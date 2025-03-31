Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey (2025)

Home

Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey The Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush provides 100% better gum health improvement vs. a regular manual toothbrush, and Bluetooth technology connects your brush to the Oral-B App to track your routine. Minimum Purchase: 1 unit Maximum Purchase: 5 units shortDescription: The Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush provides 100% better gum health improvement vs. a regular manual toothbrush, and Bluetooth technology connects your brush to the Oral-B App to track your routine. bvProductId-old: 069055131053 retailer-button-enablement: yes Shop By Feature: 5 SMART Brushing Modes Shop By Feature: Interactive Display Shop By Feature: Artificial Intelligence Shop By Feature: 1 Brush Shop By Feature: 1 refill head Shop By Feature: 1 Magnetic Travel Pouch Shop By Feature: 1-Magnetic Charger couponCardSort: 3 couponCardSort: Gray-2x sort-color: 2 display-price-discount-percentage: yes BV-product-family-external: 069055131053,069055131107,069055131121 et-sort: 9 Refill-Product-Id: 690 TextFeature1: Interactive Black & White Display TextFeature2: A.I. Brushing Recognition TextFeature3: 5 Smart Brushing Modes TextFeature4: Bluetooth® Connectivity TextFeature5: Smart Pressure Sensor TextFeature6: Charging Station TextFeature7: Travel Case coupon-img: /content/jas/iO/find-your-iO/brushes/iO6 Gray.png couponTitleEtb: iO™ SERIES 6 TextFeature8: 1 Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Head bvProductId: OralB_iO6_Handle BV-product-family-external: 69055131053, 69055131107, 69055131121, 69055135426, 69055134856 frequently-bought-together: enable gift-card-img: /content/Gift_Guide_Images/Shop_Image/new-shop_images/io6-grey-opal-2x.png gift-card-desc: Interactive display and 5 Smart Brushing Modes to track and personalize brushing. restrict-coupon: no couponTitle: Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, colors available upsellProductSku: 80325110 upsellProductSku: 80338587 upsellProductSku: 80755925 More Information Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush Experience a clean so advanced you’ll feel like you just left the dentist. Advanced iO Technology helps track and improve your brushing habits. The Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush combines powerful, but gentle micro-vibrations with Oral-B’s dentist-inspired round brush head for a professional purifying clean every day. Advanced iO Technology delivers 100% cleaner teeth and healthier gums in just 1 week versus a regular manual toothbrush. In just 1 week REMOVE 100% MORE PLAQUE and GET 3X HEALTHIER GUMS* switching to ORAL-B’s MOST ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY *vs a manual brush. EXPERIENCE ORAL-B’S SMART BRUSHING : display to select cleaning modes, track your brushing time, replace timely refill head & track battery level. NEVER MISS A SPOT with the A.I. POWERED ORAL-B APP that tracks how and where you brush in real-time. PROTECT YOUR GUMS WITH iO PRESSURE SENSOR , Oral-B's only one to signal if you brush TOO HARD, TOO SOFT or JUST RIGHT for an effective and safe clean. PERSONALIZE YOUR BRUSHING choosing among 5 CLEANING MODES : Daily Clean, Sensitive, Whitening, Gum Care and Intense Clean. Oral-B ROUND brush heads REACH WHERE RECTANGULAR manual brushes DON'T. Experience our BEST CLEAN from Oral-B, #1 brand most used by dentists worldwide. Benefit from a LONG-LASTING CHARGE with the Lithium-ion battery, and KNOW WHEN TO . CHARGE as the display signals your battery level. SWITCH TO ORAL-B ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES CAREFREE . We offer 60-day money-back guarantee. Full T&Cs and redemption at Oral-B official website. *vs. a regular manual toothbrush What's in the Box: (1) Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey Opal (1) Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Heads (1) Hard Travel Case (1) Charger Make the Most of Every Session: Connect to the Oral-B app using Bluetooth to help track, personalize, and improve your bushing habits. Dentists recommend replacing your brush head every 3 months or sooner if it becomes worn for an optimal clean. Compatible only with Oral-B iO Replacement Brush Heads. What is covered in my Oral-B warranty? Your Oral-B warranty starts on the day of purchase and runs for 2 years. If your Oral-B product is defective during the warranty period, we will replace it free of charge*. The warranty does not cover cosmetic damage such as scratches, or damage caused by: Normal wear and tear Accident, misuse, dirt or water The product being tampered with Improper use Repairs carried out by agents not authorized by Oral-B/Braun Failure to take proper care of the product, including recharging The product being altered or used for commercial purposes How can I get my Oral-B electric toothbrush serviced? If you’re experiencing a problem with your Oral-B toothbrush, check out our Online Repair Service! There you’ll find troubleshooting tips which may help resolve the issue. Simply go to www.service.oralb.com, select your Region, Country and Language and then click on the "Online Check" button. If you’re unable to fix the problem and need to send your toothbrush for service, you can use the online service to print off a pre-paid mailing label and get a tracking number. The tracking number will enable you to track the progress of your request. Please note you must have a receipt that includes date of purchase to get a pre-paid mailing label and your brush must be within its warranty period. If you’re unable to use the Online Repair Service, please see the instructions below. For In Warranty service, follow these simple steps: Visit www.service.oralb.com to find details of your closest Oral-B Authorized Service Center. Send the product directly to the Service Center, including: All system components (e.g., toothbrush handle, charger, power cord, SmartGuide). You do not need to include accessories like the brush heads or refill stand. A copy of your dated proof of purchase (always keep a copy for yourself). A letter including the following information: your name, return mailing address, contact phone number, e-mail address and a brief explanation of the problem you're experiencing with the product. If you include your e-mail address, the Oral-B Service center will send you updates when the product is received and when product is shipped back, along with a tracking number. All products sent in for service must be well packaged and sent in a box suitable to withstand normal freight handling. It is recommended that your package is appropriately insured and shipped using a carrier who can provide tracking. We will cover all repair costs and return shipping to you. For Out of Warranty service: You can still send your device to an Oral-B Authorized Service Center for service at your own cost. If the product warranty has expired, a quote will be sent to you for approval and payment, prior to any service. Before shipping your device, we recommend you call the authorized Service Center to discuss your service needs.

Warranty Information Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush Experience a clean so advanced you’ll feel like you just left the dentist. Advanced iO Technology helps track and improve your brushing habits. The Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush combines powerful, but gentle micro-vibrations with Oral-B’s dentist-inspired round brush head for a professional purifying clean every day. Advanced iO Technology delivers 100% cleaner teeth and healthier gums in just 1 week versus a regular manual toothbrush. In just 1 week REMOVE 100% MORE PLAQUE and GET 3X HEALTHIER GUMS* switching to ORAL-B’s MOST ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY *vs a manual brush. EXPERIENCE ORAL-B’S SMART BRUSHING : display to select cleaning modes, track your brushing time, replace timely refill head & track battery level. NEVER MISS A SPOT with the A.I. POWERED ORAL-B APP that tracks how and where you brush in real-time. PROTECT YOUR GUMS WITH iO PRESSURE SENSOR , Oral-B's only one to signal if you brush TOO HARD, TOO SOFT or JUST RIGHT for an effective and safe clean. PERSONALIZE YOUR BRUSHING choosing among 5 CLEANING MODES : Daily Clean, Sensitive, Whitening, Gum Care and Intense Clean. Oral-B ROUND brush heads REACH WHERE RECTANGULAR manual brushes DON'T. Experience our BEST CLEAN from Oral-B, #1 brand most used by dentists worldwide. Benefit from a LONG-LASTING CHARGE with the Lithium-ion battery, and KNOW WHEN TO . CHARGE as the display signals your battery level. SWITCH TO ORAL-B ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES CAREFREE . We offer 60-day money-back guarantee. Full T&Cs and redemption at Oral-B official website. *vs. a regular manual toothbrush What's in the Box: (1) Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey Opal (1) Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Heads (1) Hard Travel Case (1) Charger Make the Most of Every Session: Connect to the Oral-B app using Bluetooth to help track, personalize, and improve your bushing habits. Dentists recommend replacing your brush head every 3 months or sooner if it becomes worn for an optimal clean. Compatible only with Oral-B iO Replacement Brush Heads. What is covered in my Oral-B warranty? Your Oral-B warranty starts on the day of purchase and runs for 2 years. If your Oral-B product is defective during the warranty period, we will replace it free of charge*. The warranty does not cover cosmetic damage such as scratches, or damage caused by: Normal wear and tear Accident, misuse, dirt or water The product being tampered with Improper use Repairs carried out by agents not authorized by Oral-B/Braun Failure to take proper care of the product, including recharging The product being altered or used for commercial purposes How can I get my Oral-B electric toothbrush serviced? If you’re experiencing a problem with your Oral-B toothbrush, check out our Online Repair Service! There you’ll find troubleshooting tips which may help resolve the issue. Simply go to www.service.oralb.com, select your Region, Country and Language and then click on the "Online Check" button. If you’re unable to fix the problem and need to send your toothbrush for service, you can use the online service to print off a pre-paid mailing label and get a tracking number. The tracking number will enable you to track the progress of your request. Please note you must have a receipt that includes date of purchase to get a pre-paid mailing label and your brush must be within its warranty period. If you’re unable to use the Online Repair Service, please see the instructions below. For In Warranty service, follow these simple steps: Visit www.service.oralb.com to find details of your closest Oral-B Authorized Service Center. Send the product directly to the Service Center, including: All system components (e.g., toothbrush handle, charger, power cord, SmartGuide). You do not need to include accessories like the brush heads or refill stand. A copy of your dated proof of purchase (always keep a copy for yourself). A letter including the following information: your name, return mailing address, contact phone number, e-mail address and a brief explanation of the problem you're experiencing with the product. If you include your e-mail address, the Oral-B Service center will send you updates when the product is received and when product is shipped back, along with a tracking number. All products sent in for service must be well packaged and sent in a box suitable to withstand normal freight handling. It is recommended that your package is appropriately insured and shipped using a carrier who can provide tracking. We will cover all repair costs and return shipping to you. For Out of Warranty service: You can still send your device to an Oral-B Authorized Service Center for service at your own cost. If the product warranty has expired, a quote will be sent to you for approval and payment, prior to any service. Before shipping your device, we recommend you call the authorized Service Center to discuss your service needs.

