive, intense Super sensitive, intense Super sensitive, intense - 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 30 second quadpacer 20 second sextants - - - - - - - - Customizable LED smart ring Customizable LED smart ring Customizable smart ring Customizable smart ring Visible alert is an LED within the power button & is barely noticeable when the brush is in use. Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure Shows when applying insufficient pressure, correct pressure & excessive pressure - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Black & white. Not touchscreen Black & white. Not touchscreen. Color. Not touchscreen Color. Not touchscreen. Color. Not touchscreen 5 days 10 days 10 days 14+ (plus) days 14+ (plus) days 14+ (plus) days 14 days 14 days 14+ (plus) days 14 days 14+ (plus) days 14+ (plus) days 14 days 14 days 14 days 14 days 14 days 14 days 14 days - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

The Oral-B range explained The Oral-B range is essentially split into 2 main categories. There is the 'iO Series' which sits alongside the Vitality, Pro, Smart and Genius brush handles, which fall under the 'all other brushes' category. Multiple iO models exist, offering different features at varying price points. Compare this to the 'all other brushes' category which has further sub categories each with a number of different models that together offer the same variety of options. There are just more choices. Below we detail the names of each series and the key ways in which each differs. iO Series Our Oral-B iO Series comparison article explains at length the key differences between all the models. However, we have summarised the key differences below. All iO Series have a built-in 2 minute timer, 30 second pacer and a pressure sensor. All models offer and oscillating and rotating cleaning action with the added cleaning dimension of microvibrations. This is equivalent to the 3D cleaning action found on most models within the 'all other brushes' category. iO2 ($) Cost effective option.

The essential features you require and no more. 3 cleaning modes. Basic pressure sensor.

No cleaning mode icons/labels. iO3 ($) A great budget choice.

The essential features you require and no more. 3 cleaning modes. Smart (visual) pressure sensor.

No cleaning mode icons/labels.

Brush head replacement reminder.

Variant with additional accessories such as travel cases. iO4 ($) Good value choice.

The essential features, plus a little more. 4 cleaning modes. Smart (visual) pressure sensor.

No cleaning mode icons/labels.

Brush head replacement reminder.

Bluetooth connectivity.

Variant with additional accessories such as travel cases. iO5 ($$) Good value choice.

The essential features, plus quite a bit more. 5 cleaning modes. Smart (visual) pressure sensor.

Cleaning mode icons.

Brush head replacement reminder.

Bluetooth connectivity and 6 zone real-time tracking

Travel cases likely included. iO6 ($$) Fantastic value and performance - our top pick.

The essential features, plus quite a bit more. 5 cleaning modes. Smart (visual) pressure sensor.

Black and white display with cleaning mode icons and labels.

Brush head replacement reminder.

Bluetooth connectivity and 6 zone real-time tracking.

Travel cases likely included. iO7 ($$) More features than you need with a higher price tag.

The essential features, plus quite a bit more. 5 cleaning modes. Smart (visual) pressure sensor.

Black and white display with cleaning mode icons and labels.

Brush head replacement reminder.

Bluetooth connectivity and 6 zone real-time tracking.

Magnetic charging stand capable of recharging in ~3 hours.

Travel cases likely included. iO8 ($$) More features than you need with a higher price tag.

The essential features, plus quite a bit more. 6 cleaning modes. Smart (visual) pressure sensor.

Color display with cleaning mode icons and labels.

Brush head replacement reminder.

Bluetooth connectivity and 6 zone real-time tracking.

Magnetic charging stand capable of recharging in ~3 hours.

Travel cases likely included. iO9 ($$$) Top of the line and most capable handle with a price tag to match.

The essential feature plus more brushing modes, Bluetooth connectivity with real-time tracking and the premium extras the company offers. 7 cleaning modes. Smart (visual) pressure sensor.

Color display with cleaning mode icons and labels.

Brush head replacement reminder.

Bluetooth connectivity and 16 zone real-time tracking.

Magnetic charging stand capable of recharging in ~3 hours.

Charging travel case and additional brush heads likely included. iO10 ($$$) Top of the line and most capable handle with a price tag to match.

The essential feature plus more brushing modes, Bluetooth connectivity with real-time tracking and the premium extras the company offers. 7 cleaning modes. Smart (visual) pressure sensor.

Color display with cleaning mode icons and labels.

Brush head replacement reminder.

Bluetooth connectivity and 16 zone real-time tracking.

iO Sense magnetic charging stand capable of recharging in ~3 hours and providing visual brushing feedback.

Charging travel case and additional brush heads likely included. All other brushes Vitality Series ($) A cost effective option.

