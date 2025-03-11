Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (2025)

Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (1)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years.

Your lips are unlike any other skin on your body. For starters, they don’t produce the natural oils that keep the rest of your skin supple, and while the rest of your body has 15 to 16 protective layers, your mouth has only three to four.

"Lips are primed to be chapped," says Dendy Engelman, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in Manhattan. "They are in daily contact with saliva that contains alpha-amylase, a digestive enzyme that can break down skin, and are always exposed to the elements, so lips take a beating from the sun, the cold weather, wind and heat." Translation: They're especially prone to dryness, flaking, chapping and cracking. But the good news is that a great lip balm can help.

Our top picks:

That's why the Good Housekeeping Institute Beauty Lab tested 175 lip treatments from more than 70 brands: To find the best balms that help to replenish much-needed moisture and seal it in. Hydrating, tinted, wallet-friendly, balms with SPF — we've got 'em all on this list. These are the best lip balms on the market, with picks sourced from extensive Lab testing, plus the pro picks our Beauty Lab experts reach for every single day.

Scroll to the bottom of this article for more information on how we test lip balms in the GH Beauty Lab, plus what to look for when you're shopping for a good lip balm. Want more tips for hydrated skin? Check out the best moisturizers for dry skin and learn what's causing your dry skin.

1

Best Overall Lip Balm

VENEffect Anti-Aging Lip Treatment

Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (8)

Pros

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (9)Softens lips
  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (10)Makes lips appear fuller
  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (11)Not sticky

Cons

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (12)Expensive

It's a splurge, but this GH Beauty Lab test winner provides both softening and anti-aging benefits in one thanks to ingredients like peptides, antioxidants and hydrators. In Lab evaluations, the VenEffect lip treatment formula made lips look fuller after four weeks of use, and testers gave it high marks for its non-tacky feel and the fact that it soaked in quickly.

Size0.34 fl. oz.
Key ingredientsResveratrol, grapeseed oil

2

Best Value Lip Balm

Burt's Bees Coconut & Pear Moisturizing Lip Balm (2 Pack)

Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (13)

Pros

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (14)Shine-free finish
  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (15)Hydrating occlusives and emollients

Cons

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (16)May not feel hydrating enough for some

Lightly flavored with coconut and pear, this beeswax-and-shea- butter stick hydrates with coconut and sunflower oils, Aral says. Its shine-free finish means no goo or visible gloss, with a waxy finish that's perfect for layering under lipstick (though if you're suffering from extremely dry lips, you may want a more emollient pick). With over 28,000 five-star reviews, it's also the most popular lip balm on Amazon. Reviewers say "Burt’s Bees seems to go on smoother" than other lip balms, "and I can definitely feel the soothing effect more."

Size0.15 oz.
Key ingredientsBeeswax, shea butter, coconut oil, sunflower oil

3

BEST HEALING LIP BALM

Clark's Botanicals Ultra Rich Lip Balm

Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (17)

Pros

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (18)Non-sticky, high-shine finish
  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (19)Blurs the look of fine lines

Cons

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (20)Some found the taste unpleasant

A winner of our 2022 Beauty Awards, Lab pros found this high-shine pick had immediate lip-line-blurring and softening benefits and a non-goopy feel. Formulated with shea, mango, avocado and jasmine butters and extracts, our analysts said, lips "felt protected and smooth with a nice shine," and that the texture feels lightweight but dense enough to stay put on lips, though one commented the taste could be better.

Size0.34 fl. oz.
Key ingredientsNeroli Morocco organic oil, shea butter, mango butter

4

BEST LIP BALM FOR PEELING LIPS

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (21)

Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (22)

Pros

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (23)Clinically proven to heal skin
  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (24)Smooth, non-sticky formulation
  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (25)Multi-purpose balm

Cons

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (26)Unscented

This Beauty Lab gold standard ointment is a cure-all healer for everything from diaper rash to cracked knuckles, so of course, it's a star on irritated, dry lips. Clinically proven to restore smooth, healthy skin, it locks in moisture and creates a healthy barrier on skin to lock out irritation on even severely chapped, peeling lips. Plus, unlike heavier petroleum jelly formulas, this balm contains panthenol and glycerin for a less sticky finish.