Complete your Clean THIS ITEM: Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey Subtotal: $$0 (5 ITEMS) Replacement

Brush Heads As color fades, cleaning fades-get back to 100% cleaning power with a fresh brush head every 3 months. What our Customers say… 5 out of 5 “My teeth never felt this clean!!” “It works great with 5 smart modes to choose from. My favorite one is definitely Sensitive and it actually works for me. I feel my mouth is very clean after each use, definitely better than a regular toothbrush. It protects my gums with the smart pressure sensor. The battery life is really good.

It charges fast and holds the charge for a reasonable amount of time. You can Bluetooth connect the toothbrush to an oral-B app which is very simple to set up and easy to use. Overall a great toothbrush with really nice modes and features definitely worth it!” Jos24 5 out of 5 See Also Oral-B : Electric Toothbrushes : TargetiO Series 2 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Starter Kit, Night Black “Best brush!” “I will never use another toothbrush again. The Oral-B iO series 6 Power Toothbrush is amazing. I love the app that tells me if I’m brushing super hard or missing an area. It also makes me more aware of the 2 minutes recommended for brushing. The battery is rechargeable and I have noticed it holds a really good charge. The carry case is beyond convenient to keep the brush from becoming damaged or dirty. The only negative I have is I tend to spray toothpase all over me while brushing just because I become so focused on not missing a spot (I’m sure I’m the only one who makes the mess!). Totally worth it though because my teeth feel like I just came from a dental cleaning every time! This is the most amazing brush ever.” Jmassaway 5 out of 5 “Absolutely amazing !!!” “This toothbrush has, no exaggeration, changed my life. I have tried so many different things to whiten my teeth and improve my oral health in general. My teeth were NOTICEABLY whiter after just one use. I was absolutely blown away by how amazing this toothbrush was. I also had a few spots that my gum would typically bleed when brushing, Within a week os use, my gums stopped bleeding. My teeth feel so clean and fresh after using this toothbrush. This toothbrush actually did remove the stains from my tooth, and although there is no fixing the post issue without replacing the whole tooth, it is significantly less noticeable. I’ve started smiling more often and I have gotten compliments on how white and nice my teeth look. I’ve gained confidence from using this, and I couldn’t have imagined better results. It comes with travel Case.” Meet88 5 out of 5 “Best toothbrush technology” “This toothbrush is amazing. The technology is wonderful. It has different settings for sensitive, teeth whitening, gum care. You can change the settings for the color of the light. There is an app you download that connects to your toothbrush to give you the best possible advice. Defintely worth it!!” Berwin × × ! × SAVE UP TO $40 ON SUPERIOR ORAL HEALTH Sign up for news, product updates & special offers. By registering, you confirm you want to receive emails from Oral-B and Crest and other trusted P&G brands and programs. You understand that registering with Oral-B and Crest may indicate or imply information about your past, present, or future health conditions, including Product Interests, Individual Health Conditions, Treatments and Diseases. You consent to our collection of that information. We will use your Consumer Health Data to provide you products and services, deliver relevant advertising, manage your accounts and otherwise in accordance with the Processing Purposes in the P&G Consumer Health Data Privacy Policy . Your Consumer Health Data will be shared with our processors who assist us in providing goods and services to you and for other legal and business operational purposes as outlined in the Disclosures section of the P&G Consumer Health Data Privacy Policy . Visit our Consumer Health Data Preference Center at any time to withdraw your consent. You have read and you agree to the P&G Terms and Conditions , P&G Consumer Health Data Privacy Policy and P&G Privacy Policy

\



\

\

Replacement

Brush Heads \

As color fades, cleaning fades-get back to 100% cleaning power with a fresh brush head every 3 months. \

\



\

\

What our Customers say… \

\

\

\

5 out of 5 \

\

\

“My teeth never felt this clean!!” \

“It works great with 5 smart modes to choose from. My favorite one is definitely Sensitive and it actually works for me. I feel my mouth is very clean after each use, definitely better than a regular toothbrush. It protects my gums with the smart pressure sensor. The battery life is really good.

It charges fast and holds the charge for a reasonable amount of time. You can Bluetooth connect the toothbrush to an oral-B app which is very simple to set up and easy to use. Overall a great toothbrush with really nice modes and features definitely worth it!” \

Jos24 \

\

\

\

\

\

5 out of 5 \

\

\

“Best brush!” \

“I will never use another toothbrush again. The Oral-B iO series 6 Power Toothbrush is amazing. I love the app that tells me if I’m brushing super hard or missing an area. It also makes me more aware of the 2 minutes recommended for brushing. The battery is rechargeable and I have noticed it holds a really good charge. The carry case is beyond convenient to keep the brush from becoming damaged or dirty. The only negative I have is I tend to spray toothpase all over me while brushing just because I become so focused on not missing a spot (I’m sure I’m the only one who makes the mess!). Totally worth it though because my teeth feel like I just came from a dental cleaning every time! This is the most amazing brush ever.” \

Jmassaway \

\

\

\

\

\

5 out of 5 \

\

\

“Absolutely amazing !!!” \

“This toothbrush has, no exaggeration, changed my life. I have tried so many different things to whiten my teeth and improve my oral health in general. My teeth were NOTICEABLY whiter after just one use. I was absolutely blown away by how amazing this toothbrush was. I also had a few spots that my gum would typically bleed when brushing, Within a week os use, my gums stopped bleeding. My teeth feel so clean and fresh after using this toothbrush. This toothbrush actually did remove the stains from my tooth, and although there is no fixing the post issue without replacing the whole tooth, it is significantly less noticeable. I’ve started smiling more often and I have gotten compliments on how white and nice my teeth look. I’ve gained confidence from using this, and I couldn’t have imagined better results. It comes with travel Case.” \

Meet88 \

\

\

\

\

\

5 out of 5 \

\

\

“Best toothbrush technology” \

“This toothbrush is amazing. The technology is wonderful. It has different settings for sensitive, teeth whitening, gum care. You can change the settings for the color of the light. There is an app you download that connects to your toothbrush to give you the best possible advice. Defintely worth it!!” \

Berwin \

\

\

\

\

\

\

\



× \

\



\

Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush \

Experience a clean so advanced you’ll feel like you just left the dentist. Advanced iO Technology helps track and improve your brushing habits. The Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush combines powerful, but gentle micro-vibrations with Oral-B’s dentist-inspired round brush head for a professional purifying clean every day. Advanced iO Technology delivers 100% cleaner teeth and healthier gums in just 1 week versus a regular manual toothbrush. \

\

\

In just 1 week REMOVE 100% MORE PLAQUE and GET 3X HEALTHIER GUMS* switching to ORAL-B’s MOST ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY *vs a manual brush. \



\

\

\

EXPERIENCE ORAL-B’S SMART BRUSHING : display to select cleaning modes, track your brushing time, replace timely refill head & track battery level. \



\

\

\

NEVER MISS A SPOT with the A.I. POWERED ORAL-B APP that tracks how and where you brush in real-time. \



\

\

\

PROTECT YOUR GUMS WITH iO PRESSURE SENSOR , Oral-B's only one to signal if you brush TOO HARD, TOO SOFT or JUST RIGHT for an effective and safe clean. \



\

\

\

PERSONALIZE YOUR BRUSHING choosing among 5 CLEANING MODES : Daily Clean, Sensitive, Whitening, Gum Care and Intense Clean. \



\

\

\

Oral-B ROUND brush heads REACH WHERE RECTANGULAR manual brushes DON'T. Experience our BEST CLEAN from Oral-B, #1 brand most used by dentists worldwide. \



\

\

\

Benefit from a LONG-LASTING CHARGE with the Lithium-ion battery, and KNOW WHEN TO . \



\

\

\

CHARGE as the display signals your battery level. \



\

\

\

SWITCH TO ORAL-B ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES CAREFREE. We offer 60-day money-back guarantee. Full T&Cs and redemption at Oral-B official website. \

\

\

*vs. a regular manual toothbrush \

What's in the Box: \

\

(1) Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey Opal

\

(1) Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Heads

\

(1) Hard Travel Case

\

(1) Charger \

\

Make the Most of Every Session: \

\

Connect to the Oral-B app using Bluetooth to help track, personalize, and improve your bushing habits.

using Bluetooth to help track, personalize, and improve your bushing habits. \

Dentists recommend replacing your brush head every 3 months or sooner if it becomes worn for an optimal clean.

