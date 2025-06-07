Panic in Portugal with migrant crisis 'out of control' as numbers quadruple (2025)

Table of Contents
Express. Home of the Daily and Sunday Express. Number of immigrants in Portugal is nearly four times higher than it was seven years ago, according to new data Trending Related articles References

Express. Home of the Daily and Sunday Express.

Number of immigrants in Portugal is nearly four times higher than it was seven years ago, according to new data

ByLotti OBrien, Maria Ortega, Foreign Content Specialist

Panic in Portugal with migrant crisis 'out of control' as numbers quadruple (2)

Immigration figures in Portugal have soared to a staggering 1.6million (Image: Getty)

Immigration figures in Portugal have soared to a staggering 1.6million, with a government minister saying there had been a loss of “control”. According to new reports from the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA), the figures have grown exponentially over the past few years, with current numbers likely to be revised upwards following the processing of requests.

By the end of 2024, there were 1,546,521 immigrants living in the European country, with approved applications expected to take this number up by about 50,000. “It is estimated that with this revision, the number of foreigners in Portugal in 2024 will be around 1.6million,” stated the report. The revised figure would mean the number of immigrants in Portugal is almost four times greater than seven years ago.

Panic in Portugal with migrant crisis 'out of control' as numbers quadruple (3)

António Leitão Amaro, minister of the presidency of Portugal, right (Image: Getty)

READ MORE: Spanish seaside city wages war on tourists as locals fight against global event

AIMA explained how the additional 50,000 foreign citizens “were already on national territory before June 3, 2024”, when the expression of interest regime ended.

Following this date, the report noted a reduction of 59% of foreign nationals who have arrived in the country and are seeking permanent residence in Portugal. Data show the number of applications decreased from 156,951 in the first half of 2024 to 64,848 in the second half.

Reports from AIMA also rectified figures on the number of foreign citizens previously living in Portugal. In 2023, there were almost 250,000 more immigrants in Portuguese territory than previously recorded, the organisation claimed.

READ MORE:
Once-peaceful Spanish town now haven for people smugglers and illegal immigrants
Donald Trump orders one million migrants to leave America 'immediately'
Labour 'rolling out the red carpet' for Channel migrants after bombshell call

Trending

    Invalid email

    We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you've consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our Privacy Policy

    See Also
    British doctor suspended for praising Hitler during antisemitic rant

    The minister for the presidency stated that AIMA’s interim report showed immigration was out of control. António Leitão Amaro also accused the Socialist Party of being irresponsible on the issue.

    “This was undoubtedly the greatest demographic change we have witnessed in our democracy and probably in our lives. Frankly, it was also an irresponsibility that generated great inhumanity,” Mr Leitão Amaro said on Tuesday.

    “Immigration was indeed out of control, but that has changed. Immigration is now regulated.” He said the current government had taken steps that “have had effects” on reducing entry flows.

    See Also
    'I visited UK town getting gigantic new theme park - 1 thing surprised me'Brits could be fined £5000 for simple mistake with a common item in the airportCouncil boss spent first week of bin strike in Cannes at MIPIMPolice force spends £4.5m taxpayers' cash on training officers about slave trade

    Related articles

    • Judges back woman's return to UK from Syrian camp holding Shamima Begum
    • 'West's Achilles Heel — claims of persecution by migrants seeking to settle'
    • UK's reputation 'in the pan' as Americans worried about Britain
    • Small boat asylum seeker jailed after posting pro-ISIS videos online
    • Tech firm apologises after ad saying UK job only open to Indian immigrants

    Portugal Immigration

    IPSO Regulated Copyright ©2025 Express Newspapers. "Daily Express" is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.

    Panic in Portugal with migrant crisis 'out of control' as numbers quadruple (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    User manual Rowenta Skin Spirit EP2910 (English
    Hva er egentlig et jordbruksoppgjør - Norges Bondelag
    Dermastamp Hair | Hair Growth & Hair Loss Treatment
    Latest Posts
    The 7 best derma rollers for microneedling, with dermatologists’ tips
    I Tried This At-Home Micro-Needling System—Now, My Favorite Concealers Are Collecting Dust
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Virgilio Hermann JD

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5727

    Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

    Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Virgilio Hermann JD

    Birthday: 1997-12-21

    Address: 6946 Schoen Cove, Sipesshire, MO 55944

    Phone: +3763365785260

    Job: Accounting Engineer

    Hobby: Web surfing, Rafting, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Ghost hunting, Swimming, Amateur radio

    Introduction: My name is Virgilio Hermann JD, I am a fine, gifted, beautiful, encouraging, kind, talented, zealous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.