Size7 oz.
Key ingredientsPetrolatum

5

BEST TINTED LIP BALM

Chapstick Total Hydration Sea Minerals Sheer Glow Tinted Lip Balm

Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (27)

Pros

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (28)High-pigment tint
  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (29)Natural, nourishing formula

Cons

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (30)Color may be too intense for some

Made with natural plant oils, butters and waxes, Beauty Lab pros said this new iteration of the timeless classic balm is a "nice, nurturing formula that imparts low sheen and color and immediate softness to lips." Evaluators agreed that the pink tint was bright, and though one found the color to be a bit too intense, it's perfect if you're looking for a hybrid of color and hydration on your lips. One especially loved its "subtle grapfruit-y flavor."

Size0.12 oz
Key ingredientsSunflower seed oil, coconut oil, shea butter
6

BEST DERMATOLOGIST-RECOMMENDED LIP BALM

Lano The Original 101 Ointment Multipurpose Superbalm

Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (31)

Pros

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (32)Made of natural lanolin
  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (33)Extremely hydrating and efficacious

Cons

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (34)No scent or flavor

"Lano’s 101 Ointment is one of my favorites," says Dr. Engelman. "It works for so many different skin care concerns – from dry, chapped lips and cuticles to burns, eczema and beyond." The dense balm is all natural, made with just two ingredients: Lanolin and lanolin oil, which mimic your skin's own oils. The brand claims that "this balm holds 200% of its weight in moisture," and Dr. Engelman swears "it really is a wonder ingredient for hydration and healing alike." We haven't tested it in the Lab, but it's an editor favorite for overnight and everyday use (as long as you don't mind a no-frills balm without scent, fragrance or color!).

Size0.52 oz
Key ingredientsLanolin, lanolin oil

7

BEST SPF LIP BALM

jane iredale LipDrink Lip Balm

Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (35)

Pros

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (36)Mineral SPF 15
  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (37)Tinted and colorless options

Cons

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (38)SPF could be higher

On top of containing vitamins C and E, this pick shields your delicate lip skin from the sun's harmful rays with SPF 15. Though our Beauty Lab typically recommends using at least SPF 30, we appreciate that thanks to mineral sunscreen titanium dioxide, this broad-spectrum balm doesn’t have the foul taste that some chemical SPF products can. Plus, it’s laced with antioxidants, and it's also offered in six tinted formulas for a touch of color, or a colorless pick for none at all.

Size0.14 oz
Key ingredientsCastor seed oil, carrot seed oil, avocado oil

8

BEST OVERNIGHT LIP MASK

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (39)

Pros

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (40)K-Beauty favorite
  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (41)Overnight formula

Cons

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (42)Texture is a bit thin

This K-beauty cult classic hydrates and protects sore lips while you sleep thanks to antioxidants like vitamin C. Apply a moisturizing layer at bedtime and you'll wake up with a flake-free pout. It has over 15,000 rave reviews on Sephora, with reviewers saying, "I always, always wake up to smooth moisturized lips," though some of our beauty pros say they wish the overnight formula were a bit thicker to stay put through the entire night.

Size0.7 oz
Key ingredientsVitamin C, murumuru seed, shea butter

9

BEST LIP OIL

Chapstick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Tinted Lip Oil

Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (43)

Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (44)

Pros

  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (45)Balm hydration; gloss finish
  • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (46)Hydrating formula plumps lips

Cons

    A winner of our 2020 Beauty Awards, this lip oil looks like gloss but functions like a soothing balm. Colors range from nude to deep-berry, and a combo of six plant oils plumps lips. One tester noted the formula left "no stickiness," yet "lips felt hydrated, not parched.”

    Size0.24 fl. oz.
    Key ingredientsCastor seed oil, vitamin C, vitamin E,

    Pros

    • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (48)Thick, healing ointment texture
    • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (49)Scented and unscented options

    Cons

    • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (50)Contains gluten

    The Beauty Lab favorite formula heals painful lips with powerhouse petrolatum along with vitamin E, aloe and squalene, a plant-based lipid that's easily absorbed by the skin and helps restore its barrier for soft, healthy skin. The ointment-esque texture on this balm gives some shine, but zero flavor and scent. If you do prefer some scent on your lip product, it also comes in mint, mango, and cranberry. Heads up for those that are sensitive to gluten: this pick contains wheat germ oil.

