Oscars 2025: ‘Wicked’ Continues to Fly While ‘Emilia Pérez’ Could Become the Most Nominated Non-English Language Film of All Time (2025)

VarietyAwards Circuitsection is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars,Emmys, Grammys and Tony Awards ceremonies, curated byVarietysenior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages reflect the current standings in the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any individual contender. As other formal (and informal) polls suggest, competitions are fluid and subject to change based on buzz and events. Predictions are updated every Thursday.

Explore Awards Circuit Predictions Pages

Oscars | Emmys | Grammys | Tonys

Overall Oscars Commentary (Updated Dec. 19, 2024): Two groundbreaking international dramas — Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” (2018) and Ang Lee’s “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” (2000) — currently share the distinction of being the most Oscar-nominated non-English-language films of all time. Jacques Audiard’s Spanish-language musical, “Emilia Pérez,” could be poised to join their ranks or even surpass this record.

The buzz is justified: after securing six mentions on the Oscars shortlist and racking up 10 nominations each at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes, the Cannes sensation seems to be gathering steam. If it maintains this momentum, “Emilia Pérez” could make Oscar morning a record-breaking one for Netflix.

But it’s still only mid-December, folks. Anything can happen.

Oscar voters, known for their love of the theatrical experience, are increasingly navigating a digital-first reality. Gone are the days of members lugging stacks of DVD screeners home for holiday viewing. With AMPAS and BAFTA eliminating physical screeners, awards campaigns now rely on digital viewing portals accessible from the comfort of home. While this democratizes access, it also begs the question: which contenders lose their impact when removed from the immersive environment of a theater?

Take Jon M. Chu’s blockbuster musical “Wicked,” for instance. A family-friendly favorite in the making, it’s likely to see repeat viewings in households over the holiday break, especially with kids running around the house (or villa?), and taking the remote control hostage. On the other hand, a sprawling 215-minute epic like “The Brutalist” might struggle to find its footing in a season where time is a precious commodity. For those who do manage to catch it, though, IMAX screenings promise to showcase its grandeur in a way home viewing never could.

As awards season kicks into high gear, major voting bodies are already deep into their processes. SAG Awards and BAFTA longlist voting are underway, with results expected to offer early indicators of frontrunners. When the calendar turns to January, the Golden Globes will kick things off with their high-profile ceremony, coinciding with the opening weekend of the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Shortly after, the Critics Choice Awards will crown their winners, with several films vying for the top honor.

We’ll see where it all lands.

This is the last prediction update of 2024, and the final guesses for the Globes will come days before the ceremony. I’ve pointed out the films that were near and dear to my heart, so now it’s the industry’s turn to catch up on all the great cinema offered during the past 12 months.

Happy Holidays, and enjoy all the movies

Top 3 projected nomination leaders (films): “Emilia Pérez” and “Wicked” (11); “The Brutalist” and “Conclave” (8); “Dune: Part Two” (7)

Top 3 projected nomination leaders (studios): Netflix (20); A24 (13); Universal Pictures (11)

See all Academy Award predictions

Variety Awards Circuit: Oscars





The 97thOscarswill be held on Sunday, March 2.

*** = PREDICTED WINNER

(All predicted nominees listed below are in alphabetical order)