\

Compatible only with Oral-B iO Replacement Brush Heads. \

\



\

What is covered in my Oral-B warranty? \

Your Oral-B warranty starts on the day of purchase and runs for 2 years. If your Oral-B product is defective during the warranty period, we will replace it free of charge*.\

\

The warranty does not cover cosmetic damage such as scratches, or damage caused by:\

\

Normal wear and tear

\

Accident, misuse, dirt or water

\

The product being tampered with

\

Improper use

\

Repairs carried out by agents not authorized by Oral-B/Braun

\

Failure to take proper care of the product, including recharging

\

The product being altered or used for commercial purposes \

\

How can I get my Oral-B electric toothbrush serviced? \

\

If you’re experiencing a problem with your Oral-B toothbrush, check out our Online Repair Service! There you’ll find troubleshooting tips which may help resolve the issue. Simply go to www.service.oralb.com, select your Region, Country and Language and then click on the \\\"Online Check\\\" button. \

If you’re unable to fix the problem and need to send your toothbrush for service, you can use the online service to print off a pre-paid mailing label and get a tracking number. The tracking number will enable you to track the progress of your request. Please note you must have a receipt that includes date of purchase to get a pre-paid mailing label and your brush must be within its warranty period. \

If you’re unable to use the Online Repair Service, please see the instructions below. \

For In Warranty service, follow these simple steps: \

\

Visit www.service.oralb.com to find details of your closest Oral-B Authorized Service Center. \

Send the product directly to the Service Center, including: \

All system components (e.g., toothbrush handle, charger, power cord, SmartGuide). You do not need to include accessories like the brush heads or refill stand.\



A copy of your dated proof of purchase (always keep a copy for yourself).

\

A letter including the following information: your name, return mailing address, contact phone number, e-mail address and a brief explanation of the problem you're experiencing with the product. \

If you include your e-mail address, the Oral-B Service center will send you updates when the product is received and when product is shipped back, along with a tracking number. \

All products sent in for service must be well packaged and sent in a box suitable to withstand normal freight handling. It is recommended that your package is appropriately insured and shipped using a carrier who can provide tracking. We will cover all repair costs and return shipping to you. \

For Out of Warranty service: You can still send your device to an Oral-B Authorized Service Center for service at your own cost. If the product warranty has expired, a quote will be sent to you for approval and payment, prior to any service. Before shipping your device, we recommend you call the authorized Service Center to discuss your service needs. \



\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\

Replacement

Brush Heads \

As color fades, cleaning fades-get back to 100% cleaning power with a fresh brush head every 3 months. \

\

\

\



\

\

What our Customers say… \

\

\

\

5 out of 5 \

\

\

“My teeth never felt this clean!!” \

“It works great with 5 smart modes to choose from. My favorite one is definitely Sensitive and it actually works for me. I feel my mouth is very clean after each use, definitely better than a regular toothbrush. It protects my gums with the smart pressure sensor. The battery life is really good.

It charges fast and holds the charge for a reasonable amount of time. You can Bluetooth connect the toothbrush to an oral-B app which is very simple to set up and easy to use. Overall a great toothbrush with really nice modes and features definitely worth it!” \

Jos24 \

\

\

\

\

\

5 out of 5 \

\

\

“Best brush!” \

“I will never use another toothbrush again. The Oral-B iO series 6 Power Toothbrush is amazing. I love the app that tells me if I’m brushing super hard or missing an area. It also makes me more aware of the 2 minutes recommended for brushing. The battery is rechargeable and I have noticed it holds a really good charge. The carry case is beyond convenient to keep the brush from becoming damaged or dirty. The only negative I have is I tend to spray toothpase all over me while brushing just because I become so focused on not missing a spot (I’m sure I’m the only one who makes the mess!). Totally worth it though because my teeth feel like I just came from a dental cleaning every time! This is the most amazing brush ever.” \

Jmassaway \

\

\

\

\

\

5 out of 5 \

\

\

“Absolutely amazing !!!” \

“This toothbrush has, no exaggeration, changed my life. I have tried so many different things to whiten my teeth and improve my oral health in general. My teeth were NOTICEABLY whiter after just one use. I was absolutely blown away by how amazing this toothbrush was. I also had a few spots that my gum would typically bleed when brushing, Within a week os use, my gums stopped bleeding. My teeth feel so clean and fresh after using this toothbrush. This toothbrush actually did remove the stains from my tooth, and although there is no fixing the post issue without replacing the whole tooth, it is significantly less noticeable. I’ve started smiling more often and I have gotten compliments on how white and nice my teeth look. I’ve gained confidence from using this, and I couldn’t have imagined better results. It comes with travel Case.” \

Meet88 \

\

\

\

\

\

5 out of 5 \

\

\

“Best toothbrush technology” \

“This toothbrush is amazing. The technology is wonderful. It has different settings for sensitive, teeth whitening, gum care. You can change the settings for the color of the light. There is an app you download that connects to your toothbrush to give you the best possible advice. Defintely worth it!!” \

Berwin \

\

\

\

\

\

\

\



× \

\



\

Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush \

Experience a clean so advanced you’ll feel like you just left the dentist. Advanced iO Technology helps track and improve your brushing habits. The Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush combines powerful, but gentle micro-vibrations with Oral-B’s dentist-inspired round brush head for a professional purifying clean every day. Advanced iO Technology delivers 100% cleaner teeth and healthier gums in just 1 week versus a regular manual toothbrush. \

\

\

In just 1 week REMOVE 100% MORE PLAQUE and GET 3X HEALTHIER GUMS* switching to ORAL-B’s MOST ADVANCED TECHNOLOGY *vs a manual brush. \



\

\

\

EXPERIENCE ORAL-B’S SMART BRUSHING : display to select cleaning modes, track your brushing time, replace timely refill head & track battery level. \



\

\

\

NEVER MISS A SPOT with the A.I. POWERED ORAL-B APP that tracks how and where you brush in real-time. \



\

\

\

PROTECT YOUR GUMS WITH iO PRESSURE SENSOR , Oral-B's only one to signal if you brush TOO HARD, TOO SOFT or JUST RIGHT for an effective and safe clean. \



\

\

\

PERSONALIZE YOUR BRUSHING choosing among 5 CLEANING MODES : Daily Clean, Sensitive, Whitening, Gum Care and Intense Clean. \



\

\

\

Oral-B ROUND brush heads REACH WHERE RECTANGULAR manual brushes DON'T. Experience our BEST CLEAN from Oral-B, #1 brand most used by dentists worldwide. \



\

\

\

Benefit from a LONG-LASTING CHARGE with the Lithium-ion battery, and KNOW WHEN TO . \



\

\

\

CHARGE as the display signals your battery level. \



\

\

\

SWITCH TO ORAL-B ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSHES CAREFREE. We offer 60-day money-back guarantee. Full T&Cs and redemption at Oral-B official website. \

\

\

*vs. a regular manual toothbrush \

What's in the Box: \

\

(1) Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey Opal

\

(1) Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Heads

\

(1) Hard Travel Case

\

(1) Charger \

\

Make the Most of Every Session: \

\

Connect to the Oral-B app using Bluetooth to help track, personalize, and improve your bushing habits.

using Bluetooth to help track, personalize, and improve your bushing habits. \

Dentists recommend replacing your brush head every 3 months or sooner if it becomes worn for an optimal clean.

\

Compatible only with Oral-B iO Replacement Brush Heads. \

\



\

What is covered in my Oral-B warranty? \

Your Oral-B warranty starts on the day of purchase and runs for 2 years. If your Oral-B product is defective during the warranty period, we will replace it free of charge*.\

\

The warranty does not cover cosmetic damage such as scratches, or damage caused by:\

\

Normal wear and tear

\

Accident, misuse, dirt or water

\

The product being tampered with

\

Improper use

\

Repairs carried out by agents not authorized by Oral-B/Braun

\

Failure to take proper care of the product, including recharging

\

The product being altered or used for commercial purposes \

\

How can I get my Oral-B electric toothbrush serviced? \

\

If you’re experiencing a problem with your Oral-B toothbrush, check out our Online Repair Service! There you’ll find troubleshooting tips which may help resolve the issue. Simply go to www.service.oralb.com, select your Region, Country and Language and then click on the \\\"Online Check\\\" button. \

If you’re unable to fix the problem and need to send your toothbrush for service, you can use the online service to print off a pre-paid mailing label and get a tracking number. The tracking number will enable you to track the progress of your request. Please note you must have a receipt that includes date of purchase to get a pre-paid mailing label and your brush must be within its warranty period. \

If you’re unable to use the Online Repair Service, please see the instructions below. \

For In Warranty service, follow these simple steps: \

\

Visit www.service.oralb.com to find details of your closest Oral-B Authorized Service Center. \

Send the product directly to the Service Center, including: \

All system components (e.g., toothbrush handle, charger, power cord, SmartGuide). You do not need to include accessories like the brush heads or refill stand.\



A copy of your dated proof of purchase (always keep a copy for yourself).

