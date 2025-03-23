Our Favorite Shaving Creams Are the Upgrade Your Routine Needs (2025)

Every product was carefully curated by an Esquire editor. We may earn a commission from these links. Here’s how we test products and why you should trust us.

We should reframe shaving. I think it's got a reputation as the big chore of a man's grooming routine. Fragrances are fun. Brushing your teeth is a plain necessity. Everyone tells you your skin-care routine should be long and complicated as a form of "self-care." But everyone wants to get through shaving as fast as possible. No one takes time to enjoy it. Electric razors and modern cartridge razors all advertise close shaves that happen as fast as possible. I'm not on that shit.

Yeah, it's annoying and, as is raw denim, an old-school cliché, but I'm really into the whole ritual of shaving these days. I'm using single-blade razors, a badger-hair brush, and weird products from England. My finacée says it's a matter of time before I'm doing Peaky Blinders cosplay and carrying a straight razor. Do I care? No. I have to shave twice a week; I want to make it enjoyable.

The easiest way to dip your toe into elevated shaving is with a shaving cream that actually smells good, protects your skin, and gives you a nice, close cut. Even if you don't want to go whole hog with the brushes and the razors, buying a nice shaving cream is going to improve your life. In my experience, these are the best options.