Order test strips | Buy with 10% discount (2025)

Every time you measure glucose, you use a test strip. You put the strip in the meter and then a drop of blood is placed on it. After a few seconds the glucose value will appear on the display. Each brand of glucose meter has its own type of test strip.

Test Strip Compatibility

Test strips are brand specific and will only work with a specific glucose meter. Always check that the test strips are suitable for your meter. For example, the Accu-Chek Instant test strips are logos to be used on the Accu-Chek Instant meter. This applies to all test strips. There are no generic test strips that work on different glucose meters. This is very precise! On diabetesmagazijn.nl it is always described for which meter the test strips are suitable and vice versa. Questions? Contact us before ordering the test strips.

Shelf life of test strips

The shelf life of test strips is important to ensure accurate measurements. Always check the expiration date on the packaging. Do not use strips that are past their expiration date, as this may lead to inaccurate measurements. Store test strips in a dry, cool place. Preferably between 4°C and 30°C. Avoid direct sunlight, high humidity and extreme temperatures. Store the strips in the tube they are supplied in. And always close it carefully and immediately after use. Some test strips have a limited shelf life. For example, the Accu-Chek Mobile cassette. This can be used up to 90 days after first use.

How to use test strips?

Using test strips is simple, but requires care for accurate results. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water and dry them well. Insert a test strip into the blood glucose meter. Use a lancet to obtain a drop of blood. Gently apply the drop to the indicated spot on the test strip. Wait a few seconds for the meter to display the glucose value.

Differences in test strips

Not all test strips are the same. They differ in technology, compatibility and specifications. Some test strips require only a very small amount of blood (for example 0,3 microliters), while others require more blood. This can be important for children, or people with limited circulation. Modern test strips are automatically calibrated. This increases ease of use and accuracy. Older models sometimes require manual calibration. Some test strips measure not only glucose, but also other parameters such as ketones. This can be useful for people with type 1 diabetes or in specific medical situations.