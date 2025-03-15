Our Testers Saw Legitimately Thicker, Fuller Brows Thanks to These 11 Growth Serums (2025)

TL;DR
Our overall favorite brow serum, neuLash neuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum, supports healthier, stronger brows, and even manages to fill in sparse areas with new growth. We also love Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, a tinted serum-meets-gel formula that fills in brows immediately while also enhancing long-term growth.
While creating thicker eyebrows with pencils, pomades, and powders is a good immediate solution, over-the-counter eyebrow growth serums can help boost long-term natural growth—especially formulas with hair-strengthening ingredients like amino acids or biotin. “For sparse or thinning brows, I recommend using a growth serum as part of yournighttime routine to not interfere with makeup application or longevity,” says Dani Kimiko Vincent, a celebrity makeup artist and eyebrow expert.
Want to know which formulas are worth investing in? We tested 15 eyebrow growth serums once a day for 12 weeks, evaluating the ease of application, consistency, absorption, overall impact on the look and feel of brows, and how quickly it delivered noticeable results. By combining tester feedback with insights from trichologists and brow experts, we landed on this list of the best formulas that deliver fuller-looking brows.
What We Like
Fills in sparse, overplucked areas
Gives visible results in three weeks
Gentle formula doesn’t irritate sensitive skin
What to Consider
Must be applied twice a day for best results
Active Ingredients: Biotin, amino acids, peptides | Size: 0.12 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes
You’ve likely heard of biotin as a superstar ingredient for hair, skin, and nails. Well, it works wonders on brows, too. Alongside biotin, this formula boasts a potent protein complex full of amino acids, keratin, and peptides to keep your brows strong and healthy rather than sparse and fragile. To call our tester impressed is an understatement; she says this serum gave her the brows she’d always dreamed of. It was easy to apply, comfortable to wear—including underneath her go-to brow gel—and made her brows look shiny and full. After three weeks of consistent use, her brows were stronger, thicker, and more even-looking. The improvement was so significant that she ditched her brow pencil and gel to go au natural.
Caitlin, tester: “I over tweezed and waxed in my teens and 20s, and thought I would never have full, strong brows again. This brow serum changed my life! My brows have been completely rejuvenated—they are not patchy or sparse, just full, thick, and lustrous.”
What We Like
Makes brows appear shinier and fuller
Helps fill in patchy areas
Works on brows and lashes
What to Consider
Not the most strengthening
Active Ingredients: Camellia sinensis leaf extract, castor oil, ginseng | Size: 0.12 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you’re seeking a budget-friendly product that still delivers noticeable results, reach for this one. The multitasking formula calls on castor oil, ginseng, and camellia sinensis leaf (aka green tea) extract to boost lash and brow growth with twice-daily use. According to our tester, the serum works quickly; after only one week, she began to notice more fullness in her brows and eyelashes. Although there wasn’t a noteworthy improvement in strength, her brows looked shinier and had a more even, filled-in appearance than before.
Danielle, tester: “The serum helped with fullness—on eyelashes too! My eyebrows still have patchy areas after use, but they definitely filled out a bit because of the serum.”
Best for Patchy Brows
Augustinus Bader The Eyebrow & Lash Enhancing Serum
What We Like
Fills in patches and encourages new growth
Hydrating formula that can be used on lashes and brows
Improves hair strength and health
What to Consider
The applicator can get messy
Takes at least two months to see results
Active Ingredients: Biotin, Roselle, and Safflower Extracts | Size: 0.3 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you went a little wild with the tweezers a few years ago and are now dealing with sparse patches that refuse to grow back, this is the serum for you. Enriched with biotin to improve hair strength, safflower extract to stimulate growth, and hyaluronic acid to moisturize, this formula helps revive follicles and reduce shedding, leaving brows and lashes noticeably thicker and healthier. It’s not the fastest-acting formula; our tester said it took at least two months of diligent twice-daily application, but when the results kicked in, they blew her away. After 12 weeks, her brow prominence increased by 25%, according to her estimations. Even stubbornly patchy areas like the inner and outer edges of her brows filled in significantly. The only downside is that the applicator can get messy, resulting in wasted serum, which isn’t ideal at this higher-end price point.
