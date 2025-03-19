OTHER HAND TOOLS - GST RATES & HSN CODE 8205 (2025)

  Other hand tools - gst rates & hsn code 8205
  3. Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal
  4. OTHER HAND TOOLS - GST RATES & HSN CODE 8205

Tools, implements, cutlery, spoons and forks, of base metal; parts thereof of base metal

Origin Chapter: Chapter 82

HSN CodeDescriptionRate (%)CESS (%)Effective DateRate Revision
8205Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand-Or Pedaloperated Grinding Wheels With Frameworks18001/07/201718%
82051000Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework18001/07/201718%
82052000Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework18001/07/201718%
82053000Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework18001/07/201718%
82054000Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework18001/07/201718%
820551Household Tools18001/07/201718%
82055110Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework18001/07/201718%
82055190Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework18001/07/201718%
820559Other18001/07/201718%
82055910Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework18001/07/201718%
82055920Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework18001/07/201718%
82055930Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework18001/07/201718%
82055940Forks Other Than Those Of Heading 8201 And 821518001/07/201718%
82055990Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds)- Other Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds) : Other : Other18001/07/201718%
82056000Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework18001/07/201718%
82057000Hand Tools (Including Glaziers Diamonds), Not Elsewhere Specified Or Included; Blow Lamps; Vices; Clamps And The Like, Other Than Accessories For And Parts Of, Machine Tools; Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand- Or Pedal- Operated Grinding Wheels With Framework18001/07/201718%
820580Anvils; Portable Forges; Hand Or Pedal-Operated Grinding Wheels With Frameworks18001/07/201718%
820590Other, Including Sets Of Articles Of Two Or More Subheadins Of This Heading18001/07/201718%
82059010Anvils And Portable Forges18001/07/201718%
82059020Grinding Wheels With Frame, Hand-Or- Pedal-Operated18001/07/201718%
82059030Sets Of Articles Of Two Or More Of The Foregoing Sub-Headings18001/07/201718%
82059090Other18001/07/201718%

Disclaimer: Rates given above are updated up to the GST (Rate) notification no. 05/2020 dated 16th October 2020 to the best of our information. We have sourced the HSN code information from the master codes published on the NIC's GST e-Invoice system.There may be variations due to updates by the government. Kindly note that we are not responsible for any wrong information. If you need information about the "Effective Date" for every GST or cess rates, then please visit the CBIC website.
