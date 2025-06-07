Panic in Portugal with migrant crisis 'out of control' as numbers quadruple (2025)

Immigration figures in Portugal have soared to a staggering 1.6million (Image: Getty)

Immigration figures in Portugal have soared to a staggering 1.6million, with a government minister saying there had been a loss of “control”. According to new reports from the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA), the figures have grown exponentially over the past few years, with current numbers likely to be revised upwards following the processing of requests. By the end of 2024, there were 1,546,521 immigrants living in the European country, with approved applications expected to take this number up by about 50,000. “It is estimated that with this revision, the number of foreigners in Portugal in 2024 will be around 1.6million,” stated the report. The revised figure would mean the number of immigrants in Portugal is almost four times greater than seven years ago.

António Leitão Amaro, minister of the presidency of Portugal, right (Image: Getty)

READ MORE: Spanish seaside city wages war on tourists as locals fight against global event

AIMA explained how the additional 50,000 foreign citizens “were already on national territory before June 3, 2024”, when the expression of interest regime ended. Following this date, the report noted a reduction of 59% of foreign nationals who have arrived in the country and are seeking permanent residence in Portugal. Data show the number of applications decreased from 156,951 in the first half of 2024 to 64,848 in the second half. Reports from AIMA also rectified figures on the number of foreign citizens previously living in Portugal. In 2023, there were almost 250,000 more immigrants in Portuguese territory than previously recorded, the organisation claimed.

READ MORE:

Once-peaceful Spanish town now haven for people smugglers and illegal immigrants

Donald Trump orders one million migrants to leave America 'immediately'

Labour 'rolling out the red carpet' for Channel migrants after bombshell call

Trending

Invalid email We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you've consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our Privacy Policy See Also British doctor suspended for praising Hitler during antisemitic rant