    Size0.5 fl. oz.
    Key ingredientsSqualane, aloe vera, vitamin E

    11

    BEST HIGH-SHINE LIP BALM

    REVLON ColorBurst Lacquer Balm

    Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (51)

    Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (52)

    Now 30% Off

    Pros

    • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (53)Tinted yet hydrating formula
    • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (54)Easy-to-apply crayon

    Cons

      While tinted balms can be too transparent and lipsticks can be too drying, Beauty Lab testers found this glossy lip balm to be both moisturizing and colorful. Amazon reviewers give it an average 4.5 stars, praising its "fresh peppermint feeling" and moisturizing finish. "The color is good and [it] does not dry out my lips as so many others do," says one reviewer.

      Size0.1 oz
      Key ingredientsShea butter, mango butter, coconut butter

      12

      BEST ANTI-AGING LIP BALM

      Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment

      Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (55)

      Pros

      • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (56)Smooths lip wrinkles
      • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (57)Colorless and tinted options

      Cons

        This balm was named a winner in our Anti-Aging Awards for its soothing, softening formula. A combo of line-plumping hyaluronic acid and nourishing jojoba and grapeseed oils helped to visibly smooth lines on testers' lips after four weeks. It comes in both colorless and sheer pink formulas.

        Size0.15 oz
        Key ingredientsHyaluronic acid and nourishing jojoba oil, grapeseed oil

        13

        BEST LIP BALM FOR NIGHT

        Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment

        Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (58)

        Pros

        • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (59)Hydrating ingredients soften lips overnight
        • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (60)GH Beauty Award-winner

        Cons

          A winner of our 2018 Beauty Awards, this overnight balm packs skin-healthy ceramides, jojoba seed oil and castor oil to nourish dry lips as you sleep. Ceramides are essential for hydrated skin — especially on lips — since they make up a healthy skin barrier and prevent moisture loss. One tester even found that her cracked lips improved over a few nights' time.

          Size 0.25 oz
          Key ingredientsGlycerin, jojoba seed oil, ceramides

          14

          BEST CLASSIC LIP BALM

          Vaseline Lip Therapy Lip Balm Original Tin

          Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (61)

          Pros

          • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (62)Multipurpose balm
          • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (63)Uncomplicated ingredients

          Cons

            When it comes to balm, basic can be better. With just three ingredients — shea butter, petrolatum and vitamin E — Vaseline's balm is a simple treatment for your parched, chapped lips that will hydrate without stickiness. It also comes in a slew of scents and flavors, from rose to soothing aloe to hydrating cocoa butter.

            Size0.6 oz
            Key ingredientsPetrolatum, shea butter

            15

            BEST MEDICATED LIP BALM

            Dr. Dans CortiBalm Lip Balm

            Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (64)

            Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (65)

            Now 12% Off

            Pros

            • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (66)Formulated with hydrocortisone
            • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (67)Calms lips quickly

            Cons

            • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (68)Unscented and unflavored

            Formulated with 1% hydrocortisone, this lip balm doesn't just make lips feel better — it actually calms inflammation and irritation for noticeable results in just a few uses. It's made with just a few ingredients (beeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil and hydrocortisone) to soothe angry chapped lips and prevent future moisture loss.

            Size0.14 oz
            Key ingredientsBeeswax, petroleum jelly, mineral oil, hydrocortisone

            16

            BEST MULTI-PURPOSE LIP BALM

            Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Swivel Stick

            Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (69)

            Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (70)

            Now 10% Off

            Pros

            • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (71)Thick stick for all-over hydrating
            • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (72)Cocoa butter formula smells great

            Cons

            • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (73)Large; can be tricky to apply

            GH Beauty Director April Franzino recommends this do-it-all stick because of the cocoa butter and vitamin E-infused formula that heals cracked lips quickly. Made with hydrating cocoa butter (Palmer's star ingredient), the chubby swivel stick goes beyond soothing dry lips: It's also ideal for on-the-go moisturization for dry patches face and body, from cracked cuticles to eczema on the face and beyond, though the large surface area can make it difficult to apply neatly to lips.

