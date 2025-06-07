Panic in Portugal with migrant crisis 'out of control' as numbers quadruple (2025)

Express. Home of the Daily and Sunday Express.
Login Register
- Your Account
- Newsletters
- Bookmarks
- Sign Out
- Uk
- Us
10°C
Number of immigrants in Portugal is nearly four times higher than it was seven years ago, according to new data
ByLotti OBrien, Maria Ortega, Foreign Content Specialist
Immigration figures in Portugal have soared to a staggering 1.6million (Image: Getty)
Immigration figures in Portugal have soared to a staggering 1.6million, with a government minister saying there had been a loss of “control”. According to new reports from the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA), the figures have grown exponentially over the past few years, with current numbers likely to be revised upwards following the processing of requests.
By the end of 2024, there were 1,546,521 immigrants living in the European country, with approved applications expected to take this number up by about 50,000. “It is estimated that with this revision, the number of foreigners in Portugal in 2024 will be around 1.6million,” stated the report. The revised figure would mean the number of immigrants in Portugal is almost four times greater than seven years ago.
António Leitão Amaro, minister of the presidency of Portugal, right (Image: Getty)
READ MORE: Spanish seaside city wages war on tourists as locals fight against global event
AIMA explained how the additional 50,000 foreign citizens “were already on national territory before June 3, 2024”, when the expression of interest regime ended.
Following this date, the report noted a reduction of 59% of foreign nationals who have arrived in the country and are seeking permanent residence in Portugal. Data show the number of applications decreased from 156,951 in the first half of 2024 to 64,848 in the second half.
Reports from AIMA also rectified figures on the number of foreign citizens previously living in Portugal. In 2023, there were almost 250,000 more immigrants in Portuguese territory than previously recorded, the organisation claimed.
READ MORE:
Once-peaceful Spanish town now haven for people smugglers and illegal immigrants
Donald Trump orders one million migrants to leave America 'immediately'
Labour 'rolling out the red carpet' for Channel migrants after bombshell call
Trending
Invalid email
We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you've consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time. Read our Privacy Policy
The minister for the presidency stated that AIMA’s interim report showed immigration was out of control. António Leitão Amaro also accused the Socialist Party of being irresponsible on the issue.
“This was undoubtedly the greatest demographic change we have witnessed in our democracy and probably in our lives. Frankly, it was also an irresponsibility that generated great inhumanity,” Mr Leitão Amaro said on Tuesday.
“Immigration was indeed out of control, but that has changed. Immigration is now regulated.” He said the current government had taken steps that “have had effects” on reducing entry flows.
Related articles
- Judges back woman's return to UK from Syrian camp holding Shamima Begum
- 'West's Achilles Heel — claims of persecution by migrants seeking to settle'
- UK's reputation 'in the pan' as Americans worried about Britain
- Small boat asylum seeker jailed after posting pro-ISIS videos online
- Tech firm apologises after ad saying UK job only open to Indian immigrants
Portugal Immigration
IPSO Regulated Copyright ©2025 Express Newspapers. "Daily Express" is a registered trademark. All rights reserved.