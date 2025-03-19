OTHER HAND TOOLS - GST RATES & HSN CODE 8205 (2025)

India’s#1
GST software
India’s #1GST software
1click auto-fill GSTR-3B with G1 & 2B data
Download2B data for multiple months in < 2 mins
GSTR-2Bvs purchase matching in under 1 min
1 clickauto-fill GSTR-3B with G1 & 2B data
GSTR-2Bvs purchase matching in under 1 min
Start your free trial now!Sign up with Google
or
Browse by Topics
- Other hand tools - gst rates & hsn code 8205
- Home
- HSN Code
- Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal
- OTHER HAND TOOLS - GST RATES & HSN CODE 8205
Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal
Origin Chapter: Chapter 82
|HSN Code
|Description
|Rate (%)
|CESS (%)
|Effective Date
|Rate Revision
|8205
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand-Or Pedaloperated Grinding Wheels With Frameworks
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82051000
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82052000
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82053000
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82054000
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|820551
|Household Tools
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82055110
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82055190
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|820559
|Other
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82055910
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82055920
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82055930
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82055940
|Forks Other Than Those Of Heading 8201 And 8215
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82055990
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds)- Other Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds) : Other : Other
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82056000
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82057000
|Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|820580
|Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand Or Pedal-Operated Grinding Wheels With Frameworks
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|820590
|Other, Including Sets Of Articles Of Two Or More Subheadins Of This Heading
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82059010
|Anvils And Portable Forges
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82059020
|Grinding Wheels With Frame, Hand-Or- Pedal-Operated
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82059030
|Sets Of Articles Of Two Or More Of The Foregoing Sub-Headings
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
|82059090
|Other
|18
|0
|01/07/2017
|18%
Disclaimer: Rates given above are updated up to the GST (Rate) notification no. 05/2020 dated 16th October 2020 to the best of our information. We have sourced the HSN code information from the master codes published on the NIC's GST e-Invoice system.There may be variations due to updates by the government. Kindly note that we are not responsible for any wrong information. If you need information about the "Effective Date" for every GST or cess rates, then please visit the CBIC website.
Do much more than verifying HSN/SAC codes with ClearTax GST, India's most trusted billing and GST solution where reconciliation is made easy through intelligent inbuilt validations and tools.
Calculate monthly Pension & Tax Benefits through Cleartax NPS Calculator
- About us
- Contact us
- Careers
- User reviews
- Engineering blog
- Clear Library
- FinTech glossary
- ClearTax Chronicles
- GST Product Guides
- Cleartax(Saudi Arabia)
Company
PRODUCTS
- Income Tax e Filing
- ClearInvestment
- ClearServices
- Mutual Funds & ITR e-filing App
- Mutual Funds
Individuals
- Income Tax App android
- Income Tax
- Secion 80 Deductions
- Income tax for NRI
Income Tax Filing
- GST
- GST Login
- GST software
- New GST returns
- e-invoicing
- Input tax credit
ClearGST
- ClearGST
- ClearE-Waybill
- e-Invoicing Software
- ClearTDS
- eWay Bill Registration
Enterprises
- CA partner program
- ClearGST
- ClearTDS
- ClearTaxCloud
- ClearPro App
CAs
- ClearGST
- ClearOne
- Billing Software
- Invoicing Software
- Services for Businesses
- ClearOne App
SMEs
- Tax filing for professionals
- Tax filing for traders
- Clear Launchpad
- Trademark Registration
- Company Registration
- TDS returns
- MSME Registration
ClearServices
- HSN Code Finder
- Cement HSN Code
- Transport HSN Code
- Plastic HSN Code
- Cloth GST Rate
- Books GST Rate
HSN Lookup
RESOURCES & GUIDES
- GST Registration
- GST Returns
- GST Procedure
- GSTR 9 Annual Returns
- GST Payments and Refunds
- Invoicing Under GST
- GSTR-2B
- GSTR-3B
GST Resources
- Income Tax Slab
- Form 26AS
- What is Form 16
- Salary Income
- How to File TDS Returns
- New Income Tax Portal
- Incometax.gov.in
- Income From Selling Shares
- Income Tax Due Dates
ITR Resources
- How to Invest in Mutual Funds
- Mutual fund Types
- ELSS
- SIP Mutual Funds
- Hedge Funds
- Debt Funds
- NFO
- What is AMFI
- What is NAV
Mutual Fund Resources
- Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)
- Mudra Yojana
- Loan Agreement
- Succession Certificate
- Solvency Certificate
- Debt Settlement Agreement
- Rental Agreement
- Letters Of Credit
Business Resources
TOOLS
- Income tax calculator
- EMI Calculator
- Mutual fund calculator
- HSN Code Finder
- SIP calculator
- GST calculator
- PPF Calculator
- GST number search
- IFSC Code Search
- Generate rent receipts
- Home Loan EMI Calculator
- NPS Calculator
- HRA calculator
- RD Calculator
- FD Calculator
- Gold Rates Today
- Currency Converter
- Compound Interest Calculator
- Find HSN code
- Tax Saving Calculator
- Get IT refund status
- Salary Calculator
- EPF Calculator
- GST Number Search by Name
TRENDING MUTUAL FUNDS
- ICICI Prudential Technology Fund Direct Plan Growth
- Tata Digital India Fund Direct Growth
- Axis Bluechip Fund Growth
- ICICI Prudential Technology Fund Growth
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Tax Relief 96 Growth
- Aditya Birla Sun Life Digital India Fund Direct Plan Growth
- Quant Tax Plan Growth Option Direct Plan
- SBI Technology Opportunities Fund Direct Growth
- Axis Long Term Equity Fund Growth
TOP AMCS
- SBI Mutual Fund
- Nippon India mutual fund
- HDFC Mutual Fund
- UTI mutual fund
- Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
- ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
- Aditya Birla Mutual Fund
- Axis mutual fund
STOCK MARKETS
- Stock Market Live
- Yes Bank Share Price
- SBI Share Price
- IRCTC Share Price
- ITC Share Price
- TCS Share Price
- Tata Motors Share Price
- Infosys Share Price
- Idea Share Price
- HDFC Bank Share Price
BEST FUNDS
- Best Mutual Funds
- Best Tax Savings Mutual Funds
- Best Index Funds
- Best Equity Mutual Funds
Clear offers taxation & financial solutions to individuals, businesses, organizations & chartered accountants in India. Clear serves 1.5+ Million happy customers, 20000+ CAs & tax experts & 10000+ businesses across India.
Efiling Income Tax Returns(ITR) is made easy with Clear platform. Just upload your form 16, claim your deductions and get your acknowledgment number online. You can efile income tax return on your income from salary, house property, capital gains, business & profession and income from other sources. Further you can also file TDS returns, generate Form-16, use our Tax Calculator software, claim HRA, check refund status and generate rent receipts for Income Tax Filing.
CAs, experts and businesses can get GST ready with Clear GST software & certification course. Our GST Software helps CAs, tax experts & business to manage returns & invoices in an easy manner. Our Goods & Services Tax course includes tutorial videos, guides and expert assistance to help you in mastering Goods and Services Tax. Clear can also help you in getting your business registered for Goods & Services Tax Law.
Save taxes with Clear by investing in tax saving mutual funds (ELSS) online. Our experts suggest the best funds and you can get high returns by investing directly or through SIP. Download Black by ClearTax App to file returns from your mobile phone.
CLEARTAX IS A PRODUCT BY DEFMACRO SOFTWARE PVT. LTD.
ISO 27001
Data Center
SSL Certified Site
128-bit encryption
✕
Looking for a business loan
Thank you for your interest, our team will get back to you shortly