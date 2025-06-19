Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (2025)

I'm all for indulging in trends now and then—I work in fashion, after all—but there are certain items that will forever remain in my capsule wardrobe regardless of the season or current trend cycle. A classic white tee, a pair of straight-leg jeans and, of course, the trench coat. It's a reliable and versatile outerwear option, pairing well with everything from jeans and jumpers throughout the chiller months, and then throw-on dresses come spring/summer.

But even the most iconic of staples could benefit from a refresh, and elegant dressers have set their sights on trench coats in a new fabric that they can wear from now and well into the spring season—suede.

A suede trench coat is just as timeless and easy to style as its traditional beige cotton counterpart, and I've noticed them popping up everywhere, from Paris to New York, and with everyone from fashion insiders to A-listers wearing them. Emily Ratajkowski recently stepped out to the Coach Fall RTW 2025 show inthe brand's Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat (£1560), which she wore with matching suede boots in a move that proved just how elevated this simple silhouette can look in a suede finish.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (1)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski wears Coach's Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat (£1560) with suede boots to the Coach Fall RTW 2025.

And it's not just Coach that has been serving up suede trench coats of late. Alongside big designer names, there are plenty of high-street retailers offering real suede trenches, ensuring quality without completely breaking the bank. I've got my eye on Mango's Belted Suede Trench Coat (£400), which I would wear with tailored trousers, a cashmere knit, and plain boots now, and then a flowy dress and ballet pumps come spring. There are also a number of faux suede options for those looking for a vegan option or simply a lower price point to invest in this spring.

Like other suede clothing and accessories, it's important to take good care of your trench to ensure your coat will last in your wardrobe. One of the first things you can do is spray your trench with a suede protector to keep it protected from the rain. Investing in a suede cleaning brush is another way to keep your trench in good condition to extend its lifespan.

So if you're in need of a new outer layer for the upcoming season or simply looking for the next investment to add to your forever wardrobe, scroll on for tips on how to style a suede trench from now and until spring, and then take a browse at our edit of the best suede trench coats and suede care products around.

Shop the Best Suede Trench Coats:

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (2)

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Tonal outfits will never fail to make you look put-together, and I love this head-to-brown look that incorporates different textures to add even more interest.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (3)

MANGO

Belted Suede Trench Coat

The high-street version I currently have my eye on.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (4)

COACH®

Heritage C Plaque Suede Trench Coat

This is the exact trench that Emily Ratajkowski was recently spotted in.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (5)

Massimo Dutti

Suede Leather Trench Coat

This lighter hue will pair effortlessly with your spring neutrals.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (6)

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Nnenna proves how easily a suede trench will fit into your everyday capsule wardrobe. This classic stripe shirt and jeans combo could easily be worn with a classic trench, but the suede takes it to the next level.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (7)

DeSavary

Suede Trench Coat

Obsessed.

Yves Saint Laurent

Preloved Suede Trench Coat

There are so many great second-hand options at the moment, but my favourite is this vintage YSL find.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (9)

Topshop

Longline Oversized Faux Suede Trench Coat

Another expensive-looking faux suede version.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (10)

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Style Notes: Cass shows us how to take a suede trench from day to night by adding a pair of patent slingbacks and a croc-effect handbag. It's a coat style that's sleek enough to carry the entire look.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (11)

Róhe

Suede Belted Trench Coat

I'd style mine exactly like this.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (12)

Blank NYC

Vegan Suede Trench

A great faux suede iteration for those looking for vegan option.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (13)

Nour Hammour

Tate Suede Trench Coat

A chic silhouette in a trending colour.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (14)

(Image credit: Getty Images/Edward Berthelot)

Style Notes: All you need to add to a suede trench is some stylish accessories. From the leather gloves tucked into the belt, the lighter heels and the top handle bag, Virginie has effortlessly taken this trench from simple to elevated.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (15)

Magda Butrym

Suede Wrap Coat

An investment you won't regret.

Marni

Suede Trench Coat

I love the distressed wash.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (17)

H&M

Napped Tie-Belt Coat

This looks way more expensive than it's £55 price tag.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (18)

(Image credit: @georgia_3.0)

Style Notes: Brown and black will forever be one of the chicest combos you can opt for.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (19)

ASOS DESIGN

Premium Suede Trench Coat in Tan

This style has a weight to it that makes it hang beautifully from the body.

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (20)

LA REDOUTE COLLECTIONS

Leather Long Trench Coat

A slightly shorter version to show off more of your outfit.

Theory

Suede Trench Coat

100% real suede at such an affordable price.

Shop Suede Care Products:

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (22)

The Leather Clinic

Suede & Nubuck Cleaner Foam

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (23)

Birkenstock

Suede Leather Care Set

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (24)

Renapur

Suede, Nubuck, Fabric Waterproofing and Stain Protection

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (25)

Kaps

Quality Nubuck and Suede Multifunctional 4-Sided Cleaning Brush

Parisians and New Yorkers Agree—This Classy Coat Is the Chicest Spring Investment You Can Make (26)

Nikwax

Nubuck & Suede Proof Spray (waterproof Protector Spray

