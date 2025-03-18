Our Guide To At-Home Skincare Gadgets (2025)

Skincare
Thanks to technological innovation, there are so many clever skincare gadgets on the market right now. From collagen-boosting LED masks to skin-sculpting microcurrent devices, here are the ones that actually make a visible difference…
For Brightness
Dullness – one of the most common skin gripes – is rife at this time of year. To restore radiance, an LED device can be extremely effective, especially if you use it regularly. “It works by emitting therapeutic wavelengths of energy to energise the cells, stimulating the production of everything from elastin to collagen,” explain Hannah Measures and Laura Ferguson, co-founders ofThe Light Salon. Another facialist favourite is microneedling, a treatment which creates tiny, controlled injuries (it’s less scary than it sounds) to give your skin that glowing, plump look. Understandably, you get a better pay-off in a clinic because the needles can reach all the way to the dermis, but beauty editors still report good results from at-home tools.
For Lifting & Sculpting
Over time, our skin loses volume and thus that fresh, sculpted look associated with youth. Gravity plays a part and, alongside a loss of elasticity, this can cause the appearance of tiredness. Akin to a workout for your face, microcurrent is the non-invasive treatment celebrities swear by before red-carpet events. It involves stimulating the muscle with low-level electrical current to make you look more toned and lifted, and the results are both instant and cumulative. One of the most highly rated devices on the market is theZiip Halo, which combines microcurrent with nanocurrent (a much lower electrical current that boosts collagen and elastin production) so you get the best of both.
For Lines & Wrinkles
As we age, our collagen levels decline, cell turnover slows and our skin thins, resulting in fine lines and wrinkles. The viralSolawave Wand works by channelling red light into the cells to kickstart the production of essential structural proteins. It’s a great option if you’re into low-effort maintenance, requiring just three minutes of daily commitment. More expensive but well-rated by experts is theLYMA Laser, which uses near-infrared light to promote tissue regeneration and repair. “I incorporate it into all my treatments because it visibly reduces inflammation right away and enhances product penetration, delivering immediate results,” explainsJoanna Czech, facialist and long-time brand collaborator. “I’ve also seen it improve elasticity and reduce the appearance of fine lines.”
For Pores & Spots
Spots form when hair follicles become clogged with excess sebum and dead cells, which is why those with an oily skin type are more prone to breakouts. Any consultant dermatologist will tell you that picking an inflamed spot is to be avoided. However, when it comes to blackheads and whiteheads, professional extraction is preferable but, in many cases, unrealistic – and some experts say they can actually be safely removed at home. Pores aren’t connected to muscles, so they can’t ‘open’ and ‘close’ in the way we’ve been led to believe, but a quality facial steamer can certainly help loosen congestion and make it easier to extract. A suction gadget may come in handy here, but make sure you get one from a reputable brand (likeSarah Chapman orForeo) as some cheaper, less rigorously-tested models may cause bruising and broken capillaries. For targeting a particular spot, blue light can work wonders thanks to its antimicrobial properties, but it can also help calm inflammation.
For Depuffing
Cryotherapy uses cold temperatures to temporarily constrict the blood vessels, resulting in reduced puffiness. From ice rollers to sub-zero oxygen facials, there are plenty of ways you can slot it into your beauty routine, but globes are one of the most popular at-home options. They’re best used in conjunction with either an oil or serum to increase the glide, according to facialist and SL contributorMichaella Bolder, who keeps herOmorovicza globes in the fridge overnight for that extra cooling sensation. “Hold the globes over your closed eyes for ten seconds and then, from the centre of your chin, move them along the jaw using slow firm motions up towards the ears,” she says. “Repeat this four to six times, then do the same over the lips and under the cheek bones using a firm pressure. Finish by gently sweeping from under the eyes out towards the temples, working vertically from the centre to the temples, and then horizontally side to side eight times.”
For Reducing Tension
From stimulating blood flow to alleviating muscle tightness, facial massage has so many benefits. Jaw tension is super common, and you can ease it with targeted strokes, working outwards from the centre of the face. Sarah Chapman’s much-lauded Facialist Roller is an industry favourite, whereas if you’re after something a little more high-tech, facialistTeresa Tarmey swears byTherabody’s TheraFace Pro. “I’m a huge fan of microcurrent waves as they can really penetrate the skin and this device is so useful as you can do LED at the same time,” she says. “A lot of clients forget the muscles within their face, and that’s exactly what microcurrent targets. The muscle is what I call the ‘scaffold for the face’ so you need to help it stay up, and this does exactly that.”