\

A letter including the following information: your name, return mailing address, contact phone number, e-mail address and a brief explanation of the problem you're experiencing with the product. \

If you include your e-mail address, the Oral-B Service center will send you updates when the product is received and when product is shipped back, along with a tracking number. \

All products sent in for service must be well packaged and sent in a box suitable to withstand normal freight handling. It is recommended that your package is appropriately insured and shipped using a carrier who can provide tracking. We will cover all repair costs and return shipping to you. \

For Out of Warranty service: You can still send your device to an Oral-B Authorized Service Center for service at your own cost. If the product warranty has expired, a quote will be sent to you for approval and payment, prior to any service. Before shipping your device, we recommend you call the authorized Service Center to discuss your service needs. \



\

\

\

\

\

\

\

\",\"tags\":[],\"warranty\":\"\

\",\"price\":{\"without_tax\":{\"formatted\":\"$149.99\",\"value\":149.99,\"currency\":\"USD\"},\"tax_label\":\"Tax\"},\"detail_messages\":\"\",\"availability\":\"\",\"page_title\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush, Grey Opal | Oral-B\",\"cart_url\":\"https://oralb.com/cart.php\",\"max_purchase_quantity\":5,\"mpn\":null,\"upc\":null,\"shipping_messages\":[],\"rating\":0,\"reviews\":{\"messages\":[],\"captcha\":\"6LdWf8gSAAAAAI83aRectJhbwidegZKk8PzWBltH\",\"total\":0,\"show_review_email\":true,\"recaptcha\":{\"enabled\":1,\"public_key\":\"6LdWf8gSAAAAAI83aRectJhbwidegZKk8PzWBltH\",\"markup\":\"\"}},\"bulk_discount_rates\":[],\"stock_level\":\"39\",\"category\":[\"Electric Toothbrushes/Electric Toothbrushes/Vitality Series\",\"Electric Toothbrushes/Electric Toothbrushes\"],\"meta_keywords\":\"\",\"show_quantity_input\":1,\"title\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\",\"gift_wrapping_available\":false,\"min_purchase_quantity\":1,\"customizations\":[],\"images\":[{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11083/22OBIMED11_OBPower_SI_Oral-B_iO_Series6_OpalGrey_v1__84003__25172_copy__17101.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11082/00069055131053_C1N0_COM__64939__88487.1731506371.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11085/9950_POC_e-comm_iO6_US_1__52862__55722.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11090/IMG_3_protect_iO6__09933__94203.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11089/IMG_5_experience_iO6__89326__69776.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11084/IMG_4_personalize_iO6__15905__63979.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11086/IMG_6_features_iO6__74415__74547.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11087/IMG_7_maximize_iO6__76498__92376.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11088/IMG_9_credentials_iO6__91262__99751.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"}],\"low_stock_level\":\"1\",\"main_image\":{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11083/22OBIMED11_OBPower_SI_Oral-B_iO_Series6_OpalGrey_v1__84003__25172_copy__17101.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"}},\"secureBaseUrl\":\"https://oralb.com\",\"pagetypePDP\":\"PDP\",\"products\":{\"num_reviews\":0,\"url\":\"https://oralb.com/en-us/products/oral-b-io-series-6-rechargeable-electric-toothbrush-grey/\",\"add_this\":[{\"service\":\"facebook\",\"annotation\":\"\"},{\"service\":\"email\",\"annotation\":\"\"},{\"service\":\"print\",\"annotation\":\"\"},{\"service\":\"twitter\",\"annotation\":\"\"}],\"gtin\":null,\"brand\":{\"name\":\"Oral-B\",\"url\":\"https://oralb.com/oral-b/\"},\"options\":[{\"id\":539,\"type\":\"Configurable_PickList_Set\",\"display_name\":\"Purchase Type\",\"required\":true,\"condition\":false,\"state\":\"modifier\",\"values\":[{\"label\":\"Brush Only\",\"id\":1361,\"data\":\"Brush Only\",\"selected\":true},{\"label\":\"Add Refills\",\"id\":1362,\"data\":\"Add Refills\",\"selected\":false}],\"partial\":\"set-radio\"}],\"id\":1360,\"can_purchase\":true,\"meta_description\":\"The Oral-B iO Series 6 Grey Opal Electric Toothbrush provides better gum health improvement vs. a regular manual toothbrush\",\"AddThisServiceButtonMeta\":\"\",\"add_to_wishlist_url\":\"/wishlist.php?action=add&product_id=1360\",\"custom_fields\":[{\"id\":\"12941\",\"name\":\"shortDescription\",\"value\":\"The Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush provides 100% better gum health improvement vs. a regular manual toothbrush, and Bluetooth technology connects your brush to the Oral-B App to track your routine.\"},{\"id\":\"12942\",\"name\":\"bvProductId-old\",\"value\":\"069055131053\"},{\"id\":\"12944\",\"name\":\"retailer-button-enablement\",\"value\":\"yes\"},{\"id\":\"12945\",\"name\":\"Shop By Feature\",\"value\":\"5 SMART Brushing Modes\"},{\"id\":\"12946\",\"name\":\"Shop By Feature\",\"value\":\"Interactive Display\"},{\"id\":\"12947\",\"name\":\"Shop By Feature\",\"value\":\"Artificial Intelligence\"},{\"id\":\"12948\",\"name\":\"Shop By Feature\",\"value\":\"1 Brush\"},{\"id\":\"12949\",\"name\":\"Shop By Feature\",\"value\":\"1 refill head\"},{\"id\":\"12950\",\"name\":\"Shop By Feature\",\"value\":\"1 Magnetic Travel Pouch\"},{\"id\":\"12951\",\"name\":\"Shop By Feature\",\"value\":\"1-Magnetic Charger\"},{\"id\":\"12952\",\"name\":\"couponCardSort\",\"value\":\"3\"},{\"id\":\"12953\",\"name\":\"couponCardSort\",\"value\":\"Gray-2x\"},{\"id\":\"12954\",\"name\":\"sort-color\",\"value\":\"2\"},{\"id\":\"12955\",\"name\":\"display-price-discount-percentage\",\"value\":\"yes\"},{\"id\":\"12956\",\"name\":\"BV-product-family-external\",\"value\":\"069055131053,069055131107,069055131121\"},{\"id\":\"12957\",\"name\":\"et-sort\",\"value\":\"9\"},{\"id\":\"12958\",\"name\":\"Refill-Product-Id\",\"value\":\"690\"},{\"id\":\"12959\",\"name\":\"TextFeature1\",\"value\":\"Interactive Black & White Display\"},{\"id\":\"12960\",\"name\":\"TextFeature2\",\"value\":\"A.I. Brushing Recognition\"},{\"id\":\"12961\",\"name\":\"TextFeature3\",\"value\":\"5 Smart Brushing Modes\"},{\"id\":\"12962\",\"name\":\"TextFeature4\",\"value\":\"Bluetooth® Connectivity\"},{\"id\":\"12963\",\"name\":\"TextFeature5\",\"value\":\"Smart Pressure Sensor\"},{\"id\":\"12964\",\"name\":\"TextFeature6\",\"value\":\"Charging Station\"},{\"id\":\"12965\",\"name\":\"TextFeature7\",\"value\":\"Travel Case\"},{\"id\":\"12966\",\"name\":\"coupon-img\",\"value\":\"/content/jas/iO/find-your-iO/brushes/iO6 Gray.png\"},{\"id\":\"12967\",\"name\":\"couponTitleEtb\",\"value\":\"iO™ SERIES 6\"},{\"id\":\"12968\",\"name\":\"TextFeature8\",\"value\":\"1 Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Head\"},{\"id\":\"12969\",\"name\":\"bvProductId\",\"value\":\"OralB_iO6_Handle\"},{\"id\":\"12970\",\"name\":\"BV-product-family-external\",\"value\":\"69055131053, 69055131107, 69055131121, 69055135426, 69055134856\"},{\"id\":\"12971\",\"name\":\"frequently-bought-together\",\"value\":\"enable\"},{\"id\":\"12977\",\"name\":\"gift-card-img\",\"value\":\"/content/Gift_Guide_Images/Shop_Image/new-shop_images/io6-grey-opal-2x.png\"},{\"id\":\"12978\",\"name\":\"gift-card-desc\",\"value\":\"Interactive display and 5 Smart Brushing Modes to track and personalize brushing.\"},{\"id\":\"12979\",\"name\":\"restrict-coupon\",\"value\":\"no\"},{\"id\":\"12980\",\"name\":\"couponTitle\",\"value\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, colors available\"},{\"id\":\"13289\",\"name\":\"upsellProductSku\",\"value\":\"80325110\"},{\"id\":\"13291\",\"name\":\"upsellProductSku\",\"value\":\"80338587\"},{\"id\":\"13324\",\"name\":\"upsellProductSku\",\"value\":\"80755925\"}],\"sku\":\"VB-80818663-DD\",\"description\":\"\

