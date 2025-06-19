Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (2025)

I'm all for indulging in trends now and then—I work in fashion, after all—but there are certain items that will forever remain in my capsule wardrobe regardless of the season or current trend cycle. A classic white tee, a pair of straight-leg jeans and, of course, the trench coat. It's a reliable and versatile outerwear option, pairing well with everything from jeans and jumpers throughout the chiller months, and then throw-on dresses come spring/summer. But even the most iconic of staples could benefit from a refresh, and elegant dressers have set their sights on trench coats in a new fabric that they can wear from now and well into the spring season—suede.

A suede trench coat is just as timeless and easy to style as its traditional beige cotton counterpart, and I've noticed them popping up everywhere, from Paris to New York, and with everyone from fashion insiders to A-listers wearing them. Emily Ratajkowski recently stepped out to the Coach Fall RTW 2025 show inthe brand's Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat (£1560), which she wore with matching suede boots in a move that proved just how elevated this simple silhouette can look in a suede finish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski wears Coach's Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat (£1560) with suede boots to the Coach Fall RTW 2025.

And it's not just Coach that has been serving up suede trench coats of late. Alongside big designer names, there are plenty of high-street retailers offering real suede trenches, ensuring quality without completely breaking the bank. I've got my eye on Mango's Belted Suede Trench Coat (£400), which I would wear with tailored trousers, a cashmere knit, and plain boots now, and then a flowy dress and ballet pumps come spring. There are also a number of faux suede options for those looking for a vegan option or simply a lower price point to invest in this spring. Like other suede clothing and accessories, it's important to take good care of your trench to ensure your coat will last in your wardrobe. One of the first things you can do is spray your trench with a suede protector to keep it protected from the rain. Investing in a suede cleaning brush is another way to keep your trench in good condition to extend its lifespan.

So if you're in need of a new outer layer for the upcoming season or simply looking for the next investment to add to your forever wardrobe, scroll on for tips on how to style a suede trench from now and until spring, and then take a browse at our edit of the best suede trench coats and suede care products around.

Shop the Best Suede Trench Coats:

Style Notes: Tonal outfits will never fail to make you look put-together, and I love this head-to-brown look that incorporates different textures to add even more interest.

MANGO Belted Suede Trench Coat The high-street version I currently have my eye on.

COACH® Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat This is the exact trench that Emily Ratajkowski was recently spotted in.

Massimo Dutti Suede Leather Trench Coat This lighter hue will pair effortlessly with your spring neutrals.

Style Notes: Nnenna proves how easily a suede trench will fit into your everyday capsule wardrobe. This classic stripe shirt and jeans combo could easily be worn with a classic trench, but the suede takes it to the next level.

DeSavary Suede Trench Coat Obsessed.

Yves Saint Laurent Preloved Suede Trench Coat There are so many great second-hand options at the moment, but my favourite is this vintage YSL find.

Topshop Longline Oversized Faux Suede Trench Coat Another expensive-looking faux suede version.

Style Notes: Cass shows us how to take a suede trench from day to night by adding a pair of patent slingbacks and a croc-effect handbag. It's a coat style that's sleek enough to carry the entire look.

Róhe Suede Belted Trench Coat I'd style mine exactly like this.

Blank NYC Vegan Suede Trench A great faux suede iteration for those looking for vegan option.

Nour Hammour Tate Suede Trench Coat A chic silhouette in a trending colour.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Edward Berthelot)

Style Notes: All you need to add to a suede trench is some stylish accessories. From the leather gloves tucked into the belt, the lighter heels and the top handle bag, Virginie has effortlessly taken this trench from simple to elevated.

Magda Butrym Suede Wrap Coat An investment you won't regret.

Marni Suede Trench Coat I love the distressed wash.

H&M Napped Tie-Belt Coat This looks way more expensive than it's £55 price tag.

Style Notes: Brown and black will forever be one of the chicest combos you can opt for.

ASOS DESIGN Premium Suede Trench Coat in Tan This style has a weight to it that makes it hang beautifully from the body.

LA REDOUTE COLLECTIONS Leather Long Trench Coat A slightly shorter version to show off more of your outfit.

Theory Suede Trench Coat 100% real suede at such an affordable price.

Shop Suede Care Products:

The Leather Clinic Suede & Nubuck Cleaner Foam

Birkenstock Suede Leather Care Set

Renapur Suede, Nubuck, Fabric Waterproofing and Stain Protection

Kaps Quality Nubuck and Suede Multifunctional 4-Sided Cleaning Brush

Nikwax Nubuck & Suede Proof Spray (waterproof Protector Spray