Ashley, tester: “This serum helped stimulate new hair growth and gave me fuller-looking brows. My right eyebrow, especially, had patchy areas that the Augustinus Bader serum helped fill in.”
Best Fast-Acting Formula
Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum
What We Like
Tinted formula instantly improves look of brows
Thickens brows over time
Strengthens and nourishes brows
What to Consider
Can get clumpy if too much is applied
Active Ingredients: Castor oil, beetroot extract | Size: 0.12 oz | Dosage: Once daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Wouldn’t be caught dead with a bare brow? Try this serum-meets-gel formula from Grande Cosmetics, which comes in three tints to suit light, medium, and dark hair. Applied once daily, it coats brows with fine fibers, creating a fuller appearance instantly. Meanwhile, moisturizing castor oil and B-vitamin-rich beetroot extract boost the hair’s health, encouraging natural growth. Our tester appreciated how well-groomed her brows looked after a light application (too much product and they became clumpy). With consistent use, she noticed her brows were stronger, less prone to falling out, and had a much fuller appearance overall.
Wendy, tester (not shown): “I see noticeable results immediately after applying it, and my brows look fuller and groomed. After a little over a month, I started to see that my natural brows have become more full with less sparse spots even without applying it.”
What We Like
Works on brows and lashes
Easy-to-use applicator
Strengthening formula
What to Consider
Not the most hydrating formula
Active Ingredients: Peptides, keratin, provitamin B5 | Size: 0.12 oz | Dosage: Once daily, PM | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Strong, full brows and long, fluttery eyelashes are a dream combo—this multitasking formula is designed to achieve both. It’s made with a powerhouse blend of peptides and keratin to fortify the hair and provitamin B5 for smoothness and shine. Our tester loved the slender doe foot tip, which made precision application really easy, and the serum's texture, which was so lightweight that it was barely noticeable. With a month of consistent use, her brows felt stronger and were less prone to falling out. They also appeared longer, which helped disguise patchy areas and gave the impression of a fuller brow.
Lauren, tester: “I’ve definitely noticed that my brow hairs feel stronger and seem less prone to falling out since I started using the serum.”
What We Like
90% natural ingredients
Conditions and adds shine
Strengthens hair and reduces shedding
What to Consider
Results seem to plateau after two months of use
Active Ingredients: Peptides, hemp seed, aloe, B5, and quinoa | Size: 0.12 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you prefer to use natural products in your beauty regimen, you’ll appreciate that this serum contains 90% natural ingredients. Specifically, it uses peptides to help strengthen brows and hemp seed extract, aloe, B5, and quinoa to hydrate them. Our tester loved how conditioning and pampering this formula was. She applied it like a clear brow gel and let it dry for a couple of minutes before adding her usual eyebrow pencil over the top. With time, she noticed her brows required less and less pencil—they were looking full and filled in thanks to the serum. The results did seem to plateau after a couple of months, which is natural, given that brows have a natural growth and shedding cycle like the rest of our hair.
Samantha, tester: “I feel as if the product made my brows fuller, for sure. I have some patchiness toward the ends of my brows, and I noticed this area took less time and effort to fill in, as well. The change to my brows was subtle, but there was a change nonetheless.”
Best for High-Shine
Olaplex Browbond Building Serum Eyebrow Enhancer
What We Like
Leaves brows looking shiny and nourished
Improves fullness and density
Quick and easy to use
What to Consider
The product doesn’t last long when applied twice daily
Active Ingredients: Peptides, oat extract, vitamins B5 & B7 | Size: 0.11 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes
The Olaplex bond-building formula you know and love has been reimagined for brows! The multi-peptide treatment targets brittle, dry hairs and leaves them stronger, softer, and more supple. It even claims to reduce new grays, giving brows a more youthful appearance. Our tester loved how quick and easy it was to apply the product using the doe foot applicator. It dried quickly and layered well under makeup, holding her brows in place throughout the day. She loved how shiny and nourished her brows looked, and the long-term results were equally impressive—the treatment noticeably gave her thicker, denser brows by the end of the testing period.
