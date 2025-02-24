Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (2025)

Table of Contents
Check Out Similar Home & Home Improvement Deals 9 Comments References

Slickdeals Forums Deal Talk Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping

Search This Thread

Advanced Search

First Unread

Sorry, this deal has expired. Get notified of deals like this in the future. Add Deal Alert for this Item

Forum Thread

$1,999.00

$3,000.00

+7 Deal Score

8,248 Views 9 Comments

ClearanceChair [clearancechair.com] has Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair (Black, Brown, Taupe) on sale for $1999 w/ discount code TVAZ92VTHSB5 (should auto apply or enter at checkout). Shipping is free (curbside delivery).

  • 3D Massage Mechanism
  • Computerized Body Scanning
  • SL-Track
  • Zero Gravity Reclining
  • Space Saving Technology
  • 20 Air Cell Full Body Compression
  • Back & Calf Heating
  • 16 Auto Programs with 6 Massage Styles
  • Extendable Footrest
  • Roller Foot Massager
  • Remote Controller
  • Surround Sound Bluetooth Speakers

  • Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (10)
  • Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (11)
  • Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (12)
  • Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (13)
  • Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (14)
  • Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (15)
  • Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (16)
  • Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (17)
  • Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (18)

Visit ClearanceChair

Add Comment

Reply

in Living Room Furniture (14)

  • Free Shipping
  • Deal Type > Coupon
  • Deal Type > Online Only
  • Deal Type > Act Fast
  • free shipping eligible
  • Staff
  • Act Fast
ClearanceChair

If you purchase something through a post on our site, Slickdeals may get a small share of the sale.

Check Out Similar Home & Home Improvement Deals

View All

Frontpage

StyleWell Wildercliff 45 in. W Electric Fireplace Wall Mantel in Gray 150762 - $137 at Home Depot

$137

+ Free Shipping

28 10

Frontpage

Klein Tools NCVT and GFCI Receptacle Tester Specialty Meter 1000-Volt NCVT5KIT at Lowes.com $14.99 YMMV

$15

+ Free Store Pickup

72 60

Frontpage

2 for $8.90

& More w/ Subscribe & Save

154 41

Frontpage

$6.80

w/ Subscribe & Save

58 9

Frontpage

Al's Sporting Goods

$5

& More + Free Shipping on $50+

52 22

Popular

2-Pack Hillsdale Lancaster Farmhouse One-Drawer Nightstands (Ivory) $61.42 + Free Shipping

$61.42

15 7

Deal
Score +7

See Also
29 Secret Massage Devices to Alleviate Your Tension | Mavigadget

8,248 Views

9 Comments

$1,999.00

$3,000.00

Visit ClearanceChair

9 Comments

View Forum Thread

Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (26)

Your comment cannot be blank.

Sign up for a Slickdeals account to remove this ad.

Joined Dec 2015

L3: Novice

295 Posts

30 Reputation

RobS8183

05-13-2024 at 01:14 PM.

05-13-2024 at 01:14 PM.

The size is always the question with these. The cheaper ones tend to be tailored to people under six foot.

1

Reply

Joined Mar 2024

Customer Service

76 Posts

14 Reputation

Slickdeals Verified

This is an official merchant account for customer service.

OsakiMassageChairCS

05-13-2024 at 01:24 PM.

05-13-2024 at 01:24 PM.

Quote from RobS8183 :

The size is always the question with these. The cheaper ones tend to be tailored to people under six foot.

Recommended height is 5'0 - 6'0

Reply

Joined Dec 2015

L3: Novice

295 Posts

30 Reputation

RobS8183

05-13-2024 at 01:58 PM.

05-13-2024 at 01:58 PM.

Quote from OsakiMassageChairCS :

Recommended height is 5'0 - 6'0

Yeah. Asian manufacturers need to figure out that Americans are big and fat.

6

Reply

Joined Mar 2024

Customer Service

76 Posts

14 Reputation

Slickdeals Verified

This is an official merchant account for customer service.