\

\

\

\",\"tags\":[],\"warranty\":\"\

\",\"price\":{\"without_tax\":{\"formatted\":\"$149.99\",\"value\":149.99,\"currency\":\"USD\"},\"tax_label\":\"Tax\"},\"detail_messages\":\"\",\"availability\":\"\",\"page_title\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Toothbrush, Grey Opal | Oral-B\",\"cart_url\":\"https://oralb.com/cart.php\",\"max_purchase_quantity\":5,\"mpn\":null,\"upc\":null,\"shipping_messages\":[],\"rating\":0,\"reviews\":{\"messages\":[],\"captcha\":\"6LdWf8gSAAAAAI83aRectJhbwidegZKk8PzWBltH\",\"total\":0,\"show_review_email\":true,\"recaptcha\":{\"enabled\":1,\"public_key\":\"6LdWf8gSAAAAAI83aRectJhbwidegZKk8PzWBltH\",\"markup\":\"\"}},\"bulk_discount_rates\":[],\"stock_level\":\"39\",\"category\":[\"Electric Toothbrushes/Electric Toothbrushes/Vitality Series\",\"Electric Toothbrushes/Electric Toothbrushes\"],\"meta_keywords\":\"\",\"show_quantity_input\":1,\"title\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\",\"gift_wrapping_available\":false,\"min_purchase_quantity\":1,\"customizations\":[],\"images\":[{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11083/22OBIMED11_OBPower_SI_Oral-B_iO_Series6_OpalGrey_v1__84003__25172_copy__17101.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11082/00069055131053_C1N0_COM__64939__88487.1731506371.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11085/9950_POC_e-comm_iO6_US_1__52862__55722.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11090/IMG_3_protect_iO6__09933__94203.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11089/IMG_5_experience_iO6__89326__69776.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11084/IMG_4_personalize_iO6__15905__63979.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11086/IMG_6_features_iO6__74415__74547.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11087/IMG_7_maximize_iO6__76498__92376.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"},{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11088/IMG_9_credentials_iO6__91262__99751.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"}],\"low_stock_level\":\"1\",\"main_image\":{\"data\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp/images/stencil/{:size}/products/1360/11083/22OBIMED11_OBPower_SI_Oral-B_iO_Series6_OpalGrey_v1__84003__25172_copy__17101.1731506372.jpg?c=1\",\"alt\":\"Oral-B iO Series 6 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Grey\"}},\"customer_details\":null,\"zoomSize\":\"1280x1280\",\"productSize\":\"500x659\",\"themeSettings\":{\"optimizedCheckout-formChecklist-color\":\"#333333\",\"color-red3\":\"#eb0000\",\"color-grey12\":\"#cacaca\",\"homepage_new_products_column_count\":4,\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-backgroundColorActive\":\"#000000\",\"optimizedCheckout-colorFocus\":\"#4496f6\",\"fontSize-root\":14,\"show_accept_amex\":false,\"color-darkGreen\":\"#008000\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-borderColorDisabled\":\"transparent\",\"homepage_top_products_count\":4,\"brandpage_products_per_page\":12,\"color-secondaryDarker\":\"#cccccc\",\"color-charcoal\":\"#424242\",\"card--alternate-color--hover\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-textBase--active\":\"#757575\",\"color-grey10\":\"#bcb7b7\",\"social_icon_placement_bottom\":\"bottom_none\",\"color-lightCyanBlue\":\"#e8eff7\",\"show_powered_by\":true,\"navUser-color\":\"#333333\",\"color-Bordercolor-3\":\"#f1f1f1\",\"fontSize-h4\":20,\"checkRadio-borderColor\":\"#8f8f8f\",\"color-primaryDarker\":\"#333333\",\"color-ghostWhite\":\"#fafafc\",\"color-blue10\":\"#0054bb\",\"show_accept_amazonpay\":false,\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-colorHover\":\"#ffffff\",\"brand_size\":\"190x250\",\"optimizedCheckout-logo-position\":\"left\",\"color-navyBlue\":\"#006cc7\",\"optimizedCheckout-discountBanner-backgroundColor\":\"#e5e5e5\",\"color-textLink--hover\":\"#757575\",\"color-blue15\":\"#4084c2\",\"pdp-sale-price-label\":\"\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonSecondary-backgroundColorHover\":\"#f5f5f5\",\"color-blueGradient4\":\"#212E65\",\"logo_size\":\"250x100\",\"color-blue21\":\"#001C71\",\"optimizedCheckout-formField-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"footer-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"navPages-color\":\"#333333\",\"color-blueGradient5\":\"#024697\",\"productpage_reviews_count\":9,\"optimizedCheckout-step-borderColor\":\"#dddddd\",\"optimizedCheckout-headingPrimary-font\":\"Google_Montserrat_700\",\"color-blue9\":\"#dcdce3\",\"color-darkRed\":\"#8B0000\",\"show_accept_paypal\":false,\"paymentbuttons-paypal-label\":\"checkout\",\"paymentbuttons-paypal-shape\":\"rect\",\"optimizedCheckout-discountBanner-textColor\":\"#333333\",\"pdp-retail-price-label\":\"\",\"Btn-HoverBluecolor\":\"#1967BE\",\"color-bordercolor\":\"#979797\",\"optimizedCheckout-backgroundImage-size\":\"1000x400\",\"pdp_sold_out_label\":\"\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-font\":\"Google_Montserrat_500\",\"color-greyBoder2\":\"#9E9E9E\",\"carousel-dot-color\":\"#333333\",\"button--disabled-backgroundColor\":\"#cccccc\",\"color-MiniCartText\":\"#6F6F74\",\"color-blue8\":\"#D0E6FF\",\"ordergroove_og_myaccount_url_staging\":\"https://staging.static.ordergroove.com/ebffcaba680a11e8ada5bc764e1107f2/msi.js\",\"color-greyBgGradient\":\"#d8d8d8\",\"blockquote-cite-font-color\":\"#999999\",\"color-dimGrey\":\"#6c696b\",\"color-bggreytwo\":\"B6B6B6\",\"color-blueGradient9\":\"#0a0a32\",\"color-greyMildDark\":\"#585353\",\"optimizedCheckout-formField-shadowColor\":\"transparent\",\"categorypage_products_per_page\":12,\"container-fill-base\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-textLink--active\":\"#757575\",\"ordergroove_script_url_staging\":\"https://staging.static.ordergroove.com/ebffcaba680a11e8ada5bc764e1107f2/main.js\",\"color-lightCyan\":\"#e7f4f9\",\"color-snow\":\"#fbfbfb\",\"color-textHeading\":\"#444444\",\"show_accept_discover\":false,\"paymentbuttons-paypal-layout\":\"vertical\",\"color-davysGrey2\":\"#4f4f54\",\"color-grey2\":\"#404040\",\"homepage_featured_products_column_count\":4,\"button--default-color\":\"#666666\",\"color-davysGrey\":\"#5b5858\",\"pace-progress-backgroundColor\":\"#999999\",\"color-Checkoutblack\":\"#000000\",\"optimizedCheckout-formField-errorColor\":\"#d14343\",\"spinner-borderColor-dark\":\"#999999\",\"color-lightRed\":\"#e9e9e9\",\"store_hash_dev\":\"999wtyhh3l\",\"color-blue18\":\"#2196f3\",\"optimizedCheckout-loadingToaster-backgroundColor\":\"#333333\",\"restrict_to_login\":false,\"select-bg-color\":\"#ffffff\",\"fieldId\":26,\"show_accept_mastercard\":false,\"show_custom_fields_tabs\":false,\"color_text_product_sale_badges\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-bgblueone\":\"021648\",\"color-blueBorder\":\"#00A7FF\",\"color-grey16\":\"#dadada\",\"homepage_show_carousel_arrows\":true,\"supported_payment_methods\":[\"card\",\"paypal\",\"bank\"],\"carousel-arrow-bgColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"input-font-color\":\"#666666\",\"color-whiteBorder\":\"#e2dfdf\",\"lazyload_mode\":\"lazyload+lqip\",\"carousel-title-color\":\"#444444\",\"color-red7\":\"#565454\",\"color-subNavLink\":\"#fafafa\",\"optimizedCheckout-link-font\":\"Google_Montserrat_500\",\"blog-blue\":\"#0051ad\",\"footer-grey\":\"#f0f0f0\",\"card--alternate-borderColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"homepage_new_products_count\":5,\"new-NavColor\":\"#003082\",\"button--disabled-color\":\"#ffffff\",\"lastnamevalidation_message\":\"The 'Last Name' field cannot be blank and it must be valid.