Candice, tester: “As I’m studying my before and after pictures, I see a big difference in fullness and thickness. The product really helped by giving me denser and healthier-looking brows.”
Best Applicator
RapidLash RapidBrow Eyebrow Enhancing Serum
What We Like
Easy-to-use spoolie brush
Strengthens and nourishes
Works in two weeks
What to Consider
Results could be more dramatic
Active Ingredients: Polypeptides, biotin, keratin, vitamin B5, apple fruit cell extract | Size: 0.1 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes
When you’re trying to introduce a new beauty product into your daily rotation, ease of application is everything. Our tester loved the spoolie brush on this pick, which gives an even distribution of product and doubles as a brow styling tool. The formula also excels; it’s packed with a laundry list of powerful strengthening actives, including our old friends biotin, keratin, and peptides. Plus, hydrating vitamin B5 and sweet almond oil for a touch of healthy-looking shine. Our tester says it absorbed in less than a minute and left her brows feeling moisturized but never oily. With a couple of weeks of use, she noticed her eyebrows seemed stronger, and it even helped fill the inner edges of her brows, which tend to be a little sparse.
Olivia, tester: “The application process is very easy and the serum comes with an applicator that you use to brush the product onto your eyebrows. My eyebrows feel stronger and appear more nourished after consistent use of the serum.”
What We Like
Absorbs quickly with no residue
Easy-to-use applicator
Suitable for brows and lashes
What to Consider
Results could be more dramatic
Active Ingredients: Arginine, glycerin | Size: 0.21 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you’re planning to use your brow serum in the morning before applying makeup, then you’ll need a fast-absorbing formula. This one quickly soaks into skin and brows, according to our tester, and it doesn’t leave a crunchy residue behind—just a lingering softness and shine.The formula’s star ingredient is arginine, an essential amino acid that promotes hair growth. Our tester didn’t notice much improvement in terms of growth and strength, but her brows definitely looked healthier than before she began the treatment.
Jessica, tester: “It didn’t leave any residue or film. Immediately after each use, you couldn’t notice any product on my brows. They were very soft and had a nice shine.”
What We Like
Lightweight formula absorbs quickly
Softens brows
Boosts shine
What to Consider
Applicator doesn’t pick up much product
Active Ingredients: Peptides, panthenol, camellia sinensis leaf extract | Size: 0.16 oz | Dosage: Twice daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes
While some brow serums can feel sticky, this one practically vanishes on application. The lightweight, clear formula absorbs in 30 seconds flat, creating a subtle shine that lasts around an hour. Enriched with multiple peptides, the formula actively strengthens brittle hairs, and our tester noticed his brows grew much thicker and fuller within a couple of weeks. He experienced less shedding and even saw new growth on the inner corner of his brow, where it meets his nose. His only complaint was that the applicator tip didn’t hold much product, so he had to re-dip it several times during each application.
Saleam, tester: “It leaves my brows feeling soft, almost as if I haven’t applied anything. I’m not sure how they achieve that, but I like it. My brows don’t feel crunchy or altered, and it doesn’t feel like I’ve used a brow wax or gel. It just feels light and transparent.”
Best Conditioning
RevitaLash RevitaBrow Conditioner Serum
What We Like
Conditions and softens brows
Boosts shine
Easy-to-use applicator
What to Consider
Must dry for five minutes before applying makeup
Not the most dramatic results
Active Ingredients: Peptides, biotin, lipids, and green tea extract, ginseng | Size: 1.4, 3 oz | Dosage: Once daily | Cruelty-Free: Yes
RevitaLash’s award-winning RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner was formulated by physicians to target the visible signs of eyebrow aging, including environmental damage and over-grooming. Formulated with peptides, biotin, and green tea extract to speed up growth, plus amino acids to strengthen and calendula to moisturize, it's like a protein shake for your brows—packed with everything they need to grow stronger, fuller, and healthier. Our tester gave the serum a rave review for its conditioning abilities, noting that her brows felt softer and shinier than ever. While she didn’t notice any big changes to the thickness or length of her brows during the testing period, they looked and felt undeniably healthier thanks to this conditioner.
