Oral-B iO Series 9 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Aqua Marine (2025)

Replacement

Brush Heads \

As color fades, cleaning fades-get back to 100% cleaning power with a fresh brush head every 3 months. \

What our Customers say… \

5 out of 5 \

“I’m in love!“ \

“I’ve used a couple cheap electric toothbrushes before but always ended up going back to a manual. I tried this one and I’m in love! This brush is so fancy!! It’s a very sleek toothbrush. I got the black onyx. I’ve never had brush with so many features, It’s exciting to brush my teeth now! I love the case, love the charger and love that it charges quickly. Download the app! The information it gives is fun and fascinating. I love how it senses if you’re brushing too hard which apparently I have problem with. I’m hooked. I would definitely recommend this brush. Your teeth will thank you.” \

Ann N \

5 out of 5 \

“Dental hygienist approved!” \

“As a dental hygienist, I get to try all of the latest technologies and products of all brands. This by far is my favorite product I’ve experienced for myself AND my patients. I have noticed minimal plaque and bleeding areas in my patients that are using the IO toothbrush (correctly). If I have a patient that says they don't like the brush, I show them how to properly use it. More than 9/10, they were uing it incorrectly & end up loving the brush after proper use. Ask your dental professional for advice!! I believe in this brush from personal and professional experience and recommened it to all of my patients, friends, and family!” \

Anonymous \

“I love my new Oral-B iO toothbrush! It’s nice and lightweight and everytime I brush my teeth I feel like I’ve just left the dentist, especielly in those hard to reach areas. There is a new pressure sensor that turns green when I’m brushing at just the right pressure, so I’ll never have to guess again. I also love the colored LED display with the timer and battery indicator. I feel like I have everything I need right in the palm of my hand and the sleek design looks so beautiful on my bathroom counter!” \

BabyB \

Oral-B iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush \

The most advanced addition to the Oral-B iO Series delivers a more personalized and professional clean for 100% cleaner teeth and healthier gums*. The iO Series 9 Electric Toothbrush features first-of-its-kind iO Magnetic Technology to combine powerful, but gentle micro-vibrations with Oral-B's dentist-inspired round brush head for a professional purifying clean every day. It's the dentist-recommended clean your oral health needs paired with the technology to make it happen, every single day. \

Round Cleans Better. The dentist-inspired round brush head reaches deep between teeth to remove 100% more plaque*. \



Protect your gums and enamel from overbrushing with the Smart Pressure Sensor designed to display red when brushing too hard, white when brushing too light, and green when brushing just right. \



Enjoy an Interactive Color Display which visually communicates mode setting, charging progress, 2-minute brushing timer, and more. \



Get a uniquely personalized clean with 7 Smart Brushing Modes including Daily Clean, Whiten, Gum Care, Sensitive, Super Sensitive, Intense, and Tongue Clean. \



Improve your brushing habits and get a complete clean by covering every surface of each tooth with A.I. Brushing Recognition and 3D Teeth Tracking by connecting to the Oral-B App. \



Powered by a click-in-place Magnetic Charger that delivers a full charge in just ~3 hours. \

*vs. a regular manual toothbrush \

What's in the Box: \

(1) Oral-B iO Series 9 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, Aqua Marine

(4) Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean Replacement Brush Heads

(1) Power2Go Charging Travel Case with charging cord

Make the Most of Every Session: \

Connect to the Oral-B app using Bluetooth to help track, personalize, and improve your bushing habits.

using Bluetooth to help track, personalize, and improve your bushing habits. \

Dentists recommend replacing your brush head every 3 months or sooner if it becomes worn for an optimal clean.

Compatible only with Oral-B iO Replacement Brush Heads . \

What is covered in my Oral-B warranty? \

Your Oral-B warranty starts on the day of purchase and runs for 2 years. If your Oral-B product is defective during the warranty period, we will replace it free of charge*.\

The warranty does not cover cosmetic damage such as scratches, or damage caused by:\

Normal wear and tear

Accident, misuse, dirt or water

The product being tampered with

Improper use

Repairs carried out by agents not authorized by Oral-B/Braun

Failure to take proper care of the product, including recharging

The product being altered or used for commercial purposes \

How can I get my Oral-B electric toothbrush serviced? \

If you’re experiencing a problem with your Oral-B toothbrush, check out our Online Repair Service! There you’ll find troubleshooting tips which may help resolve the issue. Simply go to www.service.oralb.com, select your Region, Country and Language and then click on the \\\"Online Check\\\" button. \

If you’re unable to fix the problem and need to send your toothbrush for service, you can use the online service to print off a pre-paid mailing label and get a tracking number. The tracking number will enable you to track the progress of your request. Please note you must have a receipt that includes date of purchase to get a pre-paid mailing label and your brush must be within its warranty period. \

If you’re unable to use the Online Repair Service, please see the instructions below. \

For In Warranty service, follow these simple steps: \

Visit www.service.oralb.com to find details of your closest Oral-B Authorized Service Center. \

Send the product directly to the Service Center, including: \

All system components (e.g., toothbrush handle, charger, power cord, SmartGuide). You do not need to include accessories like the brush heads or refill stand.\



A copy of your dated proof of purchase (always keep a copy for yourself).

\

A letter including the following information: your name, return mailing address, contact phone number, e-mail address and a brief explanation of the problem you're experiencing with the product. \

If you include your e-mail address, the Oral-B Service center will send you updates when the product is received and when product is shipped back, along with a tracking number. \

All products sent in for service must be well packaged and sent in a box suitable to withstand normal freight handling. It is recommended that your package is appropriately insured and shipped using a carrier who can provide tracking. We will cover all repair costs and return shipping to you. \

For Out of Warranty service: You can still send your device to an Oral-B Authorized Service Center for service at your own cost. If the product warranty has expired, a quote will be sent to you for approval and payment, prior to any service. Before shipping your device, we recommend you call the authorized Service Center to discuss your service needs. \



5 out of 5 \

5 out of 5 \

5 out of 5 \

