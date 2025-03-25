Parallel scientific advice and special development aspects or product types | European Medicines Agency (EMA) (2025)

Regulation (EU) 2021/2282 on health technology assessment (HTAR) established a framework for joint scientific consultations (JSC) at EU level.

The Member State Coordination Group on HTA (HTACG) carries out these joint scientific consultations.

Under this regulation, medicine developers may request scientific advice from EMA inparallelwith the joint scientific consultations that the coordination group provides.

The parallel consultation aims to allow developers to obtain feedback from regulators and and health technology assessment (HTA) bodies in EU Member States on their evidence-generation plans. This supports decision-making on marketing authorisation and reimbursement of new medicines.

As an outcome of the procedure, developers receive a scientific advice letter from EMA and an outcome document from HTA bodies.

Developers wishing to apply for a parallel joint scientific consultation procedure must first contact the European Commission's HTA secretariat to obtain access to their HTA IT platform. Developers then need to submit their request form during the request periods that the coordination group publishes in its annual work programme.

The coordination group selects applications in line with the selection criteria and other related information that the Commission makes available:

Guidance for the selection of Medicinal Products (MP) for Joint Scientific Consultations (JSC)

Procedural Guidance for Joint Scientific Consultations (JSC) on Medicinal Products (MP)

Briefing document template for Parallel HTA Coordination Group (HTACG)/European Medicines Agency (EMA) Joint Scientific Consultation (JSC) for Medicinal Products (MP)

Joint Scientific Consultations