OsakiMassageChairCS

05-13-2024 at 02:22 PM.

05-13-2024 at 02:22 PM.

Quote from RobS8183 :

Yeah. Asian manufacturers need to figure out that Americans are big and fat.

There is a new chair we are working on for Extra Large size. It may be coming in this Winter.

1

1

Reply

Last edited by OsakiMassageChairCS May 13, 2024 at 02:28 PM.

Joined May 2017

L2: Beginner

48 Posts

14 Reputation

mahbobe.shoma

05-13-2024 at 03:06 PM.

05-13-2024 at 03:06 PM.

I think the one from Costco is better
It comes with AI and 17 auto programs

Reply

Joined May 2013

L2: Beginner

73 Posts

22 Reputation

As2602

05-13-2024 at 06:34 PM.

05-13-2024 at 06:34 PM.

Quote from mahbobe.shoma :

I think the one from Costco is better
It comes with AI and 17 auto programs


Link?

Reply

Joined May 2017

L2: Beginner

48 Posts

14 Reputation

mahbobe.shoma

05-13-2024 at 06:37 PM.

05-13-2024 at 06:37 PM.

Quote from As2602 :

Link?


https://www.costco.com/osaki-os-3...52751.html

Reply

Sign up for a Slickdeals account to remove this ad.

Joined Jul 2015

New User

6 Posts

11 Reputation

Synergy93

05-14-2024 at 05:23 AM.

05-14-2024 at 05:23 AM.

Quote from OsakiMassageChairCS :

There is a new chair we are working on for Extra Large size. It may be coming in this Winter.


Which chair model would you recommend for someone who is 6'3"

Reply

Joined Mar 2024

Customer Service

76 Posts

14 Reputation

Slickdeals Verified

This is an official merchant account for customer service.

OsakiMassageChairCS

05-14-2024 at 11:00 AM.

05-14-2024 at 11:00 AM.

Quote from Synergy93 :

Which chair model would you recommend for someone who is 6'3"

If your 6'3, I would wait for the chair coming this winter. Ekon thats on sale right now is okay for 6'1,

Reply

Page 1 of 1

Start the Conversation

\n The size is always the question with these. The cheaper ones tend to be tailored to people under six foot.\n

\n \n \n\nRecommended height is 5'0 - 6'0","hideTimestamp":false,"timestampFormatted":"05-13-2024 at 01:24 PM.","isoDatetime":"2024-05-13T12:24:50-07:00","permalink":"/f/17438886-osaki-os-3d-belmont-full-body-massage-chair-w-computerized-body-scanning-zero-gravity-reclining-3-colors-1999-free-shipping?p=170836821#post170836821","postId":170836821},"commentSectionCommentFooter":[],"commentIsHelpful":null,"commentGiveRepPopover":{"username":"OsakiMassageChairCS","userAvatar":"/attachment/avatar/3/3/7/8/8/3/4/9/150x150/avatar.normal?dateline=1709590804","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"OsakiMassageChairCS posted this comment. Say thanks"},"threadedReply":true},{"commentAuthor":{"avatarUrl":"/images/avatar-150.png","username":"RobS8183","title":"L3: Novice","joinDate":"Joined Dec 2015","postCount":295,"profileUrl":"/member.php?userid=6694857","reputationPoints":30,"dropdown":{"giveRepLabel":"Give Rep","alreadyFollowed":false,"followUrl":"/forums/register.php?action_source=Follow+User","profileUrl":"/forums/member.php?u=6694857","sendMessageUrl":"/forums/private.php?do=newpm&u=6694857"},"badges":[],"slickdealsVerified":false,"giveRepPopover":{"username":"RobS8183","userAvatar":"/images/avatar-150.png","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"RobS8183 posted this comment. Say thanks"}},"commentActions":{"postId":170837373,"replyUrl":"/forums/newreply.php?do=newreply&p=170837373","canReport":false,"commentReactions":{"reaction":{"like":{"id":25,"label":"Like","count":6},"funny":{"id":47,"label":"Funny","count":0},"helpful":{"id":50,"label":"Helpful","count":0},"notHelpful":{"id":26,"label":"Not helpful","count":0}},"form":{"endpoint":"/forums/sdpostrate_ajax.php","method":"POST","inputs":{"ajax":1,"do":"sdpostratevote","postid":170837373,"vote":0,"commentReactionId":47,"controltype":"modern","securitytoken":"","action_source":"Comment Reactions"}}},"isOldPost":true,"directReply":true,"isMod":false,"replyCount":1},"commentContent":{"htmlContent":"