\",\"color-grey\":\"#999999\",\"body-font\":\"Neutraface2Text-Book\",\"paymentbuttons-paypal-accelerated-content-font-weight\":\"400\",\"carousel-play-pause-button-textColor--hover\":\"#474747\",\"color_hover_product_sale_badges\":\"#000000\",\"show_accept_googlepay\":false,\"color-blueHavelockBlue\":\"#4a90e2\",\"color-primaryDark\":\"#666666\",\"pdp_sale_badge_label\":\"\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-borderColorActive\":\"transparent\",\"navPages-subMenu-backgroundColor\":\"#e5e5e5\",\"pwdvalidation_custom_mesg\":\"Your password does not satisfy the current policy requirements\",\"color-greyMildLight\":\"#7A7A80\",\"show_quick_payment_buttons\":true,\"optimizedCheckout-step-textColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"phonevalidation_message_text\":\"You must enter a valid Phone number\",\"store_hash_stage\":\"gh916pkr86\",\"button--primary-backgroundColor\":\"#444444\",\"optimizedCheckout-formField-borderColor\":\"#cccccc\",\"color-green2\":\"#dff0d8\",\"blog-red\":\"#d0021b\",\"show_product_dimensions\":false,\"optimizedCheckout-link-color\":\"#476bef\",\"card-figcaption-button-background\":\"#ffffff\",\"icon-color-hover\":\"#999999\",\"headings-font\":\"Neutraface2Text-Demi\",\"label-backgroundColor\":\"#cccccc\",\"color-bggreen\":\"DAE8DF\",\"color-blueGradient6\":\"#032443\",\"color-brightGray\":\"#efefef\",\"button--primary-backgroundColorHover\":\"#666666\",\"color-skyBlue\":\"#2C579A\",\"checkRadio-color\":\"#333333\",\"show_product_reviews\":true,\"button--default-borderColor\":\"#8F8F8F\",\"optimizedCheckout-headingSecondary-font\":\"Google_Montserrat_700\",\"emailvalidation_message\":\"Please use a valid email address, such as user@example.com.\",\"pdp-non-sale-price-label\":\"\",\"button--disabled-borderColor\":\"transparent\",\"label-color\":\"#ffffff\",\"optimizedCheckout-headingSecondary-color\":\"#333333\",\"select-arrow-color\":\"#757575\",\"logo_fontSize\":28,\"alert-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"optimizedCheckout-logo-size\":\"250x100\",\"color-grey7\":\"#dedede\",\"color-iO10Blue\":\"#000917\",\"card-title-color\":\"#333333\",\"color-red2\":\"#bdbdbd\",\"default_image_brand\":\"img/BrandDefault.gif\",\"carousel-arrow-color--hover\":\"#474747\",\"color-bggrey\":\"AEB1B8\",\"color-hr\":\"#D8D8D8\",\"product_list_display_mode\":\"grid\",\"optimizedCheckout-link-hoverColor\":\"#002fe1\",\"color-Textcolor-1\":\"#4a4a4a\",\"paymentbanners-cartpage-logo-type\":\"primary\",\"color-platinum\":\"#e2e3e3\",\"color-darkNavyBlue\":\"#151E35\",\"fontSize-h5\":15,\"product_size\":\"500x659\",\"paymentbuttons-paypal-color\":\"gold\",\"homepage_show_carousel\":false,\"color-skybgone\":\"CCE5FF\",\"optimizedCheckout-body-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"carousel-arrow-borderColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"button--default-borderColorActive\":\"#757575\",\"nav_new_product_category\":[\"nothingForNow\"],\"header-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"color_badge_product_sold_out_badges\":\"#007dc6\",\"color-greyDarkest\":\"#000000\",\"color_badge_product_sale_badges\":\"#007dc6\",\"price_ranges\":true,\"color-blue14\":\"#5f8cc6\",\"productpage_videos_count\":8,\"color-greyDark\":\"#666666\",\"color-columbiaBlue\":\"#a8e4ff\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonSecondary-borderColorHover\":\"#999999\",\"optimizedCheckout-discountBanner-iconColor\":\"#333333\",\"color-grey13\":\"#e6e6e6\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonSecondary-borderColor\":\"#cccccc\",\"optimizedCheckout-loadingToaster-textColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-blue19\":\"#002D72\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-colorDisabled\":\"#ffffff\",\"optimizedCheckout-formField-placeholderColor\":\"#999999\",\"firstnamevalidation_message_text\":\"You must enter a valid 'First Name' field.\",\"navUser-color-hover\":\"#757575\",\"icon-ratingFull\":\"#474747\",\"default_image_gift_certificate\":\"img/GiftCertificate.png\",\"color-textBase--hover\":\"#757575\",\"color-errorLight\":\"#ffdddd\",\"social_icon_placement_top\":false,\"blog_size\":\"190x250\",\"shop_by_price_visibility\":true,\"optimizedCheckout-buttonSecondary-colorActive\":\"#000000\",\"color-grey17\":\"767575\",\"color-warningLight\":\"#fffdea\",\"color-blue7\":\"#e8f1f5\",\"show_product_weight\":true,\"paymentbuttons-provider-sorting\":[\"paypal\",\"googlepay\",\"applepay\"],\"store_hash\":\"2idmiil7bp\",\"optimizedCheckout-orderSummary-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-blueGradient3\":\"#0158A3\",\"paymentbanners-proddetailspage-color\":\"white\",\"button--default-colorActive\":\"#000000\",\"masterpass-button-color\":\"black\",\"color-sky\":\"#7CAFE4\",\"paymentbuttons-paypal-accelerated-content-font-family\":\"Montserrat, Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif\",\"color-blue20\":\"#002072\",\"color-sky-two\":\"#00559E\",\"show_product_quick_view\":true,\"button--default-borderColorHover\":\"#474747\",\"card--alternate-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-gifyellow\":\"CAF700\",\"hide_content_navigation\":false,\"color-info\":\"#666666\",\"pwdvalidation_match_pwd_mesg\":\"Your passwords do not match.\",\"amazon-button-color\":\"Gold\",\"optimizedCheckout-formChecklist-backgroundColorSelected\":\"#f5f5f5\",\"pdp-price-label\":\"\",\"show_copyright_footer\":true,\"swatch_option_size\":\"22x22\",\"color-blue13\":\"#487AA3\",\"color-red8\":\"#E20909\",\"optimizedCheckout-show-logo\":\"none\",\"color-darkBlue2\":\"#212F5D\",\"carousel-description-color\":\"#333333\",\"color-red6\":\"#a9a9a9\",\"pwdvalidation_message\":\"You must enter a password.\",\"optimizedCheckout-orderSummary-borderColor\":\"#dddddd\",\"fontSize-h2\":25,\"optimizedCheckout-step-backgroundColor\":\"#757575\",\"optimizedCheckout-formChecklist-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-green1\":\"#3c763d\",\"color-grey3\":\"#ebebeb\",\"color-navBg\":\"#F4F4F4\",\"color-textBase\":\"#333333\",\"color-skybgtwo\":\"A9C8EA\",\"color-darkGreen2\":\"#135932\",\"color-warning\":\"#f1a500\",\"color-Checkoutwhite\":\"#ffffff\",\"productgallery_size\":\"500x659\",\"color-warmWhite\":\"#e0e0e0\",\"color-grey5\":\"#5e5e5e\",\"color-blueGradient1\":\"#06213d\",\"carousel-play-pause-button-textColor\":\"8f8f8f\",\"optimizedCheckout-headingPrimary-color\":\"#333333\",\"color-gredBlue\":\"0A2C4C\",\"paymentbuttons-paypal-accelerated-content-color\":\"white\",\"color-boxs\":\"040F281A\",\"shop_by_brand_show_footer\":true,\"card-figcaption-button-color\":\"#333333\",\"optimizedCheckout-contentPrimary-color\":\"#333333\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonSecondary-font\":\"Google_Montserrat_500\",\"storeName-color\":\"#333333\",\"optimizedCheckout-backgroundImage\":\"\",\"color-whaleblue\":\"#001534\",\"form-label-font-color\":\"#666666\",\"color-darkestBlue\":\"#010119\",\"color-veryLightGray\":\"#E4E4E4\",\"color-CartTextcolor\":\"#646469\",\"alert-color\":\"#333333\",\"color-bgpink\":\"F3E7E3\",\"paymentbuttons-paypal-accelerated-content-label\":\"checkout\",\"nav-start-link\":[\"Deals\"],\"searchpage_products_per_page\":12,\"lastnamevalidation_message_text\":\"You must enter a valid 'Last Name' field.\",\"color-textSecondary--active\":\"#333333\",\"optimizedCheckout-formField-inputControlColor\":\"#476bef\",\"color-berlinBlue\":\"#4681c2\",\"color-greyLightest\":\"#e5e5e5\",\"color-Bordercolor-1\":\"#9B9B9B\",\"color-grey8\":\"#555252\",\"optimizedCheckout-header-backgroundColor\":\"#f5f5f5\",\"productpage_related_products_count\":10,\"optimizedCheckout-buttonSecondary-backgroundColorActive\":\"#e5e5e5\",\"color-textLink\":\"#333333\",\"color-darkSkyBlue\":\"#beebff\",\"firstnamevalidation_message\":\"The 'First Name ' field cannot be blank and it must be valid.\",\"color-grey1\":\"#808080\",\"paymentbanners-homepage-ratio\":\"8x1\",\"color-secondaryDark\":\"#e5e5e5\",\"fontSize-h6\":13,\"color-lightGreyishBlue\":\"#F7F8FA\",\"carousel-arrow-color\":\"#8f8f8f\",\"productpage_similar_by_views_count\":10,\"color-greyLighter\":\"#cccccc\",\"color-silver\":\"#C0C0C0\",\"pdp-custom-fields-tab-label\":\"\",\"afterpay-button-color\":\"black-mint\",\"color-blue3\":\"#212B5A\",\"color-blueGradient7\":\"#024795\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-color\":\"#ffffff\",\"show_product_swatch_names\":true,\"input-bg-color\":\"#ffffff\",\"loadingOverlay-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"paymentbanners-proddetailspage-ratio\":\"8x1\",\"color-grey14\":\"#8E8E9C\",\"navPages-subMenu-separatorColor\":\"#cccccc\",\"navPages-color-hover\":\"#757575\",\"googlepay-button-color\":\"black\",\"product_sale_badges\":\"none\",\"default_image_product\":\"img/ProductDefault.gif\",\"color-grey4\":\"#c7c7c7\",\"navUser-dropdown-borderColor\":\"#cccccc\",\"optimizedCheckout-formChecklist-borderColor\":\"#cccccc\",\"color-infoLight\":\"#dfdfdf\",\"color-lighterCyanBlue\":\"#0a6aa1\",\"cart-thumb-size\":\"130x130\",\"paymentbanners-homepage-color\":\"white\",\"fontSize-h1\":28,\"homepage_featured_products_count\":4,\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-colorActive\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