Ashley, tester: “This conditioned my brows really well, leaving them looking shinier and healthier.”
What to Look for in an Eyebrow Growth Serum
- Active Ingredients: There was unanimous agreement among the experts we spoke with that peptides, panthenol, biotin, and fatty acids are some of the best active ingredients to trust on a label. “If you see the word peptide in the ingredient list (multiple peptides are even better), it’s a good sign you will get results,” explains Vincent. She also notes that if you are not nursing or pregnant, you can use a serum that contains growth factors called prostaglandins. “There are many names for the synthetic versions of this growth factor, so if there’s a pregnancy caution on the product, that’s a giveaway that it contains growth factors,” she adds.
- Medicated Formulas: If you’re dealing with severely thinning brows, a medicated formula might help. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nazanin Saedi, M.D., FAAD, recommends products with minoxidil, which has been proven to be a safe and effective ingredient for hair growth. It’s typically applied to the scalp, but in low concentrations, it can also help with brow regrowth.
- Dual-Purpose Formula: If you’re looking to get more value out of your growth serums, seek out multitasking formulas that can work on lashes and brows. These tend to have brush applicators that can be easily used along the lash line or applied in strokes to the brows, especially in areas where the hairs are sparse.
How We Tested Eyebrow Growth Serums
We asked 15 testers to apply a top-rated serum at home once or twice a day for 12 weeks. At the end of the testing period we collected their feedback and cross-referenced them with insights from trichologists, dermatologists, hair growth experts, and brow stylists. Finally, we created this list of the best formulas to deliver full, fluffy, healthy-looking brows.
- Number of Serums Tested: 15
- Testing Period: 12 weeks
- Methodology: Apply once or twice a day
- Factors Considered: Ease of application, consistency and absorption, strengthening abilities, overall effectiveness
FAQ
Do eyebrow growth serums actually work?
As long as the one you choose contains the right types of active ingredients, they can work by both helping to promote new growth and strengthen the existing hairs to prevent natural shedding or breakage, says brow stylist Azi Sacks. The big caveat? You need to use one regularly (usually either once daily or twice daily, depending on the formula) and be patient in order to see results, as it can take months.
Can you use eyelash growth serum on eyebrows?
Generally speaking, yes, says Sacks, as lash and brow serums do contain many of the same ingredients. (Hence why there are so many products created as two-in-ones.) Plus, if you’re using one dedicated to lashes, you know it will be gentle enough to use on places other than the eye area.
How long do brow growth serums take to see results?
According to Vincent, growth serums can take up to three months for results to fully be seen—but that’s if you’re diligent about applying the product every day and in some cases, twice a day. “Keep it on your nightstand with a mirror and try to commit to nightly application, as the results really do depend on consistent use, she says.” Once you’ve achieved your desired results, Vincent notes you can scale back on usage and apply it every other day for maintenance. It’s also worth mentioning that once you discontinue using it altogether, your hair will slowly return to its prior state.
Can you use a growth serum on tinted eyebrows?
Technically, yes, although you shouldn’t apply growth serums to freshly tinted brows. Kathryn Winokur, the founder & CEO of Hally. In general, it should be applied to freshly clean brows and then, once set after 10-20 minutes, wiped clean. Once dry, after an hour or so, brow growth serums can be applied as normal.
Meet Our Experts
We consulted with industry experts to get the details on the best brow growth serums.
- Dr. Nazanin Saedi, M.D., FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical associate professor at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals. She is based in Philadelphia.
- Azi Sacks is a New York City-based brow stylist with over 20 years of experience and a celebrity following.
- Dani Kimiko Vincent is a celebrity makeup and eyebrow expert and the founder of Kimiko Beauty.
- Kathryn Winokur is the founder & CEO of Hally.
Why Trust Byrdie
Esme Benjamin is a seasoned beauty and wellness writer with bylines published in many top publications—including Byrdie where she has been a contributor since 2023. She loves multipurpose brow and lash serums and is a fan of RevitaLash products.