\n \n \n \n
\n

\n

\n Quote\n from OsakiMassageChairCS\n \n \n \n \n :\n

\n Recommended height is 5'0 - 6'0\n

\n

\nYeah. Asian manufacturers need to figure out that Americans are big and fat.","hideTimestamp":false,"timestampFormatted":"05-13-2024 at 01:58 PM.","isoDatetime":"2024-05-13T12:58:41-07:00","permalink":"/f/17438886-osaki-os-3d-belmont-full-body-massage-chair-w-computerized-body-scanning-zero-gravity-reclining-3-colors-1999-free-shipping?p=170837373#post170837373","postId":170837373},"commentSectionCommentFooter":[],"commentIsHelpful":null,"commentGiveRepPopover":{"username":"RobS8183","userAvatar":"/images/avatar-150.png","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"RobS8183 posted this comment. Say thanks"},"threadedReply":true},{"commentAuthor":{"avatarUrl":"/attachment/avatar/3/3/7/8/8/3/4/9/150x150/avatar.normal?dateline=1709590804","username":"OsakiMassageChairCS","title":"Customer Service","joinDate":"Joined Mar 2024","postCount":76,"profileUrl":"/member.php?userid=33788349","reputationPoints":14,"dropdown":{"giveRepLabel":"Give Rep","alreadyFollowed":false,"followUrl":"/forums/register.php?action_source=Follow+User","profileUrl":"/forums/member.php?u=33788349","sendMessageUrl":"/forums/private.php?do=newpm&u=33788349"},"badges":[],"slickdealsVerified":true,"giveRepPopover":{"username":"OsakiMassageChairCS","userAvatar":"/attachment/avatar/3/3/7/8/8/3/4/9/150x150/avatar.normal?dateline=1709590804","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"OsakiMassageChairCS posted this comment. Say thanks"}},"commentActions":{"postId":170837724,"replyUrl":"/forums/newreply.php?do=newreply&p=170837724","canReport":false,"commentReactions":{"reaction":{"like":{"id":25,"label":"Like","count":1},"funny":{"id":47,"label":"Funny","count":0},"helpful":{"id":50,"label":"Helpful","count":1},"notHelpful":{"id":26,"label":"Not helpful","count":0}},"form":{"endpoint":"/forums/sdpostrate_ajax.php","method":"POST","inputs":{"ajax":1,"do":"sdpostratevote","postid":170837724,"vote":0,"commentReactionId":47,"controltype":"modern","securitytoken":"","action_source":"Comment Reactions"}}},"isOldPost":true,"directReply":true,"isMod":false,"replyCount":1},"commentContent":{"htmlContent":"

\n \n \n \n
\n

\n

\n Quote\n from RobS8183\n \n \n \n \n :\n

\n Yeah. Asian manufacturers need to figure out that Americans are big and fat.\n

