<p>If You *Must* DIY Your Relaxer, These Kits Will Make Sure You Don't Eff It Up</p> (2025)

First things first: No one needs a hair relaxer—but if you want one, you definitely shouldn't feel embarrassed about it. Ever since the natural hair movement blew up on the internet—which, FYI, is a great thing—some people might feel a little ashamed when it comes to relaxing their hair, or even thinking about relaxing their hair. But I'm here to tell you that the decision to relax your hair is 100 percent personal. Only you know what's best for you, and if that means trying a relaxer, you shouldn't be afraid to go all out. And if you're looking for the best at-home relaxer to try RN, you're in luck. Keep reading for everything you should know, plus, the best kits worth your $$$.

What does relaxer do to your hair?

If you want straighter hair for whatever reason (maybe you always flat-iron your hair anyways or you want to get your hair wet without stressing about your natural texture), a hair relaxer is def an option to consider. Reminder: Relaxers are cream- or lotion-based formulas that chemically—and permanently—break down the bonds in your hair to alter its structure, leaving it straight for up to eight weeks.

Here's the thing, though: Getting your hair relaxed by a professional is typically the best option, especially since relaxers are filled with super-intense chemicals that can lead to breakage and burning if used incorrectly. That means if you've never, ever tried a relaxer before, maybe don't experiment with it at home for your first time. That said, if you already relax your hair at the salon and just need to retouch your new growth, today's generation of at-home relaxers can get the job done, leaving your hair sleek, healthy, and hydrated.



What is the best hair relaxer?

I get it: There are so many DIY relaxers on the market right now that it's kinda hard to figure out which ones actually work. Other than picking the right formula (which, DW, I got you), the key to avoiding any damage is to make sure you actually read the directions on the box (duh) and that you pick a relaxer that's best suited for you and your needs. Don't know where to start? Peep the 12 best hair relaxers of all time, below.