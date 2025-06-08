Otumfuo, Ibrahim Mahama & 20 stars grace Despite's automobile museum launch (2025)

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, commissioned Dr Osei Kwame Despite's automobile museum on June 1, 2025

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, General Secretary of the NDC Aseidu Nketiah, and other high-profile guests were in attendance

Screen goddess Jackie Appiah and other popular celebrities, including Gifty Dumelo, Efia Odo, graced the commissioning

On June 1, 2025, businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite officially opened Ghana's inaugural automobile museum in East Legon, Accra, marking a historic moment in the country’s cultural and automotive realms.

The launch event was a grand affair, attracting a wide array of stars and dignitaries who highlighted the importance of this venture.

Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the revered Asantehene, looked impeccable in a bespoke tailored suit as he ceremonially cut the ribbon, symbolising the museum's significance as a cultural and economic asset for the nation.

The event was attended by a constellation of prominent figures, including influential businessman Ibrahim Mahama, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, and popular actress Jackie Appiah, who dazzled attendees in her elegant white ensemble.

Notable moments from Despite's car museum launch

The Asantehene arrived in style to commission Ghana's first automobile museum in grand style.

Nestled in the picturesque landscape of East Legon, the Despite Automobile Museum is celebrated as Ghana's first world-class car museum and ranks as the third of its kind in Africa.

The museum houses an impressive collection of over 20 classic and luxury vehicles, each reflecting Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's profound passion for automobiles.

Lamborghini Veneno Roadster:

This limited-production hypercar is renowned for its aggressive, aerodynamic design and jaw-dropping performance, making it a coveted asset for collectors.

Bugatti La Voiture Noire:

Celebrated for its ultra-exclusive status, this model combines sleek aesthetics with a powerful engine, representing the pinnacle of luxury in automotive design.

Bugatti Chiron:

Recognised as one of the highest-performing supercars globally, the Chiron is famed for its unmatched speed, luxury, and cutting-edge technology.

McLaren 720S Spider:

This convertible supercar is known for its exceptional aerodynamic efficiency and striking looks, embodying McLaren’s commitment to high-performance engineering.

Rolls-Royce Sweptail:

A bespoke luxury vehicle, the Sweptail exemplifies ultimate craftsmanship, showcasing the brand's dedication to creating unique, tailor-made automobiles for discerning clients.

Tesla Cybertruck

Notably futuristic in design, this all-electric pickup truck boasts advanced technology and eco-friendly features, symbolising the future of automotive transport.

Ibrahim Mahama arrives in an expensive car

Ghanaian business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, who looked dashing in a simple white short-sleeved shirt and tailored-to-fit trousers to support his friend at the historic event.

Cheddar steals the spotlight with his car

Ghanaian politician Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly called Freedom Jacob Caesar or Cheddar, attended the launch of Despite's automobile launch in a classy car.

He wore a stylish suit, which has become a trend on social media. The 2024 presidential candidate completed his look with designer shoes and an expensive wristwatch.

Jackie Appiah rocks a halter-neck dress

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah looked flawless in a halterneck dress styled with a designer bag that matched her handbag.

The style icon wore a centre-parted coiled hairstyle and heavy makeup as she smiled while exchanging pleasantries with other stars at the event.

Honourable Kennedy Agyapong rocks an elegant kaftan

Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong and his beautiful sister were spotted at the high-profile event.

He wore a custom-made long-sleeve kaftan and matching trousers, and he posed with influencer Adu Sarfowaa, who showered praises on him.

Musician Sarkodie dons a designer outfit

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, looked elegant in a stylish long-sleeve shirt and white trousers.

Inside the Despite automobile museum

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also eported on Despite's automobile museum, providing an in-depth look at the mansion's facilities and décor, as captured in a recent Instagram video.

Social media users praised the business mogul for establishing a museum to preserve and celebrate automotive heritage, promising to attract local and overseas visitors.