            Size0.5 oz
            Key ingredientsCocoa butter, vitamin E

            17

            BEST EVERYDAY LIP BALM

            Aquaphor Lip Repair Stick

            Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (74)

            Pros

            • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (75)Stick formula is less messy than ointment
            • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (76)GH Beauty Award-winner

            Cons

            • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (77)May be less hydrating than traditional ointment

            A winner of GH's 2020 Beauty Awards, the stick version of the cult-favorite healing salve packs even more hydration specially formulated for lips, including shea, vitamins B5 and E, and sunflower seed wax. “My lips felt soothed instantly and through the day,” a tester said, for soft lips with no stickiness, although some may find the traditional ointment to be more hydrating.

            Size0.17 oz
            Key ingredientsShea butter, jojoba oil, vitamins C, E and B5

            18

            BEST SUSTAINABLE LIP BALM

            Farmstead Apothecary 100% Natural Lip Balm

            Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (78)

            Pros

            • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (79)Hydrating plant oils
            • Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (80)Biodegradable packaging

            Cons

              A winner of a GH Sustainable Innovation Award, this organic balm is hydrating, thanks to a powerhouse combo of coconut oil, beeswax, shea butter and vitamin E oil (and flavored with real fruit!). Testers said the balm effectively moisturized lips and they loved its natural sheen. Earth-friendly bonus: Its unbleached cardboard packaging is entirely compostable.

              Size0.2 oz
              Key ingredientsCoconut oil, beeswax, shea butter

              How we test lip balms

              Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (81)

              In our most recent Beauty Lab evaluation of lip balms, we received over 175 products from more than 70 brands in four general forms: stick, lipstick, tube and jar. Our pros documented each product's ingredients and claims and tested the balms, ultimately settling on 20 finalists that were further evaluated to find a final range of picks across formats, gloss level, color, scent and more.

              We also relied on picks from previous GH Awards programs, from Beauty Awards to Sustainability Awards and beyond. The lip balms we ultimately recommended, above, are proven to hydrate and heal lips, perfect for everyday or overnight use.

              What to look for when shopping for the best lip balm

              Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (82)

              "A lip balm should be designed to deliver a film of moisturizers onto the delicate skin of the lips," says Aral, with emollients to replenish lost moisture and occlusives to prevent further moisture loss. Here's what to keep in mind when shopping for the very best product to hydrate your lips:

              ✔️ Hydrators: Plant oils like castor and sunflower and emollients such as squalene and triglycerides help to moisturize and soften dry lips, making them lip-healing heavy hitters. Dr. Engelman recommends formulas made with vitamin E, hyaluronic acid or lanolin for ultimate moisturization.

              ✔️ Protectants: A great balm also contains occlusives to lock in all that nourishment and hydrate. "Look for balms or formulations containing petroleum or beeswax to seal in moisture," says Dr. Engelman. These give the balm "the ability to enhance the barrier function by forming an occlusive film over the lips," she adds. Other star occlusives include plant waxes, and shea and cocoa butters.

              ✔️ SPF: Sunburned lips are super common — and super painful. Dr. Engelman recommends lip balms with SPF 30 or greater to protect the delicate skin on your lips. Just be careful to avoid chemical sunscreen (as well as fragrance, alcohol and salicylic acid) which can actually further irritate lips.

              ✔️ Extras: No great lip salve is complete without bonus bells and whistles, like skin-shielding and formula-stabilizing antioxidants (e.g., vitamin A and vitamin E) and flavor from sources like fruit oils and extracts.

              Our Editors Are Obsessed With This Lip Balm — and It's Only $4 Right Now (83)

              Jessica Teich

              Director, Editorial Commerce & Product Reviews

              Jessica (she/her) is the director of editorial commerce and product reviews with over a decade of experience as a product tester, reviewer, writer and editor of beauty and lifestyle content. Previously she was the beauty editor at USA Today's Reviewed where she launched the Beauty vertical and tested hundreds of products and has covered trends for publications like The Boston Globe and The New York Times. You can usually find her sorting through piles of beauty products — and testing the best ones on camera.

