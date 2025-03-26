Oxygen Facial 101: How Does It Work, Pros and Cons (2025)

Oxygen facial – yey or ney? This is pretty debatable. There is no evidence to prove that oxygen facials are an effective treatment to improve the condition or appearance of the skin. Even so, a number of people swear that the treatments help to combat fine lines and wrinkles while giving the skin a more youthful look.

The procedure uses a machine that deploys pressurized air to deliver moisturizers to the skin. The facial follows a basic formula that can be customized to provide a wider range of benefits. This article will tell you more about the procedure and the pros and cons of its use to help you decide if it’s right for you.

How Do Oxygen Facials Work

The treatment has been called a “quick fix” because it forces oxygen and moisturizers into the skin. This gives it a temporarily smoother, plumper appearance. Some doctors are skeptical of the procedure because there is no clinical evidence to support the benefits of the treatment. Other doctors view oxygen facials as a form of hydration therapy that helps to moisturize the skin and give it a better appearance.

During the procedure, an airbrush-like gun is used to spray antibacterial oxygen onto the skin. The only sensation is slight pressure on the skin, and patients say that it is very calming. The procedure lasts approximately 30 to 60 minutes, and a single session can cost from $150 to $500.

There is no recovery time with this procedure, so you can return to your usual daily activities as soon as your appointment is over. Results are seen as soon as the first treatment, but it is recommended that you have monthly maintenance treatments to ensure that your skin retains its moisture and maintains it’s dewy appearance.

Pros and Cons of Oxygen Facials

Pros of an Oxygen Facial

There are a variety of benefits that are associated with receiving this facial treatment. While these benefits may not be seen by everyone, the majority of people who have tried the treatment tend to enjoy the same results.

This facial has virtually no recovery time. This means that you can apply makeup or moisturizers as soon as you complete the treatment. This is far different from the typical facial that generally requires you to wait a few hours before you can apply anything to your skin.

Many of the results of the facial are noticeable instantly. Patients typically reported noticing visibly radiant, younger looking skin. Patients that suffered from acne reported some clearing of the condition soon after treatment.

There are no painful side effects such as the burning, sting, or itching, things that are common with some other facial treatments.

Cons of an Oxygen Facial

Although it has plenty of benefits, that doesn’t mean it’s without its drawbacks. The effects of this facial don’t last as long as other skin treatments. This means that the results will require more money to maintain.

The treatment isn’t approved by the FDA and there have been no clinical trials to determine whether it’s truly effective.

Tips on How to Apply an Oxygen Facial

To achieve the best results you should first determine why you’re getting the facial. There are typically 4 types of oxygen facials that provide different treatments for different problems.

Opulence – This treatment is perfect for patients that have uneven pigmentation or skin tone. Furthermore, those that simply want to brighten the look of their skin for a more radiant appearance can use it too.

Rejuvenate – This facial is designed for patients who need more moisture in their skin. It also rids the skin of wrinkles and fine lines while giving the skin a firmer, tighter appearance. The treatment works for patients with all skin types.

Clarity – This treatment also adds moisture to the skin by balancing out the skin’s moisture levels. It also reportedly helps to rid the skin of acne breakouts.

Atoxelene – This is an add-on to the opulence and rejuvenation treatments. This facial helps to soften and firm expression lines. This is why it is a non-invasive alternative to Botox treatments. This treatment is also used to plump up the lips, contour the eyes, and smooth wrinkles. The treatment is especially effective for lines and wrinkles that are located near the mouth, eyes and on the forehead.

Prolonging the Effects of an Oxygen Facial

It is important to have monthly maintenance treatments to prolong the moisturizing effects provided by the facial. You should also avoid using Retin-A or any products derived from its components for 3 days after the treatment. Avoid sunlight exposure for at least 48 hours after the facial. You should also avoid heat from things like intense exercise or hot showers for 24 hours. To ensure that any serums that were used have time to penetrate the skin completely, avoid cleansing your face until the night after the treatment and avoid wearing makeup until the following morning.

Precautions to Remember Before Trying an Oxygen Facial

Discontinue use of any Retin-A products or products derived from Retin-A 3 days before your appointment. You should also avoid tanning and/or using tanning items 3 days prior to your appointment. Some doctors believe that overindulging in this skin treatment could result in the release of free radicals into the skin. This could lead to signs of premature aging, wrinkles, and the destruction of skin cells. If you chose to try this treatment it may be wise to do so in moderation. You should also be sure to follow the advice of the physician or spa technician who performs the procedure concerning your maintenance schedule.

Although there haven’t been any clinical studies done concerning this treatment, those who’ve tried it say that the results speak for themselves. The procedure reportedly improves the appearance of the skin by using pressurized oxygen to force serums and moisturizers into the skin. This gives the skin a more refined look and improves the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and acne. Some doctors believe that the plumping effect seen after using the treatment is possibly caused by mild inflammation precipitated by the blasts of compressed air on the skin. There is no evidence to determine which view is correct. However, patients seem to enjoy the effects of the treatment either way.