-blue16\":\"#327abb\",\"color-darkBlue\":\"#002D72\",\"color-greyMedium\":\"#757575\",\"color-greyLight\":\"#999999\",\"paymentbuttons-paypal-accelerated-border-color\":\"black\",\"optimizedCheckout-logo\":\"\",\"icon-ratingEmpty\":\"#8F8F8F\",\"show_product_details_tabs\":true,\"color-grey18\":\"#595959\",\"color-lightgray\":\"#D3D3D3\",\"store_hash_prod\":\"2idmiil7bp\",\"overlay-backgroundColor\":\"#333333\",\"input-border-color-active\":\"#474747\",\"cdn\":{\"bigCommercecdn\":\"https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-2idmiil7bp\"},\"color-pink\":\"#cb378d\",\"hide_contact_us_page_heading\":false,\"container-fill-dark\":\"#e5e5e5\",\"product_sold_out_badges\":\"none\",\"ordergroove_og_myaccount_url\":\"https://static.ordergroove.com/ebffcaba680a11e8ada5bc764e1107f2/msi.js\",\"blog-darkBlue\":\"#011c43\",\"color-blue6\":\"#066ab9\",\"homepage_show_carousel_play_pause_button\":true,\"color-red5\":\"#f2dede\",\"icon-color\":\"#757575\",\"checkout-paymentbuttons-paypal-shape\":\"rect\",\"color-blueGradient11\":\"#a3c2e6\",\"button--primary-color\":\"#ffffff\",\"focusTooltip-backgroundColor\":\"#313440\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-borderColorHover\":\"transparent\",\"color-successLight\":\"#d5ffd8\",\"color-black3\":\"#F2F0F0\",\"color-gredBlack\":\"04101F\",\"color-blue12\":\"#4268b3\",\"color-grey9\":\"#797878\",\"paymentbuttons-number-of-buttons\":1,\"color-grey11\":\"#a1a1a1\",\"color-white1\":\"#f3f3f3\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-backgroundColorDisabled\":\"#cccccc\",\"color-greyDarker\":\"#333333\",\"show_product_quantity_box\":true,\"color-blueGradient2\":\"#074b99\",\"color-success\":\"#008a06\",\"spinner-borderColor-light\":\"#ffffff\",\"new-navColor\":\"#003082\",\"zoom_size\":\"1280x1280\",\"navPages-Bluecolor-hover\":\"#066fe4\",\"color_hover_product_sold_out_badges\":\"#000000\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonSecondary-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"productview_thumb_size\":\"50x50\",\"fontSize-h3\":22,\"optimizedCheckout-header-borderColor\":\"#dddddd\",\"paymentbuttons-container\":\"medium\",\"navPages-Bluecolor\":\"#0057B8\",\"color-white\":\"#ffffff\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-backgroundColor\":\"#333333\",\"carousel-play-pause-button-borderColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-default-body\":\"#585858\",\"color-darkBlue3\":\"#010827\",\"color-beluga\":\"#000610\",\"carousel-bgColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"checkout-paymentbuttons-paypal-color\":\"black\",\"color-blue11\":\"#4385f6\",\"carousel-dot-color-active\":\"#757575\",\"button--primary-backgroundColorActive\":\"#000000\",\"color-textSecondary--hover\":\"#333333\",\"input-border-color\":\"#8F8F8F\",\"color-blue22\":\"#0C2677\",\"exclude_product_option_display\":[\"Purchase Type\",\"Add Refills\",\"Option Type\",\"Subscribe & Save 20%\"],\"color-Bordercolor-2\":\"#cbcbda\",\"color-secondary\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-navLink\":\"#3D3D41\",\"color-whitesBase\":\"#e5e5e5\",\"body-bg\":\"#ffffff\",\"dropdown--quickSearch-backgroundColor\":\"#e5e5e5\",\"optimizedCheckout-contentSecondary-font\":\"Google_Montserrat_500\",\"navUser-dropdown-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-primary\":\"#757575\",\"color-Textcolor\":\"#45454A\",\"color-borderBlue\":\"1D3F79\",\"color-lightAliceBlue\":\"#EEF7FF\",\"navigation_design\":\"simple\",\"optimizedCheckout-formField-textColor\":\"#333333\",\"color-black\":\"#000000\",\"focusTooltip-textColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"optimizedCheckout-contentPrimary-font\":\"Google_Montserrat_500\",\"color-whitesmoke\":\"#f5f5f5\",\"homepage_top_products_column_count\":4,\"hide_page_heading\":false,\"supported_card_type_icons\":[\"american_express\",\"diners_club\",\"discover\",\"mastercard\",\"unionpay\",\"visa\"],\"color-steelBlue\":\"#2c76a0\",\"color-bgbluetwo\":\"040D1F\",\"Price-straight-color\":\"#FF0000\",\"checkout-paymentbuttons-paypal-size\":\"large\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonSecondary-colorHover\":\"#333333\",\"button--primary-colorActive\":\"#ffffff\",\"homepage_stretch_carousel_images\":false,\"optimizedCheckout-contentSecondary-color\":\"#757575\",\"card-title-color-hover\":\"#757575\",\"checkout-paymentbuttons-paypal-label\":\"pay\",\"hide_breadcrumbs\":false,\"show_accept_klarna\":false,\"paymentbanners-cartpage-logo-position\":\"left\",\"color-yellowStar\":\"#ffb702\",\"applePay-button\":\"black\",\"color-blueGradient8\":\"#022646\",\"thumb_size\":\"100x100\",\"color-blueGradient10\":\"#072961\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-borderColor\":\"#333333\",\"navUser-indicator-backgroundColor\":\"#333333\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonSecondary-borderColorActive\":\"#757575\",\"hide_blog_page_heading\":false,\"color-red4\":\"#a94442\",\"color-blue5\":\"#0000ff\",\"optimizedCheckout-show-backgroundImage\":false,\"color-primaryLight\":\"#999999\",\"color-background\":\"#EAE6E6\",\"optimizedCheckout-header-textColor\":\"#333333\",\"color-grey15\":\"#ececec\",\"hide_category_page_heading\":false,\"color-blue17\":\"#0F60A3\",\"banner--deafault-backgroundColor\":\"#707070\",\"show_accept_visa\":false,\"logo-position\":\"center\",\"color-greyMildLightest\":\"#696969\",\"carousel-dot-bgColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"optimizedCheckout-form-textColor\":\"#666666\",\"paymentbuttons-paypal-accelerated-checkout-color\":\"#444\",\"color-blue4\":\"#0051be\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonSecondary-color\":\"#333333\",\"button--icon-svg-color\":\"#757575\",\"alert-color-alt\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-greyBlack\":\"#031128\",\"color-lightGreyMenu\":\"#7B7B7B\",\"color_text_product_sold_out_badges\":\"#ffffff\",\"button--default-colorHover\":\"#333333\",\"optimizedCheckout-buttonPrimary-backgroundColorHover\":\"#666666\",\"input-disabled-bg\":\"#ffffff\",\"checkRadio-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-red\":\"#FF0000\",\"carousel-play-pause-button-bgColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"ordergroove_script_url\":\"https://static.ordergroove.com/ebffcaba680a11e8ada5bc764e1107f2/main.js\",\"paymentbanners-cartpage-text-color\":\"black\",\"color-BreadTextcolor\":\"#9a9a9a\",\"dropdown--wishList-backgroundColor\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-grey6\":\"#545454\",\"productthumb_size\":\"100x100\",\"button--primary-colorHover\":\"#ffffff\",\"color-error\":\"#cc4749\",\"color-skyBlue-lite\":\"#57a6ef\",\"homepage_blog_posts_count\":3,\"color-textSecondary\":\"#757575\",\"color-tangerineYellow\":\"#fde165\",\"color-bb\":\"0020721A\",\"container-border-global-color-base\":\"#e5e5e5\",\"color-black2\":\"#070918\",\"gallery_size\":\"300x300\"},\"genericError\":\"Oops! Something went wrong.\",\"urls\":{\"home\":\"https://oralb.com/\",\"account\":{\"index\":\"/account.php\",\"orders\":{\"all\":\"/account.php?action=order_status\",\"completed\":\"/account.php?action=view_orders\",\"save_new_return\":\"/account.php?action=save_new_return\"},\"update_action\":\"/account.php?action=update_account\",\"returns\":\"/account.php?action=view_returns\",\"addresses\":\"/account.php?action=address_book\",\"inbox\":\"/account.php?action=inbox\",\"send_message\":\"/account.php?action=send_message\",\"add_address\":\"/account.php?action=add_shipping_address\",\"wishlists\":{\"all\":\"/wishlist.php\",\"add\":\"/wishlist.php?action=addwishlist\",\"edit\":\"/wishlist.php?action=editwishlist\",\"delete\":\"/wishlist.php?action=deletewishlist\"},\"details\":\"/account.php?action=account_details\",\"recent_items\":\"/account.php?action=recent_items\",\"payment_methods\":{\"all\":\"/account.php?action=payment_methods\"}},\"brands\":\"https://oralb.com/brands/\",\"gift_certificate\":{\"purchase\":\"/giftcertificates.php\",\"redeem\":\"/giftcertificates.php?action=redeem\",\"balance\":\"/giftcertificates.php?action=balance\"},\"auth\":{\"login\":\"/login.php\",\"check_login\":\"/login.php?action=check_login\",\"create_account\":\"/login.php?action=create_account\",\"save_new_account\":\"/login.php?action=save_new_account\",\"forgot_password\":\"/login.php?action=reset_password\",\"send_password_email\":\"/login.php?action=send_password_email\",\"save_new_password\":\