\n

\nThere is a new chair we are working on for Extra Large size. It may be coming in this Winter.","hideTimestamp":false,"timestampFormatted":"05-13-2024 at 02:22 PM.","isoDatetime":"2024-05-13T13:22:51-07:00","permalink":"/f/17438886-osaki-os-3d-belmont-full-body-massage-chair-w-computerized-body-scanning-zero-gravity-reclining-3-colors-1999-free-shipping?p=170837724#post170837724","postId":170837724},"commentSectionCommentFooter":{"editedText":"Last edited by OsakiMassageChairCS May 13, 2024 at 02:28 PM."},"commentIsHelpful":null,"commentGiveRepPopover":{"username":"OsakiMassageChairCS","userAvatar":"/attachment/avatar/3/3/7/8/8/3/4/9/150x150/avatar.normal?dateline=1709590804","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"OsakiMassageChairCS posted this comment. Say thanks"},"threadedReply":true},{"commentAuthor":{"avatarUrl":"/images/avatar-150.png","username":"mahbobe.shoma","title":"L2: Beginner","joinDate":"Joined May 2017","postCount":48,"profileUrl":"/member.php?userid=11273540","reputationPoints":14,"dropdown":{"giveRepLabel":"Give Rep","alreadyFollowed":false,"followUrl":"/forums/register.php?action_source=Follow+User","profileUrl":"/forums/member.php?u=11273540","sendMessageUrl":"/forums/private.php?do=newpm&u=11273540"},"badges":[],"slickdealsVerified":false,"giveRepPopover":{"username":"mahbobe.shoma","userAvatar":"/images/avatar-150.png","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"mahbobe.shoma posted this comment. Say thanks"}},"commentActions":{"postId":170838477,"replyUrl":"/forums/newreply.php?do=newreply&p=170838477","canReport":false,"commentReactions":{"reaction":{"like":{"id":25,"label":"Like","count":0},"funny":{"id":47,"label":"Funny","count":0},"helpful":{"id":50,"label":"Helpful","count":0},"notHelpful":{"id":26,"label":"Not helpful","count":0}},"form":{"endpoint":"/forums/sdpostrate_ajax.php","method":"POST","inputs":{"ajax":1,"do":"sdpostratevote","postid":170838477,"vote":0,"commentReactionId":47,"controltype":"modern","securitytoken":"","action_source":"Comment Reactions"}}},"isOldPost":true,"directReply":true,"isMod":false,"replyCount":1},"commentContent":{"htmlContent":"I think the one from Costco is better
\nIt comes with AI and 17 auto programs","hideTimestamp":false,"timestampFormatted":"05-13-2024 at 03:06 PM.","isoDatetime":"2024-05-13T14:06:34-07:00","permalink":"/f/17438886-osaki-os-3d-belmont-full-body-massage-chair-w-computerized-body-scanning-zero-gravity-reclining-3-colors-1999-free-shipping?p=170838477#post170838477","postId":170838477},"commentSectionCommentFooter":[],"commentIsHelpful":null,"commentGiveRepPopover":{"username":"mahbobe.shoma","userAvatar":"/images/avatar-150.png","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"mahbobe.shoma posted this comment. Say thanks"},"threadedReply":true},{"commentAuthor":{"avatarUrl":"/images/avatar-150.png","username":"As2602","title":"L2: Beginner","joinDate":"Joined May 2013","postCount":73,"profileUrl":"/member.php?userid=2350444","reputationPoints":22,"dropdown":{"giveRepLabel":"Give Rep","alreadyFollowed":false,"followUrl":"/forums/register.php?action_source=Follow+User","profileUrl":"/forums/member.php?u=2350444","sendMessageUrl":"/forums/private.php?do=newpm&u=2350444"},"badges":[],"slickdealsVerified":false,"giveRepPopover":{"username":"As2602","userAvatar":"/images/avatar-150.png","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"As2602 posted this comment. Say thanks"}},"commentActions":{"postId":170841453,"replyUrl":"/forums/newreply.php?do=newreply&p=170841453","canReport":false,"commentReactions":{"reaction":{"like":{"id":25,"label":"Like","count":0},"funny":{"id":47,"label":"Funny","count":0},"helpful":{"id":50,"label":"Helpful","count":0},"notHelpful":{"id":26,"label":"Not helpful","count":0}},"form":{"endpoint":"/forums/sdpostrate_ajax.php","method":"POST","inputs":{"ajax":1,"do":"sdpostratevote","postid":170841453,"vote":0,"commentReactionId":47,"controltype":"modern","securitytoken":"","action_source":"Comment Reactions"}}},"isOldPost":true,"directReply":true,"isMod":false,"replyCount":1},"commentContent":{"htmlContent":"

