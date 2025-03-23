Paquita la del Barrio's death: Alejandro Sanz, Ana Bárbara honor 'iconic' ranchera singer (2025)

Friends, admirers and collaborators are mourning the death of 77-year-old singer Paquita la del Barrio.

Known for unmercifully calling out machismo through her music, Paquita became a guiding light for many women who have been wronged or slighted by their partners, or a patriarchal world. Throughout her 50-year career, she gained the respect of fellow Mexican music musicians and paved the way for more women to break into the world of rancheras, boleros and other genres that were once predominately male.

Regional Mexican music star Ana Bárbara paid tribute to Paquita − the two most recently collaborated on the 2020 song "El Consejo" − by sharing a montage of clips featuring the two.

The "Bandino" singer admitted that words can't properly convey her feelings about Paquita's death.

"Any word or phrase falls short when it comes to expressing the admiration, respect, but above all the love that my heart feels, overflowing with mixed feelings over the departure of my beloved @paquitaoficialb," she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

On Monday, a statement shared to Paquita's social media accounts announced she had died in her Veracruz, Mexico, home with her family requesting privacy.

Born Francisca Viveros Barradas,Paquita'simpact on ranchera and boleromusic was multifaceted. She used biting lyrics to address machismo and sexism both within the industry and in the lives of everyday women.

Among her most popular feminist anthems are "Tres veces teengañe" "Rata de dos patas" "Las mujeres mandan" "Viejo rabo verde" and"Hombres malvados."

Ana Bárbara: 'One day we will sing together again, my beloved Paquita'

"It is beyond the camaraderie of belonging to the world of music, it is a deep feeling with which I embrace her loved ones, and that audience that remains like me missing her, but at the same time, with peace, knowing that her soul is resting in peace!" Ana wrote on Instagram.

Speaking to USA TODAY in 2021, Ana expressed "a lot of respect and admiration" for Paquita.

At the time, Paquita was set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. "I think she's a woman that's closed gaps and has carved new paths for artists like me," Ana said, adding that she admired Paquita for her fierceness and the "very peculiar way she has of singing to the world, of addressing women and also men through her music.

"That's been a connection she's nurtured with the public for years and not just from Mexico but from many countries around the world and I think that deserves applause," Anasaid.

On Monday, Ana concluded her tribute, "To infinity and beyond, one day we will sing together again, my beloved Paquita. 💐"

Alejandro Sanz, more pay tribute to Paquita la del Barrio

Andrea Ortega-Lee, a comedian and actor who portrayed Paquita in a 2017 telenovela called "Paquita la del Barrio," honored the songstress in a poignant Instagram post. "It was an honor to tell your stories and cry your tears, Paquita. My dear girl. Farewell, diva, genius and heart." She also included a photo of the two of them, both with coiffed blond hairstyles.

Grammy-winning singer/composer Alejandro Sanz wrote on X that Paquita was "capable of stirring up a feeling and turning it into a song." He added: "Thank you Paquita; you are part of the eternal culture."

The Latin Grammys recognized Paquita as "an iconic voice of Mexican music" who "leaves an unforgettable legacy in Latin music with her unparalleled performance."

Mexico's Ministry of Culture also paid tribute to the "icon of ranchera music" by noting her prolific career – including her Grammy wins for her 2007 album "Puro Dolor," 2010's "Eres Un Farsante" and 2013's "Romeo y Su Nieta" – and her legacy as someone who "(raised) her voice against injustices towards women."

The Sinaloa-born Mexican banda Banda Los Recoditos mourned Paquita's death as a loss leaving "an immense void" in the hearts of her fans.

"Today we say goodbye to one of the most emblematic and important voices of ranchera music and a symbol of Mexican culture: Paquita la del Barrio," the group's statement said. "Today, Mexico and the entire world mourn her passing, but we also celebrate her legacy. Paquita la del Barrio, you will always be remembered!"

The group added: "Your music will continue to be sung and your name will never be forgotten."

Paquita's music was born of real-life experience. At 16, she married a man 28 years her senior. That unionended seven years later when she discoveredhe had another wife and family.Her second husband, Alfonso Martinez,died in 2000 after 31 years of marriage.

"Life happens, some good things and some bad– but we've got to move on, keep fighting,"she told USA TODAY in 2021,ahead of receiving a special honor at theBillboard Latin Music Awards.

