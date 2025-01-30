osap and mat leave - Canadian Parents | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

Community > International
Canadian Parents
b
bubu0
anyone know if you can go to school while on maternity leave and collect osap to go to school if collecting money from ei for mat leave??
b
babyearfras
I believe you can only get one or the other not both.
T
T_P1400
@babyearfras,
I agree. If you are on Mat leave the government is expecting you to be home caring for your child. You can't receive both.
r
raluker
Im pretty sure from what i remember the lady at the service canada office told me osap doesnt count as income as it is a student loan. Id check but i dont think it will affect it.
m
melculp
I was told by service Canada (EI telephone service) it is highly unlikely to be approved. This was a couple years ago and I never researched further.
m
melculp
Sorry never finished- I did go to school
On my first mat leave without issue.
I only took two courses though and did not have any loans / funding.
t
tumamita
You won't be approved for using 2 government benefits at the same time.
l
lmb84
For the maternity portion it doesn't matter about school because it's your recovery period. For the parental portion, the purpose is to care for your child so it all depends on the schooling (how many hours, in home area or away from home, who's caring for baby). You can be cut off from parental depending on the conditions.
s
ssmom2
What about the other way around? I already got osap then found out I was pregnant and have enough hours for mat leave....will I get it?
G
GraceSherwin
YES! You 100% can get full OSAP while on Maternity Leave. As student loans are not used in Income calculation - it only makes sense (and is fair) to expectant mothers who are students.
DO NOT listen to those posts who discourage you from completing your education. There are so many great online and night programs now offered by universities - it is completely do-able to be in school while caring for a newborn.
My little one was born last May - I took 2 online courses for the past two semesters and just recently finished my BA Hons. (Yay!). My little one is with me 24/7 (dad works a lot). It took a lot of work but is definitely possible to continue studying while still being a (great) mom! Also not to mention completing your education will be a huge benefit to you AND your little one later in life.
One thing: just be mindful that funding is significantly less if you are a part time student - usually it covers only tuition costs. Good Luck! (Anyone feel free to message me with any questions - I went through this whole process last year).
E
ElaqueenAH
@GraceSherwin,
Hi dear did got grant or loan for your education .
L
Ljbm1
From what I was told, over the phone, you cannot be enrolled in school full time and be receiving maternity benefits as you are expected to be caring for your baby. You could possibly still receive osap, but not EI as well if you’re a full time student. If you’re taking a course or two, or part time, then this could be doable, depending on hours. I’d call service Canada and find out. I was looking into taking a course online and it wasn’t going to be an issue for my maternity benefits (I can’t speak to the osap part as I would be paying for it myself)
t
t v o
I spoke to someone at Service Canada yesterday and they said you can totally enrol in classes and be on maternity leave (since you are not expected to be "available to work" during that period).
EI will not consider OSAP as income -- but I assume OSAP will consider EI income when calculating your funding (I will confirm this week).
+ Athabascau U is great for online courses (that can often transfer credits to your university)! Ask your schools registrar about that.
T
TEEBABY4LIFE
@t v o,
Thanks for this helpful information
