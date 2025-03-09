'Outstanding no-frills journalist' Tribute to T&A rugby league writer (2025)

He also wrote extensively about rugby league in general, covering Challenge Cup finals at Wembley - probably his favourite weekend - as well as Regal Trophy and John Player No 6 deciders, plus Yorkshire Cup finals, but also covered Great Britain internationals, including a tour Down under.

During his time covering Northern, they won the Regal Trophy (League Cup) in 1974-75 and 1979-80, the Premiership in 1977-78, the Yorkshire Cup in 1978-79, 1987-88 and 1989-90, the Division One title in 1979-80 and 1980-81 and the Division Two championship in 1973-74, mostly under coach Peter Fox.

Brian was respected throughout the game, including his own sports desk, as an authority on the sport he loved, expressing his opinions in a succinct way while guarding the traditions and values of the game. He was an outstanding no-frills journalist who knew Bradford Northern inside out and had many contacts, at the club and within rugby league.

Brian Smith knew Bradford Northern 'inside out' (Image: Newsquest)

But he was by no means a one-sport person. He was knowledgeable on most sports, particularly football and cricket, and he enjoyed playing cricket for the Bradford Press team on weeknights and Sunday afternoons.

When he became deputy sports editor of the Telegraph & Argus under the late Peter Royston, his all-round interest in sport proved invaluable. He displayed sound judgment on days when he was in charge of assessing the value of stories and deciding how much prominence they should be given.

Keighley-born Brian joined the Keighley News after attending Keighley Grammar School. As well as being a news reporter he covered amateur dramatics, writing under the pseudonym Exley Head (where he lived). He also wrote about Northern for the Press Association, and wrote for rugby league trade papers as Keith Lee and Ken Brian.

Brian also covered Keighley Rugby League, now Keighley Cougars, before moving to the T&A to succeed Barry Wood as Bradford Northern reporter. Brian retired just before rugby league switched to become a summer sport and Northern became the Bulls.

Richard Coomber said: “I was fortunate enough to find myself sitting next to Brian when I joined the T&A sports desk to cover Leeds United. He forgave me for not being from Yorkshire when he found out that we shared similar views on sport and sports journalism. That didn’t stop him telling me in detail about the faults he found down south when he returned from the Challenge Cup final at Wembley, particularly the price they charged for a pint!

“Brian was not only passionate and knowledgeable about rugby league, he wrote about it beautifully. He wanted the local teams to do well but he wasn’t afraid to be critical when he thought it was warranted. On occasions I went to Odsal with him, it was clear he was held in great esteem and affection by people in the game and the other journalists in the press box.

“Brian was less impressed by rugby union and that, combined with his dry wit, produced the best sentence I ever had the pleasure of sub-editing: “Rob Andrew, who once stopped kicking long enough to score a try for England...”

Brian wrote an article about the merits and demerits of the BBC’s rugby league and rugby union commentators, calling them ‘our man’ and ‘their man’ without ever mentioning Eddie Waring or Bill McLaren!

Nigel Askham, who succeeded Smith as the T&A rugby league correspondent, said: “I was taken to Odsal by my uncle when I was 10 and grew up reading Brian’s articles. I still have two scrapbooks full of Brian’s pieces. When I started covering Northern, Brian was very helpful and it was clear the great esteem he was held in by fellow rugby league writers Martin Richards (Daily Mirror), Alan Thomas (Daily Express) and, particularly, Brian’s great mate Ray Fletcher (Yorkshire Post).

“Brian’s facial expressions belied his sense of humour and I found him a helpful, witty, knowledgeable colleague. When I got chance to succeed him, it was the right time for Brian to go as he could never get his head round summer rugby league (and phrases such as Run With the Bulls).”

Ironically, Brian would have taken great delight in watching Leigh Leopards defeat Wigan Warriors 1-0 in a golden-point decider in the opening Super League match of the 2025 season. He preferred solid defence to a high-scoring match involving fancy-dan tries where tackling was a lost art.

I remember one particular exchange showing Brian’s sense of humour. I’d brought some apples in and asked Brian ‘Do you want a Granny Smith?’ Brian replied, quick as a flash ‘No thanks. I’ve already got one.”

He was a keen golfer and a member of Branshaw Golf Club for many years. Until ill health intervened he was a regular attender at gatherings of former T&A staff. His wife Christine died almost five years ago and he leaves a daughter, Diane, son Nigel, six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.