Parallel scientific advice and special development aspects or product types | European Medicines Agency (EMA) (2025)

Parallel joint scientific consultations with the Member State Coordination Group on HTA (HTACG)
Regulation (EU) 2021/2282 on health technology assessment (HTAR) established a framework for joint scientific consultations (JSC) at EU level.
The Member State Coordination Group on HTA (HTACG) carries out these joint scientific consultations.
Under this regulation, medicine developers may request scientific advice from EMA inparallelwith the joint scientific consultations that the coordination group provides.
The parallel consultation aims to allow developers to obtain feedback from regulators and and health technology assessment (HTA) bodies in EU Member States on their evidence-generation plans. This supports decision-making on marketing authorisation and reimbursement of new medicines.
As an outcome of the procedure, developers receive a scientific advice letter from EMA and an outcome document from HTA bodies.
Developers wishing to apply for a parallel joint scientific consultation procedure must first contact the European Commission's HTA secretariat to obtain access to their HTA IT platform. Developers then need to submit their request form during the request periods that the coordination group publishes in its annual work programme.
The coordination group selects applications in line with the selection criteria and other related information that the Commission makes available:
- Guidance for the selection of Medicinal Products (MP) for Joint Scientific Consultations (JSC)
- Procedural Guidance for Joint Scientific Consultations (JSC) on Medicinal Products (MP)
- Briefing document template for Parallel HTA Coordination Group (HTACG)/European Medicines Agency (EMA) Joint Scientific Consultation (JSC) for Medicinal Products (MP)
- Joint Scientific Consultations
- Dates of 2025 Scientific Advice Working Party (SAWP) meetings and submission deadlines for scientific advice, protocol assistance, qualification of novel methodologies and HTACG/EMA parallel Joint Scientific Consultation (JSC) requests
Parallel scientific advice with the United States
The Agency provides scientific advice and protocol assistance in parallel with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
EMA and FDA launched a pilot programme in September 2021 to provide parallel scientific advice to marketing authorisation applicants for hybrid or complex generic products.
General principles: European Medicines Agency-Food and Drug Administration parallel scientific advice
Timeline: European Medicines Agency-FDA parallel scientific advice
Pilot programme: European Medicines Agency-Food and Drug Administration parallel scientific advice for hybrid/complex generic products - General principles
Scientific advice on clinical trials
National competent authorities are handling clinical trial authorisation in the EU.
Two consolidated advice pilots enable medicine developers to improve the quality of applications for clinical trials.
The first pilot offers scientific advice on clinical trials and requirements for marketing authorisation applications.
This type of advice is made available via increased coordination between EMA's Scientific Advice Working Party (SAWP) and the Clinical Trials Coordination Group (CTCG) operating under the Heads of Medicines Agencies (HMA).
The second pilot provides technical and regulatory support on the dossier of a clinical trial application prior to its submission through the Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS).
The two pilots are part of the Accelerating Clinical Trials in the European Union (ACT EU) initiative. They were launched in June 2024.
Scientific advice on post-authorisation safety studies (PASS)
EMA encourages medicine developers to seek scientific advice for PASS protocols. This voluntary, optional procedure will help to improve the design of studies meant to collect further information on a medicine's safety once it is on the market.
EMA ran a 12-month pilot for this procedure between July 2015-2016.
Scientific advice on medicine repurposing
A pilot project enables EMA and national competent authorities to offer tailored scientific advicetonot-for-profit organisations and academics (institutions and individuals) on repurposingan authorised medicinefor a new indication.
The aim is to help gather or generate enough evidence to support a new indication with important public health benefits for a medicine whose marketing authorisation holder is otherwise unlikely to undertake the necessary research and regulatory steps.
This provides a way of making new treatment options available to patients if it leads to the authorisation of the new indication.
Scientific advice fees are waivedautomaticallyfor eligible academicsponsors repurposing a medicine for an orphan condition. Fees will alsobe waived for a subset of other applicants based on theexpected public health benefits and strength of the evidence in their application.
Deadline for applicants was February 2022.
More information includingeligibility criteria is available in the documents below.
Question and Answers on repurposing pilot project on proposal for framework to support not-for-profit organisations and academia in repurposing authorised medicines
Submission form - Repurposing pilot project for authorised medicines
Scientific advice on biosimilars
EMA offers tailored scientific advice ondevelopment programmes of new biosimiliar medicines.
The tailored procedure advises developers on the studies they should conduct, based on a review of the quality, analytical and functional data they already have available.
More specifically, tailored scientific advice can help assess cases:
- requiring confirmation thatthebiosimilar pathwayis suitable following detention ofsignificant differences between thebiosimilar candidateand the referencemedicinal productin terms of physicochemical characterisation, biological activity, purity and quality attributes;
- proposing a scaled downclinical development programme based on the quality data available, namely cases where the programme would deviate from the available guidance (e.g. omission of dedicated clinical efficacy and / or safety studies).
EMA will not accept requests for tailored advice without proper justification.
The tailored scientific advice procedure is open to all types of biosimilars and companies are encouraged to request a pre-submission meetingto review the suitability of the data package. Applicants should note that EMA's Scientific Advice Working Party (SAWP) will need an extra month in addition to normal scientific advice timelines to review applications.
Questions and Answers on the tailored scientific advice to support step-by-step development of new biosimilars
Tailored scientific advice to support step-by-step development of new biosimilars
Tailored Scientific Advice for biosimilar development: report on the experience from the pilot (2017-2020)
Tailored Scientific Advice for biosimilar development: report on the experience from the pilot (2017-2020)
Scientific advice on medicines intended for a disease causing public health emergency
EMA has a dedicated Emergency Task Force (ETF)to support itsCommittee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) inproviding scientific advice for new or repurposed human medicinesthat are intended to treat, prevent or diagnose a disease causing a declared public health emergency.
On a case-by-case basis, theETF also provides advice on medicines targetingselected pathogens that can potentiallycause a public health emergency.
EMA encourages developers of such medicinesto contact the Agencyearly if they are interested in the following procedures:
- Early guidance on medicinedevelopmentplan(when theplan is not yet suitable for formal scientific advice)
- Requesting scientific advice
- Applying for a marketing authorisation
They can contact EMA by writing toPHEearlyinteractions@ema.europa.eu.
Early contact is particularly important during a declared public health emergency.
When submitting a request for scientific advice, developers shouldindicate in their application formin which Member State(s) they intend to run clinical trials. The ETF requires this information because it involves clinical trial experts from these Member State(s) in preparingthe scientific advice, in order to facilitateapproval of the trial later in the process.
Scientific adviceon the clinical aspects of medicine development or onclinical trials protocols isfree of chargefor medicines intended for a disease causing public health emergency.
The proceduregenerallyfollows an accelerated timetable.