\n \n \n \n
\n

\n

\n Quote\n from mahbobe.shoma\n \n \n \n \n :\n

\n I think the one from Costco is better
\nIt comes with AI and 17 auto programs\n

\n

\n
\nLink?","hideTimestamp":false,"timestampFormatted":"05-13-2024 at 06:34 PM.","isoDatetime":"2024-05-13T17:34:52-07:00","permalink":"/f/17438886-osaki-os-3d-belmont-full-body-massage-chair-w-computerized-body-scanning-zero-gravity-reclining-3-colors-1999-free-shipping?p=170841453#post170841453","postId":170841453},"commentSectionCommentFooter":[],"commentIsHelpful":null,"commentGiveRepPopover":{"username":"As2602","userAvatar":"/images/avatar-150.png","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"As2602 posted this comment. Say thanks"},"threadedReply":true},{"commentAuthor":{"avatarUrl":"/images/avatar-150.png","username":"mahbobe.shoma","title":"L2: Beginner","joinDate":"Joined May 2017","postCount":48,"profileUrl":"/member.php?userid=11273540","reputationPoints":14,"dropdown":{"giveRepLabel":"Give Rep","alreadyFollowed":false,"followUrl":"/forums/register.php?action_source=Follow+User","profileUrl":"/forums/member.php?u=11273540","sendMessageUrl":"/forums/private.php?do=newpm&u=11273540"},"badges":[],"slickdealsVerified":false,"giveRepPopover":{"username":"mahbobe.shoma","userAvatar":"/images/avatar-150.png","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"mahbobe.shoma posted this comment. Say thanks"}},"commentActions":{"postId":170841480,"replyUrl":"/forums/newreply.php?do=newreply&p=170841480","canReport":false,"commentReactions":{"reaction":{"like":{"id":25,"label":"Like","count":0},"funny":{"id":47,"label":"Funny","count":0},"helpful":{"id":50,"label":"Helpful","count":0},"notHelpful":{"id":26,"label":"Not helpful","count":0}},"form":{"endpoint":"/forums/sdpostrate_ajax.php","method":"POST","inputs":{"ajax":1,"do":"sdpostratevote","postid":170841480,"vote":0,"commentReactionId":47,"controltype":"modern","securitytoken":"","action_source":"Comment Reactions"}}},"isOldPost":true,"directReply":true,"isMod":false},"commentContent":{"htmlContent":"

