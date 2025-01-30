osap and mat leave - Canadian Parents | Forums | What to Expect (2025)

YES! You 100% can get full OSAP while on Maternity Leave. As student loans are not used in Income calculation - it only makes sense (and is fair) to expectant mothers who are students.

DO NOT listen to those posts who discourage you from completing your education. There are so many great online and night programs now offered by universities - it is completely do-able to be in school while caring for a newborn.

My little one was born last May - I took 2 online courses for the past two semesters and just recently finished my BA Hons. (Yay!). My little one is with me 24/7 (dad works a lot). It took a lot of work but is definitely possible to continue studying while still being a (great) mom! Also not to mention completing your education will be a huge benefit to you AND your little one later in life.

One thing: just be mindful that funding is significantly less if you are a part time student - usually it covers only tuition costs. Good Luck! (Anyone feel free to message me with any questions - I went through this whole process last year).