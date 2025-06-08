Parents Rally to Save NYC School Libraries (2025)

Dozens of public school parents, students and librarians rallied at City Hall Park on Tuesday urging the city to bring back public school libraries and librarians — educational resources that have been downsized over the last two decades.

Organizers, including Librarians = Literacy, a parent-led advocacy group, held signs that read messages such as “Let Me Read” and “Moms For Libraries” as they called for the restoration of critical library resources.

During the rally, which took place before an April 8 NYC Council Committee hearing on education, advocates urged the council to pass the Librarians Count Bill, also known as Intro. 1125. The legislation would require the NYC Department of Education (DOE) to make public the number of certified librarians and school library access that remains in the public school system.

Christina Gavin, a librarian at a high school in Brooklyn, said libraries have many benefits for children and that they should be included in more public schools.

“Students come together and do their homework, collaborate with their peers, and study for tests in libraries,” she said. “Unfortunately, this is my 13th year in the DOE, and I worked for five years as a special education teacher in the Bronx in three different buildings before I became a librarian. until I became a librarian, I did not work in a school that had a functioning library. Many of my students report that this is the first time they had a library in their school.”

Up to 30% of schools have no access to a library, and only 28% of secondary schools have access to a legally required certified librarian, Brooklyn City Council Member Lincoln Restler, a sponsor of the Librarians Count Bill, said.

According to Restler, librarians in schools are proven to boost school-wide literacy, equal access to information and test scores, among other indicators. Some parents at the rally noted that their children’s passion for reading waned when they did not have access to a school library.

“If the Adams administration is serious about promoting literacy in our public schools, we need a librarian and a library in every school,” Restler said, “As the federal government continues to attack vital institutions like our libraries, it’s never been more important that we protect and ensure access for all New York City public school students.”

The Libraries Count Bill would require DOE to report on the number of certified and non-certified school librarians, the number of students who have weekly scheduled class time with school librarians, the average amount of weekly class time students spend with school librarians, the number of school libraries, and the hours of operation of each school library.

“When my child first came into a NYC public school, I was shocked to find out that our school did not have a library or a librarian,” author and public school parent Adam Gidwitz said. “Librarians are so important to authors and our lives. I couldn’t believe it.”

Rachel Cohen, a Brooklyn public school parent and member of Librarians = Literacy, said that passing the Librarians Count Bill will help give parents and the public clear information on the state of libraries in the city’s schools.

“Passing the Librarians Count Bill is an important first step in getting clear information on how many school librarians and libraries are left in our public schools,” she said. “We will keep fighting, though, until there is a librarian and library in every school. Every kid deserves a school library staffed with a certified librarian who will support them in literacy and learning and curate books that reflect and speak to their experiences. That’s what I want for my kid and for all our kids.”

The New York Public Library reports that school libraries are a “critical part” of a child’s education.According to thelibrary system, school libraries are where students can get instruction, guidance on how to do research, access to print and online resources, special events, and suggestions for independent reading.