Lacks some desirable essential features. 1 cleaning mode. 2D cleaning action - oscillates and rotates. Built-in 2 minute timer.

No battery status LED. Pro Series ($) A great budget choice.

The essential features you require and no more. Up to 3 cleaning modes. 3D cleaning action - oscillates, rotates and pulsates. (Excludes Pro 500) Built-in 2 minute timer and 30 second pacer. Basic pressure sensor (select models).

No cleaning mode labels/icons on the handle. Smart Series ($$) Great value and performance - our top pick.

The essential features, plus a little more.

Premium handles with more features and accessories Up to 5 cleaning modes. 3D cleaning action - oscillates, rotates and pulsates. Built-in 2 minute timer and 30 second pacer. Visible pressure sensor.

No cleaning mode labels/icons on the handle.

Bluetooth connectivity. (Excluding Smart 1500).

Additional accessories such as brush heads and charging travel cases are included (subject to variant). Genius Series ($$$) More features than you need with a higher price tag.

The essential features, plus more brushing modes and Bluetooth connectivity. Up to 6 cleaning modes. 3D cleaning action - oscillates, rotates and pulsates. Built-in 2 minute timer and 30 second pacer. Visible pressure sensor.

Cleaning mode labels/icons on the handle (with the exception of Daily Clean mode).

Bluetooth connectivity.

Real-time tracking and feedback on brushing habits, with the ability to log brushing sessions to the smartphone app and track performance over time. (Select models)

Additional accessories such as brush heads, charging travel cases and brush head stands are included (subject to variant).

The best Oral-B brushes by category

These are the three Oral-B brushes that we recommend the most. Continue reading to find out why we recommend each one.

Best overall Oral-B Smart 1500 Oral-B Smart 1500 (4.6) $78 Amazon $79.99 Oral B The Smart 1500 has a 2 minute timer, pacer and visible pressure sensor that our dentists recommend bepresent in an electric toothbrush. The small round brush head is clinically proven to clean the teeth well and the size makes it easy to move into the tighter spaces within the mouth. As you brush, the visible pressure sensor will light up red to alert you if too much force is being applied. More on why we like it.... You have the choice of the default daily clean mode or a slower and more gentle sensitive mode. The power button is used to change modes. There are no icons on the handle to make it clear which mode is selected, though. It isn’t quite as grippy in hand as some other brushes, but the benefit is that the handle can be very easily wiped clean. The Smart 1500 has been independently approved by the American Dental Association, which means it is safe to use, and that it has the benefits advertized. It’s worth noting that despite the name, this is not a 'smart' toothbrush. It has no Bluetooth connectivity. Read our Oral-B Smart 1500 Review. What we like What we dislike Timer and pacer encourage brushing for the recommended time No icons on the handle to show which cleaning mode is selected Visible pressure sensor – alerts you when brushing too hard Confusing name — it is not a ‘smart’ (Bluetooth connected) toothbrush 2 weeks use on a single charge Multiple cleaning modes American Dental Association (ADA) approved

Best budget Oral-B Pro 500 Oral-B Pro 500 (3.9) $34.97 Amazon $39.99 Oral-B The Pro 500 brings many of the benefits of an electric toothbrush at an affordable price. See Also Buy Oral-B electric toothbrush? - Coolblue It is a really good option for a first electric toothbrush. Unfortunately, it does lack a pressure sensor. This means that there are no alerts when you brush too hard. This is somewhat made up for by how incredibly grippy the handle is. It is suitable for children, adults and seniors. More on why we chose it... The single cleaning mode is more than satisfactory and when used correctly provides a good clean of the teeth. Oral-B's small round brush head performs well and is easily moved between the tooth surfaces. Using a 2D cleaning action, it isn't as intense a clean as premium models that offer a 3D action, but is more than good enough. Built-in is a rechargeable battery which offers 8+ days of use on a full charge. Unfortunately, you get no feedback from it when the power is low. There is no LED notification light. What we like What we dislike Easy to use single cleaning mode No pressure sensor The grip on the handle helps to securely hold the brush No battery status feedback Timer and pacer encourage brushing for the recommended time Battery life 2D cleaning action

