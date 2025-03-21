Oxygenating treatments you need to try for a rejuvenated glow (2025)

The world of skincare is constantly evolving, and 2025 is shaping up to be a groundbreaking year—particularly when it comes to oxygenating treatment. Oxygen is a cornerstone of healthy skin, playing a vital role in nourishing cells, boosting collagen production, and aiding in detoxification. For years, oxygen facials and treatments have gained widespread acclaim for their ability to rejuvenate the skin, leaving it looking refreshed, radiant, and youthful.

As skincare technology advances, the oxygenating treatment of 2025 is becoming more refined and effective. These next-gen therapies don’t just target surface-level concerns—they delve deeper, addressing the skin’s fundamental health at a cellular level. But before diving into the best oxygenating skin care treatments to try this year, let’s first explore the science behind oxygenating skincare, why it’s so beneficial, and how it works.

Understanding oxygenating skincare

Before we get into the top oxygenating treatment for 2025 let’s break down what oxygenating skin care means and why it’s so popular. Oxygenating skin care means treatments, products or therapies that infuse or stimulate the skin with oxygen which helps to rejuvenate, hydrate and support healthy skin. In a world where pollution, stress and ageing can deplete the skin’s natural oxygen supply, these treatments restore a vital element for skin health and give you brighter, younger and nourished skin.

Oxygen is key for skin cell metabolism, energy production and detoxification. As we age or are exposed to environmental stressors the skin’s ability to absorb and use oxygen can decrease and we end up with dull, tired or uneven skin. Oxygenating treatment addresses this by replenishing the skin’s oxygen supply, stimulating cell regeneration, improving circulation and giving you a glowing complexion.

Best oxygenating skin care treatment to try in 2025

Oxygen Infusion Facials

Oxygen infusion facials have been a mainstay of luxury skincare for a while now. These facials involve a special machine that pumps high concentrations of oxygen into deeper layers of the skin. The oxygen hydrates brightens and plumps the skin and the facial products (infused with vitamins, peptides and antioxidants) work synergistically to address specific skin concerns.

Why it’s trending in 2025:

Precision oxygen delivery: Advanced technology allows for more precise and targeted oxygen delivery for all skin types.

Advanced technology allows for more precise and targeted oxygen delivery for all skin types. Glow and radiance: Perfect for dull, fatigued skin, this treatment gives you back your natural glow and reduces pigmentation or age spots.

Perfect for dull, fatigued skin, this treatment gives you back your natural glow and reduces pigmentation or age spots. Anti-ageing: The oxygen infusion stimulates collagen production to combat fine lines and wrinkles and gives your face a lifted youthful look.

Oxygen Jet Peel Treatment

The oxygen jet peel treatment is a non-invasive treatment that uses oxygen and water to exfoliate, hydrate and oxygenate the skin at the same time. A jet of pressurized oxygen and a fine mist of water exfoliates dead skin cells while infusing hydrating serums deeper into the skin. It’s known for its deep cleansing properties, and the skin feels revitalised.

Why it’s trending in 2025:

Gentle exfoliation: No chemical peels here, just oxygen and water to exfoliate without any irritation or discomfort.

No chemical peels here, just oxygen and water to exfoliate without any irritation or discomfort. Instant results: You’ll see smoother, glowing skin right after treatment.

You’ll see smoother, glowing skin right after treatment. Customisation: This can be tailored to your specific skin concerns, acne, dryness, and uneven texture.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) for Skin

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) is used in medical settings to treat decompression sickness and healing but has found its way into the world of skincare. This is sitting in a chamber where the air pressure is increased allowing your body to absorb more oxygen. When it comes to skincare this oxygen helps with cell regeneration, collagen production and faster healing of the skin.

Why it’s trending in 2025:

Cell regeneration: HBOT creates new skin cells which can help reduce the appearance of scars, fine lines and sun damage.

HBOT creates new skin cells which can help reduce the appearance of scars, fine lines and sun damage. Holistic approach: It targets not only the skin but the whole body, circulation, energy and immune function.

It targets not only the skin but the whole body, circulation, energy and immune function. Long-term: This is more of an investment for long-term skin health, and deep rejuvenation.

Oxygen-Boosted LED Therapy

LED light therapy has been around for years and is known for targeting acne, fine lines and hyperpigmentation. In 2025 we’re seeing a new spin: oxygen-boosted LED therapy. This is a combination treatment that uses LED lights (blue for acne or red for anti-ageing) and oxygenated products so the skin can absorb more oxygen during the treatment. The synergy between light therapy and oxygen infusion accelerates healing and skin renewal.

Why it’s trending in 2025:

Faster healing: The oxygen helps the skin absorb the LED light better, making the treatment more effective.

