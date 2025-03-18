Our Guide To At-Home Skincare Gadgets (2025)

For Depuffing

Cryotherapy uses cold temperatures to temporarily constrict the blood vessels, resulting in reduced puffiness. From ice rollers to sub-zero oxygen facials, there are plenty of ways you can slot it into your beauty routine, but globes are one of the most popular at-home options. They’re best used in conjunction with either an oil or serum to increase the glide, according to facialist and SL contributor Michaella Bolder , who keeps her Omorovicza globes in the fridge overnight for that extra cooling sensation. “Hold the globes over your closed eyes for ten seconds and then, from the centre of your chin, move them along the jaw using slow firm motions up towards the ears,” she says. “Repeat this four to six times, then do the same over the lips and under the cheek bones using a firm pressure. Finish by gently sweeping from under the eyes out towards the temples, working vertically from the centre to the temples, and then horizontally side to side eight times.”