Best top of the range Oral-B iO (Series 9) Oral-B iO Series 9 (iO9) (4.9) $285.99 Amazon $299.99 Oral-B The Oral-B iO Series 9 is one of Oral-B's top of the line brushes. There is a model that sits above it in the range, the iO Series 10, but we advise opting for the iO9 instead. The main difference between the iO9 and the iO10 is the charging stand, but the 10 tends to be priced so much higher than the 9 that it's not worth the extra money. It cleans the teeth really well and includes various high tech features to assist you in brushing your teeth better. More on why we picked it.... The essential features — 2 minute timer, 30 second pacer and visible pressure sensor — are included. In fact, the iO's pressure sensor lights up green to show when the correct pressure is being applied, in addition to red, when the brushing force is too great. The iO has a new magnetically driven motor. This makes the brushing experience thorough but slightly more gentle, and quieter, than other Oral-B models. The 7 different cleaning modes can be changed via the power and function buttons on the handle. The selected mode is shown on the color LED display built into the handle. One of the only brushes to offer this, it also gives visual feedback via emoji style faces on how well you have brushed. Like many other smart brushes, it has real-time tracking, but the iO9 has the most comprehensive monitoring of the iO series. It tracks 16 zones with clear visual feedback via the smartphone app. You can take corrective action immediately to achieve maximum coverage with each brushing session. It is supplied with a magnetic charging stand and the lithium battery can be replenished in just 3 hours. 2 weeks use is possible from a full charge. Also included is a hard protective travel case that doubles up as a charger. Read our Oral-B iO9 Review. What we like What we dislike Premium looking handle with built-in display iO specific heads required which are more expensive The small round brush head cleans the teeth really well Travel case comes with a separate power adapter rather than a built-in USB cable & accepts only 1 brush head Visible pressure sensor – alerts you when you are brushing with the correct & incorrect force Bluetooth connectivity isn’t essential and adds to cost Rapid recharging with the magnetic charging stand Bluetooth & AI technology works well Quieter than other Oral-B brushes

How Oral-B's smart toothbrushes differ The features of a Bluetooth enabled Oral-B toothbrush differ between ranges and models. Whilst it is a little bit more nuanced than this, fundamentally you have 2 choices: Oral-B smart toothbrush without real-time position tracking

Oral-B smart toothbrush with real-time position tracking The key difference here is that the brush either does or does not track and record the areas of the mouth you have and have not brushed during the cleaning cycle. Those without real-time tracking will record a brushing session, including when and for how long you used the toothbrush. During a brushing session, it will show a timer on the screen along with other data like what brushing mode you are using and it will alert you if you brush too hard. Those with real-time tracking are doing the same, but with the additional data, which includes detailed visuals for review at a later time. The way this works has evolved over the years. It first relied on your smartphone camera. The latest models rely on sensors in the brush handle. During a brushing session, the app is highlighting which areas to brush and changing the visuals to denote those teeth you have brushed, in addition to the brushing time and pressure applied. It is a more subtle difference, but those with real-time tracking can differ further. The vast majority track 6 zones of the mouth, whereas the most premium track 16. Whilst we like many of the features and functionality that smart toothbrushes offer, we don't believe they are essential. And, for most people, smart toothbrushes are best avoided. Doing so saves you money and reduces the environmental impact of your dental health. If you wish to learn more about how each smart toothbrush works with the Oral-B app, it is best to refer to hands-on reviews we have available of each. The following table summarizes the key differences between smart models: Modal Oral-B Smart 3000 Oral-B Smart 5000 Oral-B Genius 6000 Oral-B Genius 7500 Oral-B Genius Pro 8000 Oral-B Genius X Oral-B iO Series 4 (iO4) Oral-B iO Series 5 (iO5) Oral-B iO Series 6 (iO6) Oral-B iO Series 7 (iO7) Oral-B iO Series 8 (iO8) Oral-B iO Series 9 (iO9) Oral-B iO Series 10 (iO10) Bluetooth connectivity Position tracking Additional information - - - - 6 zone tracking - - 6 zone real-time tracking. Requires use of smartphone front facing camera. 6 zone real-time tracking - - 6 zone real-time tracking 6 zone real-time tracking 6 zone real-time tracking 6 zone real-time tracking 16 zone real-time (3D Teeth Tracking) 16 zone real-time (3D Teeth Tracking). iO Sense charging stand gives feedback via LEDs.

Conclusion

The great number of choices you have within the Oral-B range can make it really quite difficult to decide which toothbrush is right for you.

Ultimately, all of the brushes will provide a very good clean to the teeth and gums if used correctly.

Perfecting your brushing routine, including the brushing time, technique and frequency will bring more positive benefit than any particular toothbrush.

Premium models may bring benefits for some. However, for the vast majority, the prices are prohibitive and the benefits for every dollar ($) spent certainly reduces.

For the majority of people, myself included the Oral-B Smart 1500 is the toothbrush to go for. It offers a balance of cleaning performance and features at a price most will find affordable.

If you really do desire the absolute best, irrespective of price, then it has to be the iO Series 9.