The oxygen helps the skin absorb the LED light better, making the treatment more effective. Targeted: Whether you’re battling acne, signs of ageing or pigmentation, this treatment can be customized to address multiple skin concerns at once.

Whether you’re battling acne, signs of ageing or pigmentation, this treatment can be customized to address multiple skin concerns at once. Non-invasive and relaxing: LED therapy is painless and relaxing, a great option for those looking for effective but non-invasive skincare treatments.

Oxygen Mask with Bioactive Ingredients

Oxygen masks have become a staple of at-home and spa treatments. These masks create a bubble effect on the skin when applied and release oxygen as they expand. Add bioactives like algae extracts, peptides and vitamins and you get hydration, detox and brightening in one treatment.

Why it’s trending in 2025:

Instant glow: The bubbling action boosts circulation and oxygenation and gives the skin an instant glow.

The bubbling action boosts circulation and oxygenation and gives the skin an instant glow. Deep detox: The mask pulls impurities out of the skin while providing deep hydration resulting in a clearer and smoother skin.

The mask pulls impurities out of the skin while providing deep hydration resulting in a clearer and smoother skin. At-home: Many of these oxygen masks are at-home use, so you can have a spa treatment without leaving the house.

Oxygen and Stem Cell Therapy

Stem cell therapy is the buzz in the beauty world for its ability to regenerate skin and heal. In 2025, stem cell treatments with oxygen are the dynamic duo for anti-ageing. The oxygen boosts the delivery of stem cell-derived growth factors to the skin for cellular renewal and tissue regeneration.

Why it’s trending in 2025:

Deeper skin rejuvenation: Oxygen lets stem cells penetrate deeper into the skin for better rejuvenation and anti-ageing results.

Oxygen lets stem cells penetrate deeper into the skin for better rejuvenation and anti-ageing results. Healing: Perfect for anyone recovering from skin damage or post-surgery.

Perfect for anyone recovering from skin damage or post-surgery. Future of skincare: Stem cell therapy is the future of skincare for long-term benefits in skin texture, elasticity and radiance.

Oxygen Microneedling

Microneedling, which boosts collagen and skin texture, has just got a whole lot better with oxygen added to the mix. Oxygen microneedling uses tiny needles to create micro-channels in the skin so the skin can absorb oxygen and other goodies like hyaluronic acid, peptides and growth factors more effectively.

Why it’s trending in 2025:

Collagen boost: Microneedling with oxygen stimulates deeper collagen production for firmer, smoother skin.

Microneedling with oxygen stimulates deeper collagen production for firmer, smoother skin. Better product absorption: The microchannels created by the needles allow for better absorption of hydrating and anti-ageing serums.

The microchannels created by the needles allow for better absorption of hydrating and anti-ageing serums. Faster recovery: Oxygen speeds up the healing process, reduces inflammation and recovers faster after the treatment.

Benefits of oxygenating skincare treatment

Increased radiance: Oxygen is known to boost circulation and promote a healthy, glowing complexion. This is one of the most immediate and visible results of oxygenating treatments.

Anti-ageing properties: Oxygen stimulates collagen production, which helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, giving the skin a more youthful and plump appearance.

Deep hydration: Many oxygenating treatments are paired with hydrating ingredients, which help the skin retain moisture, keeping it plump, smooth, and soft.

Detoxification: Oxygen helps to expel toxins from the skin, leading to a clearer, healthier complexion.

Improved skin texture: Regular oxygenating treatments can enhance skin texture by promoting cellular turnover and helping to reduce the appearance of scars, blemishes, and uneven skin tone.

Boosts skin’s natural healing: Oxygen accelerates healing processes, so these treatments are particularly beneficial for post-treatment recovery (after microneedling or laser treatments) or to calm and soothe irritated skin.

Oxygenating skin care at home vs. professional treatments

While professional oxygen facials or high-tech therapies like Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) deliver the most concentrated benefits, there are also several at-home oxygenating skin care products available, such as oxygen masks, serums, and mists. These products are typically formulated with ingredients that stimulate oxygen absorption or mimic the effects of oxygenating treatments, providing a lighter, more accessible alternative for maintaining healthy, glowing skin on a daily basis.

However, professional treatments generally provide more intense, immediate, and long-lasting results due to the higher concentration of oxygen and the advanced technology used. That said, incorporating oxygenating products into your regular skincare routine can still offer noticeable benefits, particularly if you’re looking for a gentle, non-invasive way to refresh and revive your skin.

As technology advances we will see even more targeted and effective treatments but one thing is for sure oxygen is a timeless and essential ingredient for healthy glowing skin. If you want to rejuvenate your complexion, trying oxygenated treatments is the way to go.

