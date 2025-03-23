Paraiso Express - Alejandro Sanz (2025)

On Paraiso Express, his eighth studio album to date, Alejandro Sanz returns to the soft rock style for which he's best known, the sound of his most successful albums, the million-sellers Más (1997) and El Alma al Aire (2000).

While those albums and their three predecessors, Viviendo Deprisa (1991), Si Tú Me Miras (1993), and 3 (1995), made Sanz the most commercially successful Spanish singer of all time, he veered off in new directions after the turn of the century with No Es Lo Mismo (2003) and El Tren de los Momentos (2006).

These two albums, both produced by Lulo Pérez, are highly collaborative, often daring, and downright experimental relative to Sanz's prior work.

These albums spawned their share of major hits, "No Es Lo Mismo" and "A la Primera Persona" in particular, yet they also alienated some of his fan base.

See Also
Paquita la del Barrio's death: Alejandro Sanz, Ana Bárbara honor 'iconic' ranchera singerAlejandro Sanz - Mi Marciana Lyrics

To the sure delight of those alienated fans who prefer his soft rock style, no longer is Sanz pushing stylistic boundaries like he did on No Es Lo Mismo and El Tren de los Momentos under the guidance of Pérez.

On Paraíso Express, he chose to collaborate instead with producer Tommy Torres, best known for his acclaimed work with Ricardo Arjona.

Paraíso Express consequently often sounds reminiscent of Arjona's recent work, the excellent album 5to Piso (2008) in particular.

This is a good fit for Sanz, who like Arjona is a talented singer/songwriter in need of a capable musical arranger with whom he can collaborate.

The similarities between 5to Piso and Paraíso Express are most evident on the soaring ballad "Desde Cuándo," which sounds like a take on Arjona's smash hit "Como Duele." Yet for all the similarities between Paraíso Express and 5to Piso, there is the lead single "Looking for Paradise," a bilingual collaboration between Sanz and American R&B singer Alicia Keys.

Demonstrating the same willingness to break free of boundaries that Sanz showcased on his past couple albums, "Looking for Paradise" is a fantastic collaboration that is well-sequenced three tracks into Paraíso Express and goes a long way toward diversifying the album's style and tone.

At ten tracks in length and 42 minutes in duration, Paraíso Express is a fairly brief album, so "Looking for Paradise" stands tall amid the other songs, all of which are sung solo.

There are plenty of highlights besides "Desde Cuándo" and "Looking for Paradise"; in fact, this is an album with very few weak links, just a couple songs sequenced late where the tempo drags a bit.

With the exception of the collaboration with Keys on "Looking for Paradise," Paraíso Express doesn't offer many surprises overall for fans of Sanz, some of whom may have been put off by the experimentation of his past couple albums, especially El Tren de los Momentos.

Indeed, the biggest surprise of this album is how it finds Sanz returning to the soft rock style that brought him so much success a decade ago -- not exactly, however, as the Arjona-esque production work of Torres differentiates Paraíso Express from albums like Más and El Alma al Aire, whose stuffy arrangements now sound passé in light of Sanz's edgy work with Pérez in recent years, not to mention his affiliation with Shakira.

Title/ComposersPerformerListenTimeSizeSize
1
Mi Peter Punk

Alejandro Sanz, Tommy Torres

Alejandro SanzPlay03:458 MB27 MB
2
Desde Cuando

Alejandro Sanz, Tommy Torres

Alejandro SanzPlay03:558 MB27 MB
3
Looking for Paradise

Alicia Keys, Alejandro Sanz, Tommy Torres

Alejandro SanzPlay04:3210 MB31 MB
4
Yo Hice Llorar Hasta a Los Angeles

Alejandro Sanz

Alejandro SanzPlay04:089 MB28 MB
5
Sin Que Se Note

Alejandro Sanz, Tommy Torres

Alejandro SanzPlay04:2610 MB31 MB
6
Lola Soledad

Alejandro Sanz, Tommy Torres

Alejandro SanzPlay03:338 MB24 MB
7
Pero Esta Tarde No Te Vas

Alejandro Sanz

Alejandro SanzPlay04:209 MB28 MB
8
Mala

Alejandro Sanz, Tommy Torres

Alejandro SanzPlay04:149 MB29 MB
9
Tu No Tienes La Culpa

Alejandro Sanz, Tommy Torres

Alejandro SanzPlay04:3810 MB26 MB
10
Nuestro Amor Sera Leyenda

Alejandro Sanz, Tommy Torres

Alejandro SanzPlay04:3910 MB32 MB
42 mins96 MB
42 mins288 MB

Note: You are able to listen to 30-second samples for preview purpose.

Quality Format Encoding Description
Standard MP3 320kps 44.1kHz MP3 is an audio coding format which uses a form of lossy data compression. The highest bitrate of this format is 320kbps (kbit/s). MP3 Digital audio takes less amount of space (up to 90% reduction in size) and the quality is not as good as the original one.
CD Quality FLAC 16bit 44.1kHz FLAC is an audio coding format which uses lossless compression. Digital audio in FLAC format has a smaller size and retains the same quality of the original Compact Disc (CD).
Paraiso Express - Alejandro Sanz (2025)

References

Top Articles
The 28 best men’s skincare gift sets
The 13 Best Skincare Brands for Men, According to Celebrity Groomers
Best Skincare Routine for Men - The Dermatology Review
Latest Posts
5 Best Men’s Skincare Kits That’ll Simplify Your Routine
Wenger Hanging Toiletry Kit - Black
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kareem Mueller DO

Last Updated:

Views: 6408

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kareem Mueller DO

Birthday: 1997-01-04

Address: Apt. 156 12935 Runolfsdottir Mission, Greenfort, MN 74384-6749

Phone: +16704982844747

Job: Corporate Administration Planner

Hobby: Mountain biking, Jewelry making, Stone skipping, Lacemaking, Knife making, Scrapbooking, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Kareem Mueller DO, I am a vivacious, super, thoughtful, excited, handsome, beautiful, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.