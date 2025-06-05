Ovechkin scores No. 895 in Capitals loss to Islanders | NHL.com (2025)

Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves for the Capitals (49-19-9), who would have clinched the Metropolitan Division with a victory. They remained 11 points ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes.

“I’m frustrated about how the game went after [Ovechkin’s goal], but it's not an easy scenario that our players have just gone through in the last 72 hours, having gone through the home game (5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday), flying here yesterday, the earlier start here,” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “I'm not taking anything away from the New York Islanders because the game was at 12:30 and it started at 12:30 for them as well. But it's a difficult stretch for us.

“I thought that goal would have snowballed and was hoping it would create some momentum for our group, but that didn't happen.”

Marc Gatcomb scored twice, and Sorokin made 28 saves for the Islanders (34-32-10), who have won consecutive games for the first time since March 18 and 20. They remained seven points back in the race for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference behind the Montreal Canadiens, who won 2-1 at the Nashville Predators later Sunday.

"It was important for us to find a way to win that game, and that's exactly what we did,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “What I love about our guys is they stay focused. I mean, it was a lot of attention on Ovi on this one, and I thought we stayed focused even after he scored his goal, which is a great moment for hockey.

“Our guys kept the focus, and as soon as the puck dropped [after the ceremony], we were back. It was nice to see our guys coming back and play the same way, but you had to take the moment. It's a great moment and it's great for our game. And I think you need to acknowledge what he's done for hockey.”