Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (2025)

Sorry, this deal has expired. Get notified of deals like this in the future. Add Deal Alert for this Item Forum Thread $1,999.00 $3,000.00 +7 Deal Score 8,248 Views 9 Comments ClearanceChair [clearancechair.com] has Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair (Black, Brown, Taupe) on sale for $1999 w/ discount code TVAZ92VTHSB5 (should auto apply or enter at checkout). Shipping is free (curbside delivery). 3D Massage Mechanism

Computerized Body Scanning

SL-Track

Zero Gravity Reclining

Space Saving Technology

20 Air Cell Full Body Compression

Back & Calf Heating

16 Auto Programs with 6 Massage Styles

Extendable Footrest

Roller Foot Massager

Remote Controller

Surround Sound Bluetooth Speakers















Thumbs down 8,248 Views 9 Comments $1,999.00 $3,000.00 Visit ClearanceChair 9 Comments View Forum Thread Your comment cannot be blank. Sign up for a Slickdeals account to remove this ad. RobS8183 Joined Dec 2015 L3: Novice 295 Posts 30 Reputation RobS8183 05-13-2024 at 01:14 PM. 05-13-2024 at 01:14 PM. The size is always the question with these. The cheaper ones tend to be tailored to people under six foot. 1 Reply OsakiMassageChairCS Joined Mar 2024 Customer Service 76 Posts 14 Reputation Slickdeals Verified This is an official merchant account for customer service. OsakiMassageChairCS 05-13-2024 at 01:24 PM. 05-13-2024 at 01:24 PM. Quote from RobS8183 : The size is always the question with these. The cheaper ones tend to be tailored to people under six foot. Reply RobS8183 Joined Dec 2015 L3: Novice 295 Posts 30 Reputation RobS8183 05-13-2024 at 01:58 PM. 05-13-2024 at 01:58 PM. Quote from OsakiMassageChairCS : Recommended height is 5'0 - 6'0 6 Reply OsakiMassageChairCS Joined Mar 2024 Customer Service 76 Posts 14 Reputation Slickdeals Verified This is an official merchant account for customer service. OsakiMassageChairCS 05-13-2024 at 02:22 PM. 05-13-2024 at 02:22 PM. Quote from RobS8183 : Yeah. Asian manufacturers need to figure out that Americans are big and fat. 1 1 Reply Last edited by OsakiMassageChairCS May 13, 2024 at 02:28 PM. mahbobe.shoma Joined May 2017 L2: Beginner 48 Posts 14 Reputation mahbobe.shoma 05-13-2024 at 03:06 PM. 05-13-2024 at 03:06 PM. I think the one from Costco is better