\n \n \n \n
\n

\n

\n Quote\n from As2602\n \n \n \n \n :\n

\n Link?\n

\n

\n
\nhttps://www.costco.com/osaki-os-3...52751.html","hideTimestamp":false,"timestampFormatted":"05-13-2024 at 06:37 PM.","isoDatetime":"2024-05-13T17:37:20-07:00","permalink":"/f/17438886-osaki-os-3d-belmont-full-body-massage-chair-w-computerized-body-scanning-zero-gravity-reclining-3-colors-1999-free-shipping?p=170841480#post170841480","postId":170841480},"commentSectionCommentFooter":[],"commentIsHelpful":null,"commentGiveRepPopover":{"username":"mahbobe.shoma","userAvatar":"/images/avatar-150.png","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"mahbobe.shoma posted this comment. Say thanks"},"threadedReply":true},{"commentAuthor":{"avatarUrl":"/images/avatar-150.png","username":"Synergy93","title":"New User","joinDate":"Joined Jul 2015","postCount":6,"profileUrl":"/member.php?userid=5579155","reputationPoints":11,"dropdown":{"giveRepLabel":"Give Rep","alreadyFollowed":false,"followUrl":"/forums/register.php?action_source=Follow+User","profileUrl":"/forums/member.php?u=5579155","sendMessageUrl":"/forums/private.php?do=newpm&u=5579155"},"badges":[],"slickdealsVerified":false,"giveRepPopover":{"username":"Synergy93","userAvatar":"/images/avatar-150.png","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"Synergy93 posted this comment. Say thanks"}},"commentActions":{"postId":170846748,"replyUrl":"/forums/newreply.php?do=newreply&p=170846748","canReport":false,"commentReactions":{"reaction":{"like":{"id":25,"label":"Like","count":0},"funny":{"id":47,"label":"Funny","count":0},"helpful":{"id":50,"label":"Helpful","count":0},"notHelpful":{"id":26,"label":"Not helpful","count":0}},"form":{"endpoint":"/forums/sdpostrate_ajax.php","method":"POST","inputs":{"ajax":1,"do":"sdpostratevote","postid":170846748,"vote":0,"commentReactionId":47,"controltype":"modern","securitytoken":"","action_source":"Comment Reactions"}}},"isOldPost":true,"directReply":true,"isMod":false,"replyCount":1},"commentContent":{"htmlContent":"

\n \n \n \n
\n

\n

\n Quote\n from OsakiMassageChairCS\n \n \n \n \n :\n

\n There is a new chair we are working on for Extra Large size. It may be coming in this Winter.\n

\n

\n
\nWhich chair model would you recommend for someone who is 6'3"","hideTimestamp":false,"timestampFormatted":"05-14-2024 at 05:23 AM.","isoDatetime":"2024-05-14T04:23:09-07:00","permalink":"/f/17438886-osaki-os-3d-belmont-full-body-massage-chair-w-computerized-body-scanning-zero-gravity-reclining-3-colors-1999-free-shipping?p=170846748#post170846748","postId":170846748},"commentSectionCommentFooter":[],"commentIsHelpful":null,"commentGiveRepPopover":{"username":"Synergy93","userAvatar":"/images/avatar-150.png","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"Synergy93 posted this comment. Say thanks"},"threadedReply":true},{"commentAuthor":{"avatarUrl":"/attachment/avatar/3/3/7/8/8/3/4/9/150x150/avatar.normal?dateline=1709590804","username":"OsakiMassageChairCS","title":"Customer Service","joinDate":"Joined Mar 2024","postCount":76,"profileUrl":"/member.php?userid=33788349","reputationPoints":14,"dropdown":{"giveRepLabel":"Give Rep","alreadyFollowed":false,"followUrl":"/forums/register.php?action_source=Follow+User","profileUrl":"/forums/member.php?u=33788349","sendMessageUrl":"/forums/private.php?do=newpm&u=33788349"},"badges":[],"slickdealsVerified":true,"giveRepPopover":{"username":"OsakiMassageChairCS","userAvatar":"/attachment/avatar/3/3/7/8/8/3/4/9/150x150/avatar.normal?dateline=1709590804","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"OsakiMassageChairCS posted this comment. Say thanks"}},"commentActions":{"postId":170851464,"replyUrl":"/forums/newreply.php?do=newreply&p=170851464","canReport":false,"commentReactions":{"reaction":{"like":{"id":25,"label":"Like","count":0},"funny":{"id":47,"label":"Funny","count":0},"helpful":{"id":50,"label":"Helpful","count":0},"notHelpful":{"id":26,"label":"Not helpful","count":0}},"form":{"endpoint":"/forums/sdpostrate_ajax.php","method":"POST","inputs":{"ajax":1,"do":"sdpostratevote","postid":170851464,"vote":0,"commentReactionId":47,"controltype":"modern","securitytoken":"","action_source":"Comment Reactions"}}},"isOldPost":true,"directReply":true,"isMod":false},"commentContent":{"htmlContent":"