"/login.php?action=save_new_password\",\"logout\":\"/login.php?action=logout\"},\"product\":{\"post_review\":\"/postreview.php\"},\"cart\":\"/cart.php\",\"checkout\":{\"single_address\":\"/checkout\",\"multiple_address\":\"/checkout.php?action=multiple\"},\"rss\":{\"products\":[]},\"contact_us_submit\":\"/pages.php?action=sendContactForm\",\"search\":\"/search.php\",\"compare\":\"/compare\",\"sitemap\":\"/sitemap.php\",\"subscribe\":{\"action\":\"/subscribe.php\"}},\"cartId\":null,\"template\":\"pages/custom/product/upsell-pdp-template\",\"cancelButtonText\":\"Cancel\",\"validationDictionaryJSON\":\"{\\\"locale\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"locales\\\":{\\\"validation_messages.valid_email\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_messages.password\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_messages.password_match\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_messages.invalid_password\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_messages.field_not_blank\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_messages.certificate_amount\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_messages.certificate_amount_range\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_messages.price_min_evaluation\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_messages.price_max_evaluation\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_messages.price_min_not_entered\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_messages.price_max_not_entered\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_messages.price_invalid_value\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_messages.invalid_gift_certificate\\\":\\\"en\\\"},\\\"translations\\\":{\\\"validation_messages.valid_email\\\":\\\"You must enter a valid email.\\\",\\\"validation_messages.password\\\":\\\"You must enter a password.\\\",\\\"validation_messages.password_match\\\":\\\"Your passwords do not match.\\\",\\\"validation_messages.invalid_password\\\":\\\"Passwords must be at least 7 characters and contain both alphabetic and numeric characters.\\\",\\\"validation_messages.field_not_blank\\\":\\\" field cannot be blank.\\\",\\\"validation_messages.certificate_amount\\\":\\\"You must enter a gift certificate amount.\\\",\\\"validation_messages.certificate_amount_range\\\":\\\"You must enter a certificate amount between [MIN] and [MAX]\\\",\\\"validation_messages.price_min_evaluation\\\":\\\"Min. price must be less than max. price.\\\",\\\"validation_messages.price_max_evaluation\\\":\\\"Min. price must be less than max. price.\\\",\\\"validation_messages.price_min_not_entered\\\":\\\"Min. price is required.\\\",\\\"validation_messages.price_max_not_entered\\\":\\\"Max. price is required.\\\",\\\"validation_messages.price_invalid_value\\\":\\\"Input must be greater than 0.\\\",\\\"validation_messages.invalid_gift_certificate\\\":\\\"Please enter your valid certificate code.\\\"}}\",\"validationFallbackDictionaryJSON\":\"{\\\"locale\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"locales\\\":{\\\"validation_fallback_messages.valid_email\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.password\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.password_match\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.invalid_password\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.field_not_blank\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.certificate_amount\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.certificate_amount_range\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.price_min_evaluation\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.price_max_evaluation\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.price_min_not_entered\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.price_max_not_entered\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.price_invalid_value\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.invalid_gift_certificate\\\":\\\"en\\\"},\\\"translations\\\":{\\\"validation_fallback_messages.valid_email\\\":\\\"You must enter a valid email.\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.password\\\":\\\"You must enter a password.\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.password_match\\\":\\\"Your passwords do not match.\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.invalid_password\\\":\\\"Passwords must be at least 7 characters and contain both alphabetic and numeric characters.\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.field_not_blank\\\":\\\" field cannot be blank.\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.certificate_amount\\\":\\\"You must enter a gift certificate amount.\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.certificate_amount_range\\\":\\\"You must enter a certificate amount between [MIN] and [MAX]\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.price_min_evaluation\\\":\\\"Min. price must be less than max. price.\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.price_max_evaluation\\\":\\\"Min. price must be less than max. price.\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.price_min_not_entered\\\":\\\"Min. price is required.\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.price_max_not_entered\\\":\\\"Max. price is required.\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.price_invalid_value\\\":\\\"Input must be greater than 0.\\\",\\\"validation_fallback_messages.invalid_gift_certificate\\\":\\\"Please enter your valid certificate code.\\\"}}\",\"validationDefaultDictionaryJSON\":\"{\\\"locale\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"locales\\\":{\\\"validation_default_messages.valid_email\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.password\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.password_match\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.invalid_password\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.field_not_blank\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.certificate_amount\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.certificate_amount_range\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.price_min_evaluation\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.price_max_evaluation\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.price_min_not_entered\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.price_max_not_entered\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.price_invalid_value\\\":\\\"en\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.invalid_gift_certificate\\\":\\\"en\\\"},\\\"translations\\\":{\\\"validation_default_messages.valid_email\\\":\\\"You must enter a valid email.\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.password\\\":\\\"You must enter a password.\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.password_match\\\":\\\"Your passwords do not match.\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.invalid_password\\\":\\\"Passwords must be at least 7 characters and contain both alphabetic and numeric characters.\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.field_not_blank\\\":\\\"The field cannot be blank.\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.certificate_amount\\\":\\\"You must enter a gift certificate amount.\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.certificate_amount_range\\\":\\\"You must enter a certificate amount between [MIN] and [MAX]\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.price_min_evaluation\\\":\\\"Min. price must be less than max. price.\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.price_max_evaluation\\\":\\\"Min. price must be less than max. price.\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.price_min_not_entered\\\":\\\"Min. price is required.\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.price_max_not_entered\\\":\\\"Max. price is required.\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.price_invalid_value\\\":\\\"Input must be greater than 0.\\\",\\\"validation_default_messages.invalid_gift_certificate\\\":\\\"Please enter your valid certificate code.\\\"}}\",\"carouselArrowAndDotAriaLabel\":\"Go to slide [SLIDE_NUMBER] of [SLIDES_QUANTITY]\",\"carouselActiveDotAriaLabel\":\"active\",\"carouselContentAnnounceMessage\":\"You are currently on slide [SLIDE_NUMBER] of [SLIDES_QUANTITY]\"}").load(); }