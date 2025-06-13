Parachute’s Sale Section Now Offering Over Half Off Hollywood-Approved Bedding, Bath and Decor (2025)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If anyone can lay claim to revolutionizing bedsheets, it’s Parachute. The stylish home company changed the game of sheets shopping when it launched in 2014 as an online-only bedding brand, and since then, it has expanded to essentials for the kitchen and bathroom, while opening nearly 20 brick-and-mortar stores, including in its hometown of Los Angeles, New York, Austin, Seattle and Chicago.

up to 60% off parachute

Right now, the L.A.-based brand’s Last Call section is stocked to the brim with freshly discounted styles, including cult-favorite bedding, towels and bath mats, robes and loungewear and decor. Plus, all bedding bundles are 15 percent off and towel bundles are up to 15 percent off.

Parachute Linen Bundle $661.30+$778+15% off Buy at parachute

Parachute Percale Bundle $474.30+$558+15% off Buy at parachute

15% off bedding bundles

up to 15% off bath bundles

The brand has quite the celebrity following, too. In June of last year, Parachute collaborated with rapper Tyler, The Creator on a home goods capsule, with select styles still available to shop online for 30 percent off (scroll down to the bottom of the “Sale Bedding” section for what’s still in stock).

Parachute by Le Fleur* Alpaca Fringe Throw $209$29930% off Buy at parachute

Prior to that, the brand partnered with celebrity interior designer Jake Arnold on printed bedsheets, fuzzy slides and vintage-inspired finds. Plus, Parachute teamed with Birkenstock in September 2024 on a beloved Birkenstock style in a signature Parachute hue.

We’ve rounded up the best items to buy from Parachute’s limited-time sale. From classic percale sheets and minimalist-chic linen coverlets, to waffle towels and cloud-like comforters, shop a few more of our top picks below.

Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe $103$12920% off Buy at parachute

Parachute Sateen Sham Set $47+$79+41% off Buy at parachute

Parachute Organic Soft Luxe Duvet Cover (Full/Queen) $156$26040% off buy at parachute See Also Korean Star Don Lee’s English-Language Action Film ‘Pig Village’ Reveals Key Cast (Exclusive)

Parachute Linen Duvet Cover (Full/Queen) $231$33030% off Buy at parachute

Parachute Linen Grain Sack Lumbar Pillow Cover $36$8960% off Buy at parachute

Parachute Waffle Robe $119$14920% off Buy at parachute

Parachute Flannel Quilt (King/Cal King) $263$32920% off Buy at parachute

Parachute Soft Rib Tub Mat $55$6920% off Buy at parachute

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe $89+$14940% off Buy at parachute

Best Parachute Bedding: Percale vs. Sateen vs. Linen

Parachute launched with its crisp percale bedsheets, but now the brand also offers organic and brushed cotton, linen, and sateen bedding. Prices range from $47 for the percale pillowcase set to $778 and up for the linen bed bundle (currently on sale for $661.30 and up).

Not sure about the difference between all of Parachute’s fabrics? The brand’s percale and sateen bedsheets are both made of 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton and meet the Oeko-Tex Standard 100. However, hot sleepers will prefer the percale, which has a crisp, matte and lightweight finish to keep you cool at night. The silky-soft sateen sheets have a smooth feel, while the tight (but still breathable) weave is ideal for keeping cold sleepers warm.

Parachute’s naturally antimicrobial linen sheets are made of European flax, and are ideal for all types of sleepers year-round as they’re breathable for warm days but cozy enough for cool nights. The brand’s brushed cotton also has a buttery-soft percale weave that’s light and crisp, but the material has a warmer and cozy feel that the brand says is warmer than its classic percale but cooler than sateen.

Its organic cotton meets GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) certification. The brand’s down fill is made of European white down (85 percent clusters, 15 percent down and feather fibers) and the down alternative is made of 100 percent hypoallergenic microfiber.

The company offers towels in a range of fabrics: a plush Turkish cotton that dries quickly, a supersoft rib cotton, a lightweight waffle weave, 100 percent organic cotton or Mediterranean-inspired fouta linen.

All of Parachute’s materials Oeko-Tex Certified Standard 100 guidelines, so textiles are tested for harmful substances, color fading and acidity to ensure the health of factory workers and consumers alike. We also love that the company offers free carbon-neutral shipping, a 100-day mattress trial and 60-day returns if you’re not in love with your bedsheets or towels.

Shop the Parachute savings event here.