\n \n \n \n
\n

\n

\n Quote\n from Synergy93\n \n \n \n \n :\n

\n Which chair model would you recommend for someone who is 6'3"\n

\n

\nIf your 6'3, I would wait for the chair coming this winter. Ekon thats on sale right now is okay for 6'1,","hideTimestamp":false,"timestampFormatted":"05-14-2024 at 11:00 AM.","isoDatetime":"2024-05-14T10:00:16-07:00","permalink":"/f/17438886-osaki-os-3d-belmont-full-body-massage-chair-w-computerized-body-scanning-zero-gravity-reclining-3-colors-1999-free-shipping?p=170851464#post170851464","postId":170851464},"commentSectionCommentFooter":[],"commentIsHelpful":null,"commentGiveRepPopover":{"username":"OsakiMassageChairCS","userAvatar":"/attachment/avatar/3/3/7/8/8/3/4/9/150x150/avatar.normal?dateline=1709590804","headline":"Say Thanks & Give Rep!","subtext":"","authorText":"OsakiMassageChairCS posted this comment. Say thanks"},"threadedReply":true}],"hasMoreReplies":false,"lastReplyId":170851464},"leaveAComment":{"avatarUrl":"/images/avatar-150.png","hiddenFormInputs":{"fromquickreply":true,"s":"e01bb1809aa8eced506a50a3162c2358","securitytoken":"guest","do":"postreply","t":17438886,"parseurl":true,"loggedinuser":false,"modern":true,"action_source":"Redesign Comment Inline-Reply","csrfToken":"9ab7bf722bbad.TIlsEz1lkHyfTKDZZoWg4CYSiGOce9bJafWiGXDGMj8.erAGYm4x2SzIFsWbDcDOhhBgwzTmJJGBC6rhakCleUkpu199djynRc4Gww"}},"commentSectionFooter":{"hasComments":false,"showThreadClosed":false,"newCommentUrl":"/forums/newreply.php?do=newreply&t=17438886","pagination":{"first":[],"previous":[],"next":[],"last":[],"numbers":[{"label":"1"}],"currentPage":1},"currentPage":1,"totalPages":1},"guestUser":true,"threadedComments":true,"threadId":17438886,"commentSort":"oldest","commentSearch":{"threadId":17438886}}); const hostElement = document.getElementById('df0cc84893af06cd63966da6b965c153'); app.mount(hostElement); const scriptElm = document.querySelector("[data-vue-client='df0cc84893af06cd63966da6b965c153']"); if (scriptElm) { scriptElm.remove(); } }; if (document.readyState === "loading") { document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", hydratedf0cc84893af06cd63966da6b965c153); } else { hydratedf0cc84893af06cd63966da6b965c153(); }

Osaki OS-3D Belmont Full Body Massage Chair w/ Computerized Body Scanning Zero Gravity Reclining (3 colors) $1999 + Free Shipping (2025)

References

Top Articles
Crisis política en Nueva York: piden a gobernadora destituir al alcalde tras “pacto” pro deportaciones con Trump Ha aumentado la presión sobre la gobernadora Kathy Hochul para que invoque la ley y destituya al alcalde de NYC por su supuesto pacto con Trum
Ainda Estou Aqui: onde assistir ao filme no fim de semana
Best Dressing Sticks for Elderly (get dressed by yourself!) | AlzheimersLab
Latest Posts
Resultados Mayor: números que cayeron hoy y premios del sorteo 3961 | 18 de febrero
Walter Salles: 'Ainda Estou Aqui' é reencontro do Brasil com sua história, diz diretor - BBC News Brasil
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dr. Pierre Goyette

Last Updated:

Views: 5579

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dr. Pierre Goyette

Birthday: 1998-01-29

Address: Apt. 611 3357 Yong Plain, West Audra, IL 70053

Phone: +5819954278378

Job: Construction Director

Hobby: Embroidery, Creative writing, Shopping, Driving, Stand-up comedy, Coffee roasting, Scrapbooking

Introduction: My name is Dr. Pierre Goyette, I am a enchanting, powerful, jolly, rich, graceful, colorful, zany person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.